Training can’t always lead to Olympic macrophages

To better understand the specific signatures of TI induction in human monocytes and macrophages, Zhang, Moorlag, et al. used four different training agents: β-glucan and muramyl dipeptide to mimic microbially mediated training, and uric acid and oxidized LDL to mimic sterile inflammation–mediated training (2, 3, 11–13) (Figure 1). Using single-cell SORT-seq, they first analyzed the transcriptomic profiles of monocytes after four hours of stimulation with these training agents. Focusing on TI-induced signature genes, i.e., proinflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β) and chemokines (CXCL9–11), the authors observed that despite different levels of induction of TI-associated transcriptional programs across the four stimuli, β-glucan was the strongest inducer of TI in monocytes (10). After 5 days of culture, the training agents had no impact on monocyte differentiation into two distinct macrophage populations. Next, the authors assessed the response of trained macrophages upon secondary stimulation (with lipopolysaccharide [LPS]). By using unsupervised cluster analysis, they identified three distinct subsets of macrophages, equally present across the different stimuli. Two of these subpopulations were responsive, with the TI transcriptomic signature indicating high levels of gene expression for proinflammatory cytokines and/or chemokines. Surprisingly, the third subpopulation (38% of the macrophages) was nonresponsive and showed no TI signature (10). Following these in vitro observations, the authors validated their findings using recently published data sets from various human diseases. Both responsive and nonresponsive monocyte/macrophage subsets were present and associated with disease severity.

Figure 1 Central and peripheral heterogeneous TI. The induction of peripheral (e.g., monocytes) or central (e.g., hematopoietic stem cells, HSCs) TI involves integration of multiple signaling waves. Stimulation with a training agent (BCG, β-glucan) initiates the first signal (signal 1). The training program of monocytes and HSCs is further potentiated by the second signal (signal 2), which includes cytokine signaling (IFN-γ, IL-1), secreted by lymphocytes (T cells an NK cells) or innate lymphoid cells. Zhang, Moorlag, et al. (10) assessed the transcriptomic profile of peripheral training and identified heterogeneity (responsive vs. nonresponsive cells) in TI of human monocyte/macrophage populations.

These exciting and unexpected observations raise several important questions. Although the authors elegantly described the heterogeneity of the monocyte-derived macrophage populations after training, the mechanism that dictates the commitment of cells toward the two distinct responsive and nonresponsive cell types is still unknown. It is intriguing that a substantial fraction of the macrophages remained untrained. The authors speculated that the induction of TI is a dynamic process integrating multiple signaling pathways. The alteration of the cytokine milieu by the responsive cells can trigger both autocrine and paracrine signals to induce or inhibit TI in bystander cells. For example, a first wave of training can induce the expression of protraining cytokines, such as IFN-γ by NK cells or T cells (4, 14), followed by inhibitory signaling pathways such as SHIP1 (15). Consequently, within the same population, there are specific epigenetic and metabolic programs that can promote or limit TI. In addition, our knowledge of cell plasticity for epigenetic imprinting and the dynamic of epigenetic alteration in progenitor versus fully differentiated cells is still limited. Thus, fully differentiated macrophages might lose their plasticity for gaining new epigenetic changes following stimulation. Therefore, coupling the transcriptomic landscape with single-cell analysis of accessible chromatin (ATAC-seq) of trained immune cells will be a powerful approach to address these questions.

While these nonresponsive cells limit the overall magnitude of the host response, we can speculate that they may represent an evolutionary mechanism to regulate monocyte and macrophage activation and prevent induction of maladaptive responses. Interestingly, the authors have demonstrated that TI signatures were suppressed in monocytes from patients with severe sepsis or COVID-19. Therefore, systematic functional assessment of responsive versus nonresponsive innate immune cell populations is required to understand the full spectrum of trained immune cells in the setting of infectious or immune-mediated diseases.