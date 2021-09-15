A sublethal ATP11A mutation associated with neurological deterioration causes aberrant phosphatidylcholine flipping in plasma membranes

Exome sequencing. Trio-based exome sequencing was performed for the patient and his parents using the HiSeq 2500 sequencer (Illumina) with 126 bp paired-end reads after enrichment with SureSelectXT Human All Exon V5 (50 Mb) Kits (Agilent Technologies). Reads were mapped against the hg19 human reference genome using Novoalign (version 2.08.05) (http://www.novocraft.com). Variants were called using Genome Analysis Toolkit software (version 1.6–13) (GATK). After quality filtering steps (Table 1), variants were annotated using ANNOVAR (48). Nonsynonymous SNVs, splice site variants, and indels were retained. To prioritize de novo variants, those in the following databases were excluded: 1000 Genomes Project (https://www.internationalgenome.org/), NHLBI GO Exome Sequencing Project (https://evs.gs.washington.edu/EVS/), Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) (https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org/), Human Genetic Variation Database (http://www.hgvd.genome.med.kyoto-u.ac.jp/), and ToMMo 8.3KJPNv2 (https://jmorp.megabank.tohoku.ac.jp). In the autosomal-recessive model (including compound heterozygosity) and the X-linked model, variants with an allele frequency equal to or greater than 0.5% in the above databases were excluded. Autosomal variants with homozygotes in the databases (or variants on chromosome X with hemizygotes in the databases) were then filtered in the autosomal-recessive and X-linked models. Variants with a Phred score above 20 (top 1% of deleterious variants) for combined annotation-dependent depletion (CADD) were prioritized. The mutation of the ATP11A gene (GenBank: NM_015205.3) thus identified in the patient was confirmed by Sanger sequencing.

Animal studies. C57BL/6J and ICR mice were obtained from Japan SLC or the Japan Central Laboratory for Experimental Animals. Atp11afl/WT mice were generated by Unitech as a custom order. We established a conditional knockin allele (Atp11afl) to express WT ATP11A in the absence of Cre recombinase and the Q84E mutant after Cre-mediated recombination. In brief, the mouse Atp11a gene (MGI: 1354735) was retrieved from BAC clones (RP23-81J20 and RP23-312I20) in RIKEN. A DNA carrying a part of intron 2 with a splice acceptor site, WT Atp11a cDNA encoding exons 3–29, triplet SV40 polyadenylation sequences, a neo gene flanked by flippase recognition target (FRT) sequences, and a loxP sequence were inserted into intron 2 of the Atp11a gene (Supplemental Figure 1). This was followed by insertion of exon 3 carrying the c.250C>G mutation, intron 3, exon 4, and a part of intron 4. A DNA for diphtheria toxin A (DT-A) was added at the 5′ terminus and introduced into embryonic stem (ES) cells (Bruce 4). ES cells carrying the targeted allele were selected by PCR and introduced into host embryos to generate chimeric mice. Crossing of chimeric mice with C57BL/6J mice produced Atp11afl mice. Atp11aQ84E/WT mice were produced by crossing male Atp11afl mice with CAG-Cre mice (RIKEN: B6.Cg-Tg[CAG-Cre]CZ-MO2Osb). Mice were genotyped by PCR with the primers described in Supplemental Table 2.

IVF and embryo transfer. IVF was performed as described previously (49). In brief, sperm from Atp11aQ84E/WT mice were incubated at 37°C for 2 hours in TYH medium (119.37 mM NaCl, 4.78 mM KCl, 1.19 mM MgSO 4 , 1.19 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 25.07 mM NaHCO 3 , 1.71 mM CaCl 2 , 5.56 mM d-glucose, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, and 4 mg/mL AlbuMAX I [Thermo Fisher Scientific]). C57BL/6J female mice were injected i.p. with 5 units of pregnant mare serum gonadotropin 62 hours before IVF and 5 units of human chorionic gonadotropin 14 hours before IVF. Eggs were treated with 1 mg/mL hyaluronidase (MilliporeSigma) at 37°C for 5 minutes. Sperm were allowed to fertilize eggs at 37°C for 6 hours and were then incubated in TYH for 18 hours. Two-cell stage embryos were transferred to oviducts of pseudo-pregnant ICR females (0.5 days postcoitum [dpc]). For ICSI (50), sperm heads were separated from tails by applying a few piezo pulses and injected into oocytes using a piezo micro manipulator (PrimeTech). Embryos were transferred into the oviducts as described above.

Plasmids. pMXs-puro and pGag-pol-IRES-bsr (51) were obtained from T. Kitamura (University of Tokyo). pCMV-VSV-G, pQE30/His6-mRFP-NT-Lys, and pET28/His6-mCherry-D4 were obtained from RIKEN. pAdVAntage and pX330 were purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific and Addgene, respectively. cDNAs for hCDC50A (NM_018247.3), hATP11A (NM_015205.2), hATP11C (XM_005262405.1), and hATP8A2 (NM_016529.4) were prepared by PCR (14), tagged with FLAG or GFP at the C-terminus, and introduced into pMXs-puro. hATP11A cDNA carrying the c.250C>G mutation was prepared by PCR from the patient’s RNA with the primers 5′-GGC TTAATTAA GGAGGAGCCATGGACTGCAGCCTCG-3′ and 5′-TTC ATCGAT TTTTCCACGGC-3′ (the restriction enzyme recognition sites are underlined). The PCR product was digested with PacI and ClaI and used to replace WT hATP11A cDNA in pMXs-puro-hATP11A-GFP. Other cDNAs carrying the point mutation of hATP11A, hATP8A2, and hATP11C were prepared by recombinant PCR (52) using the primers described in Supplemental Table 2 and sequenced by Sanger sequencing.

Cell lines. HEK293T cells (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC]: CRL-3216) were cultured in DMEM containing 10% FCS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). W3 is a WR19L cell (ATCC: TIB-52) transformant expressing mouse Fas (53). The W3 cell line and its derivative (DKO) lacking the Atp11a and Atp11c genes (17) were cultured in RPMI 1640 with 10% FCS. Mouse Ba/F3 cells (54) were cultured in RPMI 1640 with 10% FCS containing 45 U/mL mouse IL-3. Cells were stably transformed as described previously (14). In brief, pMXs-puro carrying the GFP-tagged cDNA was introduced into HEK293T cells by Fugene 6 (Promega) with pGag-pol-IRES-bsr, pCMV-VSV-G, and pAdVAntage. Two days later, retroviruses in the supernatant were collected by centrifugation and used for infection. Cells were cultured in the presence of 1 μg/mL puromycin, and GFP-positive cells were sorted with FACSAria II (BD Biosciences). Human skin fibroblasts (ASF-4-3L) from healthy individuals were obtained from RIKEN. The patient’s skin fibroblasts were prepared by mincing the skin biopsy samples and culturing them in DMEM with 10% FCS.

Antibodies and reagents. The rabbit HRP anti-GFP Ab (catalog 598-7) was from MBL International. Anti-FLAG M2-conjugated magnetic beads (catalog M8823) were purchased from MilliporeSigma. Mouse anti-SGMS1 mAb (clone E-5: sc-166436) was from Santa Cruz Biotechnology. HRP-goat anti–mouse IgG2a heavy chain (catalog ab97245) was obtained from Abcam. Neutral SMase from B. cereus was from MilliporeSigma. DRAQ5, ER-Tracker Blue-White DPX, Hoechst 33342, and SYTOX Blue were from Thermo Fisher Scientific. NBD-PS, NBD-PE, NBD-PC, NBD-SM, NBD-GalCer, 12:0 NBD-LysoPC, POPS, POPE, POPC, 18:0 SM (d18:1/18:0), TopFluor PC, TopFluor PS, and porcine brain sphingomyelin were obtained from Avanti Polar Lipids, and 2,6-Di-O-methyl-α-cyclodextrin was from purchased from Wako.

Preparation of NT-Lys and perfringolysin domain 4. To produce red fluorescent protein–tagged (RFP-tagged) NT-Lys and mCherry-domain 4 (D4) of perfringolysin (mCherry-D4), the DNA fragment coding for His6-NT-Lys-RFP or His6-mCherry-D4 (28, 55) was inserted into the pCold I vector (Takara) and introduced into chaperone-competent E. coli (pGro7/BL21; Takara). Transformants were grown until the OD 600 reached 0.5. After the addition of l-arabinose and isopropyl β-d-thiogalactopyranoside (IPTG), cells were cultured at 15°C for 24 hours. The cells were disrupted by sonication in 100 mL buffer A (50 mM Tris-HCl buffer [pH 8.0], 150 mM NaCl, and 0.1 mM DTT) containing an EDTA-free protease inhibitor cocktail (Nacalai). After removal of cell debris, the supernatant was loaded onto Ni-NTA Superflow (QIAGEN) equilibrated with buffer A. The column was washed with buffer B (50 mM Tris-HCl buffer [pH 8.0], 500 mM NaCl), and bound proteins were eluted with elution buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl buffer [pH 7.4], 150 mM NaCl) containing 10, 100, 300, or 500 mM imidazole in a stepwise manner. The fractions containing NT-Lys or mCherry-D4 were concentrated using Amicon Ultra 10K (MilliporeSigma) and dialyzed against PBS.

Flippase assay. Flippase activity was assayed as described previously (13, 14). In brief, 2 × 106 cells were incubated at 20°C with 0.25–1.0 μM NBD phospholipids in 600 μL HBSS containing 1 mM MgCl 2 and 2 mM CaCl 2 (HBSS++). Cells were collected by centrifugation, suspended in HBSS containing 5 mg/mL fatty acid–free BSA to remove nonincorporated NBD lipids, and analyzed using a FACSCanto II (BD Biosciences). Dead cells were omitted from the analysis by standard forward scatter/side scatter (FSC/SSC) gating. The fluorescence that was not removed from cells by the BSA treatment reflected the flipping activity and was shown as NBD phospholipid incorporation.

The flipping activity with TopFluor-conjugated lipids was assayed using the MαCD-mediated lipid exchange system (25). To prepare SM-loaded MαCD, 5.7 mg SM was dried under a nitrogen stream for 1 hour, suspended in 4.5 mL RPMI medium prewarmed to 70°C, and incubated at 70°C for 5 minutes. After adding 500 μL of 40 mM MαCD in PBS, the solution was incubated at 37°C for 1 hour, centrifuged at 10,000g for 5 minutes, and the supernatant was used as SM-loaded MαCD. Cells (2 × 106 cells) were incubated on ice for 10 minutes in 1 mL HBSS containing 5 μM TopFluor-PC, resuspended in HBSS++ that had been prewarmed to 20°C, and incubated at 20°C for 20 minutes. Cells were collected by centrifugation, suspended in 500 μL SM-loaded MαCD, incubated at 20°C for 1 hour, and analyzed by flow cytometry using FACSCanto II or observed under a confocal microscope (FV1000D; Olympus).

Quantification of cholesterol, staining for SM and cholesterol, and treatment with SMase. Cellular cholesterol and the cholesteryl ester were quantified using the Total Cholesterol and Cholesteryl Ester Colorimetric/Fluorometric Assay kit (BioVision). For staining with NT-Lys or His6-mCherry-D4, 1 × 105 to 2 × 105 cells were incubated on ice for 30 minutes with 10 μg/mL His6-NT-Lys-mRFP or His6-mCherry-D4 in HBSS containing 250 nM SYTOX Blue and analyzed using the FACSCanto II. For treatment with SMase, 3 × 104 cells were incubated at 37°C for 5 minutes with neutral SMase or 1% Triton-X100 in 100 μL DMEM on 96-well round-bottomed dishes. LDH activity was measured using the LDH Cytotoxicity Detection Kit (Takara) with 60 μL aliquots of the supernatant.

Labeling cells with 14C-choline, lipid extraction, and TLC. Cells were cultured for 40 hours in 12 mL RPMI 1640 containing 10% FCS and 1 μCi choline chloride [methyl-14C] (55 mCi/mmol, American Radiolabeled Chemicals [ARC]). For lipids in the outer leaflet of plasma membranes, 3 × 106 to 5 × 106 cells were suspended in 1 mL SM-loaded MαCD solution and incubated at 37°C for 1 hour. After removal of MαCD by centrifugation, supernatants were vigorously mixed with a 1 mL hexane/isopropanol mixture (3:2, vol/vol), and the organic phase was collected. Lipids in the water phase were re-extracted with the same treatment, combined with the first extract, dried under a nitrogen stream, and dissolved in 25 μL of a 1:1 (v/v) mixture of methanol/chloroform. Extracted lipids (5000 disintegrations per minute [dpm]) were separated on an HP-TLC Silica Gel 60 Plate (Merck) with chloroform/methanol/ammonium hydroxide (65:25:5, vol/vol/vol) as a solvent and visualized with an imaging plate detector (FLA-7000, Fujifilm). Lipids were also visualized by exposure to iodine vapor, collected with a spatula, and mixed with scintillator cocktail (Clear-sol I; Nacalai Tesque). Radioactivity was measured using the Tri-Carb 4810 scintillation counter (PerkinElmer).

LC-MS/MS and MALDI-IMS. For LC-MS/MS analysis, lipids were extracted from the cells by methanol and analyzed by LC-electrospray ionization-MS/MS using a TSQ-Vantage (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at Japan Lipid Technologies as a custom order. For MALDI-IMS, samples were embedded in Super Cryoembedding Medium (Section-Lab) and frozen in powdered dry ice. Sections (8 μm thick) were prepared using a Leica CM3050 cryostat, attached to indium tin oxide–coated glass slides (Bruker Daltonics), and coated with 2,5-dihydroxybenzoic acid (50 mg/mL in 80% ethanol) by spraying with an artistic brush (Procon Boy FWA Platinum, Mr. Hobby). The ultraflextreme MALDI-TOF mass spectrometer (Bruker Daltonics) was equipped with an Nd:YAG laser. Data were acquired in the positive reflectron mode with raster scanning by a pitch distance of 50 μm. Signals with an m/z between 400 and 900 were collected in the continuous accumulation of selected ions mode and expressed as the image using FlexImaging 4.1 software (Bruker Daltonics).

Microscopic analysis and TUNEL staining. Mouse embryos were fixed at 4°C in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (pH 7.4) containing 2% formaldehyde and 2.5% glutaraldehyde, postfixed for 1 hour with 1% OsO 4 , dehydrated, and embedded in TAAB Epon 812 (Nissin-EM). Sections (2 μm thick) were stained with toluidine blue and observed under a BX63 Olympus microscope. For electron microscopy studies, fixed brains were cut into small pieces, dehydrated, and embedded in Epon 812. Silver sections (80 nm thick) were prepared with an ultramicrotome (Ultracut UCT, Leica), stained with uranyl acetate and lead citrate, and observed with an electron microscope (HT7700, Hitachi Ltd.). For TUNEL staining, mouse brains were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde, embedded in paraffin, and sliced into 5 μm thick sections. Sections were subjected to TUNEL staining using the In situ Cell Death Detection Kit, TMR red (Roche), followed by observation with a fluorescence microscope (BIOREVO BZ-9000, Keyence). Six to 7 images that covered the whole-brain tissues were obtained, and the TUNEL-positive foci per brain tissue were counted using Hybrid Cell Count on BZ-H4C (Keyence) image analysis software.

Mouse MRI analysis. Mouse MRI was performed using the Avance III BioSpec 117/11 system (Bruker) equipped with a 1H QD coil. During the analysis, mice were anesthetized and their body temperature maintained at 37°C with a warm-water circulating system. The fast spin-echo protocol was applied for T2-weighted imaging. Images were converted to the DICOM format and visualized using ImageJ (NIH). The MRI parameters were as follows: time of repetition/time of echo (TR/TE) of 3000/48 ms; mean number of 4; image matrix of 200 × 200 (processed to 256 × 256 by 0-filling); and field of view of 26 × 26 mm, with 14 slices of 0.5 mm thickness without a gap between slices. Two sets of images acquired under the above conditions with a 0.25 mm offset gap along the axis were merged and processed as 1 imaging data set of 28 slices. Brain volumes were calculated using ImageJ by multiplying the summation area from the olfactory bulb to the cerebellum and thickness.

Purification of flippase and ATPase assay. The flippase was purified, and its ATPase activity was measured as described before (13, 14). For WT hATP11A, HEK293T cells were transfected with pEF-BOS-hATP11A-FLAG and pEF-BOS-hCDC50A-GFP and cultured for 2 days, whereas, for Q84E-hATP11A, the Ba/F3 transformants expressing hATP11A-Q84E-FLAG and hCDC50A-GFP were established. 293T and Ba/F3 cells were lysed with solubilization buffer (40 mM MES/Tris buffer [pH 7.0], 5 mM MgCl 2 , 150 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol, 0.5 mM DTT, 0.5% lauryl maltose-neopentyl glycol [LMNG], and a cocktail of protease inhibitors). After removal of cell debris, cell lysates were mixed with anti-FLAG M2- beads, and bound proteins were eluted with 160 μg/mL 3× FLAG Peptide (MilliporeSigma) in 40 mM MES/Tris buffer (pH 7.0) consisting of 150 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol, 0.5 mM DTT, and 0.05% LMNG.

Phospholipids were dissolved in 0.5% lauryl maltose neopentyl glycol (LMNG) by incubation at 50°C for 30 minutes. The purified flippase (10 ng) was successively incubated at room temperature for 10 minutes and at 37°C for 20 minutes in 40 mM MES/Tris buffer (pH 7.0) containing 5 mM MgCl 2 , 150 mM NaCl, 600 μM ATP, 10% glycerol, 5 mM DTT, 30 μM phospholipids, and 0.05% LMNG. Samples were mixed with malachite green molybdate, and the resulting malachite green–ammonium molybdate phosphate complex was detected at 610 nm using a Micro Plate Reader (Infinite M200; TECAN).

Western blotting, microarray analysis, and real-time RT-PCR. Cells were lysed with 50 mM HEPES-NaOH buffer (pH 8.0) containing 1% NP-40, 0.1% SDS, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 150 mM NaCl, and a protease inhibitor cocktail. After removal of cell debris by centrifugation, a one-fourth volume of 5× SDS sample buffer (330 mM Tris-HCl buffer [pH 6.8], 10% SDS, 50% glycerol, 5% β-mercaptoethanol, and 0.015% bromophenol blue) was added and incubated at 25°C for 20 minutes. Proteins were separated by 7.5% or 10%–20% PAGE (Nacalai) together with Precision Plus Protein Standards (Bio-Rad) and then transferred onto PVDF membranes (MilliporeSigma). Membranes were probed with HRP-conjugated rabbit anti-GFP or mouse anti-SGMS1 followed by HRP-conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG2a. Peroxidase activity was detected using the Western Lightning ECL system (PerkinElmer).

Microarray analysis was performed using the GeneChip 3′ IVT PLUS Reagent Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) as a custom order at Takara Bio. In real-time RT-PCR, RNA was reverse-transcribed with a High Capacity RNA-to-cDNA kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and cDNA was amplified in a reaction mixture of LightCycler 480 SYBR Green I Master (Roche Diagnostics). Data are available from the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE181171). Primers for real-time RT-PCR are described in Supplemental Table 2.

Data-dependent LC-MS/MS analysis of immunoprecipitated GFP-tagged hATP11A. DKO cells stably expressing GFP-tagged WT or Q84E-hATP11A were lysed in RIPA buffer (20 mM HEPES-NaOH [pH7.5], 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EGTA, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 0.25% sodium deoxycholate, 0.2% SDS, and 1% NP-40) supplemented with a protease inhibitor cocktail and a PhosSTOP phosphatase inhibitor cocktail (Roche). After centrifugation at 20,000g at 4°C for 15 minutes, supernatants were incubated with a 4 μL slurry of GFP-Trap_MA (ChromoTek) at 4°C for 2 hours. The beads were washed 4 times with RIPA buffer and twice with 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate. Proteins on the beads were digested with 200 ng chymotrypsin (Roche) at 25°C for 16 hours. The digests were reduced, alkylated, acidified, and desalted using GL-Tip SDB (GL Sciences). The eluates were evaporated in a SpeedVac concentrator and dissolved in 0.1% trifluoroacetic acid and 3% acetonitrile (ACN). LC-MS/MS analysis was performed on an EASY-nLC 1200 UHPLC connected to an Orbitrap Fusion mass spectrometer through a nanoelectrospray ion source (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Peptides were separated on a C18 reversed-phase column (75 μm × 150 mm) (Nikkyo Technos) with a linear 4%–36% ACN gradient for 0–100 minutes, followed by an increase to 80% ACN for 10 minutes. The mass spectrometer was operated in the data-dependent acquisition mode with a maximum duty cycle of 3 seconds. MS1 spectra were measured with a resolution of 60,000, an automatic gain control (AGC) target of 4 × 105, and a mass range from 350 to 1500 m/z. Collision-induced dissociation (CID) MS/MS spectra were acquired in the Orbitrap with a resolution of 30,000, an AGC target of 5 × 104, an isolation window of 1.6 m/z, a maximum injection time of 100 ms, and a normalized collision energy of 35. Dynamic exclusion was set to 5 seconds. Raw data were analyzed against the SwissProt database restricted to Mus musculus supplemented with human ATP11A (WT and Q84E) and EGFP protein sequences using Proteome Discoverer version 2.4 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with the SEQUEST HT search engine. The search parameters were as follows: (a) chymotrypsin as an enzyme with up to 3 missed cleavages; (b) precursor mass tolerance of 10 ppm; (c) fragment mass tolerance of 0.02 Da; (d) the carbamidomethylation of cysteine as a fixed modification; and (e) acetylation of the protein N-terminus and oxidation of methionine as variable modifications. Peptides were filtered at an FDR of 1% using the percolator node.

Parallel reaction monitoring analysis of ATP11A peptides from mouse placenta. The frozen placenta was disrupted using an ultrasonic homogenizer (Q55, QSonica) in 6.5 mL of 10 mM Tris-HCl buffer (pH 7.5) supplemented with 0.5 mM DTT and a protease inhibitor cocktail (buffer C). After addition of an equal volume of buffer C containing 0.5 M sucrose, 0.1 M KCl, 10 mM MgCl 2 , and 2 mM CaCl 2 , the mixture was incubated on ice for 15 minutes with 10 units/mL benzonase (Merck) and serially centrifuged at 800g and 8000g each at 4°C for 10 minutes. The supernatant was then centrifugated at 100,000g for 1 hour, and the precipitates were recovered as a crude membrane fraction.

The placenta membrane fractions were lysed in 1× SDS sample buffer, incubated at 25°C for 20 minutes, separated by 5%–20% SDS-PAGE, and stained with Coomassie brilliant blue (CBB). Bands with a MW between 100 and 130 kDa were cut out and digested in gel with chymotrypsin at 25°C for 16 hours as described previously (56). Several selected peptides of ATP11A (WT and Q84E) were measured by parallel reaction monitoring (PRM) (19). Targeted CID MS/MS scans were acquired by a time-scheduled inclusion list at a resolution of 60,000, an AGC target of 1.5 × 105, an isolation window of 1.6 m/z, a maximum injection time of 1 second, and a normalized collision energy of 35. The time alignment of the transitions was performed using Skyline software.

Molecular model and MD simulations. We used the cryo-EM structures of hATP11C (PDB: 7BSU; ref. 23) and hATP8A1 (PDB: 6K7M; ref. 10) in the PtdSer-occluded E2-P i state. Hydrogen atoms were generated and energetically optimized with the CHARMM program (version 40b) (57). The positions of all nonhydrogen atoms were fixed, and all titratable groups were maintained in their standard protonation state at pH 7. The hATP11C-CDC50A or hATP8A1-CDC50A flippase complex in the PtdSer-occluded E2-P i state (WT PtdSer) was embedded in a lipid bilayer consisting of approximately 1000 POPC molecules and soaked in approximately 180,000 water molecules. Fifteen chloride ions were added to the model using the CHARMM-GUI program (58). After structural optimization with positional restraints on heavy atoms of the WT PtdSer assembly, (a) the system was heated from 0.1 to 300 K over 5.5 ps with intervals of 0.01 fs, equilibrated at 300 K for 1 ns with 0.5 fs intervals, and annealed from 300 to 0 K over 5.5 ps with intervals of 0.01 fs. (b)The same procedure was repeated with positional restraints on the heavy atom of the protein backbone. (c) The same procedure, except for the annealing process, was repeated without positional restraints on any atoms. (d) The WT PtdSer structure was obtained after the system was equilibrated at 300 K for 67.5 ns with intervals of 1.5 fs. For WT PtdCho and WT PtdEtn, initial WT lipid structures were modeled on the basis of the WT PtdSer structure, and steps (c) and (d) were repeated. Mutant lipid structures were modeled on the basis of the WT lipid structures, and steps (c) and (d) were repeated. All equilibrating simulations were conducted using the NAMD program (version 2.12; ref. 59). The SHAKE algorithm (60) was used for hydrogen constraints with a time step of 1.5 fs where applicable. The Langevin thermostat and piston were used for temperature and pressure control, respectively (61). The binding energy between the lipid and flippase complex (excluding cavity-filling water molecules) was calculated on the basis of 200 conformations in the last 22.5 ns MD simulation using the Molecular Operating Environment (MOE) program (Chemical Computing Group). The population of the H-bond pattern at the binding moiety was analyzed from 3000 conformations in the last 22.5 ns MD simulation (refer to Supplemental Table 1 for the number of water molecules that formed H-bonds with lipids).

Statistics. The significance of differences was calculated with a 2-tailed Student’s t test. Differences were considered significant when the P value was less than 0.05.

Study approval. The use of patient samples was approved by the ethics committees of the Research Institute for Microbial Diseases at Osaka University (protocol no. 30-2) and the Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine (protocol no. 2015-1-694). Written informed consent was obtained from the parents of the patient. Mice were maintained under specific pathogen–free conditions at Osaka University. Experiments were conducted according to protocols approved by the IACUC of the Research Institute of Microbial Diseases at Osaka University.