WNT6/ACC2-induced storage of triacylglycerols in macrophages is exploited by Mycobacterium tuberculosis

WNT6 is expressed in foamy macrophages during pulmonary TB. We have previously reported that WNT6 is expressed in granulomatous infiltrations in the lungs of C57BL/6 mice experimentally infected with Mtb (20). To extend this observation to human pulmonary TB, we stained lung tissue samples of 3 independent TB patients, who had undergone resection of infected lung tissue, with an antibody directed against WNT6 (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141833DS1). WNT6 protein expression was found in cells within nascent granulomas but also in the periphery of necrotizing granulomas (black arrows, Figure 1A). We found WNT6 expression almost exclusively in cells positive for the monocyte/macrophage marker CD68 (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Thus, WNT6 protein expression during Mtb infection in humans is restricted to cells of the myeloid lineage, corroborating previous observations in mice (20). Notably, WNT6 was prominently expressed in cells with a foam cell morphology (black arrows, Figure 1B). Consistent with that, cells strongly expressing WNT6 (Supplemental Figure 1D) also showed prominent staining for the lipid droplet scaffolding protein perilipin 2 (PLIN2) (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 1 WNT6 is expressed in foamy macrophages during pulmonary TB. (A and B) Immunohistochemical detection of WNT6 in a lung tissue section of a TB patient. Black arrows in A indicate areas of WNT6-expressing cells, and those in B indicate cells with a foamy morphology. N, necrosis. (C) Immunofluorescence detection of WNT6 (red), the macrophage/monocyte marker CD68 (green), and cell nuclei (blue, DAPI) in a lung tissue section from a TB patient (same patient as in A and B). (D) Immunofluorescence staining for WNT6 (red), neutral lipids (green, BODIPY 493/503), and cell nuclei (blue, DAPI) in a lung tissue section derived from an Mtb-infected (~200 CFUs) IL-13–overexpressing mouse (day 63 p.i.). Representative observations from 3 independent patients (A–C) and experiments (D) are shown. Scale bars: (A) 100 μm; (B) 50 μm; (C and D) 20 μm.

Next, we stained lung tissue sections of Mtb-infected IL-13–overexpressing mice, which are known to develop a human-like pathology upon Mtb infection including centrally necrotizing granulomas with an adjacent zone of foamy macrophages containing numerous lipid droplets (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B, and ref. 21). We observed an intense WNT6 expression (Figure 1D, left panel, red) in areas of prominent neutral lipid accumulation as visualized by staining with the neutral lipid dye BODIPY 493/503 (22) (Figure 1D, middle panel, green; and Supplemental Figure 2C). Taken together, our findings associate WNT6 with the presence of foamy macrophages in pulmonary TB.

WNT6 drives accumulation of TAG-rich lipid droplets. We hypothesized that WNT6 expression is functionally linked to the acquisition of a “foamy,” lipid droplet–rich phenotype. To demonstrate this, we analyzed WNT6-overexpressing NIH 3T3 cells and visualized neutral lipids by use of BODIPY 493/503 (22). Fluorescence microscopic analysis revealed an enhanced number of neutral lipid–rich structures (Figure 2A, BODIPY, green) in WNT6-overexpressing NIH 3T3 cells compared with control cells, a finding that was independently confirmed by flow cytometry (Figure 2B). Consistent with this, mass spectrometry–based lipid analysis revealed a significantly increased abundance of TAGs in WNT6-overexpressing cells compared with control cells (Figure 2C). In contrast, the abundance of phosphatidylcholines (PCs), as marker lipids of cellular membranes, remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 3A), while CE levels were even decreased in WNT6-overexpressing cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). To extend these findings to macrophages, Mtb’s main host cells, we next analyzed bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from WNT6-competent (Wnt6+/+) and WNT6-deficient (Wnt6–/–) mice. Treatment of BMDMs with oleate-BSA, a conjugate of the dietary fatty acid oleic acid with the carrier protein BSA (22), induced lipid droplet formation and increased TAG abundance in Wnt6+/+ BMDMs compared with untreated cells (Figure 2, D and E). Lipid droplets and TAG levels were strongly reduced in oleate-BSA–treated Wnt6–/– macrophages compared with equally treated wild-type cells (Figure 2, D and E). PC levels, which increased upon oleate-BSA treatment (PC 36:2), remained comparable between Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6−/− cells (Supplemental Figure 3C), supporting the notion that WNT6 specifically promotes synthesis of TAG-rich lipid droplets.

Figure 2 WNT6 drives the accumulation of TAG-rich lipid droplets. (A) Visualization of neutral lipids in WNT6-overexpressing (WNT6) or control (LacZ) NIH 3T3 cells by fluorescence microscopy. Nuclei (blue, DAPI); neutral lipids (green, BODIPY 493/503). A representative staining from 2 independent experiments is shown. (B) Quantification of neutral lipids by flow cytometry (same cells as in A; arithmetic mean fluorescence intensity [aMFI] of BODIPY signals); n = 3. (C) Mass spectrometry–based quantification of TAGs (same cells as in A); n = 3. (D) Visualization of neutral lipids in BMDMs from Wnt6+/+ or Wnt6–/– mice incubated for 24 hours in the absence (Ctrl) or presence of oleic acid (oleate-BSA, 200 μM) by fluorescence microscopy. A representative staining from 2 independent experiments is shown. (E) Mass spectrometry–based quantification of TAGs in BMDMs from Wnt6+/+ or Wnt6–/– mice incubated for 24 hours in the absence (Ctrl, BSA) or presence of oleic acid (oleate-BSA, 200 μM); n = 2. (F) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) of BMDMs incubated for 24 hours in the absence (Ctrl, BSA) or presence of oleic acid (oleate-BSA, 200 μM) as determined on an extracellular flux analyzer; n = 2. (G and H) Visualization (G) and quantification (H) of neutral lipids in uninfected and Mtb-infected (MOI 0.1:1) Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6–/– peritoneal macrophages after 24 hours by fluorescence microscopy. mCherry-Mtb (red); nuclei (blue, DAPI); neutral lipids (green, BODIPY); n = 5. Statistical analyses were carried out using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01. Data are depicted as mean ± SEM, except in E, where mean ± SD is shown. Scale bars: 20 μm.

As these results demonstrate that WNT6 regulates macrophage metabolism, we studied the influence of Wnt6 deficiency on mitochondrial activity using an extracellular flux analyzer. We observed similar oxygen consumption rates (OCRs) between Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6–/– macrophages when cultivating them under control conditions (BSA, Figure 2F, left panel). However, basal as well as maximal respiration measured by the OCR were substantially increased in Wnt6-deficient cells when treated with oleate-BSA (Figure 2F, right panel). An enhanced respiratory metabolic activity in Wnt6-deficient cells upon fatty acid supplementation indicates that WNT6 inhibits mitochondrial fatty acid oxidation and thereby shifts fatty acid metabolism toward neutral lipid synthesis.

Next, we assessed whether WNT6 regulates neutral lipid metabolism in in vivo–differentiated macrophages in the absence or presence of Mtb. We isolated peritoneal macrophages from Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6–/– mice that were infected with mCherry-expressing Mtb for 24 hours and analyzed by fluorescence microscopy (Figure 2, G and H). Neutral lipid levels as determined by BODIPY 493/503 staining were significantly lower in uninfected cells from Wnt6–/– mice compared with Wnt6+/+ mice, suggesting that disrupted WNT6 signaling affects neutral lipid levels under homeostatic conditions. Mtb infection — independently of the presence of WNT6 — enhanced the amounts of intracellular neutral lipids by about 30% in comparison with uninfected cells, which is consistent with data from independent studies (23–25). A significant reduction of BODIPY fluorescence by about 45% was observed in both uninfected and Mtb-infected peritoneal macrophages from Wnt6–/– mice compared with respective Wnt6+/+ cells. Our data show that WNT6-dependent and WNT6-independent pathways contribute to the formation of lipid droplets in in vivo–differentiated macrophages. Together, our findings reveal a TAG storage–promoting effect of WNT6 signaling, in both the absence and the presence of Mtb.

WNT6 induces the expression of lipid metabolic enzymes critical for TAG synthesis and lipid droplet accumulation. To identify the cellular processes that are altered in the absence of Wnt6, we conducted a microarray-based gene expression analysis comparing Mtb-infected Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6–/– macrophages (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE160039). We infected cells with an MOI of 3:1 for 24 hours, because we previously observed that Mtb substantially induces Wnt6 expression in BMDMs under these conditions (20). By performing a gene set enrichment analysis (26) using gene sets from the peer-reviewed Reactome pathway database, we identified “Metabolism of lipids and lipoproteins” on rank 4 (FDR q value, 2.58 × 10–13) under the top 10 enriched gene sets (Supplemental Figure 4A) along with other expected sets of genes such as “Immune system,” “Cell cycle,” and “Developmental biology,” which corroborate previous data (20). In-depth analysis revealed that genes encoding key factors involved in fatty acid uptake (27), activation (28), and mitochondrial oxidation were significantly upregulated in Wnt6–/– cells (Figure 3A). Notably, Wnt6–/– cells showed a strong upregulation of Cpt1b, a gene encoding an isoform of carnitine palmitoyltransferase I (CPT1), the rate-limiting enzyme in mitochondrial β-oxidation (29). Consistent with these observations, Wnt6–/– cells exhibited decreased expression of genes associated with fatty acid synthesis (30) (Figure 3B). Moreover, we observed a strongly reduced expression of acyl-CoA:diacylglycerol acyltransferase 2 (Dgat2), perilipin 3 (Plin3), and acetyl-CoA carboxylase 2 (Acacb, ACC2) in Wnt6–/– cells, which represent factors critically involved in TAG synthesis and lipid droplet formation (31–34).

Figure 3 WNT6-mediated changes in host cell lipid metabolism promote Mtb survival in macrophages. (A and B) Microarray-based gene expression analysis of Mtb-infected (MOI 3:1, 24 hours) Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6–/– BMDMs. Fold expression of statistically significantly regulated genes associated with fatty acid uptake and degradation (A) or lipid synthesis and storage (B) is depicted; n = 3. (C and D) RT-qPCR–based gene expression analysis of Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6–/– BMDMs infected for 24 hours with various doses (MOIs) of Mtb; n = 3. (E) RT-qPCR–based gene expression analysis of WNT6-overexpressing (WNT6) or control [Ctrl (LacZ)] NIH 3T3 cells; n = 3. (F) RT-qPCR–based gene expression analysis of hMDMs treated with WNT6 conditioned medium (WNT6 CM) or control conditioned medium (Ctrl CM) for 24 hours; n = 3. (G) CFU analysis of Mtb-infected (MOI 1:1) Wnt6+/+ or Wnt6–/– BMDMs at days 0 (4 hours), 3, and 7 p.i.; n = 3–4. (H) CFU analysis of Mtb-infected (MOI 0.1:1) Wnt6+/+ or Wnt6–/– BMDMs at day 7 p.i. after incubation with BSA (Ctrl) or various concentrations of oleate-BSA; n = 4. Statistical analyses were carried out using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple-comparison test except for microarray-based gene expression analysis (A and B), which was conducted as described in Methods. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. All data are depicted as mean ± SEM.

Gene expression analysis based on quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) revealed that Mtb infection dose-dependently induced Acacb and Plin3 mRNA expression in Wnt6+/+ macrophages, while mRNA levels remained at baseline in Wnt6–/– macrophages at all MOIs tested (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4B). In contrast Cpt1b mRNA levels were significantly increased in Wnt6–/– macrophages upon infection when compared with respective Wnt6+/+ cells (Figure 3D). Consistent with these findings, a strongly enhanced expression of Acacb, Dgat2, Plin2, and Plin3 was observed in WNT6-overexpressing (WNT6) NIH 3T3 cells compared with control [Ctrl (LacZ)] cells (Figure 3E), providing further evidence that WNT6 drives the expression of factors critically involved in TAG synthesis (ACC2 [refs. 33, 34], DGAT2 [ref. 31]) and lipid droplet biogenesis (PLIN2, PLIN3) (32). Moreover, we treated human monocyte–derived macrophages (hMDMs) with WNT6 conditioned medium (WNT6 CM) or control conditioned medium (control CM) for 24 hours, which revealed that WNT6 induced ACACB and DGAT2 mRNA expression also in human macrophages (Figure 3F). Together, these data show that WNT6 drives the expression of key lipid metabolic enzymes, including ACC2 and DGAT2, in both murine and human cells.

WNT6-mediated changes in host lipid metabolism promote Mtb survival in macrophages. Next, we assessed whether WNT6 expression affects the development of intracellular bacterial numbers in Mtb-infected macrophages over time. Mtb CFU analysis in Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6–/– macrophages 4 hours postinfection (p.i.) revealed a comparable uptake of mycobacteria by both cell types independent of the infection dose used (Supplemental Figure 4C and Figure 3G). At day 3 p.i., however, intracellular bacterial loads were significantly reduced in cells lacking Wnt6, as indicated by approximately 2-fold (MOI 1:1) reduced Mtb CFUs in Wnt6–/– cells compared with Wnt6+/+ macrophages (Figure 3G). This significant effect of Wnt6 deficiency on bacterial loads was also observed at day 7 p.i., as revealed by a 2.2-fold (MOI 0.5:1) and 3.3-fold (MOI 1:1) reduction of Mtb CFUs in Wnt6–/– compared with Wnt6+/+ macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4C and Figure 3G). At both day 3 and day 7 p.i., the quantification of nitrite in cell culture supernatants of Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6–/– macrophages revealed similar production of nitric oxide, a well-established tuberculostatic host factor (Supplemental Figure 4D). Moreover, acidification rates of Mtb-containing compartments were similar between Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6–/– macrophages as determined by fluorescence microscopy analyses of the intracellular localization of GFP-Mtb (green) and LysoTracker dye (red) (Supplemental Figure 4E).

In order to test whether a reduced availability of lipid substrates is the cause of the impaired survival of Mtb in Wnt6–/– cells, we determined Mtb CFUs in Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6–/– macrophages supplemented with fatty acids (oleate-BSA, Figure 3H). In this set of experiments, macrophages were infected with a lower dose of Mtb (MOI 0.1:1), as we found that higher doses of Mtb in combination with fatty acids cause pronounced cell death, which confounds the CFU results. At day 7 p.i., CFU levels in control-treated (BSA-treated) cultures were reduced approximately 2-fold in Wnt6–/– macrophages compared with Wnt6+/+ cells. Addition of 200 μM oleate-BSA to Wnt6–/– macrophages led to significantly enhanced CFU numbers, which were similar to those in Wnt6+/+ BMDMs. Higher oleate-BSA concentrations (400 μM) also led to a comparable bacterial burden in Wnt6+/+ and Wnt6–/– cells. Together, these data strongly suggest that WNT6 promotes Mtb survival in macrophages by regulating host cell lipid metabolism.

ACC2 activity promotes Mtb survival in macrophages. To assess the role of the identified WNT6 target enzyme ACC2 during Mtb infection, we generated functional protein knockouts of ACC isoforms by CRISPR/Cas9–mediated genome editing in the human macrophage–like BLaER1 cell line (35, 36). CFU analyses of wild-type, ACC1-deficient, and ACC2-deficient cells 4 hours p.i. revealed a comparable uptake of Mtb by all cell types (Figure 4A). In contrast, at day 3 p.i., we observed 2.2-fold and 2.6-fold reduced Mtb CFUs in ACC2-deficient cells compared with wild-type and ACC1-deficient macrophages, respectively. Next, we treated primary human macrophages (hMDMs), in which Mtb bacterial numbers prominently increased over 7 days (Supplemental Figure 4F), with 3 structurally different pharmacological ACC2 inhibitors (Figure 4, B–D). All tested compounds reduced Mtb bacterial numbers on day 7 p.i. dose-dependently when compared with solvent control, albeit with varying efficacy (ranging from 1.4- to 6.5-fold CFU reduction). Targeting ACC2 as a host metabolic enzyme may conceivably complement pathogen-directed antibiotic treatments of TB. Therefore, we also tested the effect of ACC2 inhibition on Mtb CFUs in combination with the first line anti-TB drug isoniazid (INH), which was applied at suboptimal concentration (0.03 μg/mL). ACC2 inhibitor 1 or INH alone led to a 6.5-fold and a 4.7-fold reduction of bacterial counts, respectively, when compared with solvent control (Figure 4E). Treating cells with a combination of both drugs resulted in a more than 20-fold reduction of intracellular bacteria, revealing an almost additive effect of these drugs. Notably, the inhibitors tested did not exert toxic effects on human macrophages in the absence nor in the presence of INH (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Moreover, the inhibitor concentrations used did not inhibit Mtb growth in liquid culture as indicated by comparable fluorescence signals between control-treated (solvent-treated) and ACC2 inhibitor–treated GFP-expressing Mtb bacteria (Supplemental Figure 5C). Finally, we did not observe a direct effect of ACC2 inhibition on the immediate inflammatory response of hMDMs to Mtb as determined by measurement of TNF-α release (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Figure 4 ACC2-dependent changes in host cell lipid metabolism promote Mtb survival in macrophages. (A) CFU analysis of Mtb-infected (MOI 0.5:1) wild-type (WT), ACC1-KO, and ACC2-KO human macrophage–like cells (BLaER1 macrophages) at days 0 (4 h) and 3 p.i. (d 3); n = 3. (B–D) CFU analysis of Mtb-infected (MOI 1:1) hMDMs day 7 p.i. after incubation in the absence (solvent) and presence of ACC2 inhibitors; n = 3. (E) In the same set of experiments depicted in B, cells were also treated with isoniazid (INH; 0.03 μg/mL) or a combination of ACC2 inhibitor (300 nM) and INH. (F) CFU analysis of Mtb-infected (MOI 0.5:1) hMDMs day 7 p.i. after incubation with oleate-BSA or palmitate-BSA (400 μM) and ACC2 inhibitors (2: 300 nM; 3: 400 nM); n = 4. (G) Flow cytometry–based quantification of neutral lipids in uninfected (UI) and Mtb-infected (MOI 0.1:1) hMDMs at day 7 p.i.; n = 3. (H and I) Prelabeled (200 μM 13C-oleate–BSA) hMDMs were infected with Mtb (MOI 1:1) and incubated in the absence (“–”, solvent) and presence of ACC2 inhibitor 3 (“+”, 400 nM) for 7 days. Mass spectrometry–based quantification of relative TAG (H, left) and CE (H, right) levels, as well as the change (relative to solvent, in percent) of isotope labeling in tuberculostearic acid (TSA; C19:0, 12C 1 -13C 18 ) from the mycobacterial membrane lipid PI 16:0_19:0 (I, left). CFU values of the same samples (I, right); n = 4. (J) Flow cytometry–based quantification at day 3 p.i. of the relative mitochondrial activity of Mtb-infected (MOI 0.1:1) hMDMs treated with solvent or ACC2 inhibitor 3 (400 nM); n = 4. (K) Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release from hMDM cultures at days 1, 5, and 7 p.i.; n = 3–5. Statistical analyses were carried out using 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

In order to assess whether a reduced availability of lipid substrates is the cause of the reduced survival of Mtb in macrophages lacking ACC2 activity, we determined Mtb CFUs in ACC2 inhibitor–treated macrophages supplemented with fatty acids. In this set of experiments, we again decided to reduce the infectious dose in order to limit the influence of cell death on the resulting CFU data. Both oleate-BSA and palmitate-BSA increased the number of Mtb bacteria at day 7 p.i. when added to hMDM cultures (Supplemental Figure 5E). Exogenously added fatty acids — depending on the efficacy of the inhibitor and the type of fatty acid used — increased the number of intracellular Mtb bacteria to levels that were indistinguishable between ACC2 inhibitor–treated and solvent-treated cells (Figure 4F). Together, our studies on cells lacking either WNT6 or active ACC2 reveal that WNT6/ACC2-mediated lipid metabolic changes are causative for the Mtb survival–promoting effect of this signaling pathway in macrophages.

ACC2 inhibition lowers TAG levels in infected macrophages and utilization of host cell fatty acids by Mtb. Next, we examined the impact of ACC2 inhibition on neutral lipid levels in macrophages in the absence and presence of Mtb. Flow cytometry–based quantification of BODIPY 493/503 signals showed that ACC2 inhibition to a similar extent decreased neutral lipid levels in uninfected and infected hMDMs on day 7 p.i. (Figure 4G). This reveals an infection-independent effect of ACC2 activity on neutral lipid storage in macrophages. Mtb infection itself did not increase BODIPY signals in hMDMs at day 7 p.i.

Neutral lipids are a known source of lipid nutrients for Mtb (37, 38). Among these Mtb utilizes oleic acid (C18:1) to synthesize, e.g., tuberculostearic acid (TSA) (C19:0) by attaching a methyl group (C1) (39), which allows Mtb to form the mycobacterial plasma membrane lipid phosphatidylinositol (PI) 16:0_19:0 (TSA) (40). In contrast to TAG inclusions within Mtb, which are formed, e.g., in response to hypoxia (37), PI 16:0_19:0 (TSA) formation is directly linked to bacterial replication (40). We hypothesized that Mtb exploits WNT6/ACC2-mediated storage of TAG-rich lipid droplets in macrophages by utilizing them as a carbon source. We therefore assessed whether ACC2 inhibition in macrophages influences the utilization of host-derived oleic acid by Mtb. We preincubated hMDMs with isotopically labeled 13C-oleic acid (oleate-BSA). Subsequently, cells were infected with Mtb and incubated in the absence and presence of ACC2 inhibitor. Mass spectrometric analysis revealed that 13C-oleate was effectively incorporated into TAG, CE, and PC species of the host cell (Supplemental Figure 6 and Supplemental Table 1). ACC2 inhibitor treatment reduced TAG concentration at day 7 p.i. in all donors, while we observed no effect of ACC2 inhibition on CE levels (Figure 4H). Notably, CEs were more than a magnitude less abundant compared with TAGs. Next, we assessed whether Mtb utilized less host-derived oleic acid (13C 18 -OA) to form PI 16:0_19:0 (12C 1 -13C 18 TSA) (Supplemental Figure 7) when ACC2 inhibitor was present (Figure 4I, left, and Supplemental Figure 5H). Donors 1, 2, and 3 showed a reduction of 13C-label incorporation into PI 16:0_19:0, which was accompanied by a decrease in Mtb bacterial numbers (Figure 4I, right). Both parameters remained almost unchanged in samples from donor 4, which showed up to 8-fold increased TAG levels after ACC2 inhibition when compared with samples from donors 1, 2, and 3 (TAG/PC ratio: 0.34 to 0.04, 0.11, and 0.04, respectively). We conclude from these data that Mtb utilizes less host-derived oleic acid to synthesize bacterial membrane lipids when TAG levels in macrophages are sufficiently reduced by ACC2 inhibition. This finding supports the notion that Mtb exploits WNT6/ACC2-mediated storage of TAGs in macrophages to gain access to lipid nutrients.

ACC2 inhibition enhances mitochondrial activity and limits Mtb-induced cell death of macrophages. ACC2 activity is known to impair mitochondrial fatty acid oxidation through CPT1 inhibition (33, 34, 41). Consistent with that, we observed that mitochondria were metabolically more active in ACC2 inhibitor–treated hMDMs as well as in ACC2-KO BlaER1 macrophages compared with respective control cells as indicated by increased relative fluorescence signals of the membrane potential–sensitive fluorochrome rhodamine 123 (42) (Figure 4J and Supplemental Figure 5F). Based on these data and the previous observation that enhanced fatty acid oxidation upon modulation of the ACC/CPT1 pathway is part of a protective mechanism against fatty acid-induced cell death (43), we proceeded to determine the viability of Mtb-infected macrophages in the absence or presence of ACC2 inhibitors. Thus, we measured the release of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) as a marker of cell membrane disruption (44). Macrophages infected with Mtb showed a marked increase in LDH release during the course of infection in a time-dependent manner with an approximately 43% maximum release at day 7 p.i. (Figure 4K). Strikingly, when treating infected cells with ACC2 inhibitor we observed a statistically significant reduction of LDH release in a dose-dependent manner in comparison with solvent control (up to ~50% reduction of LDH release). In contrast, we observed no effect of ACC2 inhibitor treatment on LDH release when cells remained uninfected (Supplemental Figure 5G). In summary, these findings suggest that ACC2 inhibition increases fatty acid oxidation in mitochondria during infection and reduces Mtb-induced cell death of macrophages.

The expression and function of ACC2 during Mtb infection in vivo. To elucidate the role of ACC2 during Mtb infection in vivo, we stained lung tissue sections from a TB patient with different ACC antibodies (Supplemental Figure 8A). This analysis revealed a strong signal for ACC2 in the periphery of necrotizing granulomas coinciding with the presence of CD68+ cells (boxes, Figure 5, A and B), suggesting that macrophage ACC2 plays a role during active TB in humans. Next, we aimed to investigate the functional role of ACC2 in vivo, using an animal model of Mtb infection, and thus stained for both ACC isoforms in the lungs of Mtb-infected mice. We observed only a weak staining for ACCs in C57BL/6 mice although they were infected with a high dose (~1000 CFUs) of Mtb (Supplemental Figure 8B). In contrast, numerous ACC-positive cells were easily detectable in low-dose-infected 129/Sv mice (Supplemental Figure 8C), which are known to develop a TB-susceptible phenotype resembling primary progressive TB disease in humans (45). Consequently, we chose 129/Sv mice that were infected with Mtb for 28 days and treated with ACC2 inhibitor 3 by oral gavage. ACC2 inhibitor 3 (ND-646) was selected for our in vivo study because of the advanced preclinical (46) and clinical status of this group of compounds. ND-646 represents a structurally closely related derivative of ND-630, which has been successfully used in a phase II clinical trial with patients suffering from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (47, 48).

Figure 5 The role of ACC2 during Mtb infection in vivo. (A and B) Immunohistochemical stainings for ACC2 (A) and the macrophage/monocyte marker CD68 (B) of consecutive lung tissue sections derived from a TB patient. A representative observation from 2 independent observations is shown. Results of these stainings are again shown in Supplemental Figure 8A. (C–L) In vivo effect of adjuvant ACC2 inhibitor treatment on Mtb infection in TB-susceptible mice. After 28 days of infection with Mtb (~200 CFUs), 129/Sv mice either were left untreated (pretreatment, d 28 p.i., n = 4, white symbols) or were treated for 14 days with INH alone (10 mg/kg body weight, n = 8, gray symbols) or with ACC2 inhibitor 3 (ND-646, 25 mg/kg body weight) plus INH (n = 10, red symbols). Lung weights (C), lung cytokine and chemokine levels (D–F), TAG and CE abundance in the lung (G), and mycobacterial loads in lung, spleen, and liver (H) were determined. (I–K) Mononuclear infiltrates in the livers of Mtb-infected mice (I, black arrows), and quantification of infiltrate numbers (J), infiltrate size (K), and the average CFUs per infiltrate (L). Statistical analyses were carried out using a 1-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test; *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. Data are depicted as scatter dot plots with line at mean. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Seven days after the start of treatment with the ACC2 inhibitor, no substantial changes with regard to Mtb bacterial burden were observed when homogenates of lung, liver, and spleen of ACC2 inhibitor–treated mice were compared with those of vehicle control–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 8D). Since targeting of host ACC2 would always be an adjunct to pathogen-directed TB therapy, we also combined ACC2 inhibitor with INH in vivo. Two weeks of treatment with ACC2 inhibitor combined with INH significantly reduced lung weights of infected mice by 25% when compared with INH alone (Figure 5C). Moreover, cytokine quantification in lung samples revealed a reduced formation of the proinflammatory cytokine TNF-α (about 2-fold) as well as slightly reduced levels of the chemoattractants CXCL1 and CXCL5 in mice treated with INH plus ACC2 inhibitor compared with INH-treated animals (Figure 5, D–F). These findings might indicate a reduced presence of immune cells in the lungs when ACC2 is inhibited; however, we did not find significant differences with regard to the lung histopathology between the treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 8E). Mass spectrometric analyses showed no change in the abundance of CE in the lungs when comparing treatment groups (Figure 5G). In contrast, we found a significantly reduced TAG abundance in the lungs of mice treated with ACC2 inhibitor and INH, indicating a specific reduction (~20%) of TAG levels by ACC2 inhibition also in Mtb-infected mice in vivo. Under these conditions, Mtb CFUs in the lungs and spleens of infected mice were comparable between both treatment groups (Figure 5H). In contrast, we found a significant (2.7-fold) reduction in Mtb CFUs in the livers of mice treated with INH plus ACC2 inhibitor compared with INH-treated animals. Detailed histological analyses identified that decreased CFU numbers were accompanied by a reduced liver pathology in these animals (Figure 5I). We observed a similar number of mononuclear cell infiltrates in the livers of mice treated with INH versus INH plus ACC2 inhibitor (Figure 5J), suggesting similar dissemination of Mtb into the liver from the lung. However, the average size of these infiltrates was significantly reduced by more than 30% (Figure 5K and Supplemental Figure 9), indicative of reduced Mtb replication within these granulomatous foci. Indeed, our data reveal an average reduction of Mtb bacterial burden per liver infiltrate of about 50% (Figure 5L). These findings from the livers suggest that ACC2 activity contributes to Mtb replication and disease-induced pathology also in vivo.