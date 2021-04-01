Endoplasmic reticulum–associated degradation is required for nephrin maturation and kidney glomerular filtration function

SEL1L-HRD1 is expressed in human podocytes. We first determined the gene expression pattern of SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD in kidneys using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) analysis. A total of 2545 human cells collected from a normal kidney sample (50, 51) were analyzed and led to the identification of 16 cell populations, of which only approximately 1%–2% of total cells were podocytes (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143988DS1). Both SEL1L and HRD1 mRNA were ubiquitously detected in many cell types including podocytes and tubular cells, as were the UPR sensor IRE1α (encoded by ERN1) and the ER chaperone BiP (encoded by HSPA5) (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E). We made similar observations upon the analysis of previously published scRNA-Seq data on 24 human kidneys (ref. 52 and data not shown).

To detect SEL1L protein level in kidneys, we generated a SEL1L antibody using a recombinant human SEL1L fragment (amino acids 23 –194; ref. 43). In glomeruli of healthy kidneys, we detected SEL1L protein in podocytes that we identified using the podocyte marker nuclear Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) proteins (asterisks, Figure 1A). In addition, we also detected SEL1L in distal tubular cells (arrowheads, Figure 1A), although this still needed to be confirmed using cell-type–specific markers. We observed a similar expression pattern for HRD1 in the kidneys (Figure 1B). As HRD1 stability and function depend on SEL1L (35, 53, 54), we concluded that the SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD complex is expressed in podocytes of human kidneys.

Figure 1 SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD is expressed in human podocytes. Representative confocal images of SEL1L (A) and HRD1 (B) costaining with WT1 in kidney tissues from healthy humans. Asterisks identify WT1+ podocytes. Arrowheads indicate distal tubular cells also expressing SEL1L and HRD1. In addition to expression in podocytes, WT1 was also expressed in parietal epithelial cells lining the Bowman capsule (arrows). Scale bars: 100 μm, 20 μm, and 10 μm.

SEL1L-HRD1 expression in podocytes of patients with nephrotic syndrome. Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) represents a common form of nephrotic syndrome, with initial podocyte injury followed by FP effacement, and can be caused by a variety conditions (55). We next tested whether SEL1L-HRD1 expression was altered in podocytes of 3 patients with FSGS, with 2 “healthy” donor samples as controls. It is important to note that demographic information (e.g., age, race, sex, etc.), the cause and severity of the disease, and medications were unknown to the researchers. We randomly assigned the individuals to 2 experimental groups: healthy1-FSGS1 and healthy2-FSGS2-FSGS3. Participants in both groups were prepared at the same time and imaged under the same settings. In 1 patient (FSGS1), SEL1L and HRD1 protein levels in podocytes were significantly decreased when compared with levels in a healthy individual (Healthy1, Supplemental Figure 2, A and B, and quantitated in Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). By contrast, in 2 other patients (FSGS2 and FSGS3), SEL1L protein levels seemed to be elevated compared with levels in another healthy individual (healthy2), whereas HRD1 protein levels were unchanged compared with those in another healthy individual (Healthy2; Supplemental Figure 2, A and B and quantitated in Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Although a much larger sample size would be needed to conclude how the expression of ERAD in podocytes changes with disease initiation and progression, these observations suggested a possible role of SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD in podocytes.

Premature lethality of Sel1LPodCre mice at approximately 3 months of age. In mouse glomeruli, SEL1L and HRD1 proteins were also expressed in WT1+ podocytes (asterisks, Figure 2, A and B). To explore the importance of SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD in podocytes, we generated podocyte-specific SEL1L-deficient mice (Sel1LPodCre) by crossing Sel1L-floxed (Sel1Lfl/fl) mice (35) with Cre recombinase–transgenic mice under the control of the highly podocyte-specific promoter podocin, which becomes active during nephrogenesis in newborn kidneys (56). WT Sel1Lfl/fl and heterozygous Sel1LPodCre/+ littermates were included as controls. To assess the relative importance of ERAD versus IRE1α in podocytes, we generated podocyte-specific Ire1a-deficient mice (Ire1aPodCre) and performed a side-by-side comparison with age- and sex-matched Sel1LPodCre mice.

Figure 2 Sel1L deficiency in podocytes leads to premature lethality. (A–C) Representative confocal images of SEL1L (A) and HRD1 (B) costaining with WT1 in kidney tissues from 3-week-old Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LPodCre mice (n = 3 mice each), with quantitation shown in C (n = 59, 45, 130, and 119 podocytes from left to right). Asterisks in the images indicate WT1+ podocytes. Scale bars: 10 μm and 5 μm (enlarged insets). ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Growth curves of male and female WT Sel1Lfl/fl, heterozygous Sel1LPodCre/+, and knockout Sel1LPodCre mice. Ten-week-old Ire1αPodCre mice were included as a control. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA for each age. (E–G) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis for combined (E), male (F), and female (G) sexes. ***P < 0.0001, by log-rank test comparing Sel1LPodCre mice with other cohorts. Values represent the mean ± SEM.

We found that SEL1L was specifically deleted in WT1+ podocytes, as demonstrated using immunofluorescent colabeling of SEL1L and WT1 (asterisks, Figure 2A). In keeping with the notion that SEL1L is required for HRD1 protein stability (35), SEL1L deletion also led to reduced HRD1 protein levels in podocytes (asterisks, Figure 2B). Quantitation of SEL1L and HRD1 protein levels in podocytes is shown in Figure 2C. For the first several weeks after weaning, Sel1LPodCre mice of both sexes appeared largely normal in size when compared with their WT Sel1Lfl/fl littermates (Figure 2D). However, starting from 6 weeks of age, Sel1LPodCre mice began to lose body weight as they became sick (Figure 2D). Sel1LPodCre mice had a median lifespan of approximately 13 weeks, with a 14-week and 10-week lifespan for males and females, respectively (Figure 2, E–G). By contrast, Ire1aPodCre mice appeared normal in terms of growth and lifespan compared with WT littermates within the first 6 months of life (blue, Figure 2, D–G), suggesting that IRE1α of the UPR is dispensable for podocyte function during this time period. For clarity, only the 10-week time point is shown for Ire1aPodCre mice in Figure 2D. Moreover, heterozygous Sel1LPodCre/+ littermates appeared normal, suggesting that in podocytes, 1 copy of SEL1L is sufficient for ERAD function (gray, Figure 2, D–G). Hence, we concluded that podocyte-specific SEL1L-deficient mice die prematurely, with a median lifespan of approximately 13 weeks.

Congenital nephrotic syndrome and renal failure of Sel1LPodCre mice. We next addressed how podocyte-specific deletion of SEL1L leads to early lethality in mice. At 3 to 5 weeks of age, Sel1LPodCre kidneys appeared normal in color but became pale at 10 weeks of age (Figure 3A). Starting at 5 weeks of age, Sel1LPodCre mice exhibited proteinuria, as demonstrated by the presence of albumin in the urine (Supplemental Figure 3A and quantitated in Supplemental Figure 3B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). The ratio of albumin to creatinine in the urine of Sel1LPodCre mice was elevated starting at 5 weeks of age when compared with ratios in WT littermates (Figure 3B). Similarly, blood concentrations of creatinine, cholesterol, and blood urea nitrogen (BUN), indicators of kidney function, were elevated starting at 7 weeks of age in Sel1LPodCre mice (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3C). However, the level of serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT), an indicator of liver function, was unchanged with age, even at 10 weeks, when many Sel1LPodCre mice were moribund (Supplemental Figure 3D), thus excluding the possible contribution from secondary liver damage in the disease pathogenesis. By contrast, 10-week-old Ire1aPodCre mice appeared normal in terms of proteinuria, serum levels of creatinine, cholesterol, and BUN (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3, B, C, and E).

Figure 3 Sel1LPodCre mice exhibit early-onset renal failure starting at 5 weeks of age. (A) Representative images of kidney tissue from 3-, 5-, and 10-week-old Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LPodCre mice (n = 6 each). (B–D) Ratio of albumin/creatinine in the urine (B) (n = 8 each at 3 weeks; n = 8–9 each at 5 weeks; n = 8 each at 7 weeks; n = 8–9 each at 10 weeks); serum creatinine (C) (n = 10 Sel1Lfl/fl and n = 11 Sel1LPodCre at 3 weeks; n = 11 Sel1Lfl/fl and n = 9 Sel1LPodCre at 5 weeks; n = 6 Sel1Lfl/fl and n = 8 Sel1LPodCre at 7 weeks; n = 6 each at 10 weeks); and cholesterol (D) (n = 10 each at 3 weeks; n = 10 Sel1Lfl/fl and n = 9 Sel1LPodCre at 5 weeks; n = 5 Sel1Lfl/fl and n = 8 Sel1LPodCre at 7 weeks; and n = 5 Sel1Lfl/fl and n = 4 Sel1LPodCre at 10 weeks). Ten-week-old Ire1aPodCre mice were included as a control for C and D (n = 5 and n = 6 Ire1aPodCre mice for C and D, respectively). Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01; a 2-tailed Student’s t test and 1-way ANOVA were used for data for 3–7 weeks and 10 weeks, respectively. (E–J) Representative H&E-stained images of kidney sections from 3-week-old (E–G) and 5-week-old (H–J) mice (n = 3). Asterisks indicate protein casts, pound signs indicate mesangial cell hyperplasia, black arrows indicate podocytes, and yellow arrowheads indicate the capillary lumen. Scale bars: 50 mm (A); 1 mm, 100 μm, and 20 μm (E, F, H, and I); and 10 μm (G and J).

Histochemical examination of the kidneys from 3-week-old cohorts revealed normal morphology of the kidney medulla, cortex, and glomeruli (Figure 3, E–G). However, at 5 weeks of age, we observed that renal tubules in both the cortex and medulla were filled with large protein casts in Sel1LPodCre mice (asterisks in highlighted boxes 5 vs. 6 and 7 vs. 8, Figure 3, H and I). Moreover, although the glomeruli sizes were similar between the cohorts, Sel1LPodCre glomeruli showed mesangial cell hyperplasia (indicated by pound signs), with reduced open capillary loops (yellow arrowheads, highlighted boxes 9 and 10, Figure 3J). Quantitation of glomeruli size and mesangial cell hyperplasia is shown in Supplemental Figure 3, F and G. Unlike flattened podocytes at the periphery of glomeruli in WT mice, Sel1LPodCre podocytes were rounded (black arrows, highlighted boxes 9 and 10, Figure 3J). Taken together, we concluded that disease initiation in Sel1LPodCre mice occurred around 3 to 5 weeks of age and that SEL1L deficiency in podocytes led to early-onset renal failure and premature death.

Impaired slit diaphragm in Sel1LPodCre mice. We next performed scanning electron microscopy (SEM) to visualize glomeruli and podocytes from 3-, 5-, and 10-week-old mice. Images from 2 independent samples are shown for each age in Figure 4, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C. At 3 weeks of age, glomeruli from Sel1LPodCre mice appeared generally normal in size, shape, and overall morphology (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Podocytes formed primary and secondary processes (PPs and SPs), as well as interdigitating FPs in Sel1LPodCre mice. However, starting at 5 weeks of age, Sel1LPodCre mice exhibited broadened PPs and shortened SPs (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4B). Moreover, interdigitating FPs between podocytes were dramatically disorganized and misdirected, similar to those in nephrin-deficient mice (8, 57, 58). The defects in FPs became more severe with age in Sel1LPodCre mice: by 10 weeks of age, some glomeruli were severely damaged and showed FP effacement (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4C).

Figure 4 SEL1L is required for the formation of the slit diaphragm. (A–C) Representative SEM images of glomeruli from 3-week-old mice (A) (n = 9 Sel1Lfl/fl and n = 10 Sel1LPodCre glomeruli); 5-week-old mice (B) (n = 12 Sel1Lfl/fl and n = 16 Sel1LPodCre glomeruli); and 10-week-old mice (C) (n = 9 Sel1Lfl/fl and n = 5 Sel1LPodCre glomeruli). n = 2 mice/genotype. Scale bars: 10 μm and 1 μm (enlarged insets). (D and E) Representative TEM images of glomeruli from 3-week-old mice (D) (n = 3 glomeruli each) and 5-week-old mice (E) (n = 6 glomeruli each). n = 2 mice/genotype. Asterisks indicate mesangial cell hyperplasia; arrows indicate FP fusion. Scale bars: 4 μm (D), 8 μm (E), and 600 nm (enlarged insets in D and E). (F) Representative TEM images of slit diaphragms (white arrows). Scale bar: 100 nm. (G) Diagram illustrating the key proteins involved in the slit diaphragm and ERAD. (H) Representative images of advanced SEM images showing slit diaphragms (red arrows) in 5-week-old mice (n = 7 glomeruli each). n = 2 mice/genotype. Scale bars: 10 μm and 200 nm (enlarged insets). CB, cell body of podocytes; CL, capillary lumen; US, urinary space; Endo, endothelial cells.

We next performed transmission electron microscopy (TEM) to visualize ultrastructural changes of podocytes and the filtration unit at different ages. In healthy glomeruli, 3 layers, the innermost endothelium, the glomerular basement membrane (GBM), and the podocytes with interdigitating FPs form the glomerular filtration barrier of the kidneys (1). At 3 weeks of age, 3 layers of the filtration unit appeared largely normal (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4D). However, at 5 weeks, Sel1LPodCre mice exhibited mesangial cell hyperplasia (indicated by asterisks) and fusion of FPs (black arrows, Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4E).

Interdigitating FPs are held together by an extracellular structure known as the slit diaphragm (arrows, Figure 4F and diagram shown in Figure 4G and refs. 2, 3). Quantitation of the length of slit diaphragm revealed that the length was approximately 40 nm in 5-week-old WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4F), consistent with previous reports (57, 59–61). On the other hand, Sel1LPodCre podocytes had very few slit diaphragms, and the junctions between the remaining adjacent FPs were very narrow (arrow, Figure 4F). This was further confirmed using ultra-high-resolution advanced SEM analyses, in comparison with regular SEM on the same podocytes (Supplemental Figure 5A), in which the slit diaphragm was visible as a bridge-like structure linking adjacent FPs in WT mice, but largely absent in Sel1LPodCre mice at 5 weeks of age (red arrows, Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Hence, we concluded that SEL1L deficiency in podocytes led to impaired slit diaphragms in mice at 5 weeks of age, which coincided with the development of proteinuria and nephrotic syndrome.

Maturation defect of nephrin protein in Sel1LPodCre mice in vivo. Nephrin, together with other proteins such as the ER protein podocin and the cytosolic proteins CD2AP and synaptopodin, forms the slit diaphragm (Figure 4G). We next explored whether and how SEL1L deficiency in podocytes affects the intracellular localization of these proteins by performing costaining with markers for the ER (KDEL) and the slit diaphragm (ZO1). In WT podocytes, we found that nephrin had a diffused pattern surrounding the nucleus (Figure 5A), with some colocalization with KDEL after artificial saturation of KDEL signal (arrows, Supplemental Figure 6A). In addition, nephrin was distributed basally, adjacent to the GBM along the peripheral capillary loops, as demonstrated by its colocalization with the cell junction protein ZO1 (arrows, Figure 5B). ZO1 continuously distributes along the GBM, as previously shown (62, 63). By contrast, we observed that in Sel1LPodCre podocytes, the colocalization of nephrin and the ER maker KDEL was significantly increased (Figure 5A), whereas the colocalization of nephrin and ZO1 was markedly decreased (Figure 5B). Of note, KDEL levels were increased in the absence of SEL1L, probably as a result of the cellular adaptive response to ERAD deficiency (37, 38).

Figure 5 SEL1L deficiency affects the maturation of nascent nephrin in the ER. (A–E) Representative confocal images of nephrin-KDEL (A), nephrin-ZO1 (B), podocin-KDEL (C), podocin-ZO1 (D), and CD2AP-ZO1 (E) in kidney sections from 3-week-old mice (n = 3 mice each). Arrows mark the perinuclear localization of nephrin (A), colocalization of nephrin with ZO1 (B), localization of podocin at the slit diaphragm (C), and colocalization of podocin and ZO1 (D) and CD2AP and ZO1 (E). Images with artificially enhanced KDEL signal are shown in Supplemental Figure 6A. (F) Western blot analysis of nephrin in kidney lysates from 3-, 5-, and 7-week-old mice and (G) quantitation of the percentage of b form nephrin in total nephrin. n = 10 mice each at 3 weeks; n = 10 Sel1Lfl/fl and n = 12 Sel1LPodCre at 5 weeks; and n = 4 each at 7 weeks. Seven-week-old Ire1aPodCre mice were included as a control (n = 3), and the original data are shown in Supplemental Figure 7A. Values represent the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (3- and 5-week-old mice) and 1-way ANOVA (7-week-old mice). (H) Western blot analysis of nephrin in EndoH-treated kidney lysates from 5-week-old mice, with quantitation shown in Supplemental Figure 6D (n = 5 mice/group). r, EndoH-resistant form; s, EndoH-sensitive form.

In direct contrast with nephrin, maturation of another key component of slit diaphragms, podocin (encoded by NPHS2), in the ER appeared to be unaffected in Sel1LPodCre podocytes, as they were able to exit the ER (i.e., lack of colocalization with KDEL, Figure 5C), with some reaching the GBM along the peripheral capillary loops (i.e., colocalization with ZO1, arrows, Figure 5D). Moreover, distribution of the actin-associated PP markers CD2AP (arrows, Figure 5E) and synaptopodin (arrows, Supplemental Figure 6B) along the GBM was unaffected by Sel1L deficiency.

To further demonstrate biochemically how nephrin maturation is affected by SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD, we next performed various biochemical assays. It is well documented that nephrin proteins appear as 2 bands on SDS-PAGE around 180 kDa — slow-migrating mature a (nephrin a) and fast-migrating ER-retained b forms (nephrin b) — as a result of differential glycosylation at 10 potential N-glycosylation sites (15, 64–66). In WT mice, the percentage of nephrin b in total nephrin was approximately 50% at 3 weeks of age, and decreased with age, reaching 35% and 25% at 5 and 7 weeks of age, respectively (Figure 5F and quantitated in Figure 5G, uncropped gel available online). By contrast, in Sel1LPodCre kidneys, the percentage of nephrin b was mildly elevated, at approximately 60% at 3 weeks of age, but significantly increased with age, reaching 70% and 85% at 5 and 7 weeks of age, respectively (Figure 5F and quantitated in Figure 5G). Of note, at 7 weeks of age, total nephrin protein levels were significantly decreased in Sel1LPodCre kidneys (Figure 5F), probably a result of the elevated podocyte loss observed by SEM (Supplemental Figure 4C). Furthermore, in the purified microsomal fractions (containing the ER and other endomembranes) from kidneys of 3-week-old mice, the total amount and percentage of ER-retained b form nephrin was elevated in Sel1LPodCre kidneys (Supplemental Figure 6C), providing further support for elevated ER accumulation of nephrin in Sel1LPodCre podocytes, as revealed in immunofluorescence staining (Figure 5A).

We next subjected kidney lysates to endoglycosidase H (EndoH) digestion to distinguish immature high-mannose, EndoH-sensitive forms (i.e., present in the ER) from the EndoH-resistant forms (i.e., mature beyond the ER). The EndoH-sensitive fraction of total nephrin protein was approximately 40% in WT kidneys versus 60% in Sel1LPodCre kidneys at 5 weeks of age (Figure 5H and quantitated in Supplemental Figure 6D). As controls, the levels of podocin, which has no predicted glycosylation sites, as well as of the cytosolic protein synaptopodin were largely unchanged in Sel1LPodCre kidneys at different ages (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 6E). Taken together, we concluded that SEL1L deficiency caused defects in the maturation of nephrin in the ER, while having no notable effect on the localization or levels of other major slit diaphragm proteins such as CD2AP, podocin, and synaptopodin.

Normal nephrin maturation in Ire1a-deficient podocytes. We next asked whether nephrin defects are specific to SEL1L deficiency. To this end, we analyzed the status of nephrin protein in Ire1aPodCre mice (Supplemental Figure 7). The ratio of b to a forms of nephrin was comparable between Ire1aPodCre mice and their WT littermates from 3 to 7 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 7A and quantitated in Figure 5G). Similarly, podocin and synaptopodin levels were comparable between the cohorts at different ages (Supplemental Figure 7B). Moreover, confocal microscopy revealed that, in Ire1aPodCre podocytes, nephrin protein was present around the nucleus and basally adjacent to the GBM along the peripheral capillary loops, similar to what we observed in WT littermate podocytes (arrows, Supplemental Figure 7C). Hence, the nephrin defects in Sel1LPodCre mice are uncoupled from IRE1α of the UPR.

Maturation defect of nascent nephrin protein in ERAD-deficient cells in vitro. To further demonstrate the impact of Sel1L deficiency on nephrin folding, we performed immunoprecipitation of nephrin in 5-week-old kidneys. We observed elevated interaction between nephrin and BiP, a key ER chaperone involved in protein folding and degradation, in Sel1LPodCre kidneys (Figure 6A). This finding provided a plausible explanation for the delayed maturation and ER accumulation of nephrin in Sel1L-deficient cells and pointed to the effort to (re-)fold nephrin in the absence of ERAD. Hence, we speculated that nephrin may be prone to misfolding and subjected to quality control by SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD.

Figure 6 Nephrin is an endogenous substrate of ERAD, and in the absence of ERAD, nephrin is retained in the ER and associated with BiP. (A) Western blot analysis following nephrin immunoprecipitation in kidney tissues from 5-week-old mice, showing the interaction between nephrin and BiP in the absence of ERAD. (B) Western blot analysis following HRD1 deletion in the HRD1–/– human podocyte line. CON, control. (C) Representative confocal images of nephrin and KDEL staining in human podocytes (n = 5 WT and n = 6 HRD1–/– cells). Scale bars: 5 μm. (D) Western blot analysis of nephrin in transfected WT and HRD1–/– HEK293T cells, digested with or without PNGase F (P) or EndoH (E), with quantitation of the percentage of EndoH-resistant and EndoH-sensitive forms shown below. (E) 35S pulse (30-min) chase (0, 1, 2, and 4 hours) analysis of nascent nephrin protein in HEK293T cells, and (F) quantitation of the percentage of a form nephrin in total nephrin. (G) Western blot analysis of Myc immunoprecipitates in transfected HEK293T cells, treated or not with 10 μM MG132 for 5 hours prior to harvesting, showing ERAD-mediated ubiquitination of nephrin. (H) Western blot analysis of nephrin protein decay in transfected HEK293T cells treated with brefeldin A and/or CHX for the indicated durations, with quantitation from 4 independent experiments shown below. (I) Western blot analysis of nephrin in transfected WT and Hrd1–/– N2a cells under nonreducing or reducing conditions, with the level of HMW nephrin normalized to total nephrin from 3 independent experiments shown below the blot. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To further establish the causal relationship between SEL1L deficiency and nephrin maturation, we performed the following experiments in vitro. We first generated HRD1-deficient human podocytes using the CRISPR/Cas9 system (Figure 6B). In line with other cell types (37, 38, 43), HRD1 deletion in podocytes stabilized SEL1L protein, leading to its accumulation (Figure 6B). In HRD1-deficient human podocytes, nephrin accumulated and was predominantly retained in the ER, similar to Sel1LPodCre podocytes (Figure 6C). Next, we generated an HRD1-deficient human embryonic kidney 293 T (HEK293T) cell line, which does not express endogenous nephrin. Similar to endogenous nephrin in kidneys, we found that loss of HRD1 increased the proportion of nephrin b (lane 1 vs. 4) as well as the EndoH-sensitive form of nephrin (51 % vs. 5% in WT cells, lane 3 vs. 6, Figure 6D). Overexpression of HRD1 in HRD1-deficient HEK293T cells reversed nephrin maturation defects and increased the percentage of nephrin a (Supplemental Figure 8A). The differential mobility shift in EndoH-treated samples was due to glycosylation, as the EndoH-resistant form was sensitive to PNGase F treatment, which removes almost all N-linked oligosaccharides from glycoproteins (lane 2 vs. 5, Figure 6D).

Third, to directly visualize nascent protein maturation in the ER, we performed 35S metabolic labeling followed by a chase for different time points in Myc-tagged, nephrin-transfected HEK293T cells. Strikingly, nearly 50% of the nascent nephrin proteins matured into nephrin a within 4 hours in WT cells versus only 20% in HRD1–/– cells (Figure 6E and quantitated in Figure 6F). Taken together, these data suggested that SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD is required for the maturation of nascent nephrin protein in the ER.

Nephrin is a bona fide endogenous ERAD substrate. Decreased nephrin maturation and an elevated association with BiP in ERAD-deficient cells prompted the hypothesis that nephrin is an endogenous ERAD substrate. We first asked whether nephrin is ubiquitinated by SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD. In a gain-of-function assay, we transfected HEK293T cells with nephrin, together with Myc-tagged WT HRD1 or an E3 ligase–dead C2A HRD1 mutant. Indeed, nephrin interacted with HRD1 and was ubiquitinated by HRD1 in an E3 ligase–dependent manner (lane 4 vs. 6, Supplemental Figure 8B). Conversely, in the absence of HRD1, we found that ubiquitination of nephrin was markedly reduced compared with WT cells (lane 4 vs. 5, Figure 6G). Ubiquitination of nephrin was only seen in cells treated with the proteasomal inhibitor MG132 (lane 2–3 vs. 4–5, Figure 6G), pointing to proteosomal involvement in this process. Moreover, in line with the in vivo data (Figure 6A), nephrin interacted strongly with BiP in HRD1–/– HEK293T cells (lane 2 vs. 3, Figure 6G). Next, we determined the half-life of nephrin in transfected HEK293T cells treated with the translation inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX). Cells were pretreated with brefeldin A (BFA) to block ER exit, and, as a result, nephrin was predominantly in the b form (Figure 6H). Nephrin in WT cells quickly decreased, with a half-life of 2 hours; however, that process was significantly delayed in HRD1–/– cells, with a nephrin half-life beyond 4 hours (Figure 6H).

What is the significance of ERAD-mediated degradation of misfolded WT nephrin? To answer this question, we tested whether ERAD attenuates the aggregation of misfolded nephrin proteins. Indeed, the abundance of nephrin-containing high-molecular-weight (HMW) complexes with a molecular weight of more than 250 kDa was increased by approximately 1.4-fold in transfected Hrd1–/– cells compared with that in WT cells (Figure 6I). These HMW complexes were formed via disulfide bonds, as they were sensitive to the treatment of the reducing agent β-mercaptoethanol (Figure 6I). Taken together, we concluded that nephrin is a bona fide substrate of SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD and that ERAD of misfolded nephrin is required for its maturation in the ER.

Pathogenic nephrin mutants are SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD substrates. To further establish the pathological importance of SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD, we explored its role in the maturation of pathogenic nephrin mutants (Figure 7A). Nephrin was predicted to consist of 8 to 9 extracellular Ig domains, followed by a fibronectin (FN) type III domain, a TM region, and a cytosolic tail (3, 7). We first performed structural modeling analysis of nephrin using a recently developed program for contact-guided protein structure prediction, C-I-TASSER (67), which predicted that, in addition to the FN and TM domains, nephrin protein consists of 9 Ig domains (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 Nephrin disease mutants are unstable, retained in the ER, and targeted for proteasomal degradation by ERAD. (A) Structural modeling of human nephrin showing the domains (Ig and FN) and location of 6 pathogenic mutations. EvoEF2 (ΔΔG) for each mutant is indicated in blue. (B and C) The predicted local structures of WT, I171N (B), and G270C (C). WT and mutated residues are shown in green and magenta, respectively. Distances between the indicated residues are shown. Arrows indicate disulfide bonds. (D and E) Western blot analysis of WT and mutant nephrin proteins in transfected HEK293T cells, showing nephrin mutants running as the b form on SDS-PAGE. Quantitation is shown in E. (F) Western blot analysis following EndoH digestion in HEK293T cells transfected with WT or mutant nephrin. (G and H) Western blot analysis of WT and mutant nephrin in transfected HEK293T cells treated with CHX for 4 hours, with quantitation shown in H. Values represent the mean ± SEM. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Among many nephrin mutants identified in humans with congenital nephrotic syndrome, a subset of mutants is known to cause, to a certain extent, ER retention (15, 64, 65). We randomly chose 6 nephrin missense mutations — I171N, G270C, S366R, S724C, R743C, and L832P — located at different Ig domains — for further analyses (Figure 7A). C-I-TASSER analysis of each mutant revealed how each mutation changed the local conformation of and interaction with nearby residues (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 9, A–D). For example, the I171N mutation alters the formation of a hydrophobic core consisting of I171, P169, and V198, whereas the G270C mutation leads to the formation of a C270-C265 disulfide bond and abolished the C317-C265 disulfide bond (Figure 7, B and C). Next, we measured the impact of each mutation on protein folding in terms of ΔΔG, i.e., the free energy change caused by a single mutation, using EvoEF2 (68), a newly developed empirical force field for protein design and mutation effect analysis. ΔΔG of these mutants ranged from +37.8 (S724C) to +230.9 (S366R) versus 0 (WT) (in blue, Figure 7A). A higher ΔΔG indicates less stability, suggesting that these mutants are likely unstable.

Unlike WT nephrin, all 6 mutants appeared on SDS-PAGE predominantly (over 80%–100%) as the fast-migrating b form in both WT and HRD1–/– HEK293T cells (Figure 7D and quantitated in Figure 7E). Consistently, EndoH digestion revealed that these 6 nephrin mutants were EndoH sensitive, i.e., retained in the ER (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 9E), which was confirmed using confocal microscopy for G270C (Supplemental Figure 9F). Furthermore, all mutants were degraded by SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD, as they were stabilized in HRD1–/– HEK293T cells treated with CHX for 4 hours (Figure 7G and quantitated in Figure 7H). Hence, these data showed that all 6 human mutants were retained in the ER, where they were degraded by SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD.

ERAD of mutant nephrin reduces its aggregation propensity and pathogenicity. Last, we explored the pathological significance of ERAD-mediated degradation of human mutant nephrin. ERAD deficiency triggered most nephrin mutants (with the exception of S366R) to form HMW complexes (Figure 8, A and B), and the effect was much more dramatic than that seen in WT nephrin (vs. lanes 1 and 2, Figure 8A). These mutants also formed more detergent-insoluble (0.5% NP40-insoluble) protein aggregates in ERAD-deficient cells (Figure 8C). Therefore, these data show that SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD mediated the degradation of nephrin mutants, thereby attenuating their aggregation.

Figure 8 ERAD of disease mutants attenuates their pathogenicity toward the WT allele. (A) Western blot analysis of WT and mutant HMW and monomeric nephrin in transfected WT and HRD1–/– HEK293T cells under nonreducing and reducing conditions. (B and C) Western blot analysis of NP40-soluble (B) and NP40-insoluble fractions (C) in transfected WT and HRD1–/– HEK293T cells, showing increased formation of HMW and insoluble nephrin aggregates in HRD1–/– HEK293T cells for both WT and mutant nephrin. (D) Western blot analysis of nephrin HMW aggregation in HEK293T cells transfected with different combinations of Myc-WT nephrin and nephrin mutants under nonreducing conditions, with the level of HMW nephrin from 1 representative experiment shown below the blot. (E and F) Western blot analysis of Myc-WT and Flag-mutant nephrin in HEK293T cells transfected with different combinations of Myc-WT nephrin and Flag-tagged mutant nephrin at a 1:1 or 1:3 ratio. Quantitation of the percentage of a form WT nephrin in total WT nephrin is shown in F, indicating a decrease in the percentage of a form WT nephrin in HRD1–/– HEK293T cells (upon cotransfection of an increased amount of mutant nephrin) when compared with that in WT HEK293T cells. Values represent the mean ± SEM. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments.

Although these mutants are aggregation prone, 1 allele is insufficient to cause disease (i.e., autosomal-recessive). Hence, we asked whether ERAD attenuates the pathogenic effect of mutants toward the WT allele. WT nephrin was tagged with Myc, while the mutants (I171N and G270C) were either untagged or tagged with Flag to thereby distinguish the 2 forms. In WT HEK293T cells, coexpression of mutant nephrin had little to no effect (10%–20% increase) on the HMW formation of WT nephrin compared with WT nephrin alone (lanes 5 and 6 vs. 2, Figure 8D). However, in HRD1–/– cells, coexpression of mutant nephrin significantly enhanced by 2.5- to 3-fold the HMW complex formation of WT nephrin compared with WT nephrin alone (lanes 10 and 11 vs. 7, Figure 8D). Moreover, coexpression of mutant nephrin reduced the total WT nephrin protein levels in WT cells in a dose-dependent manner, but had no effect on the maturation efficiency as quantitated by the percentage of nephrin a in total nephrin (lane 2 vs. lanes 3 and 4 and 5 and 6, Figure 8E, and quantitated in Figure 8F). By contrast, coexpression of mutant nephrin in HRD1–/– cells did not affect total WT nephrin levels, but reduced the percentage of the nephrin a form in a dose-dependent manner (lane 8 vs. lanes 9 and 10 and 11 and 12, Figure 8E, and quantitated in Figure 8F). These data suggested that, although mutant nephrin promotes the degradation of WT nephrin in ERAD-competent cells, it only interferes with the maturation of WT nephrin in ERAD-deficient cells, not in ERAD-competent cells. Thus, we concluded that SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD degrades nephrin mutants, thereby ensuring normal maturation of the WT allele.