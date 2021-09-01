Endothelial FGF signaling is protective in hypoxia-induced pulmonary hypertension

FGFR1 and FGFR2 inactivation in ECs worsens in vivo hypoxia-induced PH. To determine the effect of hypoxia on Fgf2 expression, 6-week-old mice were challenged with hypoxia (10% FiO 2 ) for 2 weeks. Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis of whole lungs from mice exposed to 2 weeks of hypoxia or normoxia showed increased expression of Fgf2 (Figure 1A). To ascertain the requirements for FGF signaling in ECs in response to hypoxia, 6-week-old Flk1(Vegfr2/Kdr)Cre; Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl (FLK1-DCKO) and Flk1Cre or Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl (control) mice were challenged with hypoxia for 2 weeks. Cardiac catheterization was used to measure RV pressure (RVp) as a surrogate for pulmonary arterial pressure. Compared with control mice in normoxia, littermates in hypoxia demonstrated significant increases in RVp (Figure 1B) and the RV to left ventricle plus septum weight ratio (Figure 1, C and D), consistent with development of PH and RV hypertrophy, respectively. Hypoxia-exposed FLK1-DCKO mice (hFLK1-DCKO) showed further elevation in RVp (by 24.4%, P < 0.05) (Figure 1B) and an increased RV to left ventricle plus septum weight ratio as compared with controls (hControl; Figure 1, C and D), demonstrating worsening PH in the absence of EC FGF signaling. Flk1Cre (a knockin mutation at the Vegfr2/Kdr locus) and wild-type mice under normoxic conditions did not show any difference in RVp (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141467DS1). Hypoxia-challenged Flk1Cre and wild-type mice also did not show any difference in RVp (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Increased severity of pulmonary hypertension in mice lacking endothelial FGFR1 and FGFR2. Pulmonary hypertension assessment after 2 weeks of hypoxia exposure (white column) compared with normoxia controls (gray column). (A) Quantitative RT-PCR showing Fgf2 expression in whole lungs from wild-type mice, n = 4. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (B) RV pressures determined by cardiac catheterization of hypoxia-challenged control (Flk1Cre or Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl) and FLK1-DCKO mice compared with littermates in normoxia, n = 7–13. (C) RV to left ventricular plus septal (RV/LV+S) weight comparison between hypoxia-exposed control and FLK1-DCKO mice compared with littermates in normoxia, n = 4–6. (D) Representative specimens of whole hearts. Scale bar: 10 mm. (E) Correlation plot of right heart catheterization–derived pulmonary hemodynamics and pulmonary artery acceleration time (PAAT) from all mice (normoxia and hypoxia), n = 26. (F) Correlation plot of right heart catheterization–derived pulmonary hemodynamics and PAAT/RV ejection time ratio (PAAT/RVET), n = 26. (G and H) Comparison of PAAT (G) and PAAT/RVET (H) in hypoxia-challenged FLK1-DCKO and control mice, n = 4–10. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple comparison test. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Closed circles, control mice in normoxia (nControl); open circles, control mice in hypoxia (hControl); closed squares, FLK1-DCKO mice in normoxia (nFLK1-DCKO); open squares, FLK1-DCKO mice in hypoxia (hFLK1-DCKO).

The echocardiographic imaging marker, pulmonary artery acceleration time (PAAT), has been validated for detection of pulmonary vascular disease and PH in mice (43). Comparison of echocardiographic and cardiac catheterization measures showed a strong correlation of PAAT (Figure 1E) and PAAT normalized to RV ejection time (PAAT/RVET) (Figure 1F) with RVp in hypoxia-challenged mice. PAAT was decreased in control hypoxia-exposed mice compared with normoxia controls and FLK1-DCKO mice showed a further decrease when compared with control mice in hypoxia (Figure 1G). The PAAT/RVET ratio showed a significant decrease in hypoxia compared with normoxia-exposed mice and FLK1-DCKO mice showed a further decrease in these measures after 2 weeks in hypoxia (Figure 1H). Therefore, loss of EC FGFR signaling is sufficient to increase hypoxia-induced PH.

Histologic analyses of the pulmonary arteries showed increased medial thickening in control mice in hypoxia as compared with littermates in normoxia (Figure 2A). Compared with control mice in normoxia, littermates in hypoxia demonstrated significant increase in medial areas of both smaller caliber, distal vessels (20–50 μm, Figure 2B) and larger caliber, proximal vessels (50–100 μm, Figure 2C). FLK1-DCKO mice showed further increases in the vascular medial area as compared with controls (Figure 2, A–C), demonstrating more severe pulmonary vascular remodeling. To assess neomuscularization, lung tissue sections were coimmunostained with antibodies against PECAM1 and αSMA to identify ECs and VSM, respectively. Hypoxia reduced the proportion of nonmuscularized and partially muscularized vessels and increased the proportion of fully muscularized vessels as compared with normoxia controls (Figure 2D). FLK1-DCKO mice showed a further increase in the proportion of fully muscularized vessels when compared with control littermates in hypoxia (Figure 2D). Thus, loss of EC FGFR signaling augments vascular changes associated with hypoxia-induced PH.

Figure 2 Histologic analysis of the pulmonary vasculature in mice lacking endothelial FGFR1 and FGFR2. (A) Smooth muscle actin (αSMA) immunostaining of representative lungs from control and FLK1-DCKO mice in normoxia and hypoxia. Scale bars: 1 mm and 50 μm (insets). (B and C) Vessel wall thickening as assessed by medial cross-sectional area normalized to total vessel cross-sectional area (medial/CSA) for (B) distal vessels (20–50 μm) and (C) proximal vessels (50–100 μm), n = 4–5. (D) Quantification of the percentage of muscularized vessels compared with total number of vessels, in normoxia- and hypoxia-exposed control and FLK1-DCKO mice, n = 4–5. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple comparison test. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Closed circles, control mice in normoxia (nControl); open circles, control mice in hypoxia (hControl); closed squares, FLK1-DCKO mice in normoxia (nFLK1-DCKO); open squares, FLK1-DCKO mice in hypoxia (hFLK1-DCKO).

To rule out potential developmental effects due to constitutive loss of EC Fgfr1 and Fgfr2 and heterozygosity of Vegfr2 (Flk1Cre) on PH pathology, the conditional Cdh5-CreERT2 transgenic allele was used to inactivate Fgfr1 and Fgfr2 and activate the ROSAtdTomato lineage reporter in ECs of juvenile mice. Three-week-old Cdh5-CreERT2; Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl; ROSAtdTomato (Cdh5-DCKO) and control Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl (control) mice were treated with tamoxifen from 3–4 weeks of age (Figure 3A). Lineage analysis showed colabeling of PECAM1 and tdTomato fluorescence, confirming EC targeting by tamoxifen-treated Cdh5-CreERT2; ROSAtdTomato mice (Figure 3B). Transcriptional analysis of pulmonary ECs isolated from mouse lungs using flow cytometry showed that Fgfr1 (Figure 3C) and Fgfr2 (Figure 3D) expression was significantly decreased. Cdh5-DCKO mice were challenged with hypoxia for 2 weeks, followed by cardiac catheterization to measure RVp. Compared with control mice exposed to hypoxia, Cdh5-DCKO mice demonstrated significant increases in RVp (by 13.2%, P < 0.05) (Figure 3E). These results show that loss of EC FGFR1 and FGFR2 beginning at 3 weeks of age worsens hypoxia-induced PH, similar to FLK1-DCKO mice.

Figure 3 Effects of conditional deletion of Fgfr1 and Fgfr2 in endothelial cells on hypoxia-induced pulmonary hypertension. (A) Experimental strategy for tamoxifen-induced Cdh5-targeted deletion of Fgfr1 and Fgfr2 in endothelial cells (ECs). (B) Tamoxifen-induced Cdh5-targeted tdTomato (red) expression in ECs (PECAM1, green, arrowheads). Scale bars: 25 μm and 20 μm (insets). (C and D) Quantitative RT-PCR showing reduction of Fgfr1 and Fgfr2 expression in pulmonary ECs of tamoxifen-treated (Cdh5-DCKO) mice compared with control littermates, n = 5–6. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (E) RV pressures determined by cardiac catheterization of hypoxia-challenged control and Cdh5-DCKO mice, n = 7–17. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple comparison test. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.01, **P < 0.05. Closed circles, control mice in normoxia (nControl); open circles, control mice in hypoxia (hControl); closed squares, Cdh5-DCKO mice in normoxia (nCdh5-DCKO); open squares, Cdh5-DCKO mice in hypoxia (hCdh5-DCKO).

FGFR1 activation in ECs prevents hypoxia-induced PH. Because loss of EC Fgfr1 and Fgfr2 leads to VSM thickening in response to hypoxia, we hypothesized that expression of a constitutively active FGFR1 (caFGFR1) in ECs would protect against maladaptive vessel muscularization in hypoxia-induced PH. To investigate the cell-autonomous function of FGF signaling in ECs, we utilized the Tie2-Cre transgenic allele to target the doxycycline-inducible TET-on Cre-regulatable ROSArtTA allele, and a chimeric constitutively active Fgfr1 transgenic allele (TRE-caFgfr1) in ECs. We generated Tie2-Cre; ROSArtTA; TRE-caFgfr1 (caFGFR1) triple-transgenic mice (Figure 4A) to conditionally activate EC FGFR signaling. Doxycycline treatment, starting at 4 weeks of age for 2 weeks, increased caFGFR1 expression in lungs of caFGFR1 compared with control mice (Figure 4B). In prior studies, induction of caFGFR1 in ECs for 1 month did not have any apparent adverse effects (44).

Figure 4 Effects of cell-autonomous activation of FGFR1 in endothelial cells on the development of hypoxia-induced pulmonary hypertension. (A) Experimental strategy for expressing the tetracycline-inducible constitutively active FGFR1 (caFGFR1) in endothelial cells (ECs). Tie2-Cre; ROSArtTA results in reverse tetracycline-controlled transactivator (rtTA) expression in ECs (blue arrow), and in the presence of doxycycline (green box), TRE-caFGFR1 expression is induced in ECs (TIE2-caFGFR1 = Tie2-Cre; ROSArtTA; TRE-caFgfr1). (B) Quantitative RT-PCR showing induction of caFGFR1 expression in lungs of doxycycline-treated compared with untreated mice, n = 3–4. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (C) RV pressures determined by cardiac catheterization of hypoxia-challenged control and caFGFR1 mice, n = 4–15. (D) Right ventricular to left ventricular plus septal (RV/LV+S) weight comparison between control and caFGFR1 mice, n = 4. (E) Representative whole hearts. Scale bar: 10 mm. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple comparison test. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. NS, not significant. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. caFGFR1 = Tie2-Cre; ROSArtTA; TRE-caFgfr1. Closed circles, control mice in normoxia (nControl); open circles, control mice in hypoxia (hControl); closed squares, TIE2-caFGFR1 mice in normoxia (ncaFGFR1); open squares, TIE2-caFGFR1 mice in hypoxia (hcaFGFR1).

Four-week-old caFGFR1 and control mice were placed on doxycycline chow. Starting at 6 weeks of age, mice were challenged with hypoxia for 2 weeks, followed by cardiac catheterization to measure RVp. In response to hypoxia, control mice demonstrated significant increases in RVp (Figure 4C) and the RV to left ventricle plus septum weight ratio (Figure 4, D and E), consistent with development of PH. At baseline, caFGFR1 mice compared with control mice in normoxia showed no difference in RVp (Figure 4C) and the RV to left ventricle plus septum weight ratio (Figure 4D). However, in response to hypoxia, caFGFR1 mice showed similar RVp and RV to left ventricle plus septum weight ratio compared to normoxia mice, and significantly lowered RVp (by 23.7%, P < 0.05) and RV to left ventricle plus septum weight ratio compared with hypoxia-exposed control mice (Figure 4, C and D). Therefore, activation of EC FGFR1 signaling is sufficient to prevent hypoxia-induced PH.

Effects of hypoxia on the pulmonary vasculature of caFGFR1 mice were consistent with resistance to the development of PH (Figure 5A). In normoxia, caFGFR1 mice and control mice showed no difference in the medial area of both smaller caliber distal vessels (20–50 μm, Figure 5B) and larger caliber proximal vessels (50–100 μm, Figure 5C). In response to hypoxia, control mice demonstrated significant increases in the medial area of both large and small caliber vessels (Figure 5, B and C). However, in response to hypoxia, caFGFR1 mice showed similar medial areas of small caliber vessels to those of mice in normoxia and no difference in the medial area of smaller caliber vessels in caFGFR1 mice in hypoxia versus normoxia (Figure 5B). The medial area of large caliber vessels was modestly increased (1.6-fold) when comparing caFGFR1 mice in hypoxia versus normoxia; however, the medial area of large caliber vessels was still much reduced compared with control mice in hypoxia (4.0-fold) (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Constitutively active FGFR1 reduces the pulmonary vascular response to hypoxia. (A) Smooth muscle actin (αSMA) immunostaining of representative lungs from control and caFGFR1 mice in normoxia and hypoxia. Scale bars: 1 mm and 50 μm (insets). (B and C) Vessel wall thickening as assessed by medial cross-sectional area normalized to total vessel cross-sectional area (medial/CSA) for (B) distal vessels (20–50 μm) and (C) proximal vessels (50–100 μm), n = 4. (D) Quantification of the percentage of muscularized vessels compared with total number of vessels, in normoxia- and hypoxia-exposed control and caFGFR1 mice, n = 4. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple comparison test. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. NS, not significant. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. caFGFR1 was induced as shown in Figure 4A. Closed circles, control mice in normoxia (nControl); open circles, control mice in hypoxia (hControl); closed squares, TIE2-caFGFR1 mice in normoxia (ncaFGFR1); open squares, caFGFR1 mice in hypoxia (hcaFGFR1).

To assess neomuscularization, lung tissue sections were coimmunostained for PECAM1 and αSMA to identify ECs and VSM cells, respectively. In normoxia, caFGFR1 and control mice showed no difference in the proportions of nonmuscularized, partially muscularized, and fully muscularized vessels (Figure 5D). In response to hypoxia, control mice demonstrated a significant reduction in the proportion of nonmuscularized and partially muscularized vessels, and an increase in the proportion of fully muscularized vessels (Figure 5D). However, in response to hypoxia, caFGFR1 mice showed similar proportions of vessel muscularization to those of mice in normoxia, and a significantly lower proportion of fully muscularized vessels compared with hypoxia-exposed control mice (Figure 5D). These results demonstrate that EC FGFR1 activity reduces histologic changes in the vasculature associated with hypoxia-induced PH.

FGF signaling reduces hypoxia-induced EndMT. Reprograming of ECs to VSM (Figure 6A), a process known as EndMT, underlies several disease pathologies (18–20). To evaluate the effect of hypoxia on EndMT, Tie2-Cre; ROSAtdTomato EC-lineage reporter mice were exposed to hypoxia (Figure 6B). After 2 weeks in hypoxia, VSM cells in the tunica media layer were found to express the tdTomato EC-lineage tag (Figure 6B), indicating an EndMT response to hypoxic conditions. Normoxia control mice showed no tdTomato fluorescence in αSMA-positive cells. Hypoxia-exposed control mice were also coimmunostained for PECAM1 and αSMA to demonstrate EndMT (Figure 6C). VSM cells in the medial layer expressed the endothelial marker PECAM1 (Figure 6C), further supporting an EndMT response to hypoxic conditions.

Figure 6 FGFR signaling regulates endothelial-mesenchymal transition in hypoxia-induced pulmonary hypertension. (A) Illustration depicting the process of endothelial-mesenchymal transition (EndMT). (B) Lineage tracing visualized by immunostaining smooth muscle cells (αSMA, green) expressing endothelial origins (Tie2-Cre; ROSAtdTomato, red) after 2 weeks of hypoxia. Scale bars: 25 μm and 15 μm (insets). Inset, higher magnification image illustrating overlay of αSMA (green) and endothelial lineage tdTomato (red). (C) Lineage tracing visualized by immunostaining smooth muscle cells (αSMA, green) expressing endothelial origins (PECAM1, red) after 2 weeks of hypoxia. Scale bars: 25 μm and 15 μm (insets). Inset, higher magnification image illustrating overlay of αSMA (green) and PECAM1 (red). Arrows, non–endothelial origin smooth muscle cells; arrowheads, endothelium-originated smooth muscle cells.

To determine whether loss of FGFR1 and FGFR2 signaling in EC affects EndMT, Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl control and Flk1Cre; Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl; ROSAtdTomato (FLK1-DCKO/Tomato) mice were examined. In normoxia, control and FLK1-DCKO/Tomato mice did not show any difference in the proportion of VSM cells with the tdTomato EC-lineage tag (Figure 7A). In mice exposed to hypoxia, control mice showed a significant increase in the percentage of EC lineage–tagged VSM cells compared with normoxia, and hypoxia-exposed FLK1-DCKO/Tomato mice demonstrated a further increase in the percentage of VSM cells derived from the EC lineage (Figure 7A). To determine the effects of activation of FGFR1 signaling on EndMT, we used the caFGFR1 mouse model. Four-week-old caFGFR1 and control mice were placed on doxycycline chow. Starting at 6 weeks of age, mice were challenged with hypoxia for 2 weeks. Under normoxic conditions, caFGFR1 and control mice did not show any difference in the proportion of VSM cells derived from the EC lineage (Figure 7B). Relative to mice in normoxia, control mice exposed to hypoxia showed a significant increase in the percentage of VSM cells derived from the EC lineage. Compared with control mice in hypoxia, caFGFR1 mice in hypoxia showed a significant reduction in EndMT (Figure 7B), indicating that activation of FGFR1 in ECs inhibits EndMT.

Figure 7 FGFR signaling regulates endothelial-mesenchymal transition in hypoxia-induced pulmonary hypertension. Quantification of EndMT shown as a percentage of tdTomato+αSMA+ double-positive cells in relation to the total number of αSMA+ cells in (A) FLK1-DCKO mice (n = 4–6) and (B) caFGFR1 mice (n = 4–7). Quantification of EndMT shown as a percentage of PECAM1+αSMA+ double-positive cells in relation to the total number of αSMA+ cells in (C) FLK1-DCKO mice (n = 3) and (D) caFGFR1 mice (n = 3–4). Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple comparison test. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01. Closed circles, control mice in normoxia (nControl); open circles, control mice in hypoxia (hControl); closed squares, Flk1Cre; Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl mice in normoxia (nFLK1-DCKO) or caFGFR1 mice in normoxia (ncaFGFR1); open squares, Flk1Cre; Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl mice in hypoxia (hFLK1-DCKO) or caFGFR1 mice in hypoxia (hcaFGFR1).

FLK1-DCKO/Tomato and Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl control mice were also coimmunostained for PECAM1 and αSMA to demonstrate EndMT. In normoxia, FLK1-DCKO mice did not show any difference in the proportion of VSM cells expressing PECAM1 (Figure 7C). In mice exposed to hypoxia, control mice showed a significant increase in the percentage of PECAM1-expressing VSM cells compared with normoxia, and hypoxia-exposed FLK1-DCKO demonstrated a further increase in the percentage of VSM cells expressing the EC marker, PECAM1 (Figure 7C). Under normoxic conditions, caFGFR1 and control mice did not show any difference in the proportion of VSM cells expressing PECAM1 (Figure 7D). Control mice exposed to hypoxia showed a significant increase in the percentage of VSM cells expressing PECAM1, compared with mice in normoxia. Relative to control mice in hypoxia, caFGFR1 mice in hypoxia showed a significant reduction in EndMT (Figure 7D), further demonstrating that EC FGFR1 activation inhibits EndMT.

FGF signaling inhibits the TGF-β pathway response to hypoxia in vivo. TGF-β signaling regulates EndMT in Group 1 PAH and atherosclerosis (20, 45). To evaluate the effect of EC Fgfr1 and Fgfr2 deletion on TGF-β signaling, qRT-PCR analysis was performed on RNA from whole lungs of FLK1-DCKO and control mice exposed to 2 weeks of hypoxia or normoxia. In normoxia, FLK1-DCKO mice did not show any differences in expression of TGF-β pathway components compared to controls (Figure 8A). FLK1-DCKO mice in hypoxia demonstrated increased expression of Tgfbr2, Snai1, Snai2, Twist1, and Acta2 and decreased expression of Pecam1 (Figure 8A). Tgfb1 and Tgfb2 ligand expression was decreased in hypoxia-exposed FLK1-DCKO mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 2). FLK1-DCKO mice in normoxia also did not show any differences in the expression of Fgf2 (Figure 8A). In hypoxia, control mice demonstrated increased Fgf2 and hypoxia-exposed FLK1-DCKO mice showed a further increase in Fgf2 expression.

Figure 8 Effect of hypoxia and FGFR signaling on expression of the TGF-β–mediated endothelial-mesenchymal transition pathway. RNA expression of components of the TGF-β pathway during EndMT in lungs of hypoxia-exposed (A) FLK1-DCKO (n = 4) and (B) caFGFR1 mice (n = 4). Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple comparison test. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Closed circles, control mice in normoxia (nControl); open circles, control mice in hypoxia (hControl); closed squares, Flk1Cre; Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl mice in normoxia (nFLK1-DCKO) or caFGFR1 mice in normoxia (ncaFGFR1); open squares, Flk1Cre; Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl mice in hypoxia (hFLK1-DCKO) or caFGFR1 mice in hypoxia (hcaFGFR1).

To evaluate the effect of activation of FGFR1 signaling in ECs, qRT-PCR analysis was performed on RNA from whole lungs of caFGFR1 and control mice that were exposed to 2 weeks of hypoxia or normoxia. In normoxia, there was no difference in the expression of TGF-β pathway components in caFGFR1 and control mice (Figure 8B). In hypoxia, control mice showed increased expression of Tgfbr2, Snai1, Snai2, and Fgf2, while Twist1, Pecam1, and Acta2 expression was not changed. However, in hypoxia, compared with controls, caFGFR1 mice showed lower levels of Tgfbr2, Snai1, Snai2, Twist1, and Fgf2, and similar levels of Pecam1 and Acta2. Tgfb1 and Tgfb2 ligand expression was decreased in hypoxia-exposed caFGFR1 mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 2). Notably, caFGFR1 mice in normoxia did not show any differences in expression of Fgf2, whereas control mice in hypoxia showed significantly higher levels of Fgf2 (Figure 8B).

To directly assess TGF-β signaling in vivo, we immunostained lung tissue for p-Smad2/3 in both mouse models. In control lungs, hypoxia exposure increased p-Smad2/3 compared with normoxia (Figure 9). Under hypoxic conditions, FLK1-DCKO mice showed a further increase in the percentage of p-Smad2/3–expressing ECs compared with control mice (Figure 9A) and caFGFR1 mice showed less p-Smad2/3 expression in ECs (Figure 9B). These results demonstrate that FGF signaling suppresses TGF-β signaling and EndMT in response to hypoxia.

Figure 9 p-Smad2/3 expression in pulmonary endothelial cells. (A and B) Visualization of p-Smad2/3 (red) and endothelial cell (PECAM1, green) immunofluorescence. Arrowheads, p-Smad2/3+PECAM1+ double-positive endothelial cells; arrows, PECAM1+ singly positive endothelial cells. Scale bars: 25 μm and 20 μm (insets). Quantification of EndMT (right) showing the percentage p-SMAD2/3+PECAM1+ double-positive endothelial cells as a percentage of all PECAM1+ endothelial cells in (A) FLK1-DCKO and (B) caFGFR1 mouse lungs, respectively, n = 4. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple comparison test. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01. Closed circles, control mice in normoxia (nControl); open circles, control mice in hypoxia (hControl); closed squares, Flk1Cre; Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl mice in normoxia (nFLK1-DCKO) or caFGFR1 mice in normoxia (ncaFGFR1); open squares, Flk1Cre; Fgfr1fl/fl; Fgfr2fl/fl mice in hypoxia (hFLK1-DCKO) or caFGFR1 mice in hypoxia (hcaFGFR1).

FGF inhibition promotes EndMT in vitro. To directly assess the effects of FGF inhibition on EndMT, human pulmonary artery ECs (HPAECs) were cultured in hypoxia (5% O 2 ) for 48 hours (Figure 10A) or 14 days (Figure 10B), and then assayed for changes in RNA expression of TGF-β pathway components and markers of EndMT. After 48 hours, treatment with the FGF inhibitor BGJ398 (infigratinib) under normoxic conditions increased Tgfb2 21-fold, increased Acta2 and Fgf2, and decreased Cdh5, but did not change the expression of the transcription factors Snai2 and Twist1 and the mesenchymal marker Vim. FGF inhibition under hypoxic conditions increased Tgfb2 (40-fold), Snai2, and Twist1, and decreased Cdh5. Expression of Acta2 and Fgf2 trended toward an increase.

Figure 10 Effect of FGFR inhibition on genes involved in TGF-β–mediated endothelial-mesenchymal transition in human pulmonary artery endothelial cells (HPAECs). Relative RNA expression of components of the TGF-β pathway and mesenchymal markers during EndMT in HPAECs exposed to hypoxia for (A) 48 hours or (B) 14 days compared with controls in normoxia, with or without FGFR inhibitor BGJ398, n = 3. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple comparison test. Closed circles, HPAECs in normoxia treated with vehicle; closed squares, HPAECs in normoxia treated with BGJ398; open circles, HPAECs in hypoxia treated with vehicle; open squares, HPAECs in hypoxia treated with BGJ398. (C) Relative RNA expression of Fgf2 and downstream FGF signaling targets Etv4, Etv5, and Dusp6 in HPAECs exposed to 14 days of hypoxia compared with controls in normoxia, n = 3. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.01, **P < 0.05. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

HPAECs were then cultured for 14 days to evaluate the effects of chronic hypoxia and FGF inhibition on EndMT in vitro (Figure 10B). In normoxia, FGF inhibition with BGJ398 did not exert any significant effects on expression of Tgfb2, Snai2, Twist1, Cdh5, or Vim, whereas expression of Fgf2 was increased and Acta2 trended toward an increase. However, when cultured in hypoxia, BGJ398-treated HPAECs demonstrated increased expression of Tgfb2, Twist1, and Acta2, a trend toward increased expression of Snai2 and Fgf2, and decreased expression of Cdh5 (Figure 10B). Notably, chronic hypoxia increased expression of Fgf2 and downstream transcriptional targets of FGF signaling, ETS transcription variant 4 and 5 (Etv4 and Etv5), and dual-specificity phosphatase 6 (Dusp6) (Figure 10, B and C). As expected, expression of Etv4 was decreased with FGFR inhibition (Supplemental Figure 4).

Compared with normoxia, exposure to 5% oxygen for 14 days did not induce expression of αSMA in HPAECs (Figure 11A). However, HPAECs exposed to 5% oxygen for 14 days and treated with BGJ398 formed colonies of αSMA-expressing cells, demonstrating EndMT in vitro (Figure 11A). Quantitative analyses showed an increased number of colonies of αSMA-positive cells per well in BGJ398-treated hypoxia-exposed HPAECs, and no colonies in untreated or normoxia-cultured wells (Figure 11B). Western blot analysis showed no difference in Smad2/3 phosphorylation or ACTA2 expression in normoxia. BGJ398 treatment increased Smad2/3 phosphorylation and αSMA expression in hypoxia-exposed HPAECs (Figure 11, C and D). These data demonstrate that, in response to hypoxia, EndMT activity and TGF-β signaling are increased when FGF signaling is inhibited (Figure 11, D and E).

Figure 11 Effect of FGFR inhibition on endothelial-mesenchymal transition in human pulmonary artery endothelial cells (HPAECs). (A) Representative images of CDH5 (red) and αSMA (green) immunofluorescence in HPAECs treated with FGFR inhibitor BGJ398 under hypoxic conditions compared with controls in normoxia. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Quantification of the number of colonies of αSMA-positive cells per culture well in HPAECs treated with the FGFR inhibitor BGJ398 under hypoxic conditions compared with controls in normoxia, n = 4–10. Closed circles, HPAECs in normoxia treated with vehicle; open circle, HPAECs in hypoxia treated with vehicle; closed squares, HPAECs in normoxia treated with inhibitor; open squares, HPAECs in hypoxia treated with inhibitor. (C) Representative Western blots and quantification of p-Smad2/3 normalized to total Smad proteins, n = 5. (D) Representative Western blots and quantification of αSMA normalized to β-actin, n = 3. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple comparison test. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (E) Proposed model showing FGF inhibition of hypoxia-stimulated TGF-β signaling in endothelial-mesenchymal transition.

EndMT observed in patients with CPFE and PH. Group 3 PH can be caused by hypoxia resulting from lung disorders such as COPD, BPD, or CPFE (1, 2). To evaluate the presence of molecules known to mediate EndMT in CPFE, we assessed histological sections of lungs from patients with CPFE in comparison with normal lung tissue. Patients with CPFE had average mean pulmonary artery pressure of 31 mmHg (Supplemental Table 1), above the diagnostic criteria of 25 mmHg for PH. To assess FGF and TGF-β signaling, we examined expression of ETV5 and p-Smad2/3, respectively. Compared with controls, lung tissue sections from patients with CPFE showed decreased immunostaining for ETV5 (Figure 12A). In normal lung tissue, an average of 95% of CDH5-positive ECs were positive for ETV5, compared with 73% in CPFE lung tissue (Figure 12C). Immunostaining for p-Smad2/3 showed increased expression in CPFE lung tissue compared with normal lung tissue (Figure 12B). In normal lung tissue, an average of 50% of CDH5-positive ECs were positive for p-Smad2/3, compared with 64% of CDH5-positive ECs that were positive for p-Smad2/3 in CPFE lung tissue (Figure 12D). These data correlate pulmonary pathologies such as CPFE that contribute to Group 3 PH with reduced FGF signaling and increased TGF-β signaling, similarly to experimental conditions that promote EndMT such as chronic hypoxia.