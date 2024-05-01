Inhibiting the MNK1/2-eIF4E axis impairs melanoma phenotype switching and potentiates antitumor immune responses

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI181575

Melanomas commonly undergo a phenotype switch, from a proliferative to an invasive state. Such tumor cell plasticity contributes to immunotherapy resistance; however, the mechanisms are not completely understood and thus are therapeutically unexploited. Using melanoma mouse models, we demonstrated that blocking the MNK1/2-eIF4E axis inhibited melanoma phenotype switching and sensitized melanoma to anti–PD-1 immunotherapy. We showed that phospho-eIF4E–deficient murine melanomas expressed high levels of melanocytic antigens, with similar results verified in patient melanomas. Mechanistically, we identified phospho-eIF4E–mediated translational control of NGFR, a critical effector of phenotype switching. Genetic ablation of phospho-eIF4E reprogrammed the immunosuppressive microenvironment, exemplified by lowered production of inflammatory factors, decreased PD-L1 expression on dendritic cells and myeloid-derived suppressor cells, and increased CD8+ T cell infiltrates. Finally, dual blockade of the MNK1/2-eIF4E axis and the PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint demonstrated efficacy in multiple melanoma models regardless of their genomic classification. An increase in the presence of intratumoral stem-like TCF1+PD-1+CD8+ T cells, a characteristic essential for durable antitumor immunity, was detected in mice given a MNK1/2 inhibitor and anti–PD-1 therapy. Using MNK1/2 inhibitors to repress phospho-eIF4E thus offers a strategy to inhibit melanoma plasticity and improve response to anti–PD-1 immunotherapy.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2021;131(8):e140752. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140752

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(9):e181575. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181575

The authors recently became aware that in the legend for Figure 1D, the sample number was incorrect. In addition, in Figure 3G, the loading control was incorrectly labelled. Finally, there were errors in the figure legends for the supplemental figures. The correct legend for Figure 1D and figure panel for Figure 3G appear below. The HTML and PDF versions of the article and supplemental material have been updated online.

(D) Percentages (left) and representative images (right) of Ki67-positive melanoma cells in eIF4EWT and eIF4EKI primary melanoma sections (day 50; n = 8 per genotype; scale bars: 50 μm).

The authors regret the errors.