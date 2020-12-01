Promoting the success of women and minority physician-scientists in academic medicine: a dean’s perspective

To address behaviors such as sexual harassment and racism, leaders in academic medicine must hold people accountable, regardless of rank or position. Systems for reporting and for investigation of cases of sexual harassment or racism must be in place a priori, and alleged cases must be investigated confidentially, expeditiously, and fairly. Because many of our faculty members and trainees experience sexism or racism in the clinical setting, these efforts must be coordinated across the academic and clinical enterprise. When thorough investigations take time, leaders must ensure a safe environment in the interim. In the evaluation of individual complaints, we must follow due process. These procedures not only ensure the rights of the accused, but also avoid unintended consequences for women and minorities who have the courage to speak up.

Women and those URiM may not report events when they perceive there will be inaction or even tolerance. Our “free-agent” model of recruiting and retaining faculty members in academia has fostered the perception of tolerance of egregious conduct. As in entertainment and professional sports, this free-agent model values “stars” and promotes narcissism. For this reason, it is paramount that, as leaders, we prioritize and reward appropriate behavior as well as productivity. In the long run, this commitment will increase the creativity and productivity of all as well as diversity in academic medicine.

Accountability also requires that we select value-driven leaders and that we provide them with training and tools to hold others accountable. Leadership training for section chiefs and department chairs, center or institute directors, and medical directors should include training in “the difficult conversation” and documentation of expectations as well as an introduction to institutional resources to support leaders in holding others accountable, including legal assistance, coaching, and counseling resources.

Harder to address than overt sexism or racism are insidious verbal and nonverbal behaviors that convey, in the words of the National Academies report on sexual harassment, “hostility, objectification, exclusion, or second-class status”(5). Here, it takes a village. Through dialogue and formal conversations about unconscious bias, sexism, and racism, we can create a community in which witnesses of bad behavior feel comfortable naming the behavior and, when appropriate, intervening. All of us can serve as allies. Because inappropriate behavior may be subtle or even unintended, we must also create mechanisms for women and those URiM to express discomfort and to seek advice. Such processes should include opportunities for confidential reporting with coordinated tracking of reports and for tiered interventions based on the consistency and severity of concerns. A single inappropriate comment that is not egregious might lead to a conversation, whereas a pattern of repetitive comments should trigger a guided intervention or disciplinary action.