Endoplasmic reticulum protein TXNDC5 promotes renal fibrosis by enforcing TGF-β signaling in kidney fibroblasts

TXNDC5 was significantly upregulated in human and mouse fibrotic kidneys. To investigate the potential involvement of TXNDC5 in the pathogenesis of kidney fibrosis, we first determined its protein expression levels in the fibrotic mouse kidney tissues induced by unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO), unilateral ischemia-reperfusion injury (uIRI), or by the administration of folic acid (FA). Immunohistochemistry studies revealed marked increases in the intensity of TXNDC5 staining in the kidney sections from all 3 mouse models of renal fibrosis (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143645DS1). Immunoblotting and quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) also showed significant upregulation of the protein (Figure 1B) and transcript (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B) expression levels of TXNDC5 in fibrotic mouse kidneys. Consistent with these results, reanalysis of microarray data obtained from renal biopsy specimens of patients with CKD (GSE66494) (18) showed that the expression levels of TXNDC5 (by 2.24 fold, P < 0.001), as well as of markers for kidney fibrosis such as COL3A1 and FN1, were also significantly increased in the kidney samples from patients with CKD compared with those from healthy controls (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1C). Taken together, the observed upregulation of TXNDC5/Txndc5 expression in fibrotic human/mouse kidneys and its positive correlation with fibrogenic ECM protein genes suggest a potential role of TXNDC5 in the pathogenesis of kidney fibrosis.

Figure 1 TXNDC5 was significantly upregulated in mouse fibrotic kidneys and kidney specimens from patients with CKD. (A) IHC staining (n = 3) and (B) immunoblots (n = 6) showed protein expression of TXNDC5 was upregulated in mouse fibrotic kidneys induced by UUO or uIRI, compared with contralateral kidneys (CL). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Quantitative RT-PCR showed Txndc5 transcript was upregulated in mouse fibrotic kidneys induced by UUO and uIRI (n = 4–7). (D) Reanalyses of microarray data on human kidney specimens from patients with CKD (GSE66494) showed that TXNDC5, COL3A1, and FN1 were significantly upregulated in the kidney tissues from CKD patients (healthy control n = 8, CKD n = 51). For A–C, data are representative of 3 or more independent experimental replicates. For all panels, data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-sided t test (A–C) or Mann-Whitney test (D).

TXNDC5 was highly enriched in collagen-secreting renal fibroblasts in the fibrotic kidneys. Multiple types of kidney cells have been implicated in the process of kidney fibrogenesis. Following kidney injuries, resident (19) and perivascular (20) renal fibroblasts were shown to differentiate into active myofibroblasts and result in the accumulation of ECM. TECs and endothelial cells were also reported to contribute to the development of kidney fibrosis through epithelial- and endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition, respectively (10, 21). To determine the cell types where TXNDC5 was expressed during the process of renal fibrosis, multiple reporter mouse lines that allow fluorescence labeling of renal fibroblasts (Col1a1-GFPTg, GFP driven by Col1a1 enhancer/promoter, ref. 22), TECs (Cdh16-Cre ROSA26-tdTomato), endothelial cells (Tie2-Cre/ERT2 ROSA26-tdTomato), and podocytes (NPHS2-Cre ROSA26-tdTomato) were subjected to UUO, uIRI, or FA treatment to induce kidney fibrosis. Immunofluorescence (IF) staining of the kidney sections from these animals revealed that TXNDC5 was markedly upregulated and highly colocalized with GFP-positive, collagen-secreting renal fibroblasts in fibrotic mouse kidneys induced by UUO (81%) (Figure 2, A and C), uIRI (76.8%), and FA treatment (73.4%) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). In UUO-induced fibrotic kidneys, TXNDC5 was only expressed sporadically in TECs (5.94%), podocytes (0.63%), and endothelial cells (2.05%) (Figure 2, B and D). Flow cytometry analysis of fibroblasts isolated from mouse kidneys subjected to UUO revealed a marked expansion in TXNDC5+ kidney fibroblasts as well as a significant upregulation of TXNDC5 in these cells, compared with those from contralateral control kidneys (Supplemental Figure 2C). The observed strong enrichment of TXNDC5 in renal fibroblasts in fibrotic kidneys suggests that TXNDC5 could contribute to kidney fibrosis by regulating the activity/behavior of these collagen-secreting fibrogenic cells.

Figure 2 TXNDC5 was highly upregulated in renal fibroblasts, but not in TECs, endothelial cells, or podocytes, of the fibrotic kidneys. (A and C) IF staining of TXNDC5 (red) on sections of fibrotic kidneys induced by UUO in Col1a1-GFPTg mice showed TXNDC5 was mainly expressed in collagen-secreting renal fibroblasts (green), both in renal cortex and medulla (n = 6). Cell nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) IF staining of TXNDC5 (green) on section of fibrotic kidneys induced by UUO in Cdh16-Cre, NPHS2-Cre, and Tie2-Cre/ERT2 tdTomato mice. Cell nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) A pie chart to illustrate the proportion of TXNDC5+ cells in different types of kidney cells in the UUO-induced fibrotic kidneys. Data are representative of 3 or more independent experimental replicates. Data in C are presented as mean ± SEM.

TXNDC5 was both essential and sufficient to induce the activation, proliferation, and ECM production of kidney fibroblasts. Next, we determined the functional role of TXNDC5 in kidney fibroblasts. Primary human kidney fibroblasts (HKFs) stimulated with TGF-β1 (10 ng/mL) showed strong upregulation in the protein (Figure 3A) and transcript (Figure 3B) expression levels of TXNDC5, as well as of fibroblast activation marker periostin and ECM proteins (COL1A1, fibronectin, and CCN2). Knockdown of TXNDC5 with shRNA significantly attenuated TGF-β1–induced protein/mRNA upregulation of periostin and multiple ECM proteins in HKFs (Figure 3, A and B). In addition, TGF1 treatment enhanced the proliferative activity of HKFs, which was abrogated completely by TXNDC5 knockdown (Figure 3D). These results suggest that TXNDC5 is essential for TGF-β1–induced HKF activation, proliferation, and ECM production. Overexpression of TXNDC5, on the other hand, resulted in marked upregulation of periostin, COL1A1, and fibronectin (Figure 3C), as well as increased proliferative activity (Figure 3E) in HKFs. Collectively, these results demonstrate that TXNDC5, downstream of TGF-β1, is both essential and sufficient to promote the activation, proliferation, and ECM production of kidney fibroblasts.

Figure 3 Knockdown of TXNDC5 attenuated TGF-β1–induced HKF activation and ECM production; overexpression of TXNDC5 was sufficient to trigger HKF activation and ECM production. (A) Protein and (B) transcript expression levels of fibroblast activation marker (periostin) and ECM proteins (COL1A1, fibronectin, and CCN2) were increased in control (Scramble) HKFs following TGF-β1 (10 ng/mL) treatment. Knockdown of TXNDC5 attenuated the upregulation of these fibrogenic markers induced by TGF-β1 in HKFs (n = 5–10). (C) Overexpression of TXNDC5 was sufficient to induce upregulation of fibroblast activation marker (Periostin) and ECM proteins (COL1A1, fibronectin) in HKFs (n = 3–10). (D) Treatment of TGF-β1 (10 ng/mL) increased the cellular proliferation activity of HKFs, which was abrogated by TXNDC5 knockdown. (E) Overexpression of TXNDC5 increased the cellular proliferation activity of HKFs. In D and E, n = 10. Data are representative of 3 or more independent experimental replicates. For all panels, data are presented as mean ± SEM. The statistical significance of differences for 2 groups was determined by 2-sided t test and among 3 or more groups it was determined using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Sidak’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Global deletion of Txndc5 protected against kidney fibrosis. To determine the requirement of TXNDC5 in the development of kidney fibrosis in vivo, WT and Txndc5–/– mice were subjected to UUO, uIRI, and FA treatment. Picrosirius red and Masson’s trichrome staining on the kidney sections showed extensive renal fibrosis in WT mice following UUO (Figure 4A), uIRI (Figure 5A), and the administration of FA (Supplemental Figure 3A). Global deletion of Txndc5 significantly reduced the extent of renal fibrosis in all 3 kidney injury models (Figure 4A, Figure 5A, and Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 4 Deletion of Txndc5 attenuated renal fibrosis induced by UUO. (A) Picrosirius red staining (top 2 panels) and Masson’s trichrome staining (bottom 2 panels) of kidney sections from WT and Txndc5–/– mice 10 days after UUO. Bar graphs of the quantitative results of Picrosirius red and Masson’s trichrome staining areas are shown on the right (n = 5–10). Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) SHG images of the kidney sections from WT and Txndc5–/– mice 10 days after UUO. The quantitative results of SHG-positive areas showed increased accumulation of fibrillar collagen (green) in WT but not in Txndc5–/– mice kidneys following injury. For each of the kidney sections imaged for SHG, TPEF imaging was obtained to show the profile of the scanned tissue (red color in bottom panels) (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Immunoblots showed protein expression levels of fibroblast activation marker (Periostin) and ECM (COL1A1) in the whole-kidney extract from WT and Txndc5–/– mice 10 days after UUO (n = 3–6). Data are representative of 3 or more independent experimental replicates. For all panels, data are presented as mean ± SEM. The statistical significance of differences among 3 or more groups was determined using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Sidak’s post hoc tests. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Figure 5 Deletion of Txndc5 ameliorated renal fibrosis induced by uIRI. (A) Picrosirius red staining (top 2 panels) and Masson’s trichrome staining (bottom 2 panels) of kidney sections from WT and Txndc5–/– mice 28 days after uIRI. Bar graphs of the quantitative results of Picrosirius red and Masson’s trichrome staining areas are shown on the right (n = 6). Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) SHG images of the kidney sections from WT and Txndc5–/– mice 28 days after uIRI. The quantitative results of SHG-positive areas showed increased accumulation of fibrillar collagen (green) in WT but not in Txndc5–/– mice kidneys following injury. For each of the kidney sections imaged for SHG, TPEF imaging was obtained to show the profile of the scanned tissue (red color in bottom panels) (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Immunoblots showed protein expression levels of fibroblast activation marker (Periostin) and ECM (COL1A1) in the whole-kidney extract from WT and Txndc5–/– mice 28 days after uIRI (n = 5–9). Data are representative of 3 or more independent experimental replicates. For all panels, data are presented as mean ± SEM. The statistical significance of differences among 3 or more groups was determined using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Sidak’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To quantify pathogenic fibrillar collagen (type I and III) specifically and to avoid overestimation of fibrotic areas with traditional staining methods, second harmonic generation (SHG) microscopy, a novel optical tissue imaging system that allows visualization of fibrillar, but not non-fibrillar, collagen in fibrotic organs (23, 24), was employed to assess the extent of fibrosis in WT and Txndc5–/– mouse kidneys following injury. Consistent with the aforementioned results, SHG microscopy showed marked increases in fibrillar collagen deposition in WT kidneys following UUO (Figure 4B), uIRI (Figure 5B), and FA treatment (Supplemental Figure 3B), the extent of which was significantly reduced in Txndc5–/– mice (Figure 4B, Figure 5B, and Supplemental Figure 3B).

Consistent with the attenuated postinjury fibrotic response in Txndc5–/– mouse kidneys observed by imaging studies, deletion of Txndc5 also mitigated the upregulation of ECM protein genes, including Col1a1, Eln, Fn1, and Ccn2 in the mouse kidneys following injury (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). Immunoblots of whole-kidney tissue lysates also showed reduced protein level of ECM (COL1A1) and fibroblast activation marker (periostin) in Txndc5–/– mice compared with WT mice following UUO and uIRI (Figure 4C and Figure 5C).

To determine if the reduced renal fibrosis observed in Txndc5–/– mice was due to lessened severity of acute injury, serological, tissue, and histological markers of acute kidney injury were quantified in Txndc5–/– and WT mice 1 day after uIRI. As shown in Supplemental Figure 3F, the serum level of neutrophil gelatinase–associated lipocalin (Ngal), a biomarker of acute kidney injury, was similarly elevated in WT and Txndc5–/– mice 1 day after uIRI surgery. In addition, transcript expression levels of acute kidney injury markers Ngal and Kim-1 (kidney injury molecule 1) were both significantly increased in the kidney tissues from WT and Txndc5–/– mice following uIRI (Supplemental Figure 3G). PAS staining of the kidney sections also did not reveal significant differences in the areas of tubular necrosis in WT and Txndc5–/– mice following uIRI (Supplemental Figure 3H). Collectively, these results suggest that the protective effects of Txndc5 deletion against renal fibrosis are not mediated through reducing the extent and severity of acute renal injury.

TXNDC5 augmented fibrogenic TGF-β signaling by increasing TGFBR1 protein expression in kidney fibroblasts. Because TXNDC5 was essential for TGF-β1–induced HKF activation and ECM production, we speculated that TXNDC5 could mediate its fibrogenic effects through regulating signaling effectors downstream of TGF-β1. Consistent with this hypothesis, knocking down TXNDC5 in HKFs led to reduced SMAD3 phosphorylation induced by TGF-β1 stimulation (10 ng/mL, Figure 6A), whereas TXNDC5 overexpression per se was sufficient to increase SMAD3 phosphorylation/activation in HKFs (Figure 6B). Because TGF-β1–mediated SMAD3 activation is strictly dependent on transmembrane TGF-β receptor type I (TGFBR1) and TGFBR2, we first determined if TXNDC5 would regulate TGFBR1 and TGFBR2. Indeed, knockdown of TXNDC5 blocked TGF-β1–induced upregulation of TGFBR1 without affecting TGFBR2 (Figure 6A), whereas overexpression of TXNDC5 led to marked upregulation of TGFBR1 but not TGFBR2 (Figure 6B) in HKFs. Consistent with these in vitro observations, global deletion of Txndc5 also abolished SMAD3 phosphorylation and TGFBR1 upregulation induced by UUO (Supplemental Figure 4A) or uIRI (Supplemental Figure 4B) in the mouse kidneys. Furthermore, knockdown of TGFBR1 (Figure 6C) or treatment with TGFBR1 inhibitor LY364947 (10 μM for 24 hours, Supplemental Figure 4C) repressed fibroblast activation (reflected by periostin expression level), SMAD3 phosphorylation and ECM (COL1A1, CCN2) production induced by TXNDC5 overexpression in HKFs. In addition, a cell-surface biotinylation assay was performed in HKFs with TXNDC5 knockdown or overexpression, followed by immunoblotting for TGFBR1. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4, D and E, TXNDC5 knockdown reduced, whereas TXNDC5 overexpression increased, cell surface expression of TGFBR1 in HKF. These results demonstrate that TXNDC5 modulates the functional expression levels of TGFBR1 on the cell surface of kidney fibroblasts. Taken together, these data suggest that TXNDC5 augments fibrogenic TGF-β1 signaling through increasing TGFBR1 expression levels in kidney fibroblasts.

Figure 6 TXNDC5-induced fibrogenic responses are mediated through TGFBR1. (A) Immunoblots showed that treatment of TGF-β1 (10 ng/mL) induced upregulation of TGFBR1 and phosphorylation of SMAD3, whereas TGFBR2 was not affected. Knockdown of TXNDC5 abolished TGFBR1 upregulation and SMAD3 phosphorylation was induced by TGF-β1 in HKFs (n = 5–11). (B) Overexpression of TXNDC5 was sufficient to upregulate TGFBR1 and phospho-SMAD3 in HKFs (n = 5–6). (C) Knockdown of TGFBR1 abolished the upregulation of fibroblast activation markers and ECM proteins induced by TXNDC5 overexpression (n = 6–12). Data are representative of 3 or more independent experimental replicates. For all panels, data are presented as mean ± SEM. The statistical significance of differences for 2 groups was determined by 2-sided t test and among 3 or more groups it was determined using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Sidak’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

TXNDC5 increases TGFBR1 expression by enhancing TGFBR1 protein folding and stability. We sought to determine how TGFBR1 protein expression was affected by TXNDC5 in kidney fibroblasts. A cycloheximide (CHX) protein chase assay was performed to evaluate TGFBR1 protein stability in HKFs with TXNDC5 knockdown or overexpression. With the treatment of protein synthesis inhibitor CHX, knockdown of TXNDC5 in HKFs was shown to accelerate the degradation of TGFBR1 (Figure 7A), while overexpression of TXNDC5 delayed the degradation of TGFBR1 (Figure 7B). These results suggest that TXNDC5 increases the protein stability of TGFBR1 in kidney fibroblasts.

Figure 7 TXNDC5 enhances the protein folding and stability of TGFBR1. (A) Cycloheximide chase assay showed that knockdown of TXNDC5 accelerated degradation of TGFBR1 in HKFs (n = 6). (B) Overexpression of TXNDC5 slowed down the degradation of TGFBR1 in HKFs. The 2 groups of samples were loaded and run on the same gel but not in neighboring lanes (n = 6). (C) Treatment of proteasome inhibitor MG132 restored the downregulation of TGFBR1 induced by TXNDC5 depletion in HKFs (n = 11). (D) Protein Co-IP experiments in HEK cells with ectopic expression of TXNDC5 and Myc-tagged TGFBR1 showed physical interaction between TXNDC5 and TGFBR1. (E) A dual fluorescence–labeled human TGFBR1 construct (CFP-TGFBR1-YFP) was used for FRET-based protein folding assay in HEK293 cells. Overexpression of TXNDC5 showed increased FRET efficiency compared with empty vector–transfected control cells, whereas AAA-mutant TXNDC5 transfection failed to increase the FRET signal (n = 10). Data are representative of 3 or more independent experimental replicates. For all panels, data are presented as mean ± SEM. The statistical significance of differences for 2 groups was determined by 2-sided t test and among 3 or more groups it was determined using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Sidak’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

It has been demonstrated that nascent polypeptides destined for the cell membrane or secretory pathway are correctly folded in the ER by chaperones or PDIs; misfolded proteins, however, are subjected to degradation via the ubiquitin-proteasome system (25–27). Because TXNDC5 is a member of the PDI family, we hypothesized that TXNDC5 facilitates the folding of TGFBR1 in the ER, thereby promoting the maturation and delivery of TGFBR1 to the cell membrane. Loss of TXNDC5, as a result, would lead to TGFBR1 misfolding and subsequent degradation by the proteasome. Consistent with this hypothesis, TXNDC5 depletion-induced TGFBR1 downregulation in HKFs was reversed with the treatment of proteasome inhibitor MG132 (Figure 7C). In addition, both protein coimmunoprecipitation experiments (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 5A) in human embryonic kidney cells 293 (HEK293 cells) with ectopic expression of TXNDC5 and myc-tagged TGFBR1 and a proximity ligation assay (Supplemental Figure 5B) in HKFs showed physical binding between TXNDC5 and TGFBR1.

Furthermore, the direct impact of TXNDC5 on the folding of TGFBR1 was determined using a fluorescence resonance energy transfer–based (FRET-based) protein folding assay that has been shown to successfully assess protein folding and unfolding in cells (17, 28). Human TGFBR1 fused with cyan fluorescence protein (CFP) at the N terminus and yellow fluorescence protein (YFP) at the C terminus (CFP-TGFBR1-YFP) was expressed in HEK293 cells, with or without TXNDC5 overexpression; effective FRET from CFP to YFP would only be detected when the CFP-TGFBR1-YFP fusion protein folds properly and brings CFP and YFP into close proximity. A standard acceptor photobleaching FRET protocol in cells expressing the TGFBR1 ternary fusion protein revealed that overexpression of TXNDC5 significantly increased FRET efficiency (Figure 7E), indicating enhanced TGFBR1 protein folding with elevated TXNDC5 levels. Importantly, overexpression of a mutant TXNDC5 that lacks PDI activity (AAA mutant TXNDC5: cysteine-to-alanine mutations were introduced in both ends of each of its 3 thioredoxin domains [CGHC to AGHA], thereby abolishing its PDI activity, ref. 17) failed to increase the extent of TGFBR1 folding (Figure 7E), suggesting that TXNDC5-mediated folding of TGFBR1 is dependent on its PDI activity. In line with these findings, forced expression of AAA mutant TXNDC5 also failed to increase the protein expression levels of TGFBR1, ECM protein (COL1A1) and fibroblast activation marker (periostin) in HKF (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Taken together, these results demonstrate that TXNDC5, as a protein disulfide isomerase, functions to maintain proper folding and stability of TGBFR1 protein in kidney fibroblasts. With the depletion of TXNDC5, TGFBR1 becomes unfolded and subsequently degraded by proteasome. In addition, TXNDC5-mediated regulation of TGFBR1 expression, ECM production and fibroblast activity is dependent on its PDI activity.

TGF-β1 induces TXNDC5 expression through increased ER stress and ATF6-dependent transcriptional control in kidney fibroblasts. Next, we went on to determine how TXNDC5 is regulated by TGF-β1 in kidney fibroblasts. Because both the mRNA and protein expression levels of TXNDC5 were upregulated in response to TGF-β1 treatment in HKFs, we hypothesized that TGF-β1 controls TXNDC5 expression through transcriptional regulation. In cardiac fibroblasts, we have previously demonstrated that TGF-β1 treatment upregulates TXNDC5 through increased ER stress pathway activity and activating transcription factor 6–dependent (ATF6-dependent) transcriptional control (17). Consistent with these findings, TGF-β1 treatment induced elevated ER stress in HKFs, as evidenced by a marked increase in BIP and activated ATF6 (ATF6-p50), 2 ER stress markers (Figure 8A), which was accompanied by significant upregulation of TXNDC5 transcript (Figure 8B). The treatment of ER stress inhibitor 4–phenylbutyrate (4-PBA), however, blocked the transcriptional upregulation of TXNDC5 induced by TGF-β1 (Figure 8B). These results indicate that TGF-β1–induced TXNDC5 expression in kidney fibroblasts is dependent on increased ER stress.

Figure 8 TGF-β1 induces TXNDC5 expression through ER stress– and ATF6-dependent transcriptional regulation. (A) ER stress components including BiP and activated ATF6 (ATF6-p50) were upregulated following the treatment of TGF-β1 (10 ng/mL) in HKFs (n = 3). (B) ER stress inhibitor 4-PBA blocked TXNDC5 transcript upregulation induced by TGF-β1 (10 ng/mL) (n = 6–8). (C) Quantitative real-time PCR showed effective ATF6 knockdown by shATF6 in HKFs (n = 6). (D) Depletion of ATF6 reversed TXNDC5 transcript upregulation induced by TGF-β1 (10 ng/mL) (n = 6). (E) In NIH-3T3 cells, TGF-β1 treatment increased the transcriptional activity of WT but not ATF6 binding–deleted mouse Txndc5 promotor (n = 24). Data are representative of 3 or more independent experimental replicates. For all panels, data are presented as mean ± SEM. The statistical significance of differences for 2 groups was determined by 2-sided t test and among 3 or more groups it was determined using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Sidak’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

In line with the observed ER stress–dependent transcriptional regulation of TXNDC5 in HKFs, analyses of human and mouse TXNDC5/Txndc5 promoter sequences identified putative binding sites of ER stress pathway transcription factor ATF6 (17, 29). Knockdown of ATF6 in HKFs with shRNA completely abrogated the upregulation of TXNDC5 transcript induced by TGF-β1 (Figure 8, C and D). Furthermore, WT and ATF6 binding site–deleted (TGACGTGG, +769~+780–deleted; ΔATF6) mouse Txndc5 promoter luciferase reporter constructs were transfected into mouse embryonic fibroblast NIH-3T3 followed by TGF-β1 stimulation. WT Txndc5 promoter activity was increased with the treatment of TGF-β1, whereas deletion of ATF6 binding site led to repressed Txndc5 transcriptional activity and completely abrogated its response to TGF-β1 stimulation (Figure 8E). Taken together, these data demonstrate that TGF-β1 induces TXNDC5 expression through increased ER stress and ATF6-mediated transcriptional control in kidney fibroblasts.

Renal fibroblast-specific deletion of Txndc5 markedly attenuated the extent of kidney fibrosis following injury. In the previous section, we showed that TXNDC5 was mainly distributed in collagen-secreting kidney fibroblasts. To determine the in vivo contribution of TXNDC5 in renal fibroblasts to the development of kidney fibrosis, we generated an inducible, fibroblast-specific Txndc5 knockout mice (Col1a2-Cre/ERT2*Txndc5fl/fl, abbreviated as Txndc5cKO). Tamoxifen (80 mg/kg/day intraperitoneally for 4 consecutive days) was administered to induce Txndc5 deletion in kidney fibroblasts. Two weeks after tamoxifen-induced Txndc5 deletion, Txndc5cKO were subjected to UUO, uIRI, or FA. These animals were kept on tamoxifen diet until the time of sacrifice to ensure deletion of Txndc5 in active and proliferating myofibroblasts throughout the course (Figure 9A). In these experiments, tamoxifen-treated Col1a2-Cre/ERT2 (Col1a2-Cre) mice were used as controls. Targeted deletion of Txndc5 in kidney fibroblasts markedly reduced the extent of kidney fibrosis induced by UUO, uIRI, or FA, compared with control mice (Figure 9B and Figure 10A, and Supplemental Figure 6A). In addition, the expression levels of ECM proteins COL1A1 and CCN2, as well as the fibroblast activation marker periostin, were also significantly decreased in Txndc5cKO compared with control mice following UUO or uIRI (Figure 9C and Figure 10B). Consistent with these findings, SHG also revealed reduced fibrillar collagen deposition in the kidneys from Txndc5cKO compared with that from control mice in response to UUO and uIRI (Figure 9D and Figure 10C).

Figure 9 Targeted deletion of Txndc5 in renal fibroblasts attenuated kidney fibrosis. (A) Illustration of experimental design to induce Txndc5 deletion specifically in renal fibroblasts. (B) Picrosirius red staining of kidney sections from WT and Txndc5cKO mice 10 days after UUO (n = 6–7). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Immunoblots to quantify fibroblast activation marker (POSTN) and ECM (COL1A1 and CCN2) proteins in whole-kidney lysates from Col1a2-Cre and Txndc5cKO mice 10 days after UUO (n = 5–6). (D) SHG images of kidney sections from Col1a2-Cre and Txndc5cKO mice 10 days after UUO. The quantitative results of SHG-positive areas showed accumulation of fibrillar collagen in Col1a2-Cre kidneys, which was ameliorated in Txndc5cKO mice (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are representative of 3 or more independent experimental replicates. For all panels, data are presented as mean ± SEM. The statistical significance of differences among 3 or more groups was determined using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Sidak’s post hoc tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Figure 10 Targeted deletion of Txndc5 in renal fibroblasts mitigated kidney fibrosis induced by uIRI. (A) Picrosirius red staining of kidney sections from WT and Txndc5cKO mice 28 days after uIRI (n = 7–11). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Immunoblots to quantify fibroblast activation marker (POSTN) and ECM (COL1A1 and CCN2) proteins in whole-kidney lysates from Col1a2-Cre and Txndc5cKO mice 28 days after uIRI (n = 4–11). (C) SHG images of kidney sections from Col1a2-Cre and Txndc5cKO mice 28 days after uIRI. The quantitative results of SHG-positive areas showed accumulation of fibrillar collagen in Col1a2-Cre kidneys, which was ameliorated in Txndc5cKO mice (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are representative of 3 or more independent experimental replicates. For all panels, data are presented as mean ± SEM. The statistical significance of differences among 3 or more groups was determined using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Sidak’s post hoc tests. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To exclude the possibility that TXNDC5 expressed in other renal cell types such as TECs, podocytes, and endothelial cells might still contribute to the development of renal fibrosis, we generated Txndc5 conditional knockout mice specific to TECs (Cdh16-cre*Txndc5fl/fl, or Txndc5Epi-cKO), podocytes (NPHS2-cre*Txndc5fl/fl, or Txndc5Podo-cKO), and endothelial cells (Tie2-cre/ERT2*Txndc5fl/fl, or Txndc5Endo-cKO). In experiments using Txndc5Epi-cKO and Txndc5Podo-cKO mice, Txndc5fl/fl mice were used as controls; in experiments on Txndc5Endo-cKO mice, Txndc5 deletion was induced using tamoxifen as described in Figure 9A, where tamoxifen-treated Tie2-Cre/ERT2 mice were used as controls. Targeted deletion of Txndc5 in TECs, podocytes, or endothelial cells, however, did not impact the extent of kidney fibrosis induced by UUO or FA (Supplemental Figure 6, B–E). These results suggest that TXNDC5 expressed in TECs, podocytes, and endothelial cells contributes little, if any, to the pathogenesis of kidney fibrosis.

Deletion of Txndc5 in kidney fibroblasts protects against TEC apoptosis in response to kidney injury. In the process of renal fibrosis, injured TECs lose mitochondrial function and apicobasal polarity, followed by apoptosis and cell death (30). To investigate if deletion of Txndc5 impacts apoptosis of TECs in response to injury, we conducted TUNEL staining on WT and Txndc5–/– mouse kidney sections 10 days following UUO. The number of apoptotic TECs increased significantly in the UUO-induced fibrotic kidneys of WT mice, whereas deletion of Txndc5 attenuated the extent of TEC apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 7A). It has been reported that activated kidney fibroblasts could induce TEC apoptosis through paracrine effects (31). Because Txndc5 is barely expressed in TECs (Figure 2B), it is likely that the reduced TEC apoptosis observed in Txndc5–/– mice following UUO was not a cell autonomous effect but rather secondary to reduced interstitial fibrosis and hence fewer proapoptotic signals from surrounding kidney fibroblasts. Consistent with this hypothesis, fibroblast-specific deletion of Txndc5 (Txndc5cKO) attenuated TEC apoptosis to an extent similar to that observed in Txndc5–/– mice 10 days following UUO (Supplemental Figure 7B). In contrast to the observed reduction in TEC apoptosis, the number of F4/80-positive macrophages (Supplemental Figure 7C) and CD31-positive endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 7D) were comparable in WT and Txndc5–/– mouse kidneys, with or without UUO, suggesting that Txndc5 deletion does not impact macrophage infiltration or peritubular capillary density in the mouse kidneys. Taken together, these data suggest that the renoprotective effects of Txndc5 deletion result from reduced tubular interstitial fibrosis and TEC apoptosis, without affecting renal capillary density or macrophages.

Induced deletion of Txndc5 in renal fibroblasts lessened the progression of established kidney fibrosis. To determine if targeting Txndc5 in renal fibroblasts could be beneficial in established renal fibrosis, Txndc5 deletion in renal fibroblasts was induced in Txndc5cKO mice 10 days after UUO, a time point when extensive renal fibrosis can be observed (Figure 11A). In these experiments, tamoxifen-treated Col1a2-Cre mice were used as controls. As shown in Figure 11B, Col1a2-Cre and Txndc5cKO mice had a similar extent of renal fibrosis 10 days following UUO prior to tamoxifen treatment. Eleven days after tamoxifen injection, however, the extent of renal fibrosis continued to progress in control mice (fibrotic area increased from 5.1% to 10.6%), whereas the progression of kidney fibrosis was nearly halted (fibrotic area changed from 5.3% to 6.9%, Figure 11B) in Txndc5cKO mice. Immunoblotting also showed markedly attenuated upregulation of CCN2, periostin, and TGFBR1 in Txndc5cKO mice compared with control mice between D10 and D21 after UUO (Figure 11C). These results demonstrate that interventional deletion of Txndc5 in renal fibroblasts significantly lessens the progression of kidney fibrosis, suggesting that in vivo targeting of TXNDC5 could be a novel and powerful therapeutic approach to ameliorate kidney fibrosis and to slow down the progression of CKD.