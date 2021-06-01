Eliminating hypoxic tumor cells improves response to PARP inhibitors in homologous recombination–deficient cancer models

Hypoxia causes resistance to PARPi in an HIF-independent pathway. We set out to investigate the effect of hypoxia on sensitivity of HR-deficient cells to PARPi. To test this, we exposed a panel of HR-deficient cell lines, SUM149 (BRCA1 mutation), OVCAR8 (functional deficiency of BRCA1 gene), CAPAN1 (BRCA2 mutation), and HT1080 (heterozygous IDH1 R132C mutation), to PARPis (olaparib and talazoparib) under normoxic or moderate hypoxic (2% oxygen) conditions. Our results showed that cells cultured in hypoxia were significantly more resistant to PARPi treatment independently of the type of HR deficiency (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146256DS1). For example, there was substantial resistance of the hypoxic SUM149 cells to olaparib and talazoparib, with about 8-fold and 4-fold increases in cell survival compared with normoxic cells at doses of 1 μM and 1 nM, respectively. In HT1080 cells, we observed a 6-fold and 13-fold increase in survival of hypoxic versus normoxic cells treated with 1 μM olaparib and 10 nM talazoparib, respectively.

Figure 1 Hypoxia causes resistance to PARPis in an HIF-independent pathway. (A) Clonogenic formation of HR-deficient cells (SUM149, OVCAR, CAPAN-1, HT1080), and HR-proficient cells (MDA231) treated with indicated doses of olaparib or talazoparib for 7 days under normoxic (black lines) or hypoxic (red lines) conditions, followed by 7- to 10-day culture in the absence of inhibitor. Survival relative to vehicle-treated cells is plotted (2-way ANOVA, interaction P value, normoxia versus hypoxia; at least 3 biological replicates). (B) Clonogenic formation of MDA231 cells treated with indicated doses of olaparib or talazoparib for 2 days under normoxia (black lines), 2% oxygen (red lines) or 0.5% oxygen (blue lines), followed by 7- to 10-day culture in the absence of inhibitor. Survival relative to vehicle-treated cells is plotted (2-way ANOVA, adjusted P value, normoxia versus hypoxia; at least 3 biological replicates). See also Supplemental Figure 1B. (C) qRT-PCR measuring BRCA1, BRCA2, and RAD51 mRNA levels in MDA231 cells incubated under different oxygen tensions. Measurements were normalized to 18S mRNA levels and expressed as fold change compared with normoxia (2-way ANOVA, adjusted P value; hypoxia versus normoxia for each gene; n = 3). (D) Clonogenic survival assay of OVCAR8 cells expressing the indicated shRNA treated with olaparib or talazoparib for 7 days under normoxia or hypoxia. Interaction P value by 2-way ANOVA shScr versus shHIF for each treatment, n = 3 (left panels). Immunoblots (right panels) showing silencing efficiencies of shRNAs; β-actin is a loading control. See also Supplemental Figure 1H. Data are represented as mean ± SEM (represented by error bars).

We also found that survival of the HR-proficient MDA231 cells was significantly increased in hypoxia (2% oxygen) compared with normoxia, although higher doses of PARPi were required to observe measurable cellular toxicity in normoxia (Figure 1A). Sensitivity of these cells to PARPi was instead significantly enhanced under conditions of severe hypoxia (0.5% oxygen), consistent with previous reports (Figure 1B) (18, 19, 21, 22). Analysis of HR gene expression in MDA231 cells indicated that BRCA1 and RAD51 gene expression was significantly suppressed under 0.5%, but not under 2%, oxygen conditions (Figure 1C).

PARP1 is responsible for more than 90% of cellular PARylation (28) and its loss or reduced expression in human cancer cell lines results from PARPi treatment (12, 29). In our experiments, PARP1 protein levels detected by Western blotting in SUM149 cells treated with either olaparib or talazoparib remained unaltered under hypoxia (Supplemental Figure 1B). In addition, both PARPis were able to efficiently suppress PARylation in a range of hypoxic cells, ruling out loss of PARP1 protein, compensation by other PARP family proteins, loss of PAR glycohydrolase (PARG), or upregulation of any drug efflux transporters as the cause of the observed resistance (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D) (30–32).

There were also no significant changes in cell-cycle distribution (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F) or proliferation (Supplemental Figure 1G) upon incubation under hypoxia, which strongly excludes the possibility of a confounding effect arising from altered cell-cycle distribution. This is in accordance with previous studies that showed that moderate hypoxia does not affect cell-cycle distribution or cellular proliferation, suggesting cell-cycle perturbations are not involved in PARP resistance under 2% oxygen conditions (20, 33).

We further tested the effect of different moderate oxygen tensions on OVCAR8 cells treated with PARPis. Response to PARPi was oxygen dependent, with cells maintained under 5% oxygen levels showing more drug resistance than normoxic cells, but more drug sensitivity than cells cultured under 2% oxygen conditions (Supplemental Figure 1H). To investigate whether the observed hypoxia-mediated resistance to PARPi is HIF dependent, we generated HIF-deficient OVCAR8 cells by knocking down the different HIF components (HIF1α, HIF2α, and HIFβ) and then tested their sensitivity to PARPi under normoxic and hypoxic conditions. HIF1 and HIF2 knockdown did not alter cellular sensitivity to PARPi under either oxygen tensions (Figure 1D), suggesting that HIF is not a mediator of the observed cellular resistance to PARPi.

Hypoxia is associated with resistance to PARPi in vivo. We aimed to test whether our observation of hypoxia-mediated resistance to PARPis in HR-deficient cells also occurs in tumors. OVCAR8 xenografts were treated once daily with 50 mg/kg olaparib or vehicle and assayed for DNA damage–induced apoptosis (Schema shown in Figure 2A). Tumor lysates were used to confirm that inhibition of PARP activity was achieved in vivo through a reduction in PAR levels, and this was associated with an overall increase in tumor DNA damage as detected by γH2AX (Figure 2B). In support of hypoxia-induced resistance to PARPis in cell culture, we found decreased TUNEL-positive cells in hypoxic (pimonidazole or CA9 positive) subregions of PARPi-treated tumors as compared with normoxic regions by immunohistochemical staining, confirming that hypoxia is associated with resistance to PARPi-induced damage in vivo (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Hypoxia is associated with resistance to PARPi in vivo. (A) Schematic diagram of olaparib treatment. OVCAR8 xenografts were treated once daily for 2 days with vehicle or olaparib (50 mg/kg) and then collected for immunohistochemical staining and determination of PARP activity (vehicle, n = 3; olaparib, n = 3). (B) Western blot analysis of PAR levels (left panel) and γH2AX (right panel) in tumor lysates collected 2 hours after the final olaparib dose. β-Actin is a loading control. (C) Representative immunohistochemical staining of vehicle- and olaparib–treated tumors shows absence of TUNEL staining in pimonidazole-positive (left panel) and CA9-positive (right panel) regions. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Plot of relationship between hypoxia score of PDX tumors and their sensitivity to olaparib (50 mg/kg). R2 = 0.59, P = 0.015, Spearman’s correlation.

The efficacy of olaparib in a range of breast cancer patient-derived tumor xenografts (PDTXs) was previously tested by Bruna et al. (34) and the results archived in the Breast Cancer PDTX Encyclopaedia biobank (http://caldaslab.cruk.cam.ac.uk/bcape). We applied a previously validated, robust hypoxia signature, developed by Buffa et al. (35), and observed a strong inverse correlation between hypoxia scores of the tumors and their sensitivity to olaparib therapy. PDTXs with higher hypoxic scores were the most resistant to PARPi therapy based on changes in tumor growth (Figure 2D). Thus, both tumor cell–derived xenografts and PDTXs indicate that hypoxia was linked with decreased PARPi efficacy.

Hypoxia is a common feature of cancers (15). By taking advantage of the expanded The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data to calculate the hypoxic score of different cancer types, we confirmed that hypoxia is present in a wide range of cancers (Supplemental Figure 2A.) Focusing on breast cancer, we showed that breast tumors are significantly more hypoxic than normal breast tissue, and more interestingly, breast tumors with BRCA1/2 mutations had significantly higher hypoxic scores when compared with non–BRCA1/2-deficient tumors (Supplemental Figure 2B), a finding that, as far as we are aware, has not been previously recognized.

PARPi-induced DNA damage and activation of C-NHEJ pathway are diminished in hypoxia. Treatment with PARPi for 48 hours in normoxia was associated with increased phosphorylation of DNA damage response (DDR) markers H2AX on serine 139 (γH2AX), KAP1 on serine 824, and Chk1 on serine 345, while phosphorylation of these proteins was significantly lower in PARPi-treated hypoxic cells (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Quantitative studies of DNA damage in SUM149, OVCAR8, and HT1080 cells revealed substantially increased γH2AX foci in normoxia as compared with hypoxia upon inhibition of PARP (Figures 3B and Supplemental Figure 3B). Additionally, PARPi resulted in an augmentation of chromatin-bound PARP1 levels in normoxia versus hypoxia (Figure 3C) without affecting total cellular PARP1 levels (Supplemental Figure 1B), confirming that DNA damage occurs at higher levels in normoxia, since persistent PARP1-DNA complexes, induced by PARPi, are toxic to the cells (12).

Figure 3 PARPi-induced DNA damage and activation of C-NHEJ pathway are limited in hypoxia. (A) Immunoblots of DDR proteins in SUM149 cells treated with vehicle or PARPi for 48 hours under normoxia or hypoxia. See also Supplemental Figure 3A. (B) Representative images (left) and quantification (right) of γH2AX foci analyzed by high-throughput microscopy in SUM149 cells after 48 hours of PARPi treatment in normoxia or hypoxia (right panel). Original magnification, ×20. See also Supplemental Figure 3B. P values determined by 2-way ANOVA (n = 3). (C) Immunoblot of chromatin-bound PARP1 and ORC2 (loading control) after 48 hours of PARPi treatment. (D–H) C-NHEJ pathway is a major contributor to PARPi toxicity in HR-deficient cells in normoxia, but not in hypoxia. (D) Average number of pDNA-PKcs (T2609) foci per cell after 48 hours of PARPi treatment (n = 3); see also Supplemental Figure 3C. (E) Clonogenic survival of BRCA1-deficient cells SUM149 treated for 96 hours with indicated concentrations of olaparib (left panel) or talazoparib (right panel) in combination with vehicle or 3 μM DNA-PKi (NU7441) under normoxic (black lines) or hypoxic (colored lines) culture conditions, followed by 7- to 10-day culture in the absence of inhibitor. Survival relative to untreated cells is plotted (n = 3 for each condition). (F) Average number of p53BP1 S25 foci per nucleus in SUM149 cells (n = 3); see also Supplemental Figure 3D. (G) Immunoblot of chromatin-bound p53BP1 S25 and total 53BP1 after 48 hours of PARPi treatment is shown; ORC2 is a loading control. (H) Percentage of cells with more than 3 RIF-1 foci after 48 hours of PARPi treatment. Data are represented as mean ± SEM (represented by error bars). P values determined by 2-way ANOVA. (I) Hypoxia does not reverse HR status in HR-deficient cells. The TLR system (44) was used to measure the relative ratio of end-joining (mCherry) and HR (EGFP) repair of a DSB in SUM149 cells after expression of I-SceI and 5′ EGFP under normoxia and hypoxia. A diagram of the TLR is represented. P values determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 4 for each condition). See also Supplemental Figure 3, E and F.

Classical NHEJ (C-NHEJ), a highly error-prone repair process, is essential for effective toxicity of PARPi, and inhibition or downregulation of its components has been shown to diminish toxicity of PARPi in HR-deficient cells (36). Since this conclusion is based on cells treated under normoxic conditions, we sought to evaluate the role of the C-NHEJ pathway under hypoxic conditions. We examined the phosphorylation of DNA-dependent protein kinase, catalytic subunit (DNA-PKcs) on T2609, which is necessary for efficient C-NHEJ (37), and found that phosphorylation of this site in PARPi-treated cells was significantly higher under normoxia than hypoxia (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3C). Coadministration of the DNA-PK inhibitor (DNA-PKi) NU7441 reversed the cytotoxic effects of PARPi in SUM149 cells under both culture conditions, suggesting that the C-NHEJ plays a crucial role for PARPi toxicity, but does not play a special role under hypoxic conditions (Figure 3E).

We further analyzed SUM149 cells for foci containing p53BP1 that is phosphorylated on S25. The location of S25 in the S/T-Q motif of p53BP1 is important for RAP1-interacting factor 1 (RIF1) binding, inhibiting resection and subsequent activation of the C-NHEJ pathway (38–40). Treatment with PARPi under hypoxia inhibited the induction of p53BP1 S25 phosphorylation and RIF1 foci as well as chromatin-bound p53BP1 protein, but not in cells treated with PARPi in normoxia (Figure 3, F–H). In addition, similar differences in 53BP1 foci between normoxia and hypoxia were also observed in PARPi-treated OVCAR8 and HT1080 cells (Supplemental Figure 3D).

Loss of 53BP1 and RIF1 correlate with reversion of HR deficiency, leading to alleviation of hypersensitivity to PARP inhibition (41–43). Although, in our study, the 2 proteins were lost to a certain extent in hypoxia, we failed to see a reversion of HR based on the fact that mRNA levels of BRCA1, BRCA2, and RAD51 genes remained suppressed (Supplemental Figure 3E). To corroborate this finding, we used the traffic light reporter (TLR) system that is designed to generate a flow-cytometric readout for repair at I-SceI–induced DNA DSBs (44). We found that resolution of these breaks through HR was unchanged because HR was already impaired, but that there was a significant reduction in the frequency of end-joining events in hypoxia (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 3F). This is consistent with the concept that PARPi-induced toxicity is reliant on activation of the C-NHEJ pathway.

Hypoxia-mediated PAPRi resistance is associated with low ROS production. Oxidative damage from ROS causes DNA damage in the form of base damage, SSBs, and DSBs (45), and PARPis rely on unrepaired DNA damage to cause cellular toxicity (4). We hypothesized that the lack of ROS in hypoxia is responsible for the observed differences in toxicity between normoxic and hypoxic cells. We found that production of ROS was significantly reduced after 48 hours of incubation in hypoxia as detected by dichlorofluorescein (DCF) fluorescence (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A), and this was associated with substantially reduced levels of 8 oxo-dG staining (Figure 4B). We then sought to determine whether hypoxic cells (SUM149 and HT1080) are intrinsically resistant to PARPi-induced DNA damage by measuring accumulation of γH2AX foci over time (Figures 4C and Supplemental Figure 4B). Upon treatment with PARPi, γH2AX was similarly induced in normoxia and hypoxia starting from 2 hours and continuing for 6 hours of drug incubation. However, at 24 hours of incubation, there were substantially higher levels of γH2AX foci in normoxia which remained elevated over 48 hours of treatment. Preincubation of cells for 48 hours in hypoxia prior to a 6-hour treatment with PARPi resulted in reduced induction of γH2AX foci (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4C). Further treatment of these cells with 50 μM H 2 O 2 for 2 hours in hypoxia reversed this effect in PARPi-treated cells (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4D), suggesting that PARPi-induced damage can be enhanced in hypoxia with hydroxyl radical–generating stress.

Figure 4 Hypoxia-mediated PAPRi resistance is associated with low ROS production. (A) Relative quantity of ROS (detected by DCF) produced upon treatment of cells with PAPRi for 48 hours under normoxia or hypoxia (P values determined by 2-way ANOVA, n = 3). See also Supplemental Figure 4A. (B) Quantification of 8-oxo-dG staining analyzed by high-throughput microscopy in SUM149 cells after 48-hour incubation under normoxic or hypoxic culture conditions. H 2 O 2 (50 μM) used as a positive control (P values determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 3). (C) Percentage of SUM149 cells with more than 10 γH2AX foci per nucleus after 2 hours, 6 hours, 24 hours, and 48 hours of PARPi treatment under normoxic or hypoxic culture conditions, n = 3. See also Supplemental Figure 4B. (D) Percentage of SUM149 cells with more than 10 γH2AX foci per nucleus after 6 hours of PARPi treatment in normoxic or hypoxic culture conditions and after 48 hours of preincubation in hypoxia (P values determined by 2-way ANOVA, n = 3). See also Supplemental Figure 4C. (E) Percentage of SUM149 cells with more than 10 γH2AX foci per nucleus after 48 hours of PARPi treatment under hypoxic culture conditions followed by 2-hour treatment with 50 μM H 2 O 2 (P values determined by 2-way ANOVA, n = 3). (F) Experimental setup for replication fork progression assay. Representative fields of DNA fibers are indicated. Scale bars: 10 μm. (G) Effect of hypoxia on PARPi-induced fork regulation. DNA fibers from SUM149 cells treated with talazoparib (10nM) for 48 hours under normoxia or hypoxia. Scored forks: (normoxia) vehicle = 726; talazoparib = 633; (hypoxia) vehicle = 758; talazoparib = 792; n = 2 biological replicates. Whiskers indicate the 5th and 95th percentiles, and the center values depict the median. P values determined by 1-way ANOVA.

Replication stress is often associated with the formation of DNA breaks (46). Previous findings by Maya-Mendoza and colleagues suggest that inhibition of PARylation induces replication stress and also leads to accelerated fork velocity, reduced cell viability, and increased genomic instability. These observations were, however, limited to normoxic culture conditions (47). We performed single-molecule DNA fiber analysis of replication fork progression in SUM149 cells treated with PARPi under normoxic as well as hypoxic conditions. After treatment with talazoparib, cells were pulsed with iododeoxyuridine (IdU) and then with chlorodeoxyuridine (CldU) to label newly synthesized DNA. The double labeling with IdU and CldU allowed the assessment of fork velocity by measuring the lengths of the CldU tracts (Figure 4F). In our experimental setting, talazoparib caused a substantial increase in fork velocity under normoxic and hypoxic conditions (Figure 4G).

Hypoxia is also implicated in resistance to other inhibitors of the alt-NHEJ pathway. Since PARP is involved in the repair of DNA DSBs through the alt-NHEJ pathway (6) and BRCA1/2-deficient tumors are dependent on Polθ-dependent repair (48, 49), we sought to investigate the hypoxic response to inhibition of elements of this pathway other than PARP.

We first investigated the lethality of L67, a competitive inhibitor that specifically targets DNA repair by inhibiting alt-NHEJ ligases (LigI/III) without affecting C-NHEJ, under normoxic and hypoxic conditions (50). Hypoxic SUM149, OVCAR8 cells, and HT1080 cells were substantially more resistant to L67 when compared with normoxic cells with a difference of up to 100-fold when the drug was used at a concentration of 6 μM (Figure 5A). In addition, L67 reduced clonogenicity of cells treated with PARPi for 4 days only under normoxic conditions, which is in agreement with previously published data showing that leukemia cells were hypersensitive to the combination of L67 and PARPi (51). The combination, however, had no effect on PARPi-induced toxicity under hypoxia in our study (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 Hypoxia is also implicated in resistance to other inhibitors of the alt-NHEJ pathway. (A) Clonogenic formation of SUM149, OVCAR8, and HT1080 treated with indicated doses of L67 for 7 days under normoxic (black lines) or hypoxic (red lines) culture conditions, followed by 7- to 10-day culture in the absence of inhibitor. Survival relative to vehicle-treated cells is plotted. Interaction P value, normoxia versus hypoxia, determined by 2-way ANOVA. n = 3. (B) Colony formation of SUM149 cells treated for 96 hours with L67 (3 μM) and olaparib (0.1 μM) or talazoparib (1 nM) under normoxia or hypoxia. Results expressed as survival ratio relative to vehicle-treated groups. P value calculated by t test, combination treatments versus single treatments. n = 4. (C) Colony formation of OVCAR8 cells treated for 96 hours with L67 (3 μM) and olaparib (1 μM) or talazoparib (10 nM) under normoxia or hypoxia. Results expressed as survival ratio relative to vehicle-treated groups. P value calculated by t test, combination treatments versus single treatments. n = 3. (D) Colony formation of HT1080 cells expressing the indicated CRISPR/CAS9 constructs to knockdown Polθ and treated for 7 days with the indicated doses of talazoparib under normoxic (left panel) or hypoxic (right panel) culture conditions, followed by 7- to 10-day culture in the absence of inhibitor. Survival relative to vehicle-treated cells is plotted. Interaction P value, normoxia versus hypoxia, determined by 2-way ANOVA. (E) qRT-PCR measuring PolQ mRNA levels in HT1080 cells. Measurements were normalized to 18S mRNA levels and expressed as fold change compared with CRISPR scrambled PolQ. n = 3. Data are represented as mean ± SEM (represented by error bars).

Sensitivity of HT1080 cells to talazoparib was enhanced upon knockout of Polθ under normoxic conditions, which is consistent with previously published data confirming the role of Polθ in enhancing toxicity of PARPi (48). Interestingly, absence of Polθ under hypoxia did not have an effect on PARPi-induced toxicity, suggesting that Polθ-dependent repair is not engaged under low oxygen tensions (Figure 5D). Efficient knockout of Polθ was confirmed with measurements of mRNA levels (Figure 5E).

Combination drug administration induces synergistic cytotoxicity and decreases clonogenicity in vitro. Our findings have prompted us to hypothesize that exploiting hypoxia by inducing DNA damage might be an effective therapeutic strategy in enhancing response to PARPi. Tirapazamine (TPZ), a hypoxia-activated prodrug, is known to cause substantially higher levels of SSBs than DSBs (52), which makes it an ideal candidate for combining with PARP inhibition.

We assessed the effect of combining TPZ with PARPi on cellular toxicity in SUM149 and OVCAR8 cells and found that this combination resulted in a significant decrease in cell survival as compared with either drug alone (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 6 Combination drug administration induces synergistic cytotoxicity and decreases clonogenic survival in vitro. (A) Cell survival of SUM149 cells treated with olaparib (0.001–10 μM) and TPZ (0.1–50 μM) or talazoparib (0.01–20 nM) and TPZ (0.1–50 μM). Cells were treated for 4 days with the indicated drug combinations under normoxia or hypoxia, followed by SRB assay to determine cytotoxicity. n = 3. P values were determined by t test, combination treatments versus single treatments. See also Supplemental Figure 5A. Data are represented as mean ± SEM (represented by error bars). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (B) HSA synergism analysis of SUM149 cells treated with varying doses of TPZ and olaparib or TPZ and talazoparib. See also Supplemental Figure 5B.

Combenefit, a validated, open-access software program, was used to analyze the data and quantify possible synergistic or antagonistic drug interactions (53), and synergy scores are presented in matrix format (Figures 6B and Supplemental Figure 5B). Using a classical Lowe synergy model, we detected a substantial synergistic interaction between TPZ and PARPi, which was stronger under hypoxic conditions, with about 10-fold lower doses of TPZ required to achieve synergy scores that were similar or even higher than those under normoxic conditions. Examples are highlighted with the red squares in the matrix plots (Figure 6B). In SUM149 cells, for example, TPZ doses required to achieve a synergy score of 20 to 30 when cells are treated with 0.1 μM olaparib are 1 μM in hypoxia and 10 μM in normoxia. A similar trend was observed with OVCAR8 cells for which a synergy score of 30 to 40 required treatment with 10 nM talazoparib and TPZ at doses of 0.5 to 1 μM in hypoxia and 5 to 10 μM in normoxia. A marked increase in DNA damage (assessed by γH2AX foci) was observed in SUM149 with combination treatment with TPZ concentrations as low as 0.1 μM in hypoxia and as high as 10 μM in normoxia as compared with PARPi treatment alone. In order to achieve comparable DNA damage, 1 μM and 10 μM of TPZ were needed in hypoxia and normoxia, respectively (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 Combination drug administration induces DNA damage and decreases clonogenic survival in vitro. (A) Percentage of γH2AX-positive SUM149 cells after 48-hour treatment with olaparib (1 μM) and TPZ (0.1–10 μM) or talazoparib (10 nM) and TPZ (0.1–10 μM) under normoxic (n = 3) or hypoxic (n = 3) conditions. (B) Colony formation of SUM149 cells treated for 96 hours with TPZ (0.1 μM) and olaparib (0.1 μM) or talazoparib (1 nM) under normoxia (n = 4) or hypoxia (n = 3). Results expressed as survival ratio relative to vehicle-treated groups. P value calculated by t test, combination treatments versus single treatments. See also Supplemental Figure 5C. (C) Colony formation of SUM149 cells treated for 96 hours with TPZ (1 μM) and olaparib (0.1 μM) or talazoparib (1 nM) in normoxia, P value calculated by t tests, combination treatments versus single treatments (n = 4). See also Supplemental Figure 5D. (D) Relative levels of ROS produced upon treatment of cells with 0.1 μM and 1 μM of TPZ for 96 hours. P values calculated by 1-way ANOVA, TPZ treatment versus vehicle (n = 3). See also Supplemental Figure 5E. Data are represented as mean ± SEM (represented by error bars).

Using a relatively low concentration of TPZ (0.1 μM) that is nontoxic in normoxia but moderately toxic in hypoxia, we found that SUM149 cells exhibited a significant decrease in clonogenic survival upon cotreatment with olaparib (0.1 μM) or BMN673 (10 nM). OVCAR8 cells also exhibit higher sensitivity to the combination treatment of TPZ and olaparib (1 μM)or TPZ and talazoparib (10 nM) as compared with either therapy alone. It is noteworthy that this effect was only observed under hypoxic conditions in both cell lines (Figures 7B and Supplemental Figure 5C) and sensitivity to the drug combination in normoxia only occurs with higher concentrations of TPZ (1 μM) that are moderately toxic to the cells (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 5D). As shown in Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 5E, treatment of cells with 1 μM TPZ led to a significant increase (about 1.3-fold) in the generation of ROS as compared with untreated cells, whereas treatment with 0.1 μM TPZ did not result in a significant increase in the production of ROS. Since, TPZ-induced normoxic damage is caused by ROS (Supplemental Figure 5F) (54, 55), we conclude that, under normoxic conditions, ROS are required to cause initial DNA damage, which is normally inefficiently repaired in the presence of PARPi, leading to enhanced cell death.

HR-deficient tumor xenografts are sensitive to TPZ and PARPi combination treatment. Based on the observed synergism between TPZ and PARPi in vitro, we tested the extent to which the effect of this therapeutic combination could be found in vivo using 3 subcutaneous xenograft tumor models with different HR deficiencies. The key finding of these experiments is that TPZ selectively causes cell death in hypoxic tumor cells after its bioreductive activation (54). Tumor-bearing mice were treated with vehicle, PARPi, or a combination of PARPi and TPZ (Figure 8A). In OVCAR8 xenografts (BRCA1 functional deficiency), mice treated with low-dose olaparib (50 mg/kg) or TPZ (20 mg/kg), showed no reduction in tumor burden compared with those treated with vehicle. However, combining olaparib with TPZ resulted in a significant potentiation of PARPi cytotoxicity, as shown by the significant (P < 0.0001) tumor growth delay starting from day 22 of treatment when compared with vehicle, olaparib, or TPZ alone (Figure 8B). Treatment of mice with olaparib was also associated with a significant reduction in PAR levels, confirming that inhibition of PARP activity was successfully achieved in vivo (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 HR-deficient xenografts are sensitive to TPZ and PARPi combination treatment. (A) Schematic diagram of models for treatment of HR-deficient cells in vivo. Mice were injected subcutaneously with tumor cells. After tumors reached an approximate size of 100 mm3, mice were divided into vehicle and treatment groups. (B) OVCAR8 xenograft model. Left panel: growth curves of OVCAR8 tumors in control mice and mice treated with 50 mg/kg olaparib and/or 20mg/kg TPZ. Two-way ANOVA: vehicle versus combination interaction, P < 0.0001; olaparib versus combination interaction, P < 0.0001; TPZ versus combination interaction, P < 0.0001; n = 5 mice in each group. Right panel: relative enzymatic PARP activity of tumor lysates collected 2 hours after the final olaparib treatment. Each dot represents data from 1 tumor. *P < 0.05, t test. See also Supplemental Figure 6A. (C) SUM149 xenograft model. Left panel: growth curves of SUM149 tumors in control mice and mice treated with 0.1 mg/kg talazoparib and/or 20 mg/kg TPZ. Vehicle versus combination: 2-way ANOVA, interaction, P < 0.0001; talazoparib versus combination: 2-way ANOVA, interaction, P < 0.0001; TPZ versus combination: 2-way ANOVA, interaction, P < 0.0001. n = 5 mice in each group. Right panel; relative enzymatic PARP activity of tumor lysates collected 2 hours after final talazoparib treatment. Each dot represents data from 1 tumor. P < 0.05, by t test. See also Supplemental Figure 6, B and C. Data are represented as mean SEM (represented by error bars).

BRCA1 mutant SUM149 xenografts showed some sensitivity to talazoparib (0.1 mg/kg) and TPZ (20 mg/kg) monotherapies, while the combination yielded strong tumor-burden reduction starting from day 24 of therapy (Figure 8C). Individual group comparisons showed that treatment with talazoparib had no significant effect on the growth of the SUM149 line compared with the untreated controls (540 mm3 ± 57.33 mm3 versus 590 mm3 ± 125.4 mm3; growth inhibition [GI], 8%; P = 0.15). Treatment with TPZ alone resulted in a more significant GI (475 mm3 ± 51.0 2mm3 versus 590 mm3 ± 125.4 mm3; GI, 20%; P = 0.02), whereas combination of talazoparib and TPZ showed the strongest treatment response (254 mm3 ± 12.41 mm3 versus 590 mm3 ± 125.4 mm3; GI, 58%; P <0.0001). Tumor lysates were collected at the end of the study and used to confirm the specific ARP inhibitory effect of talazoparib therapy (Figure 8C).

We also tested HT1080 tumors, which harbor an endogenous IDH1 R132C mutation that confers sensitivity to PARP inhibition (13). We observed that, despite the fact that each monotherapy had no measurable effect on the growth of the tumors, combination of olaparib (50 mg/kg) and TPZ (20 mg/kg) resulted in substantial tumor growth delay from day 15 after treatment (GI, 43%, Supplemental Figure 6A). Taken together, our data confirm that HR-deficient tumors are hypersensitive to combination treatment of PARPi and TPZ.

Overall, treatment was well tolerated, with no animal lethality. TPZ at 20 mg/kg did result in slight toxicity in this treatment regimen, with an average body weight loss of 5%–7%. In the same experiment, animals that were treated with olaparib (50 mg/kg) or talazoparib (0.1 mg/kg) alone had maximum average body weight loss of 0.5%–1.5%. Importantly, combination of PARPi and TPZ did not significantly increase weight loss compared with TPZ single-agent treatment in these mice (TPZ average weight loss was 5% versus combination average weight loss of 7%; P = 0.75) (Supplemental Figure 6B). In addition, mice recovered their body weight between TPZ doses. Therefore, PARPi did not enhance the toxicity of TPZ, as judged by its minimal impact on body weight of mice.

We also performed toxicity analysis of talazoparib and TPZ treatment in the SUM149 xenograft model. Although the numbers of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets were reduced in the TPZ-treated group, there was no further reduction upon cotreatment with PARPi (Supplemental Figure 6C). Therefore, although TPZ did demonstrate some hematologic toxicity on its own, which is in agreement with prior preclinical investigations (56), it did not potentiate the hematologic toxicity of PARPi when the 2 agents were coadministered. Finally, histological analysis of several organs from these animals showed no histological abnormalities across treatment groups, indicating lack of gross normal tissue toxicity (Supplemental Figure 6D).

In summary, evidence for the important translational implication of our study lies in the fact that a well-tolerated combination therapy of low-dose TPZ and low-dose PARPi resulted in potent antitumor effects as compared with each monotherapy.