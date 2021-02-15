Paracardial fat remodeling affects systemic metabolism through alcohol dehydrogenase 1

pCF remodeling correlates with cardiometabolic impairments and alterations in ADH1 expression with aging and obesity. pCF is a poorly characterized depot. We found that pCF accumulated with aging and following 12 weeks of a Western diet in mice (Figure 1, A, B, and H). Considering the proximity of pCF to the heart and the reliance of the heart on free fatty acids to support its metabolic needs, we tested the cardiometabolic fitness of aged and Western diet–fed mice using a graded maximal exercise test (28). This test revealed that exercise performance impairments, as shown by decreased maximal oxygen consumption (VO 2max ), correlated with the accumulation of pCF with aging and Western diet feeding (Figure 1, C, D, I, and J). Histologically, we found that pCF was a heterogeneous depot characterized by a mixture of unilocular and multilocular adipocytes, and that with aging and Western diet feeding, pCF remodeled to acquire a phenotype that better resembled classical white adipose tissue (Figure 1E). Indeed, adipocyte distribution analysis revealed a decreased number of multilocular cells and an increased number of unilocular cells with both aging and Western diet feeding (Figure 1, F and K). Further assessment of unilocular adipocyte size showed adipocyte hypertrophy in the pCF of old and Western diet–fed mice (Figure 1, G and L).

Figure 1 pCF is a unique fat depot that expands with aging and obesity. (A) Representative images of pCF on top of hearts from control diet–fed (6 months old), control diet–fed old mice (20 months old), and Western diet–fed mice (6 months old; 12 weeks on a Western diet). Scale bars: 0.5 cm. (B) pCF weight normalized to BW, (C) maximal oxygen consumption (VO 2max ) during graded maximal exercise testing, and (D) relationship between VO 2max and the amount of pCF for control (Ctrl) and old animals. (E) Representative H&E-stained images of the pCF depot from control, old, and Western diet–fed mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Distribution of multilocular and unilocular adipocytes and (G) unilocular adipocyte size for control and old animals. (H) pCF weight normalized to BW, (I) VO 2max during graded maximal exercise testing, and (J) relationship between VO 2max and the amount of pCF for control diet–fed and Western diet–fed (WD) animals. (K) Distribution of multilocular and unilocular adipocytes and (L) unilocular adipocyte size for control and Western diet–fed animals. For pCF weight and exercise testing, n = 5–14 per biological animal replicate. For adipocyte quantifications, n = 75–150 for a given biological replicate for adipocyte size and n = 150–275 for adipocyte numbers for a given biological replicate, and n = 3–4 biological replicates per genotype. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM or by dot plot with linear regression. P = 0.05, by Student’s t test.

The exact nature and molecular signature of pCF is unknown. It is also not defined how pCF is distinct from classical visceral fat depots such as the intra-abdominal visceral fat (iVF) one. To test how this fat depot surrounding the heart differed from iVF, we performed genome-wide transcriptome analysis comparing the mRNA profile of iVF and pCF. This analysis revealed a distinct molecular signature in pCF that was characterized by 2900 differentially regulated transcripts (Figure 2A and Supplemental Data File 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141799DS1). Pathway analysis further revealed significant regulation for molecules implicated in vitamin A (retinol) metabolism and retinoic acid (RA) signaling (Figure 2B). Among the enzymes capable of initiating the retinol metabolism cascade, ADH1 was the only one whose expression was identified by our transcriptomics analysis (Supplemental Data File 1). ADH1 is one of the enzymes responsible for facilitating the oxidation of retinol into retinaldehyde, which is then subsequently oxidized by aldehyde dehydrogenase 1 (ALDH1) to produce RA (Figure 2C). We specifically found that the pCF remodeling observed with aging and a Western diet was characterized by decreased levels of ADH1 (Figure 2, D–F). Also, expression analysis for other genes implicated in retinol metabolism showed additional changes, although the level of regulation was not as strong as that seen for Adh1 (Supplemental Figure 1). Importantly, we also found that in humans, ADH1 expression was reduced in the pCF of individuals with obesity (Figure 2G), and we observed a similar trend in humans with aging (Figure 2H).

Figure 2 Importance of Adh1 expression for pCF biology. (A) Heatmap and (B) the top most significantly regulated canonical pathways determined by IPA from a list of 1023 genes that were differentially regulated between WT iVF and pCF using the Affymetrix transcriptome array. (C) Schematic of the retinol oxidation pathway. (D) Western blot and (E) quantification of ADH1 expression normalized to GAPDH and β-actin in the pCF depot of control, old, and Western diet–fed mice. (F) qPCR analysis of Adh1 expression in the pCF depot of control, old, and Western diet–fed mice. (G) qPCR analysis of ADH1 expression in the pCF depot of humans with a BMI below 30 or a BMI of 30 or higher. (H) qPCR analysis of ADH1 expression in the pCF depot of humans aged 30 years or younger and 50 years or older. n = 3 per group for biological animal replicates in the Western blot; n = 4–6 per group for biological animal replicates for qPCR analysis; n = 5 for samples from young and old humans; n = 6–8 for samples from lean and obese humans. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P = 0.05, by Student’s t test for comparisons between 2 groups for human data, or by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s HSD multiple-comparison test for comparison of the mean of Western diet–fed mice and old mice with the mean of the control group.

These results show that pCF increased in size and whitened in aged and Western diet–fed obese mice and that pCF accumulation correlated with cardiometabolic impairments. In addition, these data demonstrate that pCF was distinct from iVF and that human and mouse ADH1/Adh1 expression was reduced in conditions characterized by pCF expansion such as aging and obesity.

ADH1 regulates pCF accumulation and remodeling. To determine whether ADH1 is a primary regulator of pCF, we analyzed 4-month-old Adh1-KO mice and found specific expansion of pCF (Figure 3A). We further quantified this increase in pCF size by gravimetric assessment of pCF weight (Figure 3B). pCF expansion was the only obvious phenotype of Adh1-KO mice and occurred without a change in heart weight or body weight (BW) (Figure 3, C and D). We observed no alterations in subcutaneous, intra-abdominal, or brown fat depots in Adh1-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 2). In agreement with these data, we found that the overall percentage of lean and fat mass was also unchanged in the absence of ADH1 (Figure 2, E and F). To determine whether the loss of ADH1 alters pCF phenotypic characteristics, as observed with models of cardiometabolic impairments characterized by pCF accumulation such as aging and a Western diet, we performed a histologic analysis of pCF from WT and Adh1-KO mice. The pCF of Adh1-KO mice had visible “whitening” of the depot, characterized by an increased percentage of unilocular versus multilocular adipocytes, as well as unilocular adipocyte hypertrophy (Figure 3, G–I). To assess whether the absence of ADH1 altered mouse behavior, we then tested food intake and activity and observed no changes in these parameters in Adh1-KO mice compared with controls (Figure 3, J and K). Additionally, fasting glucose levels and baseline calorimetric analysis revealed that no alterations occurred with genetic ablation of Adh1 (Figure 3, L and M). Interestingly, when subjected to graded maximal exercise testing, Adh1-KO mice showed impaired performance. In this test, relative oxygen consumption and power output increase with each stage and thus promote a shift from fat to predominantly carbohydrate utilization to support the increasing ATP demand of increased exercise intensity. This analysis revealed that the Adh1-KO animals had impaired performance when the test intensity increased and carbohydrate metabolism was predominant, which resulted in decreased maximal oxygen consumption (VO 2max ) and impaired carbohydrate utilization (Figure 3, N–P). The consequent reduced running time indicated exercise intolerance (Figure 3Q). The observed running impairment occurred in the absence of an overt skeletal muscle, liver, or heart phenotype (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). The lack of alterations in these major organs is likely explained by unaltered circulating global levels of RA in Adh1-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). However, as defects in converting retinol to retinaldehyde can results in alternative transformation of retinol into retinyl esters, we confirmed that, indeed, the absence of ADH1 led to an accumulation of retinyl esters, while we observed only a trend toward retinol accumulation (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). ADH1-mediated regulation of pCF appeared to be independent from expression of uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1) as neither Adh1-KO pCF nor acute knockdown of Adh1 in adipogenic cells affected Ucp1 levels (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). However, ADH1 loss of- unction was sufficient to affect the expression of genes implicated in adipocyte biology such as PR domain–containing 16 (Prdm16), whose ablation was sufficient to drive a “beige-to-white” switch in adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F).

Figure 3 Adh1 deficiency drives pCF accumulation and impairments in cardiometabolic fitness. (A) Representative image of hearts with pCF from 4-month-old WT and Adh1-KO mice. (B and C) pCF and heart weights normalized to BW and (D) BW of the mice. (E and F) Measurements of lean mass and fat mass in WT and Adh1-KO mice using the total body EchoMRI analyzer. (G) Representative H&E-stained images of the pCF depot from WT and Adh1-KO mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (H) Distribution of multilocular and unilocular adipocytes and (I) unilocular adipocyte size in WT and Adh1-KO animals. (J) Food intake over a 24-hour period and (K) activity (XYZ; blue box indicates the awake period) for WT and Adh1-KO animals. (L) Overnight fasting glucose and (M) average 24-hour oxygen consumption and CO 2 production in WT and Adh1-KO animals. (N) VO 2max (maximal oxygen consumption), (O)RER (a measure of fuel substrate use), (P) carbohydrate (Cho) oxidation, and (Q) time until exhaustion during graded maximal exercise testing. n = 4–15 per group for biological animal replicates; n = 160–800 cells for adipocyte quantification; and 50–100 cells for adipocyte size quantification for each biological replicate. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM for the bar graphs. The dots in K and O indicate the mean points over the course of a test. *P = 0.05, by Student’s t test.

Hence, mice lacking ADH1 accumulated pCF and displayed metabolic impairments during exercise, in which they failed to switch to a predominant carbohydrate metabolism to support increasing ATP demands, leading to exercise intolerance. Also, Adh1 ablation drove pCF-specific whitening, suggesting that ADH1 is an overall critical regulator of pCF remodeling.

PCF removal normalizes the Adh1 deficiency phenotype. The cardiometabolic defects we observed in Adh1-KO mice upon exercise stress hinted at systemic metabolic alterations in these mice. To test whether the absence of ADH1 indeed affects circulating metabolites, we performed an unbiased metabolomics analysis of plasma samples from 4-month-old mice. This experiment revealed alterations in the plasma concentrations of several metabolites, with fatty acid biosynthesis being the most significantly affected pathway (Figure 4A). More specifically, among the top 20 most significantly changed metabolites between WT and Adh1-KO plasma were 12 molecules implicated in fatty acid biosynthesis (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 pCF regulates circulating metabolites and cardiometabolic fitness. (A) Metabolomics pathway analysis of differentially regulated metabolites in plasma from 4-month-old WT and Adh1-KO. (B) Heatmap of top 20 significantly different metabolites in the plasma of WT and Adh1-KO animals. (C) List of metabolites that correlate with fatty acid biosynthesis. (D) Representative schematic of pCF removal (Rmv) and sham surgeries. (E) BW, (F) echocardiographic percentage of fractional shortening, (G) heart rate, and (H) blood pressure measurements after sham or pCF removal surgery in 4-month-old WT and Adh1-KO mice. (I–L) Relative levels of top metabolites implicated in fatty acid biosynthesis in WT and Adh1-KO plasma following sham or pCF removal surgery. (M) Time until exhaustion and (N) VO 2max during graded maximal exercise testing. (O) RER during graded maximal exercise testing for the WT and Adh1-KO sham-operated and pCF removal groups. (P) Carbohydrate oxidation during graded exercise testing for WT and Adh1-KO sham-operated and pCF removal groups. n = 4–7 per group for biological animal replicates. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM for bar graphs, as dot plots indicating the mean over the course of a test, as 2D area charts for oxidation graphs, or as box-and-whisker plots. Data were analyzed by Student’s t test for comparisons between 2 groups or by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s HSD multiple-comparison test for consideration of both treatments and genotypes. Asterisks indicate significance between genotypes of the same group (sham-operated, pCF removal), and the pound signs indicate significance within the same genotype but with different treatments, at P = 0.05.

To definitively prove the dependency of the metabolic phenotypes observed in Adh1-KO mice upon pCF remodeling, we established an open-heart surgical procedure that allowed us to remove the pCF depot (Figure 4D). Four weeks after the surgery, we assessed the effects of pCF removal or sham surgeries on WT and Adh1-deficient mice. Removal of pCF did not alter BW (Figure 4E), and echocardiographic assessment of cardiac function by fractional shortening revealed no alterations following pCF removal or genetic ablation of Adh1 (Figure 4F). Similarly, we observed no alterations in heart rate or blood pressure following sham or pCF removal surgery (Figure 4, G and H). To assess the role of pCF in regulating systemic metabolism, we performed metabolomics screenings of plasma samples from sham controls and mice with pCF removal in both WT and Adh1-KO genotypes. This unbiased analysis revealed that the differences in fatty acid metabolites observed in Adh1-deficient mice were largely normalized when pCF was removed (Figure 4, I–L, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–G). To better understand the nature of the metabolic changes driven by the absence of ADH1 in a pCF-dependent manner, we then analyzed fatty acid plasma content on the basis of their carbon chain length. Although specific changes in medium and long chain fatty acids were observed in the absence of ADH1, we detected normalization of these changes with pCF removal in Adh1-KO plasma compared with WT plasma (Supplemental Figure 6I). However, total free fatty acid content was not changed by either genetic deletion of Adh1 or pCF removal (Supplemental Figure 6H). Overall, metabolomics analysis uncovered systemic ADH1-mediated, pCF-dependent effects that could underlie the cardiometabolics impairments we observed in the Adh1-KO mice.

To determine the importance of pCF for the cardiometabolic alterations observed in Adh1-deficient mice, we then subjected mice lacking pCF to graded maximal exercise testing (Figure 4, M–P). Sham Adh1-KO animals showed the expected reduction in VO 2max , and removal of pCF normalized their VO 2max values to that of their WT counterparts (Figure 4N). Interestingly, pCF removal appeared to negatively impact VO 2max in the WT group, suggesting a physiological role for healthy pCF during cardiometabolic stress (Figure 4N). Fuel use analysis during exercise testing also revealed improvement in the ability of Adh1-KO mice to use carbohydrates as a fuel source when pCF was removed (Figure 4, O and P).

Together, these data revealed the importance of pCF for the phenotypes observed in Adh1-deficient mice and a role for this depot in the regulation of circulating metabolites.

Transplantation of remodeled pCF recapitulates the Adh1 deficiency phenotype. The results obtained by our pCF removal study suggested the important contribution of this depot for the phenotypes observed in our Adh1-null mice. However, removal of pCF from healthy control mice had an impact on cardiometabolic fitness that could have confounded some of the rescue results observed when assessing genotype effects following pCF removal. For this reason, we decided to conduct an independent experiment in which the contribution of pCF to cardiometabolic fitness and circulating metabolites was assessed through transplantation surgeries. To definitively assess how pCF from Adh1-deficient mice affects cardiometabolics, pCF from Adh1-KO mice was transplanted into WT mice to replace their endogenous pCF (Adh1-KO pCF in the WT group); as a control, we removed pCF from WT mice and transplanted it into a different cohort of WT mice in place of their original pCF (WT pCF in the WT group) (Figure 5A). The transplanted mice were then analyzed 4 weeks after recovery from the surgery. As expected, based on our previous results for pCF removal, we found that the transplantation procedure had no effect on BW or cardiac function (Figure 5, B and C). However, graded maximal exercise testing showed that, although the time until exhaustion was not significantly affected, VO 2max was impaired in the mice that received Adh1-KO pCF (Figure 5, D and E). Importantly, these effects were not dependent on the surgical procedure itself, as transplantation of WT pCF into WT mice did not affect these parameters (Supplemental Figure 7). Fuel utilization analysis also revealed that transplantation of Adh1-KO pCF into WT mice reduced their reduced ability to utilize carbohydrate as a fuel during exercise stress testing compared with WT mice that received WT pCF (Figure 5, F and G). These results demonstrated that pCF from Adh1-KO mice was sufficient to reproduce the cardiometabolic defects observed in mice with global Adh1 KO and highlight how pCF remodeling can act as a central regulator of cardiometabolic fitness.

Figure 5 pCF transplantation recapitulates the Adh1-KO phenotype. (A) Representative schematic of pCF transplantation surgeries. (B) BW and (C) echocardiographic percentage of fractional shortening for 4-month-old WT mice transplanted with WT pCF or Adh1-KO pCF. (D) Time until exhaustion and (E) VO 2max during graded maximal exercise testing. (F) RER during graded maximal exercise testing of WT mice that received WT pCF or Adh1-KO pCF transplants. (G) Carbohydrate oxidation during graded maximal exercise testing for WT pCF and Adh1-KO pCF transplant groups. (D–K) Relative levels of the indicated metabolites in WT mice that received WT pCF or Adh1-KO pCF transplants. n = 5 per group for each biological replicate. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM for bar graphs, as dot plots indicating the mean over the course of a test, as 2D area charts for oxidation graphs, or as box-and-whisker plots. *P = 0.05, by Student’s t test.

We next performed plasma metabolomics to assess which circulating metabolites were directly affected by Adh1-KO pCF transplantation (Figure 5, H–K). From this unbiased analysis, we found that stearoylcarnitine, a key molecule that was altered in the plasma of global Adh1-KO mice, was also altered in WT mice that received Adh1-KO pCF transplants (Figure 5H). Other metabolites that were altered in the plasma of whole-animal Adh1 KOs showed a similar trend toward an increase (myristic acid) or decrease (3-formyl indole) with Adh1-KO pCF transplantation in WT mice (Figure 5, I and J). Dodecanoic acid levels were, on the other hand, unchanged (Figure 5K). Overall, the results demonstrated that transplantation of Adh1-KO pCF into WT animals was sufficient to reproduce the cardiometabolic defects observed in mice with global Adh1 KO. These results point to pCF remodeling as central for the regulation of cardiometabolic fitness.

Retinaldehyde treatment rescues pCF remodeling and metabolic disorder in Adh1-KO mice. Our pCF removal studies demonstrated the importance of ADH1 in the regulation of this specific fat depot. The fact that the loss of ADH1 is maladaptive for pCF function also points to its downstream product retinaldehyde as a regulator of pCF physiology. ADH1 primarily catalyzes oxidation of retinol to retinaldehyde; however, we could not exclude the possibility that its loss might generate secondary compensatory changes that could confound the retinaldehyde-dependent effects on pCF in vivo. To investigate whether the defect observed in the pCF of Adh1-deficient mice was truly due to a reduced capacity to generate retinaldehyde, we performed daily retinaldehyde injections for 1 month until the animals reached 4 months of age (chronic retinaldehyde treatment) (Figure 6A). We found that systemic retinaldehyde treatment completely rescued the accumulation of pCF observed in Adh1-KO mice (Figure 6B). Additionally, the observed exercise-induced metabolic defect seen in Adh1-KO mice was reversed by chronic retinaldehyde treatment (Figure 6, C–E). Histological analysis revealed that the whitening of pCF observed in Adh1-KO mice was also reversed (Figure 6F). Importantly, the retinaldehyde regimen adopted in our experiments, which has proven to be beneficial in conditions of pathologic pCF remodeling such as that seen in Adh1-KO mice, did not lead to any overt alteration in healthy WT control mice (Supplemental Figure 8). Because mitochondrial content is key to distinguishing white and brown fat, we then measured mitochondrial content in these animals. Measurements of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) content showed that pCF from Adh1-KO mice had reduced mitochondrial content, which was rescued by retinaldehyde treatment (Figure 6G). This result demonstrated that ADH1’s product retinaldehyde is an important regulator of pCF biology and prompted us to look more closely at the ADH1-retinaldehyde–related mechanism underlying mitochondrial regulation in the pCF depot.

Figure 6 Retinaldehyde treatment rescues pCF remodeling and metabolic disorder in Adh1-KO mice. (A) Schematic of daily i.p. retinaldehyde (Rald) injections. (B) pCF weight normalized to BW for the indicated genotypes and treatments. Veh, vehicle. (C) VO 2max , (D) RER, and (E) carbohydrate oxidation in WT vehicle-treated, Adh1-KO vehicle-treated, and Adh1-KO mice treated with retinaldehyde for 1 month (chronic retinaldehyde [cRald]). (F) Representative H&E-stained images of pCF from mice of the indicated genotypes and treatment groups. (G) qPCR quantification of relative mtDNA abundance normalized to nuclear DNA (nDNA) content. n = 4–7 per group for each biological replicate. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM for bar graphs, as dot plots indicating mean points over the course of a test, and as 2D area charts for oxidation graphs. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s HSD multiple-comparison test. Asterisks indicate significance compared with the WT vehicle-treated group and the pound symbol indicates significance between Adh1-KO vehicle and Adh1-KO chronic retinaldehyde treatment groups at a significance level of P = 0.05.

The ADH1/retinaldehyde pathway regulates pCF remodeling by altering mitochondria through PGC-1α. Mitochondrial dysfunction is associated with adipose tissue accumulation, as it has been shown that mitochondrial content declines as adipose tissue expands (9). In patients with obesity, declines in adipose mitochondrial content have been associated with the expansion of white, unilocular adipocytes (29, 30). To further determine whether defects in mitochondria underlay the pCF phenotype observed in Adh1-KO mice, we performed molecular and structural mitochondrial analysis. In-depth mitochondrial analysis in 4-month-old Adh1-KO mice using electron microscopy revealed reductions in mitochondrial area and aspect ratio, the latter being indicative of impaired mitochondrial fusion (Figure 7, A–C). The observed mitochondrial phenotype was supported by altered expression of mitochondrial dynamics molecules, with reduced expression of the fusion molecule optic atrophy 1 (Opa1) and increased expression of the fission molecule dynamin-related protein 1 (Drp1) (Figure 7D). Thus, Adh1 ablation resulted in altered mitochondrial content and expression of key genes involved in mitochondrial dynamics within the pCF depot.

Figure 7 The ADH1/retinaldehyde pathway regulates pCF remodeling by altering mitochondria through PGC-1α. (A) Representative TEM images of pCF from WT and Adh1-KO mice. L, lipid droplet; N, nucleus. Arrows indicate mitochondria. Scale bars: 2 μm. (B) Measurements of mitochondrial area and (C) aspect ratio from TEM images of pCF from WT and Adh1-KO mice. (D) qPCR for mitofusin 1 (Mfn1), mitofusin 2 (Mfn2), Opa1, and Drp1 mRNA expression in pCF. (E) PGC-1α protein expression in nuclear pCF extracts isolated from WT animals injected systemically with vehicle or retinaldehyde for 6 hours compared with expression in the nuclear protein loading control. (F) Immunofluorescence analysis of PGC-1α (red) in pCF from WT controls or mice treated for 6 hours with retinaldehyde and (G) quantification of PGC-1α–positive nuclei from the immunofluorescence images in F. Original magnification, ×400. (H) qPCR analysis of expression of the indicated genes in pCF following vehicle or retinaldehyde treatment for 6 hours or 24 hours. (I) qPCR analysis of mtDNA abundance in pCF following 24 hours of treatment with retinaldehyde or vehicle control in WT mice. (J) Immunofluorescence analysis of PGC-1α (red) in WT or Adh1-KO pCF and (K) quantification of PGC-1α–positive nuclei in immunofluorescence images of WT or Adh1-KO pCF. (L) qPCR analysis of Opa1 expression in the pCF depot from WT vehicle-treated, Adh1-KO vehicle-treated, and Adh1-KO chronic retinaldehyde–treated mice (1-month-long treatments). (M) qPCR analysis of OPA1 expression in the pCF depot of humans with a BMI below 30 or a BMI of 30 or higher. (N) qPCR quantification of relative mtDNA abundance normalized to nDNA content in the pCF depot of humans with a BMI below or above 30. n = 7–9 per group for human gene expression analysis; n = 3–4 for mitochondrial content measurements; n = 3–5 per group for mouse gene expression analysis; n = 4–6 per group for mouse mitochondrial content measurements; n = 4–8 per group for animal biological replicates for immunostaining quantification; and n ≥65 nuclei analyzed per biological replicate for TEM quantifications. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM for bar graphs. Data were analyzed by Student’s t test when comparing 2 groups or by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s HSD multiple-comparison test for comparisons of 3 groups. Asterisks indicate significance compared with the control group, and the pound symbol indicates significance between Adh1-KO vehicle-treated and Adh1-KO chronic retinaldehyde–treated groups at P = 0.05.

ADH1 is largely responsible for the generation of retinaldehyde, a molecule that can act as a direct active metabolite (31–35). To investigate the mechanism driving the mitochondrial defects observed in the pCF depot of Adh1-KO mice, we acutely treated WT mice systemically with retinaldehyde and analyzed its function in pCF. Considering the central role of PPARγ coactivator 1α (PGC-1α) as a master regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis and dynamics, we began by assessing whether retinaldehyde acts through this pathway in the pCF depot. Strikingly, we found that 6 hours of acute systemic retinaldehyde treatment resulted in nuclear translocation of PGC-1α in the pCF depot (Figure 7, E–G). Interestingly, analysis of mitochondrial fission and fusion target genes revealed that Opa1 was the only transcript to be, and then stay, induced 6 and then 24 hours after retinaldehyde treatment (Figure 7H). Consequently, in line with a role for PGC-1α in mitochondrial biogenesis, we found that retinaldehyde treatment was efficient at increasing pCF mitochondrial content within 24 hours of treatment (Figure 7I). Additionally, in agreement with our mechanistic findings, PGC-1α nuclear translocation was reduced in Adh1-KO pCF (Figure 7, J and K), and, consequently, Opa1 expression was also reduced in pCF from Adh1-KO mice and strongly activated by chronic retinaldehyde treatment (Figure 7L). Together, these data suggest that retinaldehyde promotes PGC-1α nuclear translocation to drive transcriptional activation of mitochondrial fusion genes, highlighting the importance of mitochondria and Opa1 expression for the phenotypic rescue of Adh1-KO pCF and the physiological function of pCF adipocytes in general. Importantly, the translational potential of these findings were elucidated, as both OPA1 expression and mitochondrial content were significantly downregulated in human pCF samples from individuals with obesity (Figure 7, M and N). These data overall suggest the evolutionary importance of ADH1 and retinaldehyde production for the preservation of pCF homeostasis through the maintenance of mitochondrial mass, morphology, and abundance.