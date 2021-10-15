Commentary 10.1172/JCI153448

Lymphatics in the broken heart

Ebba Bråkenhielm,1 Yuguo Chen,2 and Yihai Cao3

1Normandy University, UniRouen, Inserm (Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale) UMR1096 (EnVI Laboratory), FHU CARNAVAL, Rouen, France.

2Department of Emergency Medicine, Shandong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Institute of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine of Shandong University, Qilu Hospital of Shandong University, Jinan, Shandong, China.

3Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology, Biomedicum, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden.

Address correspondence to: Ebba Bråkenhielm, Inserm UMR1096, Normandy University, UniRouen, Faculty of Pharmacy and Medicine, 22 Boulevard Gambetta, 76183 Rouen, France. Phone: 33.235.148370; Email: ebba.brakenhielm@inserm.fr. Or to: Yihai Cao, Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology (C1 MTC), Biomedicum Karolinska Institutet, Solnavägen 9, 171 77 Stockholm, Sweden. Phone: 46.8.524.875.96;Email: yihai.cao@ki.se.

Published October 15, 2021

Published in Volume 131, Issue 20 on October 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(20):e153448. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153448.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published October 15, 2021 - Version history
Cardiac lymphatics have emerged as a therapeutic target in cardiovascular diseases to limit myocardial edema and inflammation, notably after myocardial infarction (MI). While most experimental therapeutic approaches have focused on vascular endothelial growth factor C (VEGF-C) delivery, it remains uncertain to what degree the beneficial cardiac effects are related to lymphatic expansion in the heart. In this issue of the JCI, Keller, Lim, et al. reexamined the acute functional impact of endogenous cardiac lymphangiogenesis in the infarct zone after MI in mice. Their data, obtained by elegant comparisons of several complementary genetic mouse models, indicate that infarct expansion and left ventricular dilation and function after MI are unaffected by infarct lymphangiogenesis. This Commentary places the results into the context of previous findings. We believe these data will help further advance the research field of cardiac lymphatics to guide better clinical translation and benefit patients with ischemic heart disease.

