CLN7 gene therapy: hope for an ultra-rare condition

As with all first-in-human gene-therapy studies, suitability of this dose extrapolation will be a key question going into the clinical trial. On a linear basis, the proposed dose is marginally lower than the most efficacious dose tested in mice, but species differences unfortunately suggest that efficiency of gene replacement declines with increasing body size, favoring even higher doses than those suggested by linear models (13, 14). Chen et al. (9) also lacks any characterization of biodistribution in nonhuman primates, which are believed to offer the best approximation of gene transfer efficiency in humans, further impeding dose extrapolation. Thus, while the proposed 1 × 1015 total vg dose offers a conservative safety margin and a reasonable hope for clinical efficacy, it is likely that an optimally efficacious dose would be considerably higher. Unfortunately, as the authors suggest, manufacturing considerations most commonly dictate what is achievable for a top dose in clinical studies, as intrathecal administration is limited by volume and total doses are thus dependent on vector prep concentration. AAV9 vectors tend to aggregate when concentrated beyond about 1 × 1014 capsid particles/mL, and this practical limitation has surely been a determinant of top doses in trials for many CSF-administered gene therapies (15, 16).

The Chen et al. (9) results also highlight a key dependency for efficacy on age of dosing. In Mfsd8–/– mice, dosing early in life at postnatal days 7 to 10 conferred nearly three times the life span extension as compared with dosing at postnatal day 120. Dosing at 6 months of age offered no life span extension. Unfortunately, it is unclear exactly what these results may suggest for individuals living with CLN7 Batten disease. Approximations of age equivalency between mice and humans are rough at best and are complicated even further by poorly understood differences in the timing of disease progression. In any case, the inverse relationship between age of dosing and subsequent efficacy supports what has long been assumed for pediatric neurodegenerative disorders — prevention of pathology and symptom development is more feasible than stabilization, which is more feasible than reversal. In a disease such as CLN7 Batten, wherein cell-autonomous defects lead to an aggressive cascade of neuronal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neurodegeneration (11), disease-modifying therapies such as this one will be most efficacious when deployed as early as possible in disease progression.

The limitations of the present study in no way undermine what is a notably thorough body of work. Rather, they highlight key challenges encountered across the gene-therapy space: Even the best animal models are remarkably lacking. We have an immature understanding of dose scaling. And we are rarely able to treat patients as early as we would like. Still, work such as Chen et al. (9) paves the way for safe clinical trials with a reasonable expectation of efficacy and initiates what may be a long road ahead for clinical optimization of the therapy. For families affected by CLN7 Batten disease, who face the certainty of severe disease and unrelenting progression, this study also provides much needed hope.