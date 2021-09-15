NTRK and RET fusion–directed therapy in pediatric thyroid cancer yields a tumor response and radioiodine uptake

Age-associated genetic alterations in pediatric PTCs. The clinicopathological characteristics and genetic analyses of 106 Korean patients (age range: 4.3–19.8 years; n = 84 girls and n = 22 boys) are summarized in Table 1 and Figure 1. We identified genomic alterations in 80 of these patients, including 31 with oncogenic fusions (NTRK1/3 in 4 patients, RET in 21 patients, and ALK in 6 patients), 47 with point mutations (BRAFV600E in 41 patients, TERTC228T in 2 patients [1 of whom had a coexisting BRAFV600E], and DICER1 variants in 5 patients), and 2 with FGFR1 or EGFR amplifications (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144847DS1). Detailed information on the fusion partner genes, breakpoints, and methods to detect each fusion oncogene are described in Table 2, Supplemental Table 3, and Supplemental Figure 1. H/K/NRAS mutations were not identified in any of the tested tumors. Among 9 patients who underwent radiotherapy, we identified a genetic driver in 7 of them (2 RET, 1 ALK, 1 BRAFV600E, 1 DICER1D1709G with coexisting loss of heterozygosity at multiple chromosomal loci and 2 amplifications; Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 1 Flow diagram describing comprehensive genomic profiling of pediatric PTC samples. Tumor tissue samples (n = 106) from pediatric patients with PTC (n = 84 girls, n = 22 boys; median age: 14.3 years; range: 4.3–19.8 years) were analyzed to profile genetic alterations using WGS, targeted sequencing, mRNA sequencing, direct sequencing, FISH, and/or IHC depending on the availability of each tissue. FTC, follicular thyroid cancer; MTC, medullary thyroid cancer; PDTC, poorly differentiated thyroid cancer.

Table 1 Comparison of clinicopathological characteristics between pediatric patients with PTC harboring the fusion oncogene and those with BRAFV600E PTC

Table 2 Clinicopathological presentation and disease outcomes in pediatric patients with PTC harboring a fusion oncogene

In the 3 groups — patients under 10 years of age (n = 14), patients 10–14 years old (n = 40), and patients 15–19 years old (n = 52) — the proportions of fusion oncogenes were 92.9%, 27.5%, and 13.5%, respectively, whereas the point mutation rates were 7.1%, 30.0%, and 65.4% (Figure 2A), with BRAFV600E rates of 0%, 27.3%, and 57.7%, respectively. The frequency of each gene according to age is shown in Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 2. In particular, among 14 young children below 10 years of age, 13 harbored a fusion oncogene (9 RET, 2 NTRK, and 2 ALK) and 1 had a TERTC228T mutation. The pooled analysis (Supplemental Table 4) revealed similar trends among the patients under 10 years of age and patients 10–22 years of age (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 Age-associated genetic profiles of pediatric PTCs and comparison of the clinicopathological presentation and disease outcomes between fusion oncogene and BRAFV600E PTCs. (A–D) Age-associated proportions of fusion oncogenes, point mutations, and genetic drivers among the pediatric patients in this study (A and B; patients aged <10 years, n = 14; 10–14 years; n = 40, and 15–19 years, n = 52) and a pooled analysis of 1704 patients under 23 years of age (C and D; patients aged <10 years, n = 68 and patients aged 10–22 years, n = 468, plus other patients without detailed age information). Comparison of the clinicopathological presentation (E) and disease outcomes (F) among the 3 pediatric groups: fusion PTCs in patients <10 years of age (n = 13), fusion PTCs in patients 10–19 years of age (n = 18), and BRAFV600E PTCs in all patients 10–19 years of age (n = 41). Comparison of the clinicopathological presentation (G) and disease outcomes (H) between the pediatric fusion (n = 31) and adult fusion (n = 12) groups, and between the pediatric BRAFV600E (n = 41) and adult BRAFV600E (n = 68) groups. Categorical variables were compared between the 2 groups using the χ2 or Fisher’s exact test, whereas the χ2 test for trend or logistic regression was used for comparisons among the 3 groups (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001). (I) Recurrence-free survival was compared among these 4 groups with reference to the pediatric fusion group. Recurrence-free survival plots were constructed using the Kaplan-Meier method, and groups were compared using the Cox proportional hazards model. The HRs, 95% CIs, and P values are reported in the figure. F/U, follow-up; meta, metastasis.

Clinicopathological characteristics and outcomes according to the genetic alterations in pediatric PTCs. We found that oncogenic fusion PTCs were associated with a higher proportion of large tumors (>2 cm), extrathyroidal extension (ETE), and lymph node (LN) and lung metastasis compared with BRAFV600E PTCs (Tables 1 and 2 and Supplemental Table 5). RET fusion PTC was predominantly a diffuse sclerosing variant (DSV) (55.0%), whereas BRAFV600E PTC was mostly a classic variant (89.7%). The oncogenic fusion PTCs were categorized into 2 age groups: fusion PTCs in patients under 10 years of age (n = 13) and fusion PTCs in patients 10–19 years of age (n = 18), and BRAFV600E PTCs were all in the 10–19 years age group (n = 41). The proportion of large tumors, ETE, LN or lung metastasis (Figure 2E), and biochemical disease (BCD) or structural disease (SD) (Figure 2F) significantly decreased from the group of patients under 10 years of age with fusion PTC, to the 10–19 years age groups with fusion PTC, and to the 10–19 years age groups with BRAFV600E PTC. Among the 13 patients with persistent lung metastasis despite 131I treatment (2 patients with NTRK1, 7 patients with RET, 2 patients with ALK, 1 patient with DICER1, and 1 patient with no driver identified), 10 patients maintained stable status, while 3 young children (P1 with a TPR-NTRK1, P8 with a CCDC6-RET, and P11 with an ERC1-RET fusion) had 131I-refractory progressive disease (Table 2). P1 and P8 were exposed to the fusion-targeted kinase inhibitor described below. The other child, a 9-year-old boy (P11) with an ERC1-RET fusion, showed mixed responses resulting in a progressive decrease in radioiodine uptake uptake during repeated high-dose 131I therapy (cumulative dose = 520 mCi, 5 times) (Supplemental Figure 2). He is currently planning to participate in a phase III clinical trial of fusion-targeted therapy.

Comparison of clinicopathological characteristics and outcomes between pediatric and adult PTCs. We compared the clinicopathological presentation and outcomes between pediatric and adult patients at Seoul National University Hospital (11) according to whether the genetic driver was a fusion oncogene (NTRK1/3, RET, or ALK) or BRAFV600E. The pediatric fusion oncogen group (n = 31) had higher rates of ETE (Figure 2G) and BCD or SD (Figure 2H) than did the adult fusion oncogene group (n = 12). Although the adult BRAFV600E group (n = 68) had a higher rate of LN metastasis than the pediatric BRAFV600E group (n = 41), disease outcomes did not differ between the pediatric and adult BRAFV600E groups (Supplemental Table 6 and Figure 2, G and H). Recurrence-free survival was significantly higher in the pediatric BRAFV600E and adult BRAFV600E groups compared with the pediatric fusion group (P <0.05 for both, Figure 2I) When our pediatric data were compared with those in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database, including the adult fusion group (n = 42) and BRAFV600E group (n = 241), we obtained similar results (Supplemental Table 7).

Comparison of gene expression levels between pediatric and adult PTCs. A more advanced presentation and worse outcome of oncogenic fusion PTCs and their predominance among younger patients imply distinct molecular characteristics that differ between pediatric and adult PTCs (12). The gene expression profiles of 9 oncogenic fusion PTCs from children clustered closer to those of the adult BRAF-like group, whereas adult PTCs harboring fusion oncogenes were scattered (Figure 3A) (11). Figure 3B shows age-associated clustering of oncogenic fusion PTCs. As indicated in Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3, pediatric oncogenic fusion PTC patients, particularly those in the group under 10 years of age, showed higher expression of MAPK signaling pathway genes (ERK score) and lower expression of genes related to thyroid differentiation (thyroid differentiation score [TDS]) than did the adult fusion PTC groups (11, 13). We also found higher ERK scores and lower TDSs in the pediatric BRAFV600E group than in the adult BRAFV600E group (Figure 3C). Transcriptomic expression analysis of individual TDS genes demonstrated that several genes, including SLC5A5, SLC26A4, SLC5A8, DIO1, and DIO2, tended to have lower expression levels in pediatric fusion PTCs (<10 years of age) compared with adult fusion PTCs (Figure 3D). Notably, the expression of SLC5A5 (sodium-iodide symporter [NIS]), which is an important determinant of 131I avidity, also decreased in childhood fusion PTCs. However, the difference was not significant, given the limited number of fresh tissues; therefore, we also explored the lower TDSs and lower expression levels of the SLC5A5 gene in pediatric fusion tumors compared with normal tissues by analyzing the formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples of 8 fusion PTCs from young children (Figure 3E). Remarkably, the two 131I-refractory progressive PTC patients had very low expression of SLC5A5 in their tumor tissues (P1 in Figure 3D, and P8 in Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Comparison of expression signatures between pediatric and adult PTCs. (A and B) Results of K-means clustering (obtained via principal component analysis). (A) Comparison between 12 pediatric PTCs (9 fusion oncogenes and 3 BRAFV600E PTCs) and 125 adult PTCs, including BRAF-like, RAS-like, and non-BRAF–non-RAS (NBNR). (B) Comparison between pediatric (n = 9) and adult (n = 12) PTCs with fusion oncogenes. The patients’ ages and mutation types are represented by shapes and colors, respectively. (C) Box plots (left) show the ERK score, TDS, and SLC5A5 (NIS) analysis results. Scatterplot (right) shows the results of the TDS and ERK score analysis. (D) Heatmap shows the expression levels of 16 TDS genes associated with thyroid function and metabolism. Comparison of TDS gene expression levels between the pediatric (ped) and adult fusion groups and between the pediatric and adult BRAFV600E groups using fresh-frozen tissue samples. cPTC, classic variant PTC; DSV-PTC, diffuse sclerosing variant PTC; FVPTC, follicular variant PTC; TCV, tall cell variant PTC. (E) Comparison of TDS genes between pediatric PTCs and normal thyroid tissues based on an analysis of FFPE samples. Two young girls (P1 and P8) with progressive 131I-refractory lung metastasis had low expression of SCL5A5 in their tumor tissues.

Larotrectinib decreases the tumor size and restores radioiodine uptake in 131I-refractory progressive metastatic TPR-NTRK1 fusion–positive pediatric PTCs. A 4.3-year-old girl (P1 in Table 2) was diagnosed with a 3.6 cm classic variant PTC with extensive LN involvement and lung metastases. She underwent a total thyroidectomy and neck dissection, followed by administration of 30 mCi (0.06 GBq/kg) 131I. The post-treatment whole-body scan (WBS) revealed remnant thyroid uptake only (Figure 4A, upper left). No 131I uptake was identified on the post-treatment scan after the second dose of 30 mCi (Figure 4A, upper right), despite locoregional recurrence and progressive lung disease (Figure 4B, baseline). The patient’s thyrotropin-stimulating hormone (TSH-stimulated) serum thyroglobulin level was 1150 ng/mL. We identified a TPR-NTRK1 rearrangement and initiated larotrectinib at 100 mg orally, twice daily (per the NAVIGATE trial protocol; NCT02576431). CT revealed a dramatic improvement in the LN and lung metastases after 4 weeks (Figure 4B) and a complete response at 21 months, according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST), version 1.1. After 12 weeks of therapy, radioiodine uptake was shown to be restored in the neck and lungs by a diagnostic 123I scan (Figure 4A, lower left and right). The patient did not undergo 131I therapy because of her participation in the clinical trial and has remained responsive, without dose-limiting toxicity at 41 months (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Selective fusion-targeted therapy decreased the tumor size and restored radioiodine uptake in 131I-refractory progressive metastatic pediatric PTCs. Radioactive iodine (RAI) WBS and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) CT scans of a 4.3-year-old girl with TPR-NTRK1 fusion–positive PTC (A and B) and a 7.4-year-old girl with CCDC6-RET fusion–positive PTC (C and D). (A) The post-treatment WBS showed remnant thyroid uptake only. Radioiodine uptake was restored in the cervical LN and lung lesions after 12 weeks of larotrectinib therapy. (B) A CT scan revealed a dramatic improvement in the LN and lung target lesions (decreased to 35% of baseline) after 4 weeks. The patient achieved complete remission after 21 months and remained responsive, with no dose-limiting toxicity seen during 41 months of larotrectinib therapy. (C) The post-treatment WBS revealed minimal uptake of radioiodine in the lungs. Radioiodine uptake was restored in the entire lung field after 5 months of selpercatinib treatment (Tx). The addition of 131I (60 mCi) 13 months after starting selpercatinib treatment resulted in remarkable radioiodine uptake in the lung field. (D) Lung lesions were markedly improved according to a chest radiograph done 10 days later and decreased to 42.9% of baseline on a CT scan after 4 weeks. The patient achieved partial remission after 4 weeks and remained responsive, with no dose-limiting toxicity seen during 29 months of selpercatinib therapy.

Selpercatinib decreases the tumor size and restores radioiodine uptake in 131I-refractory progressive metastatic CCDC6-RET fusion–positive pediatric PTC. A 7.4-year-old girl (P8 in Table 2) was diagnosed with a 2.8 cm DSV PTC with LN involvement and lung metastases. She underwent total thyroidectomy and neck dissection, followed by the administration of 50 mCi (0.11 GBq/kg) 131I. The post-treatment WBS identified minimal lung uptake (Figure 4C, left). Her TSH-stimulated serum thyroglobulin level was 5990 ng/mL. After 4 months, locoregional recurrence and progressive lung metastases were detected (Figure 4D, baseline). We identified a CCDC6-RET rearrangement and initiated selpercatinib at 80 mg orally, twice daily (LOXO-RET-18018). The lung lesions were markedly decreased in size according to a chest radiograph on day 10 (Figure 4D, upper right). Since achieving a partial response after 4 weeks according to RECIST, version 1.1 (Figure 4D, lower middle), the patient has remained responsive, with no dose-limiting toxicity. Radioiodine uptake was restored in the lung on a diagnostic 123I scan at 5 months (Figure 4C, middle), which enabled administration of 60 mCi (0.11GBq/kg) 131I combined with selpercatinib, leading to remarkable radioiodine uptake in the entire lung field at 13 months (Figure 4C, right) and a TSH-stimulated serum thyroglobulin level of 1930 ng/mL. 131I therapy of 60 mCi (0.11 GBq/kg) was additionally administered after 19 months of the selpercatinib therapy, leading to persistent radioiodine uptake in the lung field with a TSH-stimulated serum thyroglobulin level of 855 ng/mL. CT revealed stable lung disease at 29 months (Figure 4D, lower right).

In vitro effects of larotrectinib on tumor growth and radioiodine uptake capacity. The restoration of radioiodine uptake in 131I non-avid lesions after larotrectinib and selpercatinib treatment implies that these selective inhibitors not only abrogate cellular proliferation but also induce the restoration of iodine uptake and processing in these cancers, similar to what was previously reported on MAPK inhibitors (14–16).

In vitro experiments showed that basal 125I uptake was markedly decreased in NthyTPR-NTRK cells compared with control NthyWT cells, but was restored by larotrectinib treatment (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). This larotrectinib-induced restoration was mediated by the NIS, as indicated by the effects being blocked by potassium perchlorate (KCIO 4 ), a competitive inhibitor of iodide transport through the NIS (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4C). A trend toward increased expression of the NIS at the mRNA and protein levels was associated with larotrectinib treatment in NthyTPR-NTRK cells (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4D), but not in NthyWT cells (Supplemental Figure 4D). To evaluate whether larotrectinib treatment enhances the therapeutic effect of 131I, we pretreated NthyTPR-NTRK cells with larotrectinib followed by 100 μCi of 131I. Although 131I alone did not suppress the colony-forming ability in NthyTPR-NTRK cells, larotrectinib alone inhibited colony formation. Moreover, the combination of 131I and larotrectinib further enhanced the inhibition of colony forming (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 4E).