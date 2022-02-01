Smad7 effects on TGF-β and ErbB2 restrain myofibroblast activation and protect from postinfarction heart failure

TGF-βs induce Smad7 synthesis in cultured cardiac fibroblasts. Mouse ventricular fibroblasts cultured in collagen lattices were stimulated with TGF-β superfamily members. All 3 TGF-β isoforms, but not activins, myostatin, or GDF11, induced Smad7 synthesis in cardiac fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146926DS1).

Smad7 expression is markedly upregulated in infarct fibroblasts, is associated with fibroblast to myofibroblast conversion, and is dependent on Smad3 signaling. Immunohistochemical staining showed low-level Smad7 immunoreactivity in sham mouse hearts (Figure 1A). MI was associated with a marked increase in Smad7 expression levels, peaking after 7 days of permanent coronary occlusion. Smad7 immunoreactivity was localized in both interstitial cells and in border zone cardiomyocytes (Figure 1, B and C). In order to examine whether Smad7 is expressed in infarct fibroblasts and myofibroblasts, we performed Smad7/α-SMA immunofluorescent staining in infarcted PDGFRαGFP fibroblast reporter mice. In this model, infarct myofibroblasts are identified as α-SMA+PDGFRα+ cells, whereas fibroblasts that do not undergo myofibroblast conversion are α-SMA–PDGFRα+. Triple immunofluorescence for Smad7, α-SMA, and PDGFRα showed that the number of Smad7+ fibroblasts peaked 7 days after MI (Figure 1, D–M), and that the majority of these cells were myofibroblasts (Figure 1, D–K, and Supplemental Figure 1H). Moreover, PDGFRα+α-SMA– infarct fibroblasts at the 1-day and 3-day time points (prior to myofibroblast conversion) had negligible Smad7 expression. PDGFRα staining identified a large population of fibroblasts in the mature scar, after 28 days of coronary occlusion (Figure 1, K–L). A relatively small fraction of these cells expressed Smad7 (Figure 1M and Supplemental Figure 1H). Localization of Smad7 in myofibroblasts was confirmed by performing Smad7 staining in Postn-Cre;ROSA26EYFP mice, in which activated myofibroblasts are labeled (Supplemental Figure 1, I–O). Periostin+ infarct myofibroblasts infiltrating the infarcted myocardium 7 days after coronary occlusion exhibited intense Smad7 immunoreactivity. In vitro, we compared Smad7 expression levels between cardiac fibroblasts cultured in plates (which exhibit a myofibroblast phenotype; ref. 18) and fibroblasts cultured in collagen pads (which have low levels of α-SMA expression; ref. 18). Myofibroblasts in culture plates had much higher Smad7 expression than fibroblasts populating collagen lattices (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Smad7 expression is markedly upregulated in infarcted fibroblasts and is associated with fibroblast-to-myofibroblast conversion. (A) Smad7 immunohistochemical staining shows low-level Smad7 immunoreactivity in sham mouse hearts. (B and C) Myocardial infarction is associated with a marked increase in Smad7 expression levels, peaking after 7 days of coronary occlusion. Smad7 immunoreactivity is localized in both interstitial cells (black arrows) and in border zone cardiomyocytes (white arrows). Smad7 immunoreactivity is reduced 28 days after coronary occlusion. (D–K) In PDGFRα-GFP fibroblast reporter mice, triple immunofluorescent staining of Smad7, α-SMA, and PDGFRα-GFP was used to identify infarct fibroblasts (PDGFRα+α-SMA–) and myofibroblasts (PDGFRα+α-SMA+) expressing Smad7. Individual (D–F) and merged (G and H) channels for Smad7, α-SMA, and PDGFRα-GFP fluorescence show that Smad7 is predominantly expressed by α-SMA+ myofibroblasts (arrows) and not by α-SMA– fibroblasts (arrowheads). The time course of Smad7 expression shows that (I) in sham hearts, myofibroblasts are absent and Smad7 levels are low. (J) Seven days after infarction, abundant myofibroblasts express high levels of cytosolic Smad7 (arrows), whereas fibroblasts have negligible Smad7 immunoreactivity (arrowheads). (K) Relatively few α-SMA–expressing myofibroblasts are noted 28 days after infarction. Abundant fibroblasts are present; the majority of these cells are Smad7– (arrow). (L and M) Quantitative analysis shows that at the 7- and 14-day time points, abundant myofibroblasts express Smad7, whereas in the mature scar (28 days after infarction), Smad7 is expressed by a fraction of fibroblasts. Statistical comparison (L and M) was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test (n = 6/group). ^P < 0.05, ^^P < 0.01, ^^^^P < 0.0001 vs. control (C); ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 between fibroblasts (F) and myofibroblasts (MF) at the same time point. Scale bars: 50 μm (A–C) and 20 μm (D–K).

TGF-β signals through Smad-dependent and non-Smad pathways. In order to examine the mechanism of TGF-β–induced Smad7 induction in cardiac fibroblasts, we studied the effects of Smad3 loss on fibroblast Smad7 expression. Cardiac fibroblasts harvested from Smad3-KO mice (13) had markedly attenuated Smad7 expression upon stimulation with TGF-β1 (Supplemental Figure 1C). Moreover, infarct fibroblasts harvested from mice with myofibroblast-specific Smad3 loss (4) had significantly lower Smad7 levels in comparison to cells harvested from Smad3fl/fl infarcts (Supplemental Figure 1D). These findings suggest that Smad7 induction is predominantly found in infarct myofibroblasts and is mediated through activation of TGF-β/Smad3 signaling.

Mice with myofibroblast-specific loss of Smad7 have no baseline defects. In order to investigate the role of Smad7 in regulation of the fibroblast phenotype, we generated mice with myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss (MFS7KO, Supplemental Figure 2A). Dual immunofluorescence of mouse hearts after 7 days of permanent occlusion demonstrated myofibroblast-restricted Smad7 loss; in contrast, other cell types (such as border zone cardiomyocytes) exhibited Smad7 expression (Supplemental Figure 2, B–E). MFS7KO mice appeared normal and had no baseline defects. In the absence of injury, fibroblasts harvested from MFS7KO and Smad7fl/fl mice had comparable expression of matrix genes, reflecting the absence of recombination in control cardiac fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 2F). Body weight, heart rate, and echocardiographic parameters reflecting systolic and diastolic function were comparable between MFS7KO and Smad7fl/fl animals in both male and female groups (Supplemental Figure 3).

Myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss increases heart failure–related mortality in infarcted mice. When compared with Smad7fl/fl mice, MFS7KO animals had significantly increased mortality following nonreperfused infarction (Figure 2A). The increased mortality was due to markedly accentuated death rates in male animals (Figure 2, B and C). In order to determine the cause of increased mortality in mice with myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss, we prospectively performed systematic postmortem histologic analysis to determine the cause of death in a subpopulation of 40 mice undergoing 28-day permanent coronary occlusion protocols (19 Smad7fl/fl, 21 MFS7KO). In this subpopulation, 2 Smad7fl/fl and 11 MFS7KO animals died and the hearts were harvested, sectioned from base to apex, and systematically studied to identify rupture sites (Figure 2, D–K), as previously described (19). Two of 2 deaths in Smad7fl/fl mice and 9 of 11 deaths in MFS7KO animals were not associated with rupture, suggesting that increased mortality in MFS7KO was unrelated to rupture events. In order to further explore the basis for increased mortality in MFS7KO mice, we compared cardiac function and left ventricular geometry at the 7-day time point between MFS7KO mice that died between 7 and 28 days and corresponding survivors. Mice dying between 7 and 28 days exhibited markedly reduced ejection fraction and increased left ventricular end-diastolic volume (measured at the 7-day time point) when compared with animals that survived through the entire 28-day protocol (Figure 2, L–O). Thus, these findings suggest that heart failure is the main cause of death in MFS7KO animals.

Figure 2 Myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss increases heart failure–related mortality in infarcted mice. (A–C) Comparison of survival curves between Smad7fl/fl and myofibroblast-specific Smad7-knockout (MFS7KO) mice after 28 days of permanent coronary occlusion. (A) When compared with Smad7fl/fl mice, MFS7KO mice have increased late mortality following nonreperfused infarction (Smad7fl/fl: 81% survival, n = 27; MFS7KO: 63% survival, n = 46; P = 0.0035). (B and C) Increased mortality is due to markedly accentuated death rates in male MFS7KO animals after 28 days of permanent occlusion when compared with sex-matched Smad7fl/fl mice (Smad7fl/fl: 73% survival, n = 15; MFS7KO: 35% survival, n = 20; P = 0.008), whereas for female MFS7KO mice, the difference in mortality does not reach statistical significance (Smad7fl/fl: 91% survival, n = 12; MFS7KO: 84% survival, n = 26; P = 0.58). (D–I) To determine the cause of increased mortality in MFS7KO mice, systematic postmortem histological analysis was performed by sectioning the entire heart from base to apex into 300-μm segments (2 Smad7fl/fl and 11 MFS7KO hearts from dead mice after infarction). Original magnification, ×10. (J and K) Consecutive myocardial sections studied to identify rupture sites show that only 2 of 11 MFS7KO hearts had intramural rupture track (arrows). Thus, the excess mortality in MFS7KO mice was not due to rupture. Original magnification, ×100. (L and M) In order to further understand the basis for increased mortality in MFS7KO mice, we compared echocardiographic parameters measured at the 7-day time point between the MFS7KO mice that died between 7 and 28 days and the survivors that completed the protocol. MFS7KO mice that died between 7 and 28 days had much lower left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and (N and O) increased left ventricular end-diastolic volume (LVEDV) and left ventricular end-systolic volume (LVESV), suggestive of heart failure–related mortality. Survival analysis was performed using the Kaplan-Meier method. Mortality was compared using the log-rank test (A–C). Statistical comparison (L–O) was performed using Student’s t test (MFS7KO survivors, n = 37; dead MFS7KO, n = 7). ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 1 mm (D–I) and 100 μm (J and K).

Myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss accentuates adverse postinfarction remodeling. Echocardiographic analysis showed that 7 to 28 days after MI, MFS7KO mice had worse systolic dysfunction (evidenced by lower ejection fraction) and accentuated dilative ventricular remodeling (suggested by increased end-diastolic left ventricular volumes) when compared with Smad7fl/fl animals. (Figure 3). Moreover, myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss was associated with a higher E/E′ ratio (the ratio between early mitral inflow velocity and mitral annular early diastolic velocity) 7 days after MI, suggesting worse diastolic dysfunction (Figure 3G). Myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss increased adverse postinfarction remodeling in both male (Supplemental Figure 4) and female mice (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 Myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss increases left ventricular dysfunction and accentuates adverse postinfarction remodeling. (A and B) Echocardiographic assessment of adverse remodeling after 7 to 28 days following infarction shows that MFS7KO mice have worse systolic dysfunction demonstrated by a lower ejection fraction at both time points (A), and significantly higher reduction in ejection fraction (ΔLVEF, B) in comparison with Smad7fl/fl (S7fl/fl) mice. (C–F) MFS7KO mice have accentuated dilative remodeling evidenced by increased left ventricular end-diastolic volume (LVEDV, C), accentuated increases in LVEDV (ΔLVEDV, D), higher left ventricular end-systolic volume (LVESV, E), and accentuated ΔLVESV (F). (G) The E/E′ ratio, an indicator of diastolic dysfunction, is significantly increased in MFS7KO at the 7-day time point. Statistical comparison (A–G) was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test (Smad7fl/fl, n = 30; MFS7KO, n = 44). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001; ^^^P < 0.001, ^^^^P < 0.0001 versus baseline.

Myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss does not affect scar size, but is associated with expansion of myocardial fibrosis in the infarct border zone. Mortality data and functional echocardiographic analysis show that myofibroblast-specific Smad7 protects the infarcted heart from adverse remodeling and reduces heart failure–related mortality. In order to explore the cellular mechanism responsible for the protective effects of myofibroblast Smad7 in the infarcted heart, we first examined whether Smad7 loss affects the size of the infarct. Systematic morphometric analysis of infarcted hearts sectioned from base to apex showed that Smad7fl/fl mice and MFS7KO animals had comparable scar sizes after 7 to 28 days of permanent occlusion (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Sex-specific analysis showed no significant effects of myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss on scar size in both male and female animals (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Moreover, triphenyltetrazolium chloride (TTC) staining showed no significant effect of myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss on acute infarct size 48 hours after coronary occlusion (Supplemental Figure 6, E–G).

Because myofibroblasts are the predominant matrix-secreting and matrix-remodeling cells in the infarct, we examined the effects of myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss on collagen content in the infarcted area, infarct border zone, and in the remote remodeling myocardium. Seven days after infarction, MFS7KO mice had significantly higher collagen content in the infarct zone when compared with Smad7fl/fl animals (Figure 4, A–H). Twenty-eight days after coronary occlusion, MFS7KO mice had increased collagen deposition in the infarct border zone (Figure 4L), but comparable collagen content in the infarcted and remote remodeling myocardium. Moreover, fibrosis was significantly increased in the papillary muscles of MFS7KO mice (Figure 4M). The profibrotic effects of myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss were noted in both male and female mice (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). The findings suggested that myofibroblast Smad7 protects by restraining fibrotic remodeling in the infarct border zone.

Figure 4 Myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss accentuates postinfarction fibrosis in the border zone and in the papillary muscles. Collagen staining was performed using picrosirius red, and the collagen-stained area was assessed in the papillary muscle (PAP), infarcted (INF), border (B), and remote remodeling areas of Smad7fl/fl (S7 fl/fl) and MFS7KO hearts at 7 (A–F) and 28 days (I–N) of coronary occlusion. (G and H) Quantitative analysis demonstrates increased collagen deposition in the infarct zone of MFS7KO hearts compared with Smad7fl/fl at 7 days after infarction. (O and P) Twenty-eight days after infarction, increased collagen deposition is noted in the infarct border zone (L) and in the papillary muscle (M) of MFS7KO hearts compared with Smad7fl/fl, with comparable collagen levels in the infarct zone and the remote myocardium. For comparisons between multiple groups (G and O), 1-way ANOVA was performed followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test. For comparisons between 2 groups (H and P), unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction for unequal variances was performed (7 days Smad7fl/fl, n = 6; MFS7KO, n = 7; 28 days Smad7fl/fl, n = 18; MFS7KO, n = 21). *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss increased myofibroblast and matrifibrocyte density in the infarcted myocardium. Next, we examined whether expansion of fibrosis in infarcted MFS7KO animals is associated with accentuated infiltration of the infarct and infarct border zone with activated myofibroblasts. Myofibroblasts were identified as α-SMA–expressing cells located outside the vascular wall. Myofibroblast density in infarcted myocardium peaks after 7 days of coronary occlusion and is significantly reduced as the scar matures, after 28 days of coronary occlusion (20). MFS7KO mice had a modest but significant increase in myofibroblast density in the infarcted myocardium after 7 days of coronary occlusion (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). In contrast, myofibroblast density in the remote remodeling myocardium was not affected by the absence of Smad7. In order to examine whether the increased infiltration of the infarct with myofibroblasts in MFS7KO mice is due to effects on proliferation of these cells, we performed dual immunofluorescence with α-SMA and the proliferation marker Ki67. No significant differences in myofibroblast proliferation were noted between groups (Supplemental Figure 8, D–F). Moreover, TUNEL staining showed that increased myofibroblast infiltration in MFS7KO infarcts was not due to reduced apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 8, G–I).

During scar maturation, infarct fibroblasts and myofibroblasts transition to matrifibrocytes, specialized fibroblasts that synthesize genes typically expressed by chondroblasts and osteoblasts, such as Comp, Chad, and Clip2 (5). In order to examine whether Smad7 loss affects matrifibrocyte transition in the infarcted myocardium, we compared the density of COMP+ matrifibrocytes between MFS7KO and Smad7fl/fl infarcts after 28 days of coronary occlusion. MFS7KO mice had significantly increased matrifibrocyte density in the mature scars, when compared with Smad7fl/fl controls (Supplemental Figure 9). Next, we examined whether Smad7 loss also affects the gene expression profile of matrifibrocytes. We sorted CD31–CD45– cells harvested from MFS7KO and Smad7fl/fl infarcts and compared expression of genes associated with fibroblast activation, myofibroblast conversion, and matrifibrocyte transition. Cells lacking Smad7 had increased expression of Col1a1 (collagen type I α1) and accentuated expression of the matrifibrocyte genes Comp and Chad, but comparable expression of the myofibroblast marker Postn (periostin) (Supplemental Figure 10).

Because fibroblasts have been implicated in regulation of angiogenesis (21), we compared the microvascular density between MFS7KO and Smad7fl/fl infarcts using CD31 staining. Myofibroblast-specific Smad7 loss did not affect microvessel density in the infarct zone and in the remote remodeling myocardium (Supplemental Figure 11).

Smad7 loss accentuates expression of structural and matricellular matrix genes and increases synthesis of matrix-preserving Timps. In order to explore the effects of Smad7 on fibroblast activity, we used adenovirus-mediated Cre overexpression to delete Smad7 in fibroblasts harvested from Smad7fl/fl hearts, and Smad7 overexpression studies. Smad7 loss and overexpression was documented using qPCR and Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 12).

A PCR array (Supplemental Figure 13) demonstrated that Smad7 loss in fibroblasts is associated with markedly accentuated synthesis of mRNAs encoding structural matrix proteins (including Col1a1, Col3a1 [collagen type III α1], Col5a1 [collagen type V α1], Col6a1 [collagen type VI α1], and Fn [fibronectin]; Figure 5, A–H), basement membrane genes (including those encoding laminins and collagen IV chains; Supplemental Figure 14, A–G), and matricellular proteins (including Postn, Tsp1 [thrombospondin 1], Tsp2, Ccn2 [cellular communication network factor 2], and Vcan [versican]; Figure 5, A–H, and Supplemental Figure 14). Smad7 loss also accentuated fibroblast expression of Itgb1 (Supplemental Figure 14I), which encodes a TGF-β–inducible surface protein (integrin β1) with an important role in fibroblast activation (22) and proliferation (23). Moreover, Smad7 loss had profound effects on expression of genes associated with matrix remodeling, reducing Mmp1a levels and increasing expression of Mmp2, Timp1, Timp2, and Adamts family members (Supplemental Figure 15). In order to study the effects of fibroblast Smad7 loss on matrix remodeling, we compared collagen synthesis and denaturation in collagen I lattices populated with Smad7-KO or control fibroblasts. In TGF-β1–stimulated cells, Smad7 absence increased collagen III labeling (reflecting increased de novo collagen synthesis and deposition), but also enhanced labeling with collagen hybridizing peptide (CHP), a marker of collagen denaturation (ref. 24 and Supplemental Figure 16).

Figure 5 Smad7 loss accentuates synthesis of structural and matricellular genes by cardiac fibroblasts and modulates expression of MMPs and TIMPs. Expression of extracellular matrix genes was assessed using a PCR array and was compared between Smad7-KO fibroblasts (S7 KO, induced through overexpression of adeno-Cre in Smad7fl/fl cells) and control fibroblasts (Smad7fl/fl). (A–H) Smad7 loss accentuates fibroblast expression of genes encoding structural matrix proteins, including collagen type I α1, collagen type III α1, collagen type V α1, collagen type VI α1, and fibronectin, and matricellular proteins, such as periostin, thrombospondin 1, and thrombospondin 2. (I–L) Smad7 also modulates expression of genes associated with matrix remodeling, such as matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) and tissue inhibitors of metalloproteinase (TIMPs). Smad7-KO cells have lower expression of Mmp1α, but markedly higher expression of Mmp3, Timp1, and Timp2. Comparisons between 2 groups (A–L) was performed by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test with Welch’s correction for unequal variances (n = 3/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Smad7 overexpression attenuates myofibroblast conversion and reduces collagen I and fibronectin synthesis, without affecting collagen III levels. Western blotting experiments showed that Smad7 overexpression inhibits acquisition of a myofibroblast phenotype in TGF-β1–stimulated fibroblasts, reducing expression of α-SMA protein (Figure 6, A and B). A PCR array (Supplemental Figure 17) showed that Smad7 overexpression attenuated synthesis of mRNAs encoding collagen type I α1, fibronectin, and thrombospondin 2 (Figure 6, C, G, and J) without affecting Col3a1 transcription (Figure 6D). Moreover, Smad7 overexpression had modest effects on synthesis of matrix remodeling genes, such as Mmps, Timps and Adamts family members (Figure 6, K–N, and Supplemental Figure 18), but reduced synthesis of Ccn2 and Itgb1 (Supplemental Figure 19).

Figure 6 Smad7 overexpression restrains the TGF-β–induced increase in α-SMA and attenuates collagen I and fibronectin expression, without affecting collagen III levels. (A) Efficiency of the Smad7 overexpression (OE) strategy was assessed by comparing Smad7 protein levels between cardiac fibroblasts transfected with a Smad7 cDNA plasmid (S7OE) and cells transfected with a control entry vector (Control). (B) Smad7 overexpression restrains myofibroblast conversion, markedly attenuating α-SMA protein levels in basal and TGF-β–induced conditions. (C–N) A PCR array shows that Smad7 overexpression (S7OE) attenuates synthesis of Col1a1 (C), Fn (G), and Tsp2 (J) without affecting Col3a1 transcription (D). (K–N) In contrast, expression of matrix remodeling genes, such as those encoding MMPs and TIMPs, is modestly affected by Smad7 overexpression. For comparisons between multiple groups (A and B), 1-way ANOVA was performed followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. For comparisons between 2 groups (C–N), unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed with Welch’s correction for unequal variances (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Overall, the Smad7-KO and -overexpression experiments suggest that Smad7 restrains expression of structural and matricellular matrix genes (Supplemental Figure 20). For some of the genes (pattern 2, red), the endogenous expression of Smad7 in cultured myofibroblasts is sufficient to maximally restrain gene expression, whereas in many other genes (pattern 1, blue), forced overexpression further reduces gene expression. Only one gene (Lama2, pattern 3, green) showed a pattern consistent with inhibitory effects of endogenous Smad7, accompanied by induction upon forced overexpression.

Smad7 restrains TGF-β–mediated Smad2/3, ERK, and AKT signaling without affecting TβR activation. Next, we investigated the molecular mechanism responsible for the deactivating effects of Smad7 on infarct myofibroblasts. Smad7 has been suggested to act as an endogenous inhibitor of TGF-β superfamily members; however, the level of interaction between Smad7 and the TGF-β signaling cascades (Smad-dependent and Smad-independent) is controversial. It has been suggested that Smad7 may directly associate with TβRs and inhibit TβRI kinase activity, interfere with R-Smad–TβR binding (25–27), or inhibit formation of the R-Smad–Smad4 complex (28). In order to identify the level of interaction between Smad7 and the TGF-β signaling cascade, we examined the effects of Smad7 loss on direct activation of TGF-β–mediated Smad-dependent and Smad-independent signaling. Smad7 loss accentuated Smad3 and Smad2 activation after 30 minutes of stimulation with TGF-β1 (Figure 7, H–K), without affecting activation of TβRII and TβRI (Figure 7, A–D). Moreover, Smad7 loss markedly enhanced ERK MAPK and AKT signaling in response to TGF-β (Figure 7, L–O). These findings suggest that Smad7 acts downstream of the TβRs, restraining activation of Smad-dependent signaling and Smad-independent ERK and AKT cascades.

Figure 7 Smad7 acts downstream of the TGF-β receptors, restraining direct TGF-β–induced activation of Smad-dependent and Smad-independent signaling. (A) Smad7 loss does not affect activity and expression (B) of the constitutively active TGF-βRII. Moreover, Smad7 loss has no effects on activity (C) and expression (D) of the TGF-β–activated TGF-βRI. In order to examine the effects of Smad7 loss on Smad-dependent and -independent pathways, we performed Western blotting for p-Smad3, Smad3, p-Smad2, Smad2, p-ERK1/2, ERK1/2, p-AKT, and AKT (E–G). TGF-β–stimulated p-Smad3 (H) and p-Smad2 (J) activation was accentuated in Smad7-KO (S7KO) fibroblasts, in the absence of any effects on total Smad3 (I) or Smad2 levels (K). Smad-independent ERK1/2 (L) and AKT (N) activation, induced by TGF-β, was also accentuated in Smad7-KO fibroblasts without affecting total ERK (M) and AKT levels (O). Statistical comparison (A–D and H–O) was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test (n = 6 per group). **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001; ^^P < 0.01, ^^^^P < 0.0001 vs. unstimulated control.

In order to investigate the long-term interactions between Smad7 and the TGF-β signaling cascade, we studied effects of Smad7 loss on Smad2/3 and on non-Smad signaling pathways after 24 hours of TGF-β1 stimulation. As anticipated, Smad7 loss did not affect phosphorylation of the (constitutively active) TβRII (Supplemental Figure 21, A and B), but significantly increased Smad2 and Smad3 activation, consistent with the direct effects of Smad7 on R-Smad activation suggested by the 30-minute stimulation experiment (Supplemental Figure 21, H–K). However, after 24 hours of stimulation, Smad7 loss also accentuated TβRI activity without affecting total TβRI levels (Supplemental Figure 21, C and D). Considering the absence of a direct effect of Smad7 loss on TβRI activity at the 30-minute time point, the effects at 24 hours likely reflect indirect consequences of Smad7 loss on TGF-β signaling cascades. Moreover, AKT and ERK MAPK activation was not affected by Smad7 loss after 24 hours of TGF-β1 stimulation (Supplemental Figure 21, L–O), supporting the notion that the inhibitory effects of Smad7 on non-Smad pathways are transient.

Effects of Smad7 loss on the transcriptome of cardiac fibroblasts. In addition to its inhibitory effects on the TGF-β system, Smad7 may also act through TGF-β–independent mechanisms. In order to explore the actions of Smad7 in an unbiased manner, we performed transcriptomic analysis of the effects of Smad7 loss in cardiac fibroblasts using RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq), followed by bioinformatic analysis.

In unstimulated cardiac fibroblasts, Smad7 loss resulted in differential expression of 2297 genes (1107 upregulated, 1190 downregulated) (Supplemental File 1). In TGF-β1–stimulated Smad7-KO cells, 4566 genes were differentially expressed (2409 genes were upregulated and 2157 were downregulated), highlighting the important role of Smad7 in modulating phenotype and function of activated fibroblasts (Supplemental File 2 and Supplemental Figure 22).

Comparison of the transcriptome of unstimulated WT versus Smad7-KO cells using the Reactome Pathway Database (https://reactome.org/; accessed February 3, 2020) identified 6 differentially expressed categories. Of these, only “Signaling by receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs)” was related to intracellular signaling pathways (P adj = 0.037) (Supplemental Figure 23A). Comparison of the transcriptome of TGF-β–stimulated WT versus Smad7-KO cells using the Reactome Pathway Database identified 53 categories (Supplemental Figure 23B). Of these, 8 categories were related to intracellular signaling cascades and were represented by more than 25 differentially regulated genes (Table 1). Because differential expression of genes associated with RTK signaling was found in both unstimulated and TGF-β–stimulated cells, we reasoned that Smad7 may interact with RTK cascades in a TGF-β–independent manner.

Table 1 Pathways differentially regulated in TGF-β–stimulated Smad7-KO cells vs. TGF-β–stimulated WT cells

Effects of Smad7 on RTK activation in cardiac fibroblasts. In order to identify the specific RTK signaling pathway that is modulated by Smad7, we used an RTK proteomic array (Figure 8). Our findings suggested that Smad7 loss is associated with accentuated activation of EGFR/ErbB1 (Figure 8B), ErbB2 (Figure 8C), and ErbB4 (Figure 8D) cascades in TGF-β–stimulated fibroblasts.

Figure 8 Effects of Smad7 on RTK activation. Because transcriptomic analysis identified receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) signaling as the top-ranked pathway exhibiting differential gene expression in the absence of Smad7, we used a phospho-RTK proteomic array to identify specific RTKs modulated by Smad7. Smad7-KO (S7KO) fibroblasts were compared with control cells in the presence or absence of TGF-β1. (A) Representative array images for each condition are shown and phospho-RTKs with significant differences are highlighted in the numbered boxes. (B–E) Quantitative analysis suggests that Smad7 loss is associated with accentuated activation of EGFR/ErbB1, ErbB2, ErbB4, and FGFR cascades in TGF-β1–stimulated fibroblasts. (F and G) Other phospho-RTKs such as PDGFRβ and EPH-4 are not affected by Smad7 loss. Intensity of signal was quantified in duplicate as mean pixel density. Statistical comparison (B–G) was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test (n = 3). *P < 0.05; ^P < 0.05, ^^P < 0.01, ^^^P < 0.001 vs. unstimulated condition.

Smad7 restrains ErbB2 signaling in vitro and in vivo, in a ligand-independent manner. Next, we used Western blotting to investigate the effects of Smad7 on EGFR/ErbB1, ErbB2, and ErbB4 signaling in the presence or absence of TGF-β1 and the ErbB activators amphiregulin and heparin-binding EGF-like growth factor (HB-EGF) (30-minute stimulation). Smad7 loss did not affect EGFR activity at baseline or after stimulation with TGF-β1 or HB-EGF. However, Smad7 loss accentuated amphiregulin-mediated EGFR activation (Figure 9, A–D). Smad7 loss was associated with markedly increased ErbB2 activation both at baseline and upon stimulation with TGF-β1, HB-EGF, and amphiregulin (Figure 9, E–H). Similar observations were noted when the stimulation interval was extended to 2 hours (Supplemental Figure 24). In order to examine whether the effects of Smad7 on ErbB2 activity are independent of TGF-β, we assessed ErbB2 activity in Smad7-KO and WT cells, in the presence or absence of the TβR inhibitor SB431542, which inhibits ALK4/-5/-7 signaling (29). ErbB2 phosphorylation was increased in Smad7-KO cells, in the presence or absence of TGF-β signaling disruption (Supplemental Figure 25). In contrast, as expected, the ALK inhibitor abrogated R-Smad signaling. ErbB2 has no known extracellular ligands, but functions as a co-receptor that heterodimerizes with other activated ErbB family members to transduce signaling cascades (30). Thus, the findings demonstrate a ligand-independent inhibitory effect of Smad7 on ErbB2, and suggest that in addition to its actions in inhibition of TGF-β–stimulated cascades, Smad7 also restrains EGFR/ErbB2 activation in a TGF-β–independent manner. In contrast, Smad7 did not affect ErbB4 activation in the presence or absence of TGF-β1 or ErbB ligands (Supplemental Figure 26). In order to examine whether Smad7 loss regulates ErbB2 activity in vivo, we performed immunofluorescence and compared the density of p-ErbB2–expressing myofibroblasts between Smad7fl/fl and MFS7KO mice. Myofibroblast-specific loss of Smad7 markedly increased the density of infarct myofibroblasts that expressed p-ErbB2 (Figure 9, I and J). Next, we examined whether Smad7 overexpression affects ErbB2 activation in cardiac fibroblasts. Smad7-overexpressing cells had decreased ErbB2 phosphorylation both at baseline and upon stimulation with TGF-β1 (Figure 9, K–M). Total ErbB2 expression was not affected by Smad7 overexpression (Figure 9N).

Figure 9 Smad7 restrains ErbB2 activation in a ligand-independent manner and limits amphiregulin-mediated EGFR/ErbB1 activation. Representative blots and quantitative analysis of the effects of Smad7 on EGFR/ErbB1 (A–D) and ErbB2 activation (E–H) in the presence or absence of TGF-β1 and the ErbB activators amphiregulin and HB-EGF (30-minute stimulation). (A–D) Smad7 loss does not affect EGFR/ErbB1 activity at baseline or after stimulation with TGF-β1 or HB-EGF. However, Smad7 loss accentuates amphiregulin-mediated EGFR activation. (E–H) Markedly increased ErbB2 activation is observed in Smad7-KO (S7KO) fibroblasts both at baseline and upon stimulation with TGF-β1, amphiregulin, and HB-EGF. Total ErbB1 or ErbB2 levels are not affected. (I) Dual immunofluorescence combining α-SMA and p-ErbB2 staining was used to identify α-SMA+ myofibroblasts expressing p-ErbB2 (arrows) in the infarcted myocardium (7-day permanent occlusion) of Smad7fl/fl and MFS7KO mice. p-ErbB2 is also expressed in non-myofibroblasts (arrowheads). (J) Quantitative analysis shows that MFS7KO hearts have a significant increase in p-ErbB2+ infarct myofibroblasts, when compared with control floxed infarcted hearts. (K–N) Smad7 overexpression (S7OE) attenuates ErbB2 activation in the presence or absence of TGF-β1, without affecting total ErbB2 levels (control, C). For comparisons between multiple groups (B–D, F–H, and L–N), 1-way ANOVA was performed followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. corresponding unstimulated condition; ^P < 0.05, ^^P < 0.01, ^^^P < 0.001 vs. corresponding WT. For comparisons between 2 groups (J), unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed (Smad7fl/fl, n = 8; MFS7KO, n = 9). ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Smad7 restrains synthesis of fibrosis-associated genes, at least in part, through TGF-β–independent ErbB1 and -2 inhibition. In order to examine the significance of the Smad7/ErbB2 interaction in modulating fibroblast gene expression, we compared the effects of the dual ErbB1/2 inhibitor lapatinib on WT and Smad7-KO cells using a PCR array (Supplemental Figures 27 and 28). ErbB1/2 inhibition in unstimulated cardiac fibroblasts abrogated or attenuated the effects of Smad7 loss on expression of Adamts1, Adamts2, Mmp12, and Mmp14 (encoding proteases), Itga2, Itga3, and Itgb1 (integrins), Tsp3 (matricellular protein), and Cd44 and Vcam1 (adhesion molecules) (Figure 10), without exerting any effects on WT cells. The findings suggest that Smad7 restrains synthesis of several fibrosis-associated genes, at least in part through an interaction with ErbB1/ErbB2. Because Smad7 loss markedly increases baseline ErbB2 activation (without affecting ErbB1/EGFR baseline activity), we reasoned that the effects of the dual inhibitor are mediated through ErbB2 inhibition. Similar findings were noted in experiments examining the effects of the inhibitor on cells stimulated with the ErbB1/EGFR ligand amphiregulin. In the presence of amphiregulin, the effects of Smad7 loss on Cd44, Itga2, Itgb1, and Mmp12 synthesis were accentuated. ErbB1/2 inhibition markedly attenuated the effects of Smad7 loss (Figure 10).

Figure 10 The effects of Smad7 on fibroblast activity are mediated, at least in part, through an interaction with ErbB1/2. Comparison of the effects of the dual ErbB1/2 inhibitor lapatinib (Inh) on extracellular matrix gene expression in Smad7-KO and WT fibroblasts, in the presence or absence of amphiregulin. (A–J) Unstimulated cardiac fibroblasts (first 4 bars of each graph): ErbB1/2 inhibition in unstimulated cardiac fibroblasts abrogates the effects of Smad7 loss on expression of Adamts1, Adamts2, Mmp12, and Mmp14 (proteases); Itga2, Itga3, and Itgb1 (integrins); Tsp3 (matricellular protein); and Cd44 and Vcam-1 (adhesion molecules), without exerting any effects on WT cells. Amphiregulin-stimulated cardiac fibroblasts (last 4 bars of each graph): In the presence of amphiregulin, the effects of Smad7 loss on Cd44, Itga2, Itgb1, and Mmp12 synthesis are accentuated. ErbB1/2 inhibition markedly attenuates the effects of Smad7 loss. Statistical comparison (A–J) was performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test (n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; ^P < 0.05, ^^P < 0.01, ^^^P < 0.001, ^^^^P < 0.0001 vs. corresponding WT; ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001, ####P < 0.0001 vs. unstimulated.

Amphiregulin stimulation increased the impact of the antifibrotic interaction between Smad7 and ErbB1/2. In amphiregulin-stimulated cells, ErbB1/2 inhibition abrogated the effects of Smad7 on synthesis of key structural extracellular matrix genes (such as Col1a1, Col3a1, and Fn), nonstructural matrix genes (Ecm1 and Col5a1 and the matrix-preserving antiproteases Timp1 and Timp2) (Supplemental Figure 29). In contrast, Smad7-mediated suppression of other fibrosis-associated genes (including Col6a1, Mmp3, Postn, Spp1 [osteopontin], and Vcan) was not affected by ErbB1/2 inhibition, in the presence or absence of amphiregulin (Supplemental Figure 30).

The data suggest that in addition to its effects in restraining the TGF-β cascade, Smad7 also inhibits ErbB2 responses. Considering the role of ErbB2 in mediating sustained effects of ErbB ligands in fibrotic conditions, this TGF-β–independent action of Smad7 may amplify its antifibrotic actions. Thus, Smad7 should be viewed beyond its role as a negative regulator of the TGF-β superfamily.

Smad7 interacts directly with ErbB2. In order to examine whether Smad7 directly interacts with ErbB2, we performed coimmunoprecipitation experiments in fibroblast lysates in the presence or absence of TGF-β1 or amphiregulin. Using magnetic beads conjugated with ErbB2 as the bait protein, we pulled down all proteins bound to ErbB2. Western blotting on the immunoprecipitated fraction showed that Smad7 was present in all experimental conditions (Figure 11), demonstrating its physical interaction with ErbB2.