CDKL5 deficiency disorder: a pathophysiology of neural maintenance

Commentary 10.1172/JCI153606

Address correspondence to: Peter C. Kind, Simons Initiative for the Developing Brain, Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences, University of Edinburgh, Hugh Robson Building George Square, Edinburgh EH8 9XD, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.131.651.1762; Email: pkind@ed.ac.uk . Or to: Adrian Bird, Wellcome Centre for Cell Biology, Michael Swann Building, University of Edinburgh, Max Born Crescent, Edinburgh EH9 3BF, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.131.650.5670; Email: a.bird@ed.ac.uk .

1 Simons Initiative for the Developing Brain, Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences, and

Address correspondence to: Peter C. Kind, Simons Initiative for the Developing Brain, Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences, University of Edinburgh, Hugh Robson Building George Square, Edinburgh EH8 9XD, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.131.651.1762; Email: pkind@ed.ac.uk . Or to: Adrian Bird, Wellcome Centre for Cell Biology, Michael Swann Building, University of Edinburgh, Max Born Crescent, Edinburgh EH9 3BF, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.131.650.5670; Email: a.bird@ed.ac.uk .

1 Simons Initiative for the Developing Brain, Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences, and

Critical periods are developmental time windows in which functional properties of the brain are particularly susceptible to the organism’s experience. It was thought that therapeutic strategies for neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) required early life intervention for successful treatment, but previous studies in a mouse model of Rett syndrome indicated that this may not be the case, as some genetic disorders result from disruptions of neuromaintenance. In this issue of the JCI, Terzic et al. provide evidence that defective neuromaintenance also underlies CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD). The authors used genetic mouse models to examine the role of CDKL5 protein. Notably, when CDKL5 protein was restored in late adolescent Cdkl5-deficient animals, CDD behavioral defects were reversed. These results suggest that genetically or pharmacologically restoring CDKL5 may treat CDD after symptom onset.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.