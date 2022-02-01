Human intestinal bitter taste receptors regulate innate immune responses and metabolic regulators in obesity

Paneth cells colocalize with TAS2R43 and TAS2R10+ cells, but goblet cells colocalize only with TAS2R43 in jejunal crypts of individuals with obesity. Double immunofluorescence staining of primary jejunal crypt cultures from patients with obesity showed that the bitter taste receptor TAS2R43 colocalized with α-defensin 5+ cells, a marker for Paneth cells (Figure 1A), and with mucin 2+ cells, a marker for goblet cells (Figure 1B). Of the 187 TAS2R43+ cells (n = 3 patients with obesity) analyzed, 42 cells stained positive for α-defensin 5 (22 %). In another set of 108 TAS2R43+ cells (n = 3 patients with obesity), 36 cells colocalized with mucin 2+ cells (33 %). We also confirmed the colocalization of TAS2R43 with Paneth cells and goblet cells in jejunal tissue sections derived from a lean individual (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144828DS1).

Figure 1 Colocalization of TAS2R43 and TAS2R10 with Paneth or goblet cells in primary crypts from patients with obesity. Representative double-immunofluorescence images of jejunal crypts from obese patients. Crypts were stained for TAS2R43 (A and B) or TAS2R10 (C and D) (red) and α-defensin 5 (in Paneth cells) or mucin 2 (in goblet cells) (green). Images in A–C show colocalization, whereas the images in D show a TAS2R10+ cell in close proximity to a goblet cell, but no colocalization. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 20 μm (C) and 50 μm (A, B, and D). Each colocalization study was repeated in crypts derived from at least 3 patients with obesity.

Colocalization studies of TAS2R10, a broadly tuned TAS2R, showed that 8 of 54 TAS2R10 immunoreactive cells, stained positive for α-defensin 5 (15 %, n = 8 patients with obesity; Figure 1C). We analyzed approximately 842 immunopositive mucin 2 cells from 3 different individuals with obesity, but no clear colocalization with TAS2R10 could be identified. However, we found several TAS2R10+ cells that were in close proximity to goblet cells (Figure 1D), indicating that goblet cells might be indirectly stimulated by TAS2R10 agonists.

The bitter compounds DB and phenylthiocarbamide alter intracellular Ca2+ levels in primary jejunal crypts of obese individuals. DB, the most bitter chemical compound known, targets 8 different TAS2Rs (TAS2R4, -8, -10, -13, -30, -39, -43, -46), including TAS2R10 and TAS2R43. To determine whether bitter compounds can induce an immediate response in human jejunal crypt cells, we measured intracellular Ca2+ levels in response to DB exposure. After treatment with 0.1 mM DB, 27% ± 13% of all KCl-reactive (30 mM) cells responded with a Ca2+ decrease, whereas 32% ± 10% showed an increase (Figure 2A). With 1 mM DB, 24% ± 7% responded with a Ca2+ decrease and 49% ± 8% with an increase. The relative rise in fluorescence intensity amounted to 1.65 ± 0.08 (1 mM DB) compared with 2.72 ± 0.44 for 30 mM KCl (Figure 2B). To determine whether DB induced a Ca2+ change in Paneth or goblet cells, crypt cultures were occasionally immunostained after single-cell Ca2+ fluorescence imaging for α-defensin 5 or mucin 2. An α-defensin 5–immunoreactive cell responding to DB with either a decrease or an increase is shown in Figure 2, C and D, respectively. A mucin 2–immunoreactive cell responded with a Ca2+ decrease (Figure 2E). In addition, we also conducted the experiments with another bitter compound, 0.1 mM phenylthiocarbamide (PTC), which targets TAS2R38. The relative rise in fluorescence intensity was 1.63 ± 0.4 (0.1 mM PTC) compared with 1.69 ± 0.32 for 30 mM KCl (Supplemental Figure 2A). We identified a goblet cell that responded with an increase following PTC treatment (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 2 Intracellular Ca2+ changes in response to DB and immunostaining identification of cells in primary crypts from patients with obesity. (A) Percentage of 30 mM KCl-responsive primary jejunal cells from patients with obesity that responded to 0.1 mM or 1 mM DB administration with either a decrease or increase in intracellular Ca2+ levels. (B) Relative rise in fluorescence intensity in single cells from crypts of individuals with obesity treated with DB or KCl. Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3–4 subjects. (C–E) Images show the cells in bright-field, as well as immunofluorescence staining for α-defensin 5 (red) and mucin 2 (green). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Ca2+ changes in the regions of interest from the images in C–E are shown in the tracings. (C) Tracing of a Paneth cell responding to 1 mM DB with a Ca2+ rise and another unidentified, nonresponding cell. (D) Tracing of a Paneth cell responding to 0.5 mM DB with a Ca2+ increase and another unidentified, nonresponding cell. (E) Tracing of a goblet cell responding to 0.5 mM DB with a Ca2+ decrease and an unidentified, nonresponding cell. Scale bars: 20 μM.

DB induces an acute release of α-defensin 5 and lysozyme in crypts of individuals with obesity but not in lean individuals. We evaluated the effect of DB on the release of antimicrobial peptides from Paneth cells by quantification of Paneth cell markers in immunostained images of crypts. Treatment of jejunal crypts from obese individuals with the positive control carbachol for 30 minutes reduced the median fluorescence intensity of α-defensin 5 by 34% ± 7% (P < 0.05), α-defensin 6 by 31% ± 10% (P = 0.06), and lysozyme by 36% ± 8% (P < 0.05), and hence induced the release of these proteins (Figure 3, A and B, and ref. 19). Treatment with 1 mM DB for 30 minutes also reduced α-defensin 5 expression by 37% ± 9% (P < 0.05) and lysozyme by 32% ± 9% (P < 0.05) but not α-defensin 6 expression in primary crypts from patients with obesity (Figure 3, A and B). No effects of DB on the release of these antimicrobial peptides in crypts from lean subjects were observed after 30 minutes or at later time points (Supplemental Figure 3 and Figure 3C). The effect of DB on the release of α-defensin 5 in jejunal crypts from individuals with obesity was an acute effect that was not observed after 2 or 4 hours of stimulation (Figure 3C). We observed no time-dependent effects of DB on α-defensin 6 protein expression in either study population (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Quantitative analysis of the time-dependent effects of DB on protein expression in Paneth cells from lean and obese individuals. (A) Representative immunofluorescence staining for α-defensin 5, α-defensin 6, and lysozyme after a 30-minute treatment with DMEM, 1 mM DB, or 10 μM carbachol in jejunal crypts from a patient with obesity. Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) Quantification of immunostainings for α-defensin 5, α-defensin 6, and lysozyme after a 30-minute treatment of crypts from obese individuals with 1 mM DB or 10 μM carbachol, expressed relative to the control (DMEM) (n = 4–7). (C and D) Time-dependent effect (0.5–4 hours) of 1 mM DB treatment on the relative intensity of the immunostainings for α-defensin 5 and α-defensin 6 in jejunal crypts from lean and obese individuals (n = 4–7). Data represent the mean ± SEM, and single values are plotted. Statistical significance was determined using a mixed model with patient as the random effect. *P < 0.05, treatment versus control; #P < 0.05, lean patients versus patients with obesity.

Western blot analysis of cell lysates from primary crypts from individuals with obesity treated for 30 minutes with 1 mM DB showed a reduction in α-defensin 5 protein expression of 23.9% ± 6.8% compared with vehicle treatment and confirmed the immunostaining results (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 Role of TAS2R43 in the effect on E. coli growth of CSNs from patients with obesity coli growth of CSNs from patients with obesity stimulated with bitter compounds. (A) E. coli CFU following treatment with the supernatant of obese patients’ jejunal crypts (n = 5–14) stimulated for 30 minutes with bitter compounds (compound-CSN) or Krebs (Krebs-CSN). Crypt-independent effects of bitter agonists are shown as well (bacteriostatic control). All results are expressed as the percentage of Krebs-CSN with or without vehicle. Compounds were grouped by their TAS2R activation profile: generalists (>5 TAS2Rs); intermediates (3 or 4 TAS2Rs), and specialists (1 or 2 TAS2Rs). Test concentrations and abbreviations are given in Table 1. (B) Western blots showing expression of α-defensin 5 or REG3A in lysates from crypts from obese individuals. Crypts were treated for 30 minutes with bitter agonists or Krebs. Vertical line indicates that the lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. Summary of Western blot analyses for the effect on (C) α-defensin 5 or (D) REG3A protein expression (n = 6–8). (E and F) Effect of TAS2R43 deletion/amino acid polymorphisms. (E) Effect on E. coli growth of the supernatant of crypts from TAS2R43+ and TAS2R43– patients with obesity. Crypts were stimulated for 30 minutes with the TAS2R43 agonists aloin (30 μM, n = 11 TAS2R43+, n = 4 TAS2R43–); quinine (0.1 mM, n = 4 TAS2R43+, n = 2 TAS2R43–); or DB (0.1 mM, n = 4 TAS2R43+, n = 3 TAS2R43–). (F) Effect on E. coli growth of the supernatant of crypts from obese patients with a TAS2R43 genotype that is highly sensitive (n = 5 TAS2R43+ W); mildly sensitive (n = 5 TAS2R43+ S); or not sensitive (n = 4 TAS2R43–) to aloin. Data represent the mean ± SEM, and single values are plotted. Statistical significance was determined using a mixed model with patient as the random effect and, for Western blot analysis, a paired Student’s t test with Bonferroni-Holm adjustment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, versus Krebs-CSN or the vehicle control (100% control); #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01, versus the bacteriostatic control.

Bitter agonists selectively induce the release of molecules from jejunal crypts of individuals with obesity that either inhibit or stimulate E. coli growth. We studied the effect of the supernatant from jejunal crypts of patients with obesity stimulated for 30 minutes with bitter agonists on E. coli growth by counting the number of CFU. Because of the limited effects of DB on defensin expression in crypts from lean patients, this screening experiment was performed only with cultures from patients with obesity.

We compared the time-dependent effects of the supernatant from obese individuals’ jejunal crypts stimulated with 1 mM DB (DB–crypt supernatant [DB-CSN]) versus Krebs buffer (control, Krebs-CSN) on the growth of E. coli. To exclude the possibility that the test compounds themselves had crypt-independent effects on E. coli growth, test compounds were added to Krebs-CSN after removal from the crypts (bacteriostatic control, Krebs-CSN plus DB). E. coli were growing continuously over a 24-hour period in the supernatant from crypts stimulated with Krebs buffer (Krebs-CSN; Supplemental Figure 4). In comparison with Krebs-CSN, DB-CSN inhibited the growth of bacteria in a time-dependent manner (P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 4). However, we observed a similar inhibition (P < 0.05) with Krebs-CSN plus DB, indicating direct bacteriostatic effects induced by the bitter compound itself. The number of CFU/mL was reduced by 51% ± 9% for DB-CSN and by 75% ± 10% for Krebs-CSN plus DB after 24 hours, but these effects were not significantly different from each other.

In order to find bitter compounds without bacteriostatic effects, we tested several other synthetic and natural bitter compounds as well as bitter bacterial quorum–sensing molecules that activate TAS2Rs that are well expressed in the gut. The relative mRNA expression of several TAS2Rs in jejunal crypts from individuals with obesity is shown in Supplemental Figure 5. Among these, we found that TAS2R14 was the most highly expressed and that TAS2R4, -5, -10, -13, -20, -30, -43 were expressed at middle-range levels, while TAS2R7, -8, -31, -38, -39, -40, -46 expression levels were rather low. Expression levels in primary crypts did not significantly differ between lean and obese individuals. Bitter compounds were divided on the basis of their TAS2R activation profile into generalists (activating >5 TAS2Rs), intermediates (activating 3–4 TAS2Rs), or specialists (activating 1 or 2 TAS2Rs) (see overview in Table 1 and refs. 20–23). Although 1 mM DB was bacteriostatic for E. coli, 0.1 mM was not and induced a reduction (P = 0.05) in E. coli CFU/mL compared with its bacteriostatic control (Figure 4A). Another generalist showed the opposite effect: quinine-CSN stimulated (P < 0.01) E. coli growth compared with its bacteriostatic control.

Table 1 Overview of the TAS2R subtypes activated by the tested bitter compounds

Of the intermediates, only the supernatant of crypts stimulated with the quorum-sensing molecule N-(3-oxododecanoyl)-l-homoserine lactone C12-O-AHL (25 μM, activating TAS2R4, -14, and -20) induced a significant (P < 0.05) decrease compared with Krebs-CSN and its bacteriostatic control (P < 0.01; Figure 4A). N-octanoyl-l-homoserine lactone (C8-AHL, 100 μM) activating TAS2R4 and TAS2R14, but not TAS2R20 (21), showed no effects at all. This indirectly indicates an important role for TAS2R20 in the antibacterial effects of C12-O-AHL. Arglabin (ARG, 10 μM) activates 3 TAS2Rs in common with DB. Arglabin-CSN showed a trend (P = 0.06) toward reducing E. coli growth compared with Krebs-CSN, but it was not significantly different from the reduction induced by the bacteriostatic control.

We tested several bitter specialists, which gave us a clearer indication of the TAS2Rs involved in the release of molecules from primary jejunal crypts that alter bacterial growth (Figure 4A). Treatment of crypts with the bile acid taurocholic acid (TA, 0.5 mM), which activates TAS2R4, induced the release of molecules that increased (P < 0.01) E. coli growth compared with Krebs-CSN, but not in comparison with its bacteriostatic control. 1,10-Phenanthroline (PHE, 0.1 mM), a TAS2R5 agonist, is bacteriostatic for E. coli (P < 0.001), therefore, no additional effects could be identified. The TAS2R10 agonist cucurbitacin E (CuE, 0.1 μM) decreased (P < 0.05) bacterial growth in comparison with its bacteriostatic control but had no effect in comparison with Krebs-CSN. All other bitter compounds such as PTC (1 mM, activating TAS2R38); penta-O-galloyl-β-d-glucose (PGG, 10 μM, activating TAS2R5 and TAS2R39); flufenamic acid (FFA, 30 μM, activating TAS2R14); sodium benzoate (SB, 1 mM, activating TAS2R14 and TAS2R16); and berberine (BERB, 10 μM, activating TAS2R46) had no direct or indirect effect on E. coli growth (Figure 4A).

Western blot analysis confirms the release of antimicrobial peptides by DB and CuE after treatment of crypts from patients with obesity. The bitter compounds that inhibited E. coli growth had differential effects on the release of antimicrobial peptides. Western blot analysis showed that DB (1 mM) and CuE (0.1 M), but not C12-O-AHL (25 M), significantly reduced the expression of α-defensin 5 in the crypt lysates from patients with obesity (Figure 4, B and C). Aloin had no effect on the protein expression of α-defensin 5. The protein expression of another microbial peptide, regenerating islet–derived protein 3 α (REG3A), was only decreased with DB (1 mM) but not with CuE or C12-O-AHL (Figure 4, B and D).

TAS2R43 determines the effect of aloin and quinine on bacterial growth. Research in TAS2Rs has been hampered by a lack of specific TAS2R antagonists. We took advantage of a whole gene deletion polymorphism for TAS2R43 that exists in approximately 33% of the population (17) to compare the effects of TAS2R43 agonists in obese individuals with (TAS2R43+) and without (TAS2R43–) TAS2R43.

We tested the effect of aloin in crypts from 14 patients with obesity, of whom 21% had a deletion polymorphism. Aloin-CSN (30 μM) showed no significant effect on E. coli growth when all samples (TAS2R43+ and TAS2R43–) were analyzed together. However, when data were split up according to the patients’ genotype, aloin increased E. coli growth in comparison with Krebs-CSN (P < 0.01) and its bacteriostatic control (P < 0.05) in TAS2R43+ patients but not in TAS2R43– patients (Figure 4E). TAS2R43 patients are further characterized by an amino acid polymorphism that determines their oral taste sensitivity to aloin (18). Individuals with a tryptophan in position 35 of TAS2R43 (TAS2R43+ W) are very sensitive to the bitterness of aloin, whereas those who have a serine at position 35 (TAS2R43+ S) are less sensitive to aloin (18). In samples from TAS2R43+ W patients with obesity (43%, n = 6), aloin-CSN significantly (P < 0.05) increased E. coli growth compared with Krebs-CSN and its bacteriostatic control (Figure 4F). In contrast, in samples from less sensitive TAS2R43+ S patients (36%, n = 5–6), aloin-CSN showed only a weak trend (P < 0.1) for an increase, and in the TAS2R43– group (21%, n = 3–4), we observed no effect at all. These findings indicate that, similar to the oral cavity also in the gut, the sensitivity of TAS2R43 toward aloin was altered by its genotype.

Since DB and quinine also target TAS2R43, in addition to several other TAS2R subtypes, we also compared their effects in patients with or without TAS2R43. We found that TAS2R43 was not involved in the effect of DB, but it was involved in the growth-enhancing effect induced by quinine (Figure 4E). Therefore, activation of TAS2R43 induced the release of molecules that enhanced E. coli growth.

Aloin induces the release of the mucus glycoprotein CLCA1 in TAS2R43+ patients. To identify how aloin-CSN increased E. coli growth in the CFU assay, we analyzed proteins in the CSN samples by mass spectrometry. A comparison of the log 2 label-free quantification (LFQ) of aloin-CSN versus the log 2 LFQ of Krebs-CSN for all samples including all TAS2R43 genotypes (n = 14 patients, filtering for at least 85% data completeness, 584 proteins) using a paired Student’s t test identified 19 proteins with a P value of less than 0.05 and log 2 ± 0.05. However, none was significant after adjustment of the P value by a permutation-based FDR (0.05, minimal fold change [S0] = 0; Figure 5A). However, analysis of only the samples that stimulated bacterial growth in the CFU assay and that were from TAS2R43+ patients (n = 6) revealed that 2 proteins, the calcium-activated chloride channel regulator 1 (CLCA1) (log 2 Aloin-Krebs 0.74, q = 0) and calmodulins 1–3 (CaM1–3) (log 2 Aloin-Krebs 0.99, q = 0.036), were significantly increased after aloin treatment (Figure 5B). Calmodulin is a Ca2+ sensor protein that regulates many Ca2+-dependent enzymes (24). CLCA1 is a glycoprotein produced by goblet cells and a major component of the intestinal mucus layer (25). It also functions as a protease that can cleave the N-terminal part of the mucus structural component mucin 2 (26). Mucin 2 was not significantly increased by aloin treatment. However, the log 2 LFQ of aloin minus the log 2 LFQ of Krebs (log 2 aloin-Krebs CSN) for mucin 2 and CLCA1 correlated with each other (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Proteomics analysis of the supernatant of jejunal crypts from patients with obesity stimulated with aloin, according to TAS2R43 genotype and effect on E. coli growth measured by CFU. (A) Volcano plot showing up- and downregulated proteins (log 2 aloin-Krebs) in the data set of all supernatant samples (n = 14) from crypts stimulated with 30 μM aloin (aloin-CSN), including all TAS2R43 genotypes. No significant difference in secreted proteins was observed with a permutation-based FDR of 0.05, S0 = 0, using a paired, 2-sample Student’s t test. (B) Volcano plot showing 2 significantly upregulated proteins (CLCA1, CALM1–3) in a data set (n = 6) including only the aloin-CSN samples from TAS2R43+ patients with obesity that stimulated E. coli growth in the CFU assay. The same statistical calculations were used as in A. (C) Positive correlation of the log 2 FC of the mucus proteins CLCA1 and mucin 2.

DB alters mRNA expression of α-defensins in jejunal crypts from lean and obese individuals independent of TAS2R43. All previous experiments were performed after acute exposure (30 min) of primary crypts to bitter compounds to avoid breakdown of the released defensins and mucins. We next evaluated the effect of prolonged (4 h) incubation of crypts with bitter compounds on the mRNA expression of innate immune markers.

We found that basal mRNA expression of α-defensins (DEFA5, DEFA6), β-defensins (DEFB1, DEFB4A) and mucins (MUC1, MUC2) in the jejunum did not differ between lean and obese individuals (Figure 6, A–C). DB decreased the mRNA expression of DEFA5 in a concentration-dependent manner in jejunal crypts from individuals with obesity (concentration effect: P < 0.001) and showed a trend toward decreased expression in lean individuals (concentration effect: P = 0.06) (Figure 6D). We observed similar effects of DB on DEFA6 mRNA expression (concentration effect in lean individuals: P < 0.05; individuals with obesity: P < 0.01; Figure 6E). However, DB decreased (concentration effect: P < 0.05; Figure 6F) DEFB1 mRNA expression and tended to decrease (concentration effect: P = 0.05; Figure 6G) DEFB4A mRNA expression in patients with obesity but not in lean individuals. DB treatment did not affect the expression of MUC1 or MUC2 (Figure 6, H and I).

Figure 6 Changes in the mRNA expression of defensins and mucins in response to DB in crypts from lean and obese individuals. (A–C) Comparison of the basal mRNA expression of (A) α-defensins (DEFA5 and DEFA6), (B) β-defensins (DEFB1 and DEFB4A), and (C) mucins (MUC1, MUC2) in nonstimulated jejunal crypts from lean individuals (n = 8–9) and patients with obesity (n = 11–14). (D–I) Concentration-dependent effects of a 4-hour stimulation of jejunal crypts from lean (n = 6–8) and obese (n = 7–14) subjects with DB (0.1–1 mM) on the mRNA expression of (D and E) α-defensins, (F and G) β-defensins, and (H and I) mucins. (J and K) Role of TAS2R43 in the effect of 1 mM DB on (J) DEFA6 and (K) DEFA5 mRNA expression in jejunal crypts from TAS2R43+ (n = 8) and TAS2R43– (n = 6) patients with obesity. RPS18 and GAPDH were used as endogenous controls. Data represent the mean ± SEM, and single values are plotted. Statistical significance was determined using a mixed model with patient as the random effect. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus control (DMEM).

In total, 38% of patients with obesity were TAS2R43–. The TAS2R43 deletion polymorphism did not affect the basal expression of the innate immune markers in jejunal crypts (data not shown). The broadly tuned TAS2R agonist DB decreased DEFA6 mRNA expression in crypts of TAS2R43+ individuals by 43.4% ± 5.9 % (P < 0.001) and to a lesser extent in TAS2R43– individuals with obesity (26.7% ± 8.8%, P < 0.05; Figure 6J). The magnitude of the decrease (P < 0.001) in DEFA5 mRNA expression induced by DB did not differ between crypts from TAS2R43+ and TAS2R43– patients with obesity (Figure 6K). The TAS2R43 deletion polymorphism also did not have an impact on the effect of DB on DEFB1, DEFB4A, MUC1, or MUC2 mRNA expression (data not shown).

DB treatment alters the mRNA expression of immune factors and metabolic regulators. We performed transcriptomic analysis by RNA-Seq in order to analyze how 4 hours of treatment with DB or aloin affected the transcriptome of human jejunal crypts compared with DMEM-treated crypts.

Treatment of crypts from patients with obesity, independent of TAS2R43 genotype, with 1 mM DB resulted in 120 DEGs compared with control-treated (DMEM-treated) crypts, as identified by an adjusted P value (q) of less than 0.05 (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 6). The most significantly affected and upregulated genes were growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) (log 2 fold change [FC] of 0.93, q < 0.001); the amino acid transporter SLC38A2 (log 2 FC of 0.63, q < 0.001); and the mitochondrially encoded transfer RNA methionine (MT-TM) (log 2 FC of 1.64, q < 0.001) (Figure 7A). In addition, downregulation of DEFA5 (log 2 FC of –0.25, q = 0.01) and DEFA6 (log 2 FC of –0.45, q = 0.03) confirmed the result from the previous quantitative PCR (qPCR) study (Figure 7B). Another antimicrobial peptide, REG3A (log 2 FC of –0.33, q < 0.001), was also decreased by DB treatment, as were the mucus protein–encoding genes (27) CLCA1 (log 2 FC of –0.51, q < 0.001); AGR2 (log 2 FC of –0.25, q < 0.001); and ZG16 (log 2 FC of –0.27, q < 0.05). Of the mucins, we found that only the expression of MUC17 (log 2 FC of 0.39, q < 0.001) was increased. We observed the most pronounced decrease for the chemokines CCL3 (log 2 FC of –0.88, q < 0.001) and CCL4 (log 2 FC of –0.79, q < 0.05). Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) revealed that these 2 molecules, together with the downregulation of CCL2 (log 2 FC of –0.43, q < 0.01), are associated with differential regulation of cytokine production in intestinal epithelial cells by IL-17A and IL-17F (ratio: 0.13, z score: could not be calculated, –log P value = 3.65; Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Transcriptomics analysis of jejunal crypts from patients with obesity stimulated with DB or aloin. Significantly DEGs revealed by transcriptomics analysis of human primary jejunal crypts from patients with obesity (n = 5–13) after 4 hours of treatment with the bitter compounds DB or aloin. (A) Volcano plot showing the log 2 FCs of the detected genes after treatment of crypts with 1 mM DB versus DMEM (n = 13). Significantly DEGs are indicated in red. (B) Selected DEGs of Paneth cell markers (antimicrobial peptides), cytokines, and goblet cell markers (mucus proteins) after treatment with 1 mM DB. (C) Canonical pathways affected by 1 mM DB treatment, identified by analyzing the RNA-Seq data with IPA. Diff reg, differential regulation; Mechan., mechanism. (D) Venn Diagram comparing the amount of significantly DEGs identified in the data sets that included either all TAS2R43+ and TAS2R43– or only TAS2R43+ or only TAS2R43– genotypes. (E) Volcano plot showing the log 2 FCs of the detected genes after treatment of crypts with 30 μM aloin or DMEM (n = 6–8). Significantly DEGs are indicated in red. (F) DEGs after treatment with 30 μM aloin in crypts from TAS2R43+ (n = 6) compared with TAS2R43– (n = 4) patients with obesity. (G) IPA identification of the canonical pathways that were affected in jejunal crypts after treatment with 30 μM aloin. Antiproli., antiproliferative.

In addition, 1 mM DB treatment activated the NRF2-mediated oxidative stress response, the unfolded protein response, and ILK, AMPK, p38 MAPK, and phospholipase C signaling, while it inhibited integrin and EIF2 signaling pathways (Figure 7C). The transcription factor 4 (ATF4) was significantly upregulated (log 2 FC of 0.34, q < 0.001) and was identified as an activated upstream regulator in the IPA analysis, with the highest z score of 3.486 (bias-corrected z score: 1.93, P < 0.001). ATF4 is a known regulator of the uncoupled protein response and mediates GDF15 expression (28). We confirmed the RNA-Seq data by qPCR and showed that DB, but not aloin, increased (P < 0.001) GDF15 expression in a concentration-dependent manner in jejunal crypts from patients with obesity (Supplemental Figure 7).

A global correlation matrix of the 120 DEGs identified after 1 mM DB treatment in individuals with obesity revealed that GDF15 strongly correlated with another mitokine, adrenomedullin 2 (ADM2) and the LDL receptor (LDLR) (Supplemental Figure 8).

Analysis of mRNA expression in crypts derived from lean patients (TAS2R43+, n = 4) revealed that only 8 DEGs could be identified after treatment with 1 mM DB, which overlapped with the DEGs identified in the obese data set. GDF15 (log 2 FC of 1.09, q < 0.001) as well as several mitochondrial genes (MT-TL1, MT-TF, MT-TM, MT-TP, MT-TS2, MT-ND6) were upregulated, whereas CCL2 (log 2 FC of –1.22, q < 0.05) was downregulated (Supplemental Figure 9A).

Taken together, these findings indicate that, in jejunal crypts from patients with obesity, DB altered the expression of immune factors (antimicrobial peptides, mucins, cytokines) and induced a mild stress response that led to the upregulation of mitokine genes that control food intake (GDF15, ADM2) (28, 29) and lipoprotein homeostasis (LDLR).

TAS2R43 genotype influences the identification of DEGs after DB treatment in RNA-Seq data. A separate analysis of mRNA expression in TAS2R43+ (n = 7–8) and TAS2R43– (n = 5–6) patients after 1 mM DB treatment resulted in 45 and 25 significantly (q < 0.05) DEGs, respectively. By comparing the significantly up- and downregulated DEGs in the data set “all” (TAS2R43+ and TAS2R43–) with those resulting from the TAS2R43+ and TAS2R43– data sets, we identified an overlap of 13 DEGs between the 3 groups (Figure 7D). In all 3 groups, we found that GDF15 was the most significantly expressed DEG, indicating that the increase in expression of that gene is independent of the TAS2R43 genotype. A total of 7 DEGs (RNU4ATAC, PABPC1, MT-TV, GBP2, CXCL5, PTPRC, and NUCKS1) were only identified in the TAS2R43+ group (Supplemental Figure 9B). Therefore, TAS2R43 might be involved in the regulation of RNA metabolism (RNU4ATAC, PABPC1, MT-TV) and in chemokine or cytokine signaling (GBP2, CXCL5, PTPRC).

TAS2R43 regulates the effect of aloin on oxidative phosphorylation. Treatment (4 h) of jejunal crypts from TAS2R43+ patients with obesity with the TAS2R43 agonist aloin (30 M, n = 6) versus vehicle (n = 8) resulted in the identification of 10 DEGs (Figure 7, E and F). No DEGs were identified in TAS2R43– patients (control, n = 5; aloin-treated, n = 4). These findings indicate an involvement of TAS2R43 in the regulation of these genes. The volcano plot shows that the most significantly increased gene was MT-ATP6 (log 2 FC of 0.32, q < 0.001). Together with 3 other significantly upregulated mitochondrial genes, MT-ATP6 belongs to the oxidative phosphorylation pathway (ratio: 0.0377, z score: 2, –log P value: 7.44). ANXA2 is part of the BAG2 signaling pathway (ratio: 0.0238, z score: not calculated, –log P value: 1.82), but is also known to be involved in secretory vesicle exocytosis (ref. 30 and Figure 7G). Two downregulated genes, ZFR and PABPC1, are involved in RNA binding and are therefore involved in the translation of proteins (Figure 7F and ref. 31).

Our analysis of crypts from TAS2R43+ lean individuals treated with aloin (control, n = 4; aloin-treated, n = 6) did not reveal any DEGs.