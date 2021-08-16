Rectal tissue and vaginal tissue from intravenous VRC01 recipients show protection against ex vivo HIV-1 challenge

Study conduct. From August to September 2015, we recruited participants from HVTN 104 groups T4 and T5 (32) into a nested study designed to assess mucosal VRC01 levels and antiviral function in rectal and cervicovaginal compartments after i.v. infusion of the bn-mAb. Enrollment criteria in HVTN 104 (32) included healthy participants of both female and male sex assigned at birth, aged 18 to 50 years, weighing between 53 and 115 kg, HIV-1 seronegative, and amenable to HIV risk reduction counseling. Female participants were not pregnant and agreed to consistent use of contraception or abstinence during the conduct of the study.

Seven male and five female eligible and consenting HVTN 104 participants (VRC01-infused group) underwent peripheral blood, mucosal secretion, and biopsy collections in a single visit at the Seattle site (Seattle Vaccine Trials Unit, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center) (Table 1 and Figure 1, left). Male participants donated serum, rectal biopsies, and secretions at a median postinfusion interval of 10 days (range 6–13 days); female participants donated serum, vaginal biopsies, and cervical secretions outside of menses at a median postinfusion interval of 6 days (range 4–12 days). Most participants (9/12) completed all three HVTN 104–scheduled infusions (1 infusion every 2 months) prior to their nested mucosal visit. One male participant (PTID4) and 2 female participants (PTID8 and PTID12) completed only 2 infusions, either the first and second with sample collection conducted after the second infusion (PTID8), or the first and third infusions with sample collection conducted after the third infusion (PTID4 and PTID12).

Figure 1 CONSORT diagram of participant screening, enrollment, and participation. Left: VRC01-infused participants from HVTN 104. Middle and right: Uninfused control participants separated by sex assigned at birth.

Table 1 Baseline demographic and clinical characteristics of study participants separated by HVTN 104 participation and sex assigned at birth

All HVTN 104 placebo recipients were already outside of our study window at the time of nested study enrollment. Thus, we recruited and screened uninfused control participants in Seattle. Ten male and 8 female control participants donated similar specimens from June 2015 to June 2016 and shared demographic and clinical characteristics similar to those of participants enrolled from HVTN 104 (Table 1 and Figure 1, middle and right). No procedure-related complications were reported.

VRC01 levels in systemic, rectal, and cervicovaginal compartments following i.v. infusion. We determined total protein, total IgG, and VRC01 levels in blinded serum and mucosal samples collected from VRC01-infused and uninfused control participants. Because of the anticipated low concentrations of VRC01 in mucosal samples, we used an anti-idiotype mAb, 5C9, in a highly sensitive, custom Erenna Single Molecule Counting (SMC) immunoassay (Singulex/EMD Millipore) to measure VRC01 levels in all samples (39). Serum VRC01 levels were uniformly higher in the infused (median 96.2 μg/mL, IQR 60.7–105.5) compared with the control group (median and IQR below the lower limit of quantitation [LLOQ]; Mann-Whitney P < 0.0001; Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146975DS1). Serum total protein and IgG levels were comparable among all participants (Mann-Whitney P = 0.051 and P = 0.211, respectively; Figure 2A). Infusion dose–normalized VRC01 serum concentrations in female participants (median 1.23/L, IQR 1.23–1.26) tended to be higher than but not significantly different from those in male participants (median 1.12/L, IQR 1.09–1.16; P = 0.090) after accounting for differences in the collection times (Table 1). The 10 mg/kg VRC01 dose group (T4) had lower serum bn-mAb concentrations (median 61.6 μg/mL, IQR 48.3–74.3) than the 30 mg/kg group (T5) (median 104.2 μg/mL, IQR 98.6–198.3; P = 0.004; Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Detection of i.v.-infused VRC01 in systemic and mucosal compartments of male and female participants. (A) Comparison of total protein, IgG, and VRC01 levels in serum from VRC01-infused male (squares, n = 7) and female (circles, n = 5) participants and control participants (n = 11). (B) Absolute serum VRC01 levels in men and women infused with 10 mg/kg (yellow, orange, and purple) or 30 mg/kg VRC01 (green and blue) (n = 12). (C) Normalized VRC01 levels in sera, secretions, and mucosal tissue homogenates from male (left) and female (right) VRC01-infused participants (n = 12). Levels were normalized to total protein (top) and total IgG (bottom). Friedman’s tests were first used to compare normalized levels within paired sera, secretions, and tissues, and then statistical significance was assessed between 2 specific compartments using Dunn’s tests. Correlation was determined by Spearman’s rank coefficients.

All serum VRC01 concentrations measured by the Erenna assay in infused participants were within the range of values predicted by statistical modeling of participant-specific, serum VRC01 pharmacokinetics, as estimated by ELISA using the 5C9 anti-idiotype mAb in HVTN 104 (Supplemental Figure 1 and refs. 32, 40). Yet, the sensitivity of the Erenna immunoassay (median assay LLOQ 68.8 pg/mL, IQR 64.3–105.4) compared with the ELISA used for serological assays in HVTN 104 enabled the reliable detection of the lower levels of VRC01 present in cervical and colorectal secretions and tissue homogenates from VRC01-infused participants (Figure 2C, Table 2, and Supplemental Table 1). These results demonstrate that VRC01 is detectable within these mucosal compartments 4 to 13 days after infusion. By contrast, samples from control participants were all below the LLOQ, except for 2 samples (Supplemental Table 1). We also measured VRC01 levels in matched serum and mucosal sample aliquots using a binding antibody multiplex assay (41) that used 2 different gp120 probes to detect the bn-mAb. VRC01 levels measured in the 2 assays were highly correlated (Supplemental Figure 2). We focus our discussion on the results from the Erenna, as this assay uses a probe specific to VRC01.

Table 2 Protein- and IgG-normalized VRC01 levels

Unlike serum, processing of mucosal secretions and tissues for solution-based assays results in indeterminable dilution effects, associated with the differential viscosity of the secretions and absorption in the sponges, as well as the presence of insoluble particles, such as epithelial cells and fecal matter. Thus, we normalized VRC01 levels to the total protein or IgG concentration in each serum, and in the soluble fraction of each secretion eluate and tissue homogenate, to compare across participant-matched samples in the VRC01-infused group. Overall, processed mucosal samples were orders of magnitude more dilute than serum (Supplemental Figure 3). Additionally, we measured the hemoglobin content of all secretions to determine whether blood contamination skewed bn-mAb levels found in these samples. Rectal and cervical secretions contained median hemoglobin concentrations of 0.64 μg/mL and 0.03 μg/mL, respectively, less than 1% of free hemoglobin in serum.

Protein-normalized, serum VRC01 levels in male donors were approximately 10-fold higher compared with those in matched rectal secretions and rectal tissues (Figure 2C and Table 2). Thus, despite the extensive vascularization of the rectal mucosa (42), only a fraction of the i.v.-infused mAb is transported from the serum into the tissue and secretions. Interestingly, PTID4, who had missed the second infusion, had VRC01 levels comparable to those in the male participants receiving 3 infusions. Together, these rectal levels suggest that antibody-mediated neutralization may be less efficient blocking relatively resistant HIV viruses at the intestinal mucosa than in the vasculature.

In female participants, VRC01 levels were also highest in serum but were not significantly different from those in matched cervical secretions (Figure 2C and Table 2). Vaginal tissues had approximately 13-fold lower VRC01 levels than sera. These findings suggest that distinct VRC01 levels are achieved within the cervical and vaginal compartments within 2 weeks of i.v. administration. As with PTID4, serum and mucosal VRC01 levels in the 2 donors who had received only 2 infusions (PTID8 and PTID12) were not lower than those of the other participants who had not missed a scheduled infusion (Figure 2C), suggesting that the last infusion received by the participants largely determined the antibody levels at the study collection time point. This is consistent with the previously reported approximately 15-day half-life of serum VRC01 (32), and it allows us to combine participants receiving 2 and 3 infusions in our comparisons.

We also compared VRC01 levels relative to total IgG across matched samples (Table 2 and Figure 2C). In male participants, IgG-normalized VRC01 levels in serum were not significantly different from the levels in rectal secretions or rectal tissues. Similarly, no differences were identified between IgG-normalized VRC01 levels in sera, cervical secretions, and vaginal tissues from female participants. The similar ratios of VRC01 to total IgG found across participant-matched sample types indicate that VRC01 transport into tissues is proportional to other IgGs in circulation. The differences between protein-normalized and IgG-normalized comparisons reflect that IgG is a less dominant protein in mucosal samples than serum and that the proportion of IgG in total protein varies across participant-matched sample types.

Protection of rectal and vaginal biopsies from VRC01-infused participants against ex vivo HIV-1 challenge. To assess the antiviral functionality of VRC01 in rectal tissue explants from infused (n = 7) and control (n = 10) male participants, we used an ex vivo HIV challenge assay employing 2 recombinant strains, one sensitive (HIV-1 Bal26 ; Figure 3) and one resistant (HIV-1 Du422.1 ; Figure 4) to VRC01 in vitro neutralization. Sections of rectal biopsies were challenged with replication-competent, secreted nanoluciferase (sNLuc) reporter viruses expressing the Env ectodomain of either HIV-1 Bal26 or HIV-1 Du422.1 (in vitro neutralization IC 50 = 0.04 μg/mL, IC 80 = 0.15 μg/mL, and IC 50 > 50 μg/mL, respectively, from CATNAP database; ref. 43) within an isogenic virus background. Neutralization sensitivities were verified for the sNLuc viruses (Supplemental Table 2). For simplicity, these reporter viruses are hereafter referred to as Bal26 and Du422.1. Since sNLuc is generated during viral stock preparation, productive infection was defined as sNLuc activity in relative light units (RLU) that is above the level corresponding to residual input sNLuc that dilutes out at each change of medium (black dashed lines in Figure 3A and Figure 4A). Total replication was summarized using area under the curve (AUC) for statistical comparisons (Figure 3B and Figure 4B).

Figure 3 Resistance of rectal biopsies from VRC01-infused male participants to ex vivo HIV-1 Bal26 challenge. (A) HIV-1 infection kinetics for rectal explants from VRC01-infused participants challenged with VRC01 neutralization–sensitive HIV-1 Bal26 . Graphs are arranged by infusion dose (left, 10 mg/kg; right, 30 mg/kg) and collection time postinfusion (n = 7). Each curve corresponds to the infection readout of a single tissue explant section challenged with virus. Dashed black lines represent the threshold for detecting infection, defined by the average log RLU plus 2 standard deviations of explants challenged with Bal26 in the presence of bn-mAbs or antiretrovirals (n = 32). (B) Total HIV-1 Bal26 replication for individual explants from VRC01-infused (color-coded squares, n = 7) or uninfused control (black/gray symbols, n = 5) participants, summarized by scaled log RLU AUC. Control explants were challenged in the absence or presence of VRC01 added ex vivo, at the indicated concentrations, demonstrating the relative sensitivity of this virus to VRC01 in an explant culture assay. Unique symbols are used to denote explants from different donors. Statistical significance was assessed by Dunn’s tests.

Figure 4 Susceptibility of rectal biopsies from VRC01-infused male participants to ex vivo HIV-1 Du422.1 challenge. (A) HIV-1 infection kinetics for rectal explants from VRC01-infused participants challenged with VRC01 neutralization–resistant HIV-1 Du422.1 . Graphs are arranged by infusion dose (left, 10 mg/kg; right, 30 mg/kg) and collection time postinfusion (n = 7). Each curve corresponds to the infection readout of a single tissue explant section challenged with virus. Dashed black lines represent the threshold for detecting infection, defined by the average log RLU plus 2 standard deviations of explants challenged with Du422.1 in the presence of bn-mAbs or antiretrovirals (n = 6). (B) Total HIV-1 Du422.1 replication for individual explants from VRC01-infused (color-coded squares, n = 7) or uninfused control (gray symbols, n = 6) participants is summarized by scaled log RLU AUC. HIV-1 Du422.1 challenges of control explants were done in the absence or presence of VRC01 added ex vivo, at the indicated concentrations, demonstrating the relative resistance of the virus to VRC01 in an explant culture assay. Unique symbols are used to denote explants from different donors. Statistical significance was assessed by Dunn’s tests.

As expected, ex vivo rectal challenge with either virus resulted in productive infection of explants from the male controls, thus verifying the infectivity of both HIV-1 reporter viruses (Figure 3B and Figure 4B). Addition of exogenous VRC01 24 hours before challenge of rectal explants from control donors demonstrated that Bal26 explant infection could be blocked by exogenous VRC01 in a concentration-dependent manner (Figure 3B), unlike Du422.1 infection (Figure 4B). Whereas 1 μg/mL of VRC01 significantly inhibited Bal26 infection (Dunn’s P = 0.046), the same or even a 10-fold higher concentration did not affect Du422.1 infection (Dunn’s P = 0.999 and P = 0.819, respectively). The addition of seminal proteins during the Bal26 viral challenge did not alter rectal tissue infectivity or VRC01-mediated protection (Supplemental Figure 4), so all challenges in the study were performed in the absence of semen.

From VRC01-infused male participants (n = 7), only 4 of 21 rectal explants were infected by Bal26 challenge compared with 20 of 21 explants infected by Du422.1 challenge (Figure 3A and Figure 4A). The significant difference in total replication of Bal26 compared with Du422.1 (Wilcoxon’s P = 0.016, n = 7) indicates that i.v.-infused VRC01 reaches and retains neutralization functionality in the rectal mucosa. Additionally, explants from the VRC01-infused group (n = 7) were significantly resistant to Bal26 infection compared with those from the controls (n = 5) (Dunn’s P = 0.022; Figure 3B). By contrast, rectal explants from both VRC01-infused (n = 7) and control groups (n = 6) were susceptible to Du422.1 infection, resulting in comparable levels of viral replication (Dunn’s P = 0.999; Figure 4B). Within the VRC01-infused group, the high rate and magnitude of productive ex vivo Du422.1 infection also demonstrated that these participants’ rectal tissue was not intrinsically resistant to HIV-1 (Figure 4, A and B). Together, these results show that i.v.-infused VRC01 provides significant but incomplete protection against ex vivo HIV-1 challenge of rectal tissues collected 6–13 days after infusion, consistent with its neutralization activities.

Furthermore, we investigated whether genetic resistance against VRC01 binding had developed ex vivo, which can occur early (34, 44), causing the breakthrough viral replication observed in 4 Bal26-challenged explants from VRC01-infused donors (Figure 3, A and B). We sequenced a 3036 bp fragment (corresponding to HXB2 5969–9015) of HIV-1 Bal26 env in the culture supernatants (pooled from day 15–18) of the 4 explants in question (Figure 3A, PTIDs 1, 5, and 6), 3 untreated control explants, and the original Bal26 viral challenge stock. For all but 1 sample (PTID5, no virus cDNA from 1 of 2 explant cultures), we obtained a minimum of 230× coverage across all the bases, using Illumina Nextera XT indexing and sequencing on the MiSeq NGS platform (Supplemental Methods). All viral sequences were identical within and between samples except for a single G to A substitution at position 2539 identified in 1 untreated control explant culture. Thus, we found no evidence that genetic resistance to VRC01 binding developed during the 20-day explant culture of VRC01-infused biopsies. Rather, these results suggest that the breakthrough infections in the VRC01-infused group were the result of neutralization-sensitive Bal26 virions that were able to establish infection in the face of subprotective levels of VRC01 in these explants.

To assess the anti–HIV-1 functionality of i.v.-infused VRC01 in the female genital tract, we likewise compared the ability of Bal26 to establish infection in vaginal biopsies collected from VRC01-infused (n = 5) and uninfused control (n = 8) female participants in an ex vivo challenge assay. Vaginal biopsies are less amenable than rectal biopsies to dissection for ex vivo challenge because of the lower density of HIV-1 target cells (45–51) and the uneven distribution of the target cells within the epithelium and stroma (52, 53). Thus, whole vaginal biopsies were challenged ex vivo with Bal26 and maintained in a manner comparable to the rectal assay (see Methods), but optimized for vaginal tissues (17) to achieve consistent infection in untreated controls. Notably, none of the 13 explants from the 5 VRC01-infused female participants were infected by Bal26 challenge (Figure 5, A and B), whereas 23 of 28 vaginal explants from the 8 control female participants were infected using the same viral challenge conditions (Mann-Whitney P = 0.003; Figure 5B). Protocol restrictions in the number of vaginal biopsies that could be collected at a single visit prevented us from conducting parallel ex vivo challenges with Du422.1. Nonetheless, these results suggest that i.v.-infused VRC01 also infiltrates human vaginal tissue and retains antiviral activity 4–12 days after infusion.

Figure 5 Resistance of vaginal biopsies from VRC01-infused participants to ex vivo HIV-1 Bal26 challenge. (A) HIV-1 infection kinetics for vaginal explants from VRC01-infused participants challenged with HIV-1 Bal26 . Each curve corresponds to the infection readout of a single biopsy throughout its 3-week culture (n = 5). Graphs are arranged by infusion dose (left, 10 mg/kg; right, 30 mg/kg) and collection time postinfusion. (B) Total HIV-1 replication in individual explants challenged with HIV-1 Bal26 from VRC01-infused (n = 5) and uninfused control (n = 8) participants summarized by scaled log RLU AUC. Unique symbols are used to denote explants from different donors. Statistical significance was assessed by Mann-Whitney tests.

Collectively, the rectal and vaginal ex vivo challenge findings provide further evidence that i.v.-infused VRC01 may provide partial or full protection at these sites of HIV-1 transmission against a virus strain highly sensitive to its neutralization activity.

Correlations between i.v.-infused VRC01 levels in sera and mucosal compartments. To investigate the relationship of VRC01 levels in the sera and mucosa following i.v. infusion, we compared IgG-normalized VRC01 levels among matched peripheral blood, intestinal, and genital locations using Spearman’s correlations (Figure 6). A poor correlation would suggest that the relative concentration of VRC01 in the local IgG pool (secretion or tissues) is significantly affected by local IgG production and not just serum IgG transudation.

Figure 6 Correlation analysis of systemic and mucosal levels of VRC01 between compartments and in relation to ex vivo HIV-1 infection of rectal explants. (A and B) Relationships between IgG-normalized concentrations in sera, tissue homogenates, and secretions from male (n = 7) (A) and female (n = 5) (B) participants. (C) Relationships between total ex vivo HIV-1 Bal26 replication and IgG-normalized VRC01 levels in male participants (n = 7). Black-bordered symbols indicate participants in whose rectal biopsies ex vivo HIV-1 replication was detected. Correlations were determined by Spearman’s rank coefficients.

In male participants (Figure 6A), VRC01 levels in sera strongly correlated with those in rectal secretions (r = 0.964, P = 0.003) and in rectal tissues (r = 0.893, P = 0.012). Similarly, VRC01 levels in rectal tissues and secretions correlated with one another (r = 0.857, P = 0.02). Correlation analyses for VRC01 levels in female participants were not significant, and were limited by a sample above the upper limit of quantitation and small sample size (Figure 6B). Together, these results suggest a strong, positive relationship between serum VRC01 levels and those in the rectal compartment of male participants at a given time after infusion. However, the relationships in terms of the biodistribution of VRC01 between the female genital compartments and serum remain ambiguous.

Lastly, we examined whether ex vivo Bal26 infectivity in rectal tissues from VRC01-infused male participants was related to VRC01 levels in matched sera, rectal secretions, or rectal tissues. No significant correlation between total Bal26 replication and IgG-normalized (Figure 6C) or total protein–normalized (data not shown) VRC01 levels was observed for any compartment. These results suggest that in the time interval tested, the number of Bal26-infected rectal explants was too small to properly assess potential relationships between VRC01 levels and susceptibility to HIV-1 infection, as only 4 of 21 rectal explants tested showed any detectable viral replication.