SARS–CoV-2–specific T cell responses and correlations with COVID-19 patient predisposition

Study subjects. The study cohort consisted of 39 hospitalized, acutely CoV-2–infected individuals from whom 23 with severe disease were in intensive care and 16 with a moderate disease course were in nonintensive care. Details of their characteristics are listed in Table 1. Both groups did not show differences with respect to sex and ethnic background. However, patients in the ICU were significantly older, largely suffered from ARDS, showed significantly higher pneumonia severity index (PSI) and Charlson comorbidity index (CCI) scores, experienced more frequent bacterial superinfections, and were characterized by a longer infection history as reflected by number of days since symptom onset. Furthermore, individuals treated in the ICU exhibited significantly elevated absolute counts of peripheral leukocytes and an increased CD4+ to CD8+ T cell ratio on the day of antigen-specific T cell analysis. Based on clinical routine, absolute lymphocyte and CD4+ T cell counts were collected within 3 days around the date of specific T cell analysis, being below or close to the lower limit of the reference range, respectively, in both ICU and non-ICU patients.

Table 1 Characteristics of hospitalized patients and recovered individuals who were not hospitalized

We further included a group of 7 convalescent individuals into this cross-sectional study to examine CoV-2–specific immunity in the non-acute/memory phase. Based on recruitment routines, these subjects all presented with a previous mild disease course, principally bearing the potential to identify functional qualities associated with uncomplicated recovery.

Detection, quantification, and functional characterization of SARS–CoV-2–specific T cells in patients with active COVID-19. To identify SARS–CoV-2 reactive T cells, PBMCs were individually stimulated with overlapping peptide pools spanning membrane glycoprotein, nucleocapsid phosphoprotein, or spike glycoprotein with the capacity to activate both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells irrespective of HLA-type (16). After pregating on live CD3+dump– lymphocytes, antigen-reactive CD4+ Th cells were identified based on coexpression of CD154 and CD137, as demonstrated previously (17), allowing sensitive detection with low background, followed by subsequent analysis of cytokine expression and ex vivo proliferation based on Ki67 staining (Figure 1A). A T cell response was considered positive when SARS–CoV-2 peptide mix–stimulated cultures contained at least 2-fold higher frequencies of CD154+CD137+CD4+ T cells as compared with the unstimulated control with at least 10 events. Based on limitations in cell numbers or immediate availability of reagents at the peak of the pandemic, not all analyses were conducted for all patients.

Figure 1 Identification of SARS–CoV-2–specific T cells in patients with COVID-19. (A) PBMCs were stimulated or not with M, N, or S peptide mix or SEB for 16 hours as indicated. Live single CD14–CD19–CD3+–specific CD4+ Th cells were identified based on coexpression of CD154 and CD137. Specific CD4+CD154+CD137+ T cells were further analyzed for expression of IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2, and Ki67, with the latter including a fluorescence-minus-one (FMO) control. (B) Percentage of all patients with a positive CD4+ T cell response (M: n = 34; N: n = 34; S: n = 33), frequencies of antigen-reactive CD4+ T cells in responding patients (Kruskal-Wallis test), and frequency distribution in males versus females (M: n = 23; N: n = 21; S: n = 23) (Mann-Whitney test). (C) Frequencies of antigen-specific CD4+ T cells expressing IFN-γ (Kruskal-Wallis test), IFN-γ + TNF-α (Kruskal-Wallis test), or Ki67 (in comparison with the total CD4+ population; Kruskal-Wallis test) (M: n = 23; N: n = 21; S: n = 20). Where applicable, graphs show mean ± SEM.

The overall portion of all acutely infected hospitalized donors displaying specific CD4+ T cell responses was similar for both M , N, and S peptide mixes, ranging from 60% (N protein) to 70% (S protein) (Figure 1B). Within the group of responding patients, mean frequencies of antigen-reactive CD4+CD154+CD137+ T cells were not significantly different for M , N , or S antigen (Figure 1B); however, males showed a higher relative magnitude of responses to N protein than females after relative quantification (Figure 1B). With respect to their functionality, N-specific T cells comprised lower frequencies of IFN-γ+ and IFN-γ+TNF-α+ bifunctional T cells than those specific for S and M protein with the latter comparisons being highly significant (Figure 1C, left and middle). T cells reactive to M, N, or S protein showed high levels of ex vivo proliferation based on Ki67 expression, as compared with the total CD4+ population (Figure 1C).

Features associated with nonresponders to CoV-2 antigen–specific stimulation. Stratifying patients for their capacity to mount a T cell response or not, we found that nonresponders exhibited a shorter infection history (as estimated by days since symptom onset). This observation was statistically significant for M and N responses and showed a trend for S responses (Figure 2A). Next, we analyzed CoV-2 spike-protein–specific IgG and IgA responses in cellular responders and nonresponders to the same antigen. Whereas a positive IgG response could be detected in 92% of cellular responders, the majority of cellular nonresponders were characterized by a lack of detectable anti–spike IgG responses. Though this difference was highly significant, we did not observe such interdependence for anti–spike IgA responses (Figure 2B). Patients who died during the study period (that is, within 6 weeks from the time point of cellular analysis) were more frequently cellular nonresponders. However, based on patient numbers, this observation was only significant with respect to responses against spike protein, where 5 of 10 patients in the nonresponder group died, as compared with only 1 of 23 patients in the cellular responder group (Figure 2C). We then interrogated whether nonresponders were characterized by a distinct degree of acute pneumonia. We did not observe a significant association of pneumonia severity index (PSI) with nonresponsiveness toward any of the 3 antigens (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Features of cellular nonresponders to CoV-2–specific stimulation. (A–D) All patients were stratified according to their capacity to mount a specific CD4+ T cell response or not after M, N, or S protein stimulation with n as in the legend to Figure 1B. In responders and nonresponders, the number of days since symptom onset was analyzed by (A) t test or (B) the percentage of patients showing spike-protein–specific IgG (left; Fisher’s exact test) or IgA (right; Fisher′s exact test) responses. (C) The percentage of individuals who died within 6 weeks after analysis (Fisher’s exact test) and (D) the severity of pneumonia (t test) were examined. Where applicable, graphs show mean ± SEM.

Impact of patient age and comorbidities on CoV-2–specific cellular immunity. To decipher which factors influence quantitative and qualitative characteristics of CoV-2–specific T helper responses, frequencies of CD154+CD137+ CD4+ cells as well as portions of IFN-γ+ cells were correlated with age and comorbidities. Interestingly, advanced patient age and comorbidity significantly correlated with an increased relative magnitude of M, N, and S responses, with the exception of responses to membrane protein, which only showed a trend with respect to CCI (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Correlation of the CoV-2–specific CD4+ T cell response with patient age and comorbidities. Frequencies of M, N, or S protein–specific CD4+ T cells were correlated with patient age (A) or comorbidities (B) with n as in the legend to Figure 1B. Frequencies of M-, N-, or S-specific IFN-γ–secreting T cells with n as in the legend to Figure 1C were correlated with patient age (C) or comorbidities (D). Simple linear regression analysis was performed throughout.

Intriguingly, as opposed to their impact on the magnitude of specific T cell responses, advanced patient age and higher CCI appeared to be associated with lower frequencies of antigen-specific IFN-γ–secreting cells after stimulation with membrane protein. This association was similarly pronounced, albeit equally just not reaching significance, for cytokine production toward N antigen stimulation in relation to age (Figure 3, C and D).

CoV-2–specific T cell responses in patients admitted to intensive care. To address whether patients with COVID-19 with severe clinical manifestations requiring intensive care (from whom the majority had developed ARDS, Table 1) showed distinct antigen-specific T cell responses, we compared them with non-ICU patients and to donors who were not hospitalized with mild symptoms on average 26 days after recovery. ICU and non-ICU patients were characterized by significant differences with respect to acute disease based on PSI as well as comorbidities (Table 1). We further noted that non-ICU patients responded less frequently to stimulation with M and N antigen than ICU-treated individuals, with the latter comparison reaching significance; both patient groups harbored almost identical portions of responders to spike protein stimulation (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Characteristics of the CoV-2–specific T cell response in patients admitted to intensive care. (A) Patients were stratified according to ICU (M, N, S: n = 23, respectively) or non-ICU treatment (M: n = 11; N: n = 11; S: n = 10) and compared with recovered individuals who were not hospitalized (n = 7) for the percentage of donors showing specific CD4 responses (χ2 test), (B) frequencies of antigen-specific CD4+ T cells in cellular responders (M: n = 17, N: n = 17, S: n = 16 [ICU]; M: n = 6, N: n = 4, S: n = 7 [non-ICU]; M: n = 5, N: n = 5, S: n = 6 [recovered]), (C) frequencies of antigen-specific CD4+ T cells secreting IFN-γ, or (D) ex vivo proliferating Ki67+ coexpressing IFN-γ and TNF-α (with n as in B and analyzed by Kruskal-Wallis test, respectively). Where applicable, graphs show mean ± SEM.

With respect to cellular responses, patients treated in the ICU exhibited higher frequencies of antigen-specific T cells as compared with non-ICU patients and recovered individuals; however, only the latter comparison reached significance for M and S antigen stimulation (Figure 4B). Interestingly, we did not observe substantial differences of mean frequencies of specific IFN-γ–secreting T cells among groups (Figure 4C). However, patients in the ICU had higher frequencies of ex vivo proliferating Ki67+ cells coexpressing IFN-γ and TNF-α as compared with non-ICU patients and recovered individuals, with the latter showing significance only for responses to nucleocapsid protein (Figure 4D). CoV-2–specific responses in patients in the ICU were subsequently correlated with acute physiology and chronic health (APACHE) II scores predicting ICU mortality. Importantly, higher APACHE scores were significantly associated with lower frequencies of IFN-γ+ T cells specific for membrane protein, but not for nucleocapsid or spike protein (Figure 5).

Figure 5 Correlation of CoV-2–specific IFN-γ secretion and APACHE II scores in patients treated in the ICU. Frequencies of antigen-specific IFN-γ–expressing CD4+ T cells after M, N, or S protein stimulation were determined in responding patients treated in the ICU and correlated with the individual APACHE II score values as indicated (M: n = 17; N: n = 17; S: n = 16) by simple linear regression analysis.

To examine whether patients with COVID-19 exhibited a general impairment of cytokine production, T cell responses were analyzed after activation with the polyclonal stimulus staphylococcus aureus enterotoxin B (SEB). The overall magnitude of the SEB-specific T cell response is largely predetermined by T cell receptor β chain usage and HLA haplotype for a given individual (18), thereby not allowing specific conclusions (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140965DS1). However, with respect to functionality, we observed significantly higher frequencies of IFN-γ+ and IFN-γ+TNF-α+CD4+ T cells in recovered individuals who experienced a mild disease course as compared with patients in the ICU, and a trend toward more cytokine-positive cells in recovered versus non-ICU patients (Supplemental Figure 1B).

IL-2 secretion capacity, exhaustion, and differentiation status of CoV-2–specific T cells. Since patients with active COVID-19 showed increased relative portions of ex vivo proliferating T cells, expression of the pan T cell growth factor IL-2 was examined in a limited number of study subjects. In analogy to our findings for IFN-γ secretion, we did not observe differences in frequencies of specific T cells secreting IL-2 between groups (Figure 6A). However, higher frequencies of IL-2+ T cells significantly correlated with patient age and comorbidity for M- and N-specific, but not for S-specific, T cells (Figure 6, B and C). Since impaired effector cytokine production, including IFN-γ, might be based on functional exhaustion, expression of the coinhibitory molecule PD-1 was characterized on CoV-2–specific T cells. Of note, patients with active COVID-19, regardless of being in ICU care or not, showed higher PD-1 expression levels as compared with recovered individuals based on mean fluorescence intensity (MFI), reaching significance for M- and S-specific T cells (Figure 7A). Interestingly, when comparing the differentiation status of antigen-specific T cells according to CD45RO and CD62L expression, we noted a trend toward higher frequencies of CD45RO–CD62L– effector-like T cells specific for M and N protein in recovered individuals that reached significance for T cells reactive to S protein (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 2A). CoV-2–specific T cells consistently expressed CD28, were largely CD57–, and contained only a few cells expressing the cytotoxic molecule granzyme B, as exemplarily demonstrated in Supplemental Figure 2, B and C.

Figure 6 CoV-2–specific IL-2 secretion and its correlation with patient predisposition. Frequencies of antigen-specific IL-2–expressing CD4+ T cells after M, N, or S protein stimulation were (A) determined in patients stratified according to ICU or non-ICU care or in recovered individuals who were not hospitalized (M: n = 10, N: n = 8, S: n = 10 [ICU]; M: n = 5, N: n = 3, S: n = 3 [non-ICU]; M: n = 5, N: n = 5, S: n = 5 [recovered]). Analysis by ANOVA. Frequencies of specific IL-2–secreting T cells were further correlated in patients with active COVID-19 with (B) age or (C) comorbidity (M: n = 16; N: n = 10; S: n = 13) and analyzed by simple linear regression. Bar graphs show mean ± SEM.

Figure 7 Exhaustion and memory phenotype of CoV-2–specific T cells. (A) Exemplary PD-1 expression in S-specific CD4+ T cells in a recovered individual versus a patient in ICU care with FMO control (left) and MFI of PD-1 in M-specific (ANOVA analysis), N-specific (ANOVA-analysis), and S-specific (Kruskal-Wallis analysis) T cells in patients stratified as indicated (right). (B) Memory subset distribution of CoV-2–specific T cells was determined based on CD45RO and CD62L expression. Exemplary subset identification in total (gray) and M-specific (red) CD4+ T cells (ICU patient, left) as well as frequencies of M-specific (ANOVA analysis), N-specific (ANOVA analysis), and S-specific (Kruskal-Wallis analysis) CD45RO–CD62L– T cells (right) in patients stratified as indicated in A and B (M: n = 10, N: n = 8, S: n = 10 [ICU]; M: n = 5, N: n = 3, S: n = 3 [non-ICU]; M: n = 5, N: n = 5, S: n = 5 [recovered]). Bar graphs show mean ± SEM.

We did not observe significant differences in frequencies of IFN-γ+TNF-α+IL-2+ polyfunctional CoV-2–specific T cells between patient groups and recovered individuals (Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, portions of polyfunctional T cells did not significantly correlate with COVID-19 patient age or CCI (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).