Differential roles of FOXO transcription factors on insulin action in brown and white adipose tissue

Role of IR and IGF1R in adipose development and partial reversal by deletion of Foxo1, -3, and -4. We have previously reported that mice with fat-specific KO of IR and IGF1R have marked lipodystrophy with no detectable white fat and minimal amounts of brown adipose tissue (4). To address the role of downstream FOXO proteins in this phenotype, fat-specific IR (Insr), Igf1r, as well as Foxo1, Foxo3, and Foxo4 quintuple-KO mice (F-Quint–KO) were generated using a Cre recombinase transgene driven by the adiponectin promoter. F-Quint–KO mice were compared with control floxed littermates (CONT) and with new cohorts of fat-specific Insr and Igf1r double-KO (FIGIR-KO) mice. At 4 weeks of age, CONT mice weighed 16.1 ± 0.5 g, while FIGIR-KO mice weighed only 13.3 ± 0.9 g, reflecting a decrease in fat mass (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143328DS1). In contrast, the weight of F-Quint–KO mice was similar to CONT (16.8 ± 0.4 g; Supplemental Figure 1A). From weeks 5 to 9, FIGIR-KO mice steadily gained weight, surpassing the controls. This reflected both linear growth and increasing hepatomegaly (see below) (Supplemental Figure 1A; P < 0.05). Indeed, despite the absence of all white and most brown fat, dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) analysis revealed similar total body fat in FIGIR-KO mice relative to CONT (Supplemental Figure 1B) because of presence of fatty liver, consistent with previous studies (5). In contrast, F-Quint–KO mice were similar in weight to CONT at 4 weeks of age and grew on a parallel track (Supplemental Figure 1A; P < 0.05) but had a 68% reduction in fat relative to CONT (P < 0.01) and FIGIR-KO (P < 0.01) mice by DEXA (Supplemental Figure 1B). Both FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO mice had about a 30% increase in lean mass relative to CONT mice (Supplemental Figure 1C; P < 0.0001).

At sacrifice at 12 weeks of age, FIGIR-KO mice had no detectable perigonadal or inguinal (respectively representative of visceral and subcutaneous) white adipose tissue (WAT) and minimal brown adipose tissue (BAT) (Figure 1, A–C). There was also a complete absence of visceral WAT in the F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 1A; P < 0.0001), but unlike the FIGIR-KO mice, there was a recovery in the mass of the subcutaneous WAT to about 30% of normal levels (Figure 1B; P < 0.05) and full recovery in the mass of the BAT (Figure 1C). Histologically, the recovered subcutaneous WAT in the F-Quint–KO mice was similar in appearance to CONT littermates but did have an approximately 36% decrease in average adipocyte area and a modest increase in lymphocyte infiltration (Figure 1, D and E). The BAT in F-Quint–KO contained a mixture of characteristic brown adipocytes with multilocular lipid droplets and brown adipocytes with larger unilocular fat droplets when compared with those in control littermates (Figure 1F). This brown fat was functional as it restored normal cold-induced thermogenesis. Indeed, in contrast to the FIGIR-KO mice, which failed to maintain their body temperature and dropped to 26.5°C by the end of the 5-hour cold exposure at 6°C, the F-Quint–KO mice maintained their body temperatures similarly to CONT during cold challenge (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 Partial recovery of subcutaneous WAT and recovery of functional BAT with fat-specific deletion of Foxo1, -3, and -4 in F-Quint–KO mice. (A–C) Ad lib–fed CONT, FIGIR-KO, and F-Quint–KO mice were sacrificed at 3 months of age, and visceral (perigonadal) WAT (A), subcutaneous (inguinal) WAT (B), and BAT (C) were removed and weighed. Results represent 4 to 11 mice per group. Statistics were performed using a 1-way ANOVA, where *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. (D) H&E-stained sections of subcutaneous tissues from the mice in panel B. Scale bar: 0.1 mm. Arrows indicate areas of lymphocyte infiltration. (E) Average adipocyte area was measured in subcutaneous tissues from mice in panel B. Statistics were performed using a 2-way ANOVA, where ****P < 0.0001. (F) H&E-stained sections of BAT tissues from the mice in panel C. Scale bar: 0.1 mm. (G) Rectal temperature was measured in 3-month-old mice every 30 minutes for 3 hours during exposure to a 6°C environment. Results represent 4 to 11 mice per group. Statistics were performed using a 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures, where #P < 0.05 CONT vs. FIGIR-KO, and $P < 0.05 CONT vs. FIGIR-KO and FIGIR-KO vs. F-Quint–KO. (H) Images of subcutaneous adipose–derived CONT, DKO, and QKO adipocyte cell lines stained with Oil Red O after in vitro adipogenic differentiation. Each image is 1 representative well of a 6-well plate.

To assess differences in differentiation capacity, white preadipocytes were isolated from the stromovascular fraction of subcutaneous WAT of CONT, double-floxed, and quintuple-floxed mice and subjected to adenoviral Cre–mediated recombination in vitro to generate preadipocytes lacking Insr and Igf1r (DKO) and preadipocytes lacking Insr, Igf1r, Foxo1, Foxo3, and Foxo4 (QKO). Mirroring the in vivo observations, DKO subcutaneous white preadipocytes failed to differentiate and accumulate lipid, while both CONT and QKO subcutaneous white preadipocytes differentiated normally and showed equal lipid accumulation by Oil Red O staining (Figure 1H). Assessment of the late adipogenic transcriptional markers, peroxisome proliferator–activated receptor γ (Pparg) and CCAAT/enhancer-binding protein α (Cebpa), by reverse transcriptase quantitative PCR of cells isolated after 4 days of differentiation showed, respectively, 97% and 73% reductions in expression in DKO cells relative to CONT (Supplemental Figure 2A). The expression levels of both Pparg and Cebpa were fully restored with loss of FOXOs in the QKO cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). The reduction in expression in DKO cells was associated with a 1.7-fold increase in isoproterenol-induced lipolysis relative to WT, and this was normalized in QKO cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). In contrast, the normal increase in insulin-mediated glucose uptake observed in CONT cells was not observed in DKO and QKO cells (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Recovery of glucose homeostasis but worsening of hyperinsulinemia in F-Quint–KO mice. Assessment of glucose homeostasis at 12 weeks of age revealed marked hyperglycemia in FIGIR-KO mice (fed glucose 466 ± 33 vs. 177 ± 5 mg/dL) in contrast with glucose levels near those of controls in the fed state (213 ± 16 mg/dL) in the F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 2A). Similar changes were seen in the fasted state (Figure 2A). An intraperitoneal glucose challenge revealed markedly impaired glucose tolerance in FIGIR-KO mice at all time points, while glucose tolerance in F-Quint–KO mice was similar to controls (Figure 2B). Consistent with severe insulin resistance, fed insulin levels were elevated 25-fold in FIGIR-KO mice compared with controls (Figure 2C; P < 0.0001). Surprisingly, the hyperinsulinemia worsened in the F-Quint–KO mice, with a 75-fold increase in insulin levels compared with controls (Figure 2C; P < 0.0001). This order of insulin levels persisted in the fasted state with F-Quint–KO greater than FIGIR-KO and greater than CONT (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Recovery of glucose homeostasis and worsening of hyperinsulinemia in F-Quint–KO mice. (A) Blood glucose in 12-week-old fed and fasting mice. Results represent 10 to 32 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA, where *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. (B) Glucose tolerance tests of control, FIGIR-KO, and F-Quint–KO mice at 12 weeks of age. Results represent 5 to 15 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures, where #P < 0.05 between CONT vs. FIGIR-KO and FIGIR-KO vs. F-Quint–KO. (C and D) Serum insulin (C) and C-peptide (D) levels in the fed or fasted state in 12-week old control, FIGIR-KO, and F-Quint–KO mice. Results represent 6 to 8 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA, where *P < 0.05, and ****P < 0.0001. (E) HOMA-IR was calculated for CONT, FIGIR-KO, and F-Quint–KO mice at 12 weeks old. Results represent 5 to 7 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA, where ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. (F) ITT of CONT, FIGIR-KO, and F-Quint–KO mice at 12 weeks of age. Results represent 5–22 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures, where $P < 0.05 between CONT vs. FIGIR-KO, CONT vs. F-Quint–KO, and FIGIR-KO vs. F-Quint–KO.

To determine whether the increase in serum insulin levels was due to increased secretion versus altered clearance, we assessed C-peptide levels. Like the serum insulin levels, C-peptide levels in F-Quint–KO mice were 4-fold higher than the FIGIR-KO mice in the fed state (P < 0.0001) and almost 2 times higher in the fasted state (P < 0.05), indicating increased insulin secretion (Figure 2D). Insulin resistance, as estimated by the Homeostatic Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR), revealed that both the FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO mice were markedly insulin resistant (Figure 2E; P < 0.0001 and P < 0.001, respectively), and this was confirmed by an insulin tolerance test (ITT). FIGIR-KO mice were markedly hyperglycemic compared with controls at the start of the ITT and failed to respond to insulin at all time points (Figure 2F; P < 0.05). F-Quint–KO mice, on the other hand, started the ITT at similar glucose levels as controls but like FIGIR-KO mice failed to respond to insulin (Figure 2F; P < 0.05). These data indicate that although the loss of Foxos in fat can reverse the hyperglycemia observed in the FIGIR-KO mice, the F-Quint–KO mice remain severely insulin resistant and hyperinsulinemic.

β Cell hyperplasia persists in F-Quint–KO mice. Consistent with the elevated serum levels of insulin and C-peptide, histological examination revealed β cell hyperplasia in both FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO mice relative to CONT (Figure 3A), with a 4.3-fold increase in islet mass in FIGIR-KO mice and a 5-fold increase in F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 3B; P < 0.05). This was associated with a 3-fold increase in the percentage of proliferating (Ki67-positive) β cells in both FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO mice as compared with controls (Figure 3, A and C; P < 0.05). An in vivo glucose-stimulated insulin secretion assay at 6 months of age showed low, but normal, glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) in controls, whereas in FIGIR-KO mice, basal insulin levels were modestly elevated, and there was a more robust first and second phase insulin release (Supplemental Figure 3A; P < 0.05). F-Quint–KO mice showed even more marked increases in basal insulin levels, which persisted throughout the glucose stimulation test (Supplemental Figure 3A; P < 0.05). Exposure to 16.7 mM glucose produced about a 2-fold increase in insulin secretion in an in vitro GSIS assay carried out on islets isolated from 2-month-old CONT mice. This was increased to a 4.8-fold stimulation of insulin secretion in FIGIR-KO islets and further enhanced in F-Quint–KO islets to greater than a 9.3-fold increase (Figure 3D). Although elevated circulating C-peptide indicated increased insulin secretion, the ratio of serum C-peptide to insulin in the fed state was reduced by 50% in FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO mice (P < 0.01 and P < 0.05, respectively), indicating that reduced insulin clearance may also contribute to the elevation in circulating insulin (Supplemental Figure 3B). In contrast, in the fasted state there was a 2.5-fold increase in the C-peptide/insulin ratio in FIGIR-KO mice relative to CONT, and this ratio was further increased to 3.8-fold in F-Quint–KO mice, indicating increased insulin clearance may contribute to the lower circulating insulin levels in the fasted state (Supplemental Figure 3B; P < 0.001). SERPINB1 is a circulating serine protease inhibitor produced mainly in liver and has been previously shown to contribute to increased β cell proliferation in mice with insulin resistance (15). Although there was no difference in the hepatic expression of Serpinb1 or in fasted serum SERPINB1 levels between CONT and FIGIR-KO mice, we observed a significant 2-fold increase in serum SERPINB1 protein levels in F-Quint–KO mice as compared with CONT, suggesting that SERPINB1 may contribute to the islet hyperplasia observed in these mice (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3, C–F; P < 0.01). These and all other uncut gels can be found in the supplemental material.

Figure 3 β Cell hyperplasia remains despite loss of FOXO1, -3, and -4 in F-Quint–KO mice. (A) H&E and immunofluorescence staining for insulin, Ki67, and DAPI in pancreatic sections of CONT, FIGIR-KO, and F-Quint–KO mice at 12 weeks of age. Scale bars: 200 μm for H&E staining and 50 μm for immunofluorescence. White arrows indicate Ki67+ β cells. (B) Mass of β cells relative to total pancreas mass and (C) the percentage of Ki67+ β cells were measured. Results represent 5–7 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA, where *P < 0.05. (D) In vitro GSIS results represent 3 per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 2-way ANOVA, where *P < 0.05, and **P < 0.01. (E) Densitometric quantification of SERPINB1 serum protein levels in the fed state determined by Western blot analysis in 12-week-old mice. Results represent 4 to 5 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA, where **P < 0.01.

Partial recovery of serum triglycerides, free fatty acids, and adipokine levels in F-Quint–KO mice. Consistent with their lipodystrophic phenotype (5), there was a significant increase in serum triglycerides in FIGIR-KO mice in both the fed (12.3-fold, P < 0.0001) and the fasted (2.6-fold, P < 0.05) states (Figure 4A). Deletion of Foxos largely rescued this hypertriglyceridemia despite persistent partial lipodystrophy (Figure 4A). There was also a significant increase in serum FFAs in the FIGIR-KO mice in the fed state, which was significantly improved in the F-Quint–KO mice, although serum FFAs remained about 2-fold elevated compared with CONT (Figure 4B; P < 0.05). In both the fed and fasting state, there was a marked decrease in adiponectin levels in the FIGIR-KO mice, and this recovered to about 20% of normal levels in the F-Quint–KO mice, paralleling the partial recovery of subcutaneous WAT (Figure 4C; P < 0.0001). In the fed state, leptin levels were reduced by approximately 71% and 53% in the FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO mice, respectively (Figure 4D; P < 0.0001). This was also true for FIGIR-KO mice in the fasted state, whereas fasted F-Quint–KO mice had leptin levels similar to controls (Figure 4D; P < 0.001).

Figure 4 Partial recovery of serum triglyceride, free fatty acid, and adipokine levels in F-Quint–KO mice. (A–D) Serum triglyceride (A), free fatty acid (FFA) (B), adiponectin (C), and leptin (D) were measured as described in Methods in fed and fasting mice at 3 months of age. Results represent 6 to 8 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA; where *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Improved food and water intake and fasted energy expenditure in F-Quint–KO mice. Consistent with decreased levels of circulating leptin and diabetic phenotype, FIGIR-KO mice were hyperphagic compared with CONT, with more than a doubling of food intake (Figure 5A) and a parallel increase in water consumption (Figure 5B). Both of these phenotypes were partially rescued in the F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 5, A and B). Energy expenditure assessed using Comprehensive Lab Animal Monitoring Systems (CLAMS) metabolic cages in CONT mice revealed a normal fed-fasted pattern of respiratory exchange ratio (RER), being about 0.9 in the fed state, indicating preferential utilization of carbohydrates, and falling to about 0.7 in the fasted state, consistent with high levels of fat oxidation. This pattern was completely lost in FIGIR-KO, which had stable RER of 0.75 to 0.8 throughout the fed and fasted period (Figure 5C). F-Quint–KO mice had low RER in the fed state (P < 0.001), but this dropped during fasting in a manner similar to WT mice (Figure 5C). These differences in RER related to differences in both O 2 consumption and CO 2 production in both FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 5 Improvement in food intake and water intake and fasted energy expenditure with loss of FOXO1, -3, and -4 in F-Quint–KO mice. (A–C) Food intake (A), water intake (B), and RER (C) of 12-week-old CONT, FIGIR-KO, and F-Quint–KO mice were measured using CLAMS metabolic cages. Results represent 3–10 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA, where ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Partial rescue of hepatosteatosis with loss of Foxo1, -3, and -4. We have previously shown that FIGIR-KO mice develop severe hepatosteatosis because of their inability to store fat in adipose tissue (5). In the present study, average liver weight in FIGIR-KO mice was 5.7 ± 0.2 g, which was almost 7-fold increased over controls (0.85 ± 0.03 g) (Figure 6A; P < 0.0001). This was associated with a 3.1-fold increase in hepatic triglyceride content (Figure 6B; P < 0.0001). Histologically, FIGIR-KO livers exhibited micro- and macrovesicular steatosis throughout the liver (Figure 6C). Compared with FIGIR-KO, liver weights of the F-Quint–KO mice were reduced by 55% but were still 3-fold greater than those of controls (Figure 6A; P < 0.0001). In F-Quint–KO mice, there was a proportional decrease in triglyceride content and reduction in steatosis histologically (Figure 6, B and C; P < 0.0001).

Figure 6 Partial rescue of hepatosteatosis in F-Quint–KO mice. (A and B) Liver weight (A) and liver triglyceride content (mg/g tissue) (B) in CONT, FIGIR-KO, and F-Quint–KO mice at 3 months of age. Results represent 4–7 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA, where ****P < 0.0001. (C) H&E-stained liver sections from CONT, FIGIR-KO, and F-Quint–KO mice at 3 months of age. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) mRNA expression of genes involved in gluconeogenic enzymes, de novo lipogenesis, inflammation, and fibrosis in the livers of chow-fed CONT, FIGIR-KO, and F-Quint–KO mice at 3 months of age. Results represent 3 to 10 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA, where *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Pck1, phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 1; Fbp1, fructose-bisphosphatase 1; Pc, pyruvate carboxylase; Scd1, stearoyl-CoA desaturase 1; Acaca, acetyl-CoA carboxylase alpha; Fasn, fatty acid synthase; Itgax, integrin alpha X; Acta1, actin, alpha 1, skeletal muscle; Col1a1, alpha 1 chain of type I collagen.

These histological changes in liver were associated with changes in the expression of gluconeogenic and lipogenic enzymes and markers of inflammation and fibrosis. Thus, there was a 2-fold increase in the expression of glucose-6-phosphatase catalytic subunit (G6pc) in livers of the FIGIR-KO mouse, which was reduced in the F-Quint–KO mice to below CONT levels (Figure 6D; P < 0.0001). Similarly, expression of Pck1 and Fbp1 were increased in FIGIR-KO livers by 1.6- and 2.3-fold, respectively, and were restored to CONT levels in the F-Quint–KO livers (Figure 6D). Interestingly, there was also a 2.1-fold increase in expression of Pc in FIGIR-KO liver; however, deletion of Foxos did not rescue this change (Figure 6D; P < 0.01). Also, deletion of Foxos did not rescue the increased expression of Fasn and Scd1 observed in FIGIR-KO mice (Figure 6D). Although there was no difference in expression of Acaca or Tnf among the 3 groups, there was a 12-fold increase in the expression levels of the inflammation marker Itgax in FIGIR-KO livers (P < 0.0001), which was rescued in the F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 6D). FIGIR-KO livers also displayed increases in expression levels of Tgfb1 (P < 0.0001), Col1a1 (P < 0.01), and Acta1 (P < 0.0001), when compared with CONT livers, which were rescued in the F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 6D).

Restoration of liver insulin signaling in F-Quint–KO mice. To determine the potential mechanism of the improved metabolic state in F-Quint–KO mice, we assessed liver and muscle insulin sensitivity by in vivo stimulation. In both the basal and stimulated state, there was a 4-fold decrease in the level of IR protein in livers of FIGIR-KO mice relative to CONT (P < 0.0001), and this was partially recovered in the F-Quint–KO mice (P < 0.001; Figure 7, A and B). Despite the decrease in receptor content, there was a 3-fold increase in the absolute level of basal phosphorylation of the insulin receptor (p-IR) in FIGIR-KO mice relative to CONT, resulting in a 15-fold increase in the ratio of p-IR to IR (Figure 7, A–D; P < 0.0001). Response to exogenous insulin, however, was markedly blunted because of downregulation of the receptor. In the F-Quint–KO mice, the increase in basal IR phosphorylation persisted, but there were a more robust increase in the insulin-stimulated phosphorylation and a partial recovery in the level of IR protein, resulting in normalization of the ratio of p-IR to IR when insulin stimulated, whereas basal IR phosphorylation relative to IR protein remained elevated (Figure 7, A–D). A similar increase in basal insulin signaling was observed via increased p-AKT/AKT in FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO mice relative to control (Figure 7, A and E), and following insulin stimulation, there was an increase in p-AKT/AKT in F-Quint–KO livers relative to control and FIGIR-KO livers (Figure 7, A and E). We did not observe any differences in basal or stimulated phosphorylation of ERK1/2 or total ERK1/2 among the 3 groups (Figure 7, A and F), but rather a significant 2-fold increase in Grb2 protein in the F-Quint–KO liver (Figure 7, A and G; P < 0.001). There was no difference in the expression of Insr mRNA in CONT, FIGIR-KO, and F-Quint–KO livers (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 7 Restoration of liver insulin sensitivity in the context of whole-body insulin resistance in F-Quint–KO mice. (A–G) Western blot (A) and densitometric quantification of total IR-β (B), phosphorylated IR (p-IR) (C), p-IR/IR-β (D), p-AKT/AKT (E), p-ERK1/2 (F), and growth factor receptor-bound protein 2 (Grb2) (G) in livers of 3-month-old mice. (H–N) Western blot (H) and densitometric quantification of protein levels of total IR-β (I), p-IR (J), p-IR/IR-β (K), p-AKT/AKT (L), p-ERK1/2 (M), and Grb2 (N) in soleus muscles of 3-month-old mice. Results represent 3 to 4 mice per group. Statistics were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA, where *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

As in liver, insulin signaling in muscle revealed insulin resistance in FIGIR-KO mice, but in this case, there was no recovery in the F-Quint–KO mice. In contrast to the robust increase in p-IR in CONT mice following insulin stimulation (P < 0.0001), we observed no increase in insulin-stimulated IR phosphorylation in FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO muscle (Figure 7, H and J) and no significant change in total IR protein levels (Figure 7, H and I). There was also no significant change in phosphorylation of AKT or ERK1/2 in response to insulin in FIGIR-KO muscle (Figure 7, H, L, and M). Although there was a recovery in insulin-stimulated phosphorylation of AKT, we observed no recovery in the phosphorylation of ERK1/2 in F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 7, H, L, and M; P < 0.0001), and Grb2 protein levels were unchanged (Figure 7, H and N).

To determine the physiological effect of these changes, we performed hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp in awake mice (Supplemental Figure 5B). Relative to CONT, both FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO mice were whole-body insulin resistant, as demonstrated by a 75% reduction in the glucose infusion rate during the clamp (Figure 8A; P < 0.05). This occurred despite the fact that insulin levels obtained during the clamp were 2-fold higher in FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO mice as compared with CONT, consistent with decreased insulin clearance in these mice (Supplemental Figure 5C). Based on tracer infusion, whole-body glucose turnover rates were reduced by 40% in FIGIR-KO mice compared with CONT, and this worsened to a 60% decrease in F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 8B; P < 0.0001). Similarly, whole-body glycolysis was decreased by 67% in FIGIR-KO mice relative to CONT (P < 0.01) and was reduced further in F-Quint–KO mice (P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 5D). Relative to CONT, there was also a 50% decrease in whole-body glycogen plus lipid synthesis in both the FIGIR-KO and F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 8C; P < 0.01). Assessment of glycogen synthase kinase-3 (GSK3) levels in liver revealed a significant 1.3-fold increase in FIGIR-KO relative to CONT (Supplemental Figure 6, A and C). No significant difference was detected in GSK3 levels in the livers of F-Quint–KO mice relative to CONT and FIGIR-KO (Supplemental Figure 6, A and C). Expression of the downstream target of GSK3, glycogen synthase 2 (Gys2), in liver was reduced by approximately 50% in FIGIR-KO relative to CONT, and this was fully recovered in F-Quint–KO (Supplemental Figure 6E). Assessment of GSK3 levels in muscle did not reveal any differences between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 6, B and D). There was no difference in insulin-stimulated glucose uptake in skeletal muscle between CONT and FIGIR-KO mice, but this was significantly reduced by 85% in F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 8D; P < 0.01). Systemic insulin resistance was also reflected by a 2-fold increase in basal hepatic glucose production in the FIGIR-KO mice and a failure to suppress hepatic glucose production (HGP) during the insulin clamp; both of these parameters reverted toward normal in the F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 8E). Hepatic insulin action, calculated as insulin-mediated percentage suppression of basal HGP, showed a 70% reduction in FIGIR-KO mice relative to CONT, and this was rescued in the F-Quint–KO mice (Figure 8F; P < 0.0001). Taken together, the clamp data indicate severe insulin resistance in muscle and liver of FIGIR-KO mice. In F-Quint–KO mice, insulin resistance in liver, but not in skeletal muscle, was selectively reversed.