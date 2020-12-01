Commentary 10.1172/JCI142081

Are T cells helpful for COVID-19: the relationship between response and risk

Diane E. Griffin

W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Diane E. Griffin, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland 21205 USA; Phone: 410.955.3459. Email: dgriffi6@jhu.edu.

Published September 25, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 12 on December 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(12):6222–6224. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142081.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published September 25, 2020 - Version history
The disease spectrum of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) ranges from no symptoms to multisystem failure and death. Characterization of virus-specific immune responses to severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS–CoV-2) is key to understanding disease pathogenesis, but few studies have evaluated T cell immunity. In this issue of the JCI, Sattler and Angermair et al. sampled blood from subjects with COVID-19 and analyzed the activation and function of virus antigen–specific CD4+ T cells. T cells that failed to respond to peptides from the membrane, spike, or nucleocapsid proteins were more common in subjects who died. In those whose T cells had the capacity to respond, older patients with comorbidity had larger numbers of activated T cells compared with patients who had fewer risk factors, but these cells showed impaired IFN-γ production. This cross-sectional study relates activated T cell responses to patient risk factors and outcome. However, T cell response trajectory over the disease course remains an open question.

