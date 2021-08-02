Commentary 10.1172/JCI151668

Remodeling the matrix: doxycycline modulates tuberculosis immunopathology

Jason D. Simmons and Thomas R. Hawn

Department of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Address correspondence to: Thomas R. Hawn, University of Washington, 1959 NE Pacific Street, Seattle, Washington 98115, USA. Phone: 206.616.4124; Email: thawn@uw.edu.

Published August 2, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 15 on August 2, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(15):e151668. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151668.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published August 2, 2021 - Version history
Pulmonary cavitation is a hallmark of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) infection that provides an immune-privileged niche for extracellular bacillary replication, which associates with increased transmission rates, drug resistance, and chronic lung dysfunction following antituberculous therapy (ATT). Inhibitors of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), which are induced by Mtb infection, have shown efficacy in preclinical models and improved microbiologic and immunopathologic outcomes. In this issue of the JCI, Hao Miow et al. performed a double-blind, randomized controlled trial exploring host-directed effects of the MMP inhibitor doxycycline versus placebo when added to standard ATT for pulmonary tuberculosis. Doxycycline treatment over two weeks durably modulated host blood transcription profiles, including the resolution of inflammatory gene programs. Reduced immunopathology markers in doxycycline-treated participants also included improved lung cavity volumes and lower MMP levels in blood and sputum. These findings provide mechanistic insight and momentum for using experimental medicine trials to develop host-directed therapies for tuberculosis.

