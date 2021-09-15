Oncogene-specific inhibition in the treatment of advanced pediatric thyroid cancer

Commentary 10.1172/JCI152696

Address correspondence to: Andrew J. Bauer, The Thyroid Center, Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3500 Civic Center Boulevard, Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care 12-149, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.590.5129; Email: bauera@chop.edu .

1 Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Papillary thyroid cancer (PTC) is the most common form of differentiated thyroid cancer in the pediatric population and represents the second most common malignancy in adolescent females. Historically, PTC has been classified on the basis of histology, however, accumulating data indicate that molecular subtyping based on somatic oncogenic alterations along with gene expression profiling can better predict clinical behavior and may provide opportunities to incorporate oncogene-specific inhibitory therapy to improve the response to radioactive iodine (RAI). In this issue of the JCI, Y.A. Lee, H. Lee, and colleagues showed that oncogenic fusions were more commonly associated with invasive disease, increased expression of MAPK signaling pathway genes (ERK score), and decreased expression of the sodium-iodine symporter, which was restored by RET- and NTRK-inhibitory therapy. These findings lend credence to the idea of reclassifying pediatric thyroid cancers using a three-tiered system, rather than the two-tiered adult system, and open avenues for the treatment of progressive, RAI-refractory PTC in patients.

