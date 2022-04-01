Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals induction of distinct trained-immunity programs in human monocytes

scRNA-seq profiling of trained monocytes and macrophages. To study the transcriptomic profiles of trained monocytes, we used a previously reported in vitro model of TI (10). Briefly, blood samples (see Supplemental Table 1 for sample information) were drawn from 3 healthy human individuals and isolated monocytes (M-MONOs) were incubated in vitro for 24 hours with culture medium (negative control) or 4 different well-known inducers of TI: BG (1 mg/mL; ref. 16), UA (10 mg/mL; ref. 17), oxLDL (10 mg/mL; ref. 18), and MDP (1 mg/mL; ref. 7). We used BG and MDP to mimic TI induced by fungal cells and mycobacteria, respectively, while UA and oxLDL were used as endogenous inducers of TI in inflammatory disorders. Additionally, in order to explore a potential effect of the presence of lymphocytes on gene expression in monocytes, we stimulated PBMCs in the first 24 hours of training stimulation (M-PBMCs). After 24 hours, the stimuli were removed and isolated monocytes were rested and incubated for 5 days in culture medium. On day 6, cells from all conditions were restimulated with LPS for 4 hours, after which RNA was isolated to assess the transcriptome (Figure 1A). Using the single-cell SORT-seq technique (19), we profiled the transcriptomic profile of 4,362 monocytes/macrophages at both 4 hours after the first stimulation (T1) and upon restimulation with LPS on day 6 (T2). As shown in Figure 1B, the uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plot revealed a distinct separation between cells from T1 and T2. All clusters of cells were uniformly distributed among donors, suggesting little donor-related batch effects (Supplemental Figure 2). Unsupervised clustering analysis identified in total 11 subpopulations.

Figure 1 Single-cell expression atlas and cluster annotations in monocytes and macrophages of training and control samples. (A) Study design. Monocytes (M-MONO) and PBMCs (M-PBMC) were isolated and incubated in vitro with culture medium (RPMI, negative control), β-glucan (BG), uric acid (UA), oxidized low-density lipoprotein (oxLDL), and muramyl dipeptide (MDP) for 24 hours. After a 4-hour stimulation, cells were isolated for scRNA-seq (T1). On day 6, cells were restimulated with LPS for 4 hours and then isolated for scRNA-seq (T2). M-MONO, monocytes trained in the absence of lymphocytes; M-PBMC, monocytes trained in the presence of lymphocytes. (B) UMAP of cells from RPMI control and training conditions. Cells are colored by unsupervised clusters, with corresponding cell type annotated based on known cell-type-specific marker genes.

In order to systematically identify cell-subpopulation-specific marker genes, we performed differential expression (DE) analysis by comparing the expression level in cells of one cluster to the levels in the rest of the cells (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 2A). Based on the top differentially expressed genes (DEGs) and known cell-type-specific marker genes (Supplemental Figure 3A), we were able to annotate 11 subpopulations: 3 monocyte subsets as classical, intermediate, and nonclassical monocytes and a small cluster as monocyte-derived dendritic cells for the cells of T1; 2 macrophage subsets (Macrophages-1 and -2) for the cells of T2, and 2 clusters of cells labeled as resting cells and unpolarized macrophages, as they were located in the transition phase between cells of T1 and T2 in the UMAP and showed overall low gene expression; 3 small subpopulations mainly detected at T1 were labeled as “HIF-1 signaling cells,” “antigen-signaling cells,” and “UGDH-AS1 cells” based on the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment terms of their expressed genes (Supplemental Figure 3B). The majority of identified cell clusters were consistently present across stimulation environments (M-PBMC/M-MONO) and conditions (RPMI, BG, UA, oxLDL, or MDP; Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Differentially expressed genes identified in monocytes and macrophages of training and control samples. (A) Dot heatmap shows the top 5 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in each cluster. DEGs were obtained by comparing expression level in cells of one cluster to that in the rest of cells. (B) Average log(fold change) relative to RPMI controls of each group across 3 monocytes and 2 macrophages. ClaMono, classical monocytes; IntMono, intermediate monocytes; NclMono, nonclassical monocytes; Mac1, Macrophages-1; Mac2, Macrophages-2.

Impact of training stimuli on cell frequency and marker gene expression. To gain an overview of both the shared and unique characteristics of monocytes trained by 4 different stimuli and RPMI control, we compared the cell frequency and marker gene expression of the identified cell subsets among the different conditions (Supplemental Figure 3C). Cell frequencies of different subsets from each condition were calculated at both T1 and T2. At T1, the most abundant cell types were classical, intermediate, and nonclassical monocytes, whereas at T2, Macrophages-1 and -2 were found to be the major cell types. These observations are in line with the literature (20, 21). Of note, the frequency of those major cell types showed no significant difference in all 4 training conditions and control condition, suggesting a similar impact on the relative abundance of monocyte subpopulations.

Next, we investigated the DEGs by comparing them to RPMI controls of each cell type across the 4 training conditions (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 2B). The majority of these marker genes showed similar regulation directions across training conditions. Specifically, in monocytes at the T1 time point, PTGS2, ATP2B1, and MHC class II gene expression was more strongly induced by all stimuli compared with RPMI controls, while a significantly higher expression of CCL4 (BG, P adj = 1.41 × 10–21; MDP, P adj = 9.45 × 10–21), IL1B (BG, P adj = 2.12 × 10–22; MDP, P adj = 1.86 × 10–26), IL1A (BG, P adj = 1.21 × 10–13; MDP, P adj = 6.29 × 10–6) was seen in BG- and MDP-stimulated cells, and IL1RN (P adj = 1.65 × 10–29) in BG. The top DEGs in each training stimulus compared with nontrained control followed similar patterns in the M-MONO and M-PBMC groups (Figure 2B). Additionally, most significant DEGs were found upregulated in BG- and MDP-stimulated conditions (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 2B). They showed Gene Ontology (GO) pathway enrichment of cellular response to IL-1 and biotic stimuli, and KEGG pathway enrichment in IL-17, TNF, NF-κB, and Toll-like receptor signaling pathways (Supplemental Figure 4B), which are very important components of the innate-immune and inflammatory responses during host defense. These results suggest that higher inflammatory responses were induced by BG and MDP than UA and oxLDL.

At T2, classical or nonclassical monocyte markers CD14 and FCGR3A (CD16) were minimally expressed across all conditions, while macrophage markers (e.g., CD83, CD36, TNF, IL1B, STAT1, and IFI6; Supplemental Figure 3A), including tissue residence markers PTPRC (CD45, P adj = 3.69 × 10–36 in unpolarized), SIGLEC1 (CD169, P adj = 5.95 × 10–244 in Macrophages-1), and KLF4 (P adj = 8.35 × 10–82 in Macrophages-1), were highly expressed at this time point in all conditions. These changes suggest that, regardless of stimuli conditions, most monocytes differentiated toward macrophages during the incubation steps. When comparing the various TI conditions with the RPMI control, only a small number of genes were found upregulated (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 2B). These data suggest that the TI transcriptional program induced by the various stimuli is independent of the process of macrophage differentiation, which occurs independently in all conditions.

Heterogeneous expression of TI signature genes in macrophages. We hypothesized that, at the single-cell transcriptional level, TI characteristics may be heterogeneous. Previous studies have shown that the induction of TI leads to an enhanced production capacity of key proinflammatory cytokines (IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α) and chemokines (CXCL9-11) in monocytes (8). Therefore, we wanted to investigate the transcriptional programs that underlie these important functional changes, and we therefore focused on these TI signature genes (IL1B, IL6, TNF, and CXCL9-11) and investigated their expression distribution across all cells. Interestingly, TNF and CXCL9-11 were only expressed at T2, whereas IL1B was expressed at both T1 and T2. Moreover, we observed a large variation in the expression levels of these signature genes across cells in both the M-MONO and M-PBMC groups (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Given the wide range of expression in both monocyte and PBMC groups, we assessed whether the intercell variation of TI signature genes shows larger variation compared with other genes. In both Macrophages-1 and -2 from 4 stimuli conditions (Figure 3A), the 6 TI signature genes showed consistently higher variation across cells compared with that of the other genes expressed at a similar level (i.e., genes with log[TP10K + 1] ≥ 0.5), with the highest level of variation found for IL1B. Together, IL1B, TNF, and CXCL9-11 are among the top 5% most variable genes, suggesting a heterogeneous TI response among macrophages. To minimize the influence of mean expression values on the variance, we also drew a distribution of the dispersion index (D = var/mean) on the same gene sets. Four TI signature genes in Macrophages-1 and all 6 genes in Macrophages-2 can be validated as the highest 5% dispersion index (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Figure 3 Heterogeneous trained-immunity effect in terms of expression of marker genes among macrophages at T2. (A) Distribution of the variation of trained immunity (TI) marker gene expression across macrophages with that of other genes (with expression level log[TP10K + 1] > 0.5). (B) Coexpression correlation of TI marker genes and other top 5% high-variance genes in 2 macrophage clusters. TI marker genes are highlighted in red. Red and blue squares in heatmap correspond to significant (Spearman’s P < 0.05) positive and negative correlation, respectively; gray cross indicates not significant.

We also noticed that these TI signature genes are clustered into 2 groups in both macrophage clusters based on their pair-wise positive correlation patterns with other top 5% most variable genes (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 6): the 3 proinflammatory cytokine genes (IL6, TNF, and IL1B) correlated with each other (Spearman’s correlation coefficient, ρ > 0.25; P < 1 × 10–6), and additionally the 3 chemokines (CXCL9-11) correlated with each other (Spearman’s correlation coefficient, ρ > 0.25; P < 1 × 10–6).

Transcriptome analysis reveals diverse subpopulations of TI phenotypes. TI is characterized by enhanced responses of TI signature markers upon restimulation as compared with untrained cells (7, 8). Thus, at T2, for each cell from the trained conditions, we defined TI phenotypes as expression log(fold change) of TI signature genes relative to their respective average expression in the RPMI-control group upon restimulation with LPS. The initial hypothesis was that potential subpopulations of trained macrophages would display increased production of both proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines, as the production of these mediators during the immune responses is very often simultaneous. However, an unsupervised clustering analysis of TI phenotypes in all macrophages revealed 3 distinct subgroups, depending on the gene expression of chemokines and cytokines (Figure 4A): (a) macrophages with enhanced expression of genes encoding chemokines and proinflammatory cytokines (MCI), as compared with control; (b) macrophages with enhanced expression of chemokines only (MC) as compared with control; and (c) nontrained cells (NT), which are cells with low TI phenotypes. In total, we identified 39.8% MCI, 22.2% MC, and 38.0% NT from T2 macrophages. All 3 subgroups were roughly equally present (no significant difference in the proportion) across all training stimuli, suggesting the phenotypes of identified MCI and MC populations are similar regardless of the stimulation.

Figure 4 Subgroups of trained cells reveal diverse trained-immunity phenotypes. (A) Heatmap showing log(fold change) of 6 marker genes (rows) in trained macrophages relative to the average expression in control macrophages (columns). Red and blue colors correspond to upregulation and downregulation, respectively. (B) KEGG enrichment of training response (TR) genes (comparing trained conditions with RPMI controls) in each subgroup of trained cells. (C) Annotation of the subgroups of trained cells in UMAP plots. (D) Comparison of the cell frequency of subgroups between trained tissues. M-MONO, monocytes trained in the absence of lymphocytes; M-PBMC, monocytes trained in the presence of lymphocytes. Dirichlet’s regression model was applied to test the differences in cell frequency between groups; P values are shown on the box-and-whisker plot. (E) UMAP of cellular trajectories inferred by Monocle 3 with trained subgroups or original clusters. (F) UMAP and violin plot of pseudo-time state of trained cells estimated by Monocle 3. P values from Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test are shown on the violin plot. (G) Integrated UMAP of cells from the initial and replicate in vitro experiments showing the distribution of cells sampled at different time points. (H) Violin plots showing AUCell-based scores (R/AUCell package) of trained-immunity signatures from MCI and MC subgroups in trained cells and nontrained controls sampled from the replicate experiment. The lines in the violin plots represent the median of the AUC scores and the 0.25 and 0.75 quantiles, and colors represent the average scores centered on zero. Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was applied to ascertain whether the AUC scores in trained cells were larger than in nontrained controls. T1, 4 hours after training (or RPMI) stimulation; pre-T2, 5 days after training (or RPMI) stimulation and before LPS restimulation; T2, 4 hours after LPS restimulation. P values are shown at the top in D, F, and H.

In order to understand the potential function of the MCI and MC cells, we performed KEGG pathway enrichment analysis in each subgroup of trained cells. TI response (TR) genes were detected by comparing the gene expression profiles of LPS-restimulated macrophages between TI subgroups and RPMI-control groups (Supplemental Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 2C). TR genes found in the MCI and MC groups were enriched for distinct pathways and disease etiology. In MCI, IL-17 and TNF-α signaling pathways were significantly enriched (P < 0.001), while in MC, KEGG pathways associated with asthma and type-1 diabetes mellitus were enriched with several MHC class II genes (including HLA-DPA1, HLA-DQA1, etc.) (P < 0.001; Figure 4B), suggesting a cytokine-signaling-increased function of the MCI subgroup and more potent antigen-presenting function in the MC subgroup. Additionally, GO enrichment analyses revealed that TR genes of MCI and MC were significantly enriched for cellular responses to bacteria and protein targeting to membrane, respectively (P < 1 × 10–6; Supplemental Figure 7B), implying different functions of these 2 subpopulations in the context of TI.

Interestingly, the 2 identified subgroups of trained cells (MCI and MC) are different from the classic annotation of Macrophages-1 and -2, as shown in the UMAP (Figure 4C). The distribution of MCI cells was clearly independent of Macrophages-1 and -2 polarization (χ2 test, P = 0.8573), while MC cells significantly overlapped with Macrophages-1 (χ2 test, P = 2.76 × 10–6). This suggests that the identified MCI and MC cells are independent of the macrophage polarization process induced in vitro.

The effects of the presence and absence of lymphocytes. We investigated whether the presence of lymphocytes during the first 24 hours of the TI experiment (M-PBMC group) resulted in a different program compared with monocytes that were trained without the presence of lymphocytes (M-MONO group). First, we compared the relative abundance of MCI and MC cells in these 2 groups (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 7C). Interestingly, for all training conditions, the population of MCI cells was more abundant in the M-MONO group as compared with the M-PBMC group (Dirichlet’s regression test, P = 5 × 10–4). In contrast, the population of MC cells was significantly higher in the M-PBMC group (Dirichlet’s regression test, P = 0.001), suggesting that monocytes in the PBMC environment have a higher potential to be trained as MC regardless of the training stimulus. These findings are in line with the observation of stronger TI-increased CXCL10/CXCR3 responses in the presence of T cells than without (8).

To characterize the transcriptional differences within the trained subsets, we investigated DEGs by comparing cells from the M-PBMC and M-MONO groups in both MCI and MC subsets of trained cells. From the results (Supplemental Figure 8A and Supplemental Table 2D), we identified several genes, such as IL6 (P adj = 8.67 × 10–6), IL1B (P adj = 3.58 × 10–3), and CXCL3 (P adj = 8.96 × 10–5) in MCI cells as well as CD74 (P adj = 9.18 × 10–3) and HLA-DQA1 (P adj = 2.26 × 10–2) in MC cells that stand out from the M-MONO group, whereas SERPINB2 (P adj = 1.72 × 10–12 in MCI and 5.37 × 10–10 in MC), CEBPB (P adj = 1.11 × 10–4 in MCI and 8.31 × 10–6 in MC), and HLA-B (P adj = 1.99 × 10–5 in MCI and 4.51 × 10–6 in MC) show consistently higher expression in both subsets of the M-PBMC group. Although most of the changes were minor (log[fold change] < 0.5), in the KEGG enrichment of these DEGs, the IL-17 signaling pathway was found in M-MONO groups in MCI (Supplemental Figure 8B). However, the enriched genes, IL6, IL1B, CXCL3, and RELA, were not specific to IL-17 and other genes in the IL-17 pathway were not significantly changed. The results suggest no major differences in M-PBMC versus M-MONO with regard to transcriptional responses or signaling pathways in each trained subset.

To further address the lymphocytes’ effects on transcriptional regulation at the priming stage, we investigated the DEGs by comparing monocytes under training between the M-PBMC and M-MONO groups at T1 (Supplemental Figure 8C and Supplemental Table 2D). In total, 28 genes were found significantly upregulated in the M-PBMC group, which included NFKBIA, JUN, FOSB, CXCL2, CXCL3, and CCL4 that were subsequently enriched in the IL-17 and NF-κB signaling pathways. On the other hand, 82 genes were found significantly upregulated in the M-MONO group, including CCL3, IL1B, and several MHC class II genes that were enriched in autoimmune disease pathways (such as rheumatoid arthritis and asthma) (Supplemental Figure 8D). The results indicate that lymphocytes influenced the transcriptional responses of monocytes to training, which might be related to the observed differences in the relative abundance of the trained subsets.

Two subpopulations of trained cells follow a different cellular trajectory. In response to stimulation, cells transit from one functional state to another; thus, 2 cell subpopulations could be just 2 states of 1 transition process. Cellular trajectory analysis was introduced to scRNA-seq to order the captured cells along a reconstructed trajectory of cellular transition and estimate a pseudo-time state for each cell. In order to test whether the subpopulations of MCI and MC trained cells with distinct TI phenotypes follow the sequential states of 1 linear trajectory or not, we applied Monocle 3 (22) to obtain fully unsupervised estimates of the cellular trajectories and pseudo-time states among all the T2 cells. As shown in Figure 4E, the cell trajectory started from the unpolarized cells and subsequently divided into 3 branches, 2 of which derived toward Macrophages-1, and 1 further derived toward Macrophages-2. Most of the MCI and MC cells were located at the end tips of those branches, while cells from the NT groups and RPMI control were scattered along the whole trajectories. This indicates that MCI and MC were 2 distinct subgroups and were both in the late stages along the trajectory of captured cells, while cells from the NT groups and RPMI control had mixed time stages.

As shown in Figure 4F, a similar conclusion could be drawn from the pseudo-time analysis (22). The unpolarized cells were assigned as the beginning of the trajectory (time = 0), whereas the MCI and MC cells were both allocated to a similarly late time state (time = 7–12). Student’s t test showed that the MCI and MC groups were significantly older than NT cells in terms of estimated pseudo time of each cell, with P = 1.1 × 10–7 and 2.2 × 10–5, respectively. However, the estimated pseudo time of MCI and MC cells showed no significant difference (P = 0.31), suggesting that there was no transitional order between the MCI and MC groups. To sum up, MCI and MC cells differ in both TI phenotypes and transcriptomic profile.

Transcriptome profiles of trained cells prior to restimulation. To further distinguish the observed heterogeneous TI effects with transcriptional changes induced by incubation, we performed an independent in vitro replicate study with identical settings and obtained 13 samples from cell-multiplexed scRNA-seq, including 8 samples from incubated trained/untrained cells prior to restimulation (pre-T2), 3 nonincubated monocyte samples (T1), and 2 LPS-restimulated macrophages (T2) (see Methods, Supplemental Figure 9A, and Supplemental Table 1B for details). With an integrated visualization with all in vitro samples, all the monocytes/macrophages prior to restimulation (pre-T2) distributed between T1 and T2 cells (Figure 4G), indicating that the 5-day incubation shifted the transcriptomics of both trained and nontrained monocytes. In order to assess whether the TI signatures of the MCI/MC subgroups identified from the previous experiment can also be detected in the data before restimulation, we applied the AUCell-based (24) enrichment scoring method to these validation samples. Compared with the nontrained cells (T1), the MCI scores of trained cells prior to restimulation show no differences (Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, P = 1), but the MCI scores of cells after LPS restimulation show significantly (Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, P = 0.02178) higher scores (Figure 4H). In contrast, the MC scores of trained cells from both before and after restimulation show significantly higher MC scores compared with those of nontrained T1 cells. These results indicate that the MCI cells were more specifically responding to restimulation, and the MC cells might have been differentiated already during incubation. Moreover, since both scores from nontrained controls are lower after 5 days of incubation (pre-T2) than before (T1), this further indicates that the activation of both trained subsets comes from training stimulation instead of incubation.

Shared and specific transcriptional programs in cells trained by different stimuli. In order to identify the shared and specific set of TR genes in the cells trained by different stimuli, we performed the TR analysis for each stimulation condition (Supplemental Table 2E). A summary of all identified TR genes across conditions is illustrated in Figure 5, A and B. In terms of genes, we observed 48 genes shared by at least 2 training stimuli in MCI cells and 14 genes from MC cells (Supplemental Table 2E). Among them, however, only PTGS2 and IL1B were upregulated in all stimuli (P adj < 1 × 10–4 in each condition) from the MCI group, and CXCL10/11 were upregulated in all stimuli (P adj < 0.05 in each condition) from the MC group. In terms of pathway enrichment, these TR genes revealed that the TI effects were shared across different stimuli for the MCI group, but they showed specificity in the MC groups. In MCI groups, TR genes from different stimuli conditions were consistently enriched in NOD-like receptor signaling pathway, IL-17 and TNF-α signaling pathways, as well as cytokine-cytokine receptor interaction (Figure 5, A and C). In contrast with the MCI group, few numbers of DEGs or KEGG terms were found to be shared across different stimuli in the MC group (Figure 5, B and C). KEGG pathway analysis in the MC group revealed that DEGs induced by UA were enriched in asthma and allograft rejection, while Parkinson disease and oxidative phosphorylation were enriched only in the oxLDL-trained group, suggesting the cellular responses of those stimuli are different (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Gene signatures found in trained subgroups. (A) Venn diagram showing the number of training response (TR) genes found in MCI (A) and MC (B) across the different inducers of trained immunity. (B) Dot plot showing the KEGG enrichment of TR genes found in MCI/MC across the different inducers of trained immunity.

TI signatures in patients with immune diseases. Additionally, we tested whether the TR genes overlapped with disease-associated genes identified in genome-wide association studies (GWAS), including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), ulcerative colitis (UC), and cardiovascular disease. Interestingly, 63 genes within 250 kbp of GWAS risk loci reported in studies performed in IBD/UC patients (23) also responded to training in either the MCI or MC group (Figure 6, A and B; Fisher’s exact test, genes within 250 kbp of height-associated SNPs were used as reference trait, P = 0.0025). Additionally, 32 TR genes (including GBP1, IFI30, CSTB, ACTR2, etc.) were found within risk loci of cardiovascular disease (Supplemental Figure 9B; Fisher’s exact test, P = 0.394). More interestingly, among the risk genes associated with IBD/UC, we observed that some genes (such as PTGS2, TNFAIP8, TNFAIP6, and CD9) were mostly upregulated in the MCI group, while other genes (such as HLA-DR, CD74, IFIH1, and ISG15) were only found upregulated in the MC group. KEGG enrichment analyses showed that these IBD/UC-risk genes from the MC group were enriched in intestinal immune network for IgA production and autoimmune thyroid disease, while the IBD/UC-risk genes from the MCI group were enriched in TNF/IL-17 signaling pathways (Figure 6B). These findings suggest a potential role for TI in IBD/UC and that both subgroups might contribute to the pathology.

Figure 6 Expression of trained-immunity signatures in infectious diseases. (A) Dot heatmap of training response (TR) genes around GWAS-risk loci of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). DEGs found in MCI/MC across different stimuli were enriched in genes 250 kbp around GWAS-risk loci of IBD in comparison to genes 250 kbp around height-associated loci (Fisher’s exact test, P = 0.0025). (B) KEGG enrichment of TR genes around GWAS-risk loci of IBD/ulcerative colitis (UC). (C–E) Trained-immunity signatures in monocyte clusters of patients with UC (C), sepsis (D), and COVID-19 (E). The scRNA-seq data sets used for panels C–E are from Smillie et al. (25), Reyes et al. (26), and Schulte-Schrepping et al. (27), respectively. The lines in the violin plots represent the median of the respective AUC scores (R/AUCell package) and the 0.25 and 0.75 quantiles, while colors in the violin plots represent the average AUC scores centered on zero. Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was applied to compare the AUC scores between clinical conditions recorded in each study. **P < 1 × 10–5; ***P < 1 × 10–10.

Next, we assessed whether the signature from the MCI/MC subgroups can also be detected in patients with infectious diseases. To do so, we assigned AUCell-based enrichment (24) of MCI/MC signature scores to monocytes and macrophages from recently published scRNA-seq data sets from patients with UC (25), sepsis (26), and COVID-19 (27). First, we identified MCI/MC signatures by DE analyses for upregulated genes between cells in each trained group and the rest of cells. In total, 9 MCI signatures (IL1B, IL8, IL6, PTGS2, IL1A, CCL2, TNF, CXCL3, and CXCL1) and 12 MC signatures (CXCL11, CXCL10, CXCL9, TNFSF10, HLA-DQA1, FCN1, IGFBP4, HLA-DPB1, HLA-DQB1, FAM26F, RGL1, and CD4) were obtained and subsequently used to calculate a signature score for each monocyte in the scRNA-seq data sets of patients.

MC signatures were found in monocytes of both patients and healthy controls, whereas MCI signatures were mostly found in patients. In the UC study (25), monocytes from both inflamed and uninflamed tissues of UC patients showed higher MCI signature scores than healthy controls (Wilcoxon’s test, P = 1.88 × 10–9 and 3.83 × 10–9), whereas no significant differences were found between inflamed and uninflamed tissue from patients (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 9C). On the other hand, inflamed tissue from patients showed lower MC signature scores than uninflamed tissue and healthy controls (Wilcoxon’s test, P = 2.50 × 10–15 and 5.38 × 10–7). This might suggest that MCI-associated genes are globally activated in monocytes of UC patients, but MC signatures are potentially suppressed in the UC inflammatory responses.

In monocytes from sepsis patients (26), we identified MC signatures that were higher in milder patients (Leuk-UTI) but lower in more severe patients (ICU-SEP, ICU-NoSEP, and URO) (Wilcoxon’s test, P < 2.2 × 10–16; Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 9D), which indicates that MC signatures might be suppressed in severe patients. In monocytes from COVID-19 patients (27), we found significantly higher MC and MCI signatures in mild patients compared with severe patients (Wilcoxon’s test, P < 2.2 × 10–16; Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 9E), which again demonstrated that severe patients have suppressed TI signatures (28).

In vivo validation of the identified TI subpopulations. To validate the identified TI signatures of MCI and MC in vivo, we applied 10× Genomics scRNA-seq on PBMCs isolated from 3 healthy donors before and 3 months after BCG vaccination with and without LPS restimulation (Figure 7A). In total, 17 clusters were identified in 6,872 restimulated PBMCs and 12,717 nonrestimulated PBMCs from all samples, in which 5 clusters were annotated as monocytes based on their expression of marker genes (Figure 7B, Supplemental Figure 10, and Supplemental Table 2F). To explore the BCG-induced TI phenotypes, we applied the above-mentioned AUC-based signature scores to align MCI and MC signatures from in vitro data with the BCG-vaccinated monocytes. In total, 93 and 8 LPS-restimulated monocytes were assigned as MCI and MC cells, respectively (Figure 7C), suggesting a different ratio of MCI/MC subgroups compared with in vitro data. A trajectory inference with trained subgroups and other untrained monocytes showed that the MCI and MC subgroups followed 2 discrete trajectories derived from untrained monocytes (Figure 7D), which is consistent with our findings in the in vitro–trained cells (Figure 4, C and E).

Figure 7 In vivo validation of trained-immunity signatures. (A) Study design. Healthy human volunteers (n = 3) were vaccinated with BCG. Before vaccination and 90 days later, PBMCs were isolated and restimulated ex vivo with RPMI culture medium (control) or LPS. (B) UMAP of PBMCs showing cells before and after BCG vaccination, with or without LPS restimulation from the in vivo study. (C) UMAP of AUC scores in monocytes after BCG vaccination. (D) UMAP of cell trajectory of monocytes after BCG vaccination, annotated by assigned trained subgroups. (E) Heatmap showing log(fold change) of 6 marker genes (rows) in monocytes 90 days after BCG vaccination (column) relative to the average expression before vaccination. Red and blue colors correspond to upregulation and downregulation, respectively. (F) Dot heatmap of expression of shared training response (TR) genes detected in LPS-restimulated cells from trained subgroups in both in vivo and in vitro training experiments. Gene expression is shown as log(fold change) relative to the average of RPMI control groups in the in vitro study, and relative to time point before vaccination for the in vivo study. (G) KEGG enrichment of TR genes of the in vivo study in each subgroup of trained cells.

After assigning the in vivo–trained subgroups, we assessed their TR genes by comparing gene expression profiles of LPS-restimulated monocytes after BCG vaccination to the levels before vaccination. Log(fold change) of 6 TI markers showed a similar pattern to that observed in in vitro–trained cells. Overall, the MCI subgroup showed higher transcriptional responses of proinflammatory cytokines and slightly higher responses of chemokines, while the MC subgroup showed much higher responses of chemokines (Figure 7E). Among the 48 TR genes found in shared conditions within in vitro–trained subgroups, 21 of them could be replicated in the in vivo–trained cells (Figure 7F and Supplemental Table 2G). In the KEGG enrichment analyses of significant TR genes in each subgroup of trained cells, the IL-17 signaling pathway and pathway associated with rheumatoid arthritis were significantly enriched in MCI, while in MC, the TR genes were significantly enriched in apoptosis (Figure 7G). This is again in agreement with the in vitro data (Figure 4B), suggesting the robustness of the defined MCI and MC populations.

To compare the TR genes with the transcriptional alteration caused by BCG vaccination, we compared BCG-trained and untrained monocytes (before BCG vaccination), without LPS restimulation. Upon BCG vaccination, 57 genes were upregulated and 56 downregulated, all of which showed minor changes in gene expression (only 2 genes had log[fold change] > 1: CCL3 and CCL4; Supplemental Table 2H). Among the upregulated genes, only 4 of them (IL1B, DNAAF1, CD55, and CXCL8) were also TR genes that were upregulated in trained monocytes upon LPS restimulation (Supplemental Figure 11A). Other genes that responded to TI, such as CXCL9-11 chemokines, TNF, and IL6, as well as other potential TI signatures such as CXCL2, CXCL8, GBP1, and PTGS2, did not significantly differentially respond to BCG vaccination without LPS restimulation. The GO and KEGG enrichments of these nonrestimulated DEGs showed few enriched terms but only ribosome and protein targeting to ER in upregulated genes after BCG vaccination (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). The enriched terms found in trained groups, such as IL-17 and NF-κB signaling pathways, were either not enriched or enriched in downregulated genes. Together, these results indicate that trained monocytes are epigenetically primed to transcriptionally differently respond to a secondary stimulus, but that in the resting state they do not display major changes in their transcriptional program.

Next, we tested how cellular interactions that were responsible for inducing the TI transcriptional responses of MCI and MC subgroups by applying NicheNet (29). Interestingly, most top-ranked ligand genes were expressed in the monocyte compartment, while IFN-γ expressed in NK cells and TGF-β1 expressed in CD8+ T cells were also predicted as the top 1 and top 5 ligands, respectively (Figure 8A). TI markers (CXCL9-11 chemokines, TNF-α, and IL-1β) were predicted as target genes of top-ranked ligands. In addition, CXCL2, CXCL8, GBP1, PTGS2, TNFSF10, and CD55 were also predicted as target genes of those ligands, suggesting them to be novel TI signature candidates. To determine the effect of trained monocytes on other immune cells in the niche, we then assigned the trained monocytes as senders and predicted their effects on the gene expression of other immune cells. As shown in the circos plot (Figure 8B), in addition to receiving signals, the trained monocytes were also sending ligands to affect the expression of genes such as GBP2, IL7R, and IFNG in other immune cells, including NK and CD8+ T cells. Interestingly, we observed a potential regulation pathway in which higher expression of IL1B and IL18 in MCI subpopulations induced the expression of IFNG in NK cells, which then enhanced TR genes such as TNF, PTGS2, and CXCL9-10 chemokines. Thus, the results suggest that one trained cell population might induce changes in another population, which has also been reported, for example, in neutrophils upon helminth infection, which led to a TI phenotype in macrophages (30).