Inhibiting the MNK1/2-eIF4E axis impairs melanoma phenotype switching and potentiates antitumor immune responses

Phospho-eIF4E promotes melanoma outgrowth and metastasis. To determine whether phospho-eIF4E contributes to melanoma development and metastasis in vivo, we crossed eIF4ES209A/S209A mice, in which eIF4E cannot be phosphorylated (7), with the well-described Tyr::CreER/BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox conditional melanoma model (36, 37). This melanoma model allows 4-hydroxytamoxifen–inducible (4-HT–inducible) melanocyte-targeted BRAFV600E expression and simultaneous PTEN inactivation (Figure 1A). As expected, following topical administration of 4-HT on the lower back of mice, hyperpigmented lesions were observed within 12–15 days, and melanomas developed within 2–3 weeks (Figure 1B). Compared with the BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox (referred to hereafter as eIF4EWT) mice, the melanoma outgrowth in BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox/Eif4eS209A/S209A (henceforth termed eIF4EKI) mice, devoid of phosphorylated eIF4E, was robustly decreased (Figure 1, B and C). While we did not observe any significant difference in tumor initiation between the eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140752DS1), Ki67 staining revealed a less proliferative state of the eIF4EKI melanomas (Figure 1D), indicating that phospho-eIF4E promotes melanoma proliferation in vivo. The protection against primary melanoma outgrowth is dependent on the dosage of phospho-eIF4E loss, as mice expressing 1 copy of eIF4E and 1 copy of eIF4ES209A (eIF4EHET) exhibited a delay in melanoma outgrowth compared with eIF4EWT mice (Supplemental Figure 1B). Importantly, eIF4EKI mice exhibited a significant increase in survival compared with their eIF4EWT counterparts (Figure 1E). In this mouse model, melanomas metastasized to the draining inguinal lymph nodes (iLNs), which enlarged throughout tumor progression (Supplemental Figure 1C). However, the observed iLN enlargement was hampered in the eIF4EKI mice (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1C). Moreover, 3 weeks after tumor induction, when there was no significant difference in iLN size between the 2 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 1C), we detected iLN metastasis in the eIF4EWT mice, but not in eIF4EKI mice (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Finally, metastasis to the distant cervical lymph nodes (cLNs) was significantly decreased in the eIF4EKI mice compared with the eIF4EWT mice, assessed when primary melanomas were size-matched between 500 mm3 and 800 mm3 (Figure 1G). These results suggest that inhibiting the phosphorylation of eIF4E profoundly hinders melanoma outgrowth and metastasis.

Figure 1 Phospho-eIF4E deficiency decreases melanoma outgrowth and metastasis. (A) Schematic diagram of the Tyr::CreER/BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox/Eif4eWT/WT (eIF4EWT) and the Tyr::CreER/BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox/Eif4eKI/KI (eIF4EKI) murine melanoma model. (B) Tumor growth curve (top) and representative pictures (bottom) of eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI mice (n = 20 per group) after topical administration of 4-HT. Two-way ANOVA (comparing eIF4EWT, eIF4EHET, and eIF4EKI as presented in Supplemental Figure 1A). (C) Primary tumor weight (day 50) of eIF4EWT (n = 14) and eIF4EKI (n = 12) mice. (D) Percentages (left) and representative images (right) of Ki67-positive melanoma cells in eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI primary melanoma sections (day 50; n = 12 per genotype; scale bars: 50 μm). (E) Kaplan-Meier curves showing overall survival of eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI mice (n = 21 per group). Log-rank test. (F) Inguinal lymph node (iLN) sizes measured by ultrasound (top left), representative iLN pictures (day 48; bottom left; scale bars: 2 mm), and representative images of H&E-stained iLNs (day 48; right; scale bars: 50 μm) of eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI mice (n = 10 per group). (G) Cervical lymph nodes (cLNs) were resected from eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI mice (n = 10 per group) with size-matched primary tumors (500–800 mm3). Number of metastasis-positive cLNs per mouse (top) and representative images of H&E-stained cLNs (bottom; scale bars: 20 μm) are presented. Mann-Whitney test. (C, D, and F) Two-sided unpaired t test. All values are represented as mean ± SEM.

Inhibition of phospho-eIF4E blocks melanoma dedifferentiation and loss of melanocytic antigens. We next characterized the histology of melanomas derived from eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI transgenic mice. Upon inspection of the H&E-stained primary melanomas, while no marked morphological differences were observed, we noted a significant increase in melanin pigmentation in the eIF4EKI melanomas as compared with eIF4EWT melanomas (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). In addition, immunohistochemical staining for the melanoma marker S100 showed that the frequency of pigmented S100-positive melanoma cells was significantly higher in the eIF4EKI cohort compared with the eIF4EWT cohort (Figure 2B). Melanin pigmentation is tightly controlled by the microphthalmia-associated transcription factor (MITF), which is critical for the survival of pigmented cells and drives melanocyte differentiation (38). Dedifferentiated melanomas, characterized by a loss, or low expression, of MITF, have been associated with increased invasion and metastasis, therapeutic resistance, and reduced overall patient survival (27, 28). eIF4EKI melanomas expressed more MITF compared with eIF4EWT melanomas (Figure 2C). Moreover, the expression of 2 downstream melanocytic differentiation antigens, Melan-A (also known as MART-1) and GP100 (also known as Pmel17) (39, 40), was significantly increased in the eIF4EKI melanomas (Figure 2, D and E). Consistent with previous studies (37, 41, 42), Melan-A expression was virtually undetectable in most of the eIF4EWT melanomas (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2B). Melanomas harboring a 50% reduction in phospho-eIF4E (eIF4EHET) also showed increased Melan-A expression relative to eIF4EWT melanomas (Supplemental Figure 2B). In support of the clinical relevance of our findings, the expression of phospho-eIF4E was negatively correlated with the expression of Melan-A in patient-derived melanomas (Figure 2F). Human melanomas with a high overall expression of phospho-eIF4E had significantly lower expression or, in many patient samples, no Melan-A expression. Conversely, melanomas with low overall phospho-eIF4E expression showed intense Melan-A staining (Figure 2F). Intriguingly, in patient samples with regional phospho-eIF4E expression, the staining for phospho-eIF4E and that for Melan-A were mutually exclusive (Supplemental Figure 2C). Together, these data suggest that repressing the phosphorylation of eIF4E in melanoma results in a differentiated phenotype characterized by the retention of pigmentation and melanocytic antigens.

Figure 2 Phospho-eIF4E–deficient murine and human melanomas are more differentiated. (A) Representative eIF4EWT (n = 16) and eIF4EKI (n = 15) primary tumor histology with H&E staining. (B) Representative IHC images showing the expression of S100 (left) and the percentage of pigmented area in the S100-positive region (right) in the eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI tumors. (C) Representative Western blot of the indicated proteins in 4 eIF4EWT and 4 eIF4EKI melanomas (top left; see all blots in Supplemental Figure 12) with quantification of MITF level normalized to β-actin (bottom left and right). (D and E) Representative IHC images with scores showing the expression of Melan-A (D) and GP100 (E) in eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI melanomas. (F) Top: IHC images showing the expression of phospho-eIF4E and Melan-A in 2 representative tumors from a total of 29 patients with melanoma. One patient sample with high phospho-eIF4E expression (score > 2.5/5) and one patient sample with low phospho-eIF4E expression (score = 0.5–1/5) are shown. Bottom: IHC scoring of Melan-A in phospho-eIF4Ehi and phospho-eIF4Elo patient-derived melanomas. (G) Western blot analysis of the indicated proteins in human HBL melanoma cells stably expressing shCtrl and shMKNK1/2 (representative of n = 3). (A–E) Melanomas were resected on day 50. (A, D, and F) Scale bars: 2 mm. (B and E) Scale bars: 100 μm. (B–F) Number of biological replicates is indicated in each graph. (B and C) Two-sided unpaired t test. (D–F) Mann-Whitney test. All values are represented as mean ± SEM.

We next reasoned that blocking the activity of MNK1 and MNK2, the kinases that phosphorylate eIF4E, would reverse tumor cell plasticity in human melanoma cells. To test this, we used the invasive patient-derived melanoma cell line HBL, wherein we previously knocked down MKNK1 and MKNK2 using shRNAs (9). MKNK1/2 knockdown in HBL cells showed a reduced phospho-eIF4E level concomitant with increased pigmentation and MITF expression (Figure 2G). Silencing of MKNK1/2 in HBL cells also resulted in an induction of the melanogenic proteins tyrosinase, Tyrp-2, Melan-A, and GP100, as compared with their shRNA control counterparts (Figure 2G). Together, these data suggest that inhibition of the MNK1/2-eIF4E axis reverses melanoma plasticity toward a differentiated phenotype.

Phospho-eIF4E–deficient melanomas are less invasive through inhibition of NGFR. Melanomas that have undergone dedifferentiation, or phenotype switching, are characterized by a more invasive phenotype (27, 43–46). Having shown that the mice harboring more differentiated eIF4EKI melanomas also had decreased lymph node metastasis (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1E), we next wanted to recapitulate this phenotype in vitro. We derived murine melanoma cell lines, MDMel-WT and MDMel-KI, from two eIF4EWT (nos. 73 and 88) and two eIF4EKI (nos. 58 and 61) tumor-bearing animals, respectively. All cell lines were confirmed as PTEN negative (Ptenlox/lox) and Tyr::CreER positive, similar to D4M.3a murine melanoma cells previously derived from the eIF4EWT mouse model (41) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3, A and F). Characterization of these cell lines revealed distinct phenotypes. The MDMel-KI cell lines, which are phospho-eIF4E deficient, failed to invade as efficiently as the MDMel-WT cells (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3B), despite being more proliferative in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Notably, previous studies by our group showed that the MKNK1/2-knockdown HBL cells are less invasive compared with their shCtrl counterparts, similar to the phospho-eIF4E–deficient MDMel-KI phenotype (9).

Figure 3 Phospho-eIF4E–deficient melanoma cells resist phenotype switching via inhibiting NGFR mRNA translation. (A) Western blot analysis of the indicated proteins in murine melanoma cell lines MDMel-WT73, MDMel-KI61, D4M.3a, and B16-F10 (representative of n = 3). (B) Percent invasion of MDMel-KI61 cells relative to MDMel-WT73 cells (top) and representative images (bottom; original magnification, ×10; n = 3). Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (comparing all groups shown in Supplemental Figure 3B). (C) Representative immunofluorescence images showing the expression of NGFR in eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI tumors (day 50; top; n = 8 per group; scale bars: 30 μm) and the percentage of samples with high, medium, and low expression of NGFR from each group (bottom). (D) Top: Western blot analysis of NGFR expression in the murine melanoma cell lines MDMel-WT88, MDMel-WT73, MDMel-KI61, and MDMel-KI58 (representative of n = 3). Bottom: Fold change of Ngfr mRNA in MDMel-KI61 cells relative to MDMel-WT73 cells, normalized to m36B4 (Rplp0) as a reference gene (n = 4). Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (comparing all groups shown in Supplemental Figure 3F). (E) Polysome profiles of MDMel-WT and MDMel-KI cells (representative of n = 3). (F) Percentage of transcripts in each polysomal fraction quantified by quantitative real-time PCR (top) and representative image showing rRNAs and PCR-amplified cDNA fragments of the indicated targets (bottom; n = 3). Multiple unpaired 2-tailed t test. (G) Left: Percent invasion of MDMel-WT73 cells with Ngfr knockdown relative to the control group (top), and representative images (bottom; original magnification, ×10; see also Supplemental Figure 3G). One-way ANOVA. Right: Western blot confirming knockdown of NGFR (n = 3). (H) Left: Western blot analysis of the indicated proteins in DMSO- or SEL201-treated MDMel-WT cells. Right: Percent invasion of SEL201-treated cells relative to control (top), and representative images (bottom; original magnification, ×10; representative of n = 3). Two-sided unpaired t test. All values are represented as mean ± SD.

The data presented thus far support a previously unappreciated role for phospho-eIF4E in regulating melanoma plasticity exhibited as dedifferentiation/phenotype switching. A wealth of data suggests that the cell surface receptor NGFR serves as a molecular switch to promote melanoma dedifferentiation (29, 30, 32, 33). We show that eIF4EKI melanomas had decreased NGFR expression compared with the eIF4EWT tumors (Figure 3C). Consistent with previous findings (29, 33), the regions staining positive for NGFR were restricted to areas that were negative for Melan-A (Supplemental Figure 3E). Additionally, NGFR expression was also decreased in both MDMel-KI melanoma cell lines compared with the MDMel-WT cell lines (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3F). Although the Ngfr mRNA levels were 3- to 5-fold lower in the MDMel-KI cells (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3F), given the robust decrease of NGFR at the protein level and the crucial role of phospho-eIF4E in mRNA translation, we next determined whether NGFR expression could be under the translational control of phospho-eIF4E. We subjected our MDMel cell lines to polysome profiling, a technique used to separate efficiently translated mRNAs bound to heavy polysomes from poorly translated mRNAs in light polysomes (47). Representative polysome gradient profiles from MDMel-KI and MDMel-WT samples overlapped (Figure 3E), consistent with the role of phospho-eIF4E in regulating the translation of selective mRNAs, without altering global protein synthesis (7–10). Quantitative PCR analysis of RNA isolated from heavy- and light-polysome-bound fractions in MDMel-WT and MDMel-KI cells indicated that a lack of phospho-eIF4E led to a redistribution of Ngfr mRNAs from heavy (efficiently translated) to light (poorly translated) polysomes (Figure 3F). This is consistent with the notion that the phosphorylation of eIF4E bolsters the translation of Ngfr mRNA. Knockdown of Ngfr in the MDMel-WT cells significantly impaired cell invasion (Figure 3G), with no change in proliferation (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Furthermore, control over the regulation of NGFR expression, upstream of phospho-eIF4E, is MNK1/2 dependent. We show that pharmacologic inhibition of MNK1/2 using the small-molecule inhibitor SEL201 (9) decreased NGFR expression in MDMel-WT cells and inhibited their invasion (Figure 3H), without impairing proliferation (Supplemental Figure 3I). We further validated our findings in human melanoma cell lines. Using previously prepared heavy- versus light-polysome fractions (9), we showed that the translation of NGFR was inhibited in MKNK1/2-silenced human HBL cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). Similarly, SEL201 decreased NGFR and increased MITF expression in HBL and the invasive human melanoma cell line A375 (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Given the importance of NGFR-driven plasticity in drug-resistant melanoma cells (30, 48), we next tested whether blocking MNK1/2 would reverse phenotype switching in cells with acquired resistance to BRAF inhibition. We modeled this in 2 proliferative BRAF-mutant melanoma cell lines, SK-Mel-28 and WM164, through chronic exposure to the BRAF inhibitor vemurafenib (30, 48). Compared with invasive A375 cells, the SK-Mel-28 and WM164 cell lines expressed lower levels of NGFR and phospho-eIF4E, and showed increased MITF expression (Supplemental Figure 4C). However, following the acquisition of resistance, the SK-Mel-28R and WM164R vemurafenib-resistant cells proliferated more slowly and invaded better, along with increased expression of NGFR and phospho-eIF4E and decreased MITF level, compared with the parental cells (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). Treatment with SEL201 reversed the BRAF inhibitor–induced phenotype switch observed in SK-Mel-28R and WM164R, concomitantly with decreased invasion, decreased NGFR, and increased MITF expression (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). Finally, SEL201 significantly inhibited the growth of SK-Mel-28R and WM164R cells maintained in vemurafenib (Supplemental Figure 4H).

Together, our data indicate that repressing the MNK1/2-eIF4E axis suppresses melanoma dedifferentiation and invasion by decreasing NGFR protein expression.

Inhibition of phospho-eIF4E blocks proinflammatory cytokine secretion. Inflammation promotes dedifferentiation in melanoma, which in turn leads to an altered cytokine/chemokine profile (28–30, 34). Thus, we next monitored the expression of cytokines and chemokines present in the conditioned media harvested from eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI melanomas (Figure 4A). A set of secreted factors that are known to promote cancer cell invasion were found to be decreased in the eIF4EKI melanomas. These included angiopoietin-2 (ANGPT2), CCL2, CCL12, CCL5, IGFBP-2, IGFBP-6, IL-6, and MMP-9 (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5A). Many of these factors (angiopoietins, CCL2, CCL12, IGFBP-2, IGFBP-6) have never been thoroughly investigated in melanoma phenotype switching, but are represented in large-scale RNA-Seq analyses of genes associated with this process (45, 49, 50). Moreover, among these cytokines, many are linked with the expansion (such as IL-6), recruitment (such as CCL2, CCL12, and CCL5), and function (such as MMP-9) of immunosuppressive cells, such as myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) (51–53). Given the importance of CCL5 and IL-6 in inflammation and immune suppression, we used ELISA to verify that these factors were significantly repressed in the supernatants harvested from the eIF4EKI melanomas compared with the eIF4EWT melanomas (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Phospho-eIF4E–deficient melanomas have an altered secretome. (A) Schematic of the experimental design for the membrane-based cytokine arrays. (B) Representative images of the cytokine arrays showing the expression of secreted factors present in the conditioned medium derived from eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI primary melanoma cultures (n = 2 mice per genotype). (C) Concentration of CCL5 and IL-6 in the conditioned medium derived from the eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI primary melanoma cultures (n = 6 mice per genotype). (D) Fold change of the indicated mRNAs in MDMel-KI cells relative to MDMel-WT cells, normalized to m36B4 (Rplp0) as a reference gene (n = 3 for Igfbp6, n = 4 for Angptl4, n = 5 for the rest). Bottom: Zymography to assess MMP-9 activity in the conditioned medium of MDMel-WT and MDMel-KI cells (representative of n = 3). (E) Concentration of CCL5 in the conditioned medium of MDMel-WT and MDMel-KI cells (n = 3). (F) Percentage of transcripts in each polysomal fraction quantified by quantitative real-time PCR (n = 3). Multiple unpaired 2-tailed t test. (G) Representative image showing PCR-amplified cDNA fragments of the indicated targets (n = 3). The loading control (m36B4) is the same as for the data in Figure 3F, as the samples were run in parallel. (H) Fold change of indicated mRNAs in siNgfr-2–transfected (see Supplemental Table 4) MDMel-WT cells relative to the control group, normalized to m36B4 (Rplp0) (n = 3). (I) Correlation of the expression of indicated genes with the expression of NGFR (HTSeq [https://xenabrowser.net/datapages/?dataset=TCGA-SKCM.htseq_fpkm.tsv&host=https%3A%2F%2Fgdc.xenahubs.net&removeHub=https%3A%2F%2Fxena.treehouse.gi.ucsc.edu%3A443], fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads [FPKM]) in Genomic Data Commons (GDC) TCGA Melanoma data set (SKCM cohort, n = 477). Spearman rank-order. (C–E and H) Two-sided unpaired t test. (C) Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (D–H) Values represent the mean ± SD.

We next sought to uncover the molecular mechanisms underlying the differential expression of soluble factors from the eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI melanomas. First, we used our murine-derived melanoma cell lines, devoid or not of phospho-eIF4E, to interrogate the cellular source of the differentially regulated factors. While the expression of most of these factors was decreased at the mRNA level (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5B), CCL5 was decreased only at the protein level in the MDMel-KI cells, with no significant change in Ccl5 mRNA in comparison with the MDMel-WT cells (Figure 4, D and E). Similar to our results in MDMel cell lines, mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) devoid of phospho-eIF4E (KI-MEFs) (7) expressed less CCL5 protein by ELISA (Supplemental Figure 5C), although Ccl5 mRNA levels remained unchanged in comparison with WT-MEFs (Supplemental Figure 5E). Analysis of Ccl5 mRNAs in the polysomal fractions isolated from the MDMel-KI cells showed a significant shift of Ccl5 mRNAs from heavy- to light-polysome fractions (Figure 4, F and G). Similar polysome-profiling results revealed that the Ccl5 mRNAs were less efficiently translated in KI-MEFs compared with WT-MEFs (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Our data thus demonstrate that Ccl5 mRNA is a translational target of phospho-eIF4E.

As we have shown that phospho-eIF4E promoted melanoma phenotype switching via enhancement of the translation of Ngfr, we next asked whether the expression of the phospho-eIF4E–regulated cytokines/chemokines was also dependent on the expression of NGFR. To test this, we knocked down Ngfr in MDMel-WT cells using siRNA (siNgfr-2; Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 5F). The changes in cytokine/chemokine mRNA profile following Ngfr knockdown resembled those of the MDMel-KI cells. Such changes included the downregulation of Ccl2, Ccl12, Igfbp2, Mmp9, and an unexpected upregulation of Igfbp6 (Figure 4H). Angpt2 and Angptl4 remained unchanged, indicating that the expression of these two genes may not be directly regulated through NGFR. Additionally, the phospho-eIF4E–regulated cytokine/chemokine gene signature (ANGPT2, ANGPTL4, CCL2, IGFBP2, IGFBP6, IL6, and MMP9) was positively correlated with NGFR expression in the human data set of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) (Figure 4I). Finally, SEL201 treatment of MDMel-WT cells decreased CCL5 protein level (Supplemental Figure 5G) and faithfully recapitulated several of the profound changes in the cytokine/chemokine mRNA profile that we observed in the MDMel-KI cells (Supplemental Figure 5H).

Phospho-eIF4E supports an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. eIF4EKI melanomas show evidence of resisting phenotype switching, with (a) decreased NGFR expression, (b) repressed production of proinflammatory secreted factors, and (c) maintenance of Melan-A antigen expression, leading us to predict that suppressing phospho-eIF4E favors antitumor immunity. BRAFV600E/PTENnull/null murine melanomas have been characterized by the presence of immunosuppressive MDSCs and modest T cell infiltration (31, 54). Thus, this model can be used to assess the impact of melanomas lacking phospho-eIF4E on tumor immune cell infiltration. Immune phenotyping of eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI melanomas showed that the phospho-eIF4E–deficient melanomas were significantly more infiltrated with total CD3+ T cell and CD8+ cytotoxic T cell populations compared with eIF4EWT melanomas (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Importantly, the eIF4EKI melanomas showed higher intratumoral granzyme B–positive cell infiltrates, a marker of cytolytic action (Figure 5B). Consistent with the proinflammatory cytokine signature associated with eIF4EWT melanomas, these melanomas were more infiltrated with MDSCs compared with eIF4EKI melanomas (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6C). There were significantly fewer monocytic MDSCs (M-MDSCs) in the eIF4EKI melanomas compared with their control counterparts (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6C). Tumor outgrowth in our model was negatively correlated with the number of tumor-infiltrating T cells and positively correlated with MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 6C). No significant changes in dendritic cells or macrophages were found between the eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI melanomas (Supplemental Figure 6E). Overall, these data suggest an antitumor immune effect in the melanomas where eIF4E cannot be phosphorylated.

Figure 5 Phospho-eIF4E deficiency impairs melanoma immunosuppression. (A) Immune cell populations infiltrated into the melanomas from BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI mice (day 50). (B) Representative eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI tumor samples (day 50) with IHC staining for granzyme B (left; scale bars: 100 μm) and corresponding scores (right). (C) Schematic of ex vivo experimental designs. (D) Percentage IFN-γ–producing CD8+ cells, stimulated and cultured in the conditioned medium from eIF4EWT or eIF4EKI primary melanoma cultures (WT-CM, KI-CM) or regular medium for 72 hours. (E) MDSC inhibition of IFN-γ production in CD8+ T cells, cultured in WT-CM or KI-CM, relative to corresponding MDSC-free control group. (F–H) MDSC migration toward WT-CM, KI-CM, or regular medium (F); medium containing recombinant murine CCL5 (G); and WT-CM or KI-CM upon maraviroc (MVC; 100 nM) treatment (H). (I) Percent division of CD8+ T cells isolated from the iLNs of eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI tumor-bearing mice, cultured alone or with B16-F10 melanoma cells. One data point was excluded (Grubbs’ test). (J) Percent viability of B16-F10 cells cocultured with T cells from eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI tumor-bearing animals. See also Supplemental Figure 6I. (K) Percent viability of B16-F10 cells, silenced or not for Melan-A (siMlana-1; see Supplemental Table 4), cocultured with T cells from eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI tumor-bearing animals, relative to corresponding control groups. Number of biological replicates (mice) is indicated in each graph. For ex vivo assays (C–K), all tumor-bearing mice were sacrificed between days 35 and 38. (A and B) Two-sided unpaired t test. (D, F, and G) One-way repeated-measures (RM) ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (E and H–K) Two-way RM ANOVA with Šidák correction. All values are represented as mean ± SEM.

We hypothesized that the augmented CD8+ T cell influx and diminished presence of MDSCs in eIF4EKI melanomas might be functionally associated with the altered inflammatory signature identified in the conditioned medium harvested from the phospho-eIF4E–deficient melanomas (Figure 4B). To test this, we devised a number of ex vivo immune cell–based assays (Figure 5C). The ability of CD8+ T cells to produce IFN-γ was enhanced in the presence of eIF4EWT tumor–conditioned medium compared with normal culture medium (Figure 5D), an effect that was potentiated when conditioned medium obtained from the eIF4EKI melanomas was used (Figure 5D). There was no differential effect on the proliferation of CD8+ T cells cultured in the conditioned medium from eIF4EWT or eIF4EKI melanomas (Supplemental Figure 6F). Moreover, tumor-conditioned medium also promoted the migration of MDSCs ex vivo (Figure 5F). However, the migration of MDSCs and their ability to suppress CD8+ T cell function were both impaired under culturing conditions containing eIF4EKI melanoma–derived conditioned medium compared with eIF4EWT-conditioned medium (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6G). CCL5 is well known to promote the migration of MDSCs (55, 56). In our model, the addition of recombinant murine CCL5 to the culturing medium promoted MDSC migration, thus recapitulating the phenotype observed using eIF4EWT tumor–conditioned medium (Figure 5, F and G). Conversely, the CCR5 antagonist maraviroc, which blocks the CCL5/CCR5 axis, significantly decreased MDSC migration toward the eIF4EWT-conditioned medium (Figure 5H). Such an effect was not observed using the eIF4EKI-conditioned medium, which contained low CCL5 levels (Figure 5H). Together, these data suggest that the activation of the CCL5/CCR5 axis, regulated by phospho-eIF4E, is crucial for the recruitment and immunosuppressive function of MDSCs.

Additional important factors contributing to the lack of T cells in melanomas have been proposed, such as a low presence of tumor antigens, including Melan-A and GP100, in highly dedifferentiated melanomas (28, 29). Therefore, we hypothesized that the increased presence of CD8+ T cells and granzyme B–positive cells in the eIF4EKI melanomas may be a consequence of the retention of melanocytic antigens in these tumors. To test this, we isolated T cells from the draining iLNs of eIF4EWT or eIF4EKI tumor-bearing mice at a time point when iLN metastasis was detectable in both mouse cohorts (Figure 5C, right). CD8+ T cells isolated from the eIF4EKI lymph nodes were more proliferative compared with T cells isolated from the eIF4EWT lymph nodes, when cultured alone or with B16-F10 melanoma cells that express high levels of Melan-A and GP100 (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 6H). Furthermore, using an ex vivo CD8+ cytotoxicity assay, we showed that B16-F10 melanoma cells were more effectively killed when cultured with phospho-eIF4E–deficient eIF4EKI CD8+ T cells, compared with being cultured with WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 5J and Supplemental Figure 6I). The eIF4EKI CD8+ T cells were highly cytotoxic against the B16-F10 melanoma cells, as increasing the T cell/tumor cell ratio led to more robust tumor cell killing, while T cells isolated from the lymph nodes of non–tumor-bearing mice showed minor tumor cell killing (Figure 5J and Supplemental Figure 6I). Finally, knockdown of Melan-A in B16-F10 cells significantly decreased the tumor cell killing ability of eIF4EKI CD8+ T cells (Figure 5K and Supplemental Figure 6, J and K). These data suggest that the retention of Melan-A expression in eIF4EKI melanomas leads to their recognition and eradication by CD8+ T cells.

Tumor cell–extrinsic phospho-eIF4E regulates melanoma outgrowth, metastasis, and PD-L1 expression on dendritic cells and MDSCs. In our BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox eIF4EKI autochthonous mouse model of melanoma (Figure 1A), phospho-eIF4E is depleted in both the melanoma cells and the cells that constitute the tumor microenvironment (TME). To uncouple potential tumor-intrinsic and -extrinsic effects of phospho-eIF4E on melanoma outgrowth, we used the MDMel melanoma cells (Figure 3A), which can be injected into syngeneic immune-competent C57BL/6 mice (Figure 6A). MDMel-KI–derived melanomas, where only the tumor cells are devoid of phospho-eIF4E, showed a significant defect in tumor outgrowth compared with MDMel-WT–derived melanomas (Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 6 Tumor cell–intrinsic and –extrinsic phospho-eIF4E facilitates melanoma outgrowth and metastasis. (A, D, and G) Schematic of the experimental design. (B and C) Growth curve (B) and tumor weight (C, left; day 22) with representative pictures (C, right; scale bars: 5 mm) of MDMel-WT– and MDMel-KI–derived melanomas. (E and F) Growth curve (E) and tumor weight (F, left; day 21) with representative pictures (F, right; scale bars: 5 mm) of D4M.3a-derived melanomas in BLK6-WT and BLK6-KI mice. (H and I) Number of metastatic nodules (H, left) with representative pictures of India Ink–inflated lungs (H, right), and percentage of tumor area (I, left) with representative images of H&E-stained lung sections (I, right; scale bars: 4 mm), from BLK6-WT mice and BLK6-KI mice, after tail vein injection of LWT1 cells (day 21). (B and E) Two-way ANOVA. (C, F, H, and I) Two-sided unpaired t test. All values are represented as mean ± SEM.

Our observation that phospho-eIF4E–deficient CD8+ T cells isolated from the eIF4EKI lymph nodes proliferated better than their eIF4EWT counterparts (Figure 5I) hinted that phospho-eIF4E in nontumor cells may also contribute to melanoma outgrowth and metastasis. We therefore injected phospho-eIF4E–expressing D4M.3a and YUMMER1.7 melanoma cells, both derived from the BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox (eIF4EWT) model (41, 57), subcutaneously into syngeneic C57BL/6 (BLK6-WT) mice or phospho-eIF4E–deficient C57BL/6 eIF4ES209A/S209A (BLK6-KI) mice (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 7A). Both D4M.3a and YUMMER1.7 cells grew more slowly in BLK6-KI mice lacking phospho-eIF4E compared with the same cells grown in BLK6-WT mice (Figure 6, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Moreover, in an experimental model of lung metastasis (58), when we injected BRAFV600E-driven LWT1 murine melanoma cells into the tail vein of BLK6-WT mice or BLK6-KI mice, tumor burden was significantly decreased in the lungs of phospho-eIF4E–deficient mice (Figure 6, G–I).

From a therapeutic point of view, it is important to understand the impact of blocking the MNK1/2-eIF4E axis in nontumor cells of the immune microenvironment. A critical immune checkpoint receptor, PD-L1, has been reported to be under translational control in cancer cells (59, 60). Moreover, recent studies have demonstrated that PD-L1 expressed by dendritic cells (DCs) and MDSCs supports evasion from antitumor immunity (61–64). We thus tested whether suppression of the MNK1/2-eIF4E axis blocks the expression of PD-L1 on DCs and MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 8A). Immune phenotyping revealed that phospho-eIF4E–deficient DCs, present in eIF4EKI melanomas or eIF4EKI draining lymph nodes, expressed less PD-L1 compared with their eIF4EWT counterparts (Figure 7A). Using 2 different mouse models, we showed that DCs present in the melanomas and draining lymph nodes of mice treated with the MNK1/2 inhibitor SEL201 also expressed less PD-L1 (Figure 7, B and C). Moreover, ex vivo SEL201 treatment decreased PD-L1 expression on freshly extracted DCs (Figure 7D). Consistent with recent discoveries that blocking PD-L1 on DCs promotes T cell activation (61, 62), we showed that CD8+ T cells cocultured with phospho-eIF4E–deficient DCs (KI-DCs) were more activated (Figure 7E) and produced more IFN-γ (Figure 7F) compared with those cocultured with WT-DCs. Similarly, the PD-L1 expression on MDSCs was also significantly decreased by genetic and pharmacologic inhibition of phospho-eIF4E (Supplemental Figure 8, B–D). As expected, along with decreased PD-L1 expression, blocking the MNK1/2-eIF4E axis in MDSCs impaired their ability to suppress CD8+ T cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F).

Figure 7 The MNK1/2-eIF4E axis regulates PD-L1 expression on DCs. (A–C) PD-L1 expression on DCs in primary tumors (left) and draining iLNs (right) from BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI mice (A), vehicle- or SEL201-treated BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox eIF4EWT mice (B), and vehicle- or SEL201-treated BLK6-WT mice bearing YUMMER1.7-derived melanomas (C). (D) PD-L1 expression on DCs isolated from BLK6-WT mice and cultured ex vivo with or without SEL201 for 18 hours. (E and F) T cells were isolated from spleens of OT-1 mice and cocultured with OVA peptide–pulsed WT-DCs and KI-DCs for 72 hours. (E) Percentage CD25+CD44+ cells (left) and IFN-γ+CD44+ cells (right) out of CD8+ T cells. (F) IFN-γ expression on all CD8+ T cells (left) and IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells (right). See Supplemental Figure 8A for detailed experimental design. Number of biological replicates is indicated in each graph. Two-sided unpaired t test. All values are represented as mean ± SEM.

Together, these data suggest that the phosphorylation of eIF4E both in melanoma cells and in specific immune cells within the TME facilitates melanoma outgrowth and metastasis. Thus, the systemic inhibition of phospho-eIF4E, using a MNK1/2 inhibitor, could be therapeutically beneficial for patients with melanoma.

Inhibition of MNK1/2-mediated eIF4E phosphorylation sensitizes melanoma to immune checkpoint blockade, with increased intratumoral stem-like TCF1+PD-1+CD8+ T cells. Based on the data presented thus far, we propose that the protection of the eIF4EKI mice against melanoma was likely a combined effect of phospho-eIF4E deficiency in the melanoma cells, and also in the cells of the TME. Inadequate tumor T cell influx, increased expression of T cell exhaustion markers, elevated PD-L1 levels on DCs, MDSC tumor infiltration, phenotype plasticity, and dedifferentiation can all underpin resistance to immunotherapies such as anti–PD-1 (19, 64–66). Our data support the concept that inhibiting the phosphorylation of eIF4E reverses melanoma plasticity, increases CD8+ TILs, and decreases PD-L1 expression on DCs. We thus suggest a promising strategy to block phospho-eIF4E, using MNK1/2 inhibitors, to augment responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs).

To test this, BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox (eIF4EWT) melanomas were initiated, and when the melanomas were first visible, the mice were given SEL201 alone or in combination with an anti–PD-1 monoclonal antibody. Anti–PD-1 monotherapy alone did not significantly affect macroscopic melanoma outgrowth, metastasis, and the survival of animals (Figure 8, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 9, A–C), consistent with prior studies showing that this mouse model is insensitive to ICIs (54, 67). In contrast, SEL201 reduced both primary melanoma outgrowth and distant lymph node metastasis (Figure 8, A and C) and improved the survival of animals (Figure 8B). SEL201 administration in mice demonstrated robust circulating levels of drug (Supplemental Figure 9D) and on-target engagement, as shown by the repression of phospho-eIF4E expression in the melanomas (Supplemental Figure 9B). These data recapitulate our observations in the phospho-eIF4E–deficient BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox (eIF4EKI) mice, and further support the therapeutic benefits of blocking the MNK1/2-eIF4E axis (9, 59, 68–71). Importantly, the combined administration of SEL201 and anti–PD-1 monoclonal antibody significantly reduced primary melanoma growth and local and distant lymph node metastasis and increased the overall survival of tumor-bearing BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox mice compared with either of the therapies alone (Figure 8, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 9, A–C), without causing any overt toxicity (Supplemental Figure 9B). Moreover, in mice treated with SEL201 plus anti–PD-1, we observed increased CD103+ DCs in the draining lymph nodes (Figure 8D). CD103+ DCs prime tumor-specific CD8+ T cells by transporting antigens to regional lymph nodes, and are thus required for ICI-mediated antitumoral immune responses (72, 73).

Figure 8 MNK1/2 inhibitor sensitizes melanoma to anti–PD-1 immunotherapy. (A) Growth curve (left) and representative pictures (right, week 5) of melanomas in eIF4EWT mice given control (Vehicle+IgG), monotherapies (Vehicle+αPD-1, SEL201+IgG), or combination therapy (SEL201+αPD-1). (B) Kaplan-Meier curves showing overall survival of mice in each group. (C) Number of metastasis-positive cLNs per mouse with representative images of H&E-stained cLNs (scale bars: 100 μm) is presented for each group. (D) Percentage of CD103+ DCs out of non-B non-T cells in the iLNs from animals in each indicated group. (E) Relative plasma cytokine and chemokine levels in the control and combination therapy groups, detected by the MAGPIX multiplexing system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). (F and G) Melanoma growth (F, left), representative pictures (F, right; day 21), and Kaplan-Meier curves showing overall survival (G) of BLK6-WT mice bearing YUMMER1.7-derived melanoma, given the indicated treatments. (C–E) Mice were sacrificed after indicated treatment for 5 weeks. (F and G) See individual tumor growth in Supplemental Figure 11A. Number of biological replicates (mice) is indicated in each graph. (A and F) Two-way RM ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (C and D) Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (B and G) Log-rank test. All values represent the mean ± SEM.

Analysis of plasma cytokine and chemokine levels revealed that the robust antitumor effect of SEL201 combined with anti–PD-1 therapy was associated with enhanced peripheral antitumor immunity, characterized by a decrease in the immunosuppressive cytokine/chemokine signature, including IL-6, CCL2, and CCL5 (Figure 8E). Such a peripheral cytokine/chemokine signature might have prognostic value to predict responders to combination therapy with MNK1/2 inhibitors and immune checkpoint blockade. Although demonstrating a better antitumor response, the combination therapy led to a profound decrease in a subset of circulating cytokines that have been previously associated with immune-related adverse events due to immune checkpoint blockade (Supplemental Figure 9E and ref. 74). Furthermore, in contrast to the BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox eIF4EWT mice, the BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox eIF4EKI mice were sensitive to anti–PD-1 monotherapy, showing a marked inhibition in macroscopic tumor outgrowth (Supplemental Figure 9F).

Having shown improved outcomes in BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox mice treated with combined MNK1/2 inhibitor and anti–PD-1 therapy, we next tested our combination in 2 melanoma models reported to be more ICI responsive. We hypothesized that the efficacy of the MNK1/2 inhibitor plus anti–PD-1 combination therapy would be even more robust using a more immunogenic mouse model, and effective regardless of the genomic classification of melanoma. The YUMMER1.7 melanoma model is highly immunogenic and sensitive to anti–PD-1 monotherapy (57), with 10% of mice showing durable antitumor responses (Figure 8, F and G). Compared with the anti–PD-1 monotherapy, the combined effect of the MNK1/2 inhibitor SEL201 and anti–PD-1 reduced tumor growth by an additional 60% (Figure 8F), and improved overall survival (median 24 days vs. 37 days), with durable antitumor effects observed in 27% of treated mice (Figure 8G). Similarly, in the aggressive triple-WT B16-pdl1 melanoma model (75), we showed that combined MNK1/2 inhibition and anti–PD-1 resulted in augmented tumor control and significantly improved overall survival (Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 9 Combination of MNK1/2 inhibitor and anti–PD-1 immunotherapy increases specific intratumoral T cell subsets. (A and B) Melanoma growth (A, left), representative pictures (A, right; day 18), and Kaplan-Meier curves showing overall survival (B) of BLK6-WT mice bearing B16-pdl1–derived melanoma, given the indicated treatments. (C–E) Abundance of indicated immune cell populations in B16-pdl1–derived melanomas or draining iLNs of each treatment group. Mice were sacrificed at endpoint, indicated in B, with 1 mouse (Vehicle+αPD-1) removed from panel B because of a non–tumor-related death (see Supplemental Figure 11B). TIL, tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte. (A and B) See individual tumor growth in Supplemental Figure 11B. Number of biological replicates (mice) is indicated in each graph. (A) Two-way RM ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (B) Log-rank test. (C–E) Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. All values represent the mean ± SEM.

We next determined the impact of combined inhibition of MNK1/2 and anti–PD-1 therapy on T cell dysfunction in the TME, which remains a major clinical challenge. We focused on characterizing stem-like TCF1+PD-1+CD8+ T cells, a recently identified population of immune cells that are required for maintaining durable ICI-mediated tumor control (76, 77). We observed a profound increase in intratumoral TCF1+PD-1+CD8+ T cells in mice given SEL201 plus anti–PD-1 combination therapy compared with all other treatment arms (Figure 9C). Importantly, the tumor-infiltrating CD44+CD62L–CD8+ effector (and/or effector memory) T cells and CD44+CD62L+CD8+ central memory T cells were also more abundant in the combination therapy group (Figure 9D). Consistent with our observations in BRafCA/+/Ptenlox/lox treated mice (Figure 8D), CD103+ DCs increased in both tumors and draining lymph nodes following the combination therapy (Figure 9E). The results we obtained with SEL201 were recapitulated using the MNK1/2 inhibitor eFT508 (Supplemental Figure 10, A–E), which is in clinical trials (NCT03616834, NCT04261218, NCT04622007; ClinicalTrials.gov). Specifically, we observed a comparable increase in intratumoral TCF1+PD-1+CD8+ T cells in mice given eFT508 plus anti–PD-1 combination therapy (Supplemental Figure 10C), thus strengthening the translational impact of these findings.