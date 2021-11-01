Commentary 10.1172/JCI154096

The role of self-peptides in direct T cell allorecognition

Hossam A. Abdelsamed1,2 and Fadi G. Lakkis1,3,4

1Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, Department of Surgery,

2Pittsburgh Liver Research Center,

3Department of Immunology, and

4Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Hossam A. Abdelsamed, 200 Lothrop Street, W1555 Biomedical Science Tower, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.383.5465; Email: abdelsamedha@upmc.edu. Or to: Fadi G. Lakkis, 200 Lothrop Street, W1548 Biomedical Science Tower, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.383.5774; Email: lakkisf@upmc.edu.

Find articles by Abdelsamed, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, Department of Surgery,

2Pittsburgh Liver Research Center,

3Department of Immunology, and

4Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Hossam A. Abdelsamed, 200 Lothrop Street, W1555 Biomedical Science Tower, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.383.5465; Email: abdelsamedha@upmc.edu. Or to: Fadi G. Lakkis, 200 Lothrop Street, W1548 Biomedical Science Tower, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.383.5774; Email: lakkisf@upmc.edu.

Find articles by Lakkis, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published November 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 21 on November 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(21):e154096. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154096.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published November 1, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Direct allorecognition, the ability of host T cells to recognize intact allogeneic MHC molecules on transplanted tissues, is often assumed to be less dependent on the peptide bound to the MHC molecule than are other antigen recognition pathways. In this issue of the JCI, Son et al. provide unequivocal, in vivo evidence that direct allorecognition depends on the self-peptides bound to the non-self MHC molecule. The authors demonstrate that the induction of allospecific tolerance required the presentation of self-peptides by the non-self MHC molecule, and that only a handful of these peptides accounted for a sizeable proportion of the immunogenicity of the MHC antigen. These are important findings for transplant immunologists because they provide molecular insights into the biology of direct allorecognition, the prime driver of the alloimmune response to MHC-mismatched grafts, and much-needed tools, peptide–MHC multimers, to track and study polyclonal alloreactive T cells.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement