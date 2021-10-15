Genetic blockade of lymphangiogenesis does not impair cardiac function after myocardial infarction

LV EF after MI is not altered by loss of lymphangiogenesis conferred by pan-endothelial deletion of VEGFR3. To determine the specific role for lymphangiogenesis after MI, 12-week-old mice were subjected to left anterior descending (LAD) coronary artery ligation immediately distal to the first diagonal branch. Consistent with prior reports (14), lymphatic vessels identified by immunostaining for LYVE1 and PROX1 (membrane and nuclear markers for lymphatic endothelium, respectively) were observed in the infarcted zone of the left ventricle by day 4 after MI (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147070DS1). These lymphatic vessels were numerous by day 7 after MI (Supplemental Figure 1C) and remained present in the infarct tissue through 14 and 28 days after MI (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Importantly, the robust growth of lymphatic vasculature was confined to the infarct zone and arose in the absence of any exogenous lymphangiogenic factor administration.

To test a potential role for lymphatic growth in cardiac function after MI, we first generated Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 animals in which deletion of both VEGFR3 (gene symbol Flt4, Supplemental Figure 2) alleles was restricted to endothelial cells and temporally controlled by administration of tamoxifen (hereafter called EC VEGFR3–KO animals). Tamoxifen was administered to 8-week-old mice and allowed to wash out for at least 2 weeks prior to LAD ligation. EC VEGFR3–KO and control Flt4fl/fl littermates underwent LAD ligation and were studied using echocardiography prior to sacrifice and histologic analysis of lymphatic vascular density 14 days after MI. Histologic analysis of control animals (where VEGFR3 remains highly expressed in epicardial lymphatics; Figure 1A) revealed robust lymphatic vessel growth in the infarct zone, quantified by measurement of LYVE1+PROX1+ cells/mm2 (Figure 1, B and C). In contrast, EC VEGFR3–KO animals showed loss of VEGFR3 expression in epicardial LYVE1+ lymphatics (Figure 1D) and exhibited infarct areas that were almost completely devoid of LYVE1+PROX1+ lymphatic vessels (Figure 1, E and F). Quantitation revealed a statistically significant 82% reduction in LYVE1+PROX1+ LECs in the infarct zone of EC VEGFR3–KO animals 14 days after MI (Figure 1G). These findings are consistent with prior studies demonstrating that VEGFC/VEGFR3 signaling is required for new lymphatic vessel growth but not for maintenance of existing lymphatic vessels outside of the small intestine (21). Importantly, although existing epicardial lymphatic vessels remained intact after the loss of VEGF signaling, the absolute number of lymphatic cells was decreased due to reduced lymphatic growth.

Figure 1 Pan-endothelial deletion of Flt4 severely reduces lymphangiogenesis in the infarct zone without affecting cardiac function. (A) Epicardial lymphatics in a Flt4fl/fl control heart were immunostained for LYVE1 (magenta) and VEGFR3 (orange). Myocardium is autofluorescent (green); nuclei are marked with DAPI (blue). Individual LYVE1 and VEGFR3 channels are shown. (B and C) Infarcts from Flt4fl/fl animals 14 days after MI were examined using Masson’s trichrome stain (B) and immunostained for lymphatic endothelial markers LYVE1 and PROX1 (C, representative images are from one animal). (D) Epicardial lymphatics in a Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 heart were examined for LYVE1 and VEGFR3 expression, with individual LYVE1 and VEGFR3 channels shown. Note the loss of VEGFR3 protein signal. (E and F) Infarcts from Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 hearts 14 days after MI were examined using Masson’s trichrome stain (E) and immunostained for LYVE1 and PROX1 (F). (G) The number of LYVE1+PROX1+ lymphatic endothelial cells was measured per infarct area (n = 6, 8). (H) Representative 2D (top) and M-mode (bottom) echocardiographic images of the left ventricles of sham-operated Flt4fl/fl animals and Flt4fl/fl and Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 animals that underwent LAD ligation. Note the dilated left ventricle (dia. denotes diastole and sys. denotes systole in M-mode images). (I) Infarct size 14 days after MI was determined histologically for Flt4fl/fl and Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 animals (n = 6, 7). (J–L) The cardiac functional parameters ejection fraction (J), end diastolic volume (K), and end systolic volume (L) were measured 14 days after MI (n = 18, 15). Insets in C and F are higher magnification of boxed regions. In B, C, E, and F, a yellow line denotes the infarct border, “epi” denotes epicardium, and “myo” denotes live myocardium. In H, the dashed yellow lines show the locations of M-mode images. Triangles represent female animals in I–L. Bar graphs represent mean ± SEM. Comparisons were made with a 2-tailed t test.

Cardiac function was assessed 14 days after MI, a time point used by prior studies that reported an important functional role for lymphangiogenesis after MI (15), by a trained mouse echocardiographer who was blinded to animal genotypes. Importantly, deletion of Flt4 using the Cdh5-CreERT2 driver by tamoxifen induction did not alter EF at baseline (Supplemental Figure 3). Representative 2D and M-mode echocardiographic images from sham-operated Flt4fl/fl and LAD-ligated Flt4fl/fl and EC VEGFR3–KO animals are shown in Figure 1H. Measurement of infarct size revealed the creation of medium-to-large infarcts that did not differ significantly in size between EC VEGFR3–KO animals and littermate controls (Figure 1I). Consistent with prior studies (22), cardiac function after MI induced by LAD ligation resulted in a substantial but highly variable reduction in EF (mean EF = 31.3%, SEM = 2.6; Figure 1J and Table 1) as well as LV end-diastolic volume (EDV) (Figure 1K) and end-systolic volume (ESV) (Figure 1K). Importantly, in contrast to a previous report that used a dominant negative strategy (23), we did not observe increased mortality after MI following loss of VEGFR3 function (a total of 3 mice across all genotypes died between LAD surgery and 14-day echo time point). Given the high experimental variability in cardiac function after MI, to adequately power the study we analyzed 18 control and 15 EC VEGFR3–KO littermate animals. Blinded analysis of this large cohort of animals revealed no significant difference in EF, EDV, or ESV between EC VEGFR3–KO and control littermate animals by t test (Figure 1, J–L). These studies suggest that blocking lymphatic vessel expansion after MI by pan-endothelial VEGFR3 deletion does not alter cardiac function 14 days later.

Table 1 Measurement of weight and cardiovascular parameters for cardiac functional experiments

LV EF after MI is unchanged following LEC-specific loss of VEGFR3. VEGFR3 is required for LEC proliferation and lymphatic vessel growth (24, 25), but can also be expressed by blood endothelial cells where it is believed to participate in both angiogenic responses and regulation of blood vessel permeability (26, 27). Thus, it is possible that pan-endothelial loss of VEGFR3 could affect both lymphatic and blood vascular responses within the infarcted heart, masking a significant role for VEGFR3-mediated lymphangiogenesis. To more specifically address the requirement for lymphatic vessel growth, we next tested the effect of deleting Flt4 exclusively in lymphatic and not blood endothelium using the Prox1-CreERT2 transgenic driver (ref. 28; Flt4fl/fl; Prox1-CreERT2, hereafter called LEC VEGFR3–KO animals). In control animals, VEGFR3 expression was observed in the epicardial lymphatic vessels (Figure 2A). After infarction, control Flt4fl/fl animals showed a robust lymphangiogenic response in the infarct zone (Figure 2, B and C). LEC VEGFR3–KO animals exhibited loss of VEGFR3 protein expression in large epicardial lymphatic vessels after tamoxifen-induced deletion (Figure 2D), consistent with marked and durable gene deletion, as well as severe reductions in infarct zone lymphatic vasculature 14 days after MI (Figure 2, E and F). Similar to the Cdh5-CreERT2–mediated deletion, examination of the infarct zone 14 days after MI revealed a substantial and statistically significant 86% decrease in LYVE1+PROX1+ lymphatic vessels in LEC VEGFR3–KO animals compared with control littermates (Figure 2G), despite the presence of infarct sizes that were indistinguishable from controls (Figure 2H). Blinded evaluation of LV EF, EDV, and ESV revealed no significant differences between control and LEC VEGFR3–KO animals (Figure 2, I–K). These findings replicate those obtained using EC VEGFR3–KO animals (see summary data in Table 1), and support the conclusion that loss of lymphatic vessel growth due to loss of VEGFR3 function does not significantly impact cardiac function after MI in mice.

Figure 2 Lymphatic endothelial cell–specific deletion of Flt4 severely reduces lymphangiogenesis in the infarct zone without affecting cardiac function. (A) Epicardial lymphatics in a Flt4fl/fl control heart were immunostained for LYVE1 (magenta) and VEGFR3 (orange). Live myocardium is highly autofluorescent (Auto, green) and cell nuclei are marked with DAPI (blue). Boxed region is shown at higher magnification on the right with individual LYVE1 and VEGFR3 channels. (B and C) Adjacent sections from the same infarct zone in a Flt4fl/fl animal 14 days after MI were examined using Masson’s trichrome stain (B) and immunostained for the lymphatic endothelial markers LYVE1 and PROX1 (C). The inset shows the boxed region in C at higher magnification. (D) Epicardial lymphatics in a Flt4fl/fl; Prox1-CreERT2 heart were immunostained for LYVE1 (magenta) and VEGFR3 (orange). Boxed region is shown at higher magnification on the right with individual LYVE1 and VEGFR3 channels. Note the loss of VEGFR3 protein detection on the LYVE1+ epicardial lymphatic. (E and F) Adjacent sections from the same infarct zone in a Flt4fl/fl; Prox1-CreERT2 heart 14 days after MI were examined using Masson’s trichrome stain (E) and immunostained for the lymphatic endothelial markers LYVE1 and PROX1 (F). The inset shows the boxed region in F at higher magnification. (G) The number of LYVE1+PROX1+ lymphatic endothelial cells was measured per mm2 in the infarct zone of the indicated animals (n = 3, 5). (H) Infarct size 14 days after MI was determined histologically for the Flt4fl/fl and Flt4fl/fl; Prox1-CreERT2 animals (n = 3, 5). (I–K) The cardiac functional parameters ejection fraction (I), end diastolic volume (J), and end systolic volume (K) were measured 14 days after MI in the indicated animals in a fully blinded manner (n = 6, 14). In B, C, E, and F, a dashed yellow line denotes the infarct border, “epi” denotes epicardial surface of the heart, “myo” denotes live myocardium, and “infarct” denotes infarct zone. Triangles represent female animals in H–K. Bar graphs represent mean ± SEM. Statistical comparisons were made with a 2-tailed t test.

Genetic loss of the secreted lymphangiogenic factors VEGF-C and VEGF-D blocks lymphatic outgrowth but does not alter cardiac function after MI. Prior reports that administration of both the prolymphangiogenic factor VEGF-C and the antilymphangiogenic VEGFR3 ectodomain (designed to sequester the lymphangiogenic factors VEGF-C and VEGF-D) improves cardiac performance after MI are conflicting (15, 19). Since these studies utilized gain-of-function approaches that may compromise specificity, we next assessed the impact of genetic loss of the 2 known lymphangiogenic factors, VEGF-C and VEGF-D, on post-MI cardiac function. Constitutive VEGF-D deficiency is not associated with long-term morbidity or mortality (29); thus, we generated animals lacking both VEGF-C and VEGF-D using global, tamoxifen-inducible deletion of Vegfc in animals that are null for Vegfd (Vegfd–/–; Vegfcfl/fl; R26-CreERT2, hereafter called VEGF-C/D–dKO animals). Since loss of VEGF-D alone did not significantly alter infarct lymphangiogenesis (Supplemental Figure 4) and these compound genetic animals were generated on a mixed strain background, VEGF-D–deficient littermates (Vegfd–/–; Vegfcfl/fl) were used as controls for these experiments. Lymphatic growth after infarction was robust in the Vegfd–/–; Vegfcfl/fl littermates 14 days after MI (Figure 3, A and B). Loss of both VEGF-C and VEGF-D conferred a loss of lymphatic growth in the infarct zone 14 days after MI similar in magnitude to that observed following pan-endothelial or LEC-specific loss of VEGFR3 (86% reduction in VEGF-C/D–dKO animals versus 82% in EC VEGFR3–KO and 86% in LEC VEGFR3–KO animals; Figure 3, C–E). Infarct size was similar between VEGF-C/D–dKO animals and littermate controls (Figure 3F), and VEGF-C/D–dKO animals exhibited LV EF, EDV, and ESV means that were not significantly different from those of Vegfd–/–; Vegfcfl/fl control littermates (Figure 3, G–I). These results are virtually identical to those obtained after loss of VEGFR3 in EC VEGFR3–KO and LEC VEGFR3–KO animals (see summary data in Table 1).

Figure 3 Deletion of the lymphangiogenic VEGF-C and VEGF-D ligands decreases lymphatic expansion after MI but does not decrease cardiac function. (A and B) Adjacent sections from the same infarct zone in a Vegfd–/–; Vegfcfl/fl animal 14 days after MI were examined using Masson’s trichrome stain (A) and immunostained for the lymphatic endothelial markers LYVE1 and PROX1 (B). The inset in B shows the boxed region at higher magnification. (C and D) Adjacent sections from the same infarct zone in a Vegfd–/–; Vegfcfl/fl; R26-CreERT2 heart 14 days after MI were examined using Masson’s trichrome stain (C) and immunostained for the lymphatic endothelial markers LYVE1 and PROX1 (D). The inset in D shows the boxed region at higher magnification. (E) The number of LYVE1+PROX1+ lymphatic endothelial cells was measured per mm2 in the infarct zone of the indicated animals (n = 3, 3). (F) The infarct size 14 days after MI was determined histologically (n = 5, 6). (G–I) The cardiac functional parameters ejection fraction (G), end diastolic volume (H), and end systolic volume (I) were measured 14 days after MI in the indicated animals in a fully blinded manner (n = 6, 9). In A–D, a dashed yellow line denotes the infarct border, “epi” denotes epicardial surface of the heart, “myo” denotes live myocardium, and “infarct” denotes infarct zone. Triangles represent female animals in F–I. Bar graphs represent mean ± SEM. Statistical comparisons were made with a 2-tailed t test.

Aggregate data reveal no correlation in cardiac function and lymphatic expansion. Since our 3 genetic approaches conferred a similar degree of lymphangiogenic blockade (Figures 1G, 2G, and 3E), we estimated an overall effect by combining the 3 experiments using meta-analysis techniques (30). The estimated overall mean difference in EF between animals with and without lymphangiogenic blockade using a random-effects model was 1.64 (SEM = 3.14) (Supplemental Table 1), which is not significantly different from a null effect. The combination of the control genotypes [Cre(–), which exhibit normal lymphatic vascular proliferation, n = 30 individuals] and experimental genotypes [Cre(+), with blunted lymphatic outgrowth, n = 38 individuals] revealed mean EFs that were highly concordant despite large variability of individual values inherent in this technique (Figure 4A and Table 2). Further, when the number of LECs within the infarct was plotted against EF, we observed no significant correlation between the two (Figure 4B). These aggregate data strengthen the conclusion that genetic blockade of new lymphatic growth confers no deleterious effect on cardiac performance in mice.

Figure 4 Aggregate findings demonstrate no correlation between lymphangiogenesis and cardiac performance after MI. (A) The ejection fraction data for all control animals [2 Flt4fl/fl groups, and Vegfd–/–; Vegfcfl/fl animals, combined as Cre(–)] and animals genetically deficient in lymphangiogenesis [due to loss of pan-endothelial VEGFR3 (Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2), lymphatic endothelial VEGFR3 (Flt4fl/fl; Prox1-CreERT2), or the VEGFC and VEGFD ligands (Vegfd–/–; Vegfcfl/fl; R26-CreERT2), combined as Cre(+)] are shown. Unweighted combination of all ejection fraction experiments for the Cre(–) (n = 30) and Cre(+) (n = 38) groups is shown. (B) The relationship between ejection fraction and the number of lymphatic endothelial cells detected in the infarct zone after MI using data from all studies is shown by dot plot. The overall correlation trendline and R2 are shown. Cre(+) animals clustered to the left of the vertical dotted line, and Cre(–) animals clustered to the right. For A and B, littermates from Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 experiments are denoted with a purple symbol (EC VEGFR3 cKO); littermates from Flt4fl/fl; Prox1-CreERT2 experiments are denoted with a white symbol (LEC VEGFR3 cKO); and littermates from Vegfd–/–; Vegfcfl/fl; R26-CreERT2 experiments are denoted with a green symbol (VEGF-C cKO; VEGF-D KO). Female animals in A and B are shown as triangles, males are circles. Bar graphs represent mean ± SEM. Statistical comparison in A was made with a 2-tailed t test, and the trendline in B is a linear regression.

Table 2 Descriptive statistics for aggregate Cre(–) and Cre(+) EF data

Loss of lymphatic expansion after MI: effects on tissue edema and macrophage clearance. Established roles of the lymphatic vasculature include drainage of interstitial fluid to prevent tissue edema and a route of egress of immune and inflammatory cells from tissues, functions that could conceivably alter cardiac function after MI through effects on ventricular remodeling. Therefore, we next assessed whether and to what extent genetic blockade of lymphangiogenesis might affect these endpoints in the infarcted heart. To determine whether loss of lymphatic growth in the infarct zone resulted in cardiac edema after MI, we assayed the wet/dry weight ratio of cardiac tissues from Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 and littermate control animals 14 days after MI. The LV free wall, composed mostly of infarcted tissue, was dissected from the right ventricle and septum (Figure 5A), and each piece was weighed when freshly isolated (“wet”) and after dehydration (“dry”). Although we observed no difference in the wet/dry ratio of the right ventricle and septum, a trend toward a higher wet/dry ratio was observed for the LV free wall that includes the infarcted tissue (Figure 5, B and C). The large variability in wet/dry measurement of the LV free wall likely represents variability in the size of infarct after coronary ligation, as well as variability associated with excision of this small piece of tissue from the remaining heart. These wet/dry findings are consistent with histologic studies demonstrating that new lymphatic vessels in the infarct zone exhibit large, visible lumens consistent with luminal fluid filling (e.g., Supplemental Figure 1), and suggest that new lymphatic growth in the infarct zone may prevent infarct edema without measurably affecting cardiac contractile function. In this regard, it is noteworthy that prior studies have associated edema of the contractile myocardium, not MI, with cardiac performance (31, 32). Future studies will be required to definitively determine whether loss of lymphatic growth results in significant and persistent infarct edema and, if so, whether that has any long-term impact on scar formation or strength after MI.

Figure 5 Infarct lymphangiogenesis effects on cardiac edema and infiltrating macrophages after MI. (A) The left ventricle (LV) was separated from the right ventricle (RV) and septum and water content was assayed for each tissue piece by gravimetry. Wet-to-dry weight ratios for the right ventricle and septum (B) and the left ventricle including infarcted tissue (C) are presented for Flt4fl/fl and Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 animals (n = 8, 9). (D–I) Macrophages within the infarct zone were examined by immunohistochemical staining for CD68 (red) on day 3 (D and E), day 7 (F and G), and day 14 (H and I) after MI. Insets in D–I show the boxed region at higher magnification. (J and K) Quantification of the ratio of CD68+ area to infarct area at the 3-, 7-, and 14-day post-MI time points in the Flt4fl/fl (J) and Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 (K) animals. For the 3-day time point n = 6, 6; for the 7-day time point n = 4, 6; for the 14-day time point n = 5, 6. In D–I, “epi” denotes epicardial surface of the heart and “infarct” denotes infarct zone. Scale bars presented in H and I apply to D–I. Bar graphs represent mean ± SEM. Statistical comparisons were made with a 2-tailed t test.

A second proposed function of lymphatic vessels is to provide a mechanism for egress of some immune cells during resolution of inflammation after injury (33). Histologic analysis revealed that CD68+ macrophages constituted a large population of inflammatory cells in the infarct zone (Figure 5, D–I), consistent with prior reports (34). In contrast, other immune and inflammatory cell types, including B220+ B cells (Supplemental Figure 5), CD3+ T cells, and Ly6G+ lymphocytes were too rare to measure. Temporal analysis revealed that the number of CD68+ macrophages within the infarct zone exhibited a bell-shaped curve, increasing from 3 days after MI to a maximum at 7 days after MI, and declining by 14 days after MI (Figure 5K and ref. 34). An identical rise and fall in CD68+ macrophage numbers was observed in Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 and littermate control animals (Figure 5K), suggesting that the inflammatory macrophage life cycle in the infarct wound is normal despite severely reduced lymphatic vascular growth. TUNEL staining revealed that few CD68+ cells within the infarct zone were apoptotic in either Flt4fl/fl; Cdh5-CreERT2 or littermate control animals at these time points (Supplemental Figure 6). These findings suggest that new lymphatic growth may be required for fluid drainage but may not contribute substantially to inflammatory cell clearance in a fresh myocardial infarct.