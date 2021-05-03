Long noncoding RNA MIR4435-2HG enhances metabolic function of myeloid dendritic cells from HIV-1 elite controllers

Increased expression of lncRNA MIR4435-2HG in primary mDCs from ECs. LncRNAs may have important roles for regulating the transcriptional and functional behavior of mDCs during HIV-1 infection, but have never been systematically assessed in the rare subset of persons who naturally control HIV-1 replication in the absence of antiretroviral therapy (i.e., ECs). Here, we mined our previously generated RNAseq data (25) to evaluate lncRNA expressions in sorted mDCs (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146136DS1) from a cohort of ECs (n = 20). HIV-1–negative healthy individuals (HIVNs; n = 15) and individuals treated with HAART (HAARTs; n = 13) were analyzed as reference cohorts. The clinical and demographical characteristics of these study participants are summarized in Supplemental Table 1.

In total, we identified 55 and 8 lncRNAs that were significantly (FDR-adjusted P value < 0.05) up- or downregulated in ECs compared with both reference cohorts (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). Subsequent filtering according to more robust statistical criteria (Supplemental Figure 1B) allowed us to detect 4 upregulated lncRNAs for which differences between ECs and reference cohorts were most evident. All of these 4 lncRNAs were more strongly expressed in mDCs, but not in monocytes, from ECs compared with HIVNs and HAARTs (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Out of these 4 lncRNA transcripts, lncRNA MIR4435-2HG was selected for further study due to its possible functional significance as a regulator of immune cell survival and activation in alternative infectious disease contexts (26, 27).

Figure 1 Increased expression of lncRNA MIR4435-2HG in primary mDCs from ECs. (A) Heatmap displaying differentially expressed lncRNAs (FDR-adjusted P value < 0.05) in mDCs from ECs (n = 20) vs. HIVNs (n = 15) and HAARTs (n = 13) measured by RNAseq. (B) The expression (TPM+1) of MIR4435-2HG in mDCs was compared among ECs (n = 20), HIVNs (n = 15), and HAARTs (n = 13). Kruskal-Wallis test was used as the statistical test. (C) Venn diagram showing overlap between genes differentially expressed (FDR-adjusted P value < 0.0001) between EC vs. HIVN and EC vs. HAART and correlated with MIR4435-2HG expression (FDR-adjusted correlation P value < 0.0001). (D) Canonical pathways predicted to be significantly enriched for 924 DEGs from C, using IPA. Pathways predicated to be activated or inhibited are highlighted in red or blue, respectively. Pathways with no predicted change are marked in gray. Cutoff was established at –log (P value) ≥ 2 (yellow dashed line) and z score > 1.5 or < –1.5. (E) Heatmaps displaying DEGs involved in oxidative phosphorylation or mTOR signaling predicted by IPA in D (FDR-adjusted P value < 0.05).

To predict the biological regulatory functions of MIR4435-2HG on gene expression signatures from mDCs, we performed a correlation analysis between expression intensities of the lncRNA and mRNAs in primary mDCs from the 3 different study cohorts. We observed that out of a total of 1749 transcripts that were strongly associated with MIR4435-2HG (FDR-adjusted P value < 0.0001), 924 genes were differentially expressed between ECs and either one of the 2 control cohorts (FDR-adjusted P value < 0.0001) (Figure 1C). Ingenuity pathway analysis (IPA) (28) suggested activation of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) as the predominant canonical pathway that these 924 transcripts were involved in (Figure 1D). OXPHOS was also identified as the major underlying functional activity of these genes using the DAVID gene ontology prediction tool (Supplemental Figure 2A) (29, 30). Notably, other metabolic pathways known to support OXPHOS, such as the mTOR signaling pathway and the β-oxidation of fatty acids, were also predicted to be activated by these transcripts, as well as the mTOR-associated EIF2 signaling pathway (Figure 1D) (31, 32). Correspondingly, a list of transcripts known to be involved in OXPHOS and mTOR/EIF2 pathways met criteria for differential expression between ECs and other study cohorts (Figure 1E). Therefore, we hypothesized that upregulation of MIR4435-2HG may alter the oxidative metabolism and affect ensuing immunometabolic functions of mDCs from ECs.

Upregulation of MIR4435-2HG in mDCs is associated with a distinct metabolic profile. To evaluate possible functional consequences of MIR4435-2HG upregulation in mDCs from ECs, we performed an evaluation of the metabolic profile of these cells, relative to control cells from HIVNs, HAARTs, and viremic HIV-1–infected individuals not treated with HAART (chronic progressors, CPs). For this purpose, we stimulated mDCs from these cohorts using Poly(I:C). Higher MIR4435-2HG expression remained clearly visible in ECs after stimulation with Poly(I:C) (Figure 2A). Subsequently, we measured OXPHOS activities by means of oxygen consumption rates (OCRs), using the Seahorse technology (33). Following activation, we observed significant increases of basal respiration, maximal respiration, and spare respiratory capacity in primary mDCs from both ECs (n = 8) and HIVNs (n = 11), while such changes were less pronounced in HAARTs (n = 6) and CPs (n = 9) (Figure 2, B and C). Interestingly, maximal respiration and spare respiratory capacity were significantly higher in mDCs from ECs compared with all 3 reference cohorts after Poly(I:C) stimulation (Figure 2C), highlighting remarkably elevated OXPHOS activities in mDCs from ECs.

Figure 2 Upregulation of MIR4435-2HG in mDCs is associated with an increased oxidative phosphorylation. (A) The fold changes of MIR4435-2HG expression normalized to ACTB in mDCs from ECs (n = 6), HIVNs (n = 6), HAARTs (n = 6), and CPs (n = 9) after 2 μg/mL Poly(I:C) stimulation for 24 hours, relative to unstimulated control, was measured by RT-PCR. Kruskal-Wallis test was used for statistical analysis. (B) OCR of mDCs from ECs (n = 8), HIVNs (n = 11), HAARTs (n = 6), and CPs (n = 9) with or without 2 μg/mL Poly(I:C) stimulation for 24 hours was measured at indicated time points in responses to oligomycin, FCCP, and rotenone/antimycin A using a Seahorse XFe96 Analyzer. (C) Basal respiration, maximal respiration, and spare respiratory capacity in mDCs were compared in ECs, HIVNs, HAARTs, and CPs with or without 2 μg/mL Poly(I:C) stimulation for 24 hours. Paired, 2-tailed t test was used to compare OCR between stimulated and unstimulated cells, whereas 1-way ANOVA test was used to compare OCR among cohorts. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Mitochondrial OXPHOS is known to be associated with an increased membrane polarization in mitochondria and production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which can be flow-cytometrically assessed using MitoTracker Red CMXROS and CM-H2DCFDA dyes, respectively (Figure 3A). We observed that after Poly(I:C) stimulation, mDCs from ECs displayed increased mitochondrial polarization and ROS production (Figure 3B), specifically in the subset of activated mDCs expressing the costimulatory molecule CD86 (Figure 3, A, C, and D). The increase in the frequencies of MitoTracker+ CD86+ mDCs following Poly(I:C) stimulation was significantly higher in ECs relative to control cells from HIVNs, HAARTs, and CPs (P = 0.0249, P = 0.0091, and P = 0.0026, respectively) (Figure 3C). In addition, the proportion of MitoTracker+ CD40+ mDCs was significantly higher in ECs relative to HIVNs and CPs (P = 0.0214 and P = 0.0138, respectively), while no differences were noted between MitoTracker+ CD83+ mDCs among all cohorts (Figure 3C). Notably, we also observed a significant increase of ROS+ CD86+ mDC frequencies after Poly(I:C) stimulation from ECs compared with all the other cohorts (all P < 0.001) (Figure 3D). ROS expression in CD40+ mDCs was higher in ECs compared with CPs (P = 0.0072), but was indistinguishable in CD83+ mDCs between poly(I:C)-stimulated mDCs from all cohorts (Figure 3D). Moreover, we noted positive correlations between MIR443-2HG expression and the frequencies of MitoTracker+ CD86+ and ROS+ CD86+ mDCs in ECs (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Upregulation of MIR4435-2HG in mDCs is associated with an enhanced metabolic profile. (A) Flow cytometry contour plots displaying the coexpression of MitoTracker or ROS and activation marker CD86 in mDCs from a representative EC with or without 2 μg/mL Poly(I:C) stimulation for 24 hours. (B) The MFIs of MitoTracker and ROS in total mDCs were compared among ECs (n = 9), HIVNs (n = 8), HAARTs (n = 6), and CPs (n = 9). The MFIs were shown as fold changes after Poly(I:C) stimulation, relative to unstimulated controls. Kruskal-Wallis test was used for statistical analysis. (C, D) The frequencies of mDCs coexpressing MitoTracker or ROS and activation markers (CD86, CD40, and CD83) in ECs (n = 9), HIVNs (n = 8), HAARTs (n = 6), and CPs (n = 9) were compared. The frequencies were expressed as fold changes of respective cell populations after Poly(I:C) stimulation, relative to unstimulated conditions. Kruskal-Wallis test was used to compare the fold changes of cell frequencies among cohorts. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To extend these observations, we measured the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR), an established correlate of cellular glycolytic activity, in Poly(I:C)-stimulated mDCs. Poly(I:C) stimulation increased the ECAR in mDCs from ECs and HIVNs, and this effect was significantly more pronounced in the ECs compared with HIVNs, HAARTs, and CPs (P = 0.0041, P < 0.0001, and P < 0.0001, respectively) (Figure 4, A and B). Notably, no changes in OCR/ECAR ratios were seen following Poly(I:C) stimulation in all study cohorts, suggesting that both OXPHOS and glycolysis are induced in parallel (Figure 4C). Taken together, these results suggest that upregulation of MIR4435-2HG in mDCs from ECs is associated with a distinct functional metabolic profile, characterized by increases of both OXPHOS and glycolytic activities following Poly(I:C) stimulation.

Figure 4 Upregulation of MIR4435-2HG in mDCs is associated with increased glycolysis. (A) Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) of mDCs from Figure 2B was measured using a Seahorse XFe96 Analyzer. (B) Basal ECAR in mDCs from study population in A was compared. Paired, 2-tailed t test was used to compare ECARs between stimulated and unstimulated cells, whereas 1-way ANOVA test was used to compare ECARs among cohorts. (C) Intraindividual comparisons between basal OCR normalized to basal ECAR. Paired, 2-tailed t test was used to compare OCR/ECAR ratio between stimulations, whereas 1-way ANOVA test was used to compare OCR/ECAR among cohorts. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

MIR4435-2HG is expressed in subsets of mDCs with phenotypic features of increased activation and function. To better characterize the expression of MIR4435-2HG in defined mDC subpopulations, we optimized a PrimeFlow RNA detection assay for evaluating lncRNA MIR4435-2HG expression directly ex vivo in primary mDCs by flow cytometry. First, using this flow cytometry–based detection technique, we confirmed that the expression of MIR4435-2HG is higher in mDCs from ECs (n = 8) than in those from HIVNs (n = 13) (P = 0.0103) (Figure 5A), while no difference in mDC frequencies between ECs and HIVNs was detected (Supplemental Figure 4A). Moreover, MIR4435-2HG was not differentially expressed between plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) or natural killer (NK) cells from the 2 study cohorts (Supplemental Figure 4B). Expression of MIR4435-2HG in total mDCs was positively associated with the expression of the costimulatory molecule CD86 (Figure 5B), and the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of MIR4435-2HG in CD86+ mDCs was significantly higher compared with CD86– mDCs, both in ECs and in HIVNs (Figure 5C). In addition, a positive association was seen between MIR4435-2HG and the immunoregulatory receptor LILRB2 (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4C). However, MIR4435-2HG expression was not significantly different between LILRB2+ mDCs from ECs and HIVNs (Supplemental Figure 4D). We subsequently used t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) and flow self-organizing maps (FlowSOM) (34) to identify phenotypically defined mDC subpopulations (Supplemental Figure 1A). FlowSOM identified 7 major, phenotypically distinct mDC clusters (Figure 6A). Expression of MIR4435-2HG varied profoundly among these clusters but generally tended to be highest in clusters 4 and 5 (Figure 6, B and C), both of which displayed a roughly equal fractional abundance in the 2 study cohorts (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 5A); also, per-cell levels of MIR4435-35-2HG signal intensity for these subsets did not differ among the 2 study cohorts (Figure 6, E and F). Notably, we observed that CD16+ mDCs, a cell subset endowed with increased abilities for antigen presentation, and previously classified as the DC4 subpopulation (35) or as CD16+ CD14dim nonclassical monocytes (36–38), were subdivided by FlowSOM into 2 different clusters (clusters 2 and 7) (Figure 6A). Cluster 2 mDCs exhibited moderate expression intensity of MIR4435-2HG (Figure 6, B and C) and were markedly increased in ECs, accounting for more than 60% of all mDCs in ECs and less than 25% of mDCs in HIVNs (P = 0.0006) (Figure 6D). In contrast, cluster 7 mDCs exhibited low/absent expression of MIR4435-2HG (Figure 6, B and C) and was greatly expanded in HIVNs compared with ECs (29.18% vs. 0.09%, P = 0.0112) (Figure 6D). Finally, cluster 3, a CD141+ mDC cluster, which is reminiscent of the cross-presenting DC1 cell subpopulation described previously (35), showed a significantly higher per-cell expression of MIR4435-2HG in ECs compared with HIVNs (Figure 6E). However, the frequency of this cluster was small (~1% in both cohorts) (Figure 6D). Together, these studies demonstrate that upregulation of MIR4435-2HG in mDCs from ECs is due to (a) expansion of subsets with moderate MIR4435-2HG expression (cluster 2), (b) reduction of subsets with low MIR4435-2HG expression (cluster 7), and (c) an increase in per-cell levels of MIR4435-2HG expression in cluster 3 (Figure 6, B–F). We also observed that in clusters 2, 3, 4, and 5, MIR4435-2HG correlated positively with various mDC activation markers, in contrast to the MIR4435-2HG-low/absent cluster 7 (Supplemental Figure 5B). Therefore, the selective upregulation of MIR4425-2HG in mDCs with phenotypic features of more advanced maturation suggests an involvement of this lncRNA in regulating the functional profile of mDCs.

Figure 5 MIR4435-2HG is expressed in activated mDCs. (A) The MFIs of MIR4435-2HG, determined by PrimeFlow, in total mDCs ex vivo from ECs (n = 8) and HIVNs (n = 13) were compared. Unpaired t test was used for statistical analysis. (B) Heatmap displaying a correlation matrix of activation and maturation markers expressed on mDCs using Spearman correlation test (left). Correlation analysis was shown between the MFIs of MIR4435-2HG and CD86 using Spearman test (right). (C) The MIR4435-2HG MFI was compared between CD86– and CD86+ mDCs in ECs and HIVNs. Wilcoxon matched pairs signed rank test was used to compare MFI between CD86– and CD86+ mDCs in each cohort, whereas Mann Whitney U test was used to compare MFI between cohorts. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 6 MIR4435-2HG is expressed in subsets of mDCs with phenotypic features of increased activation and function. (A) tSNE map displaying the concatenated mDCs from ECs (n = 8) and HIVNs (n = 13) in 7 clusters identified by FlowSOM. (B) Heatmap showing the MFI of the parameters measured in the 7 mDC clusters from A. (C) Global tSNE map of concatenated mDCs, with mDCs from ECs and HIVNs overlaid (top). tSNE map showing the expression of individual phenotypic markers measured by flow cytometry (bottom). (D) Pie charts displaying the average frequencies of the 7 clusters in each cohort. Mann Whitney U test was used to compare the frequencies of each cluster between ECs and HIVNs, whereas χ2 test was used to compare the overall frequency distribution. (E) The MFIs of MIR4435-2HG were compared among 7 clusters in ECs and HIVNs. Mann Whitney U test was used for comparison between ECs and HIVNs, whereas Friedman test was used to compare among clusters. (F) The multiplication product of cluster frequencies (D) and MIR4435-2HG MFI (E) was calculated as a composite read-out and compared as in E. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

MIR4435-2HG modulates functional metabolic activities in mDCs. Based on the close associations between MIR4435-2HG expression and the functional metabolic profiles of mDCs from ECs, in particular the OXPHOS and mTOR signaling pathways (Figure 1, C and D), we subsequently conducted in vitro experiments to directly evaluate the possible regulatory roles of this lncRNA on host transcriptional and metabolic activity. To address this, mDCs from HIVNs (n = 5) were isolated and subjected to siRNA-mediated gene silencing of MIR4435-2HG, followed by Poly(I:C) stimulation (Figure 7A). SiRNA transfection allowed for an efficient downregulation of MIR4435-2HG, relative to a nonspecific scramble siRNA (Supplemental Figure 6A). Following MIR4435-2HG knockdown, we observed significant changes in gene expression in Poly(I:C)-activated mDCs, with 1035 genes meeting criteria for differential expression (FDR-adjusted P value < 0.05) (Figure 7B). IPA of these differentially expressed genes predicted a functional inhibition of canonical pathways related to OXPHOS, TNFR2, and TNFR1 signaling, mTOR/EIF2 signaling, and production of nitric oxide (NO) and ROS following downregulation of MIR4435-2HG (Figure 7C). Notably, the apparent repression of OXPHOS and the mTOR/EIF2 pathways (Supplemental Figure 6B) following experimental MIR4435-2HG downregulation resonates with the activation of these pathways in mDCs from ECs (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 6C), in which we observed higher expression levels of MIR4435-2HG. Therefore, these results suggest that MIR4335-2HG upregulation in mDCs from ECs plays a critical role for regulating and inducing increased metabolic activities in these cells.

Figure 7 MIR4435-2HG modulates expression of genes involved in mDC metabolic activities. (A) The scheme of the experimental design for functional assays. (B) Heatmap displaying DEGs (FDR-adjusted P value < 0.05 and base mean > 1) between mDCs nucleofected with MIR4435-2HG siRNA and scramble siRNA after 2 μg/mL Poly(I:C) stimulation for 24 hours using RNAseq analysis. (C) Selected significant canonical pathways predicted by IPA of DEGs from B. Predicted up- and downregulated pathways were marked in red and blue, respectively. Pathways with no predicted change were marked in gray. Cutoff was established at –log (P value) ≥ 2.5 (yellow dashed line) and z score ≥ 1 or ≤ –1.

To further explore functional effects of MIR4435-2HG, we measured OXPHOS and glycolytic activity in mDCs after MIR4435-2HG gene silencing (Figure 7A). As described above, MIR4435-2HG-specific and scramble control siRNA were nucleofected into primary mDCs, with efficient lncRNA silencing and uncompromised viability of mDCs (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E), followed by stimulation with Poly(I:C). We noted that the basal respiration and maximal respiration were significantly lower when MIR4435-2HG was silenced (P = 0.0078 and P = 0.0078, respectively), while the spare respiratory capacity seemed to be unaffected (Figure 8, A and B). Notably, MIR4435-2HG gene silencing did not seem to influence the baseline ECAR or the OCR/ECAR ratio (Figure 8, A and C). However, increases in ECAR following experimental blockade of respiratory chain complexes by oligomycin and Rotenone/Antimycin A were less pronounced in mDCs treated with MIR4435-2HG–specific siRNA (Figure 8A); this suggests that silencing of MIR4435-2HG weakens the cellular ability to upregulate nonoxidative glycolytic activity when oxidative phosphorylation is inhibited. The frequency of CD40-, CD83-, and CD86-expressing mDCs coexpressing MitoTracker or ROS was significantly reduced exclusively following Poly(I:C) stimulation (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) once MIR4435-2HG was silenced (Figure 8, D–F), further indicating lower OXPHOS and costimulation activities after inhibition of MIR4435-2HG. Consequently, when MIR4435-2HG was silenced, the ability of mDCs to induce CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferation was significantly reduced (P = 0.0313 and P = 0.0469, respectively) (Figure 8, G and H). In combination with the transcriptional changes reported above (Figure 7, B and C), these functional assays support the hypothesis that MIR4435-2HG is critically involved in regulating the metabolic activities of mDCs.

Figure 8 MIR4435-2HG modulates functional metabolic activities in mDCs. (A) OCR (left) and ECAR (right) of mDCs (n = 8) nucleofected with either MIR4435-2HG siRNA or scramble siRNA and stimulated with 2 μg/mL Poly(I:C) for 24 hours was measured at indicated time points in responses to oligomycin, FCCP, and rotenone/antimycin A using a Seahorse XFe96 Analyzer. (B) Basal respiration, maximal respiration, and spare respiratory capacity in mDCs from A were compared between MIR4435-2HG siRNA and scramble siRNA nucleofected cells. Wilcoxon matched pairs signed rank test was used as the statistical test. (C) Basal ECAR and OCR/ECAR ratio in mDCs from A were compared between MIR4435-2HG siRNA and scramble siRNA nucleofected cells. Wilcoxon matched pairs signed rank test was used as the statistical test. (D) Contour plots from a representative donor displaying the coexpression of MitoTracker (left) or ROS (right) to activation markers (CD40, CD83, and CD86) in mDCs nucleofected with either MIR4435-2HG siRNA or scramble siRNA and stimulated with 2 μg/mL Poly(I:C) for 24 hours. (E, F) The fold changes of frequencies of mDCs coexpressing MitoTracker or ROS and activation markers (CD40, CD83, and CD86) from D were compared. Wilcoxon matched pairs signed rank test was used as the statistical test. (G) A pseudocolor plot from a representative donor displaying allogeneic CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferations following the coculture with mDCs nucleofected with MIR4435-2HG siRNA or scramble siRNA and stimulated with 2 μg/mL Poly(I:C). (H) The frequencies of proliferating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in mixed leukocyte reactions were compared (n = 7). Wilcoxon matched pairs signed rank test was used as the statistical test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

MIR4435-2HG influences RPTOR expression in mDCs through H3K27ac histone modification. LncRNAs can modify gene expression by epigenetic alterations through the recruitment of inhibitory or activating histone-modifying enzymes to defined chromosomal DNA locations (19, 20, 39). One proposed mechanism responsible for such regulatory functions of lncRNAs is the formation of triple helices, characterized by insertion of the lncRNA into the major groove of the duplex DNA structure; such a triple-helix configuration is enabled by sequence-specific interactions between DNA-binding domains of lncRNAs and specific chromosomal DNA regions (40). To evaluate epigenetic effects of MIR4435-2HG on chromatin structure and histone modifications, we performed cleavage under target & release using nuclease (CUT&RUN) assay in mDCs from ECs (n = 4) and HIVNs (n = 4), allowing for identification of DNA segments binding to defined activating and inhibitory histone marks (41). These experiments demonstrated a significant enrichment or de-enrichment of H3K27ac-, H3K27me3-, and H3K4me3-associated DNA segments at multiple genomic loci in ECs relative to HIVNs (Figure 9A, Supplemental Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2), suggesting considerable differences in epigenetic regulation between mDCs from the 2 study cohorts. Notably, we observed significantly increased H3K27ac enrichment at an intronic enhancer region within the RPTOR gene in mDCs from ECs compared with HIVNs (Figure 9B), a genomic locus for which computational algorithms (40) specifically predicted susceptibility to triple-helix formation between chromosomal double-stranded DNA and MIR4435-2HG using the triplex domain finder (TDF) algorithm (Figure 9C). Notably, the RPTOR gene encodes for a major component of the mTOR subcomplex mTORC1 and was downregulated following experimental silencing of MIR4435-2HG (Figure 7, B and C, and Figure 9C). Epigenetic changes at this particular genomic site were specific for H3K27ac, whereas H3K27me3 and H3K4me3 signal intensity at this gene locus was not different between the 2 study cohorts (Figure 9, D and E). Corresponding to these findings, we noted a significant positive correlation between lncRNA MIR4435-2HG expression and RPTOR mRNA expression in ECs (Figure 9F). Moreover, downregulation of RPTOR mRNA (Figure 9G) and protein (Figure 9H) expression was noted after experimental MIR4435-2HG gene silencing by siRNA in ECs. Collectively, these results suggest that MIR4435-2HG can effectively increase RPTOR gene expression through triple helix formation at an intronic RPTOR gene enhancer, with resulting enrichment of the activating chromatin marker H3K27ac to this genomic location, likely through specific recruitment of histone acetyltransferases.

Figure 9 MIR4435-2HG influences RPTOR expression in mDCs through H3K27ac histone modification. (A) Heatmap displaying genomic loci with significant (FDR-adjusted P value < 0.05) H3K27ac enrichment in ECs (n = 4) vs. HIVNs (n = 4). (B) Volcano plot showing H3K27ac-enriched genomic loci in ECs vs. HIVNs. Red dots represent data with –log (P value) > 1.3 and log2 fold change > 1. (C) Venn diagram showing overlap between H3K27ac-enriched regions in mDCs from ECs, genomic locations susceptible to MIR4435-2HG–dependent triple-helix formation predicted by TDF, and DEGs distinguishing mDCs treated with MIR4435-2HG siRNA vs. scramble siRNA. (D) CUT&RUN-Seq reads for H3K27ac, H3K27me3, and H3K4me3 at the RPTOR gene locus in ECs (n = 4) vs. HIVNs (n = 4). Yellow region marks an intronic enhancer region with significantly increased H3K27ac reads and gray region highlights the TDF-predicted MIR4435-2HG binding site. (E) The enrichment score for H3K27ac CUT&RUN-Seq reads in the intronic enhancer region of the RPTOR gene was compared between ECs and HIVNs. Mann Whitney U test was used as the statistical test. (F) Correlation analysis between MIR4435-2HG lncRNA and RPTOR mRNA expressions after normalization to ACTB in mDCs from ECs (n = 8). Pearson test was used to analyze the correlation. (G) The relative expression of RPTOR mRNA normalized to ACTB in mDCs from ECs (n = 8) nucleofected with either MIR4435-2HG siRNA or scramble siRNA for 48 hours was measured by RT-PCR. Wilcoxon matched pairs signed rank test was used as the statistical test. (H) The MFI of RPTOR protein expression in mDCs from EC (n = 8) nucleofected with either MIR4435-2HG siRNA or scramble siRNA for 48 hours was measured by flow cytometry. Wilcoxon matched pairs signed rank test was used as the statistical test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

mTORC1 inhibition reduced OXPHOS, glycolysis, and functional activities in mDCs. RPTOR is the main functional component of mTORC1, a major subcomponent of the mTOR signaling pathway which regulates cellular metabolism and activation in DCs and other cells (42). We hypothesized that MIR4435-2HG increases the immunometabolic activity of mDCs through enhanced epigenetic modification of H3K27ac in the RPTOR gene locus, resulting in increased RPTOR gene expression and activation of the mTORC1 complex. To test this, we analyzed the functional and metabolic profile of mDCs in the presence or absence of rapamycin treatment. We noted that the mTORC1 inhibitor rapamycin significantly reduced basal respiration, maximal respiration, and spare respiratory capacity in Poly(I:C)-stimulated mDCs (Figure 10, A and B). In addition, rapamycin also inhibited glycolysis, as lower extracellular acidification rate levels were observed following addition of rapamycin, without detectable differences in the OCR/ECAR ratio (Figure 10, A and C). Correspondingly, the frequencies of mDCs coexpressing MitoTracker or ROS with CD40 or CD86 were significantly reduced following rapamycin treatment; however, this was not seen in CD83+ mDCs coexpressing MitoTracker and ROS (Figure 10, D–G). Corresponding to these observations, the ability of rapamycin-treated mDCs to stimulate allogeneic CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferation was significantly lower (Figure 10, H and I), corresponding to our observation that mDCs exposed to MIR4435-2HG–specific siRNA had a weak ability to stimulate allogeneic T cells (Figure 8, G and H). Taken together, these experimental findings support the hypothesis that lncRNA MIR4435-2HG can increase functional and metabolic activities of mDCs through targeted increase of mTOR function.