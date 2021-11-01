Skin inflammation activates intestinal stromal fibroblasts and promotes colitis

To begin to evaluate the potential role of fibroblasts in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), we reanalyzed currently available single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) data from colons of healthy individuals and patients with newly diagnosed ulcerative colitis (UC) (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] database GSE95459 and GSE114374). Interrogation of the transcriptional response of stromal fibroblasts was performed based on the expression of platelet-derived growth factor receptor α (PDGFRA). PDGFRA-positive stromal fibroblasts from these donors subclustered into 5 distinct populations (Figure 1A). Patients with UC had an increase in clusters 2a and 4 and a decrease in clusters 1 and 3 (Figure 1, B and C). Gene ontogeny (GO) analysis revealed that colon fibroblasts in patients with UC had increased expression of genes involved in fat cell differentiation and inflammation and decreased expression of genes involved in extracellular matrix formation (Figure 1, D and E). These results suggested that the expansion of preadipocyte subpopulations of colon fibroblasts was associated with UC, a finding consistent with the mesenteric adipose tissue expansion surrounding inflamed intestine clinically observed on gross examination in Crohn’s disease (CD) and known as creeping fat (4, 10). Furthermore, this process of fibroblast differentiation into adipose (reactive adipogenesis) has also been shown to occur in mice in response to intestinal injury by dextran sodium sulfate (DSS) or in the skin after infection by Staphylococcus aureus (23, 24). This response is necessary for immune defense, as inhibition of fibroblast differentiation into adipocytes decreases antimicrobial immune defense and increases bacterial penetration. Therefore, the process of reactive adipogenesis as observed in these individuals with IBD was likely the result of the differentiation into adipocytes of a subset of IFCs that contributes to the defense milieu of the colon.

Figure 1 Transcriptional evidence of adipogenesis in human IBD. UMAP plots of PDGFRA-positive cells in patients with UC and healthy individuals, colored by cluster (A) and by the presence of disease (B). (C) Relative abundance of each cluster. (D and E) Selected GO terms showing enrichment among top marker genes and their clusters. -ve, negative; reg., regulation; extracell., extracellular; prolif., proliferation; org., organization; med, mediated; resp., response; diff., differentiation; dev., development; +ve, positive; metab., metabolic; proc., processes; Str, stromal.

We next studied whether inflammation localized to the skin could affect the colon of mice and thus potentially model the human clinical association of skin and intestinal disease. To test this, were evaluated 2 different forms of skin injury in mice: full-thickness aseptic incisional wounding (25) and infection by intradermal injection of S. aureus (12). Forty-eight hours after injury to the skin, the intestine was damaged by addition of DSS to drinking water (26). Compared with control mice, mice with skin wounds showed an increase in intestinal disease severity in response to DSS, with a greater decrease in body weight and a delayed recovery after DSS was withdrawn (Figure 2A). Consistent with this, mice with skin wounds also had greater expression of Il6 in colon tissue (Figure 2B). Adiponectin (Adipoq) mRNA was also increased in the colon of mice with relative to mice without injured skin (Figure 2C), a finding consistent with an increase in adipogenesis in the colon after wounding of the skin. A similar response in the colon was observed in mice with the alternative form of skin inflammation. Mice with S. aureus skin infections exhibited a greater loss in body weight and higher levels of Il6 and Adipoq mRNA in the colon after DSS treatment (Figure 2, D–F).

Figure 2 Skin inflammation exacerbates DSS colitis in mice. (A–C, G, and H) Mice received incisional wounds of the skin 48 hours prior to DSS administration. (D–F, I, and J) S. aureus (1 × 106 CFU) was injected intradermally in skin 48 hours prior to DSS. (A and D) Percent change in body weight normalized to weight on day 0. (B, C, E, and F) mRNA expression of Il6 and Adipoq in the colon. (G and I) Histological images of the colon on day 14. Tissue was stained with H&E. Scale bars: 50 μm. Brackets delineate the submucosal adipose layer. (H and I) Disease activity index based on histological images of colon from mice on day 14. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM; P values based on 2-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparison. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. n = 6 in all experiments; each experiment was repeated 3 times.

Histological examination of the colon on day 14 after administration of DSS in the presence or absence of skin inflammation showed direct evidence of increased reactive adipogenesis in the colon. Mice with skin inflammation and DSS challenge had greater expansion of the submucosal fat layer in the colon and increased inflammatory activity at the luminal epithelium (Figure 2, G–J). Neither skin wounding nor S. aureus infection resulted in weight loss or histologic changes in the colon without DSS administration. These results demonstrated that inflammatory skin injury by wounding or infection can prime the colon to an increased inflammatory response to DSS. In each of these models, intestinal submucosal stromal cells had an increased reactive adipogenic response after skin injury.

To further define how skin injury may influence the function of intestinal submucosal cells, we next performed scRNA-Seq on fibroblasts isolated from mouse colon after skin wounding. To focus on the effects of skin inflammation, we performed this analysis in the absence of colitis. PDGFRΑ+ stromal fibroblasts from the colon were distinguishable in multiple cell clusters in all mice (Figure 3A). Comparison of these cell clusters when isolated from mice with and without skin wounds showed that the distribution of cells within these clusters was different after skin injury (Figure 3B). In particular, mice with skin wounds showed an increase in intestinal fibroblasts identified as cluster 5, and a decrease in cells identified as belonging to clusters 0, 2, and 7 (Figure 3C). GO analysis of all fibroblasts in samples from mice with skin wounds showed that the wounding resulted in increased expression of transcripts associated with a proinflammatory response and fat cell differentiation, as well as loss of transcripts associated with maintenance of the extracellular matrix (Figure 3D). Focused GO analysis of genes in cluster 5 showed that this subset included genes associated with fat cell differentiation (Figure 3E). Pseudotime analysis (27) distinguished 3 lineages within the fibroblast populations and the expression of several genes characteristic of each lineage (Figure 3, F and G). Most notably, after skin wounding we observed that the fibroblasts with the greatest representation of genes associated with fat cell differentiation shifted from cluster 2 toward cluster 5 in lineage 3 (Figure 3H). In addition to the 5 most highly abundant genes found in cluster 5, CCAAT enhancer binding protein beta (Cebpb) was detected in this subset (Figure 3I). This transcription factor is critical for expression of the cathelicidin antimicrobial peptide (Camp) and is a characteristic gene expressed during reactive adipogenesis (12, 28). Overall, the analysis of the transcriptional response of colon submucosal fibroblasts suggested that injury to the skin triggered cells in cluster 5 of the submucosal fibroblast cell community toward a more proinflammatory and adipogenic state.

Figure 3 Skin injury alters the transcriptional profile of fibroblast subsets in the colon. UMAP plots of PDGFRA-positive cells from colon of mice with or without a skin wound, colored by gene cluster (A) and presence of a skin wound (B). (C) Relative abundance of each colon fibroblast cluster. (D and E) Selected GO terms showing enrichment among genes by group (D) and cluster (E). resp., respiratory; cytok biosynth. proc., cytokine byosynthetic process; pep.–Tyr PO4-lation, peptidyl-tyrosine phosphorylation; dev., development; casc., cascade. (F) Pseudotime analysis projected on UMAP plot. (G) Expression of marker genes as a function of pseudotime. (H) Expression of adipogenesis markers segregated across fibroblast clusters identified by scRNA-Seq. (I) Violin plots in fibroblast clusters 0–8 for the expression of vimentin (Vim), a general fibroblast marker, and other genes as indicated. (J) β-Gal staining (blue) of Zfp423lacZ/+ mouse colon after DSS administration with or without skin wounding. Red arrows indicate areas of greatest increase in blue staining. (K) Expression of Zfp423 after DSS-induced colitis on day 7 with or without skin injury. *P < 0.05, t test; n = 3. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM.

Zfp423 is expressed in fibroblasts upon initiation of adipogenesis (29). To independently confirm that skin injury can promote reactive adipogenesis in the colon, we subjected Zfp423lacZ/+ reporter mice (30) to skin wounding and DSS challenge. Visualization of lacZ expression with β-gal demonstrated that skin wounding resulted in increased expression of Zfp423 in the distal colon and mesenchymal fat (Figure 3, J and K). These data were consistent with the increased expression of Adipoq mRNA and histological evidence of increased expansion of the adipose layer in the colon after skin wounding and DSS challenge as shown in Figure 2. These results confirmed that skin injury increased the capacity of DSS to promote adipogenesis in the colon.

Next, we examined the effect of skin injury in an alternative model of murine colitis driven by the spontaneous autoimmune inflammation that is observed in Il10-deficient (IL10–/–) mice. Forty-eight hours after skin wounding, IL10–/– mice with skin wounds had greater disease severity in the colon compared with IL10–/– mice without skin injury (Figure 4, A and B). An increase in the expression of Cebpb (Figure 4C) and an increase in the number of preadipocyte secreted factor 1–positive (Pref1-positive) cells as an indicator of early adipogenesis (ref. 31 and Figure 4D) was also observed. These results demonstrate that reactive adipogenesis also can occur in the colon of IL10–/– mice and that skin wounding exacerbates colitis in this model.

Figure 4 Histological evidence indicates that skin inflammation exacerbates colitis in IL10–/– mice. IL10–/– mice received incisional wounds on the back skin and colons were evaluated 2 days after the skin injury. (A) Histological images of colon from mice with or without skin wounds on day 2. Tissue was stained with H&E. (B) Disease activity score based on histological assessment of the colon. (C) mRNA expression of Cebpb in the colon on day 2 after skin wounding compared with that of uninjured controls (n = 6). (D) Representative images of mouse colon stained with Pref1 (red) in IL10–/– mice on day 2 after skin wounding compared with uninjured controls. Dashed line delineates mucosa from submucosal region. Scale bars: 50 μm. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. * P < 0.05, t test; n = 6. Each experiment was repeated 3 times.

To determine why injury to the skin can be detected by the submucosal fibroblasts in the colon, we evaluated the trafficking of activated immunocytes from the skin to the colon. To assess this, we used photoconvertible (KikGR) mice, in which all cells can be induced to change from green to red fluorescence with illumination by high-intensity violet light at 435 nm (32, 33). Mice were topically irradiated to label all cells red in the skin and then subjected to skin wounding as performed in the prior experiments. Forty-eight hours after skin injury, the colon was evaluated by FACS analysis for the presence of KikRed cells that would have come from the skin (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147614DS1). We detected abundant KikRed cells in the skin after photoconversion, but no evidence of migration of KikRed cells from the skin to the colon was seen 2 days following skin injury or in injured mice with colitis (Supplemental Figure 1C).

HA is necessary for development of preadipocytes (9, 34, 35). HA is a major component of the skin extracellular matrix (36, 37) and following injury or infection is degraded in the skin, where it is converted from its endogenous high-molecular-weight form (HMW-HA) to soluble low-molecular-weight fragments (LMW-HA; ref. 18, 35). We hypothesized that the release of LMW-HA fragments from the skin could enhance the adipogenic response of stromal fibroblasts in the colon. To first test whether this phenomenon can occur in vitro, we isolated LMW-HA from cultured primary mouse fibroblasts (mFBs) overexpressing human hyaluronidase-1 (hHYAL1) and induced to increase HA synthesis by differentiation into adipocytes (35). HMW-HA (500–1000 kDa) synthesized during differentiation was digested by hHYAL1 to LMW-HA (6.8–250 kDa; Supplemental Figure 2). HA fragments generated from these cells were then transferred to naive WT mFBs (Figure 5A). The transfer of LMW-HA to mFBs in the presence of fat cell differentiation medium increased the expression of Pref1 and increased morphologic evidence of adipogenesis as measured by increased lipid staining with Oil Red O (Figure 5, B–D). Furthermore, since CD44, TLR2, and TLR4 have each been reported to be receptors for HA (38–40), we isolated mFBs from mice lacking CD44, TLR2, or TLR4 and tested their responsiveness to HA fragments. TLR4–/– cells did not respond with an increase in Pref1 expression after exposure to LMW-HA (Figure 5B). Lipid accumulation as detected by Oil Red O was inhibited in both CD44–/– and TLR4–/– cells under differentiation conditions and upon addition of LMW-HA (Figure 5C). These observations supported the hypothesis that binding to HA is important for normal adipogenesis and that the addition of HA fragments can increase this response.

Figure 5 Adipogenic activation in vitro by HA through TLR4. (A) Illustration of the experimental design in which hHYAL1 was expressed in cultured fibroblasts to generate HA fragments for transfer to differentiating murine fibroblast preadipocytes (mFB). (B) Expression of mRNA for Pref1 in the mFBs on day 2. (C and D) Microscopic images of colon mFBs cultured in conditions as indicated; cells were stained by Oil red O on day 6. (C) Relative amount of Oil red O normalized by each undifferentiated condition. (D) Microscopic images of colon mFBs. Red arrows indicate areas of lipid droplet stained by Oil red O. n = 3. Scale bars: 50 μm. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. n = 3 in all experiments, and each experiment was repeated 3 times.

To directly test whether HA digestion in the skin could influence the colon, we next used transgenic mice expressing a tissue-specific inducible expression construct of hHYAL1 (K14/HYAL1). These mice effectively degrade HA in the skin (34, 35). K14/HYAL1 mice showed expression of K14 mRNA only in the skin and no evidence of spontaneous inflammation in the colon (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Analysis of HA in the colon by detection with hyaluronan binding protein (HABP) showed an increase in HA in the colon of K14-HYAL1 mice (Supplemental Figure 3D). In contrast to that in the colon, HA staining by HABP was decreased in the dermis of K14/HYAL1 mice and in the skin of WT mice with skin wounds (Supplemental Figure 4). This loss of HA staining could reflect the absence of HA or the digestion to LMW-HA, which is not as easily detected by HABP (Supplemental Figure 5).

Despite the lower sensitivity of HABP for LMW-HA, an increase in the relative level of HA was observed in serum in mice with wounding or S. aureus infection of the skin and in K14/HYAL1 mice (Figure 6A). Similar to mice with skin wounds, K14/HYAL1 mice also had higher expression of Cebpb in the colon (Figure 6B). No change in neutrophils, macrophages, dendritic cells, CD4-positive cells, or CD8-positive cells was detected in the colon of K14/HYAL1 mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E). Epithelial integrity as assessed by absorption did not change in intestinal colon of K14/HYAL1 mice or mice with skin wounds that had been orally administered FITC-dextran; however, following challenge with DSS, a significant increase in intestinal permeability was observed in mice with skin wounds and in K14/HYAL1 mice compared with control mice (Figure 6C). Remarkably, K14/HYAL1 mice showed a great increase in disease severity after challenge by DSS, as demonstrated by increased weight loss and an increase in mortality (Figure 6, D and E). Surviving K14/HYAL1 mice showed expansion of peri-intestinal fat and increased epithelial damage compared with controls (Figure 6, F–H). K14/HYAL1 mice also showed higher expression of Il6 and Adipoq in the colon (Figure 6, I and J).

Figure 6 Expression of hyaluronidase in skin exacerbates sensitivity of the colon to DSS. (A) Relative abundance of HA in serum normalized by levels in control mice (n = 4). (B) Expression of Cebpb in the colon on day 0 (n = 6). (C) FITC-dextran assessment of intestinal permeability (n = 3). (D) Percent change in body weight normalized to weight on day 0 (n = 8). (E) Survival rate (n = 10). (F) Representative anatomical images of colon. Red arrows indicate areas of greatest increase in adipose tissue. (G) Histological images of the distal colon. Tissue stained with H&E. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) Disease activity index based on histological images of colon from mice on day 14 (n = 8). (I and J) Expression of Il6 and Adipoq in the colon (n = 8). Error bars indicate mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. In A and B, P values were based on t test. In C, D, and H-J, P values were based on 2-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. Each experiment was repeated 3 times.

Additional evidence of enhanced reactive adipogenesis in K14/HYAL1 mice was the large increase in Camp mRNA and Pref1 protein expression after exposure to DSS (Supplemental Figure 7). These findings were similar to that observed in the colon after skin injury. Furthermore, whole-tissue RNA-Seq of the colon submucosa in K14/HYAL1 mice identified a broad transcriptional response that included an increase in Pdgrfa mRNA even in the absence of DSS challenge (Supplemental Figure 8).

Finally, given the constitutive changes in the colon of mice with altered skin HA catabolism, we asked whether the skin could influence the fecal microbiome. 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing of feces revealed that the microbiomes of cohoused control and K14/HYAL1 mice were significantly different (Supplemental Figure 9). As expected, DSS challenge also resulted in a major shift in the fecal microbial community. In the presence of DSS, a difference in microbial composition was not detectable between control and K14/HYAL1 mice. These results suggest that digestion of HA in the skin not only alters the host immune response to DSS in the colon, but also changes the fecal microbial community. This change in the intestinal microbiome could serve as an additional signal to trigger adipogenesis following the loss of epithelial integrity (10).