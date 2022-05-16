Tumor-associated antigen PRAME exhibits dualistic functions that are targetable in diffuse large B cell lymphoma

PRAME deletions are associated with GCB-DLBCL and poor treatment outcome. We performed CN analysis using high-resolution SNP6.0 arrays (Figure 1A) in a previously published de novo DLBCL cohort of 347 tumors from patients (19). Several alterations in previously reported gene loci, including amplifications (NFKBIZ, BCL6, CD274, NFATC1, and BCL2) and deletions (IKBKE, ITPKB, PRDM1, and CDKN2A), were found (4, 30). Notably, we discovered recurrent and highly focal deletions of 22q11.22, including the PRAME gene, in 13% (44/338) of the cases. Of these, 10 cases were predicted to harbor homozygous PRAME deletions. These deletions were clustered in a narrow chromosomal region that included a very small number of genes (VpreB1, ZNF280A/B, PRAME, GGTLC2, and miR-650) (Figure 1B) and were located close to the Ig-λ gene. Deletions of 22q11.22 (PRAME deletions) were found significantly enriched in GCB type DLBCL (GCB type: 17% [31/180] vs. activated B cell (ABC) type: 8% [8/98], P < 0.01; Figure 1C). PRAME deletions were significantly associated with poor treatment outcome in GCB-DLBCL. The 5-year disease-specific survival (DSS) was 84.5% in PRAME-CN-neutral cases versus 67.2% in PRAME-deleted cases (P = 0.03) (Figure 1D). The 5-year time to progression (TTP) was 79.3% in PRAME-CN-neutral cases versus 57.7% in PRAME-deleted cases (P = 0.009) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145343DS1). Using an independent de novo DLBCL cohort uniformly treated with R-CHOP (n = 52; ref. 31), we confirmed that PRAME deletions were correlated with inferior treatment outcome (3-year DSS: PRAME CN neutral: 77.5% vs. PRAME deleted: 42.9%, P = 0.021, 3-year TTP: PRAME CN neutral: 77.5% vs. PRAME deleted: 42.9%, P = 0.021, Supplemental Figure 1). Clinical and pathological characteristics of patients with PRAME-CN-neutral and PRAME-deleted tumor cells are shown in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2. Among 347 DLBCL cases, no significant differences between patients with PRAME CN neutral and deleted tumor cells were observed for age, sex, stage, or International Prognostic Index score, though PRAME-deleted samples were significantly enriched in Ig-λ–rearranged tumors. Ig-λ–rearranged tumors were similarly trending toward poor prognosis in GCB-DLBCL (P = 0.096; Supplemental Figure 2A). When studying PRAME-deleted/Ig-λ–rearranged tumors, we found that PRAME deletion was prognostically more significant than Ig-λ rearrangement. The 5-year DSS was 76.2% in Ig-λ rearrangement only versus 64.0% in Ig-λ rearrangement plus PRAME deletion versus 58.3% in Ig-κ rearrangement plus PRAME deletion. The 5-year TTP was 72.2% in Ig-λ rearrangement only versus 61.3% in Ig-λ rearrangement plus PRAME-deletion versus 33.3% in Ig-κ rearrangement plus PRAME deletion (Figure 1E). Moreover, in a pairwise multivariable analysis, PRAME deletion remained an independent prognostic biomarker for both DSS and TTP (P = 0.050, HR = 1.67 [95% CI: 1.00–2.78], P = 0.03, HR = 1.68 [95% CI: 1.06–2.67]).

Figure 1 Discovery and clinical impact of PRAME deletion in DLBCL. (A) Significant focal deletions identified by GISTIC 2.0 analysis (n = 338) and highlighted focal deletion in 22q11.22 region (arrow). (B) Location of focal deletions in the 22q11.22 locus are shown with rectangles. Blue shows heterozygous deletion and red shows homozygous deletions. The location of genes in this region is represented above. (C) Frequency of PRAME deletion between GCB-DLBCL and ABC-DLBCL. A χ2 test was used to compare these frequencies (**P < 0.01). (D) Kaplan-Meier curves represent disease-specific survival according to PRAME deletion status among all-DLBCL, GCB-DLBCL, and ABC-DLBCL. (E) Correlation among Ig-κ, Ig-λ rearrangement, and PRAME deletion status in DLBCL. Cases in green and yellow correspond to Ig-κ rearrangement with PRAME deletion, and cases in light red and light blue correspond to Ig-λ rearrangement with PRAME deletion. Kaplan-Meier curves represent disease-specific survival (left) and time to progression (right) according to Ig-κ, Ig-λ rearrangement, and PRAME deletion status.

We looked in more detail into the 5 genes, including PRAME, which were involved in the minimally deleted region on chromosome 22q11.22, and correlated each mRNA level with deletion status. We found that only PRAME and ZNF280B mRNA levels were significantly correlated with 22q11.22 deletion status, whereas the other 3 genes were not significant (Supplemental Figure 2B). We also correlated treatment outcomes with mRNA status and found that the PRAME-low mRNA group had significantly shorter DSS than the PRAME-high group when setting the quartile cutoff value at 25%, whereas the other 4 genes did not show any significance (Supplemental Figure 2C). In aggregate, we prioritized PRAME as the best candidate gene within the 22q11.22 deleted region for follow-up studies.

IHC using PRAME antibodies showed 104/347 (30%) cases were positive (score +1 or +2) for PRAME protein expression, and results were concordant between PRAME expression and CN deletion status (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Although statistical significance was not reached, PRAME IHC–negative patients showed a trend toward worse treatment outcomes in GCB-DLBCL (Supplemental Figure 4). Previous literature describes HLA-A*0201–specific presentation of PRAME peptides (32), so we next determined HLA haplotypes in the PRAME-deleted cases. Of note, patients with PRAME-deleted tumors were more frequently of the HLA-A*0201 haplotype than patients with PRAME-CN-neutral tumors (P = 0.005; Supplemental Table 1). In aggregate, these data indicate that PRAME deletions are a genetically and clinically relevant CN alteration in GCB-DLBCL, which motivated us to perform further phenotypic and functional studies to elucidate potential oncogenic driver capacities.

PRAME deletions are associated with an immunologically cold TME. To explore PRAME deletion–associated phenotypes, we next analyzed the corresponding RNA-Seq data from a subset of the de novo DLBCL cohort (n = 311), comparing expression profiles of the PRAME-CN-neutral and PRAME-deleted samples. PRAME deletion was significantly correlated with PRAME mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 3B). Downregulation of the inflammatory response and immune response pathways were listed in the top 10 pathways associated with PRAME deletion (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Moreover, preranked gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using log 2 fold change revealed that inflammatory response and lymphocyte migration signatures were downregulated in PRAME-deleted tumors (Figure 2A). We generated isogenic PRAME-KO cell line systems using CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing in GCB-DLBCL cell lines SU-DHL-4 and Karpas-422 and ABC-DLBCL cell line HBL-1. Effective genome editing was confirmed by Sanger sequencing and Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We performed RNA-Seq analysis on these cell lines, with and without genome editing, to derive PRAME-KO–associated gene signatures. GSEA confirmed the downregulation of inflammatory response signature genes in SU-DHL-4 and Karpas-422 with PRAME-KO cells as observed in primary samples (Figure 2A). Of note, mRNA levels of several cytokines, chemokines, and chemokine ligands, such as CCL22, CCL17, CCL18, and CXCL13, were reduced in PRAME-deleted patient samples, and TLR7, CCL3, CCL22, and CXCL11 were reduced in PRAME-KO cell lines (Figure 2B and Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). Analysis by flow cytometry and IHC data of the primary DLBCL samples further revealed that T cells and NK cells (CD3, CD4 by flow cytometry; CD4, CD8, T-bet, CD56, granzyme B by IHC) were significantly reduced in PRAME-deleted patient samples (Figure 2, C and D), especially in GCB-DLBCL. In aggregate, these results suggest that PRAME-deleted tumors are characterized by an immunologically cold TME.

Figure 2 PRAME deletion correlates with immunologically cold TME status. (A) Preranked GSEA enrichment plots of inflammatory response genes in PRAME-CN-neutral versus PRAME-deleted patient samples (left) and in PRAME-WT versus PRAME-KO cell lines (right). (B) Volcano plot of downregulated and upregulated genes in PRAME-deleted versus PRAME-CN-neutral patient samples. Red dots show genes that are significantly differentially expressed (adjusted P < 0.05), and genes involved in lymphocyte migration are highlighted in black. (C) Validation of TME components using flow cytometry and IHC data in PRAME-CN-neutral versus PRAME-deleted patient samples. (D) Representative IHC figures between PRAME-CN-neutral versus PRAME-deleted patient samples. (E) CD4+ naive T cell coculture with Karpas-422 PRAME isogenic cell line system (left: histogram, right: summary of CD69+CD4+ T cell population). Unpaired 2-tailed t test, mean ± SEM, **P < 0.01. (F) Summary of IFN-γ ELISPOT data of healthy donor, PRAME-CN-neutral, and PRAME-deleted patient derived T cells using 4 peptides (peptide/nonpeptide ratio) (Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test, mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01).

In vitro coculture model of proposed immunologically cold TME. To demonstrate a direct link of PRAME loss with phenotypic changes in the TME, we studied T cell populations cocultured with HBL-1 (EZH2-WT), Karpas-422, and SU-DHL-4 (both EZH2 mutated, EZH2-mut) PRAME–isogenic KO cell line systems, using MHC I/II blockade conditions because donor PBMCs were not HLA matched. CD69 positivity and T cell proliferation were compared in cocultures with WT versus PRAME-KO cells. In HBL-1, the CD69+ T cell population was significantly reduced when cocultured with PRAME-KO cells as observed using flow cytometry (P = 0.0006). T cell proliferation assessed by CellTrace violet dye was also significantly reduced in the PRAME-KO group (P = 0.0067; Supplemental Figure 6). In Karpas-422, the CD8+CD69+ population was not significantly different between PRAME-WT and -KO groups, although we observed a significant difference in the activation status of cocultured naive CD4+ T cells (CD4+CD69+ population; Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 6B), matching the findings in the primary DLBCL samples (Figure 2C). No activation differences in either the CD4+ and CD8+ cells were found in SU-DHL-4 coculture models (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D).

PRAME deletions represent an immune evasion mechanism. The RNA-Seq, IHC, and in vitro coculture experiment data from our de novo DLBCL cohort suggested PRAME deletion as a mechanism of immune escape through reduction of immunogenicity. To investigate whether patient-derived T cells respond to PRAME antigen, we performed IFN-γ enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISPOT) assays with PBMC samples from 4 patients with PRAME-CN-neutral (2 of 4 HLA-A2+) tumors, 4 patients with PRAME-deleted tumors (2 of 4 HLA-A2+), and 6 healthy donors. We independently tested 4 PRAME peptides (PRA 100, 142, 300, and 425) using previously published peptide sequences (32). T cells from patients with PRAME-deleted tumors showed significantly increased reactivity to PRAME peptides. By contrast, T cells from patients with CN-neutral tumors or healthy donors showed no reactivity (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 7).

Somatic EZH2 mutations and PRAME deletions converge to downmodulate PRAME expression. To more comprehensively characterize genetic events underlying PRAME downmodulation, we next investigated associations of somatic genetic alterations with PRAME protein expression (IHC positive: 30%, IHC negative: 70%) in our DLBCL cohort. Using deep, targeted amplicon sequencing of the most common gene mutations found in DLBCL (n = 57 genes; Supplemental Figure 8), we observed recurrent mutations, including SGK1 (P < 0.001), MYC, CD83, CD70 (P < 0.01), PIM1, HIST1H1E, and ZFP36L1 (P < 0.05) in PRAME-positive cases. In addition, we identified that EZH2 mutations were significantly less frequent in PRAME-positive cases (P = 0.00033) (Figure 3A). Importantly, PRAME expression showed a strong negative correlation with the presence of an EZH2 Y641 hotspot mutation, and PRAME was the top-listed downregulated gene in cases with an EZH2 hotspot mutation (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 7).

Figure 3 EZH2 Y641 hotspot mutations are significantly enriched in PRAME-negative cases and functionally suppress PRAME expression via promoter binding. (A) Forest plot shows association with somatic status between PRAME IHC-positive and IHC-negative samples. Red bars indicate statistical significance. The frequency of gene mutations is shown on the right and based on PRAME IHC status. (B) Volcano plot of downregulated and upregulated genes in EZH2-mutated versus WT samples (adjusted P < 0.05). (C) H3K27me3 ChIP quantitative PCR analysis on PRAME promoter region between EZH2-WT cell lines (HT, SU-DHL-8, DOHH-2, and HBL-1) and mutated cell lines (Karpas-422, SU-DHL-10, DB, WSU-DLCL2, SU-DHL-4, and SU-DHL-6). Data were normalized by ACTB (Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test, mean ± SEM, **P < 0.01).

Given the correlation of EZH2 Y641 hotspot mutations with PRAME protein expression and CN status (Supplemental Figure 9), we hypothesized that EZH2 mutations might directly regulate PRAME gene expression. To examine the mechanism of PRAME regulation by EZH2, we performed ChIP assays in EZH2-WT (DOHH2, HT, HBL-1, and SU-DHL-8) and EZH2-mut DLBCL cell lines (Karpas-422, SU-DHL-10, DB, WSU-DLCL2, SU-DHL-4, and SU-DHL-6) using anti-H3K27me3 antibody. ChIP and qPCR analysis revealed that the amount of H3K27me3 in the PRAME promoter region was higher in EZH2-mut cell lines than in EZH2-WT cell lines (Figure 3C). Based on these results, we examined whether PRAME expression would be restored using the EZH2i EPZ-6438 in 12 DLBCL cell lines (7 EZH2 mut, 5 WT). Upon application of EPZ-6438, 5 of 7 EZH2-mut cell lines showed significant PRAME restoration (1.5–20 times PRAME mRNA increase compared with vehicle), whereas all 5 WT cell lines did not show any significant PRAME restoration (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 10). Using EZH2 knockdown by RNA interference, we also confirmed PRAME restoration in WSU-DLCL2 cells, suggesting direct regulation by EZH2 (Supplemental Figure 11).

Figure 4 PRAME restoration and Pr20 antibody binding enhancement by EZH2 inhibition. (A) PRAME real-time PCR of EPZ-6438–treated cell lines in 3 concentrations (0, 1, 5 μM) (Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test, mean ± SEM, **P < 0.01). Data were normalized to expression values of the no-treatment control (0 μM). (B) Representative immunoblotting of EPZ-6438–treated cell lysates in 6 concentrations (0, 0.1, 0.5, 1, 2, 5 μM) for WSU-DLCL2 (EZH2 mut) and HT, HBL-1 (EZH2 WT) cell lines. EZH2 inhibition was evaluated by H3K27me3 immunoblotting. (C) Pr20 antibody binding enhancement using EPZ-6438, IFN-γ, and the combination of EPZ-6438 and IFN-γ.

To further explore the enhancement of MHC-dependent PRAME peptide presentation upon EZH2 inhibition, we performed a PRAME antibody binding assay using a previously established T cell receptor mimic PRAME antibody (Pr20; ref. 22). Among 5 HLA-A2+ DLBCL cell lines, Pr20 binding was enhanced only in the Karpas-422 cell line by EPZ-6438 treatment but not in other cell lines (SU-DHL-4, WSU-DLCL2, and DB, Supplemental Figure 12). To support PRAME peptide presentation by MHC I molecules in our in vitro system, we performed the Pr20 binding assay under IFN-γ stimulation, which enhances immunoproteasome activation. The combination of IFN-γ and EPZ-6438 treatment enhanced Pr20 binding in 4 of 5 cell lines (Karpas-422, RL, WSU-DLCL2, SU-DHL-4; Figure 4C). These results suggest that restoration of PRAME antigen presentation by EZH2 inhibition could enhance PRAME-dependent immunotherapy responses in DLBCL.

EZH2 inhibition induces PRAME expression and immune infiltrates in Ezh2-mutant lymphomas in vivo. The association of EZH2 with the PRAME promoter and the transcriptional repression of PRAME in EZH2-mut lymphomas prompted us to explore whether EZH2-targeted therapy might induce PRAME and reactivate antitumor immunity in vivo. To address this question, we developed a syngeneic animal model for Ezh2-mut lymphoma that was suitable for preclinical therapeutic studies. We previously reported that mice engineered for conditional expression of Ezh2Y641F and Bcl6 in GCB cells (IμBcl6 Ezh2Y641F Cγ1-Cre) develop GC-derived DLBCLs similar to the human disease with high penetrance (33). Generating these mice through breeding is time-consuming and tumor onset is heterogeneous. In order to adopt this model for use in preclinical studies, we transplanted IμBcl6 Ezh2Y641F Cγ1-Cre into lethally irradiated recipient mice. Once engrafted, mice were immunized every 3 weeks to ensure continuous formation of GCs, which is required for activation of the 2 oncogenes. Mice were euthanized upon onset of splenomegaly as a surrogate for development of lymphoma, which we confirmed by histologic analysis of spleens and other tissues (data not shown).

Based on this experience, we generated a cohort of 30 IμBcl6 Ezh2Y641F Cγ1-Cre mice and observed onset of splenomegaly occurring at 3 months after transplant. Upon onset of splenomegaly, mice were randomized to treatment with 250 mg/kg EZH2i EPZ011989 or vehicle for 28 consecutive days (Figure 5A). During this time, most of the mice treated with vehicle developed progressive splenomegaly, whereas those treated with EZH2i maintained stable disease (Figure 5B). Two mice per group were euthanized the day after completion of treatment for histologic analysis. We measured the abundance of H3K27me3 in splenocytes from these animals and observed near total loss of this mark in EZH2i-treated mice (Figure 5C), confirming the in vivo activity of the compound. We then examined the spleens of these animals by IHC and observed that EZH2i induced PRAME expression in the treated lymphomas as compared with controls (P < 0.001; Figure 6, A and B). IHC for CD3, CD4, FOXP3, and granzyme B revealed significant increases in these various T cell populations after EZH2i treatment (Figure 6, A and B). In conjunction with our findings in the in vitro coculture models, these data suggest that EZH2i alters TME biology at least in part via PRAME restoration and a related feedback loop to the PCR2 complex with downstream gene expression profile changes.

Figure 5 EZH2 inhibition in an Ezh2-mutant in vivo lymphoma model. (A) Generation of IμBcl6 Ezh2Y641F Cγ1-Cre mice and EZH2 inhibitor treatment. (B) Spleen length change after treatment with vehicle or EZH2 inhibitor. (C) H3K27me3 expression in splenocytes immediately after EZH2 inhibitor treatment. Representative histogram (left) and MFI (right).

Figure 6 PRAME restoration and immune infiltrates change by EZH2 inhibitor in an Ezh2-mutant in vivo lymphoma model. (A) Serially sectioned tissues were stained with H&E, PRAME, CD3, CD4, FOXP3, and granzyme B (×20 and ×400 original magnification). Scale bar: 1 mm. (B) Comparison of intensity for PRAME and proportions of CD3-, CD4-, FOXP3-, and granzyme B–positive cells between vehicle and EPZ011989 treatment. Positive cells were counted in 3 independent high-power fields (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01). (C) Spleen weight comparison between vehicle and EZH2 inhibitor treatment group. (D) Representative images of spleens from mice euthanized after 3 months of treatment. (E) H3K27me3 expression of splenocytes 3 months after treatment with vehicle or EZH2 inhibitor. Representative histogram (left) and MFI (right).

To determine whether this immune reactivation is associated with longer-term suppression of these lymphomas, we followed the remaining mice (13 per group) for an additional 3 months without further treatment. Strikingly, we observed that EZH2i resulted in sustained suppression of lymphoma throughout the 3-month treatment-free window, manifesting as reduced spleen weights and size (Figure 5B and Figure 6, C and D). Notably, we also observed sustained reduction of H3K27me3 in splenocytes from these animals (Figure 6E), suggesting that loss of this histone mark was epigenetically sustained for a long time after treatment. This long-term effect of EZH2i is consistent with the immune reactivation observed after completion of the treatment cycle and highlights the potential significance of upregulation of PRAME and other immune modulatory genes that are silenced by mutant EZH2 in DLBCL cells.

PRAME directly interacts with EZH2 and influences H3K27me3 levels. We next sought to elucidate potential intrinsic, cell-autonomous roles of PRAME. Given that the data presented above suggest a functional interaction of PRAME and EZH2, we next focused on EZH2 activity differences between PRAME-CN-neutral and PRAME-deleted patient samples. We found that PRAME KO induced an increased repression of PRC2 target genes in the EZH2-mutated cell lines Karpas-422 and SU-DHL-4 (Figure 7A). Moreover, to address the independence of PRAME loss from EZH2 mutation status, mRNA-Seq was performed in HBL-1 (EZH2-WT) cells, and we performed GSEA using the same gene sets (H3K27me3 gene targets and de novo bivalent promoter genes; ref. 28). Importantly, we found the same de-enrichment of gene targets and a shift of de novo bivalent promoter genes in HBL-1 (Figure 7A), suggesting that PRAME loss–associated effects were independent of EZH2-mut status. From these observations, we conclude that PRAME can act as an inhibitor of PRC2/EZH2 function and that both EZH2 and PRAME can regulate each other in a regulatory loop. Furthermore, GSEA identified gene targets in the apoptosis pathway that were de-enriched in PRAME-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 13). Previous literature demonstrated a direct interaction between PRAME and PRC 2/EZH2 in HEK293 cells and repression of downstream signaling (34). Therefore, we interrogated whether direct interaction of PRAME and EZH2 also occurred in DLBCL tumor cells. We screened 7 DLBCL cell lines (EZH2-mut DLBCL: SU-DHL-4, DB, and OCI-LY1; EZH2-WT DLBCL: HBL-1, OCI-LY3, TOLEDO, and OCI-LY10) by proximity ligation assays (PLAs). SU-DHL-4 and DB (EZH2 mut) as well as OCI-LY10 (EZH2 WT) showed strong colocalization signals, whereas the other cell lines showed only moderate colocalization patterns compared with negative control cells (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 14). Co-IP of subcellular fractions (cytoplasmic and nuclear) confirmed direct interaction between PRAME and EZH2, with more pronounced interactions seen in the nucleus as compared with the cytoplasmic fraction in the EZH2-mut cell lines DB and SU-DHL-4 (Figure 7D). Next, to investigate whether PRAME downregulation affects EZH2/PRC2 activity, we examined the change of H3K27me3 and me2 in 2 PRAME–isogenic KO cell line systems (Karpas-422 and SU-DHL-4). PRAME-KO cell lines showed an increase of H3K27me3 modifications compared with native PRAME cell lines, establishing PRAME as a negative regulator of PRC2 activity and related changes in expression programs (Supplemental Figure 15).