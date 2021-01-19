It takes a village: lessons from collaborative science

Shortly after arriving at the University of Utah, I had my first encounter with a collaborative funding mechanism. My friend Henry Ginsburg at Columbia University once told me, “There never was an RFA [ r equest f or a pplications] that he would not take out on a date!” My first RFA “date” presented itself in October of 2000. My division chief and academic mentor, Don McClain, had an uncanny knack (that continues to this date) for identifying collaborative funding mechanisms to build and support resources. He shared with me an RFA for a consortium to study mouse models of diabetic complications. The goal of this RFA was to use the U01 cooperative research grant mechanism to bring together up to six centers to assemble a crossdisciplinary Mouse Models of Diabetic Complications (MMDC) Consortium to develop innovative mouse models that closely mimic the diverse human complications of diabetes. We thought it was a long shot, but went for it. I would not be writing this if we had not become members of this initial consortium that brought together groups from the University of Utah, the University of Michigan, Vanderbilt University, Mount Sinai, Rockefeller University, Columbia University, Duke University, and UCLA.

The U01 program required collaborative interactions among the centers to advance the missions of the consortium. I initially chafed at the idea of science by committee, but quickly came to understand the value of openly sharing data and obtaining consensus that was based on our best understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of each model. Moreover, these interactions led to the formation of meaningful collaborations, many of which continue to this day. After the first five years of the MMDC, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) renewed the RFA to broaden the scope into animal models of diabetes complications. We competed again and remained in the Consortium, which had expanded to include additional institutions such as the University of North Carolina, the University of California, San Diego, Case Western, the University of Washington, and others. At the end of this second five-year cycle, this consortium was restructured as the Diabetes Complications Consortium, which now focuses on supporting novel research into modeling diabetes complications via a pilot grant program. The impact of this collaborative network has been immense, with more than 1000 publications, sharing and dissemination of animal models and standardized protocols, and sponsorship of scientific meetings. Collectively, these efforts significantly advanced our understanding of diabetic complications to a much greater extent than could have been achieved on the basis of individual groups working in silos.

I was hooked! As a result of insights gained in our laboratory linking mitochondrial dysfunction with diabetic cardiomyopathy and knowledge gleaned from the MMDC about the intersection of obesity and diabetes in the pathophysiology of heart failure in diabetes, another RFA came to my attention in 2002 on the pathophysiologic mechanisms of obesity-associated cardiovascular disease. Although this was not a U01 grant, the program leadership at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) fostered and encouraged interactions between other grant awardees that, like my experience with the AMDCC, continued to lead to productive collaborations that truly advanced our understanding of diabetes and obesity-related heart failure. Since that time, I have taken multiple other RFAs on "dates" and have participated in five collaborative research initiatives sponsored by the NIH (including grants focused on thrombotic and hemostatic disorders; sex hormone–induced thromboembolism; and collaborative interdisciplinary team science in diabetes, endocrinology, and metabolic diseases) and strategically focused research networks sponsored by the American Heart Association. I have subsequently been funded in three multi-PI R01s. It should be clear by this track record that my personal research journey has benefitted immensely by participation in collaborative research networks.