AAV9/MFSD8 gene therapy is effective in preclinical models of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 7 disease

AAV2/MFSD8 vector rescues lysosomal function in primary fibroblasts from a CLN7 patient. To determine whether AAV-mediated expression of WT MFSD8 could rescue the function of the lysosomal system in fibroblasts from a CLN7 patient, we created a self-complementary (sc) AAV2/MFSD8 vector, which is packaged with an expression cassette comprising a mutant AAV2 inverted terminal repeat (ITR) with the D element deleted (ΔITR), the low-expressing JeT promoter (30, 39), the human MFSD8 codon-optimized coding sequence (hMFSD8opt), simian virus 40 polyadenylation (SV40pA) signal, and WT AAV2 ITR (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 AAV2/MFSD8 vector construct expressing human MFSD8 and its rescue of lysosomal function in primary fibroblasts from a CLN7 patient. (A) Schematic diagram of AAV2/MFSD8 construct comprising a mutant AAV2 ITR with the D element deleted (ΔITR), the JeT promoter, the human MFSD8 codon-optimized coding sequence (hMFSD8opt), the synthetic polyadenylation SV40pA signal, and WT AAV2 ITR. (B) Lysosomal GCase activity (n = 4–5) was measured in fibroblasts from age-matched healthy control and a CLN7 patient. GCase activity was normalized to the cell volume. (C and D) Lysosomal and total GCase activity (n = 3–5) was measured following AAV2-mediated transduction of JeT-GAN (negative control), JeT-MFSD8 (therapeutic transgene at increasing doses), or UsP-MFSD8 (therapeutic transgene with stronger promotor). The fold differences in lysosomal (C) and total (D) GCase activity were normalized to the cell volume and to cohorts transfected with JeT-GAN. (E and F) MFSD8 mRNA and MFSD8 protein (n = 3–4) were assayed following AAV2-mediated transduction of CBh-GFP (negative control), JeT-MFSD8, or UsP-MFSD8. A ROUT test was used first to remove any outlier. All data in B–F are presented as mean ± SEM, with the scatter plot representing measurements from individual culture wells. Data sets that passed tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using unpaired t test or 1-way ANOVA with α set at 0.05 and Dunnett’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. Data sets that did not pass tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using the Kruskal-Wallis test with α set at 0.05 and Dunn’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, compared with control.

Peripheral tissue biopsies taken from human CLN7 patients show accumulation of storage material typical of the disease in the lysosomal compartments, indicating a compromised function (19, 21). There is also elevated expression of lysosomal cathepsins such as CTSB in the CLN7 storage phenotype (6). Since the precise function of CLN7 in the lysosome is not known, a functional lysosomal assay (40, 41) that measures lysosomal β-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) was used as a surrogate to measure lysosomal function in patient fibroblast cell cultures. Consistent with our previous report (42), there was a significant reduction in lysosomal GCase activity compared with that of a healthy age-matched individual (Figure 1B), suggesting that CLN7 deficiency compromises general lysosomal function.

As an initial proof-of-concept for human MFSD8 GT, AAV2/MFSD8 efficacy at improving lysosomal function in cultured fibroblasts from a CLN7 patient was tested. These assays used an AAV2 vector to deliver the MFSD8 expression cassette to assess the function of the hMFSD8opt transgene expression, as these cells are not readily transduced by AAV9. An AAV2 vector carrying the gigaxonin (GAN) transgene driven by the JeT promoter was used as a negative control. In addition to the JeT promoter, a stronger UsP promoter was used to test for a potential additional benefit from higher MFSD8 transgene expression. Note that the JeT and UsP promoters are identical, except UsP contains an intron that boosts expression. The AAV2/JeT-MFSD8 titers tested consisted of 1 × 103, 1 × 104, 1 × 105, and 5 × 105 vector genomes (vg)/cell. The AAV2/JeT-GAN and the AAV2/UsP-MFSD8 titers used consisted of 1 × 105 vg/cell.

The enzymatic activity in the fibroblasts transduced with AAV2/JeT-GAN was considered the baseline to which activity in test cohorts was compared. There was a dose-dependent increase in the lysosomal function with AAV2/JeT-MFSD8 titers of 1 × 104 and 1 × 105 vg/cell (Figure 1, C and D). There was about a 2-fold increase in lysosomal and total GCase activity at the 1 × 105 vg/cell multiplicity of infection (MOI). At the highest MOI of 5 × 105 vg/cell, there was no significant improvement in lysosomal GCase activity (Figure 1, C and D). Although toxicity from increased hMFSD8opt expression or high AAV doses is a possibility, a general cell-staining assay that measures total cell volume did not demonstrate any significant changes compared with other conditions tested (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146286DS1). The fold changes in enzymatic activity with the JeT promoter–driven MFSD8 at the 1×105 vg/cell MOI and the stronger UsP promoter at the 1×105 vg/cell MOI were similar (Figure 1, C and D), suggesting that there is no additional benefit to rescuing lysosomal function by using the stronger promoter at this dose. Similar patterns were seen in total and lysosomal CTSB activity (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

Further evaluations were performed at a fixed titer of 1 × 105 vg/cell to compare the JeT promoter and UsP promoter in terms of their relative abilities to drive expression of MFSD8 mRNA and protein as well as to confirm the lysosome rescue results. While both promoters drove similar levels of MFSD8 mRNA expression, the UsP promoter drove more MFSD8 protein expression compared with the JeT promoter, suggesting that there is a saturating level of transcript/protein above which additional rescue is not achieved (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1G). In terms of rescuing lysosomal function, the data from 2 additional independent experiments showed increased GCase enzymatic activity with AAV2/JeT-MFSD8 treatment relative to AAV2/JeT-GAN (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). However, as originally assessed, the 1 × 105 vg/cell dose with a stronger UsP promoter did not result in a significant increase in total and lysosomal GCase activity above that seen with the JeT promoter at the same titer (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Taken together, the data from Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1 indicate JeT-driven MFSD8 expression at the vector dose of 1 × 105 vg/cell rescues the lysosomal function in fibroblasts from a CLN7 patient, and there is no observed additional benefit to overexpressing MFSD8 with a stronger promoter.

AAV9/MFSD8 GT in KO mice rescues GCase activity, induces MFSD8 mRNA expression, and confers trends of decreased SCMAS accumulation and GFAP immunoreactivity. To determine whether the AAV9/MFSD8 vector rescues the phenotypes in Mfsd8–/– (KO) mice, groups with equal numbers of male and female KO mice were injected i.t. at P7–P10 (presymptomatic cohorts) or P120 (early symptomatic cohorts) with a single high (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse) dose of AAV9/MFSD8 vector (Figure 2A). At 4.5 months of age, 3 males and 3 females from each dose or control group treated at P7–P10 were taken down to evaluate GCase activity (Figure 2B), vector biodistribution (Figure 2C), MFSD8 mRNA expression (Figure 3), and early histological signs (Figure 4, Figure 5, and Supplemental Figures 2 and 3) of treatment efficacy. Compared with WT or Het control mice, there was significantly reduced GCase activity in brain lysates of KO mice receiving vehicle treatment (KO-Veh), which was fully rescued by the low (KO-Low) or high (KO-High) dose of AAV9/MFSD8 vector (Figure 2B). The i.t. delivery of AAV9/MFSD8 vector resulted in a dose-dependent increase of MFSD8 vector DNA across the CNS (brain and spinal cord) and peripheral organs (heart, lung, liver, kidney, spleen, gonad, and triceps). The MFSD8 vector DNA was concentrated closest to the injection site in the spinal cord and detected at lower levels in multiple brain regions. In the peripheral organs, similar high amounts of MFSD8 DNA persisted in heart, lung, and liver and to a lesser extent in kidney, spleen, gonad, and triceps (Figure 2C). Animals receiving either the low or high dose of AAV9/MFSD8 vector had detectable levels of transgene hMFSD8opt mRNA in all tissues and brain regions assessed (Figure 3). The KO-High group had significantly higher mRNA levels than the KO-Veh group.

Figure 2 Experimental design for in vivo efficacy study, GCase activity in mouse brain lysate, and vector biodistribution in central and periphery organs. (A) High (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse) dose of AAV9/MFSD8 vector was administered i.t. to equal numbers of male and female mice at P7–P10 (presymptomatic) or P120 (early symptomatic). Study readouts at each time point at specified age are listed from left to right. (B) GCase activity was measured in brain lysates of mice treated at P7–P10 and harvested at 4.5 months old (n = 3–7). (C) Vector biodistribution was measured in central and periphery organs from mice treated at P7–P10 and harvested at 4.5 months old (n = 3–7). A ROUT test was used first to remove any outlier. Data in B were normalized to Het mice. All data in B and C are presented as mean ± SEM, with the scatter plot representing measurements from individual mice. Data sets in B and C that passed tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with α set at 0.05 and Dunnett’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. Data sets that did not pass tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using the Kruskal-Wallis test with α set at 0.05 and Dunn’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, compared with KO-Veh.

Figure 3 AAV9/MFSD8 GT dose dependently induces hMFSD8opt mRNA expression in the CNS of KO mice. High (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse) dose of AAV9/MFSD8 vector was administered i.t. to equal numbers of male and female mice at P7–P10. At 4.5 months old, mouse brain and spinal cord were harvested for RNAscope staining to detect hMFSD8opt mRNA (A). Histology images with 1 section/animal were digitized with a ScanScope slide scanner and analyzed using custom analysis settings in HALO Image Analysis Platform. Results are presented as percentage of area staining positive for hMFSD8opt mRNA by tissue region (B). A ROUT test was used first to remove any outlier. Each data point represents a measurement from an individual animal (n = 5–6), with lines representing the mean measurement ± SEM. Data sets that passed tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with α set at 0.05 and Dunnett’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. Data sets that did not pass tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using the Kruskal-Wallis test with α set at 0.05 and Dunn’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, compared with KO-Veh. Scale bars: 500 μm.

Figure 4 High dose of AAV9/MFSD8 GT tends to ameliorate SCMAS accumulation in the brain and spinal cord of KO mice. High (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse) dose of AAV9/MFSD8 vector was administered intrathecally to equal numbers of male and female mice at P7–P10. At 4.5 months of age, mouse brain and spinal cord were harvested for IHC staining to detect SCMAS (A). Histology images with 1 section/animal were digitized with a ScanScope slide scanner and analyzed using custom analysis settings in the HALO Image Analysis Platform. Results are presented as the percentage of area staining positive for SCMAS by tissue region (B). A ROUT test was used first to remove any outlier. Each data point represents a measurement from an individual animal (n = 5–6), with lines representing the mean measurement ± SEM. Percentages above the KO-High data points indicate the reduction in the mean compared with KO-Veh. Data sets that passed tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with α set at 0.05 and Dunnett’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. Data sets that did not pass tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using the Kruskal-Wallis test with α set at 0.05 and Dunn’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, compared with KO-Veh. Scale bars: 300 μm (cortex); 500 μm (hippocampus, cerebellum, spinal cord).

Figure 5 High dose of AAV9/MFSD8 GT tends to decrease GFAP immunoreactivity in the brain and spinal cord of KO mice. High (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse) dose of AAV9/MFSD8 vector was administered i.t. to equal numbers of male and female mice at P7–P10. At 4.5 months of age, mouse brain and spinal cord were harvested for IHC staining to detect GFAP (A). Histology images with 1 section/animal were digitized with a ScanScope slide scanner and analyzed using custom analysis settings in the HALO Image Analysis Platform. Results are presented as percentage of area staining positive for GFAP by tissue region (B). A ROUT test was used first to remove any outlier. Each data point represents measurement from an individual animal (n = 5–6), with lines representing the mean measurement ± SEM. Percentages above the KO-High data points indicate the reduction in the mean compared with KO-Veh. Data sets that passed tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with α set at 0.05 and Dunnett’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. Data sets that did not pass tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using the Kruskal-Wallis test with α set at 0.05 and Dunn’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. **P < 0.01, compared with KO-Veh. Scale bars: 300 μm (cortex); 500 μm (hippocampus, cerebellum, spinal cord).

In CLN7 disease, there is progressive neurodegeneration accompanied by neuroinflammation evidenced by astrocytosis and microgliosis (43). Histopathology of CLN7 tissue shows similar changes in the brain tissue of patients (4) and in mouse models (6). IHC with GFAP and ionized calcium binding adaptor molecule 1 (Iba1) antibodies identify pronounced astrogliosis and microgliosis, respectively, in CLN7-deficient mice (6). SCMAS and sphingolipid activator proteins (saposins A and D) are components of the autofluorescent storage material retained in the lysosomes of neuronal tissue in LSDs (5, 6, 24).

IHC with primary antibody against SCMAS was used to assay the accumulation in neuronal tissue isolated from the mice at the age of 4.5 months. The increase in SCMAS can be observed as higher amounts of brown stain in these tissue sections (Figure 4A). Accumulation of SCMAS was evident in KO-Veh animals compared with Het controls in the cortex, hippocampus, and spinal cord, but not in the cerebellum (Figure 4B). The low dose of AAV9/MFSD8 had minimal effect on SCMAS staining in these same tissue regions. It should be noted that in the cerebellum and hippocampus, variable and sometimes high background staining made the automated image analysis inconsistent at times, which may explain the apparent increase of SCMAS upon low-dose treatment in the cerebellum. Our opinion, given qualitatively and without being blind to treatment or genotype, is that there is not an increase in SCMAS staining in the cerebellum. In contrast, the high dose of AAV9/MFSD8 showed trends of reduced SCMAS accumulation by up to 50.2% in the brain and spinal cord of KO mice, although the differences compared with that of vehicle-injected KO mice were not statistically significant (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 1).

GFAP immunoreactivity was significantly increased in the cortex of KO-Veh group mice compared with Het controls at the age of 4.5 months, and the high dose of AAV9/MFSD8 tended to reduce GFAP immunoreactivity by 38.8% in the cortex of KO mice (Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 1). Similar trends of increased GFAP immunoreactivity were observed in the hippocampus, cerebellum, and spinal cord of the KO-Veh group, which showed consistent trends of reduction upon treatment with AAV9/MFSD8, but none of the differences were statistically significant (Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 1).

Cluster of differentiation 68 (CD68) immunoreactivity is an alternative marker to Iba1 for microglia, but this was not significantly increased in any brain region analyzed in any group compared with KO-Veh at the age of 4.5 months (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 1). NeuN+, total cell numbers, and the NeuN+/total cell ratio were not significantly changed in any brain region analyzed in any group compared with KO-Veh at the age of 4.5 months (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 1). Taken together, these data suggest that the AAV9/MFSD8 GT is effective at slowing or preventing histological signs of disease progression, but that these effects are dose dependent and require a high dose to be effective.

AAV9/MFSD8 GT improves survival rate, extends median life span, and maintains normal body weight longer in KO mice. There is increased mortality in KO mice along with associated behavioral deficits (6). We found that KO-Veh animals started experiencing mortality after 2 months of age, and survival drastically decreased between 6 and 11 months of age (Figure 6A). AAV9/MFSD8 administration had a significant effect on survival in both an age-dependent and dose-dependent manner, with the early treatment and high-dose group showing a larger increase in survival, whereas the late-treatment and low-dose groups showed moderately increased survival (Figure 6A). The i.t. high dose of AAV9/MFSD8 at P7–P10 resulted in a greater than doubling of median life span (16.8 months versus 7.8 months in KO-Veh mice; Figure 6A). There was no survival benefit when KO mice were treated at 6 months of age with the high i.t. dose (Supplemental Figure 4), further supporting that CLN7 needs to be treated early for treatment to be effective. There was a notable drop in body weight (BW) as KO mice approached median survival age across all dose cohorts (Figure 6, B–E). All KO-Veh mice lost BW rapidly from approximately 6 months of age, whereas AAV9/MFSD8-treated KO mice showed an age- and dose-dependent maintenance of normal BW for a longer time. No neurologic symptoms or general malaise related to the treatment was observed. These results suggest that AAV9/MFSD8 GT is effective and safe in this preclinical disease model.

Figure 6 AAV9/MFSD8 GT improves survival rate, extends median life span, and maintains normal BW longer in KO mice. High (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse) dose of AAV9/MFSD8 vector was administered i.t. to equal numbers of male and female mice at P7–P10 or P120. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curve shows the survival over time with median survival and mouse number enrolled in parentheses. Data were compared with log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 compared with KO-Veh. (B–E) BW of animal treated at P7–P10 (B and C) or P120 (D and E). All data in B–E are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 16–40). Two-way ANOVA with repeated measures was used for significance analyses.

AAV9/MFSD8 GT restores impaired behavioral phenotypes in KO mice. There are motor deficits, including hind-limb paralysis, tremors, and epilepsies, in the KO mice (6) that correlate with the neurodegenerative manifestation in CLN7 patient populations (23, 24). To determine whether AAV9/MFSD8 GT ameliorates these deficits, mouse cohorts underwent a battery of behavioral testing that included rotarod, open-field, marble-burying, and wire-hang tests (Figure 7). These tests were selected based on known or suspected deficits in the KO mouse model as well as for their ability to be repeated longitudinally. Performance of mice on the rotarod reflects motor coordination capabilities (44). The cohorts were tested for their ability to walk forward without falling on a horizontal rod rotating on its long axis at an accelerating speed. Latency to fall was recorded over multiple trials per mouse. This assay quantifies loss or improvements in the motor-coordination differences between untreated and treated KO mice. The open-field test in mice is a tool to assess novel environment exploration, anxiety-related behavior, and general locomotor activity (45). Performance of the KO mice on these tests had not been previously reported; thus, this testing will serve to assess both the utility of the open-field test for the CLN7-specific phenotype and for potential therapeutic rescue. Additionally, mice were tested for marble burying, a behavioral assay that utilizes the natural digging behavior of mice. Increased digging/marble burying can be observed in multiple models of psychiatric disease (46). Wire hang was also used to test grip strength.

Figure 7 AAV9/MFSD8 GT restores impaired behavioral phenotypes in KO mice. High (5 × 1011 vg/mouse) or low (1.25 × 1011 vg/mouse) dose of AAV9/MFSD8 vector was administered i.t. to equal numbers of male and female mice at P7–P10 or P120. The mice were allowed to complete rotarod (A), open-field (B–D), marble-burying (E), and wire-hang (F) tests. All data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 16–40). Data sets of each time point that passed tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with α set at 0.05 and Dunnett’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. Data sets that did not pass tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using the Kruskal-Wallis test with α set at 0.05 and Dunn’s correction for relevant pairwise comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, compared with KO-Veh.

No or minimal behavioral deficits were observed between Het control animals and KO-Veh or KO-AAV9/MFSD8 dosed animals at 2 or 4 months of age (Figure 7). At 6 months of age, behavioral deficits were observed in the KO-Veh group compared with Het controls in multiple assays including rotarod, open field, and marble burying, with deficit rescue observable in the P7–P10 high-dose group. KO-Veh animals performed poorly on the rotarod compared with Het controls, with a significantly shortened latency to fall across 8 trials (Figure 7A). This deficit was ameliorated in the P7–P10 high-dose group, which performed significantly better than the KO-Veh group and was not significantly different from the Het control group. In the open field, KO-Veh animals were hyperactive, traveling a greater total distance during the testing period, and spent significantly more time on the periphery of the testing arena compared with Het controls (Figure 7, B–D). Spending more time in the periphery of the testing arena in KO-Veh animals is indicative of anxiety-like behavior and was normalized in the P7–P10 high-dose group. In marble burying, KO-Veh mice buried significantly fewer marbles than Het controls, as did both KO low-dose groups (Figure 7E). This was an unexpected finding, since mouse models of anxiety and psychiatric disorders show an increase in digging/marble burying; however, studies have also shown that hippocampal lesions can reduce these natural behaviors (47). While there was a trend toward normalization of marble-burying behavior in the high-dose treatment groups, it was not statistically significant. There were no significant differences between any groups in wire-hang performance (Figure 7F) at 6 months of age.

Only 6 KO-Veh animals survived to the 9-month testing, and these animals were unable to stay on the rotarod testing apparatus for more than a few seconds (Figure 7A). All treated animals performed better on the rotarod than KO-Veh animals, with early treatment achieving better benefits. In the open field, there were only significant differences in the total distance traveled (Figure 7, B–D). The P7–P10 and P120 high-dose–treated animals remained hyperactive compared with Het controls and KO-Veh animals.

All KO-Veh animals died by 12 months of age, and only 1 P120 low-dose animal survived to the 12-month testing (Figure 6A). Thus, the behavior tests were mainly performed on other groups, including Het controls, P7–P10 low dose, P7–P10 high dose, and P120 high dose (Figure 7, A–D). The majority of treated animals were able to perform on the rotarod, with only the P7–P10 high-dose group having a latency to fall comparable to that of the Het controls (Figure 7A). In the open field, the P7–P10 treated animals remained hyperactive (Figure 7B).

There were only a few treated KO animals alive by 15 months of age and no animals alive by 18 months of age in other treatment groups. Remaining animals were either Het controls or KOs treated with P7–P10 high dose (Figure 6A). The remaining KO animals treated with P7–P10 high dose were still able to perform well on the rotarod and open field, with performance comparable to that of Het controls (Figure 7, A–D).

Taking these data together, there were notable behavioral deficits starting from 6 months of age in the KO mice, and some deficits seen on the rotarod and open field were completely restored in the P7–P10 high-dose group, with a trend toward improvement in some other treatment groups. All these results indicate positive treatment effects of AAV9/MFSD8 GT in both survival and quality of life.

AAV9/MFSD8 GT is safe and well tolerated in WT mice in a non-GLP study. To demonstrate the long-term safety of the AAV9/MFSD8 vector, WT C57BL/6J mice were injected i.t. with the AAV9/MFSD8 vector in a non-GLP study (Figure 8A). The mice were randomized to different groups, injected i.t. with 5 μL of vehicle or different doses of AAV9/MFSD8 vectors from University of North Carolina–Vector Core (UNC) or Vigene Biosciences, and monitored up to 1 year following injection for BW, survival, adverse events, and histopathology evaluation. The UNC- and Vigene-produced vectors were retitered in parallel, then evaluated for equivalency by conducting a limited biodistribution analysis after i.v. injection in mice at the same dose. Biodistribution results demonstrated that they were functionally equivalent (Figure 8B). In this non-GLP study, there was no significant difference in BW between groups in male or female mice at any point of assessment and any dose tested (Figure 8, C and D). There were no obvious signs of morbidity in the adult WT mice dosed with AAV9/MFSD8 at doses up to 9.50 × 1011 vg/mouse over the duration of the study. There were 4 unexpected deaths in this study: 1 animal found dead in the control group injected with vehicle with no obvious reason, 1 found dead in the treated group injected with 4.47 × 1011 vg/mouse with no obvious reason, 1 found dead in the treated group injected with 9.50 × 1011 vg/mouse that was most likely caused by overgrooming-induced severe back injury, and 1 euthanized for animal welfare in the treated group injected with 9.50 × 1011 vg/mouse because of overgrooming-induced severe back and leg injury. Therefore, there were no significant differences in survival rates between groups in male or female mice (Figure 8, E and F). At the end of the experiment, the tissues of the 46 surviving mice were sent out for a blinded histopathology evaluation that concluded that none of the microscopic findings were suggestive of adverse effects related to vector administration in these mice (Supplemental Toxicology Report 1, UTSW). Taken together, all these results demonstrate that doses up to 9.50 × 1011 vg/mouse are well tolerated in WT C57BL/6J mice up to 12 months following treatment.

Figure 8 AAV9/MFSD8 GT does not significantly affect BW or survival rate of WT mice in non-GLP toxicity study. (A) Experimental design of the non-GLP toxicity study in WT mice. (B) In vivo equivalence of preclinical lots of AAV9/MFSD8 vectors from UNC and Vigene. WT Mice (n = 3) in each group were injected with the vector via tail vein in a 200 μL bolus of 2 × 1011 vg/mouse. Mouse heart, liver, and brain were harvested a week later for biodistribution analysis. Data sets that passed tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using unpaired t test with α set at 0.05. Data sets that did not pass tests for normality or homogeneity of variance were analyzed using Mann-Whitney U test with α set at 0.05. No significance was observed. (C and D) BW of WT mice (n = 5/group/sex) treated with vector from UNC (C) or Vigene (D). Two-way ANOVA with repeated measures was used for statistical analysis, and no interaction significance was observed. All data in B–D are presented as mean ± SEM. (E and F) Survival rate of WT mice (n = 5/group/sex) treated with vector from UNC (E) or Vigene (F). Data shown in Kaplan-Meier survival curve were compared with log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. No significance was observed.

AAV9/MFSD8 GT is safe and well tolerated in WT rats in a GLP study. To further demonstrate the safety and biodistribution pattern of AAV9/MFSD8 vector, WT Crl:CD(SD) (CD) rats were injected with AAV9/MFSD8 vector in a GLP study (Figure 9A). The animal study was performed by Charles River Laboratories Inc. Male and female CD rats were randomized into cohorts, with 5 males and 5 females per cohort, and dosed by a qualified laboratory technician. At the initiation of dosing, the animals assigned to the study were approximately 56 to 63 days old and injected i.t. once in each animal with a dose of 5 × 1011, 2 × 1012, or 6 × 1012 vg/rat. All animals were monitored up to 90 days following the injection for BW, survival, biodistribution, rotarod performance, and toxicology, including blood chemistry and histopathology. Rats were sacrificed on day 7, 28, or 90 after injection, and tissues were collected for biodistribution and toxicity evaluation. In this GLP rat study, there was no significant difference in BW between groups in male or female rats at any point of assessment and any dose tested (Figure 9B). There were no obvious signs of morbidity or mortality in the adult WT rats dosed with AAV9/MFSD8 at doses up to 6 × 1012 vg/rat over the duration of the study. Total genomic DNA was purified from tissue samples collected at necropsy day 28, using a QIAGEN QIAcube HT. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) was used to determine the quantity of the MFSD8 transgene per diploid rat genome (Figure 9C). Consistent with the results in mice (Figure 2C), i.t. delivery of AAV9/MFSD8 vector resulted in a dose-dependent increase of MFSD8 vector DNA across the CNS (brain and spinal cord) and peripheral organs (heart, lung, liver, kidney, ovary, and testes). The MFSD8 vector DNA was concentrated closest to the injection site in the spinal cord and detected at lower levels in multiple brain regions. In the peripheral organs, similar high amounts of MFSD8 DNA persisted in liver and heart and to a lesser extent in testes, ovary, lung, and kidney. The pattern of CLN7 biodistribution in this study is consistent with that expected from AAV9 and observed in a previous study from our laboratory where a similar vector, scAAV9/JeT-hGANopt-SpA, was injected i.t. into WT rats at a dose of 6.6 × 1011 vg/rat (our unpublished findings). Collectively, i.t. delivery of AAV9/MFSD8 resulted in broad MFSD8 biodistribution across the rat body, which is considered to portray the normal biodistribution pattern expected for an AAV9 vector in rats, with vector biodistribution increasing linearly with dose. Moreover, there was no indication of reduced vector biodistribution compared with that expected, suggesting a lack of vector loss due to cellular toxicity. Clinical pathology revealed a minor immune or inflammatory stimulus, including increases in lymphocyte and leukocyte count, increases in fibrinogen and globulin concentration, and decreases in triglyceride concentration (Supplemental Table 2), which lacked definitive microscopic correlates and were mostly resolved by the end of the observation period. All animals survived to their scheduled terminal necropsies. At the end of the experiment, the tissues of all enrolled rats were sent out for blinded comprehensive histopathology evaluation, which concluded that there were no scAAV9/MFSD8-related macroscopic findings or microscopic changes directly attributable to the administration of the test article, except increased thymus weights in males at the high dose. Microscopically, only minimal and multifocal hemorrhages were seen in the thymus. The increased thymus weights had no clear histopathological correlation and therefore were considered to have unclear toxicological significance (Supplemental Toxicology Report 2, Charles River Laboratories). Taking these data together, administration of the scAAV9/MFSD8 vector up to 6 × 1012 vg/rat resulted in dose-dependent increase of MFSD8 vector DNA across the rat body and was not associated with any mortality, clinical observations, altered rotarod performance, BW, or food-consumption changes, further demonstrating the safety of the AAV9/MFSD8 vector.