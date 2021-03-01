Commentary 10.1172/JCI144803

A clear pathway to tubulointerstitial disease: is an exclusive focus on fibrosis justified?

Robert Safirstein

Department of Medicine, Veterans Affairs Connecticut Healthcare System, West Haven, Connecticut, USA

Address correspondence to: Robert Safirstein, Department of Medicine, Veterans Affairs Connecticut Healthcare System, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, Connecticut 06516, USA. Phone: 501.837.7988; Email: robert.safirstein@yale.edu.

Find articles by Safirstein, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published March 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 5 on March 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(5):e144803. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144803.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 1, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Tubulointerstitial accumulation of matrix proteins in human kidney biopsies is the best predictor of renal survival. In this issue of the JCI, Yen-Ting Chen et al. elegantly show that an endoplasmic reticulum resident protein, thioredoxin domain containing 5 (TXNDC5), is a key mediator of experimental kidney fibrosis. The researchers used knockout or conditional knockout animals to reduce Txndc5 expression, which reduced the accumulation of fibrous tissue in three models of chronic kidney disease (CKD), including unilateral ureteral obstruction, unilateral ischemia reperfusion injury, and folic acid nephropathy. More importantly, the studies demonstrate that the activated fibroblasts are almost exclusively responsible for producing matrix proteins. The study also showed that reducing Txndc5 in mice after tubulointerstitial fibrosis (TIF) was established mitigated the fibrosis. These experiments have obvious clinical importance but warrant caution because a key question remains unanswered. The impact of reducing TXNDC5 on renal function itself, the very heart of CKD, demands further exploration.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement