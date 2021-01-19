The whole is greater than the sum of the parts

The dawn of a new era in modern human genetics began with the proposition to map the human genome (6), which was foundational to the later sequencing of the human genome. Tools began to evolve for mapping and cloning human disease genes with identification of causative mutations. We were both fortunate to enter the field early during that exciting time. Not long thereafter, an opportunity to move into human behavioral genetics presented itself. We were both nervous about this, since behavioral genetics is so difficult, particularly in humans. In fact, many thought this a “fool’s errand,” since behavioral genetics is so much easier in model systems. Serendipitously, our long-time collaborator Christopher Jones had recognized a family with a circadian trait of early morning awakening and early sleep times.

We’ve always known that there are “morning larks” and “night owls” in the population, but as we set out to characterize that first family, it became clear that this was not just a quantitative trait (7–9). There was striking Mendelian segregation of the trait in the original large Utah family, and together with Chris, we embarked on characterizing the phenotype and developing diagnostic criteria that were both sensitive and specific. This would be necessary to having any hope of mapping and cloning a causative gene. We called this trait familial advanced sleep phase (FASP).

Although much beautiful work in circadian genetics had begun with the work of Konopka and Benzer (10), the possibility of applying genetics to human sleep behavior was uncharted territory. As in many cases, this made the possibility even scarier, but also more exciting. As with all new frontiers, many challenges and obstacles presented themselves over the years. Our shared vision and conviction of the importance of understanding the molecular basis of human sleep reinforced this conviction and fortified our resolve for exploring this challenging new area.

Over the last two decades, this work has led to identification of a growing list of human circadian genes with mutations affecting circadian regulation with many novel insights into the molecular basis of regulation (8, 11–15). Even more exciting is the fact that a large majority of our FASP families don’t have recognized mutations in any of the known candidate circadian genes. Our most recent whole exome–sequencing efforts have identified three outstanding candidates as potential FASP genes that are in various stages of investigation (unpublished data). Thus, the established partnership has gone from describing the first families with a Mendelian circadian trait to identification of genes and mutations leading to altered sleep schedule, which led to many novel insights into human circadian regulation. This represents a feat that would have been impossible for either of us to achieve alone.

More recently, we identified and reported the first pedigrees with a sleep homeostasis phenotype. Sleep experts have recognized the existence of natural short sleepers (NSS) in the population who require only four to six hours to feel well rested. But the report of a familial form of NSS (FNSS) was first published about a decade ago along with in vitro and in vivo functional characterization of causative gene/mutation (16). This work was also in close collaboration with Chris Jones. In the ensuing years, we’ve collected a large cohort of FNSS families and used whole exome sequencing to identify an additional five human sleep genes along with functional characterization in vitro and in vivo (refs. 17–20 and unpublished data). This is particularly exciting, since much less is known about regulation of human sleep requirements than about circadian regulation. Many more genes/mutations/molecular pathways for regulating human sleep are certain to come from studying our growing database of “unexplained” FNSS families. Again, it would be hard to imagine having moved into such new and exciting directions without the intellectual and moral support of partners in this undertaking.

Mutual respect is critical for any healthy collaboration. But for these types of partnerships to work well, it seems critical to be collaborating from a position of equality. Our partnership began with a significant amount of mutual respect growing from an overlap in research interests dating to our postdoctoral work on myotonic dystrophy and the nondystrophic myotonias. Hence, it was easy for us to feel completely equal as scientific partners in the collaborative work. At the same time, with one of us returning from industry into new areas of human genetic work, many did not view us as equal.