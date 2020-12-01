Convalescent plasma anti–SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain and receptor-binding domain IgG correlate with virus neutralization

In the absence of an efficacious vaccine to prevent COVID-19 disease, there is a pressing need for assays that detect neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Here, we studied the relationship between anti-RBD and anti-ECD IgG titers present in convalescent plasma obtained from patients with COVID-19 and in vitro SARS-CoV-2 VN. We discovered a strong positive association between anti-RBD and anti-ECD plasma IgG titers and in vitro VN titer.

The data provide important evidence that anti-ECD and anti-RBD IgG titers are a suitable proxy for VN titer. Given the limited availability of VN assays, which are technically complex; require days to set up, run, and interpret; and need a biosafety level 3 laboratory when performed with live native SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the relative ease with which ELISAs can be implemented and performed in a high-throughput fashion, we believe our data provide a guidepost for proxy assessments of VN titers relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We found that although both anti-ECD and anti-RBD IgG titers correlate well and significantly with in vitro VN, anti-RBD IgG titer had a tendency for a stronger correlation than anti-ECD IgG titer. This finding is consistent with a study showing clustering of VN epitopes in the SARS-CoV-1 RBD domain (23). In this study, neutralizing monoclonal antibodies mapped to a region of RBD that has a critical role in attachment to the host ACE2 receptor. Given that the RBD is also the important region for ACE2 receptor binding for SARS-CoV-2 (24, 25), it is not surprising that anti-RBD IgG titers correlate well with VN titers. Importantly, our data from convalescent plasma donors show that anti-RBD or anti-ECD IgG titers of 1:1350 discriminated the presence of an adequate VN titer, as recommended by the FDA for COVID-19 convalescent plasma, with a probability of approximately 80%. Using this anti-RBD or anti-ECD IgG titer cut-off, a proportion of donors and plasma units with adequate VN titer would be excluded from use. In an effort to rapidly identify donors and plasma units likely to have efficacy, this exclusion rate is acceptable, while the alternative transfusion of patients with convalescent plasma units with low or no titer of anti–SARS-CoV-2 antibody, is not. Future studies are required to determine if a VN titer of ≥1:160 has therapeutic benefit. Regardless, our findings clearly indicate that an anti-RBD IgG titer cut-off can be established that serves as a suitable proxy for VN titer.

Our findings greatly expand on recent work showing a relationship between anti-S ELISA and microneutralization titer in 9 samples using a microneutralization assay 48 hours after infection to assess “whole-well” optical density (13). Suthar et al. have also demonstrated that RBD-specific IgG endpoint titer correlates well with a focus-reduction neutralization assay (12). Li et al. reported a positive correlation between SARS-CoV-2 VN titer and S-RBD–specific IgG titer, with a serum VN titer of 1:80 as approximately equivalent to a titer of 1:1280 for S-RBD–specific IgG (26). Because of differences in the VN assay used, their titers and those we report here are not equivalent (27). Harvala et al. also reported that VN and anti-S ELISA titers were correlated (28), although there were several differences between that study and ours. For example, all donors were male, plasma was collected >28 days after symptom resolution, a different virus strain was used, no repeat donors were studied, and the association with clinical symptoms was not assessed. In addition, they did not study samples obtained during community screening of asymptomatic individuals. Herein, we compared results from 2 independent neutralization assays run blinded in 2 independent laboratories. The traditional VN assay assessed protection from SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, as determined by the presence of cytopathic effect 3 days after infection. In contrast, VN2 analyzed the percentage of SARS-CoV-2 virus–infected cells 24 hours after infection as a measure of early virus replication and susceptibility to host-cell infection. These 2 different approaches to VN assessment, and the robustness of the correlation between the results of the 2 different assays, add confidence to our conclusion that anti-RBD IgG and anti-ECD IgG titers measured by ELISA serve as a very reliable surrogate of VN.

Of particular note, approximately one-third of convalescent plasma donors in our study did not meet the FDA-recommended cut-off of 1:160 for VN titer. This finding is consistent with the 60% that did not meet the target neutralization threshold of 1:100 recently described in the Harvala study (28). However, the inability to directly compare titers between laboratories highlights an unmet need for the development of international standards to enable comparisons of SARS-CoV-2 serological assays between laboratories (27). An increasing number of patients with COVID-19 are being treated globally with convalescent plasma. For example, under an FDA-approved expanded access protocol, >50,000 transfusions have already occurred in the US alone (8). Inasmuch as convalescent donor plasma likely will continue to play an important role in treatment of patients with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future, as efforts are made to manufacture polyclonal hyperimmune immunoglobulin and neutralizing monoclonal antibodies, especially as indications of efficacy are published (29), we felt it necessary to determine if certain donor characteristics may associate with high VN titer. We found that antibody titers were associated with disease severity and hospitalization status. Among all COVID-19 symptoms and donor characteristics assessed, the presence of dyspnea was the best symptom to discriminate the presence of an adequate IgG antibody titer. Although the sample size is small, we found that, even for donors who donated plasma twice per week for up to 7 donations, there was no significant decrease in titers, as assessed by the IgG ELISAs and VN. We believe these data could inform efforts to recruit plasma donors for therapeutic purposes. The finding that increased COVID-19 disease severity is associated with a more robust humoral immune response is consistent with previous studies of patients with SARS and dengue hemorrhagic fever (30) but contrasts with a recent report analyzing patients with COVID-19 (31). It is possible that differences in antibody testing platforms account for the contrasting observations. The list of emergency-use authorized antibody testing platforms is rapidly expanding, and test performance, especially as it relates to VN, will be important to understand (32). Regardless, our findings are in agreement with a more recent report, which found that strong antivirus antibody responses were associated with male sex, older age, and hospitalization (33).

Analysis of the available genomes for the SARS-CoV-2 strain pairs infecting convalescent donors and recipients found few differences in the inferred amino acid sequences and no association among magnitude of humoral immunity, disease severity, or infecting strain genotype. Because our sample size is small, more work is required in this area.

Several important matters remain unanswered with respect to anti–S protein IgG antibodies. First, although many believe, and some experimental animal infection data support (34), that antibodies directed against S protein confer protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection or reinfection, this remains unproven in humans. Second, although our data and work by others show a strong relationship between anti–S protein IgG titers and in vitro VN, it will be important to determine if IgG antibody titer against this protein is a significant correlate of protective immunity in humans. This is an especially important topic given the massive efforts globally on using S protein as a vaccine.

Our study has several limitations. The study was retrospective, only IgG titers were analyzed, and all VN studies were conducted in vitro. Plasma from the convalescent donors was used for VN assays, whereas serum samples were used for ELISAs. As such, the findings may not be entirely applicable to all antibody testing platforms or other sample types. Given the timing of the study relative to the pandemic curve in the Houston metropolitan region, donors were, at most, 53 days after symptom onset. Additional studies with donors that are later in their convalescence are needed. The sample size was limited by the number of donors recruited for plasma collection, and additional studies with larger sample sizes are needed. However, the data represent the most extensive assessment of the correlation between independent live VN and ELISAs for anti–SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in convalescent plasma donors to date.

Conclusions. Taken together, the data clearly show that anti-RBD and anti-ECD IgG titers serve as important surrogates for in vitro VN activity. A substantial fraction of convalescent plasma donors may have VN titers below the FDA-recommended cut-off of ≥1:160. Dyspnea, hospitalization, and higher disease severity were associated with higher VN titer. Importantly, a small percentage of asymptomatic individuals have virus-neutralizing antibodies, including some with a titer of ≥1:160. In the aggregate, it is reasonable to think that our findings provide impetus for widespread implementation of anti-RBD and anti-ECD IgG antibody titer testing programs. The resulting data could be useful in several settings, including, but not limited to, identification of plasma donors for therapeutic uses (e.g., convalescent plasma transfusion and/or source plasma for fractionation in the manufacture of hyperimmune globulin) (7, 13), assessment of recipients of candidate vaccines, assessment of recipients of passive immune therapies, assessment of previously infected individuals, and identification of asymptomatic individuals with antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.