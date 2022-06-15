Caffeine intake exerts dual genome-wide effects on hippocampal metabolism and learning-dependent transcription

Animals. Male C57BL6/J mice (Charles River Laboratories) were housed in a pathogen-free facility (University of Lille). Mice were housed 5–6 per cage (GM500, Tecniplast) and maintained under conditions controlled for temperature (22°C) and light (12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle), with ad libitum access to food and water.

Caffeine treatment. Two 3-month-old mice were randomly assigned to the 2 following experimental groups: water (control) and caffeine. Caffeine solutions were protected from light in dark bottles and changed weekly. Treatment started at 8–9 weeks of age and lasted for 2 weeks. The chronic caffeine treatment in mice was set in order to mimic the usual dose range of caffeine consumption in humans. The selected caffeine dose of 0.3 g/L p.o., administered through drinking water, has been previously shown to provide a significant benefit in mouse models of neurodegenerative disease (53, 54, 58). Regarding the comparison of caffeine exposure for 2 weeks versus 24 hours versus caffeine removal, we proceeded with additional experimental groups as follows: (i) 6 animals were given water while 6 were treated with caffeine for 2 weeks and returned to water for 2 additional weeks (caffeine withdrawal group); (ii) at the same time that the latter group of animals resumed water exposure, 6 additional animals were treated with caffeine for 2 weeks (chronic caffeine); (iii) a last group of 6 animals was given water and only treated with caffeine for 24 hours before sacrifice. All animals were then sacrificed on the same day the dorsal hippocampus was sampled and stored as indicated below and used for proteomics and qPCR analysis.

Quantitative determination of caffeine and metabolites in brain samples. Brain tissues from the water and caffeine groups were used to assess concentrations of caffeine and its metabolites (paraxanthine, theobromine, and theophylline). Samples were weighed, and 1 mL of 1% formic acid (FA) solution was added to each sample. To determine the recovery rate, control samples were spiked with a mixture of caffeine, paraxanthine, theobromine, and theophylline (10 μM each). The tissues were lysed using 7 mm stainless steel beads and Tissue Lyser LT (QIAGEN) for 8 minutes at 50 strokes/min, then treated with an ultrasonic bath for 5 minutes and subsequently centrifuged for 15 minutes at 23,000g and 4°C. The supernatants were transferred to Amicon Ultra 2-mL 3K Centrifugal Filter units (Merck). The remaining pellets were subjected to the same protocol of tissue disruption and centrifugation using 1 mL of acidified water (1% FA). Amicon filters containing the combined supernatants from the 2-fold extraction process were centrifuged for 140 minutes at 7500g and 23°C. Filtrates were used for liquid chromatography–MS (LC-MS) analysis. Samples were separated by use of a Dionex UltiMate 3000 HPLC system with an integrated variable wavelength detector, set at 280 nm, and equipped with a C18 column (EC Nucleodur C18 Gravity column, 2 mm ID × 50 mm, 3 μm, Macherey-Nagel). Samples (5 μL) were injected at flow rate of 300 μL/min. A solvent gradient was run from 90% solution A (water containing 0.2% FA and 2 mM ammonium acetate) and 10% solution B (methanol containing 2 mM ammonium acetate) to 50% A and 50% B over 10 minutes.

The eluate was analyzed with a coupled mass spectrometer (ESI-micrOTOF-Q, Bruker Daltonics). Data were acquired in positive full scan MS mode with a scan range m/z of 50–1000. Identification and quantification of the xanthine derivatives were performed using Bruker Daltonics data analysis software. The limit of detection was 5 nM for caffeine and 10 nM for its metabolites (paraxanthine, theobromine, and theophylline).

Learning activation in the MWM. An Atlantis MWM tank was placed in a room with several visual extra-maze cues. Water opacified with powdered chalk (Blanc de meudon) was maintained at a temperature of 21°C. Mice from the water (control) and caffeine groups were habituated to the setup for 2 consecutive days (habituations 1 and 2). During habituation 1, mice were allowed to discover the pool filled with water with a depth of 5 cm and a visible platform for 60 seconds. During habituation 2, mice were allowed to swim in the pool filled with water in the absence of the platform for 60 seconds. The following 3 days (acquisition days 1–3), mice were trained to locate the platform beneath the opacified water using the spatial cues present in the room. On each acquisition day, mice performed 4 trials each with a maximum duration of 60 seconds. Each trial was terminated when the mouse reached the platform or after the 60 seconds. Mice failing to find the platform were gently guided to the platform and allowed to stay for 8 –10 seconds. During the training days, mice were subjected to the MWM test in random order, so that they were tested at different times of the day. All MWM evaluations of caffeine- or water-treated mice were performed by an experimenter blinded to the mouse treatments.

Sacrifice and brain tissue preparation. For transcriptomic analysis, all mice were killed by cervical dislocation within a 2 hour period of time — taking into account a 1 hour delay after the last training session for the learning group. Freshly dissected tissues were immediately frozen in liquid nitrogen and kept at –80°C until RNA extraction. Similar sacrifice procedures were used for animals used for proteomic and qPCR analyses. For molecular MALDI imaging experiments, mice were deeply anesthetized with sodium pentobarbital (50 mg/kg, i.p.), then transcardially perfused with cold NaCl (0.9%). Brains were collected, frozen on dry ice, and stored at –80°C until use.

RNA-Seq analysis. Total RNA was extracted from dorsal hippocampal tissues using TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen; n = 4/group). Freshly dissected tissue was chopped, homogenized in 300 μL TRIzol reagent, and frozen (20 minutes at –80°C), followed by 3 minutes of centrifugation at 14,000g before chloroform/isoamyl extraction. The supernatant was used to precipitate RNA with isopropanol and RNase-free glycogen (30 minutes at 4°C). The pellet was washed once with 70% ethanol and resuspended in Milli-Q water. A new RNA precipitation was performed with 100% ethanol and 3 M sodium acetate (overnight at –20°C). After 2 further 70% ethanol washes, the pellet was air dried and resuspended in 30 μL nuclease-free Milli-Q water and heated for 6 minutes at 50°C, and RNA quantification was performed. RNA-Seq libraries (n = 4/group) were generated from 500 ng total RNA using Illumina TruSeq Stranded mRNA Library Prep Kit v2. Briefly, following purification with poly-T oligo–attached magnetic beads, the mRNA was fragmented using divalent cations at 94°C for 2 minutes. The cleaved RNA fragments were copied into first-strand cDNA using reverse transcriptase and random primers. Strand specificity was achieved by replacing dTTP with dUTP during the second-strand cDNA synthesis by DNA polymerase I and RNase H. Following addition of a single “A” base and subsequent ligation of the adapter on double-stranded cDNA fragments, the products were purified and enriched with PCR (30 seconds at 98°C [10 seconds at 98°C, 30 seconds at 60°C, 30 seconds at 72°C] × 12 cycles; 5 minutes at 72°C) to create the cDNA library. Surplus PCR primers were further removed by purification using AMPure XP beads (Beckman Coulter), and the final cDNA libraries were checked for quality and quantified using capillary electrophoresis. Next generation sequencing (NGS) was performed on the Illumina Genome HiSeq 4000 as single-end 50 base reads following Illumina’s instructions. Reads were mapped onto the mm10 assembly of the Mus musculus genome using STAR v2.5.3a (59) and Bowtie 2 aligner v2.2.8 (60). Only uniquely aligned reads were kept for further analyses. Quantification of gene expression was performed using HTSeq-count v0.6.1p1 (61) and gene annotations from Ensembl release 90 and “union” mode. Read counts were normalized across libraries with the method proposed by Anders et al. (62). Comparisons of interest were performed using the test for differential expression proposed by Love (63) and implemented in the DESeq2 Bioconductor library (v1.16.1). Resulting P values were adjusted for multiple testing using the Benjamini-Hochberg method (64).

ChIP. Freshly dissected tissue was chopped with a razor blade and rapidly incubated in 1.5 mL PBS containing 1% formaldehyde for 10 minutes at room temperature. To stop fixation, glycine was added (0.125 M final concentration). Dorsal hippocampi from 4 mice were pooled per sample, and 2 biological replicates per condition were used for the ChIP-Seq. Tissue samples were then processed as described in Chatterjee et al. (34) and sonicated using the Diagenode Bioruptor (30 seconds ON — 30 seconds OFF at high power × 35 cycles). Sonicated chromatin was centrifuged 10 minutes at 14,000g, and the supernatant was collected and diluted 1:10 in ChIP dilution buffer (0.01% SDS, 1.1% Triton X-100, 1.2 mM EDTA, 16.7 mM Tris-Cl, pH 8.1, 167 mM NaCl). A fraction of the supernatant (50 μL, 10%) from each sample was saved before immune precipitation for “total input chromatin.” Supernatants were incubated overnight (4°C) with 1/1000 primary antibodies against H3K9/14ac (Diagenode, C15410200) and H3K27ac (Abcam, ab4729), followed by protein A Dynabeads (Invitrogen) for 2 hours at room temperature. After several washes (low-salt, high-salt, LiCl, and TE buffers), the resulting DNA-protein complexes were eluted in 300 μL elution buffer (1% SDS, 0.1 M NaHCO 3 ). The crosslinking was reversed (overnight at 65°C), and the DNA was subsequently purified with RNase (30 minutes at 37°C) and proteinase K (2 hours at 45°C). DNA from the immunoprecipitated and input samples was isolated using Diagenode MicroChIP DiaPure columns with 20 μL nuclease-free milliQ water in low-binding tubes. ChIP samples were further purified by the Genomeast Platform using Agencourt AMPure XP beads (Beckman Coulter) and quantified using Qubit (Invitrogen).

ChIP-Seq libraries and sequencing. ChIP-Seq libraries and NGS were prepared from 2–10 ng double-stranded, purified DNA using the MicroPlex Library Preparation kit v2 (C05010014, Diagenode), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. DNA was first repaired and yielded molecules with blunt ends. Next, stem-loop adapters with blocked 5′ ends were ligated to the 5′ end of the genomic DNA (gDNA), leaving a nick at the 3′ end. The adapters cannot ligate to each other and do not have single-strand tails; thus, nonspecific background is avoided. In the final step, the 3′ ends of the gDNA were extended to complete library synthesis, and Illumina-compatible indexes were added through PCR amplification (4+7 cycles). Amplified libraries were purified and size selected using Agencourt AMPure XP beads to remove unincorporated primers and other reagents. Prior to analyses, DNA libraries were checked for quality and quantified using a 2100 Bioanalyzer (Agilent). The libraries were loaded in the flow cell at a concentration of 8 pM, and clusters were generated using cBot and sequenced using Illumina HiSeq 4000 technology as single-end 50 base reads following Illumina’s instructions. Basecalls were performed using HiSeq Control Softwares Real Time Analysis (RTA) and CASAVA.

ChIP-Seq analyses. Sequenced reads were mapped to the mm10 Mus musculus genome assembly using Bowtie v1.0.0 with the following parameters “-m1-strata-best-y-l40.” SAMtools merge v1.3.1 (65) was used to combine biological replicates by condition. Then, BEDTools intersect v2.26.0 (66) was used to remove reads located within ENCODE-blacklisted regions (see below). SICER (SICER-df.sh) v1.1 (67) was used to detect differentially bound regions on the pools of biological replicates using the following parameters: Species: mm10, Effective genome size as a fraction of reference genome: 0.74, Threshold for redundancy allowed for treated reads: 1, Threshold for redundancy allowed for WT reads: 1, Window size: 200 bps, Fragment size: 200 bps, Gap size: 600 bps, FDR for identification of enriched islands: 1 × 10–2, FDR for identification of significant changes: 1 × 10–2. Finally, differentially bound regions were annotated with respect to the closest gene using Homer annotatePeaks.pl v4.11.1 (68). An FDR of 1 × 10–5 was used in differential analyses (caffeine vs. control).

Neuron and “all cell” isolation. Neuron and “all cell” suspensions were obtained from mouse hippocampus chronically treated with caffeine or water (control). For this, we used a Neural Tissue Dissociation (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-092-628) and Neuron Isolation Kits (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-115-389), following the manufacturer’s instructions, with some adaptations. Briefly, 2 mouse hippocampi were pooled per sample and harvested in a preheated buffer solution containing papain. This was followed by series of manual mechanical dissociations, using scissors and fire-polished Pasteur pipettes of descending diameter, and incubations at 37°C under slow rotation. The solution was then filtered (50 μm) and centrifuged (10 minutes, 300g, at room temperature) and myelin was removed using a Myelin Removal Beads II kit (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-096-733), incubating for 15 minutes at 4°C, centrifuging (10 minutes, 300g, at 4°C), and filtering the sample through MS columns (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-042-201) placed in a MiniMACS Separator (Miltenyi Biotec, 30-042-102) to collect the myelin-depleted flow-through, free of cell debris. The “all cells” suspension was collected at this point and quantified using the TC20 Automated Cell Counter (Bio-Rad, 1450102) to obtain a total of 70,000 cells per sample. With the remainder of the samples, we proceeded with neuronal isolation according to manufacturer’s instructions, finally depleting the samples through MS columns to collect the flow-through enriched in neurons. The samples were quantified, and 70,000 cells per sample were taken for CUT&Tag experiments.

CUT&Tag. Having isolated all cells and neuronal populations, we proceeded with the CUT&Tag method to assess their genome-wide H3K27ac and H3K27me3 chromatin state. The protocol was adapted from that described by Kaya-Okur et al. (31). The method is based on digitonin-induced cell permeabilization (MilliporeSigma, 300410-250MG) and concanavalin A–coated magnetic beads (Cell Signaling Technology, 93569S) immobilization. This was followed by overnight incubation at 4°C with primary antibodies against H3K27ac (Abcam, ab4729) and H3K27me3 (Diagenode, C15410195), and 1-hour incubation with the secondary antibody (Antibodies-online, ABIN101961). Loaded Tn5 was then added (Diagenode, C01070001), and cleaved DNA was extracted using a MinElute PCR Purification Kit (QIAGEN, 28004). Library preparation was conducted using Nextera primers (Illumina, FC-131-2001) and post-PCR cleanup using SPRI bead slurry (Beckman Coulter, B23317). Concentration of the collected DNA was achieved by Qubit (Invitrogen, Q32851). Two biological replicates were used per group, and rabbit IgG (Diagenode, C15410206) was used as control.

CUT&Tag analyses. Reads (paired-end) were mapped to the Mus musculus genome (assembly mm10) using Bowtie2 (60) v2.2.8 with default parameters except for “–end-to-end-very-sensitive-no-mixed –no-discordant-I10-X700.” Prior to peak calling, reads with mapping quality below 30 were removed using SAMtools v1.13 (65) with the command line “samtools view-b-q30.” Then, reads falling into ENCODE-blacklisted regions v2 (69) were removed using BEDTools intersect v2.30.0 (66). Biological replicates were pooled (n = 2) using SAMtools merge v1.13 (65). Then, peak calling was done with SICER v1.1 (68) with the following parameters: Window size: 200 bps; Gap size: 800 (H3K27ac) and 1200 (H3K27me3). Detected peaks were combined to get the union of all peaks using the tool BedTools merge v2.30.0 (66). Differentially bound regions were detected used SICER v1.1 and annotated relative to genomic features using Homer v4.11.1 (70). An FDR < 1 × 10–5 was used for further analyses (caffeine vs. control) in all cells and neuron-enriched population.

MS proteomic analysis. Proteins (100 μg) from dorsal hippocampus (n = 3/group) were digested with trypsin by the filter-aided sample preparation (FASP) method. Peptides were fractioned with increasing concentrations (7.5%, 12.5%, 17.5%, and 50%) of acetonitrile on a High pH Reversed-Phase Peptide Fractionation Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Eluents were dried by vacuum centrifugation and resolved in 0.1% FA. An UltiMate 3000 RSLCnano System (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used for separation of the eluents. Peptides were automatically fractionated onto a commercial C18 reversed-phase column (75 μm × 500 mm, 2 μm particle, PepMap100 RSLC column, Thermo Fisher Scientific, temperature 55°C). Trapping was performed during 4 minutes at 5 μL/min, with solvent A (98% H 2 O, 2% acetonitrile, and 0.1% FA). The peptides were eluted using 2 solvents: A (0.1% FA in water) and B (0.1% FA in acetonitrile) at a flow rate of 300 nL/min. Gradient separation was 3 minutes at 3% B; 170 minutes from 3% to 20% B; 20 minutes from 20% B to 80% B; and maintained for 15 minutes at 80% B. The column was equilibrated for 17 minutes with 3% B prior to the next sample analysis. The eluted peptides from the C18 column were analyzed by a Q Exactive instrument (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The electrospray voltage was 1.9 kV, and the capillary temperature was 275°C. Full MS scans were acquired in an Orbitrap mass analyzer over a m/z range of 400–1200 with a 70,000 (m/z 200) resolution. The target value was 3.00 × 106. The 15 most intense peaks with charge state between 2 and 5 were fragmented in the higher-energy collision-activated dissociation cell with normalized collision energy of 27%, and tandem mass spectrum was acquired in the Orbitrap mass analyzer with a 17,500 (m/z 200) resolution. The target value was 1.00 × 105. The ion selection threshold was 5.0 × 104 counts, and the maximum allowed ion accumulation times were 250 ms for full MS scans and 100 ms for tandem mass spectrum. Dynamic exclusion was set to 30 seconds.

Proteomic data analysis. Raw data collected during nanoLC–MS/MS analyses were processed and converted into a *.mgf peak list format with Proteome Discoverer 1.4 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). MS/MS data were analyzed using search engine Mascot (version 2.4.0, Matrix Science) installed on a local server. Searches were performed with a tolerance on mass measurement of 10 ppm for precursor and 0.02 Da for fragment ions, against a composite target-decoy database (17125*2 total entries) built with a Mus musculus SwissProt database (taxonomy 10090, November 2019, 17,007 entries) fused with the sequences of recombinant trypsin and a list of classical contaminants (118 entries). Cysteine carbamidomethylation, methionine oxidation, protein N-terminal acetylation, and cysteine propionamidation were searched as variable modifications. Up to one missed trypsin cleavage was allowed. For each sample, peptides were filtered out according to the cutoff set for protein hits with 1 or more peptides longer than 9 residues and a 1% false positive rate.

MALDI MS imaging of lipids and metabolites. Hippocampal sections (10 μm) were collected at bregma –1.7 mm using a CM3050 Cryostat (Leica Microsystems; n = 6 per experimental group) and then mounted on indium tin oxide–coated slides for MALDI-MSI and on SuperFrost slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for histological analysis. In order to monitor analytical reproducibility, biological replicates were used for each group. For MALDI-MSI, 1,5-diaminonaphthalene (1,5-DAN) matrix at 10 mg/mL in acetonitrile:H 2 O (1:1, v/v) was used in negative ion mode, whereas 2,5-dihydroxybenzoic acid (2,5-DHB) matrix at 40 mg/mL in methanol:H 2 O with 0.1% trifluoroacetate (1:1, v/v) was used in positive ion mode. A uniform layer of matrix was deposited on brain tissue sections using an HTX TM-Sprayer device (HTX Technologies). Lipid and metabolite imaging was performed on a solariX 7T MALDI-FTICR instrument (Bruker Daltonics) equipped with a SmartBeam-II laser and controlled using FtmsFlexControl 2.1.0 software (Bruker Daltonics). Data sets were recorded in full-scan negative- or positive-ion mode using an online calibration from m/z of 100 to 1000, at a spatial resolution of 35 μm for the hippocampus. MSI data were acquired from each tissue section as well as matrix-adjacent control areas in order to check for analyte delocalization eventually occurring during sample preparation. All data processing, visualization, and quantification were performed using Multimaging 1.1.9 software (ImaBiotech). For statistical analysis, SCiLS Lab 2015 software was used to perform PCA, with a Student’s t test assumed significance value of P < 0.05. These analyses were done for both positive- and negative-ion mode, and the significant results were grouped together. Annotation of the discriminant m/z was done based on experimental accurate (m/z) mass and by using the METLIN library (https://metlin.scripps.edu/landing_page.php?pgcontent=mainPage) and Human Metabolome Database (HMDB; http://www.hmdb.ca/) with 10 ppm delta error. These online databases are linked to KEGG (http://www.genome.jp/kegg/), PubChem (https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/) and LIPID MAPS (http://www.lipidmaps.org/), which were used for further investigations. After MSI data acquisition, any residual matrix on the tissue sections was removed with a 100% methanol washing. Tissue sections were then stained with Nissl dye, and high-definition histological images were acquired using a Panoramic digital slide scanner (3DHISTECH) and then loaded in Multimaging software to perform the high-definition overlays with convoluted molecular images, improving molecular image resolution.

RNA extraction and qPCR. Total RNA was extracted from dorsal hippocampi and purified using an RNeasy Lipid Tissue Mini Kit (QIAGEN). Total RNA (500 ng) was reverse transcribed using an Applied Biosystems High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit. qPCR was performed on a StepOne device using Taqman Gene Expression Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific), following the manufacturer’s recommendations. Expression levels of the following genes were evaluated by the comparative CT method (2–ΔCT) using the following Taqman probes: Cyp51 ID: Mm00490968_m1, Spice1 ID: Mm00519954_m1, Nadk2 ID: Mm01297768_m1, Pbx1 ID: Mm04207617_m1, Ppia ID: Mm02342430.

Pathway analysis of epigenomic data. ChIP-Seq and CUT&Tag data from hippocampus of water- and caffeine-treated mice were uploaded to IPA software (QIAGEN). A P value less than 0.05 with Student’s t test was set as threshold, and an IPA of ChIP-Seq, proteomic, and metabolomic data was performed using the core analysis function, including canonical pathways, upstream regulators, diseases, biological functions, and molecular networks filtered by terms associated with “Central Nervous System.”

Statistics. This omics study included various statistical approaches detailed in the appropriate subsections in Method. All data needed to evaluate the conclusions are provided herein or in the supplemental material. Sequencing data that support the findings of this study have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GSE167123). The number of biologically independent experiments, sample size, P values, and statistical tests are indicated in the main text and/or figure legends. The significance level was set at P < 0.05, unless otherwise stated in the figure legend.

Study approval. All experimental protocols were approved by the local Animal Ethical Committee (agreement 12787-2015101320441671v9 from CEEA75, Lille). All procedures complied with European standards for the care and use of laboratory animals.