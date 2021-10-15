Temporal manipulation of Cdkl5 reveals essential postdevelopmental functions and reversible CDKL5 deficiency disorder–related deficits

Postdevelopmental loss of CDKL5 results in behavioral deficits similar to those in germline knockout mice. Several groups have previously reported on the early developmental expression pattern of CDKL5 across different tissues, demonstrating it to be most highly enriched in forebrain neurons (14, 22). We extended these studies by quantifying CDKL5 protein expression in the forebrain at different developmental time points, using knockout littermates to corroborate antibody specificity. We found that CDKL5 protein was detectable in forebrain tissues at P0, followed by a gradual increase and peak in expression around P14 (Figure 1A). After this postnatal peak, CDKL5 remained stably expressed in the forebrain throughout adulthood, suggesting that its function may not be exclusively limited to developmental processes (Figure 1A). This prompted us to investigate the necessity of CDKL5 in the maintenance of proper neurological function after development.

Figure 1 Postdevelopmental loss of CDKL5 disrupts multiple behavioral domains in mice. (A) Top: representative Western blot showing CDKL5 and actin protein expression from forebrain tissues of WT mice across multiple ages, where knockout tissue was referenced for antibody specificity; bottom: quantification of CDKL5 protein, normalized to actin, and plotted relative to P0 levels (mixed effects analysis; n = 4). (B) Top: tamoxifen and experimental schedule; bottom: representative Western blot and quantification of CDKL5 protein expression in forebrain tissues of all experimental mice. Values were normalized to actin and plotted relative to CreER-only CDKL5 levels. (C) AKO mice spend significantly more time in the open arm of the elevated zero maze assay compared with floxed and CreER littermates. (D) AKO mice travel significantly more distance than floxed littermates in the open-field assay. (E) AKO mice spend significantly less time than floxed and CreER littermates sniffing and (F) directly interacting with a novel stimulus mouse during the 3-chambered social choice test. (G) AKO mice spend more time grooming or digging in a home cage–like environment than floxed and CreER littermates. (H) AKO mice spend significantly less time freezing compared with floxed and CreER littermates when returned to the fear-conditioning testing chamber (contextual) and (I) upon hearing the footshock-associated tone (cue). (J) AKO mice take significantly more time to fall from an accelerating, rotating rod than floxed and CreER littermates. For all panels, floxed, n = 13; CreER, n = 19; AKO, n = 23 where all genotypes received tamoxifen. One-way ANOVA test with Holm-Šidák post hoc test, except as follows: open field, unpaired, 2-tailed t test; 3-chambered social choice assay and repetitive behaviors, Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test; rotarod, 2-way repeated measures ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Full-scan Western blots of all samples are available in the supplemental material.

We crossed our previously reported Cdkl5 floxed mouse line (Cdkl5fl) to transgenic mice expressing a Cre-ERT2 fusion gene under the control of the human ubiquitin C promoter (UBC-CreER, hereafter referred to as CreER) (21). This line drives ubiquitous CreER expression and thereby allows for temporal control of gene deletion using tamoxifen (24). We delivered tamoxifen via oral gavage (0.3 mg/kg every other day for a total of 5 doses) to mice beginning at P42, the end of adolescence in C57BL/6 mice (25). This regimen resulted in successful ablation of CDKL5 protein expression to less than 5% of WT levels 1 week after tamoxifen delivery (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143655DS1). We then waited approximately 2 months (similarly to what was done in a previous adult knockout study of Mecp2) before evaluating behavioral phenotypes known to be disrupted in germline knockout animals in order to determine the functional impact of postdevelopmental loss of CDKL5 (9, 26). We focused on investigating hemizygous male mice to avoid potential confounds induced by mosaic expression of CDKL5 in heterozygous females as a result of random X chromosome inactivation. All experiments were performed on the following 3 groups: Cdkl5fl/Y; +/+ (floxed), Cdkl5+/Y;CreER/+ (CreER), and Cdkl5fl/Y;CreER/+ (AKO), where all genotypes received tamoxifen in order to minimize potential variability introduced upon tamoxifen administration (27). Post hoc CDKL5 protein quantification in all experimental mice confirmed a nearly complete loss of CDKL5 protein in the brains of AKO animals, but not floxed or CreER littermate controls (Figure 1B).

We found that AKO mice exhibited motor and anxiety-related impairments similar to those of Cdkl5 germline knockout animals. AKO mice spent significantly more time in the open arm of the elevated zero maze, which was suggestive of decreased anxiety-related behaviors (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2), and were hyperactive during an open-field test (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2). They also recapitulated several of the autistic-like features observed in germline knockout models of CDD, such as reduced time sniffing and direct interaction with a novel stimulus mouse in the 3-chambered social choice test (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2) as well as increased repetitive grooming and digging behaviors (Figure 1G) when compared with littermate floxed and CreER controls. Moreover, AKO mice displayed significantly impaired contextual- and cue-dependent memory in a Pavlovian fear-conditioning paradigm when compared with floxed and CreER controls, though working memory measured by the Y maze assay appeared unaffected (Figure 1, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 2). Interestingly, AKO mice showed enhanced motor coordination on the rotarod assay, with a significantly increased latency to fall from an accelerating, rotating rod and no hind limb clasping when compared with floxed and CreER controls (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 2). This is contrary to the Cdkl5 germline knockout phenotype in which mice exhibit significantly impaired motor coordination. Importantly, we did not find any significant differences across all examined behavioral domains between floxed and CreER controls, suggesting that the presence of the CreER allele alone does not induce any abnormal phenotypes. In summary, although two documented germline knockout phenotypes were not recapitulated in AKO mice, our results highlight several major behavioral domains disrupted upon adult loss of CDKL5, supporting an indispensable role for CDKL5 in the postdeveloped brain.

Postdevelopmental loss of CDKL5 results in disruption of low-frequency event–related neuronal oscillations. Auditory or visual event–related potentials (ERPs) have been increasingly leveraged as biomarkers for sensory information–processing deficits in both patients and animal models of various neurodevelopmental disorders (28). We previously reported that germline loss of CDKL5 resulted in disrupted auditory-evoked ERPs recorded from the hippocampus, reflecting an impairment in neural circuit activity (9). We thus measured sensory-evoked ERPs in the hippocampus of AKO mice in response to an auditory cue. These assessments were performed on nonanesthetized, freely mobile mice and were not confounded by the motor and cognitive deficits observed in our CDD models. We found that AKO animals displayed an aberrant ERP waveform with a significantly decreased amplitude of the canonical N1 (negative) and P2 (positive) polarity peaks as well as a significantly increased latency in the P2 polarity peak; this is similar to what occurred in Cdkl5 germline knockout animals (Figure 2A). The amplitude and latency of these ERP polarity peaks are thought to reflect the strength and timing of cognitive processes, suggesting that adult loss of CDKL5 also impairs sensory information processing in conjunction with compromised behavioral functions.

Figure 2 Postdevelopmental loss of Cdkl5 disrupts hippocampal ERPs and dendritic spine morphology. (A) Top: grand-average hippocampal CA1 ERP wave form following presentation of auditory stimuli in Cdkl5fl/Y; +/+ (floxed; gray) and Cdkl5fl/Y:CreER/+ (AKO; purple) mice. Traces represent mean amplitude ± SEM. Characteristic polarity peaks P1, N1, and P2 in floxed control are labeled. Scale bars: 100 ms (horizontal); 20 mV (vertical). Bottom: quantification of the amplitude and latency of ERP P1, N1, and P2 peaks (unpaired, 2-tailed t test). (B) Time-frequency plots showing changes in event-related power (left) and PLF (right) following auditory stimulus with no alterations in baseline EEG power. Color represents mean power/PLF, where warmer colors correspond to increased power/PLF and cooler colors correspond to decreased power/PLF relative to prestimulus baseline. (C) Changes in event-related mean power (top) and PLF (bottom) averaged across δ (2–4 Hz), θ (4–8 Hz), α (8–12 Hz), β (12–30 Hz), γ low (30–50 Hz), and γ high (70–140 Hz) oscillation frequencies demonstrate a selective disruption of power and phase locking in the low-frequency oscillations in AKO mice over floxed littermate controls (unpaired, 2-tailed t test). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 7 floxed and n = 7 AKO for all ERP experiments. (D) Cdkl5fl/Y:CreER/+; Thy1-GFPm/+ (AKO) mice show no significant change in spine density on either basal or (H) apical dendritic arbors of CA1 pyramidal neurons compared with Cdkl5fl/Y; +/+; Thy1-GFPm/+ (floxed) littermate controls. AKO neurons have increased spine length compared with floxed littermate control neurons on both (E) basal and (I) apical dendritic arbors. Spine head diameter (F, basal; J, apical) and spine volume (G, basal; K, apical) were not significantly different between AKO and floxed neurons. For all spine analyses, basal, n = 22 cells/8 mice for floxed, n = 30 cells/7 mice for AKO; apical, n = 25 cells/8 mice for floxed, n = 36 cells/7 mice for AKO. Linear mixed effects analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Time-frequency analysis of these ERPs in the hippocampus also demonstrated reduced oscillatory strength specifically in the low-frequency δ (2–4 Hz), θ (4–8 Hz), and α (8–12 Hz) oscillations, but no differences in the high-frequency β (12–30 Hz), low γ (γ low ) 30–50 Hz), and high γ (γ high ) 70-140 Hz) oscillations in AKO mice relative to floxed littermate controls (Figure 2, B and C). Similarly, event-related phase locking (measured by the phase-locking factor [PLF]), which reflects the reliability and sensitivity of circuit communication, was also significantly decreased in AKO mice compared with floxed littermate controls selectively in the low-frequency δ and θ (Figure 2, B and C). Notably, EEG studies in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have shown selective deficits in low-frequency δ, θ, and α oscillations, suggesting similar neural network defects in CDD and related syndromic ASDs (28). Together, these results indicate that adult loss of CDKL5 leads to hippocampal network alterations similar to those reported in germline knockout animals and that CDKL5 is required for the maintenance of proper signaling within this circuit throughout life.

CDKL5 is required for the maintenance of dendritic spine morphology. Previous studies have reported that loss of CDKL5 leads to aberrant dendritic spine stability/morphology and perturbed mEPSCs, suggesting an important role for CDKL5 in neuronal synapse maturation (12, 15, 16, 19–21). The extent to which CDKL5 regulates the formation and/or maintenance of these highly dynamic compartments, however, remains unknown. Ablating CDKL5 expression selectively in adulthood provided us with a unique opportunity to examine the consequences of CDKL5 loss on neuronal morphology independently of developmental confounds or homeostatic compensatory mechanisms that can arise during development, especially since previous studies have documented age-dependent changes in spine morphology (29).

Given that our prior work has demonstrated a critical role for CDKL5 in the hippocampus along with the fact that CDKL5 is highly enriched in excitatory cells of this circuit, we directed our initial studies to pyramidal neurons of the hippocampal CA1 (9, 13, 21). We examined the effects of germline and postdevelopmental loss of CDKL5 on dendritic spines of pyramidal neurons in this region by crossing either Cdkl5 knockin mice (Cdkl5R59X, R59X, which results in early truncation and loss of function) or AKO mice to a Thy1-GFPm reporter line (13, 30). This sparse reporter allele allows for in vivo visualization of pyramidal neurons in their entirety and subsequent analysis of dendritic spine density and morphology (30). We found that dendritic spine density was not significantly altered on either basal or apical dendritic trees of CA1 pyramidal neurons between CDKL5 R59X knockin (Cdkl5R59X/Y; Thy1-GFPm/+) and WT littermate (Cdkl5+/Y; Thy1-GFPm/+) animals, or between AKO (Cdkl5fl/Y:CreER/+; Thy1-GFPm/+) mice and floxed littermate controls (Cdkl5fl/Y; +/+; Thy1-GFPm/+) arguing that loss of CDKL5 during either development or adulthood does not significantly alter dendritic spine density in vivo in the hippocampal CA1 (Supplemental Figure 3).

Aside from spine density and turnover, previous work in cultured neurons and Cdkl5-knockout animals has also proposed an altered spine morphology in CDD models (12, 15, 19–21). We thus evaluated various components of dendritic spine morphology in an in vivo setting using reconstruction and analysis of the 3D confocal image stacks taken for spine-density quantifications. We found that, on average, spine length was significantly increased on both basal and apical dendrites of pyramidal CA1 neurons of AKO mice compared with floxed controls (Figure 2, E and I). This phenotype, coupled to a trending decrease in spine head diameter, may reflect an altered spine maturity and/or synaptic strength (29, 31 and Figure 2, F, G, J, and K). Given that the total density of dendritic spines remained unchanged (Figure 2, D and H), these findings suggest an increased representation of morphologically distinct spines on both apical and basal trees of CA1 pyramidal neurons in AKO mice, resembling similar findings seen upon loss of CDKL5 in cultured hippocampal neurons (15).

Our adult knockout allows for an evaluation of neuronal morphological deficits resulting from CDKL5 loss in vivo independently of developmental confounds. However, it remained uncertain whether this spine phenotype was indeed a cell-autonomous effect of CDKL5 loss or a compensatory phenotype due to ablation of CDKL5 in every cell. Sparse, conditional deletion isolates the single-neuron consequences of CDKL5 loss while also bypassing pre- versus postsynaptic effects of mutant cells on spine dynamics. We therefore performed a conditional, sparse deletion of CDKL5 in adult mice by crossing Cdkl5 floxed mice to SLICK transgenic mice. The single-neuron labeling with inducible Cre-mediated knockout (or SLICK) technique utilizes two copies of the Thy1 promoter to simultaneously drive sparse expression CreER and yellow fluorescent protein (YFP), thereby allowing for conditional knockout and simultaneous labeling of individual neurons to assess cell-autonomous–driven morphology (32). Cdkl5fl/Y; SLICK/+ mice and WT controls (Cdkl5+/Y; SLICK/+) received tamoxifen beginning at P42, and their spine morphology was subsequently analyzed at P70. We found that sparse, conditional deletion of CDKL5 in adulthood amplified the increased spine length of both apical and basal dendritic spines on CA1 pyramidal neurons seen in AKO animals (Supplemental Figure 4, B and F). We also observed a significantly decreased spine head diameter and decreased spine volume, on average, of basal and apical CA1 dendritic spines on knockout neurons in comparison with WT control neurons (Supplemental Figure 4, C, D, G, and H). Notably, the spine dimensions reported in Supplemental Figure 4 are much smaller than expected due to the suboptimal YFP signal of the SLICK reporter line during image reconstruction. Despite this discrepancy, we observed a reproducible, genotype-dependent effect on spine morphology. Again, there was no change in spine density on either apical or basal dendritic arbors between Cdkl5 sparse knockout and WT control neurons (Supplemental Figure 4, A and E).

Taken together, these results demonstrate an increased proportion of filipodia-like dendritic spines on CA1 pyramidal neurons of the hippocampus with loss of Cdkl5 and highlight a key role for CDKL5 in the maintenance of dendritic spine morphology in a cell-autonomous manner. Recent studies have suggested a role for CDKL5 in microtubule dynamics through its direct phosphorylation of microtubule-associated proteins such as end-binding 2 (EB2) protein (17). We found that phosphorylation of endogenous EB2 Ser222 (pS222) was significantly reduced in forebrain tissues of AKO mice to a magnitude similar to that observed in CDKL5 R59X knockin mice (Supplemental Figure 5). This suggests that this microtubule-associated substrate remains modulated by CDKL5 in adulthood and that similar microtubule network disruptions may occur upon postdevelopmental loss of CDKL5. These morphological deficits, coupled with an impaired regulation of EB2, represent a potential cellular basis for the behavioral and circuit phenotypes exhibited by AKO animals.

Postdevelopmental restoration of CDKL5 rescues numerous CDD-related behavioral deficits. Our present findings support the hypothesis that postdevelopmental loss of CDKL5 induces phenotypes similar to those of germline knockout. However, the reversibility of CDD-associated symptoms remains unknown in the field, especially since the disorder presents very early in life. Given that CDD patients do not normally experience neurodegeneration, the viability of mutant neurons in CDD patients opens up the prospect that reexpression of CDKL5 (or therapeutic intervention) may restore CDKL5-dependent signaling pathways and thereby alleviate some of the disorder phenotypes. If a critical time window of CDKL5 function does exist, then delayed treatment (or gene replacement) may have little effect or even contravening outcomes in a system that has partially compensated for its loss.

To address this, we created a mouse line in which endogenous Cdkl5 gene transcription is terminated by the insertion of a loxP-flanked transcriptional STOP cassette and in which physiological levels of Cdkl5 expression can be restored upon Cre-mediated cassette deletion (Cdkl5STOP, hereafter referred to as STOP; Figure 3A). This is particularly relevant as human genetic studies have reported that duplication of CDKL5 is associated with neurological impairments (33). Western blot analysis of STOP mice across multiple surveyed brain regions, and using 3 different CDKL5 antibodies, demonstrated no observable CDKL5 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7). These results resemble the level of ablation of CDKL5 protein expression across multiple mouse models of CDKL5 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 6A). A preliminary characterization of STOP mice highlighted phenotypes similar to those of Cdkl5 mutant mice by P42, the age at which we began tamoxifen administration (Supplemental Figure 6). When we crossed this conditional rescue allele to a tamoxifen-inducible Cre mouse line (UBC-CreER), we detected a small but significant amount of CDKL5 protein in cortical tissues of STOP;CreER mice, but not STOP-only littermates, amounting to approximately 19% of WT levels (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). The extent of leaky Cdkl5 expression varied in different brain regions, with the highest occurring in the cortex of STOP;CreER mice (Supplemental Figure 7). This is likely due to unexpected CreER translocation into the nucleus even in the absence of tamoxifen, with recombination occurring in approximately 19% of cells that subsequently express endogenous levels of CDKL5 in the cortex. Despite this, a comprehensive examination of behavioral phenotypes across naive WT, UBC-CreER (CreER), STOP, and STOP;CreER animals demonstrated that STOP-only and STOP;CreER animals were indistinguishable from one another prior to tamoxifen administration and recapitulated numerous phenotypes previously reported for Cdkl5 knockout mice when compared with WT and CreER-only littermates (Supplemental Figure 8, C–P). These data suggest that a low percentage of cells expressing CDKL5, such as up to 19% of cells in the cortex, does not significantly alter behavioral phenotypes of STOP mice, consistent with the literature showing that heterozygous females with approximately 50% of cells expressing CDKL5 typically develop CDD (5).

Figure 3 Adult restoration of Cdkl5 expression rescues CDD-associated behavioral deficits. (A) Top: Cdkl5STOP mice carry a loxP-flanked transcriptional STOP cassette in the endogenous Cdkl5 that can be removed in the presence of CreER; bottom: tamoxifen and experimental schedule. (B) Left: representative Western blot of CDKL5, actin, pEB2(Ser222), and total EB2 protein levels in CreER, STOP, and Res forebrain tissues. Right: quantification of CDKL5 and pEB2(Ser222) protein levels for all genotypes normalized to actin and total EB2 levels, respectively. (C) STOP mice spend significantly more time than Res and CreER littermates in the open arm of the elevated zero maze assay. (D) STOP mice travel significantly more distance in the open-field assay than CreER and Res littermates. (E) STOP mice spend significantly less time sniffing and (F) directly interacting with a stimulus mouse during the 3-chambered social choice test compared with CreER and Res littermates. (G) STOP mice spend significantly more time grooming and digging in a home cage-like environment compared with CreER and Res littermates. (H) STOP mice take significantly less time to fall from an accelerating, rotating rod than CreER and Res littermate controls. (I) STOP mice, but not CreER or Res mice, present with hind limb clasping behaviors. (J) STOP mice freeze significantly less compared with CreER and Res littermates when returned to the fear-conditioning testing chamber (contextual) and (K) upon hearing the testing tone (cue). For all panels, CreER, n = 23; STOP, n = 20; Res, n = 17 where all genotypes received tamoxifen. One-way ANOVA test with Holm-Šidák post hoc test, except 3-chambered social choice assay and repetitive behaviors: Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test; rotarod: 2-way repeated measures ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Full-scan Western blots of all samples are available in the supplemental material.

We next delivered tamoxifen to 4 experimental groups of mice: Cdkl5+/Y; +/+ (WT), CreER, Cdkl5STOP/Y; +/+ (STOP), and Cdkl5STOP/Y;CreER/+ (rescue [Res]) beginning at P42 using the same regimen applied in our adult knockout experiments (0.3 mg/kg-1 every other day for a total of 5 doses). We observed substantial restoration of CDKL5 protein expression in forebrain tissues of Res mice, but not STOP mice, that was comparable to that of WT and CreER-only littermate controls within 2 weeks of tamoxifen delivery. Unexpectedly, we noticed significant lethality at this dosage selectively in Res mice, but not WT, CreER, or STOP animals (Supplemental Figure 9). These findings suggest there may be toxicity associated with rapid Cdkl5 reactivation, even at endogenous levels of CDKL5 expression. A previous rescue study using a mouse model of Rett syndrome also reported significant lethality with rapid reexpression of Mecp2. This effect was mitigated by a more gradual induction protocol using a slower regimen of tamoxifen (34). We similarly adjusted our tamoxifen administration protocol and found that a more gradual Cdkl5 activation (1 tamoxifen dose of 0.3 mg/kg every week for a total of 3 weeks, followed by 2 booster treatments) was able to eliminate this toxicity while restoring CDKL5 expression to nearly WT levels (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 9). Consequently, we adhered to this gradual Cdkl5 activation protocol for subsequent rescue experiments. Remarkably, phosphorylation of EB2 Ser222 was also restored to control levels upon adult reversal of Cdkl5 expression, highlighting that CDKL5-dependent signaling pathways are likely rescued with tamoxifen delivery and Cdkl5 reexpression (Figure 3B).

Using this gradual gene-reversal strategy, we next examined the extent to which late restoration of CDKL5 expression could mitigate CDD-related behavioral deficits. We again administered tamoxifen to a cohort of CreER, STOP, and Res littermates from P42 to P60, the age at which most behavioral deficits have arisen in STOP mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Beginning at P120, we evaluated multiple behavioral domains known to be disrupted in Cdkl5 germline and adult knockout animals. Res animals showed improvement over STOP littermates in hyperactivity and anxiety-related behaviors. STOP mice spent significantly more time exploring the open arm of the elevated zero maze in comparison with CreER-only controls, suggestive of decreased anxiety (Figure 3C). However, restoration of Cdkl5 from 6 weeks of age resulted in a significant decrease in open-arm time compared with that of STOP mice, with Res animals behaving comparably to CreER controls (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 10). STOP mice also moved significantly more over the course of 1 hour in an open-field test when compared with CreER-only controls, whereas Res mice exhibited activity levels closer to those of CreER control littermates (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 10). Postdevelopmental restoration of CDKL5 also ameliorated several of the autistic-like phenotypes frequently reported upon Cdkl5 deletion. During the 3-chambered social choice assay, Res animals spent amounts of time similar to those of CreER-only controls sniffing the social cylinder and directly interacting with a novel stimulus mouse, while STOP mice spent significantly less time sniffing the social cylinder and directly interacting with a novel stimulus mouse, suggestive of decreased sociability (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 10). STOP mice also exhibited aberrant repetitive behaviors, illustrated by an increased time spent grooming/digging in a home cage-like environment when compared with CreER controls, whereas Res mice displayed control-level grooming/digging behaviors (Figure 3G).

Similarly to other Cdkl5 knockout models, STOP mice recapitulated impaired motor learning on the rotarod assay, as demonstrated by a decreased latency to fall from an accelerating, rotating rod as well as a penetrant hind limb clasping phenotype. Postdevelopmental rescue of CDKL5 significantly ameliorated these motor deficits, with Res mouse performance on the rotarod assay comparable to that of littermate CreER-only controls and no hind limb clasping present in any of the 17 Res animals tested (Figure 3, H and I). Finally, normal context- and cue-dependent learning and memory were also restored to near-control levels in Res animals, while STOP mice displayed significant impairment in both of these memory domains (Figure 3, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 10). Interestingly, working memory, as measured by spontaneous alternations during the Y maze assay, was not significantly improved in Res animals when compared with STOP-only littermate mice (Supplemental Figure 10). However, total activity during the Y maze assay (measured by the total number of alternations and total distance traveled) was significantly restored to CreER control levels in Res animals, which aligns with the ameliorated hyperactivity phenotype illustrated by the open-field test (Supplemental Figure 10). Collectively, these findings support the idea that postdevelopmental restoration of CDKL5 is sufficient to reverse or ameliorate a majority of loss-of-function behavioral impairments. The hyperactivity, anxiety-related phenotypes, autistic-like behaviors, motor impairments, and learning and memory deficits in CDD mice appear to remain amenable to postdevelopmental restoration of CDKL5 expression.

Postdevelopmental restoration of CDKL5 abrogates NMDA-induced hyperexcitability and aberrant NMDAR-mediated synaptic responses. The rescue of behavioral phenotypes upon reexpression of endogenous Cdkl5 in young adult mice raises the possibility that the molecular and cellular deficits caused by loss of CDKL5 are also reversible. To investigate this, we focused on the aberrant NMDAR signaling phenotypes previously found to be altered in Cdkl5 knockout and knockin mice. Specifically, CDD mouse models display an increase in the ratio of NMDA-mediated to α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid–mediated (AMPA-mediated) excitatory postsynaptic current (NMDA/AMPA EPSC ratio) in the CA1 region of the hippocampus that correlates with an increased susceptibility to NMDA-induced seizures (13, 35). The NMDA-mediated synaptic responses in CDD mouse models also display larger decay times, suggestive of a higher contribution of GluN2B-containing NMDARs.

Consistent with our previous studies in Cdkl5 knockout and CDKL5 R59X knockin models, we found that the levels of membrane-associated GluN2B in PSD fractions purified from STOP mice were significantly elevated compared with those of littermate controls, but detected no change in several other major ionotropic glutamate receptor subunits, such as GluA1, GluA2, and GluN2A (Figure 4, A–E). Correspondingly, STOP mice also recapitulated the enhanced susceptibility to NMDA-induced seizures shown in other Cdkl5 knockout lines (Figure 4F and refs. 13, 35). These phenotypes were further supported by an increase in the NMDA/AMPA ratio onto CA1 pyramidal neurons of the hippocampus. Additionally, the NMDA-mediated currents displayed a significantly larger decay time constant, highlighting NMDAR signaling deficits similar to those of other CDD models (Figure 4, G–I, and ref. 35). Remarkably, we found that late restoration of Cdkl5 expression was able to reverse these NMDAR synaptic phenotypes. Postdevelopmental reversal of Cdkl5 expression using our established tamoxifen regimen beginning at P42 restored GluN2B expression to CreER-only levels, and consistently attenuated the enhanced susceptibility to NMDA-induced seizures exhibited by STOP-only mice (Figure 4, A–F). Furthermore, the ratio of NMDA/AMPA currents and NMDAR-current kinetics were rescued as a result of restoring Cdkl5, suggesting reestablishment of control-level NMDAR subunit composition (Figure 4, G–I). Together, these findings demonstrate that late restoration of CDKL5 expression attenuates the aberrant NMDAR signaling deficits in the hippocampus that result from CDKL5 loss, underscoring the reversibility of molecular and synaptic signaling deficits present in CDD models.