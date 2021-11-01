The self-peptide repertoire plays a critical role in transplant tolerance induction

Single-chain trimer constructs exclude presentation of endogenous peptides. In preceding studies (1, 3), we used AAV vectors encoding the donor MHC I HC. Within transduced hepatocytes, allogeneic HC associates with native β2m and the resulting heterodimers are loaded with a repertoire of endogenous peptides (Figure 1A). To express allogeneic MHC I at high levels on recipient hepatocytes while excluding the presentation of naturally processed peptides, we engineered SCT constructs, each encoding the HC of H-2Kb, β2m, and a single, defined H-2Kb–restricted peptide (SIINFEKL [SIIN] or KIITYRNL [KIIT], Figure 1A), and packaged them in hepatocyte-specific AAV2/8 vectors. Sequences are shown in Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146771DS1 Transgene expression in hepatocytes was close to maximal by d7 following i.v. inoculation, and persisted through to at least d100, no significant increases in serum aspartate aminotransferase (AST) or alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels were observed, and minimal cellular infiltration was detected by histology (Supplemental Figure 2). SCT molecules were expressed on transduced hepatocytes at equivalent levels to the heterotrimer formed by transgenic H-2Kb HC with native β2m and peptide (Figure 1B). To demonstrate exclusion of naturally processed peptides, we cotransduced B10.BR (H-2k) hepatocytes with AAV vectors encoding full-length chicken ovalbumin (OVA) and either HC-Kb or SCT-Kb-KIIT, and stained them with a monoclonal antibody, 25D-1.16, which is specific for the OVA peptide SIINFEKL complexed with Kb. Kb-SIINFEKL was only detected at the surface of cells cotransduced with HC-Kb and not those expressing SCT-Kb-KIIT (Figure 1, C and D). We extended this analysis to the broader endogenous peptide repertoire of Kb-transduced hepatocytes using immunoaffinity purification with the H-2Kb–specific antibody K9-178, followed by reverse phase high-performance liquid chromatography (RP-HPLC) to collect peptide-containing fractions that were then analyzed using liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) to identify bound peptides (Figure 2A). The Kb binding motif of peptides eluted from HC-Kb–transduced hepatocytes mirrored that obtained from C57BL/6 (H-2b) hepatocytes (Figure 2B). While there was greater diversity among the unique peptides isolated from HC-Kb–transduced hepatocytes (Figure 2C), there was substantial overlap between the peptide repertoires, with greater than 90% of the peptides from C57BL/6 hepatocytes also identified in HC-Kb–transduced B10.BR (Figure 2D). In contrast, almost no Kb-bound peptides could be identified in association with SCT-Kb-KIIT, confirming exclusion of the endogenous peptide repertoire from presentation by this molecule (Figure 2C). Hepatocytes transduced with SCT-Kb-KIIT did not manifest any generalized defect in antigen processing, with both the numbers and repertoire of peptides isolated from the native allomorph H-2Kk being similar across all groups (Figure 2, E and F). The full peptide data set can be found in Supplemental Table 1.

Figure 2 SCT-Kb-KIIT constructs exclude presentation of endogenous peptides. (A) Control B10.BR hepatocytes, B10.BR hepatocytes transduced with either AAV-HC-Kb or AAV-SCT-Kb-KIIT, or control C57BL/6 hepatocytes underwent immunoaffinity purification in order to identify unique H-2Kb and H-2Kk peptides. A FDR of 5% was employed. Two replicate experiments were performed. Samples from 4 mice were pooled/group for each replicate, and combined lists of peptides present in either or both replicates were generated. (B) H-2Kb-binding motifs were generated from a nonredundant list of 8- to 11-mer peptides using the GibbsCluster 2.0 algorithm. The binding motif obtained from B10.BR hepatocytes transduced with AAV-HC-Kb closely reflected that from C57BL/6 (H-2b) hepatocytes. (C and D) Abundant Kb-binding peptides were isolated from both C57BL/6 and AAV-HC-Kb–transduced B10.BR hepatocytes, with significant overlap between repertoires, while very few Kb-binding peptides could be eluted from B10.BR hepatocytes transduced with AAV-SCT-Kb-KIIT. (E and F) Comparable numbers of Kk-binding peptides were isolated from all B10.BR hepatocyte samples, but not from C57BL/6 mice, which lack this allomorph. In C and F, bars represent the cumulative number of unique peptides obtained from replicate experiments.

SCT-Kb-KIIT induces tolerance in alloreactive T cells expressing the cognate T cell receptor but not in a polyclonal alloreactive population. We first verified that SCT molecules were recognized by cells bearing their cognate TCRs in a manner analogous to the native epitope. Pulsing RMA-S cells with synthetic peptides KIITYRNL, SIINFEKL, and AAAAFAAL (minimum binding requirement for H-2Kb) stabilized Kb expression on the cell surface (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Similar levels of surface expression were achieved by transient transfection of RMA-S cells with the corresponding SCT constructs (Supplemental Figure 3C). Using interferon-gamma (IFN-γ) ELISPOT, we found a strong, specific response to SCT-Kb-KIIT by Des-RAG TCR-transgenic T cells which express the cognate TCR. SCT-Kb-SIIN was similarly recognized by OT-I-RAG T cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). Following adoptive transfer into B10.BR mice transduced with SCT-Kb-KIIT, Des-RAG T cells proliferated vigorously, expanding more than those transferred to the positive control 178.3 (H-2k + Kb) mice after 2 days (P < 0.0001, Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). The polyclonal responder population of liver leukocytes from B10.BR mice also contained CD8+ T cells, which were activated in response to transduction with SCT-Kb-KIIT. Naive or primed B10.BR mice were inoculated with SCT-Kb-KIIT, and liver leukocytes isolated 7 days later (Supplemental Figure 4A). Activated CD8+ T cells, defined as CD44+PD-1hi, increased upon priming or transduction with SCT-Kb-KIIT, with a further augmentation when primed mice received SCT-Kb-KIIT vector (Supplemental Figure 4B). Activated CD8+ T cells from transduced mice recognized Kb-KIIT dextramers but not dextramers of the self-pMHC complex Kk-EEEPVKKI, while PD-1– bystander CD8+ T cells did not bind either dextramer (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D).

Next, we determined that Des-RAG T cells alone were capable of rejecting Kb-bearing 178.3 skin grafts upon adoptive transfer to B10.BR-RAG recipients (Figure 3, A and B). Graft survival was inversely related to the T cell dose; 50,000 transferred cells yielded a median graft survival comparable to that in B10.BR mice with a polyclonal Kb-reactive T cell repertoire and this dose was used in subsequent experiments. All grafts to reconstituted B10.BR-RAG mice treated with SCT-Kb-KIIT survived indefinitely, whereas no graft survival prolongation was observed in reconstituted mice receiving the control vector SCT-Kb-SIIN (Figure 3C). Surviving grafts appeared normal macroscopically (Figure 3D) and upon histology (Figure 3E), with continued expression of H-2Kb. In contrast, transduction of wild-type B10.BR mice with either SCT-Kb-KIIT or SCT-Kb-SIIN only briefly delayed graft rejection (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 Expression of the SCT-Kb-KIIT construct in recipient hepatocytes prevents skin graft rejection mediated by alloreactive CD8+ T cells expressing the cognate TCR but does not induce tolerance in a polyclonal alloreactive population. (A) B10.BR-RAG mice were reconstituted with 1.0 × 104 to 2.5 × 105 Des-RAG lymphocytes, 3 days prior to receiving a Kb-bearing 178.3 skin graft. Some mice were also inoculated with AAV vectors. (B) 178.3 skin grafts survived indefinitely on immunodeficient B10.BR-RAG hosts. Progressive shortening in survival accompanied adoptive transfer of increasing cell numbers (Mantel-Cox log-rank test for trend: P < 0.0001, n = 6 per group). A dose of 50,000 cells was used subsequently. (C) Inoculation of reconstituted B10.BR-RAG recipients with AAV-SCT-Kb-KIIT resulted in indefinite graft survival, whereas treatment with AAV-SCT-Kb-SIIN offered no survival prolongation compared with that in untransduced recipients; median survival time (MST) of 18.5 days versus 20 days (P = 0.2, P = 0.0005 between mice receiving AAV-SCT-Kb-KIIT or AAV-SCT-Kb-SIIN, all groups n = 6). (D) Representative macroscopic images (from n = 6) demonstrate continued allograft survival in reconstituted B10.BR-RAG mice treated with AAV-SCT-Kb-KIIT but not other groups at 100 days after transplantation. (E) Representative IHC and H&E images showing syngeneic (B10.BR-RAG) and allogeneic (178.3) skin grafts 100 days posttransplant (scale bar: 100 μm). Skin transplants are morphologically normal, with persistent expression of H-2Kb in 178.3 grafts. (F) Immunosufficient B10.BR mice were inoculated with either AAV-HC-Kb, AAV-SCT-Kb-KIIT, or AAV-SCT-Kb-SIIN (n = 6 per group) or were not transduced (n = 9). Seven days after inoculation, the mice received 178.3 skin grafts. In these mice, expression of either SCT-Kb-KIIT or SCT-Kb-SIIN led to a modest increase in graft survival (MST of 25 days versus 17 days in no vector controls, P = 0.0007). However, only expression of H-2Kb loaded with the endogenous peptide repertoire was able to induce tolerance to 178.3 skin grafts. P = 0.0005 between B10.BR inoculated with AAV-HC-Kb and either AAV-SCT-Kb-KIIT or AAV-SCT-Kb-SIIN. (C and F) Mantel-Cox log-rank test.

The YCAC mutation alters the repertoire of H-2Kd–bound peptides in both TAP1KOHep and C57BL/6 mice. Mice with a conditional deletion of Tap1 in hepatocytes (Tap1KOHep, H-2b) express trace amounts of the native MHC I allomorphs H-2Kb and H-2Db at the hepatocyte surface (Figure 4, A–D). Importantly, expression of these molecules on most other cell types within the liver, in other tissues (such as spleen, thymus, and lymph node), and in Tap1fl/fl control mice was normal (Figure 4, A–D and Supplemental Figure 5). Transduction of Tap1KOHep mice with a vector encoding the H-2Kd HC (HC-Kd) resulted in surface expression of H-2Kd, which was clearly positive with respect to untransduced controls, yet was reduced in comparison to that in C57BL/6 or Tap1fl/fl mice (Figure 4, E and F). Increasing the vector dose did not yield an appreciable increase in surface expression (data not shown), most likely because of instability of suboptimally loaded H-2Kb molecules and their rapid recycling from the cell surface (21–23). To counter this, we designed a construct where the point mutations Y84C and A139C (YCAC) in the H-2Kd HC result in the formation of a disulphide bridge, which stabilizes the molecule when empty or loaded with lower affinity peptides (18). This modification does not interfere with TCR recognition of the bound peptide (18). The construct sequence is shown in Supplemental Figure 1. Comparable strong expression of H-2Kd on the surface of hepatocytes was achieved in Tap1KOHep mice treated with HC-Kd-YCAC and in Tap1fl/fl mice receiving either the HC-Kd or HC-Kd-YCAC vectors (Figure 4, E–G). Immunoaffinity purification and LC-MS/MS were used to characterize the bound self-peptide repertoire of transduced hepatocytes. There were 9570 unique peptides identified from C57BL/6 hepatocytes transduced with HC-Kd (B6/HC), compared with 7690, 7776, and 6417 unique peptides respectively, from C57BL/6, Tap1fl/fl, and Tap1KOHep transduced with HC-Kd-YCAC (i.e., B6/YCAC, Tap1fl/fl/YCAC, and Tap1KO/YCAC). The full data set can be found in Supplemental Table 1, while distribution of peptide lengths and spectral intensities is shown in Supplemental Figure 6, along with the gene ontology analysis of the subcellular location and function of the source proteins. While the sequences of eluted 9-mer peptides from B6/HC, B6/YCAC, and Tap1fl/fl/YCAC corresponded to the canonical motif for H-2Kd, with a tyrosine (Y) residue predominant at position 2, and leucine (L) or isoleucine (I) most frequently found at position 9, this motif was not observed for the peptides eluted from Tap1KO/YCAC (Figure 5, A and B). Compared with B6/HC, just under 45% of peptides were common to B6/YCAC or Tap1fl/fl/YCAC, while 22% were shared with Tap1KOHep/YCAC (Figure 5C). Similarity across peptide repertoires was increased when the comparison was weighted for peptide abundance (Figure 5C). The peptide SYFPEITHI (SYFP) was common to all Kd repertoires, and comparable proportions of CD8+ T cells recognizing Kd-SYFP could be detected among the liver leukocytes isolated from primed Tap1KO/YCAC as well as from primed B6/YCAC and B6/HC (Figure 5D), consistent with published reports that the YCAC mutation alters the peptide repertoire but does not interfere with TCR recognition of presented peptides (18, 24).

Figure 4 Hepatocytes from Tap1KO Hep mice express high levels of H-2Kd following transduction with AAV-HC-Kd-YCAC. (A–D) Expression of Kb on liver leukocytes and splenocytes was equivalent between Tap1KOHep and Tap1fl/fl mice, while much lower levels were detected on hepatocytes from Tap1KOHep. Representative flow plots from n = 6. (C) Tap1KOHep and Tap1fl/fl livers are morphologically normal. IHC staining demonstrates expression of Kb and Db in nonparenchymal cells from Tap1KOHep livers, while Kb and Db are absent from hepatocytes in these mice (representative images, n = 3). (D) Thick sections (150 μm) from Tap1KOHep or Tap1fl/fl livers were stained with antibodies against H-2Kb, CD31, CK19, and CD45. Confocal micrographs were obtained. Kb is ubiquitously expressed in Tap1fl/fl, but absent from hepatocytes in Tap1KOHep (representative images, n = 3). (E and F) While H-2Kd was clearly present on hepatocytes from Tap1KOHep transduced with AAV-HC-Kd, expression did not reach that in TAP-sufficient mice transduced with the same vector. To achieve robust cell surface expression of Kd, we designed a construct where point mutations (Y84C and A139C; YCAC) stabilize expression of Kd when empty or loaded with low-affinity peptides. Inoculation of Tap1KOHep mice with AAV-HC-Kd-YCAC yielded comparable expression to that of TAP-sufficient mice transduced with AAV-HC-Kd. Representative flow plots from n = 3. (G) Thick sections of Tap1KO/YCAC and Tap1fl/fl/YCAC livers were stained with antibodies against H-2Kd, CD31, CK19, and CD45. Equivalent strong expression of Kd in hepatocytes, but not other cell types, was observed for both treatment groups (representative of n = 3). Scale bars: 100 μm (C and E), 40 μm (D and G). In B and F, mean ± SEM are shown. Statistical analysis comprised unpaired Student’s t test: ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 5 TAP-deficient hepatocytes transduced with AAV-Kd-YCAC present an abnormal peptide repertoire. (A) Differences in peptide presentation between TAP-sufficient and -deficient hepatocytes transduced with AAV vectors encoding one of 3 H-2Kd constructs. From left to right, diagrams show a single presented peptide (SYFPEITHI), a substantially altered repertoire resulting from the combination of Kd-YCAC expression and absence of TAP, a moderately altered repertoire when Kd-YCAC is expressed in cells where TAP is active, and the repertoire normally associated with Kd in TAP-sufficient hepatocytes. Both empty and peptide-loaded Kd-YCAC molecules are expected to be present at the cell surface. (B) H2-Kd–binding motifs were generated from a nonredundant list of 9-mer peptides using GibbsCluster 2.0. Peptides eluted from B6/HC, B6/YCAC, or Tap1fl/fl/YCAC hepatocytes displayed the canonical Kd binding motif of tyrosine (Y) at position 2 and leucine (L) or isoleucine (I) at the C-terminus while no clear binding motif was discernible in the sequences for peptides eluted from Tap1KO/YCAC hepatocytes. (C) Just under 45% of peptides eluted from B6/YCAC or Tap1fl/fl/YCAC hepatocytes were common to the B6/HC repertoire, while only 22% of peptides from Tap1KO/YCAC were shared with B6/HC. Similarity across peptide repertoires was increased when the comparison was weighted for peptide abundance. The peptide SYFPEITHI was present in all repertoires. (D) Comparable proportions of activated CD8+ T cells able to recognize Kd-SYFPEITHI were detected among the liver leukocytes of primed C57BL/6 mice inoculated with AAV-HC-Kd or AAV-HC-Kd-YCAC and those of Tap1KOHep mice treated with AAV-HC-Kd-YCAC. Representative flow plots from n = 3 are shown.

Increasing perturbation of the hepatocyte H-2Kd peptide repertoire correlates with progressive reduction of Kd-bearing skin graft survival in transduced mice. Mice were inoculated with AAV vectors encoding HC-Kd, HC-Kd-YCAC, or SCT-Kd with the peptide SYFPEITHI (SCT-Kd-SYFP), 7 days prior to transplantation with a B6.Kd skin graft (Figure 6A). The construct sequence and expression data for SCT-Kd-SYFP are shown in Supplemental Figures 1 and 7, respectively. The majority of C57BL/6 or Tap1fl/fl mice transduced with HC-Kd accepted Kd-bearing B6.Kd skin grafts indefinitely, whereas median survival of B6.Kd skin grafts to C57BL/6 or Tap1fl/fl mice treated with HC-Kd-YCAC was reduced to 62.5 ± 5.3 days and 52.5 ± 9.2 days, respectively (Figure 6B). Graft survival in Tap1KOHep mice inoculated with HC-Kd-YCAC was further reduced to 20 ± 1.9 days, similar to that in C57BL/6 mice which received a vector encoding SCT-Kd-SYFP (17 ± 1.2 days). Median graft survival in no vector control mice was 12.5 ± 0.6 days for C57BL/6 and 10 ± 0.6 days for Tap1KOHep (P < 0.0001 for overall survival trend, Figure 6B). Failure to induce tolerance was not associated with loss of transgene expression in the transduced livers (Supplemental Figure 7). Instead, progressive loss of ability of H-2Kd gene transfer to prolong B6.Kd skin graft survival correlated with increasing disturbance of the hepatocyte Kd peptide repertoire in the various experimental groups. These findings, along with the inability of SCT-Kb vectors to induce tolerance in polyclonal alloreactive T cell populations, demonstrate the importance of the hepatocyte immunopeptidome in transplantation tolerance induction following donor MHC I gene transfer to the liver.

Figure 6 Alteration in the endogenous peptide repertoire impedes transplantation tolerance induction. (A) Tap1KOHep, Tap1fl/fl, or C57BL6 mice were inoculated with AAV-HC-Kd-YCAC or were not transduced. Another group of C57BL/6 were transduced with AAV-SCT-Kd-SYFP, while C57BL6 and Tap1fl/fl controls received AAV-HC-Kd. Seven days after inoculation, the mice were challenged with B6.Kd skin grafts. (B) Expression of HC-Kd loaded with the endogenous peptide repertoire was able to induce tolerance to B6.Kd skin grafts in the majority of C57BL/6 and Tap1fl/fl recipients. Increasing perturbation of the H-2Kd–bound peptide repertoire progressively shortened graft survival of H-2Kd–bearing skin grafts. C57BL/6 inoculated with AAV-HC-Kd (MST: indefinite), C57BL/6 inoculated with AAV-HC-Kd-YCAC (MST: 62.5 days), Tap1fl/fl inoculated with AAV-HC-Kd-YCAC (MST: 52.5 days), Tap1KOHep inoculated with AAV-HC-Kd-YCAC (MST: 20 days).Mantel-Cox log-rank test for trend P < 0.0001, all groups n = 6.

Profiling the tissue-specific immunopeptidomes of hepatocytes, skin, and spleen. Given the ability of H-2Kb or Kd HC expressed in recipient hepatocytes to induce tolerance to allogeneic skin grafts and to downmodulate responses against donor splenocyte stimulators (1, 3), we postulated that the peptides critical for allorecognition and tolerance induction would be found within a subset common to these 3 tissue types. The self-peptide repertoires of transduced hepatocytes, grafted donor skin, and donor spleen were determined using a combination of immunoaffinity purification and RP-HPLC to liberate and collect peptide-containing fractions from MHC I with LC-MS/MS for peptide identification, for both the 178.3 to B10.BR (Kb mismatch, H-2k background) and B6.Kd to C57BL/6 (Kd mismatch, H-2b background) strain combinations, as outlined in Figure 7A. The lists of common peptides are found in Supplemental Table 2 (H-2Kd) and Supplemental Table 3 (H-2Kb). For H-2Kd, 880 common peptides were identified across the 3 tissue types (Figure 7B), whereas there were 1083 common Kb-binding peptides (Figure 7C). The peptide length distributions (Figure 7, D and F) and binding motifs (Figure 7, E and G) were as anticipated for the respective allomorphs and were similar across tissue types. Of note, the common peptide pool was more limited when TAP-sufficient, or particularly TAP-deficient, hepatocytes had been transduced with HC-Kd-YCAC (324, 347 and 36 unique peptides respectively), compared with TAP-sufficient hepatocytes transduced with HC-Kd (880 unique peptides) (Figure 7H). Comparison of the different tissue immunopeptidomes showed that in the 2 settings where skin graft tolerance was achieved in wild-type recipient mice following expression of allogeneic donor MHC I in hepatocytes, the proportion of skin peptides common to hepatocytes was 43% and 45% for H-2Kd (Figure 7B) and H-2Kb (Figure 7C), respectively. Conversely, only 1.6% of skin peptides was also found in Tap1KOHep hepatocytes transduced with HC-Kd-YCAC, while in the 2 groups with intermediate graft survival (Tap1fl/fl or C57BL/6 inoculated with HC-Kd-YCAC), the proportion of skin peptides present in hepatocytes was in the order of 15% to 17%. Gene ontology analysis of source proteins is shown in Supplemental Figure 6.

Figure 7 Profiling of the H-2Kd– and H-2Kb–associated peptide repertoires of transduced hepatocytes, skin, and spleen. (A) A schematic diagram illustrating the immunoaffinity purification workflow. (B and C) Unique peptides were identified from transduced hepatocytes, skin, and spleen. For H-2Kd, the peptide repertoires of C57BL/6 hepatocytes transduced with AAV-HC-Kd, B6.Kd spleen, and B6.Kd skin grafts collected 7 days after transplantation were determined, while for H-2Kb, the corresponding tissues were B10.BR hepatocytes transduced with AAV-HC-Kb, 178.3 spleen, and 178.3 skin grafts sampled at 7 days after transplant. Data from 2 independent experiments are shown. Within each replicate experiment, samples from 3 to 4 mice were pooled per condition. For Kd, 880 9-mer peptides were found to be shared across all 3 tissue types, while 1083 Kb peptides (8- to 11-mer, IC 50 <500 nM) were common to the 3 tissues. (D) Length distribution of filtered H-2Kd peptides from hepatocytes, spleen, and skin graft tissue samples. The number of peptides of each length identified with a 5% FDR cut-off are shown. (E) Peptide-binding motifs for H2-Kd peptides generated from a nonredundant list of 9-mer peptides using GibbsCluster 2.0. (F) Length distribution of H-2Kb peptides from hepatocytes, spleen, and skin graft tissue samples (as for D). Most eluted peptides are 8-mers, with 9-mers also relatively frequent. (G) Peptide-binding motifs for H2-Kb peptides generated from a list of 8- to 11-mer peptides using the GibbsCluster 2.0 algorithm as above. The canonical binding motifs were observed for all 3 tissues for both H2-Kd and H2-Kb. (H) The extent of peptide sharing between the H2-Kd repertoires of hepatocytes, spleen, and skin was substantially reduced when Tap1KOHep, Tap1fl/fl, or C57BL6 mice inoculated with AAV-HC-Kd-YCAC were substituted for C57BL/6 transduced with AAV-HC-Kd. This reduction was particularly striking for the combination of Tap1KOHep with AAV-HC-Kd-YCAC.

H-2Kb peptides from the common peptide pool are recognized by activated alloreactive CD8+ T cells. A total of 100 peptides were selected for screening (listed in Supplemental Table 4). Ninety-six peptides were drawn from the common peptide pool, and their identity was confirmed by a direct comparison between the mass spectra obtained from synthetic and eluted natural peptides (Supplemental Figure 8). An additional 4 peptides had been previously identified as alloreactive CD8+ T cell epitopes in B10.BR mice (11, 25). Three of these 4 epitopes were detected within the common pool. Binding of pMHC tetramers was used to determine which peptides combined with H-2Kb to form immunogenic epitopes recognized by alloreactive B10.BR CD8+ T cells. B10.BR mice were first primed by placement of a Kb-bearing 178.3 skin graft. Approximately 30 days after graft rejection, mice were inoculated with HC-Kb, and after an additional 7 days, liver leukocytes were isolated and stained by flow cytometry (Figure 8A). The gating strategy is shown in Figure 8B. Activated CD8+ T cells were defined as CD44+PD-1hi, whereas PD-1– cells were considered to be an internal control population which had been exposed in vivo to H-2Kb expressed on hepatocytes but was not activated. Peptides were deemed immunogenic when at least 2% of CD44+PD-1hi CD8+ T cells were bound by pMHC tetramer. Representative flow plots demonstrating T cell recognition of immunogenic and nonimmunogenic peptides are shown in Figure 8C, while data summarizing the results are shown in Figure 9A and Supplemental Table 4. Allorecognition of Kb-bound peptides was then examined in recipient mice of a second background haplotype (BALB/c, H-2d) (Figure 9, A and B and Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 8 Identification of pMHC epitopes recognized by alloreactive CD8+ T cells. (A) Male B10.BR mice were primed with male 178.3 skin grafts and 30 days after rejection mice were transduced with AAV-HC-Kb. Liver leukocytes were isolated and pMHC tetramer binding was analyzed using flow cytometry. (B) Shows the gating strategy that was employed to identify and stratify CD8+ T cells into 2 groups; CD44+PD-1hi and CD44+PD-1–. CD44+PD-1hi cells are activated alloreactive CD8+ T cells and CD44+PD-1– cells are nonactivated bystander CD8+ T cells which serve as internal controls. (C) Examples of pMHC tetramer binding by CD44+PD-1hi and CD44+PD-1– CD8+ T cells. Representative flow plots (from n = 3 biological replicates) for the selected pMHC epitopes are shown. Kb-SNYLFTKL (Epas 387-394 ), Kb-VGPRYTNL (Mapk1 19-26 ), and Kb-RTYTYEKL (Ctnnb1 329-336 ) were recognized by a large proportion of activated alloreactive T cells, whereas few T cells bound Kb-ASYEFVQRL (Dync1h1 1379-1387 ).

Figure 9 Features of immunogenic pMHC recognized by mice from different allogeneic backgrounds. (A) One hundred peptides were screened for recognition by activated alloreactive T cells. T cells from female B10.BR mice primed with a female 178.3 skin graft and male BALB/c mice primed with a male C57BL/6 skin graft were used in parallel with T cells from primed male B10.BR. A heatmap was generated in order to compare recognition of pMHC epitopes across different sexes and strains. Epitopes are ordered from the top to the bottom by the average of pMHC tetramer binding across all samples. Thirteen pMHCs were recognized by more than 5% of activated alloreactive T cells across all 3 groups. Full peptide screening data can be found in Supplemental Table 4. (B) Strong correlation of T cell binding to each pMHC was found between male and female B10.BR (Pearson correlation coefficient, r = 0.76, P < 0.0001) and between male B10.BR and male BALB/c (r = 0.62, P < 0.0001). (C) For male B10.BR mice, the proportion of T cells binding 8-mer pMHC tetramers was proportional to log 10 of the product of the spectral intensity values for each peptide across 3 different tissues (r = 0.52, P < 0.0001). Conversely, binding to 9-mer pMHC tetramers did not correlate with peptide spectral intensity (r = 0.059, P = 0.65). For each pMHC epitope, data were obtained from 1 to 2 independent experiments with a total of 3 biological replicates. (D) Predicted peptide binding affinity for H-2Kb (measured by IC 50 ) did not differ significantly between strongly, moderately, or nonimmunogenic peptides (P = 0.098 by 1-way ANOVA, mean ± SEM are shown), (E) nor was a correlation observed between IC 50 and spectral intensity values (r = 0.11, P = 0.34).

Of 100 peptides screened, 17 peptides were recognized by greater than 5% of activated recipient CD8+ T cells from male B10.BR mice (termed strongly immunogenic), and an additional 39 were bound by 2%–5% of cells (moderately immunogenic). These responses were mirrored in female B10.BR recipients (Figure 9, A and B). A number of pMHC epitopes were recognized by BALB/c mice as well as B10.BR (Figure 9, A and B). All peptides recognized by greater than 5% of B10.BR responder cells and 42 of 43 of those binding greater than 5% of BALB/c cells were 8-mers. For 8-mer peptides, there was a strong correlation between overall peptide abundance (as estimated by the product of the spectral intensity across the 3 tissue types) and the percentage of T cells with specificity for a given pMHC (r = 0.52, P < 0.0001; Figure 9C). No such relationship was observed for 9-mers. Predicted peptide binding affinity for H-2Kb (measured by IC 50 ) did not differ significantly between strongly, moderately or nonimmunogenic peptides (Figure 9D; P = 0.098 by 1-way ANOVA), nor was a correlation observed between IC 50 and spectral abundance (Figure 9E). Simultaneous staining with 2 different pMHC tetramers was used to evaluate the proportion of T cells recognizing more than 1 pMHC specificity (Figure 10A), with a total of 6 peptides being evaluated. A substantial proportion of T cells recognized 2 peptides (SGYIYHKL and/or SVYVYKVL) in addition to SNYLFTKL. A total of 86.7% ± 19.2% of T cells recognizing SGYIYHKL-PE could recognize SNYLFTKL-APC and 66.8% ± 9.0% of T cells recognizing SVYVYKVL-PE could also recognize SNYLFKTKL-APC, whereas cross-reactivity between VGPRYTNL, INFDFPKL, and RTYTYEKL was considerably lower (Figure 10, B and C). When 5 of these 6 peptides (excluding SGYIYHKL), each binding between 7.2% and 15.2% of T cells, were used together as a panel, the proportion of alloreactive CD8+ T cells bound increased to 39.1% ± 3.4% (Figure 10, D and E; P < 0.0001 compared with SNYLFTKL). This cumulative increase in binding is consistent with alloreactive T cell recognition of epitopes comprising both a self-peptide and allogeneic MHC I molecule.

Figure 10 pMHC multimers can be combined to enhance detection of alloreactive T cells within a polyclonal population. (A and B) Staining with 2 different pMHC tetramers was used to evaluate the proportion of T cells recognizing more than 1 pMHC specificity. Six strongly immunogenic peptides were tested; 86.7% ± 19.2% of SNYLFTKL+ T cells recognized SGYIYHKL in addition to SNYLFTKL, while SVYVYKVL tetramers bound 66.8% ± 9.0% of SNYLFTKL+ T cells and SGYIYHKL tetramers bound 75.8% ± 18.5% of SVYVYKVL+ cells. Cross-reactivity between VGPRYTNL, INFDFPKL, and RTYTYEKL was considerably lower (4.0% ± 1.1% and 8.4% ± 0.6% of T cells recognized VGPRYTNL in addition to INFDFPKL and RTYTYEKL, respectively). (B) Representative flow plots from 2 independent experiments with 3 to 4 mice pooled/experiment. (C) A heatmap was generated in order to compare cross-reactivity between different pMHC epitopes. (D and E) When 5 of these 6 peptides (excluding SGYIYHKL), each binding between 7.2% and 15.2% of T cells were used together as a panel, the proportion of alloreactive CD8+ T cells bound increased to 39.1% ± 3.4% (P < 0.0001) compared with 15.2% ± 0.6% for SNYLFTKL. Data were obtained from 1 experiment with n = 3 biological replicates/group. (D) Representative flow plots (from n = 3). (E) Data are shown as mean ± SEM, statistical analysis comprised 1-way ANOVA in conjunction with Sidak’s multiple comparison test: ****P < 0.0001.

A pMHC tetramer panel enables mechanistic insights into transplant immune responses. We used the 5-tetramer panel (above) to enumerate and phenotype alloreactive CD8+ T cells in a model of secondary skin graft tolerance or rejection (Figure 11A). Gating strategy is shown in Supplemental Figure 9A. Secondary skin grafts to control mice were promptly rejected, while grafts performed 7 days after inoculation of primed recipients with AAV-Kb survived indefinitely (Figure 11B). The number of tetramer-positive (tet+) CD8+ T cells in combined secondary lymphoid organs expanded 3-fold following rejection of a secondary skin graft (12,000 ± 1500 versus 31,000 ± 3500 cells, P = 0.0021), but had not increased significantly at a matching interval during graft acceptance (12,000 ± 1500 against 22,000 ± 3700, P = 0.29; Figure 11C). Induction of tolerance in primed mice by inoculation with AAV-Kb resulted in a sharp increase of tet+ cells within the liver (from 480 ± 97 to 131,000 ± 22,000 cells, P < 0.0001), declining subsequently (Figure 11D). While the overall number of tet+ cells on protocol d14 was not significantly greater in rejecting skin grafts than in grafts destined to be accepted (640 ± 190 versus 400 ± 130 cells, P = 0.78; Figure 11E), rejecting transplants contained a tetramer-bright population (tethi, 12.7% ± 0.97% of CD8+ T cells) which was not detected in tolerated grafts (Figure 11, F–H). Few tet+ cells persisted long-term in accepted grafts (Figure 11E). Examining the tet+ cells revealed phenotypic changes, which were partly obscured within the bulk CD8+ population. In naive mice, the tet+ liver leukocytes included all CD8+ T cell subsets, whereas in mice having rejected a primary or secondary graft, tet+ cells were exclusively antigen-experienced, comprising both central memory and effector/resident memory-like cells. Following exposure to H-2Kb in the liver, tet+ cells with a central memory phenotype were no longer observed, and the majority of cells expressed markers of liver-homing or residency (CD69 and/or CXCR6, Figure 12, A and B and Supplemental Figure 10). By 7 days after inoculation with AAV-Kb, tet+ cells in the liver have upregulated expression of PD-1, TIGIT, Tim-3, and LAG-3. While strong PD-1 expression persists through d84 after tolerance induction, expression of LAG-3, Tim-3, and to a lesser extent TIGIT in the tet+ population progressively declines in tandem with the decay of tet+ cell numbers, consistent with preferential deletion of cells expressing multiple exhaustion markers (Figure 12C and Supplemental Figure 11). All tet+ cells isolated from rejecting or tolerated grafts on protocol d14 were antigen experienced. Tethi cells from rejecting grafts were uniformly CD62L-negative and PD-1hi, likely denoting recent strong activation of these cells, while the majority of tet+ cells from tolerated grafts expressed CD62L and not PD-1.

Figure 11 Tracking alloreactive T cells using a tetramer panel. (A) A 5-tetramer panel was used to enumerate and phenotype alloreactive CD8+ T cells in a model of secondary skin graft tolerance or rejection. (B) Secondary skin grafts to control mice were promptly rejected, while grafts performed 7 days after inoculation of primed recipients with AAV-Kb survived indefinitely (n = 6). (C) The number of tet+ cells in pooled SLO expanded 3-fold following rejection of a secondary graft (12,000 ± 1500 versus 31,000 ± 3500 cells, P = 0.0021), but had not increased significantly after graft acceptance (12,000 ± 1500 against 22,000 ± 3700, P = 0.29). (D) Induction of tolerance in primed mice by inoculation with AAV-Kb resulted in a sharp increase of tet+ cells within the liver (from 480 ± 97 to 131,000 ± 22,000 cells, P < 0.0001), declining subsequently. (E) Numbers of tet+ cells in rejecting transplants were similar to those in tolerated grafts on d14 (640 ± 190 versus 400 ± 130 cells, P = 0.78), while few tet+ cells persisted long-term in accepted grafts. (F) Rejecting skin grafts contained a population of CD8+ T cells which stained very strongly with the tetramer panel (representative flow plots from n = 3). (F–H) This tetramer-bright population was not detected in tolerated grafts. (C, D, E, G, and H) Data are shown as mean ± SEM, n = 3/group. (C–E) One-way ANOVA in conjunction with Sidak’s multiple comparison test, (H) Student’s t test: **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.