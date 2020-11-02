Toward realizing diversity in academic medicine

All trainees at the resident and fellowship level want to learn and excel in their specialty to become independent practitioners, and URiM trainees are no different. Some URiMs and non-URiMs want to care for a diverse set of patients during their training to gain medical expertise across the entire scope of race and ethnicities (9); this aspect may drive match-list choice to avoid programs not perceived as providing care for a diverse patient population. URiM trainees may also experience direct patient biases particularly if a patient is not from the same racial or ethnic background (6, 7, 9). In most programs, there may be only one or a few trainees who are URiMs in the entire program, which can generate feelings of loneliness and isolation if there is no support network. URiMs are more likely to encounter microaggressions as a result of their race or ethnic background, some recognized and some not fully recognized initially by the trainee, that may affect performance (10). URiMs may not have role models with relatable experiences due to the dearth of URiMs among faculty.

URiM faculty members face similar challenges to those of trainees, with some additional barriers. Like URiM trainees, many physician-scientists want to take care of a diverse set of patients in their academic clinical practice and may face patient biases from those whose backgrounds are different. And like trainees, there are often very limited numbers of URiMs on a large faculty. As a young URiM faculty member, they may lack representative role models and mentors to help them mature (1, 6, 9). New challenges occur, such as being asked repeatedly to be representative on committees (the “minority faculty tax”) because there are so few URiMs on faculty — the intention of the institution might be sound for diverse representation, but incessant service undermines their clinical and research development maturation for future success and promotion (5, 6). As one of few URiMs on the faculty, they are expected to be the representative for any URiM student who comes through their unit; while the intention is good, this responsibility would be manageable if there were more URiM mentors to serve in this role (6). If the URiM faculty member is research oriented, they have a higher challenge (about 10% lower chance) in obtaining an NIH research project grant, a key piece of currency for promotion (11). As with trainees, microaggressions from colleagues and staff may occur, potentially undermining confidence and progress.

It is remarkable for URiM trainees and physician-scientists to complete and excel at their levels despite the additional challenges they may face. Seeing a URiM faculty member who has achieved full professor rank is unfortunately relatively rare, due to the systemic challenges and biased academic hurdles. In reality, more attention needs to be paid to URiM trainees and faculty to help them overcome challenges, and to succeed and fully contribute to trainee and faculty academic life. Socioeconomic inequities, student debt, family care and obligations, lack of role models, and lack of mentorship are disproportionately higher among URiMs (1, 5). In academia and elsewhere, diverse teams outperform homogeneous teams (12), and diverse research teams result in higher manuscript citations and impact over homogeneous teams (13). Most academic institutions strive for diversity to grow innovation; however, it has been very challenging to achieve high diversity with current constructs and processes.