Blood-brain barrier resealing in neuromyelitis optica occurs independently of astrocyte regeneration

Disruption of the BBB coincides with lesion development. To elucidate the role of immune cells and astrocytes for BBB permeability in inflammatory astrocyte-depleted lesions, we applied a rat model of focal NMOSD lesions reproducing key features of the human disease, such as loss of astrocytes and oligodendrocytes, demyelination, and immune cell infiltration. It is based on the stereotactic injection of a recombinant human AQP4 Abs together with human complement into the rat cortex, leading to an Ab-mediated lysis of astrocytes (2). To investigate lesion development and BBB disruption, time-course studies were performed. Three hours after lesion induction, single dying glial fibrillary acidic protein–positive (GFAP-positive) astrocytes were observed (Figure 1A). Confluent astrocyte-depleted lesions developed 6 hours after lesion induction and reached their maximum extent between 24 hours and 3 days. Astrocyte loss was confirmed using the astrocytic marker proteins GFAP, AQP4, S100β, EAAT2, ALDH1L1, and SOX9 (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141694DS1). Subsequent astrocyte repopulation led to substantial lesion repair by day 7 (Figure 1D) and complete repopulation 14 days after lesion induction (2). Control animals intracerebrally injected with a non–CNS-specific anti-measles control Ab and human complement did not develop astrocyte-depleted lesions (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Early loss of astrocytes coincides with BBB breakdown in experimental NMOSD lesions. To assess the time course of astrocyte lesion development, AQP4 Abs and human complement were injected intracortically and animals were perfused after 3 hours, 6 hours, 24 hours, 3 days, and 7 days. Controls were injected with an irrelevant Ab in the presence of human complement. Three hours after Ab and complement injection, GFAP-positive astrocytes were still observed at the injection site (A). Monastral blue marks the injection site. However, dying GFAP-positive cells with retracting processes were also found (A, insert). Twenty-four hours after injection, large, well-demarcated areas with loss of GFAP (B) and AQP4 immunoreactivity (C; serial sections of the same lesion, astrocyte loss marked by dotted line) were detected. Quantification of GFAP immunoreactivity revealed initial loss 6 hours after lesion induction, peaking between 24 hours and 3 days, with a subsequent repopulation of GFAP-positive cells. No astrocyte loss is observed after injection of control Ab (ctrl-Ab) together with human complement. Number of lesions: 3 hours, n = 3; 6 hours and 24 hours, n = 10; 3 days, AQP4/2B4, n = 6/4; 7 days, n = 5 (D). Simultaneously, with the loss of astrocytes, a prominent extravasation of the injected tracers FITC-albumin (60 kDa) (E) and Texas Red cadaverine (0,69 kDa) (F) into the brain parenchyma was observed 6 hours after focal injection. No vascular leakage of either molecule was detected 24 hours after stereotactic injection (G, FITC-albumin; H, Texas Red cadaverine), which is confirmed by quantification (I). Number of lesions: FITC-albumin: 3 hours, n = 3; 6 hours, n = 8; 24 hours, n = 9; 3 days, n = 4. (J) Texas Red cadaverine, n = 3. (D, I, and J) Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Graphs are shown as mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 100 μm (A–C); 500 μm (E–H).

To analyze the time course of BBB permeability in rats induced with focal NMOSD lesions, endogenous as well as i.v. injected tracer molecules were investigated. Six hours after lesion induction, the plasma proteins IgG (150 kDa) and fibrinogen (340 kDa) were observed perivascularly in the brain parenchyma at the injection site, accumulated until 24 hours, and were largely removed after 3 days (Supplemental Figure 2). Similarly, the lysine-fixable tracer molecules FITC-albumin (70 kDa) and Texas Red cadaverine (690 Da), injected 40 or 50 minutes before perfusion, respectively, penetrated into the parenchyma (Figure 1, E and F). However, no leakage was observed 3 hours after lesion induction, indicating that the injection alone was not causing a detectable disruption of the BBB. Surprisingly, the integrity of the BBB to both tracers was restored within 24 hours after lesion induction, although the maximum extent of astrocyte loss was measured at this time point (Figure 1, G–J).

Transient loss of occludin from blood vessels in astrocyte-depleted areas. Tight junctions, located at the cell-to-cell contacts of neighboring endothelial cells, prevent the paracellular diffusion of blood-borne molecules into the CNS. In the brain vasculature, the transmembrane tight junction proteins occludin, claudin-3, and claudin-5 are highly expressed, and a disruption of their structure or loss of expression has been implicated in the dysfunction of the BBB (26–30). Since we observed a transient loss of BBB integrity in experimental NMOSD lesions, we investigated a possible correlation between the breakdown of the BBB and alterations in the expression of these tight junction molecules. The presence of occludin, claudin-3, or claudin-5 at the capillaries, visualized by the basal lamina marker LAMγ1, was analyzed at various time points after lesion induction in GFAP-depleted areas in anti–AQP4 Ab–injected animals. In naive, uninjected controls, sharply defined occludin, claudin-3, and claudin-5 immunoreactivity marks the paracellular cleft of adjacent endothelial cells within the LAMγ1-immunopositive basal membrane (Figure 2, A–C). The percentage of blood vessels with localization of claudin-3 and claudin-5 at the tight junctions did not differ at 6 hours, 10 hours, 24 hours, 3 days, or 6 days (Figure 2, B, C, E, and F) after NMOSD lesion induction. However, a transient loss of occludin immunoreactivity from the blood vessels within astrocyte-depleted lesions was observed starting 6 hours after lesion induction (occludin-positive blood vessels: 93.3% ± 3.3% in naive controls compared with 30.6% ± 10.1% 6 hours post injection [p.i.]) and reaching the maximum extent at 10 and 24 hours (10 hours: 3.5% ± 1.3%; 24 hours: 3.4% ± 2.0%). Subsequently, occludin expression was restored to normal levels within 6 days (3 days p.i.: 68.5% ± 2.3%; 6 days p.i.: 94.6% ± 1.7%; Figure 2, A and D).

Figure 2 Breakdown of the BBB is accompanied by loss of occludin from blood vessels in experimental NMOSD lesions. Immunolabeling for occludin, claudin-3, and claudin-5 (magenta) was performed to assess the localization of these tight junction proteins in brain vessels (visualized with the basal lamina LAMγ1 marker, yellow) in focal NMOSD-like lesions. Immunoreactivity for occludin (A), claudin-3 (B), and claudin-5 (C) was localized at the tight junctions between adjacent endothelial cells and formed sharply defined, continuous strands in uninjected, naive controls. Loss of occludin immunoreactivity was observed 10 hours and 24 hours after lesion induction in astrocyte-depleted areas. Vascular occludin localization recovered to 68.5% ± 4.6% within 3 days after focal injection of AQP4 Ab and human complement (A). Quantification of occludin-positive vessels confirms the transient loss of occludin immunoreactivity from blood vessels in areas of GFAP loss (41–307 vessels/animal evaluated depending on astrocyte lesion size; n = 3 animals per time point, except 6 hours n = 4; D). In contrast, no loss of claudin-3 and claudin-5 immunoreactivity was detected after lesion induction, and sharply defined immunopositive strands were observed at the tight junctions of LAMγ1-positive vessels at 10 hours (B and C, respectively). Quantification of claudin-3–positive vessels (45–218 vessels/animal evaluated; ctrl n = 3, 6h: n = 4, 10h: n = 2, 24h: n = 3, 3d: n = 2, 6d: n = 3; E) and claudin-5–positive vessels (28–209 vessels/animal, n = 3 animals per time point, except 6h n = 4; F) confirms this observation. Temporal evolution of experimental NMOSD lesions (G). The y axis represents the extent of the investigated factors in arbitrary units. (D–F) Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. bv, blood vessels. Scale bars: 50 μm (A–C).

In summary, astrocyte-depleted lesions started to develop 6 hours after lesion induction, accompanied by a simultaneous permeability of the BBB to differently sized tracer molecules. Loss of occludin from blood vessels was observed to begin at the same time point. However, the integrity of the BBB to the tracer molecules FITC-albumin and Texas Red cadaverine was fully restored in the absence of astrocytes and occludin (Figure 2G), indicating BBB-resealing mechanisms independent of astrocyte contact.

Depletion of immune cells prevents BBB disruption and astrocyte lesion formation. The interaction of inflammatory cells with the activated endothelium results in their transmigration into the CNS, and it can also induce the disruption of the BBB to solutes (24, 31, 32). Therefore, we determined whether inflammatory cells might be central to the induction of BBB leakiness in early NMOSD lesions by performing depletion studies with immune cell-depleting serum. Depleting serum was injected i.p. 18 hours prior to and directly after intracerebral injection of AQP4 Abs and human complement while control rats received control, nonimmune serum. Treatment with immune cell–depleting serum reduced the levels of all immune cell subsets (PMN numbers by 99.2%, CD4-positive T cells by 93.5%, CD45R-positive B cells by 91.9%, and CD11b-positive myeloid cells by 94% compared with animals treated with control serum; Supplemental Figure 3A). The depletion of inflammatory cells from the blood was also reflected in the brain parenchyma where high numbers of infiltrated immune cells were observed 6 hours after lesion induction, but were absent in the parenchyma of rats treated with depleting serum (Supplemental Figure 3B). Moreover, immune cell depletion resulted in the preservation of BBB integrity to FITC-albumin, which was injected i.v. 40 minutes before perfusion (Supplemental Figure 3C). Correspondingly, there was no loss of occludin from the tight junctions of these animals (Supplemental Figure 3D). However, not only BBB disruption, but also astrocyte loss, was completely prevented by immune cell depletion. (Supplemental Figure 3E).

PMNs are the first immune cells to infiltrate experimental NMOSD lesions, their numbers correlate with FITC-albumin extravasation, and specific depletion halts NMOSD lesion development. To more specifically identify the immune cells responsible for BBB disruption, immune cell subsets were analyzed in experimental NMOSD lesions at various time points (Figure 3, A and B). Abundant infiltrating PMNs, visualized by chloroacetate esterase (CAE) enzyme histochemistry, were already observed in the brain parenchyma 6 hours after lesion induction and reached their maximum density at the injection site between 12 hours and 24 hours. In contrast, few macrophages/activated microglia, stained by ED1 immunohistochemistry, infiltrated at the injection site 6 hours after lesion induction. Their density subsequently increased, reaching a peak 24 hours after lesion induction. Immunohistochemistry for CD3 showed that T cell numbers remained low in the CNS at all times investigated. Six hours after lesion induction — a time concurrent with the maximum disruption of the BBB and the development of confluent astrocyte-depleted lesions — the density of PMNs/mm2 was significantly higher compared with that of ED1- or CD3-positive cells (Figure 3C). Therefore, we investigated a possible relationship between PMN infiltration and BBB permeability in NMOSD lesions. The total number of parenchymal PMNs around the injection site was determined and correlated with the area of FITC-albumin extravasation in serial sections 6 hours after lesion induction. Both parameters were highly correlated, warranting the hypothesis that PMNs might be instrumental in the regulation of BBB permeability during the initiation of experimental NMOSD lesions (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Infiltration of PMNs correlates with extravasation of FITC-albumin 6 hours after lesion induction. Representative photographs depicting the infiltration of PMNs (CAE, pink), macrophages/activated microglia (ED1, brown) and T cells (CD3, brown, arrowhead) 6 hours, 24 hours, 3 days, and 7 days after lesion induction (marked by Monastral blue) (A). Quantification of the infiltration shows the absence of immune cells in the brain parenchyma 3 hours after lesion induction. Six hours after lesion induction, infiltration of PMNs was observed; it reached a maximal density at between 12 and 24 hours and then subsequently decreased. ED1-positive macrophages/activated microglia begin to infiltrate the parenchyma at low numbers 6 hours after lesion induction and reached their highest density at 24 hours. Only a few CD3-positive T cells were found during the time course. Number of lesions analyzed: n = 4, 3 hours, 12 hours; n = 7, 6 hours, 24 hours; n = 6, 3 days, 7 days (B). PMNs had the highest density of all infiltrated immune cell subsets 6 hours after lesion induction (C). The number of infiltrated PMNs at 6 hours correlates with the area of FITC-albumin extravasation into the brain parenchyma. Pearson’s correlation for normally distributed samples. Pearson’s correlation for normally distributed samples, P = 0,0291; Pearson’s r = 0.6271, n = 12 (D). (C) Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Scale bar: 50 μm.

To address this hypothesis, we performed selective PMN depletion studies using the mAb RP-3, which was applied i.p. 18 hours and briefly before lesion induction. Treatment with RP-3 resulted in a decrease in PMN blood counts to 19.5% ± 7% (mean ± SEM) compared with that in animals injected with an isotype control Ab, while monocyte numbers remained stable (154.8% ± 67% compared with controls, not significant) and lymphocyte numbers significantly increased after RP-3 treatment (200.4% ± 28.1% compared with controls, P = 0.04). The strong reduction in blood PMN numbers resulted in a significant decrease in extravasated PMNs 6 hours after lesion induction (Figure 4A). This not only significantly reduced BBB disruption, but also astrocyte loss (Figure 4, B and C). These results demonstrate that local stereotactic injection of AQP4 Abs and human complement alone is not sufficient to induce the development of experimental NMOSD lesions in our rat model. Rather, PMN infiltration and the associated disruption of the BBB that allows, e.g., ample access of complement components and other serum molecules to the CNS appears to be crucially required for astrocyte depletion.

Figure 4 Depletion of PMNs prevents BBB disruption and astrocyte lesion formation 6 hours after lesion induction. The mAb RP-3 was injected i.p. 18 hours prior to and at the time of lesion induction, and animals were perfused 6 hours later. Treatment of rats with RP-3 specifically decreased blood PMN numbers to 10% compared with control Ab–injected animals, which is reflected by a significant reduction in PMN numbers in the brain parenchyma 6 hours after lesion induction (A). PMNs are shown as pink using CAE stain; number of lesions: n = 6. Depletion of PMNs resulted in a significant reduction in FITC-albumin extravasation (B). Number of lesions: control, n = 4; RP-3, n = 6. Astrocyte lesion formation (C, dotted lines indicate area of GFAP loss, higher magnification of insets shown in a and b; number of lesions n = 6). Mann-Whitney U test. **P < 0.01. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 100 μm (A); 500 μm (B and C); 20 μm (a and b).

Blockage of complement C5aR decreases astrocyte loss. In a next step, we investigated how PMNs are recruited into nascent experimental NMOSD lesions and whether we might be able to interfere with BBB disruption and NMOSD lesion formation. We had previously demonstrated that Ab-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity as well as complement-dependent cytotoxicity contribute to the formation of astrocyte-depleted lesions in focal experimental NMOSD (2). The anaphylatoxin component 5a (C5a) is a potent PMN chemoattractant and activator that is released during activation of the complement cascade, initiated in this case by the binding of anti-AQP4 Abs to their target. To determine whether C5a-mediated PMN recruitment and activation contribute to BBB disruption and the formation of experimental NMOSD lesions, rats were i.v. injected with the small molecule C5a receptor (C5aR) antagonist PMX-53 at 3 hours after lesion induction. By systemic blocking of C5aR-mediated signaling, astrocyte lesion development was significantly reduced (Supplemental Figure 4A). However, although the number of extravasated PMNs in the lesions was slightly reduced in PMX-53–treated animals, the effect was not significant (Supplemental Figure 4B), and no difference was observed in BBB permeability among treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 4C). This indicates that the anaphylatoxin C5a is not the only mediator of PMN attraction.

Inhibition of PMN-released proteases decreases lesion size. Preformed proteases released from the granules of PMNs upon activation represent another pathway by which PMNs contribute to CNS tissue damage and increased BBB permeability. Two of these proteases are MMP-9 and elastase (33–35). We thus investigated their direct effect on endothelial cells in vitro and assessed their function in experimental NMOSD lesion development in vivo. The direct influence of PMN-derived proteases on BBB integrity was examined using primary rat brain endothelial cell monolayers seeded in the apical compartment of a Transwell system (Supplemental Figure 5A). Treatment of endothelial monolayers with MMP-9, but not elastase, reduced transendothelial resistance (Supplemental Figure 5B). This was not mediated by a cytotoxic effect on endothelial cells, as confirmed by lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) assay (Supplemental Figure 5C). In vivo, 19.3% ± 5.4% of the infiltrating PMNs stained positive for MMP-9 at 6 hours after lesion induction, which decreased to 1.7% ± 0.7% after 24 hours, indicating a release of MMP-9 early on during lesion formation (Figure 5, A–C). Consequently, we systemically blocked MMP-9 activity in vivo by using the MMP-9 inhibitor ND-336, which is a mechanism-based slow-binding inhibitor of MMP-9 (K i = 150 ± 10 nM), MMP-2 (K i = 85 ± 1 nM), and MMP-14 (K i = 120 ± 10 nM) (36). ND-336 was injected briefly before the stereotactic injection as well as 2 hours later. We then investigated NMOSD lesion development and BBB disruption. Indeed, blocking of MMP-9 significantly decreased the area of astrocyte loss compared with that of vehicle-treated controls (Figure 5D). Although a trend toward decreased infiltration of PMNs and extravasation of FITC-albumin was observed, neither reached significance, indicating that proteolytic functions participating in PMN transmigration also operate in redundant pathways (Figure 5, E and F, respectively). Since ND-336 inhibits both MMP-2 and MMP-14 function, we cannot exclude a participation of either protease in NMOSD lesion development.

Figure 5 Inhibition of MMP-9 and elastase results in a significant reduction of astrocyte lesion size and PMN infiltration 6 hours after lesion induction. Six hours after lesion induction, numerous vascular and extravasating PMNs display granular intracellular staining for MMP-9 (arrowheads) (A). In contrast, rare MMP-9–positive PMNs are detected 24 hours after lesion induction (B). Quantification of MMP-9–positive PMNs in experimental NMOSD lesions shows a gradual decrease in MMP-9 expression over time, leading to a complete loss of MMP-9 immunoreactivity 3 days after lesion induction (number of lesions: n = 4, except 3 days, n = 3) (C). To study the function of MMP-9 in NMOSD lesion formation, animals were treated with the selective small molecule MMP-9 inhibitor ND-336, resulting in a significant reduction in astrocyte loss (GFAP) (D) and a trend toward reduced PMN numbers (E) (P = 0.0595) and FITC-albumin extravasation (F) (P = 0.0652). Treatment of animals with 50 mg/kg of the elastase inhibitor sivelestat resulted in a significant reduction in astrocyte loss (GFAP) (G) and PMN infiltration (H). Compared with vehicle-treated animals, there is no alteration in BBB permeability as measured by FITC-albumin extravasation (I). Unpaired t test with Welch’s correction. *P < 0.05. (D–F) Number of lesions: vehicle, n = 10; ND-336, n = 8. (G and H) n = 8; (I) n = 6, pooled data of 2 independent experiments. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Scale bar: 20 μm.

Neutrophil elastase (NE) released from PMNs cleaves ICAM-1 and may therefore be important for PMN extravasation from the blood (37, 38). Moreover, elastase has been shown to exacerbate CNS tissue damage in NMOSD (33). Therefore, we studied the effect of elastase on NMOSD lesion development in vivo. The competitive elastase inhibitor sivelestat was injected i.p. 3 hours after lesion induction, and animals were sacrificed at 6 hours. Inhibition of elastase resulted in significantly reduced astrocyte loss and reduced numbers of infiltrating PMNs (Figure 5, G and H, respectively), compatible with the notion that transmigration is impaired and Ab-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity of astrocytes reduced. However, no difference was detected in the extent of BBB disruption (Figure 5I), which corresponded to the finding that even reduced numbers of transmigrating activated PMNs are able to cause substantial BBB leakiness.

Focal loss of astrocytes, disruption of the BBB, and immune cell infiltration coincide in human NMOSD lesions. To investigate whether our findings in the focal NMOSD model are mirrored in human NMOSD lesions, biopsy and autopsy tissue of 10 patients with NMOSD was analyzed (Table 1). Early NMOSD lesions showed a distinctive loss of astrocytes and a variable degree of demyelination (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Apart from abundant KiM1P-positive foamy macrophages/activated microglia, myeloid related protein 14–positive (MRP14-positive) recently invaded monocytes/PMNs, scattered T cells and — as in the focal NMOSD model — PMNs were observed (Supplemental Figure 6, D–I).

Table 1 Clinical data of NMOSD patients included in study

To analyze BBB disruption in NMOSD lesions, fibrinogen extravasation was investigated. In a very early biopsy lesion with ongoing astrocyte lysis, fibrinogen was present around blood vessels (Figure 6A). Within the lesion, 46.4 PMNs/mm2 were counted. However, no perivascular fibrinogen deposits were detected in later stage astrocyte-depleted and not yet repopulated areas of 1 biopsy and 4 autopsy lesions where no infiltration with PMNs and more scattered MRP14-positive monocytes were observed (biopsy: 0 PMNs/mm2, autopsies: 8 ± 5.9 PMNs/mm2 [mean ± SEM]) (Figure 6, B and C). To study the structural correlates that restrict the paracellular diffusion of solutes, we additionally investigated the expression of the interendothelial tight junction protein claudin-5 in collagen IV–positive blood vessels using FFPE tissue of these 4 NMOSD autopsies compared with controls (Table 2). In line with the data obtained in our lesion model, we did not find significant differences in claudin-5 expression in blood vessels between the groups (Figure 6, D and E). Additionally, we analyzed occludin and claudin-3 expression in a cryopreserved subacute spinal NMOSD lesion obtained at autopsy, characterized by partial astrozyte repopulation and the absence of MRP14-positive cells (for histological characterization, see Supplemental Figure 7). We found also that these tight junction molecules were expressed at the interendothelial cleft of blood vessels without perivascular astrocyte endfeet (Figure 6F). Moreover, tight junctions in this case also displayed a regular ultrastructure, as analyzed by electron microscopy (EM) (Figure 6G). This suggests that in human NMOSD lesions, the BBB is also reestablished to large serum molecules before a repopulation with polarized astrocytes has occurred.

Figure 6 Resealing of the BBB to fibrinogen and tight junctions in human NMOSD lesions. In lesion areas of ongoing and recent astrocyte destruction, perivascular fibrinogen leakage is observed (biopsy, patient 3) (A). No fibrinogen leakage from blood vessels is observed in later-stage human NMOSD lesions with established astrocyte loss (biopsy, patient 1) (B). A resealed BBB was also observed in autopsies with later stage NMOSD lesions (C). Here, claudin-5 expression was present in blood vessels visualized using the basal lamina marker collagen IV (D) (serial section of lesion displayed in C, patient 9). Quantification of the percentage of claudin-5–positive blood vessels is shown (E). Additionally, endothelial cells expressed occludin and claudin-3 at their tight junctions in healthy brain tissue as well as in NMOSD lesions (F). Blood vessels are visualized using the basal lamina marker LAMγ1 (patient 7). TJ form electron-dense structures at the intercellular cleft (endothelium, blue; monocyte, red; patient 7). (G). (A–C) Dotted lines delineate lesion border. Asterisks mark bleeding from surgery. Arrowheads indicates big blood vessel. (E) Number of patients: controls, n = 5; NMOSD, n = 4. At least 117 blood vessels were evaluated per case. Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple comparison test revealed no significant differences in the percentage of claudin-5–positive blood vessels between groups. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 500 μm (A, B, and C); 20 μm (D); 50 μm (F); 5 μm (G); 500 nm (G, a and b).