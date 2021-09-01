Exogenous inter-α inhibitor proteins prevent cell death and improve ischemic stroke outcomes in mice

Endogenous levels of IAIP are reduced acutely following ischemic stroke in mice and humans. In order to examine the effects of ischemic stroke on IAIP levels, ELISA was used to measure circulating IAIP and IAIP-histone complex levels at 24 hours after stroke onset both in the middle cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO) mouse model and in human ischemic stroke patients. IAIP levels were significantly decreased 24 hours after MCAO in mouse plasma (P = 0.0004; Figure 1A). Conversely, IAIP-histone complexes were increased in stroke mice at 24 hours after stroke compared with sham control mice (P = 0.0466; Figure 1B). To determine whether the pattern of IAIPs/IAIP-histone complexes seen in mice after stroke was clinically relevant, plasma levels of IAIP were measured in human patients 24 hours after stroke. In human patients, levels of IAIP were significantly lower 24 hours after ischemic stroke in comparison with non-stroke control patients (P = 0.0022, effect size = 0.63; Figure 1C). Ischemic stroke patients also showed a significant increase in circulating IAIP-histone complexes at 24 hours (P = 0.0061, effect size = 0.30; Figure 1D), mirroring the findings seen in our mouse model. Linear regression analysis revealed that higher circulating IAIP levels were associated with lower levels of IFN-γ (P = 0.0229; Figure 1E), TNF-α (P = 0.0397; Figure 1F), and CCL11 (P = 0.018) in blood (Figure 1G). These correlations remained significant even after adjustment for age and sex. Histological analysis of peri-infarct brain tissue revealed that IAIPs were expressed by multiple cell types in both mouse (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144898DS1) and human brain tissue, and that IAIP protein levels were significantly lower in post-stroke brains compared with controls (P = 0.0003; Figure 1, H and I).

Figure 1 Endogenous IAIP levels are significantly reduced 24 hours after stroke; and IAIPs are expressed in both mouse and human brain. (A) Circulating IAIPs were significantly reduced in mouse plasma 24 hours after ischemic stroke compared with sham controls (data presented as mean ± SEM; ***P = 0.0004, t test). (B) IAIP-histone complexes were significantly elevated in mice at 24 hours after ischemic stroke compared with controls (mean ± SEM; *P = 0.0466, t test). (C) Plasma IAIPs were significantly lower in ischemic stroke patients than in risk factor–matched controls 24 hours after stroke (**P = 0.0022, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test; effect size Cohen’s d = 0.63). An outlier test detected 1 outlier in the stroke group (ROUT method). After removal of the outlier, the P value and effect size were 0.0011 and 0.73, respectively. (D) IAIP-histone complexes were significantly higher in ischemic stroke patients than in control patients 24 hours after stroke (**P = 0.0061, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test; effect size Cohen’s d = 0.30). An outlier test detected 4 outliers in the control group and 1 in the stroke group. After removal of these outliers, P was 0.0002, and effect size d was 0.93. (E–G) Regression analysis revealed a significant negative correlation between inflammatory markers and plasma IAIP levels. Plasma from stroke patients with higher IAIP levels had lower TNF-α (P = 0.0397), IFN-γ (P = 0.0229), and CCL11 (P = 0.018). (H) Immunohistochemistry on postmortem brains from stroke patients indicates that IAIPs are expressed in brain. Scale bars: 25 μm. (I) Fluorescence intensity data reveal that IAIP expression was significantly reduced in stroke brain (mean ± SEM; ***P = 0.0003, t test).

Immediate administration of IAIP reduces infarct volumes and limits edema after ischemic stroke. Mice were subjected to MCAO or sham surgery, with immediate intraperitoneal (i.p.) administration of 0, 15, 30, or 45 mg/kg of exogenous IAIP (Figure 2A). Mice that received 30 mg/kg or 45 mg/kg IAIP were found to have significantly reduced infarct volumes compared with vehicle-treated animals 24 hours after stroke by 2,3,5-triphenyl-tetrazolium chloride (TTC) staining (compared with PBS, P = 0.0001 in IAIP 30 mg/kg, and P < 0.0001 in IAIP 45 mg/kg; Figure 2B). Mice given a 30 mg/kg dose had significantly smaller ischemic injury at 24 hours by TTC staining (Figure 2, C and D), including reductions in cortical (P < 0.0001), striatal (P = 0.0004), and hemispheric injury (P < 0.0001). Mice that received IAIP treatment at the onset of stroke had significantly improved neurological deficit scores (NDSs) at 24 hours after stroke (P = 0.0057) compared with their vehicle-treated counterparts (Figure 2E). Mice treated with IAIP had significantly lower plasma TNF-α levels (P = 0.0399), lower IL-6 levels (P = 0.0009), and higher IL-4 levels (P < 0.0001) compared with the vehicle group at 24 hours after stroke (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Brain edema was also significantly reduced in the ipsilateral hemisphere of IAIP-treated mice compared with vehicle-treated mice (P = 0.0005; Figure 2F). Circulating murine IAIP levels decreased rapidly after stroke and remained significantly decreased even 48 hours after stroke compared with the baseline values (Supplemental Figure 2D). Importantly, exogenously administered human IAIPs were detectable in the circulation 24 hours after the injection (Supplemental Figure 2E). No significant differences in physiological parameters were observed with IAIP treatment (Supplemental Table 1). In a separate cohort of mice, heat-inactivated IAIP (incubated at 56°C for 30 minutes) was tested using the same experimental design as an alternative control. In these experiments, mice treated with heat-inactivated IAIP developed significantly larger infarct volumes in the cortex (P = 0.0045), striatum (P = 0.0002), and total hemisphere (P = 0.0057) in comparison with active IAIP (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 2 Immediate administration of exogenous IAIP reduces infarct size after MCAO in a dose-dependent manner. (A) The experimental timeline. (B) Total hemispheric infarct volume measurements were determined using TTC-stained brain sections. Significant protection is seen with IAIP treatment at doses of 30 and 45 mg/kg (PBS vs. IAIP 30 mg/kg, ***P = 0.0001; PBS vs. IAIP 45 mg/kg, ****P < 0.0001; 1-way ANOVA adjusted for multiple testing). (C) Representative TTC-stained images of vehicle-treated (control) and IAIP-treated (30 mg/kg) brains from young stroke mice (90 minutes MCAO, 24 hours reperfusion) treated immediately after stroke. (D) Quantification of infarct volumes shows a significant reduction in cortex, striatum, and total hemisphere at 24 hours after stroke (vehicle vs. IAIP 30 mg/kg, mean ± SEM; ***P = 0.0004, ****P < 0.0001, 2-sample t test adjusted for multiple testing). (E) IAIP treatment significantly reduced NDS compared with vehicle treatment. Data are presented as median and interquartile range (**P = 0.0057, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test). (F) Percentage of water content in ipsilateral (Ipsi) and contralateral (Contra) hemispheres of young vehicle- and IAIP-treated mice (***P = 0.0005, t test adjusted for multiple testing).

Delayed administration of IAIP reduces infarct size and improves functional recovery after ischemic stroke. To determine whether the beneficial effects of IAIPs persisted in a delayed treatment paradigm (>4.5 hours, the established window for t-PA), mice were subjected to MCAO and treated with either 30 mg/kg IAIP or vehicle at 6 hours with a repeated second dose at 18 hours after injury onset. A dose of 30 mg/kg was selected because prior experiments (Figure 2) found a similar neuroprotective benefit with both the 30 mg/kg and 45 mg/kg doses. As IAIPs have a half-life of approximately 12 hours (30), we timed the second dose 12 hours after the initial dose as shown in the timeline in Figure 3A. Delayed treatment with IAIP at 6 hours with retreatment 18 hours after MCAO significantly reduced infarct volumes in the cortex (P < 0.0001), striatum (P < 0.0001), and total hemisphere (P < 0.0001) at 48 hours (Figure 3, B and C). We also tested the efficacy of IAIP when given by an i.v. injection via tail vein as an alternate route of administration. Mice that received a 30 mg/kg dose had significantly smaller ischemic injury at 48 hours by TTC staining (Supplemental Figure 3B), including reductions in cortical cortex (P = 0.0107), striatum (P = 0.0063), and the total hemisphere (P = 0.0111). We then examined the effects of delayed IAIP dosing by administering the first dose at 6 hours and the second dose at 18 hours after MCAO on subacute infarct volume and behavioral recovery 7 days after stroke (cohort 2). Mice receiving delayed IAIP treatment had significantly smaller infarct volumes at 7 days after stroke compared with vehicle-treated controls in the cortex (P < 0.0001), striatum (P < 0.0001), and total hemisphere (P < 0.0001; Figure 3, D and E). In cohort 2, behavioral testing showed a significant beneficial effect of IAIP treatment on NDS (P = 0.0061; Figure 3F) and rotational bias at 7 days after stroke (P = 0.037; Figure 3G).

Figure 3 Delayed administration of IAIP 6 hours and 18 hours after MCAO reduces infarct volume and improves functional recovery. (A) Experimental timeline illustrates the delayed dosing regimen. (B and C) Representative TTC-stained coronal sections (vehicle and IAIP) (B) with quantification data (C). Delayed administration of 30 mg/kg IAIP at 6 hours and 18 hours after MCAO significantly reduced acute infarct volumes at 48 hours after stroke in the cortex, striatum, and total hemisphere (****P < 0.0001, 2-sample t test adjusted for multiple testing). (D) In cohort 2, representative cresyl violet–stained coronal section at day 7 after stroke (vehicle and IAIP). (E) Significant protection was seen with IAIP treatment in cohort 2 on day 7 after stroke in the cortex, striatum, and total hemispheres (****P < 0.0001 by 2-sample, 2-sided t test adjusted for multiple testing). (F) IAIP treatment significantly improved functional outcomes in NDS at 48 hours (**P = 0.0061, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test). (G) IAIP treatment significantly reduced rotational bias at day 7 after stroke by corner test (*P = 0.0137, repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA adjusted for multiple testing).

Extended delayed IAIP treatment reduces brain atrophy and improves long-term recovery. Next, we performed 30-day survival experiments to determine the effects of IAIPs on long-term cerebral atrophy and functional outcomes. Mice were subjected to MCAO, then received 30 mg/kg IAIP i.p. starting at 6 hours with additional doses at 18 hours, day 2, day 3, day 5, day 7, and day 9 after stroke (Figure 4A). At the end of study follow-up (day 30), cerebral atrophy was significantly reduced in the IAIP-treated group (P = 0.0003; Figure 4, B and C). There were no significant differences in cerebral blood flow at occlusion or at reperfusion between groups prior to initiation of treatment (Figure 4D). IAIP-treated mice had significantly lower mortality compared with the vehicle-treated group at day 30 after stroke with delayed treatment (P = 0.0347; Figure 5A). IAIP-treated mice had significantly improved recovery in the corner test compared with the vehicle-treated group as measured by rotational bias on post-stroke day 7 (P = 0.049), day 14 (P = 0.0153), and day 21 (P = 0.0099; Figure 5B). Delayed IAIP treatment reversed stroke-induced cognitive deficits as measured by the novel object recognition test (31), whereas the vehicle-treated stroke group showed significantly reduced preference for a novel object on post-stroke day 28 compared with the sham group (P = 0.017; Figure 5C). Mice that received post-stroke IAIP had improved learning ability (Figure 5D) and memory retention in the Barnes maze test (P < 0.0001; Figure 5, E and F). No significant differences in cognitive function were seen in sham groups treated with IAIP versus vehicle, which showed the expected preference for a novel versus a familiar object in this task.

Figure 4 Extended delayed IAIP treatment reduces brain atrophy. (A) Young male mice were randomized and subjected to stroke or sham surgery (60 minutes MCAO) followed by treatment with IAIP or vehicle and behavioral testing out to post-stroke day 30. (B) Representative images of atrophy from vehicle- and IAIP-treated groups after stroke. (C) Quantification of brain atrophy in vehicle- and IAIP-treated mice demonstrated a significant reduction in atrophy in IAIP-treated mice (***P = 0.0003, t test). (D) Both IAIP- and vehicle-treated groups had equivalent decreases in blood flow at occlusion and reperfusion, as measured by laser speckle.

Figure 5 Delayed exogenous IAIP treatment reduces post-stroke mortality and improves long-term recovery. (A) IAIP-treated animals had improved mortality rates compared with vehicle-treated animals by day 15; no additional animals died between days 15 and 30 (*P = 0.0347, log-rank test). (B) IAIP treatment significantly reduced rotational bias in the corner test versus vehicle at day 7 (*P = 0.0491), day 14 (*P = 0.0153), and day 21 (**P = 0.0099) (repeated-measures ANOVA adjusted for multiple testing). IAIP-treated mice recovered by post-stroke day 28 compared with shams; vehicle-treated mice remained significantly impaired compared with shams (P = 0.0074). (C) IAIP treatment significantly improved stroke-induced cognitive deficits as measured by the novel object recognition test in young male mice at post-stroke day 28 (*P = 0.041, 2-way ANOVA). (D) Mice treated with IAIP had significantly better learning ability compared with the vehicle group during training sessions from day 22 to day 25 (day 23, ****P < 0.0001; day 25, ****P < 0.0001; repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA adjusted for multiple testing). (E) Representative images of Barnes maze mouse movement tracking. (F) Stroke mice treated with IAIP had improved memory retention at day 27 compared with the vehicle group (****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA), with no significant difference in sham groups. (G) Representative Nissl-stained sections of CA1 region of hippocampus. Scale bar: 25 μm. (H) Quantification of neuronal counts demonstrated significant neuronal loss after stroke (***P = 0.0009); IAIP treatment significantly reduced neuronal loss (*P = 0.0316) compared with vehicle, normalized and presented relative to sham, by 2-way ANOVA adjusted for multiple testing. (I) IAIP significantly improved recovery after distal stroke in aged male mice versus vehicle at day 7 (**P = 0.0032), day 14 (***P = 0.0002), and day 21 (*P = 0.0344) (repeated-measures ANOVA adjusted for multiple testing).

Histological changes in the CA1 region of the hippocampus from the 30-day survival cohort were also examined, as these are hippocampus-dependent cognitive tasks (32, 33). Quantification of Nissl-stained sections of the CA1 region showed that stroke resulted in significant neuronal loss in the CA1 region in comparison with vehicle-treated animals (P = 0.0009; Figure 5, G and H). IAIP-treated stroke animals had significantly reduced neuronal loss compared with vehicle-treated stroke animals (P = 0.0316), but no significant difference between sham groups was noted (Figure 5H).

Delayed IAIP treatment improves chronic functional recovery in aged mice after distal stroke. Next, we used a mild model of stroke (distal MCAO occlusion; ref. 34) to ensure that the observed beneficial effects of exogenous IAIP treatment in aged mice were not simply due to improved survival. Aged male mice (18–20 months) were subjected to distal stroke and treated with delayed IAIP or vehicle starting at 6 hours after stroke, with additional doses given at 18 hours, day 2, day 3, day 5, day 7, and day 9 after stroke onset. Aged mice treated with IAIP had no significant difference in mortality compared with the vehicle-treated group (1 mouse died from each group during follow-up). Quantification of brain atrophy revealed significantly less hemispheric atrophy with IAIP treatment compared with vehicle at day 30 after distal stroke in aged male mice (7.33% ± 1.49% in vehicle vs. 3.48% ± 0.63% in IAIP-treated mice; P = 0.0207; data not shown). Mice treated with IAIP had significantly reduced latency to remove tape in an adhesive-tape removal test (35) compared with the vehicle group at day 7 (P = 0.0032), day 14 (P = 0.0002), and day 21 (P = 0.0344) with repeated-measures ANOVA adjusted for multiple testing (Figure 5I).

IAIP treatment is protective in both the permanent occlusion model and the thromboembolic model when given in combination with t-PA. To increase the likelihood of clinical translation, it is important to test the efficacy of potential novel treatments in multiple experimental stroke models. To that end, mice were subjected to the permanent occlusive stroke model (pMCAO) without reperfusion, and infarct size was assessed 48 hours after stroke (Figure 6A). Mice receiving IAIP after permanent ischemic occlusion showed significantly smaller infarcts than vehicle-treated mice (total infarct: P = 0.0111; cortex: P = 0.0185; striatum: P = 0.0054) (Figure 6B). There was no significant difference in NDSs after pMCAO in mice treated with IAIP (P = 0.0706) at 24 hours after stroke (Figure 6C). However, in the hang wire test, in which the latency to fall is measured as an indication of grip strength (36), mice receiving IAIP held on to the wire for significantly longer than the vehicle-treated group 48 hours after stroke (P = 0.0378; Figure 6D).

Figure 6 IAIP treatment confers significant protection in both a permanent occlusion model and a thromboembolic stroke model. (A) Young male mice were subjected to permanent MCAO followed by treatment with IAIP or vehicle. (B) Infarct quantification after permanent MCA occlusion showed neuroprotection in the cortex (*P = 0.0185), striatum (**P = 0.0054), and total hemisphere (*P = 0.0111) at 48 hours after stroke with IAIP compared with the vehicle group by 2-sample t tests adjusted for multiple testing. (C) NDS 24 hours after stroke with IAIP and vehicle treatment (P = 0.0706, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test). (D) IAIP-treated mice had a significantly longer latency to fall in the grip test 48 hours after stroke (*P = 0.0378, t test). (E) Young male mice subjected to embolic stroke followed by t-PA administration were randomly assigned to IAIP or vehicle treatment as shown in the timeline. (F) Mice that received IAIP in combination with t-PA had reduced infarct compared with mice treated with t-PA and vehicle after thromboembolic stroke (mean ± SEM; *P = 0.0290, 2-sample t test). (G) Mice treated with t-PA plus IAIP after thromboembolic stroke demonstrated a significantly improved NDS 24 hours after stroke (*P = 0.046, Wilcoxon’s rank sum test). (H) IAIP-treated mice had a longer latency to fall in the hang-wire test 48 hours after stroke (**P = 0.0015, t test). (I) Mice that received IAIP had significantly reduced hemoglobin levels in the ipsilateral hemisphere (*P = 0.0487, t test). (J) Representative immunohistochemistry images analyzed 48 hours after thromboembolic stroke showed that IAIP reduced BBB leakage, as seen by fibrinogen immunoreactivity (red), counterstained with lectin (blue). Scale bars: 75 μm. (K) Quantification of fibrinogen immunoreactivity in the ipsilateral hemisphere of mice treated with t-PA plus IAIP compared with vehicle-treated mice (mean ± SEM; *P = 0.0196, t test).

It is important to assess the impact of combined IAIP/t-PA therapy on ischemic stroke outcome because t-PA therapy is currently the pharmacological gold standard to treat ischemic stroke. Therefore, we used a thromboembolic model of experimental ischemic stroke (37) followed by a 30-minute continuous t-PA reperfusion starting 30 minutes after occlusion (Figure 6E). Mice treated with IAIP in combination with t-PA had smaller infarcts compared with mice treated with t-PA alone after thromboembolic stroke, with significant reductions seen in the total hemispheric infarct (P = 0.0444; Figure 6F). Mice treated with IAIP had a significantly lower NDS (P = 0.046; Figure 6G) at 24 hours and significantly better grip strength as measured by the hang wire test compared with the vehicle-treated group (P = 0.0015) at 48 hours after stroke (Figure 6H).

Mice treated with IAIP also had a reduced amount of post-stroke hemorrhagic transformation, as quantified by hemoglobin concentration from the ipsilateral brain hemisphere (P = 0.0487; Figure 6I). To further confirm whether the reduced hemoglobin in the IAIP-treated group was a result of reduced blood-brain barrier (BBB) leakage, we performed immunohistochemistry on brain sections collected at 48 hours after reperfusion. There was a significant reduction in the fibrinogen-positive area in IAIP-treated mice in the ipsilateral hemisphere. Mice treated with t-PA plus IAIP also had significantly lower brain hemoglobin concentrations compared with vehicle-treated mice (P = 0.0196; Figure 6, J and K). A tail bleed assay (38) was used to determine whether IAIP contributed to differences in coagulation time. There were no significant differences in coagulation between IAIP- and vehicle-treated groups 5 hours after t-PA administration (mean ± SEM; P = 0.7831; Supplemental Figure 4).

Delayed IAIP treatment reduces infarct size, decreases mortality, and improves functional outcome in aged mice after stroke. Next, we tested whether exogenous IAIP treatment was beneficial in aged subjects, as ischemic stroke is largely a disease of aging. Aged male mice (18–20 months) were subjected to MCAO and treated with delayed IAIP or vehicle at 6 hours, 18 hours, day 2, and day 3 after stroke onset. Aged mice receiving IAIP had significantly reduced infarct volumes compared with those receiving vehicle, including cortical (P = 0.0020), striatal (P < 0.0001), and total hemispheric infarcts (P = 0.0113), when analyzed at post-stroke day 7 (Figure 7, A and B). Aged mice treated with IAIP also had significantly lower mortality compared with the vehicle-treated group at post-stroke day 7 of reperfusion (P = 0.0337; Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Delayed IAIP treatment reduces infarct size, decreases mortality, and improves functional outcome in aged mice after stroke. (A) Representative images showing protective effects of IAIP even with delayed treatment in aged male mice analyzed at post-stroke day 7. (B) Infarct quantification demonstrating reduced infarct size with IAIP treatment compared with vehicle control: cortex (**P = 0.0020), striatum (****P < 0.0001), and total hemisphere (*P = 0.0113) (2-sample t test adjusted for multiple testing). (C) IAIP treatment significantly improved survival rates (*P = 0.0337, log-rank test). (D) Exogenous IAIP treatment significantly improved locomotor recovery after stroke (*P = 0.0323, repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA adjusted for multiple testing). (E) Significant improvement in NDS in mice treated with IAIP was observed at day 3 (**P = 0.0013), day 5 (****P < 0.0001), and day 7 (****P < 0.0001), while vehicle-treated mice expressed significant recovery only at day 7 (****P < 0.0001), by mixed-effects model. (F) Aged mice receiving delayed IAIP treatment demonstrated restored gait symmetry compared with mice that received vehicle by post-stroke day 7 (*P = 0.0147, t test). (G) IAIP significantly reduced stroke-induced neutrophil infiltration into the ipsilateral hemisphere measured at 3 days after stroke, shown as representative flow plots and quantification data (*P = 0.0105, t test). (H) Infarct analysis in aged female mice after 60-minute MCAO showed a reduction in the total hemispheric infarct with 30 mg/kg (*P = 0.0143) and 45 mg/kg (**P = 0.0019) at 7 days after stroke compared with the vehicle group by 1-way ANOVA adjusted for multiple testing. (I) NDS also showed significant early improvement with 45 mg/kg IAIP treatment as early as day 5 after stroke, while vehicle treatment was not statistically significant (**P = 0.0058 with 30 mg/kg, **P = 0.0039 with 45 mg/kg, mixed-effects model).

In addition to reduced infarct size, IAIP-treated mice also had significantly improved recovery in spontaneous locomotor activity by post-stroke day 7 (P = 0.0323), as measured by total beam breaks (Figure 7D). Aged male mice treated with delayed IAIP showed significantly improved NDSs over time and improved significantly by post-stroke day 7 compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 7E). Aged animals that received IAIP had restored gait symmetry by day 7 in DigiGait analysis (Mouse Specifics Inc.) (39), indicating an improved return to baseline limb function compared with animals treated with vehicle after stroke (P = 0.0147; Figure 7F). Data from flow cytometry revealed that IAIP-treated animals had significantly reduced stroke-induced neutrophil infiltration to ipsilateral hemisphere at 3 days after stroke compared with the vehicle group (P = 0.0105; Figure 7G).

As stroke is a sexually dimorphic disease, following Stroke Therapy Academic Industry Roundtable (STAIR) criteria, we further tested whether IAIP treatment also confers neuroprotection in aged female subjects. Using a design similar to that used for males, aged female mice (18–20 months) were subjected to MCAO and treated with delayed IAIP (30 mg/kg or 45 mg/kg) or vehicle at 6 hours, 18 hours, day 2, and day 3 after stroke onset. Female mice receiving IAIP (both 30 and 45 mg/kg) also had significantly reduced total hemispheric infarct volumes compared with vehicle-treated mice (P = 0.0143, 30 mg/kg; P = 0.0019, 45 mg/kg) when analyzed at post-stroke day 7 (Figure 7H). Aged female mice did not show a significant difference in mortality (4 mice died in the vehicle group and 3 died in each of the IAIP treatment groups at day 7; P = 0.9161, 30 mg/kg; P = 0.7742, 45 mg/kg). IAIP-treated females also had significantly improved NDSs at post-stroke day 5 (P = 0.0058, 30 mg/kg; P = 0.0039, 45 mg/kg; Figure 7I).

IAIP treatment significantly downregulates complement receptor C5aR1 in brain and blood. In order to further explore mechanisms by which IAIPs confer benefit following ischemic stroke, we performed a comprehensive multiplex gene expression analysis examining genes related to neuroinflammation. Genes related to complement activation were upregulated in the brain tissue of mice after stroke compared with sham levels (Figure 8A). The complement pathway was found to be the most differentially expressed gene (DEG) pathway following IAIP treatment compared with vehicle treatment in brain (Figure 8B). NanoString analysis of whole blood revealed that IAIP treatment also reduced the expression of complement pathway genes in the blood in comparison with vehicle-treated mice, with complement component integrin α M (ITGAM) and C5a anaphylatoxin chemotactic receptor 1 (C5aR1) identified as the top DEGs following IAIP treatment (Figure 8C). To further investigate the underlying association between DEGs, a protein interaction network of the top 60 DEGs was constructed using the STRING database (Figure 8D). Mapped results identified C5aR1 as a gene of interest, demonstrating high interactions with several top DEGs (Figure 8D). We further confirmed these changes by independent quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis (see Supplemental Table 4 for primer sequences), which found that C5aR1 expression was significantly reduced in both brain (P = 0.0281) and blood (P = 0.0249) of IAIP-treated mice compared with mice receiving vehicle control (Figure 8E). To test whether changes in circulating C5aR1 are simply due to differences in infarct size, in a subcohort of mice we drew blood via cheek bleed before administration of IAIP at 6 hours after stroke and 6 hours after IAIP treatment. Results suggested that C5aR1 was significantly downregulated following IAIP treatment (P = 0.0064; Supplemental Figure 5). Since C5aR1 is highly expressed in neutrophils and plays an important role in neutrophil recruitment to sites of injury, we found that C5aR1 expression on neutrophils was significantly reduced after IAIP treatment by flow cytometry (P = 0.0072; Figure 8F). Next, we used the C5ar1tm1Cge/J (C5aR1−/−) knockout mouse model to investigate whether C5aR1 plays a role in the beneficial effects of IAIP in ischemic stroke. As BALB/c mice are sensitive to ischemia (40), we used a 30-minute MCAO model for this experiment to minimize mortality. We found that vehicle-treated C5aR1−/− mice had significantly smaller infarcts compared with strain-matched vehicle-treated wild-type mice, in cortical (P = 0.0015), striatal (P = 0.0023), and total hemispheric infarcts (P = 0.0002). While wild-type mice treated with IAIP demonstrated significant neuroprotection (Supplemental Figure 6), mice lacking C5aR1 did not show any additional synergistic neuroprotective effects with IAIP treatment, suggesting that IAIP’s beneficial effects are mediated at least in part by C5aR1 (Figure 8, G and H).