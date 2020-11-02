Reflections of a Black woman physician-scientist

As Black women advance in academia, the landscape becomes even more stark. Of AMC faculty, 0.37% are Black women associate and full professors. Out of 2675 chairs of basic science and clinical departments, 10 are Black women (2 basic science and 8 clinical science) (2, 3). My own School of Medicine (University of Pennsylvania) faculty includes 77 Black women (out of approximately 2800 total members, 2.8%), 34 of whom are either associate or full professors. Of these, 33 (1.2% of total faculty) are researchers and one is a chair of a department. While these absolute numbers are concerning, more concerning is that strategies that have been successful in narrowing the gender gap in academic faculty positions in AMCs have had little, if any, effect on Black women in academic medicine (3–5).

There are multiple reasons for this persistent “race-gender gap”(6) among AMC faculty. Some factors include the low pool of Black women faculty candidates, faculty attrition, and research discrimination. In 2011, the NIH sounded the alarm for the low rate of NIH funding for Black scientists (7). Nine years later, this disparity persists, with Black researchers having an almost two-fold lower rate of funding compared with White researchers (8). The differences in funding rates cannot be explained by “education, citizenship, country of origin, training, employer characteristics, prior research awards, [or] publication record,” because even after controlling for these factors, Black researchers are less likely to have their grants selected for discussion and, consequently, receive less NIH funding than both their nonminority and minority counterparts (7).

Forty-two percent of the funding disparity is explained by research bias during the selection of applications for discussion. Once discussed and scored, grants that receive fundable scores are funded at equivalent rates regardless of the race of the researcher (8). Grant subject matter is the greatest predictor of whether grants are discussed. Grants submitted by Black researchers most commonly include the terms socioeconomic, health care, disparity, lifestyle, psychosocial, adolescent, and risk, topics with funding rates ranging from approximately 11%–17%. The least successful grants include the terms ovary, fertility, and reproductive and only have a 7.5% success rate (8). Hence, because women comprise the majority of the principal investigators with active R01s that include ovary, fertility, or reproductive in the title (1), Black women researchers are at risk of experiencing funding disparities on the basis of both race and gender. In turn, these funding disparities can negatively impact promotion prospects for Black women and ultimately contribute to their attrition.