The power of two: lessons from a scientific partnership

History is full of creative collaboration (6, 7). We can easily measure these partnerships by their end products, but it’s not always clear why and how to get started down this path. Chief among the many reasons to form a partnership is to enable more exciting science. Great science begins with a hypothesis, and creative, well-informed hypotheses are more likely to result in breakthrough discoveries. Opportunities to discuss ideas and to converse and disagree with a partner within an environment of trust, with shared foundational knowledge, and without a power differential can catalyze key questions and insights. Indeed, we relish the opportunity to brainstorm ideas on a near-daily basis with someone possessing similar “institutional knowledge,” which is difficult to reproduce with a trainee or colleague. We speak the same language and can more quickly get to the heart of a problem. There is also a practical advantage — in our information-overloaded world, our collaboration also helps to fill in important details; although we each forget many things, we fortunately seem to not forget the same things!

The interplay of ideas also guards against bias: most people like their own ideas better than those of others. A hazard of science is to be so convinced of one’s own hypothesis that we ignore contrary evidence. As two highly aligned individuals filter ideas, emotional distance from the ideas increases, enabling faster prioritization of good ones, discarding of poor ones, and avoiding (or more quickly recognizing) unproductive excursions.

We also take great pleasure in the joy of creative collaboration, recognizing that the outcome is uniquely different from what either person might do alone. When partners have different scientific backgrounds, as in our case, the collective experiences can bring a variety of powerful approaches for solving scientific problems. Combining our expertise in different scientific disciplines, such as biochemistry, genetics, physiology, and medicine, helps us to see problems from different angles and thus can lead to more interesting questions and a diversity of routes to solutions.

Partners also facilitate the challenges of making major decisions. Two primary challenges for any scientist are deciding what to work on and whom to hire. When leading a laboratory, the answers to these questions can make or break a career. The power of combined, invested viewpoints enables a more careful examination and therefore a higher likelihood of arriving at better answers.

With respect to hiring, our different scientific backgrounds also help us to attract and recruit a diverse group of scientists. Bob studied medicine in the US, while Tobi studied biochemistry in Germany, enabling us to provide mentoring from different viewpoints. As a result, our trainees come from all over the world, with expertise ranging from physics to physician. Through our partnership, we model scientific collaboration on a daily basis, and many people we recruit are attracted to this model.

Perhaps the most important motivation for forming a partnership is the most obvious: it is simply fun to do science with a partner. Anyone can have a great day on his or her own, but the excitement of solving problems through shared debate and discovery with someone who understands the situation and appreciates the setbacks and work that went into finding a solution can bring great joy. Conversely, bad days can be eased when you can share them with your partner, who can act as an emotional buffer. Having a partner can also help to prevent pressure from being misdirected at your trainees: it is okay to tell your science partner that you are not sure a project makes sense — and then change your mind the next day. Yet such a conversation could be quite unsettling to a trainee.