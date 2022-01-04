Anti-HIV antibody development up to 1 year after antiretroviral therapy initiation in acute HIV infection

To characterize the effects of ART administration in AHI on the development of Ab responses directed against HIV, we measured plasma Ab levels and ADCC titers in 52 participants of the RV254 Thai cohort, who were diagnosed with AHI and immediately started on ART (22). All participants were males of similar age, who were infected mostly with the CRF01_AE HIV clade, and the stage of infection was classified using the fourth-generation HIV test (refs. 10, 11 and Table 1). With this staging, the median time to S1 is 2 days shorter than for Fiebig I, resulting in lower median VLs in S1, and S2 is reached approximately 5 days later (11). Classification for S3 and later is equivalent to Fiebig staging, with S3 being coincident with the peak VL (median of 13 days after initial virus detection) and S4/5 encompassing the time span of virus decline and establishment of the set-point VL (10, 23). Participants treated in S1 of AHI had significantly lower VLs at diagnosis than did the other participants (P < 0.001 vs. S2, P < 0.0001 vs. S3, P < 0.05 vs. S4/5; Table 1 and Figure 1A). For reference, we measured Ab levels and ADCC responses in plasma samples from participants in the RV304 Thai cohort who had untreated (n = 4) or treated (n = 8) chronic HIV infection (CHI).

Figure 1 HIV-specific antibodies with ADCC function do not develop until S4/5 of AHI. (A) Plasma VL at the time of diagnosis and ART initiation for participants in different stages of AHI or for those with untreated CHI. (B) CXCL13 levels in the plasma of participants prior to ART initiation at different stages of AHI or CHI were measured by Luminex assay. (C) Levels of plasma gp41-specific and gp120-specific Ab levels were measured by ELISA prior to ART initiation during AHI or CHI. (D) ADCP responses of plasma Abs prior to ART initiation during AHI or CHI were measured against the CRF01_AE envelope. The cutoff for positive phagocytosis scores is designated by a dotted line. (E) ADCC responses of plasma Abs prior to ART initiation during AHI or CHI were measured using target cells infected with CRF01_AE virus. (F) Plasma neutralization was measured in TZM.bl cells using PSVs containing HIV 40646v01 (CRF01_AE), MN.3 (clade B), or MuLV (negative control). The plasma dilution necessary to achieve 50% neutralization (ID 50 ) is shown for plasma collected prior to ART initiation in AHI or CHI. Differences were measured by a Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test of AHI stages. n = 12 for S1; n = 17 for S2; n = 14 for S3; and n = 9 for S4/5. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Table 1 Characteristics of participants included in this study

B cell activation, somatic hypermutation, and class-switching occur within germinal centers (GCs) of secondary lymphoid organs during the development of humoral responses (24). Plasma CXCL13 levels, which can be used as a marker of GC activity (25), were measured at enrollment and were higher with later stages of infection at diagnosis (P < 0.05 S1 vs. S3 and S4/5; Figure 1B). We observed similar kinetics for the magnitude of plasma gp41–specific and gp120–specific Ab responses, both of which were significantly higher in participants in S4/5 than in those in earlier stages of AHI (P < 0.05), albeit much lower than in participants with CHI (Figure 1C). The quality of the Ab response against HIV, rather than the Ab quantity, has been associated with better viral control in elite controllers and with vaccine protection in the RV144 trial in Thailand (26–29). Very few participants had positive ADCP scores in AHI (Figure 1D), but participants in S4/5 had significantly higher ADCC titers against CRF01_AE-infected targets than did those in earlier stages of AHI (P < 0.05; Figure 1E). Finally, as neutralizing antibodies do not arise until 3 to 12 months after HIV infection, we measured only low-titer, nonspecific inhibition of HIV strains in plasma from participants in AHI (Figure 1F). Together, these data indicate that, despite the fact that HIV DNA is measurable in the lymph nodes as early as AHI S1 (1), measurable GC activity and Ab development were delayed until after peak viremia in AHI.

Virus suppression after ART initiation. It is clear that ART initiation has potent effects on the initial reduction of virus replication, but complete viral suppression can take months. As expected, given their lower VL at ART initiation (Figure 1A), the participants treated in S1 of infection had a significantly shorter time to first undetectable VL (≤20 copies/mL) than did those treated in S3 and S4/5 of AHI (P < 0.01; Figure 2A). By the 24-week visit, all but 1 participant had an undetectable VL (≤20 copies/mL), and all participants had a VL of ≤20 copies/mL at 36 and 48 weeks. To estimate the antigen load for each participant, we calculated the VL AUC, which was defined as the sum of the post-diagnosis AUC and an imputed AUC that was modeled on data from the RV217 untreated acute infection cohort and accounts for the level of viremia before diagnosis (23, 30). We found that there was no significant difference in the VL AUC between participants who initiated treatment in S2, S3, and S4/5 of AHI (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1A). Analysis of single-copy VLs revealed that the majority (84%) of participants who initiated treatment in S2 of AHI or later had detectable VLs in week 24 using the ultrasensitive assay, but these levels decreased between week 24 and week 48 (S2 and S4/5: P < 0.05; 56% detectable; Supplemental Figure 1B). Together, these data indicate that participants who initiated treatment in S3 and S4/5 of AHI had similarly higher antigen exposure during AHI and early ART, but after 24 weeks of ART, there was almost no antigen present in the blood (S3: 1.6 copies/mL at week 24 and 0.63 copies/mL at week 48; S4/5: 0.76 copies/mL at week 24 and 0.20 copies/mL at week 48).

Figure 2 Continued Ab development after ART initiation in participants treated in S2 or later of AHI. (A) Time required for the VL to first reach undetectable levels (VL 20 copies/mL) after ART initiation for participants who initiated ART at different stages of AHI. (B) The log VL AUC was calculated for each participant. Plasma levels of gp41-specific (C) and gp120-specific (D) Abs were measured by ELISA after 24 (W24) and 48 (W48) weeks of ART. (E) Correlations between Ab levels at week 24 and week 48 are shown for gp41-specific and gp120-specific Abs. (F) Proportion of participants who had measurable ADCC responses (responders) at each visit using target cells infected with CRF01_AE virus. (G) ADCC function of plasma Abs after 24 and 48 weeks of ART in participants who initiated treatment during AHI or CHI. (H) Correlation between ADCC Ab titers at week 24 and week 48. Differences in the proportion of participants responding at each visit were calculated using a χ2 test and the Marascuilo procedure (dagger symbol indicates significant differences in proportions). Differences in VLs, AUC, or Ab levels between AHI stages were measured by a Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (black asterisks). Differences in Ab levels between visits were measured by a Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test (light gray asterisks). For week 0 and week 24: n = 12 for S1; n = 17 for S2; n = 14 for S3; and n = 9 for S4/5. For week 48: n = 11 for S1; n = 15 for S2; n = 13 for S3; and n = 9 for S4/5. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001

Env-specific Ab levels increase during the first 6 months of ART. To determine whether Ab development occurs after ART initiation, we analyzed Ab levels and function after 24 and 48 weeks of ART. Participants treated in S1, S2, and S3 of AHI had elevated gp41-specific Abs at week 24 compared with levels at enrollment (P < 0.05), but those treated in S1 had significantly lower Ab levels in weeks 24 and 48 than did participants treated in later stages of AHI (P < 0.05; Figure 2C); gp41-specific Ab levels were lower in participants treated in AHI than in those treated during CHI. For gp120-specific Abs, participants treated in both S1 and S2 had lower levels than did those treated at later stages (S1: P < 0.0001, S2: P < 0.05 vs. S4/5), even though participants treated in S2 had an increase in gp120-specific Ab levels at week 24 (P < 0.01; Figure 2D). Both gp41- and gp120-specific Ab levels strongly correlated between weeks 24 and 48 (gp41: r = 0.90, P < 0.0001; gp120: r = 0.86, P < 0.0001; Figure 2E), even though participants tended to have lower Ab levels in week 48 compared with week 24 (Figure 2, C and D).

Phagocytic scores were elevated at week 24 for participants who were treated in S3 (P < 0.01) and S4/5 (P = 0.13; Supplemental Figure 1C), although there was no significant increase in the number of participants with positive phagocytic scores (scores >11). A significantly larger number of participants treated in S2 and S3 of AHI had measurable CRF01_AE-specific ADCC responses after 24 weeks of ART than at the time of ART initiation (Figure 2F). Consistent with low Env-specific Ab levels, less than 50% of the participants treated in S1 developed measurable ADCC responses (Figure 2F). In contrast, despite lower levels of gp120-specific Ab levels in S2 compared with S3 and S4/5, we observed no difference in the average potency of the CRF01_AE-specific ADCC responses (Figure 2G). As observed with the gp41-specific and gp120-specific Abs, we found a strong correlation between the CRF01_AE-specific ADCP and ADCC responses at weeks 24 and 48 of ART (r = 0.83 and r = 0.85, respectively, P < 0.0001; Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 1D). To determine whether the increased Ab functionality was due to changes in Ab binding, we measured Ab binding to CRF01_AE-infected cells by flow cytometry. Similar to increases in gp120-specific Ab levels, Ab binding increased between week 0 and week 24 in participants treated in S2 or later (P < 0.05) and tended to decline by week 48 (Supplemental Figure 1E). The level of Ab binding at week 48 correlated well with gp120-specific Ab levels, and weakly with phagocytic scores and ADCC responses (Supplemental Figure 1F).

In contrast to increases in ADCP and ADCC activity, no increase in neutralization was detected after early ART initiation (Supplemental Figure 1G). Plasma neutralization was measured in participants who initiated treatment in S3 or later using pseudoviruses (PSVs) produced with an ART-resistant backbone to minimize viral inhibition mediated by plasma ART (Supplemental Figure 1H). We detected low-titer, nonspecific inhibition of 2 HIV strains (MN.3 and 40646v01) and MuLV (negative control) that was likely due to plasma ART rather than HIV-specific Abs.

To determine how antigen levels affected the development of the Ab response after ART, we analyzed correlations with VL measures. We identified weak correlations between single-copy VL and Env-specific Ab levels after 24 and 48 weeks of ART (Supplemental Figure 2), suggesting that ongoing low-level viremia does not significantly contribute to Ab levels during early ART. Moreover, when considering participants treated in all stages of AHI, we noted only modest correlations between the VL AUC and all Ab measures at week 48 that were driven by the AHI stage at ART initiation (Figure 3A). When analyzed at the level of the individual stages, we found that the VL AUC had a significant correlation with Env-specific Ab levels and ADCP, but not ADCC, only in participants who initiated ART in S4/5 of AHI (gp41: r = 0.78, P < 0.05; gp120: r = 0.81, P < 0.05; ADCP: r = 0.92, P < 0.01; Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Interestingly, after 48 weeks of ART, the levels of Ab binding also correlated with gp120-specific Ab levels and ADCP, but not ADCC (Supplemental Figure 3D). Our data suggest that the viral antigen load after ART (VL AUC) may be associated with the development of HIV-specific binding Ab levels but not ADCC only in participants treated in S4/5 of AHI, and that other factors must contribute to the development of ADCC responses in participants who initiate treatment during AHI.

Figure 3 Env-specific Ab levels correlate with the VL AUC only in participants treated in S4/5 of AHI. Correlations between the VL AUC and levels of gp41-specific Abs, gp120-specific Abs, ADCP, and CRF01_AE-specific ADCC titers at week 48 after ART initiation in all participants (A) and only those who initiated ART in S4/5 of AHI (B). Correlations were measured by Spearman’s correlation. n = 11 for S1; n = 15 for S2; n = 13 for S3; and n = 9 for S4/5.

Development of increased cross-clade Ab responses. To further understand how the Ab response develops after early ART initiation, we measured cross-clade ADCC responses. As participants in this study were infected with CRF01_AE and AE/B recombinant viruses, we measured cross-clade activity against targets infected with the clade C strain TV1, which has recently been used in the HVTN 702 vaccine study and clusters separately from the CRF01_AE CM235 virus (31). We found that few participants developed cross-clade ADCC responses during the early stages of AHI, but over 50% of participants in S4/5 had clade C–specific ADCC responses (Figure 4A). After 24 weeks on ART, an increased proportion of participants who initiated treatment in S3 had detectable clade C–specific ADCC responses (64%, P = 0.13). Intriguingly, although there was little change in the magnitude of CRF01_AE-specific ADCC responses between weeks 24 and 48 (Figure 2F), participants treated in S4/5 of AHI had significant increases in the magnitude of clade C–specific ADCC responses after 48 weeks of ART (Figure 4B). Despite having similar times to viral suppression and VL AUC (Figure 2, A and B), participants treated in S4/5 of AHI had higher cross-clade ADCC titers after 48 weeks of ART than did those treated earlier in AHI (P < 0.05), with all participants treated in S4/5 developing measurable cross-clade ADCC potency (Figure 4, A and B). We found a trend toward a weak correlation between the VL AUC and cross-clade ADCC responses at week 48 of ART (r = 0.21, P = 0.16) and a trend toward a modest correlation for participants treated in S4/5 of AHI when stratified by stage (r = 0.57, P = 0.12; Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We also noted a correlation between the clade C–specific ADCC responses at weeks 24 and 48 (r = 0.46, P < 0.01; Figure 4C), but it was weaker than the correlations seen for other Ab measures (Figure 2, E and H and Supplemental Figure 5). Further, while the levels of gp120-specific Abs at week 24 correlated moderately with CRF01_AE-specific ADCC responses (week 48: r = 0.72, P < 0.0001), the correlations with clade C–specific ADCC responses were weaker (week 48: r = 0.42, P < 0.01; Figure 4, D and E). Likewise, there was only a modest correlation between the CRF01_AE-specific and clade C–specific ADCC responses at week 48 (r = 0.42, P < 0.01) (Figure 4F). Thus, the development of cross-clade antibodies was only weakly correlated with the autologous gp120 and ADCC responses. Last, increased Ab binding to clade C–infected cells was not detected after ART, nor did Ab binding correlate with ADCC Ab titer (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Together, these data suggest that participants who initiated treatment in S4/5 of AHI had a greater capacity to develop cross-clade ADCC antibodies from week 24 to week 48 of suppressive therapy.