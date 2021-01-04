Atorvastatin is associated with reduced cisplatin-induced hearing loss

We examined the relationship between statin use and cisplatin-induced hearing loss in patients with head and neck cancer. Significant hearing loss occurred in 48% of subjects, consistent with previous reports (36). The incidence of cisplatin-induced hearing loss was significantly reduced in patients taking a statin medication. Specifically, the incidence of a CTCAE grade 1 or higher hearing loss was reduced by 17.6% in atorvastatin users relative to nonstatin users. Moreover, the incidence of a CTCAE grade 2 or higher, a moderate severity adverse event that may be dose limiting, was reduced by 19.7% in atorvastatin users relative to nonstatin users. Our data suggest that concurrent use of atorvastatin during cisplatin-based chemotherapy may offer an opportunity for reduced hearing loss in these patients without reduced survival.

Large databases of health outcomes (e.g., UnitedHealthcare, Specialized Program of Research Excellence, SEER-Medicare, Kaiser Permanente Research Bank, Optum) rarely (or never) include audiometric data, and most adults with cancer do not receive a baseline hearing test prior to onset of cisplatin therapy (37). Therefore, we utilized retrospective data from 2 sites with ongoing ototoxicity monitoring programs, and we initiated a prospective study designed to provide additional subjects for this data set. Our combined retrospective and prospective data set consisted of 277 subjects with head and neck cancer, 40% of whom were taking a statin drug at the onset of cisplatin-based CRT. Significant reductions in cisplatin-induced threshold shifts were observed in the high-frequency region (≥4 kHz) among statin users, particularly for those on atorvastatin. Similarly, the incidence of a CTCAE-defined hearing loss was significantly reduced by 10% (from 48.8% to 38.4%) for those in the any statin user group and by 18% (from 48.8% to 31.2%) in the atorvastatin user group. Similar results were observed using TUNE criteria. These findings were most prominent among males receiving high cumulative doses of cisplatin (>200 mg/m2) combined with radiation therapy. This observation may be reflective of the study cohort, because head and neck cancer is more common in men than in women and is often treated with these higher cumulative cisplatin doses. Further investigation is necessary in order to fully explore the potential benefit of atorvastatin in female patients, other cancer types, and other cisplatin regimens.

The incidence of hearing loss in our study was significantly predicted by 3 variables: cumulative cisplatin dose, baseline hearing status, and statin use. Accounting for the greatest amount of variance was cumulative cisplatin dose. The median cumulative cisplatin dose in our cohort was 200 mg/m2 (IQR, 140–280). Cumulative cisplatin doses higher than 210 mg/m2 (38, 39) have been previously associated with increased risk for hearing loss (40). Individuals with normal hearing (PTA ≤20 dB HL) at baseline were more likely to experience cisplatin-induced changes in hearing than individuals with hearing loss (PTA >20 dB HL), consistent with previous reports (41). Because cisplatin ototoxicity is first observed at higher frequencies, which are also the first frequencies affected by noise-induced and age-related hearing loss, it seems plausible that individuals with normal function of the cochlear regions that detect these higher frequencies have more to lose in terms of threshold shifts during cisplatin therapy. The nonstatin users in our cohort entered the study with slightly better hearing sensitivity than the atorvastatin users: 54% of nonstatin users, compared with 38% of atorvastatin users, had clinically normal hearing (PTA of 1, 2, and 4 kHz ≤20 dB HL). However, the majority of nonstatin users (88.8%) and atorvastatin users (84%) had either normal hearing or mild hearing loss (PTA of 1, 2, and 4 kHz >20 and <40 dB HL) at baseline (Table 2). Threshold shifts across all users ranged from 0 to 85 dB, and importantly, 95% of threshold shifts were less than or equal to 50 dB (Figure 1B), indicating that the differences we observed between statin users and nonstatin users was not due to a floor effect in calculated threshold shifts.

The third variable that significantly influenced cisplatin-induced hearing loss in our study was the use of atorvastatin. The incidence of hearing loss, per CTCAE criteria, was 31% in atorvastatin users compared with 49% in those not taking a statin. OR estimates indicated that, controlling for overall cumulative cisplatin dose and the presence of a preexisting hearing loss, an individual taking atorvastatin concurrently with cisplatin therapy was 53% less likely to acquire a CTCAE-defined cisplatin-induced hearing loss compared with a nonstatin user. Similar results were obtained using the TUNE ototoxicity criteria. Both CTCAE and TUNE establish criteria for a clinically meaningful hearing loss that would be expected to affect daily communication and quality of life (8, 34). In addition to an overall loss in hearing sensitivity, a loss of hearing at frequencies above 4 kHz diminishes the ability to recognize and appreciate sounds in nature and music (35, 42). Hearing loss at or below approximately 4 kHz may compromise speech intelligibility in noisy environments. These grading scales help to identify changes in hearing relative to speech communication and define the severity of hearing loss. Adverse events that meet or exceed grade 2 can be dose limiting (34). In the current study, the incidence of a grade 2 or higher CTCAE hearing loss was significantly reduced by 19.7% in atorvastatin users relative to nonstatin users.

Previous studies have indicated that radiation to the cochlea is independently ototoxic (43, 44). We evaluated the effects of radiation on hearing loss in our prospective cohort. We did not observe a correlation between cochlear radiation dose and average high-frequency (6 to 12.5 kHz) threshold shifts (see Supplemental Methods and Supplemental Figure 2). These data are consistent with prior studies suggesting that hearing loss as a result of radiation alone is uncommon when radiation doses to the cochlea are below 35 Gy (43,44). With modern intensity-modulated radiotherapy techniques, treatment for tumors of the oropharynx, larynx, hypopharynx, and oral cavity usually results in cochlear radiation doses that are far below this threshold. In our prospective cohort, radiation doses to the cochlea ranged from 0 to 14.4 Gy. Although radiation dose data were not available in our retrospective cohorts, almost all subjects in both our nonstatin (98.2%) and atorvastatin groups (100%) received radiation, and only 5% of subjects had tumors near the cochlea (e.g., nasopharyngeal carcinoma) that might result in higher cochlear radiation doses. Thus, it is unlikely that the differences in cisplatin-induced hearing loss that we observed between atorvastatin users and those not taking a statin were influenced by differences in radiation to the cochlea.

In our study, reduced hearing loss in atorvastatin users was independent of the dose of atorvastatin they were taking (10–80 mg; R2 = 0.0246). According to the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association statin dose guidelines, relative to simvastatin and pravastatin, atorvastatin has a higher dose-potency ratio (45–47); thus, a lower dose of atorvastatin may be as effective at reducing hyperlipidemia as a higher dose of another statin drug. It is not clear from our data whether there is an effect of the duration of atorvastatin use. Our study accounted for atorvastatin use only at the onset of cisplatin therapy, and therefore there were likely large differences in the duration of atorvastatin use among our study subjects.

With any potential drug intended to reduce the toxicities of anticancer therapy, there is a concern about introducing a negative impact on survival and other cancer-related outcomes. In our study, survival analyses of the largest retrospective cohort suggest that statin drugs, and atorvastatin in particular, did not have a significant effect on 3-year overall survival or disease-free survival. There are other preclinical and clinical studies suggesting that statins do not reduce the therapeutic efficacy of cisplatin, and several epidemiological studies have reported improved survival among statin users with cancer (48–53). Two recent, large retrospective studies using the SEER Medicare Database and the Ontario Cancer Registry showed that head and neck cancer patients who were taking statin drugs at the time of diagnosis had improved overall and disease-specific survival (54, 55). Our study was likely not powered to detect subtle survival differences in a population with a high proportion of oropharyngeal cancers with favorable prognosis. Further, our survival curves included a high proportion of censored data points due to patients lost to follow-up. Additionally, we were unable to control for compliance with oral statin medications. In practice, drug compliance is variable, especially for drugs like statins that do not have perceptible effects. It is possible that the beneficial effects of statins on cisplatin ototoxicity are greater than we observed, assuming that some statin users in our cohort skipped doses of statin medications during their cisplatin therapy. Taken together, our data suggest that adding atorvastatin to cisplatin chemoradiation did not reduce the therapeutic efficacy of cisplatin in patients with head and neck cancer.

Limitations of our study include biases inherent to retrospective studies. The statin users and nonstatin users differed slightly in their ages and anatomic tumor sites: statin users tended to be older, less likely to have normal hearing at baseline, and more likely to have oropharyngeal cancer. These factors may have contributed slightly to hearing and survival outcomes. Our study was underpowered to examine any statin other than atorvastatin; therefore, it is unclear whether users of other statin drugs would also show reduced cisplatin-induced hearing loss. Another limitation of our study is that the data do not address the role (if any) of duration of statin use. Finally, our retrospective cohort of subjects with head and neck cancer did not have sufficient representation of women to address whether atorvastatin use is associated with reduced cisplatin-induced hearing loss in women.

Our data indicate that cisplatin therapy resulted in clinically meaningful (using TUNE criteria) hearing loss in up to 53% of individuals with head and neck cancer. We observed reduced incidence and severity of cisplatin-induced hearing loss in subjects taking atorvastatin relative to those not taking a statin drug. A randomized, placebo-controlled interventional study is currently being developed to determine the extent to which atorvastatin reduces cisplatin-induced hearing loss in patients with head and neck cancer. Subjects with newly diagnosed head and neck cancer who are scheduled to receive cisplatin-based CRT and are not already taking a statin will be randomized to receive either atorvastatin (20 mg) or a placebo daily for the duration of CRT. Baseline hearing sensitivity will be measured prior to the onset of cisplatin therapy and again after completion of all cycles of cisplatin therapy. The primary endpoint is the change in hearing sensitivity between pretreatment and posttreatment audiograms defined using CTCAE ototoxicity scale criteria. In addition, studies in animal models are needed in order to examine the cellular and molecular mechanisms by which statins may reduce cisplatin-induced hearing loss. Our data suggest that atorvastatin, an inexpensive drug with a good safety profile, holds promise to reduce cisplatin-induced hearing loss in adult patients without reducing the therapeutic efficacy of cisplatin.