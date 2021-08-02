Doxycycline host-directed therapy in human pulmonary tuberculosis

Study profile and safety analyses.

A total of 143 patients with pulmonary TB who were HIV negative were prescreened, of which 33 were assessed for eligibility. Thirty patients with pulmonary TB were enrolled within 7 days of initiating anti-TB treatment and randomly assigned to either doxycycline or placebo (Figure 1). The baseline clinical, laboratory, and radiologic characteristics at enrollment were similar between the study arms (Table 1). Six (20%) of the 30 patients with TB were female and 9 (30%) had diabetes mellitus with a mean HbA1c of 11.3%. The median chest x-ray (CXR) score was 2.8 (IQR 1.9–4.6) and 19 (63%) patients had pulmonary cavities. Two patients had isoniazid mono-resistant Mtb while the remaining 28 had fully drug-sensitive Mtb.

Figure 1 Trial profile. Safety analysis included all participants who underwent randomization and received an initial dose of placebo or doxycycline. The downstream assessment included all participants who underwent randomization, took at least 24 of the 28 doses of placebo or doxycycline, and returned for follow-up on days 14 and 56 (94).

Table 1 Baseline characteristics and outcomes of patients with pulmonary TB in trial

In the doxycycline arm, 2 patients withdrew due to adverse events (both grade 1 nausea and vomiting), while in the placebo arm, one patient developed neutropenia and was withdrawn by the managing physician, and one by the investigator’s decision as the patient was found to have cognitive impairment after randomization. Thus, there were 13 patients in each arm who completed the allocated intervention (took at least 24 of the 28 doses of the study drug) and were followed up for 2 months (Figure 1). Subsequently, 1 patient in the placebo arm declined phlebotomy at day 14, and another patient’s neutrophil and monocyte samples in the doxycycline arm were not processed due to electrical failure at the laboratory, which led to analysis of 12 blood samples in each arm.

Among all the 30 enrolled patients, there was no difference between the study arms due to any adverse events (relative risk [RR] 1.1, 95% CI 0.69–1.76, Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141895DS1), or presumed toxic effects (any grade 3 or 4 events, or serious adverse events). Patients in the doxycycline arm tended to experience more nausea and vomiting (RR 3.0, 95% CI 0.72–12.56) and rash (RR 3.0, 95% CI 0.35–25.69), but there was no statistical significance between the arms (P = 0.21 and P = 0.60 by Fisher’s exact test, respectively, Supplemental Table 1). One patient in the doxycycline arm developed grade 4 neutropenia attributed to anti-TB treatment, which persisted after completion of the intervention. Two patients in the placebo arm developed serious adverse events: one had prolonged hospitalization due to paradoxical reaction and another developed dyspnea requiring a visit to the emergency department that resolved.

Ten healthy volunteers (5 males and 5 females) were also enrolled and received 100 mg doxycycline twice a day for 14 days. All 10 volunteers completed at least 24 of the 28 doses of doxycycline and were followed for 2 months. No subject discontinued participation in the study due to a doxycycline-related adverse event and no serious adverse events were observed (Supplemental Table 2). Two of 10 volunteers developed grade 1 nausea and vomiting, which resolved on completion of the drug course (Supplemental Table 2).

Clinical, radiological, and microbiological outcomes were similar between study arms.

There was no difference in median BMI and CXR score between doxycycline and placebo-treated patients at any time point (Table 1). Although doxycycline is bacteriostatic to Mtb in vitro (29, 44, 45), sputum Mtb burden was unchanged between the study arms. Two patients in the placebo arm and one in the doxycycline arm had positive sputum Mtb cultures at 2 months into anti-TB treatment (Table 1, P = 1.00). Pulmonary cavities resolved in 4 of 7 patients (57%) in the doxycycline arm compared with 2 of 9 (22%) in the placebo arm by the end of 2 months, but this finding was not statistically significant.

Gene expression of MMPs and immunoregulatory genes are dysregulated in patients with TB.

To analyze the effects of Mtb infection and doxycycline in an unbiased manner, we first studied baseline differences between blood transcriptomes of patients with TB and healthy volunteers. After normalization and filtering, principal component analysis (PCA) showed differentiation between healthy volunteers and patients with TB, although with significant inter-individual variation, as expected from human disease with diverse severity (Supplemental Figure 1A). Differentially expressed gene (DEG) analysis using generalized linear models (EdgeR) (46) identified 1657 DEGs, including 853 genes upregulated in patients with TB. As evaluated by gene ontology analyses, these genes mostly encoded for immune response and detection of bacterial molecules (Supplemental Figure 1B), while pathway enrichment identified immune, infectious, and inflammatory pathways (Supplemental Figure 1C). To visualize the extent of changes induced by Mtb infection in the blood cell transcriptome, significantly regulated genes were plotted onto the diagrams of individual KEGG pathways (47–49), including the TB pathway (Supplemental Figure 2) and the TNF signaling pathway (Supplemental Figure 3), which demonstrated extensive changes in gene expression in each pathway.

Coexpression module analysis using CEMITool (50) identified 3 modules (modules 1, 2, and 4) to be differentially enriched in patients with TB compared with healthy volunteers (Supplemental Figure 4A). Modules 2 and 4 were specifically overexpressed in TB, with normalized enrichment scores of 1.96 and 1.45, respectively. Module 2 was predominantly enriched for immune activation, neutrophils, extracellular matrix, and dendritic cells, all of which have been described to be important pathways in TB (Supplemental Figure 4B). Module 4 was dominated by B cell signatures, which are being recognized as being of increasing importance in the host immune response to TB (Supplemental Figure 4C). Of note, expression of MMPs was increased in module 2, including MMP8 and MMP9, as well as PLAUR, encoding a receptor for urokinase plasminogen activator involved in extracellular matrix degradation (Supplemental Figure 4D). In module 4, genes were involved in immuno-regulation, including IFIT3, MX2, and TNFAIP6 (Supplemental Figure 4E). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) validated upregulation of these genes in TB (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G).

Doxycycline modulates diverse host immune pathways, with effects persisting 6 weeks after doxycycline discontinuation.

Next, we investigated the effect of doxycycline therapy over time on the blood transcriptome. There was significant donor-to-donor variability, consistent with studying human disease. In PCA analysis, the interindividual differences were reduced between day 0 and day 14 as analyzed in the doxycycline arm (Figure 2A), but in the placebo arm, greater dispersal between patients occurred between day 0 and day 14 (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Doxycycline results in faster normalization of type II interferon and innate immune response genes relative to placebo. (A and B) PCA analysis of doxycycline-treated (A) and placebo-treated (B) patients at day 0 (orange) and day 14 (blue). First 2 components of PCA are shown and their variances are shown in parenthesis. Doxycycline reduces variation between individuals over the first 2 weeks of treatment. Only patients with day 0 and day 14 samples are plotted. n = 8 placebo, n = 7 doxycycline. (C) Transcript to transcript clustering of 12,977 genes filtered and normalized using TMM identified 27 coexpressed clusters (Pearson r = 0.8; MCL = 1.7; n gene/cluster: 3/10) over the course of doxycycline treatment. The 15 largest clusters (Supplemental Table 3) are shown in different colors. Lines represent the similarity between transcripts, circles represent individual genes. Two major groupings identify genes preferentially expressed in innate immune response (granulocytes, interferon response) and adaptive immune response (T cells). (D–I) Longitudinal analysis of selected genes, IRF1 (D), APOL1 (E), FCGR1A (F), FCGR1B (G), GBP5 (H), and GBP6 (I) from a cluster encoding for type II interferon and innate immune responses. TMM normalized gene expression at days 0, 14, and 56 of patients with TB in placebo (n = 8, green) and doxycycline (Doxy, n = 7, purple) arms, and baseline expression of healthy volunteers (HV, n = 6, blue) are plotted. Box represents 25th and 75th percentile, line is median, with whiskers denoting extremes.

To investigate this phenomenon further, we performed paired analysis in each study arm to identify genes that were differentially expressed over time. Doxycycline led to a more rapid normalization of immune response genes toward expression levels in healthy volunteers, such as SLC26A8, IGSF6, PYGL, GBP6, and CLEC12B (Supplemental Figure 5, A–E). Similarly, in a parallel unbiased coexpression network analysis using GraphiaPro (51), 27 coexpressed clusters were identified (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 3). These clusters comprised genes highly expressed in TB that were downregulated during the course of treatment with doxycycline but were upregulated or unaltered in the placebo arm (Figure 2, D–I). Of note, one cluster encoded type I interferon signaling pathway (adjusted P = 5.20 × 10–19), while another cluster encoded cellular response to interferon-γ (adjusted P = 5.05 × 10–14) and innate immune responses (adjusted P = 2.17 × 10–12). In addition, the latter cluster comprised IRF1, APOL1, FCGR1A, FCGR1B, GBP5, and GBP6, genes all related to the innate immune response, indicating doxycycline selectively modulates innate immunity (Figure 2, D–I). Furthermore, although doxycycline was only administered for the first 14 days of treatment, the effects on gene expression were still observed at day 56. Similar observations were found in the qPCR validation of these genes (Supplemental Figure 5, F–K).

To further assess the effect of doxycycline on specific signaling pathways in comparison with placebo, we performed Ensemble of Gene Set Enrichment Analyses (EGSEA) (52), combining results from 11 algorithms to calculate collective gene set scores for biological relevance of the highest ranked gene sets. Mapping of the divergently regulated genes onto the KEGG TB pathway (EGSEA adjusted P = 0.0047 for doxycycline treatment) visualized that doxycycline modulated numerous different stages of the pathway, with expression changes often in the opposite direction to placebo (Figure 3). A parallel analysis of biological processes and pathway enrichment in genes differentially regulated between day 14 and day 0 in doxycycline and placebo arms across all available Gene Ontology and Hallmark signatures demonstrated multiple pathways divergently regulated by doxycycline (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 3 Doxycycline differentially regulates numerous genes in TB pathway relative to placebo. Comparison of gene expression changes (day 14 vs. day 0) between placebo and doxycycline (Doxy) arms for genes in the KEGG TB pathway (map05152) (47–49). The pathway was identified by EGSEA (52) to be significantly regulated by doxycycline treatment (adjusted P = 0.0047). Gene expression changes (day 14 vs. day 0) in the placebo and doxycycline arms are shown on the left and right side, respectively, of each gene box. Red represents upregulation and blue represents downregulation of gene expression.

To further dissect which pathways were significantly changed in the doxycycline arm but not placebo, a comparison within linear model was used for identification of doxycycline-specific DEGs (EdgeR, contrasts: (Doxy_Day14-Doxy_Day0)-(Placebo_Day14-Placebo_Day0)). Gene Set Enrichment Analysis using Camera (53) with blood transcriptional modules (54) showed that several pathways were more significantly regulated in the doxycycline arm than the placebo arm (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6C), including interferon responses (Figure 4B), T cell responses and innate responses. In addition, B cell responses increased with doxycycline treatment (Figure 4A). Finally, we studied gene expression of extracellular matrix related genes and showed a trend toward reduction with doxycycline (Figure 4C). Within this pathway, doxycycline led to a significant reduction of MMP9 gene expression compared with placebo (Figure 4D; adjusted P = 1.00 and P = 0.003 for placebo and doxycycline arms, respectively).

Figure 4 Doxycycline leads to greater downregulation of type I interferon responses and extracellular matrix genes, and upregulation of B cells markers relative to placebo. (A) GSEA of DEGs specific to doxycycline treatment ((Doxy_Day14-Doxy_Day0)–(Placebo_Day14-Placebo_Day0)). Blood transcriptional modules (54) were used as gene sets. The top 15 enriched gene sets are shown. Dotted line marks adjusted P = 0.05. Red represents upregulation and blue represents downregulation of gene sets. (B–D) Longitudinal analysis of type I interferon response gene set (M127) (B), extracellular matrix gene set (M2.0) (C), and MMP9 (D) at day 0 and day 14 of placebo (n = 8, green) and doxycycline (n = 7, purple) arms. Median expression levels of genes in the gene sets are plotted, while TMM normalized gene expressions are shown for MMP9. Box represents 25th and 75th percentile, line is median, with whiskers denoting extremes. **Adjusted P < 0.01.

Systemic MMPs are inhibited by doxycycline

Since the unbiased blood transcriptomic analysis identified upregulated extracellular matrix-related genes in TB, and doxycycline suppressed MMP9 expression, we next investigated the effect of adjunctive doxycycline on plasma MMPs. Plasma MMP-1 was significantly suppressed at day 56 by doxycycline (Figure 5A, adjusted P < 0.05). A similar trend was observed for plasma MMP-8 (Figure 5B, adjusted P = 0.06 at day 56). These data show that systemic MMP-1 continues to be suppressed at a protein level at a late time point, even after doxycycline treatment was stopped after 14 days, consistent with the observations in the blood transcriptomic analysis (Figure 2, D–I). Fold change of the tissue inhibitor of MMPs TIMP-1 and -2 in the plasma were not different between both arms (Figure 5, C and D). Other plasma MMPs were unchanged between arms (Supplemental Figure 7, A–F).

Figure 5 Plasma MMP-1 is suppressed by doxycycline but TIMP-1 and -2 are not affected. (A–D) Longitudinal analysis of plasma MMP-1 (A), MMP-8 (B), TIMP-1 (C), and TIMP-2 (D) concentrations at days 0, 14, and 56 of placebo (n = 12, green) and doxycycline (Doxy, n = 13, purple) arms. Protein concentrations of each subject were normalized to their day 0 values. Analysis by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons. *Adjusted P < 0.05. Bars represent mean ± SEM.

Next, we analyzed the fold change of circulating matrix degradation products of type III collagen, PIIINP (32), and desmosine from elastin fibers (55). Both were unchanged in the plasma of patients with TB (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). In addition, Mtb-induced MMP secretion from ex vivo culture of neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B) and monocytes (Supplemental Figure 9, A–G) were not different between doxycycline and placebo-treated patients with TB.

Doxycycline suppresses MMPs in respiratory secretions and decreases extracellular matrix degradation with a concurrent decrease in pulmonary cavity volume. Since MMP activity is tightly regulated and may be compartmentalized (56), we next investigated MMPs in respiratory samples to determine the effect of doxycycline in the lung. Sputum MMP-1, -8, -9, -12, and -13 fold changes were significantly decreased by doxycycline relative to placebo (Figure 6, A–C and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), while other MMPs were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 10, C–G). From day 0 to day 14, collagenases MMP-1, -8, and gelatinase MMP-9 were decreased in the doxycycline arm (mean fold change of day 14 vs. day 0 ± SEM: MMP-1, 0.45 ± 0.16; MMP-8, 0.38 ± 0.10; MMP-9, 0.45 ± 0.10), while in the placebo arm, they remained unchanged or increased (mean fold change of day 14 vs. day 0 ± SEM: MMP-1, 1.46 ± 0.50; MMP-8, 1.62 ± 0.62; MMP-9, 2.19 ± 0.90). Inhibitors TIMP-1 and -2 were not significantly different between the 2 arms (Figure 6, D and E), indicating an overall suppression of sputum MMP activity by doxycycline.

Figure 6 Sputum MMPs and extracellular matrix degradation activity in patients with TB treated with doxycycline are suppressed with a concurrent decrease in cavity volume. (A–G) Longitudinal analysis of sputum MMP-1 (A), MMP-8 (B), MMP-9 (C), TIMP-1 (D), TIMP-2 (E), type I collagenase activity (F), and elastase activity (G) at days 0 and 14 of placebo (green) and doxycycline (Doxy, purple) arms. Protein concentrations, as well as functional activity, for each subject were normalized to their day 0 values. n = 13 placebo and n = 13 doxycycline for MMPs; n = 10 placebo and n = 12 doxycycline for TIMPs; n = 12 placebo and n = 9 doxycycline for functional activity. (H) Longitudinal analysis of cavity volume in patients with pulmonary cavities at days 0 and 56. n = 9 placebo (green) and n = 7 doxycycline (Doxy, purple). Analysis by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons. *Adjusted P < 0.05. Bars represent mean ± SEM.

Next, we examined the effects of doxycycline on sputum enzymatic activity degrading type I collagen and elastin, which are key lung extracellular matrix proteins (57, 58). Type I collagen is the substrate of MMP-1 and -8, while elastin is a substrate of MMP-9 (59). In doxycycline-treated patients with TB, sputum type I collagenase and elastase activities were significantly decreased compared with placebo-treated patients (Figure 6, F and G), consistent with the observed decrease in sputum MMP-1, -8, and -9 concentrations (Figure 6, A–C). Furthermore, a decrease in pulmonary cavity volume was observed in the doxycycline arm at day 56, while no difference was observed in the placebo arm (Figure 6H; adjusted P = 0.045). Total sputum PIIINP fold change was unchanged between the 2 arms (Supplemental Figure 10H), while sputum desmosine showed a nonsignificant trend toward suppression in the doxycycline arm (Supplemental Figure 10I; adjusted P = 0.06).