Circular RNA cia-MAF drives self-renewal and metastasis of liver tumor-initiating cells via transcription factor MAFF

High expression of cia-MAF in liver cancer and TICs. Liver TICs drive liver tumorigenesis, metastasis, and drug resistance, and their self-renewal needs to be precisely regulated. To identify functional circRNAs in liver TICs, we reanalyzed our circRNA data set (GSE78520), and selected the top 10 circRNAs with the highest expression in TICs (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148020DS1). These transcripts were resistant to RNase R and actinomycin D treatment, confirming that they are circRNAs (Supplemental Figure 1B). Among these 10 circRNAs, we focused on cia-MAF as a functional circRNA involved in liver TIC self-renewal (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Moreover, cia-MAF was highly conserved among various species (Supplemental Table 1).

cia-MAF was highly expressed in liver cancer, and its expression levels were correlated with the clinical severity (Figure 1A), as well as tumor relapse (Figure 1B), patient prognosis (Figure 1C), and the expression of TIC marker CD44 (Figure 1, D and E). Another tissue microarray also confirmed that cia-MAF was highly expressed in liver cancer and its expression was related to clinical prognosis (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 5). We then examined the expression landscape of cia-MAF in liver TICs, and found that it was highly expressed in liver TICs and spheres (Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). These data confirm that cia-MAF is highly expressed in liver cancer and liver TICs.

Figure 1 cia-MAF is highly expressed in liver cancer and TICs. (A) In situ hybridization of cia-MAF in HCC tissue microarray containing 90 peri-tumor, 58 stage 1, 29 stage 2, and 3 stage 3 tumor tissues. Typical images are in the left panels and calculated intensities are in the right panel. Scale bars: 30 μm. The details of HCC tissue microarray are listed in Supplemental Table 4. (B) Violin plot showing cia-MAF intensities in HCC samples with (+) or without (–) relapse. Individual samples, medium levels, minimum, maximum, and quarter levels are shown. (C) Kaplan–Meier survival analysis of cia-MAFhi and cia-MAFlo samples, which are grouped according to the average cia-MAF expression level. (D) Percentage distribution of CD44+ TICs in cia-MAFlo (left) and cia-MAFhi (right) samples. (E) Coexpression of cia-MAF and liver TIC marker CD44 in 90 liver cancer tissues. (F) Northern blot of cia-MAF in CD44+ TICs (C) and CD44– non-TICs (N). 18S rRNA served as a loading control. Typical images are in the left panel and signal intensities are quantified with Image J (right). (G) FISH of cia-MAF in spheres and nonspheres, which were derived from primary HCC cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. (H) FISH of cia-Maf in clone #2 and clone #6, which were derived from YFP+ mouse liver cancer cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. Significance was determined by 1-tailed Student’s t test (A, B, and F), log-rank test (C), and χ2 test (D). For all representative images, n = 3 independent experiments performed with similar results.

In mice, the expression levels of cia-MAF homologous transcript (hereafter termed as cia-maf) were increased along with DEN/CCl4-induced tumorigenesis (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Forty-eight clones derived from single tumor cells had divergent expression levels of cia-maf and CD44, and CD44hi clones showed increased cia-maf expression (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). The robust expression of cia-maf in CD44hi clones was confirmed by FISH (Figure 1H). Then sphere formation assay was performed and 5 sphere clones were derived from single cells, and cia-maf expression was increased in spheres (Supplemental Figure 2, J and K). Overall, these results demonstrate that cia-MAF is robustly expressed in liver TICs enriched from primary samples and DEN/CCl4-induced mouse tumors.

cia-MAF promotes liver TIC self-renewal. To explore the role of cia-MAF in liver TIC self-renewal, we generated cia-MAF–KO cells using a CRISPR/Cas9 approach (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). cia-MAF knock out remarkably abolished cia-MAF expression but not linear mRNA expression (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). The cia-MAF–KO cells harbored fewer TICs (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3F). Moreover, sphere formation and tumor invasion capacities were attenuated in cia-MAF–KO cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3G). cia-MAF knock out also inhibited tumor propagation and tumor-initiating capacities (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Table 2A). Interestingly, cia-MAF knock out moderately inhibited the propagation and transwell capacities of non-TICs, probably because of the low expression of cia-MAF in non-TICs (Supplemental Figure 3, H–J). Moreover, cia-MAF antisense oligo (ASO) enhanced the anti-tumor efficiency of 5-fluorouracil by eliminating TICs (Figure 2F). These data demonstrate the essential role of cia-MAF in human liver TIC self-renewal.

Figure 2 cia-MAF knock out impairs liver TIC self-renewal. (A) Real-time PCR (left) and Northern blot (right) analyses for cia-MAF knockout efficiency. circ KO, cia-MAF knock out. (B) CD44 FACS for TIC detection, using cia-MAF–KO and control cells. n = 3 independent samples for detection. (C) Sphere formation of cia-MAF–KO cells, with typical images in the left panels and sphere formation ratios in the right panel. Scale bars: 500 μm. (D) Tumor propagation of WT and cia-MAF–KO cells, which were subcutaneously injected into BALB/c nude mice. Tumor volumes were measured every 3 days. (E) Three months of tumor initiation assay using gradient numbers of cia-MAF–KO and control cells. n = 7 mice for each group and the ratios of tumor formation mice are shown. (F) Propagation of patient-derived xenografts after the indicated treatments, which were performed when xenograft volume reach about 400 mm3. In all panels, data are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA. For all representative images, n=3 independent experiments performed with similar results.

We then evaluated the role of cia-maf in mouse liver TICs. In clones with high cia-maf expression, cia-maf knock down inhibited tumor initiation (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) and sphere formation (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). These data reveal the critical roles of cia-maf in mouse liver TIC self-renewal. Then cia-maf–KO mice were generated using a CRISPR/Cas9 approach (Supplemental Figure 4, E–H). cia-maf–KO mice showed no cia-maf expression but the expression of linear mRNA was comparable to their littermate WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, I–L). DEN/CCl4-induced liver tumorigenesis was reduced in cia-maf–KO mice, with decreased numbers of liver progenitor cells, proliferating cells, and TICs, whereas apoptotic cells, F4/80+ cells, and fibrosis were comparable between cia-maf–KO and control mice (Figure 3, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 4, M–O). Moreover, cia-maf–KO TICs exhibited impaired sphere formation capacity, and CD44 expression was decreased in these spheres (Figure 3, E and F). Interestingly, cia-maf was also required for liver tumorigenesis in a HrasG12V plus shp53 hydrodynamic injection model (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 4P).Taking advantage of tumor transplantation, we proved that cia-maf is an intrinsic factor in the regulation of liver tumor propagation (Supplemental Figure 4Q).

Figure 3 cia-maf–KO mice harbor impaired liver tumorigenesis and self-renewal capacities. (A) Schematic diagram of DEN/CCl4 liver tumorigenesis. WT and cia-maf KO mice were used. (B) Tumor numbers of WT and cia-maf KO mice at 32 weeks. n = 14 mice were detected for each group. Data are shown as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, by 1-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Typical images of CPS1, TBX3, GS1, TUNEL, F4/80, and Sirius Red staining in WT and cia-maf–KO peri-tumor liver tissues, which were performed using DEN/CCl4-induced livers. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Typical images of CD34, CD44, Ki67, Ccnd2, TUNEL, F4/80, and Sirius Red staining in WT and cia-maf–KO tumors. All samples were derived from DEN/CCl4-treated mice. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Sphere formation assay of WT and cia-maf–KO TICs, which was sorted from WT and cia-maf–KO tumors. Scale bars: 500 μm. (F) FISH for cia-maf expression and immunofluorescence for CD44 expression in WT and cia-maf–KO spheres. Scale bars: 10 μm. (G) HrasG12V and shP53 plasmid, along with luciferase and SB transposase plasmid, were injected into cia-maf–KO and littermate mice, and tumor propagation was measured via luciferase signals. For C and D, n = 10 images taken with similar results. For E and F, n = 3 independent experiments performed with similar results. For G, n = 10 mice per group.

Next, we established cia-MAF–overexpressing cells, which contained increased ratios of liver TICs (Figure 4, A and B). cia-MAF overexpression enhanced the sphere formation (Figure 4C), tumor invasion (Figure 4D), and tumor initiation capacities (Figure 4E and Supplemental Table 2B). cia-maf overexpression rescued the self-renewal and tumor initiation capacities of liver tumor cells with low cia-maf expression (Figure 4, F–H). Overall, these results confirm that cia-MAF promotes the self-renewal of liver TICs.

Figure 4 cia-MAF overexpression drives liver TIC self-renewal. (A) Real-time PCR analysis for cia-MAF overexpression. oeVec, overexpressing empty vector; oecia-MAF, overexpressing cia-MAF. (B) CD44 FACS for TIC detection using cia-MAF–overexpressing and control cells. (C) Sphere formation assay of oeVec and oecia-MAF cells, with typical images in the left panels and sphere formation ratios in the right panel. n = 5000 primary cells. Scale bars: 500 μm. (D) Transwell assay of oeVec and oecia-MAF cells, with typical images in the upper panels and invasive cell numbers in the lower panel. Scale bars: 70 μm. (E) Tumor initiation assay of gradient numbers of oeVec and oecia-MAF cells. n = 7 mice were subcutaneously injected with gradient cells for 3 months of tumor initiation. (F) Northern blot to confirm cia-maf overexpression in clones with low cia-maf expression. 18S rRNA served as a loading control. Sphere formation (G) and tumor initiation (H) capacities of cia-mafhi clones, cia-maflo clones, and cia-maf–overexpressing clones. One hundred single cells were used for each clone. In all panels, data are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 by 1-tailed Student’s t test. For A–F, n = 3 independent experiments performed with similar results. For G and H, n = 5 clones examined for each group.

cia-MAF drives TIC self-renewal by targeting MAFF. To explore the molecular mechanism of cia-maf in liver TIC regulation, we performed RNA sequencing using cia-maf–KO TICs and validated the RNA-seq data with real-time PCR (Supplemental Figure 5A). Transcription-associated genes were enriched among the differently expressed genes in cia-maf–KO TICs, thus we focused on the function of cia-maf in transcriptional regulation (Supplemental Figure 5B). Among the top 10 downregulated transcription factors in cia-maf–KO cells, MAFF showed the most important role in sphere formation (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Of note, MAFF and cia-MAF were coexpressed in clinical HCC samples (Supplemental Figure 5E). These data indicated that MAFF served as a functional target gene of cia-MAF in liver TIC self-renewal. Therefore, we generated MAFF-KO cells using a CRISPR/Cas9 approach (Figure 5C). These cells contained a decreased ratio of liver TICs, and displayed impaired self-renewal and invasion capacities (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5F). Interestingly, MAFF bound to CD44 promoter (Supplemental Figure 5G), and CD44 expression levels were decreased in cia-MAF–KO and MAFF-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 5H). These data demonstrate that cia-MAF targets MAFF, which is required for liver TIC self-renewal and CD44 expression.

Figure 5 cia-MAF targets MAFF to initiate TIC self-renewal. (A) Heatmap of TF expression levels in WT and cia-maf–KO liver TICs. The top 10 TFs with decreased expression in cia-maf–KO liver TICs are listed in the right panel. For WT and cia-maf–KO liver TICs, liver TICs from 5 mice were pooled together for RNA-seq. WT littermates were used as controls. (B) Sphere formation of primary cells in which the indicated TFs were silenced individually. Scale bars: 500 μm. (C) Western blot to detect knockout efficiency using MAFF-KO and control cells. β-actin was a loading control. (D) CD44 FACS for liver TICs in MAFF-KO and control cells. Typical images are shown in the left panel and TIC ratios are shown in the right panel. (E) Sphere formation of MAFF-KO cells. Representative sphere photos are in the left panel and sphere formation ratios are in the right panel. Each group used 5000 cells. Scale bars: 500 μm. In all panels, data are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA. For B–E, n = 3 independent experiments performed with similar results.

To explore the role of MAFF in cia-MAF function, cia-MAF was silenced or overexpressed in MAFF-KO cells. The effects of cia-MAF in liver TIC self-renewal and metastasis were abolished in MAFF-KO cells, highlighting the essential role of MAFF in cia-MAF function (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Rescue of MAFF expression in cia-MAF–KO cells restored their self-renewal and metastatic capacities, whereas rescue of CD44 expression partially restored TIC functions, indicating that cia-MAF mainly exerted its role through MAFF, and cia-MAF/MAFF worked via CD44-dependent and CD44-independent manners (Supplemental Figure 6C). We also rescued the top 10 transcription factors whose expression levels are decreased in cia-MAF–KO cells, and found that only MAFF was involved in cia-MAF’s function (Supplemental Figure 6D). These results indicate that cia-MAF functions mainly through MAFF.

Maff-KO liver cancer cells, which were generated using a CRISPR/Cas9 approach, were characterized by reduced expression of TIC markers and proliferation marker Ki67 (Figure 6, A–C). Moreover, impaired self-renewal and tumor initiation capacities were observed in Maff-KO cells (Figure 6, D and E). CD44 expression was also impaired in Maff-KO spheres (Figure 6F). Overall, these findings indicate that cia-MAF promotes self-renewal of human and mice liver TICs via a MAFF-dependent manner.

Figure 6 Maff is required for liver tumorigenesis and liver TIC self-renewal. (A) Schematic diagram of CRISPR/Cas9 in vivo knock out in liver cancer cells using AAV method. DEN and CCl4 were used to induce liver tumorigenesis. (B) Western blot to detect the expression levels of Maff and TIC markers in GFP+ cells, which were isolated from sgCtrl and sgMaff liver tumors at 32 weeks. **P < 0.01, by 1-tailed Student’s t test. (C) CD34, CD44, and Ki67 immunohistochemistry in Maff-KO and control liver tumors. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) CRISPR/Cas9-based construction of Maff-KO liver cancer cells, followed by sphere formation and tumor initiation. (E) Sphere formation (left) and tumor initiation (right) of Maff-KO and control cells. Each group used 100 single cells and 6 mice for tumor initiation assay. Data are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 by 1-tailed Student’s t test. (F) CD44 immunofluorescence in Maff-KO and control spheres. Scale bars: 10 μm. For all representative images, n = 3 independent experiments performed with similar results.

cia-MAF interacts with the TIP60 complex. To explore the molecular mechanisms by which cia-MAF regulates MAFF expression, we performed an RNA pulldown assay using cia-MAF, and mass spectrum analysis identified TIP60, RUVBL2, and P400 as cia-MAF partners in the tumor spheres, and their interaction was confirmed by Western blot (Figure 7, A and B). Tagged RNA affinity purification (TRAP) assay and RNA immunoprecipitation validated the combination between cia-MAF and the TIP60 complex (Figure 7C, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Furthermore, split GFP assay and FISH confirmed that cia-MAF was colocalized with P400, the core component of the TIP60 complex (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7C). These data demonstrate that cia-MAF interacts with the TIP60 complex.

Figure 7 cia-MAF interacts with TIP60 complex. (A) Sliver staining of eluate sample from RNA pulldown assay, for which Biotin-labeled cia-MAF probes and sphere cell lysate were used. (B) Western blot for the interaction between cia-MAF and P400, TIP60, and RUVBL2. (C) Western blot to detect the enrichment of TIP60 complex in eluate from TRAP assay, for which cia-MAF-MS2 and MCP-GST binding system was used. (D) Split GFP assay to detect the combination of cia-MAF and P400. The GFP signal was shown in bottom right. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) Colocalization of cia-MAF and P400 in spheres. cia-MAF and P400 were visualized by FISH and immunofluorescence, respectively. The gray values of P400 (red) and cia-MAF (green) signals along the white arrow (left) were in right. Scale bars: 10 μm. (F) Sphere formation (upper) and transwell (lower) assays of primary cells, in which WT cia-MAF, truncate cia-MAF, or mutant cia-MAF were overexpressed. Scale bars: 500 μm (upper panels), 70 μm (lower panels). CD44 FACS (G) and sphere formation (H) of liver cancer cells treated with TH1834 or CB-6644, 2 inhibitors of the TIP60 complex. Scale bars: 500 μm. For all representative images, n = 3 independent experiments performed with similar results.

TRAP assay using truncated cia-MAFs lacking individual exons revealed that the first exon of cia-MAF is required for the interaction between cia-MAF and P400 (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Considering the critical role of stem loops in the RNA interactome (30, 31), we performed loop mutation analyses and found that HR#3 was essential for the interaction between cia-MAF and P400 (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). Moreover, the regulatory functions of truncated cia-MAF and HR#3-mutant cia-MAF in liver TIC self-renewal and invasion were impaired, suggesting that the interaction with TIP60 complex is critical for the function of cia-MAF (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 7H).

We also assessed the function of the TIP60 complex in liver TICs. We observed significant reductions of TIC ratio and self-renewal ability in TIP60-inhibited cells, demonstrating the essential role of TIP60 in liver TICs (Figure 7, G and H). Unlike in control cells, the effects of cia-MAF overexpression on liver TIC ratio, sphere formation, and invasion were impaired upon TIP60 blockade, confirming the critical role of TIP60 in the function of cia-MAF (Supplemental Figure 7I). Altogether, cia-MAF interacts with the TIP60 complex to drive liver TIC self-renewal.

cia-MAF recruits TIP60 to the MAFF promoter and initiates its expression. We then analyzed the mechanisms by which cia-MAF and TIP60 regulate MAFF expression. Interestingly, TIP60 and cia-MAF bind to the same region of the MAFF promoter (Supplemental Figure 8A). Thus, we evaluated the potential role of cia-MAF in the interaction between the TIP60 complex and the MAFF promoter. The enrichment of the TIP60 complex onto the MAFF promoter was attenuated in cia-MAF–KO cells, but was enhanced upon cia-MAF overexpression (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). The requirement of cia-MAF in the association of MAFF promoter and TIP60 complex was confirmed by FISH (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 8D). CRISPR affinity purification in situ of regulatory elements (CAPTURE) assay (32) confirmed that the interaction between TIP60 complex and MAFF promoter was impaired in cia-MAF–KO cells but was enhanced in cia-MAF–overexpressing cells (Figure 8, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 8E).

Figure 8 cia-MAF recruits the TIP60 complex to the MAFF promoter. (A) Real-time PCR to detect the enrichment of MAFF promoter in eluate from ChIP assay, for which P400, TIP60, and RUVBL2 antibodies and cia-MAF–KO spheres were used. n = 3 independent experiments. (B) Colocalization of MAFF promoter and TIP60 components (P400, TIP60, and RUVBL2) in cia-MAF–KO and control cells. n = 6 independent experiments. Western blot to detect P400 in eluate from CAPTURE assay, for which cia-maf–KO sphere (C) or cia-MAF–KO spheres (D) were used. For C, WT littermates were used as controls. (E) Western blot for P400 in eluate from CAPTURE assay using cia-MAF–overexpressing and control spheres. (F) Western blot for MAFF detection upon cia-MAF overexpression, which was performed in MAFF promoter knockout cells. (G and H) CD44 FACS and sphere formation upon cia-MAF overexpression, which were generated in WT and MAFF-P–KO cells. n = 3 independent experiments. In all panels, data are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA (A, B, and D) or 1-tailed Student’s t test (E, F, and H). For D–F, typical images are in the left panel and signal intensities quantified with Image J are in the right panel. For all representative images, n= 3 independent experiments performed with similar results.

Considering the critical role of the TIP60/P400 complex in histone acetylation, we examined H3K9ac, H3K14ac, and H4K12ac levels in the MAFF promoter, and found impaired histone acetylation in cia-MAF–KO cells (Supplemental Figure 8F). Moreover, the cia-MAF–KO cells also contained decreased levels of H3K4me3, providing further evidence that cia-MAF is required for the activation of the MAFF promoter (Supplemental Figure 8G). An RNA polymerase II ChIP assay also confirmed that cia-MAF activated the MAFF promoter (Supplemental Figure 8H). Taken together, cia-MAF activates the MAFF promoter via recruiting TIP60 complex.

To further validate the role of cia-MAF in MAFF promoter activation, we generated MAFF promoter (MAFF-P) knockout cells, which lost the cia-MAF binding region (Supplemental Figure 8I). Of note, the regulatory function of cia-MAF on MAFF expression was impaired in MAFF-P–KO cells (Figure 8F). Furthermore, cia-MAF overexpression had negligible effects on the liver TIC ratio, self-renewal, and invasion capacities of MAFF-P–KO cells (Figure 8, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 8J). These results confirm that cia-MAF functions through the MAFF promoter and MAFF transcription. Altogether, cia-MAF recruits the TIP60 complex to the MAFF promoter and drives MAFF expression.

MAFF drives liver TIC self-renewal and can be targeted in HCC samples without the MAFA/MAFG gene CAN. We next analyzed MAFF expression in HCC samples. First, online-available data demonstrated increased expression of MAFF in HCC, especially in patients with metastasis, relapse, and severe clinical features (Supplemental Figure 9A and Supplemental Table 6). MAFF expression was also related to the prognosis of patients with HCC (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). The increased expression of MAFF in liver cancer and liver TICs was confirmed by Western blot and immunofluorescence staining (Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 9 MAFF serves as a target for liver tumors without MAFA/MAFG CNA. (A) Western blot for MAFF expression in liver tumor (T) and peri-tumor (P) samples. Typical images are shown in the left panel and signal intensities are in the right panel. (B) Immunofluorescence of CD44 and MAFF in CD44+ TICs and CD44– non-TICs. Scale bars: 10 μm. Sphere formation (C) and transwell (D) detection of HCC primary cells, which were treated with MAFF ASO 1 week before detection. MAFF ASO responders (#1, #3, #4, #6, #8, #9, and #10) are labeled red. Scale bars: 500 μm (C), 70 μm (D). (E) Tumor volume and survival analyses of MAFF ASO–treated primary cells. Patient-derived xenografts were treated with ASO when xenograft volume reached about 400 mm3 (upper panel). Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of n = 7 mice are shown (lower panel). CD44 FACS detection (F) and immunohistochemistry (G) using MAFF ASO–treated and control xenografts. Scale bars: 50 μm. In all panels, data are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA (E, upper panel), log-rank test (E, lower panel), or 1-tailed Student’s t test (A, C, D, and F). For all representative images, n = 3 independent experiments performed with similar results.

We then used MAFF ASO for HCC therapy. MAFF ASO showed remarkable effects on sphere formation in some HCC samples, but not in others (Figure 9, C and D). Considering the potential roles of other MAF TFs in MAFF-inhibited cells, and the high frequency of MAFA/MAFG gene CNAs in HCC (33), we raised a hypothesis that the divergent functions of MAFF ASO may originate from the abnormal expression landscape of MAF TFs due to MAFA/MAFG gene CNAs. Thus, we analyzed the CNAs of MAFA and MAFG loci in 72 HCC samples, and detected MAFA/MAFG CNAs in 17 samples (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). Interestingly, MAFA/MAFG gene CNAs changed the expression landscape of MAF TFs, because MAFF expression was the greatest in samples without CNAs whereas MAFG expression was the greatest in samples with CNAs (Supplemental Figure 9F). In patients with MAFA/MAFG gene CNAs, MAFG probably still functions via a MAFF-like manner upon MAFF-ASO treatment. To clarify this, we constructed a MAFF-reporter system with 4 times MAFF-driven GFP expression, and established MAFF reporter cells (Supplemental Figure 9G). As expected, MAFF and MAFG both promoted MAFF-driven GFP expression (Supplemental Figure 9H). We also generated a MAFF-reporter system in primary cells with or without MAFA/MAFG gene CNAs. In MAFA/MAFG non-CNA cells, MAFF ASO treatment significantly attenuated MAFF-driven GFP expression, while in MAFA/MAFG CNA cells, the effect of MAFF ASO was limited (Supplemental Figure 9I). These results confirmed the efficiency of MAFF ASO in MAFA/MAFG non-CNA cells, and indicated that the limited efficiency of MAFF ASO was partially due to MAFG, which shared the similar DNA-binding sequence with MAFF (Supplemental Figure 9J).

Indeed, the HCC cells that were responsive to the ASO treatment harbored no MAFA/MAFG gene CNAs, whereas all nonresponsive cells harbored MAFA/MAFG gene CNAs, which is consistent with our hypothesis. In addition to suppressing TIC self-renewal and invasion, MAFF ASO also blocked tumor propagation, prolonged the survival time, impaired TIC maintenance, and decreased CD44 expression in the responsive cells (Figure 9, E–G). Altogether, these findings demonstrate that MAFF ASO has powerful effects on suppressing tumor propagation and TIC activity in liver cancer cells without MAFA/MAFG gene CNAs.