Upregulated YB-1 protein promotes glioblastoma growth through a YB-1/CCT4/mLST8/mTOR pathway

The level of YB-1 protein, but not its mRNA, is dramatically elevated in glioblastoma tissues. To gain insights into the role of YB-1 in glioblastoma, we first examined the expression of YB-1 at both mRNA and protein levels in glioblastoma patient tissues. Consistent with previous results from mouse brain (33), YB-1 protein was expressed at a low level in normal glial tissues (Figure 1A). Surprisingly, the protein levels of YB-1 in 8 glioblastoma tissues were dramatically upregulated compared with those in paired adjacent tissues (Figure 1A), while the mRNA levels of YB-1 did not show significant changes between glioblastoma and adjacent tissues (Figure 1B), suggesting that aberrant overexpression of YB-1 in glioblastoma predominantly takes place at the protein level. Immunohistochemical (IHC) staining of YB-1 was detected mainly in the cytoplasm of glioblastoma tissue cells (Figure 1C). Moreover, in a cohort of 75 patients with primary glioblastoma (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146536DS1), higher protein expression of YB-1 predicts a poor prognosis (Figure 1D), supporting an oncogenic role of YB-1 in glioblastoma.

Figure 1 The protein level of YB-1 is substantially upregulated in glioblastoma, which predicts a poor prognosis. (A) Western blot analysis of YB-1 in 8 pairs of glioblastoma tissues (T) and their adjacent tissues (Adj). (B) RT-qPCR analysis of YB-1 mRNA expression in 8 pairs of glioblastoma tissues and their adjacent tissues. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). (C) Representative image of IHC staining of YB-1 in glioblastoma tissues. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of glioblastoma patients with low (scores 0–150) versus high (scores 151–300) YB-1 expression. P value was determined by Mantel-Cox log-rank test.

Reduction of YB-1 in glioblastoma cells inhibits mTOR signaling. To investigate the functions and mechanisms of YB-1 in glioblastoma cells, we first established YB-1 knockdown in glioblastoma cell lines U251 and U87 by stably expressing 2 shRNAs targeting YB-1. Both shRNAs resulted in an efficient depletion of YB-1 in U251 and U87 cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B), and led to decreased cell proliferation, migration, and invasion (Supplemental Figure 1, C–H). These results suggested that overexpression of YB-1 may contribute to the highly proliferative, migratory, and invasive properties of glioblastoma. Next, we used multiomics approaches to identify YB-1–regulated pathways in glioblastoma. Transcriptomic analyses by RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) detected 227 and 208 upregulated genes and 550 and 199 downregulated genes (fold change [FC] > 2, FDR < 0.05) after YB-1 knockdown in U251 and U87 cells, respectively. Gene Ontology (GO) analyses (40, 41) showed that YB-1–regulated genes are enriched in the categories of nervous system development, neurogenesis, neuron differentiation, receptor ligand activity, and extracellular matrix organization (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Interestingly, the quantitative proteomic analysis showed that a much larger number of proteins are significantly downregulated in YB-1–knockdown cells compared with the number of upregulated proteins (FC > 1.5), i.e., 213 downregulated versus 2 upregulated in U251 cells and 467 downregulated versus 45 upregulated in U87 cells. The downregulated proteins are enriched in the GO categories of cadherin binding, translation, ribosome assembly, RNA processing, and focal adhesion in both cell lines (Figure 2, A and B). Furthermore, combining transcriptomic and proteomic data, we found that, among genes with little change at the mRNA level (FC < 1.2), after YB-1 depletion the majority of genes had decreased expression at the protein level in both cell lines (Figure 2, C and D), suggesting that YB-1 promotes the expression of a large number of genes at the translational level. We noticed that YB-1–upregulated proteins include a set of translation and ribosomal factors and components of glycolysis, autophagy, lipogenesis, and pentose phosphate pathways, which are known targets of mTOR signaling (42). We validated the mass spectrometry (MS) data by performing immunoblotting assays and found that YB-1 depletion repressed the expression of TPI1, PGAM1, PKM, G6PD, and FASN in both U251 and U87 cells (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Knockdown of YB-1 also reduced the p62 protein level, which is a signature for the activation of autophagy. Accordingly, YB-1 depletion resulted in the increase of LC3-II, another marker for autophagic activity (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Based on these results, we hypothesized that knockdown of YB-1 inhibits mTOR signaling. To test this idea, we examined several markers for mTORC1 (phospho-S6K1 T389 and phospho-4EBP1 T37/46) and mTORC2 (phospho-AKT S473). All these markers showed significant decrease in YB-1–knockdown U251 and U87 cells compared with control cells, indicating that both mTORC1 and mTORC2 signaling was repressed when YB-1 expression was inhibited (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 2 Transcriptomic and proteomic analyses of gene expression changes upon YB-1 deletion in glioblastoma cells. (A and B) GO enrichment analyses of significantly downregulated proteins in YB-1–depleted U251 (A) and U87 (B) cells. (C and D) Scatterplot integrating proteomic (y axis) and RNA-seq (x axis) data sets from U251 (C) or U87 (D) cells. Red dotted lines represent an absolute FC of 1.2 or –1.2 at the mRNA level, and gray dotted lines indicate an absolute FC of 1.5 or –1.5 at the protein level.

Figure 3 YB-1 activates both mTORC1 and mTORC2 signaling by stabilizing mLST8. (A and B) Western blot analysis of the molecular markers for mTORC1 and mTORC2 signaling in control or YB-1–knockdown U251 (A) and U87 (B) cells. (C and D) Western blot analysis of mLST8 in control or YB-1–knockdown U251 (C) and U87 (D) cells. (E and F) Western blot analysis of YB-1, mLST8, and mTOR markers in control, YB-1–knockdown cells, or YB-1 knockdown complemented with mLST8 in U251 (E) and U87 (F) cells. (G) RT-qPCR analysis of mLST8 mRNA expression in control or YB-1–knockdown U251 cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). (H) Western blot analysis of mLST8 in control or YB-1–knockdown U251 cells treated with CHX for the times indicated. Data represent 3 independent experiments. (I) Quantification of the relative mLST8 protein levels in H.

YB-1 activates both mTORC1 and mTORC2 signaling through mLST8. Since YB-1 is capable of upregulating both mTORC1 and mTORC2 signaling, we first speculated that YB-1 stimulates the expression of a common component shared by both mTOR complexes. Besides mTOR protein, mTORC1 contains mammalian lethal with SEC13 protein 8 (mLST8), DEP domain–containing mTOR-interacting protein (DEPTOR), and regulatory associated protein of mTOR (RAPTOR), while mTORC2 consists of mLST8, DEPTOR, rapamycin-insensitive companion of mTOR (RICTOR), and mammalian stress-activated MAP kinase–interacting protein 1 (mSIN1). We tested these proteins by immunoblotting and found that the shared component of both mTOR complexes, mLST8, was repressed after knockdown of YB-1 in U251 and U87 cells (Figure 3, C and D), while the expression of other major mTOR components did not show apparent changes (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). mLST8 was identified as a member of mTOR pathway that binds and stimulates mTOR kinase activity (43). Consistently, ectopic expression of mLST8 in YB-1–knockdown cells rescued the attenuated signaling activity of both mTORC1 and mTORC2 (Figure 3, E and F).

We further examined how YB-1 controls the expression of mLST8. Real-time quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) analysis showed that the mRNA level of mLST8 was not affected by YB-1 (Figure 3G), suggesting that YB-1 posttranscriptionally controls mLST8 expression. To test whether YB-1 regulates the translation of mLST8 mRNA, we performed a polysome profiling assay and did not observe apparent changes in mLST8 mRNA abundance upon YB-1 knockdown in sucrose gradient fractions corresponding to different stages during active translation (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). We therefore hypothesized that YB-1 might play a role in stabilizing the mLST8 protein. To test this hypothesis, we investigated the stability of mLST8 in the control or YB-1–knockdown cells treated with the translation inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX) and found that knockdown of YB-1 led to faster degradation of mLST8 (Figure 3, H and I). We further examined which protein degradation pathway is involved in mLST8 destabilization after YB-1 knockdown using different inhibitors. Our results showed that the lysosome inhibitor bafilomycin A1 (Baf A1), but not the proteasome inhibitor MG132, rescued the protein level of mLST8 in YB-1–knockdown cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), suggesting that YB-1 depletion induced lysosome-mediated protein degradation of mLST8. Together, these data indicate that YB-1 upregulates both mTORC1 and mTORC2 signaling by stabilizing mLST8 protein.

YB-1 stabilizes mLST8 protein via increasing CCT4 mRNA translation. To further examine how YB-1 safeguards mLST8 protein, we searched for mLST8 interacting proteins that may regulate the stability of mLST8. We performed immunoprecipitation using anti-FLAG antibody from cells stably expressing FLAG-tagged mLST8 followed by MS analysis (Figure 4A). Besides mTOR components mTOR, RICTOR, and mSIN1 (MAPKAP1), all components of a chaperone complex, CCT and tubulin proteins were recovered with high confidence (Figure 4B). Interestingly, tubulin proteins are well-studied substrates of the CCT complex (44). These data suggested that the CCT complex may participate in the regulation of mLST8 stability.

Figure 4 YB-1 promotes mLST8 folding via CCT4. (A) Immunopurification of mLST8-interacting proteins from U251 cells stably expressing FLAG-tagged mLST8 followed by SDS-PAGE and visualization with silver staining. The major specific interacting proteins are indicated by red dots. (B) The components of mTOR and CCT complexes and tubulin proteins were identified by mass spectrometry as mLST8-interacting proteins with high confidence. The percentage of peptide coverage and the number of peptide spectra matched for the protein are shown in the parentheses. (C) Immunoprecipitation of CCT components from HEK293T cells transiently transfected with a vector or FLAG-tagged mLST8 expression construct using an anti-FLAG antibody followed by immunoblotting analysis. (D) Western blot analysis of CCT components in control or YB-1–knockdown U251 cells. (E) Western blot analysis of CCT4 and mLST8 in U251 cells transfected with control or CCT4-specific siRNA. (F) RT-qPCR analysis of mLST8 mRNA in U251 cells expressing control or CCT4-specific shRNA. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). (G) Western blot analysis of mLST8 in control or CCT4-knockdown U251 cells treated with Baf A1 followed by incubation with thermolysin for the indicated time. Data represent 3 independent experiments. (H) Quantitation of G. (I and J) Western blot analysis of YB-1, CCT4, mLST8, and the markers for mTORC1 and mTORC2 signaling in control, YB-1–knockdown, or YB-1 knockdown complemented with CCT4 in U251 (I) and U87 (J) cells.

The CCT complex is composed of 8 proteins (CCT1–8, CCT1 is named TCP1 in humans), and plays critical roles in regulating cellular proteostasis (45). We first verified the interactions between mLST8 and CCT components by immunoprecipitation using FLAG-tagged mLST8 as a bait (Figure 4C), suggesting that mLST8 is a potential substrate of the CCT complex. Next, we hypothesized that YB-1 might affect the stability of mLST8 by regulating the expression of CCT proteins. Indeed, among the 8 components of the CCT complex, CCT4 was markedly repressed upon knockdown of YB-1, whereas subtle effects were observed for other CCT components (Figure 4D). Notably, knockdown of CCT4 suppressed mLST8 protein expression without changing the mRNA level of mLST8 (Figure 4, E and F). Treatment of CCT4-knockdown cells with Baf A1 but not MG132 rescued mLST8 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), indicating that CCT4 protected mLST8 from lysosomal degradation. Because the CCT complex has been shown to function in protein folding, we hypothesized that downregulation of CCT4 might induce malfunction of the CCT complex, in turn leading to misfolding of mLST8 and its degradation by lysosomes. Thermolysin is a proteinase that was previously shown to preferentially degrade unfolded proteins (46). We found that the mLST8 protein protected by Baf A1 treatment was more sensitive to thermolysin in CCT4-knockdown cells compared with Baf A1–treated control cells (Figure 4, G and H). These results indicated that CCT4 promotes appropriate folding of mLST8 and protects it from degradation induced by misfolding. In addition, ectopically expressing CCT4 in YB-1–knockdown cells rescued repressed signaling activity of mTORC1 and mTORC2 (Figure 4, I and J). These data indicated that CCT4 facilitates efficient folding of mLST8 by the CCT complex and YB-1 upregulates mTOR signaling through the CCT4/mLST8 cascade.

YB-1 promotes CCT4 mRNA translation by interacting with its 5′UTR. To mechanistically understand how YB-1 upregulates CCT4 protein expression without changing the mRNA level of CCT4 (Figure 5A), we further determined the association of CCT4 mRNA with ribosomes and polysomes using sucrose gradient fractionation. We found a decrease in CCT4 transcripts in polysome fractions of YB-1–knockdown cells compared with control cells, suggesting that CCT4 translation initiation was blocked by depletion of YB-1 (Supplemental Figure 3). We performed reporter assays using GFP expression constructs carrying the 5′UTR or 3′UTR sequence of CCT4 cloned upstream or downstream of the GFP coding region. A construct expressing 2 copies of GFP protein (p2×GFP) served as a transfection control. YB-1 knockdown reduced the expression of the 5′UTR reporter, but not that of the 3′UTR reporter (Figure 5B). To examine whether YB-1 regulates CCT4 translation by binding to its 5′UTR, we reanalyzed our previous individual nucleotide resolution cross-linking and immunoprecipitation combined with sequencing (iCLIP-seq) data from U251 cells that provided information on genome-wide mapping of in vivo YB-1 binding sites (29) and found a binding peak in the 5′UTR of CCT4 (Figure 5C). CLIP–RT-qPCR analysis confirmed YB-1 binding to the CCT4 5′UTR (Figure 5D). Importantly, when we mutated this binding site, the CCT4 5′UTR mutant reporter was no longer sensitive to YB-1 overexpression (Figure 5E), indicating that YB-1 recognizes its binding site in the 5′UTR of CCT4 mRNA to stimulate CCT4 translation.

Figure 5 YB-1 regulates the translation of CCT4 and its own mRNAs. (A) RT-qPCR analysis of CCT4 mRNA in control or YB-1–knockdown U251 cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). (B) Western blot analysis of GFP expression in control or YB-1–knockdown U251 cells transfected with CCT4 5′UTR (left) and 3′UTR (right) reporters and p2×GFP. p2×GFP serves as a transfection control. (C) iCLIP cDNA counts for YB-1 binding sites in the CCT4 5′UTR. The wild-type and substituted sequences in reporter constructs are shown below the schematic representation of the CCT4 5′UTR. (D) CLIP–RT-qPCR analysis of YB-1 binding to the CCT4 5′UTR. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Western blot analysis of GFP expression in HEK293T cells transfected with indicated plasmids. p2×GFP serves as a transfection control. (F) Western blot analysis of YB-1, CCT4, and mLST8 in U251 cells expressing 3×FLAG-tagged YB-1 protein. (G) RT-qPCR analysis of endogenous YB-1 mRNA in HEK293T cells transfected with empty vector or 3×FLAG-tagged YB-1 expression construct. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). (H) iCLIP cDNA counts for YB-1 binding sites in the YB-1 5′UTR. The wild-type and substituted sequences in reporter constructs are shown below the schematic representation of the YB-1 5′UTR. (I) CLIP–RT-qPCR analysis of YB-1 binding to the YB-1 5′UTR. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 4). ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (J) Western blot analysis of GFP expression in HEK293T cells transfected with indicated plasmids. p2×GFP serves as a transfection control.

YB-1 autoregulates its own protein synthesis. In Figure 5E, we made an intriguing observation that overexpression of YB-1 enhanced endogenous YB-1 expression in HEK293T cells. Similarly, overexpression of YB-1 in U251 cells also stimulated the expression of endogenous YB-1 together with CCT4 and mLST8 (Figure 5F). RT-qPCR results showed that the mRNA level of endogenous YB-1 was not affected by ectopically expressed YB-1 (Figure 5G), and thus we reasoned that YB-1 may be capable of upregulating the translation of its own mRNA. Combined with iCLIP-seq data and CLIP–RT-qPCR validation, we identified several YB-1 binding sites in the 5′UTR of YB-1 mRNA (Figure 5, H and I). Mutation of the YB-1 binding site at the 3′ end of the CLIP peak in its 5′UTR resulted in decreased expression of the reporter gene and loss of response to YB-1 overexpression, while the YB-1 3′UTR did not respond to YB-1 overexpression (Figure 5J). Taken together, these data indicated that YB-1 activates the translation of its own mRNA and CCT4 mRNA through binding to their 5′UTRs, forming a positive feedback that activates the CCT complex.

YB-1 maintains the self-renewal of glioblastoma stem–like cells via the CCT4/mLST8 cascade. A growing number of studies indicate that glioblastoma stem–like cells (GSCs) can recapitulate the heterogeneity and plasticity state of glioblastoma in vivo and are crucial for glioblastoma initiation, maintenance, and resistance to conventional therapies (47–49). We applied the GSC model to obtain a deeper understanding of the role of the YB-1/CCT4/mLST8/mTOR axis in glioma growth. We established GSC lines stably transduced with control shRNA, YB-1 shRNA, or YB-1 shRNA complemented with CCT4 or mLST8 expression plasmids. Compared with control shRNA, 2 independent YB-1 shRNAs markedly reduced CCT4 and mLST8 expression in GSCWL1 and GSC456 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), while exogenous expression of YB-1 increased CCT4 and mLST8 expression as well as endogenous YB-1 protein (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), suggesting the existence of the YB-1/CCT4/mLST8/mTOR axis and autoregulation of YB-1 in GSCs. Knockdown of YB-1 substantially inhibited cell proliferation in GSCWL1 and GSC456 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F) and reduced GSC frequency and self-renewal (Supplemental Figure 5, G–J). Reintroduction of CCT4 or mLST8 expression in YB-1–knockdown GSCWL1 and GSC456 cells reactivated mTOR signaling (Figure 6, A and B) and partially rescued cell proliferation, tumor-sphere formation, and GSC self-renewal (Figure 6, C–H). Collectively, these data indicate that the YB-1/CCT4/mLST8 axis is required for cell proliferation and the self-renewal of GSCs.

Figure 6 The YB-1/CCT4/mLST8 axis is required for cell proliferation and self-renewal of GSCs. (A and B) Western blot analysis of YB-1, CCT4, mLST8, and mTOR markers in GSCWL1 (A) and GSC456 (B) cells expressing control shRNA, YB-1–specific shRNA, or YB-1 shRNA supplemented with CCT4 or mLST8. (C and D) Cell viability analysis of GSCWL1 (C) and GSC456 (D) cells described in A and B. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test. (E and F) Relative numbers of tumor spheres formed in GSCWL1 (E) and GSC456 (F) cells described in A and B (n = 5). ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test. (G and H) In vitro extreme limiting dilution assays were performed in GSCWL1 (G) and GSC456 (H) cells described in A and B.

The YB-1/CCT4/mLST8/mTOR axis promotes glioblastoma growth in vivo. The above results indicated that YB-1 increases CCT4 translation, resulting in increased mLST8 folding/stability. Concordantly, overexpression of either CCT4 or mLST8 rescued the activity of mTORC1 and mTORC2 signaling in YB-1–knockdown cells (Figure 3, E and F, Figure 4, I and J, and Figure 6, A and B). To examine the functional significance of this pathway, we carried out nude mouse xenograft experiments. GSCWL1 and U87 cells infected by adeno-associated virus (AAV) carrying the luciferase coding sequence were used to establish stable cell lines expressing control shRNA, YB-1–specific shRNA, and YB-1–specific shRNA supplemented with CCT4 or mLST8 expression. YB-1–knockdown cells formed smaller tumors compared with control cells (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Introduction of CCT4 or mLST8 into YB-1–knockdown cells partially rescued in vivo tumor cell growth (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C) and the intratumoral activity of both mTOR1 and mTOR2 signaling (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 6D). Importantly, the mice injected with YB-1–knockdown cells had the longest survival, while increasing the expression of CCT4 or mLST8 in YB-1–depleted cells shortened the survival of mice that received YB-1–knockdown cells (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 6E). These results demonstrated that YB-1 enhances tumor growth via CCT4 and mLST8 in vivo.

Figure 7 The YB-1/CCT4/mLST8 axis promotes tumor growth in vivo. (A) H&E-stained sections of tumor-bearing mouse brains intracranially injected with GSCWL1 cells expressing control shRNA, YB-1–specific shRNA, or YB-1 shRNA supplemented with CCT4 or mLST8. Scale bar: 2 mm. (B) Bioluminescence images of tumor-bearing mouse brains described in A. Colored scale bar represents photons/s/cm2/steradian. (C) Total flux (photons/s) was detected by bioluminescence imaging (BLI) at times indicated in mouse brains described in A. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA. (D) Western blot analysis of YB-1, CCT4, mLST8, and mTOR markers in tumors derived from nude mice intracranially implanted GSCWL1 cells described in A. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of nude mice intracranially implanted GSCWL1 cells described in A. ***P < 0.001 by Mantel-Cox log-rank test.

The YB-1/CCT4/mLST8/mTOR pathway is upregulated in patients with glioblastoma. To investigate the biological significance of the YB-1/CCT4/mLST8/mTOR axis in glioblastoma, we first determined the expression of CCT4 and mLST8 in 8 pairs of glioblastoma tumor tissues (the same samples used in Figure 1A). Compared with adjacent tissues, both CCT4 and mLST8 were upregulated in glioblastoma tumor tissues, and CCT5, which was not affected by YB-1, did not show significant changes (Figure 8A). Next, we surveyed the expression of YB-1, CCT4, mLST8, and phospho-S6K1 (T389) using a cohort of glioblastoma patient samples (Supplemental Table 1) by performing IHC assays (Figure 8B). The expression levels of YB-1, CCT4, and mLST8 were mutually and positively associated with each other (Figure 8, C–E), and had a positive correlation with activated S6K1 signaling (Figure 8, F–H). Moreover, higher levels of CCT4, mLST8, and activated S6K1 predicted a poor survival, similarly to YB-1 (Figure 8, I–K), implying that YB-1 may serve as a promising target for the treatment of glioblastoma.

Figure 8 The YB-1/CCT4/mLST8/mTOR pathway is upregulated in glioblastoma. (A) Western blot analysis of CCT4, CCT5, mLST8, and GAPDH in 8 pairs of glioblastoma tumor tissues and their adjacent tissues. The normalized relative expression levels of CCT4 and mLST8 are shown below. (B) Representative images of IHC staining of YB-1, CCT4, mLST8, and phospho-S6K1 (T389) for 2 glioblastoma patients (patient 17-06894 with higher YB-1 expression, and patient 17-06636 with lower YB-1 expression). Scale bar: 10 μm. (C–H) Pearson’s correlation analysis between indicated proteins in 75 glioblastoma patients. R and P values were determined by Pearson’s correlation test. (I–K) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for glioblastoma patients with low (scores 0–150) versus high (scores 151–300) expression of CCT4, mLST8, and phospho-S6K1 proteins. P values were determined by Mantel-Cox log-rank test.

Decoy oligonucleotides specifically binding to YB-1 inhibit glioblastoma growth in vivo. Previously, we defined the RNA binding consensus of YB-1 as CAU/CC or UYAUC through in vitro SELEX and in vivo iCLIP-seq approaches (20, 29). The crystal structure of the CSD in complex with an RNA probe containing the CAUC sequence reveals that 4 highly conserved aromatic residues (W65, F74, F85, and H87) in YB-1’s CSD interact with CAUC mainly through π-π stacking interactions with high affinity (50). In an attempt to target YB-1, we designed RNA decoy probes that contain the CAUC sequence and used them to block the RNA binding activity of YB-1. As shown in Figure 9, A and B, transfection of RNA decoys carrying 1 copy of CAUC inhibited cell growth to a similar extent as YB-1 knockdown in U251 and U87 cells, and such inhibition required YB-1 protein since no further cell growth reduction was observed after YB-1 depletion, suggesting that these RNA decoys indeed repress the cell growth through targeting YB-1.

Figure 9 RNA decoy oligonucleotides targeting YB-1 inhibited tumor cell growth in vivo. (A and B) MTT analysis of cell growth in U251 (A) and U87 (B) cells expressing control or YB-1–specific shRNA with or without control or YB-1–specific (YBX1-1) decoy oligonucleotides. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test. (C) SDS-PAGE of material pulled down without added oligonucleotides (mock) or with biotinylated scrambled or YB-1–specific (YBX1-2) decoy oligonucleotides followed by silver staining. (D) Western blotting for YB-1, hnRNP L, hnRNP LL, hnRNP A1, and PCBP1 in the material pulled down by biotinylated scrambled or YB-1 RNA decoy oligonucleotides from U87 cell extracts. (E–G) Western blot analysis of YB-1, CCT4, mLST8, and mTOR markers in U251 (E), U87 (F), and GSCWL1 (G) cells transfected with scrambled or YB-1 decoy oligonucleotides. (H) Effects of scrambled or YB-1 decoy oligonucleotides on cell proliferation were tested in GSCWL1 cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (I) In vitro extreme limiting dilution assays were performed in GSCWL1 cells transfected with scrambled or YB-1 decoy oligonucleotides. (J) H&E-stained sections of tumor-bearing mouse brains. Tumors were formed by intracranial injection of GSCWL cells transfected with scrambled or YB-1 decoy oligonucleotides (scrambled, n = 8; YBX1-2, n = 7). Scale bar: 2 mm. (K) Bioluminescence images of tumor-bearing mouse brains described in J. Colored scale bar represents photons/s/cm2/steradian. (L) Total flux (photons/s) was determined by bioluminescence imaging (BLI) for the times indicated after intracranial injection of GSCWL1 cells described in J. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA. (M) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of nude mice described in J. P value was determined by Mantel-Cox log-rank test. (N) Schematic illustration of the working model.

We further compared RNA decoys carrying 1 or 2 copies of the CAUC motif and found that RNA decoys with 2 copies of CAUC have a stronger effect than those with 1 copy (data not shown). Biotinylated RNA oligonucleotides carrying 2 copies of CAUC pulled down YB-1 specifically from cellular extracts of U87 cells, but not other RNA binding proteins that recognize C/A- or C-rich sequences (Figure 9, C and D). Notably, introduction of YB-1–specific RNA decoys carrying 2 copies of CAUC into cells inhibited both mTORC1 and mTORC2 signaling in U251, U87, and GSCWL1 cells (Figure 9, E–G). In addition, YB-1 RNA decoys inhibited the expression of YB-1, indicating that they are able to block the autoregulation of YB-1 (Figure 9, E–G). Notably, YB-1 RNA decoys inhibited cell proliferation and self-renewal of GSCWL1 cells (Figure 9, H and I). Importantly, the mice implanted with GSCWL1 or U87 cells transfected with YB-1 RNA decoys resulted in a slower tumor growth (Figure 9, J–L, and Supplemental Figure 7, A–C), an improved survival compared with those with scrambled oligonucleotides (Figure 9M and Supplemental Figure 7D), and a reduced intratumoral activity of both mTORC1 and mTORC2 (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). Collectively, RNA decoy oligonucleotides recognizing YB-1 have an antiglioblastoma function through targeting YB-1 in vivo.