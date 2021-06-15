Huntington’s disease mice and human brain tissue exhibit increased G3BP1 granules and TDP43 mislocalization

Characterization of HD and control CSF extracellular vesicles. Because EV-packaged miRNAs distributed via the CSF can alter gene expression (9) and have potential to serve as biomarkers (30), we investigated whether differential miRNA packaging into CSF EVs occurs to alter the miRNA profile of patients with HD compared with unaffected individuals. EVs were isolated by membrane affinity column centrifugation from 10 HD patient and 10 control CSF samples, and RNA contents extracted for miRNA sequencing. CSF samples, provided through HDClarity, were acquired by lumbar puncture (see Methods). Patient demographic characteristics are summarized in Table 1. Given that the profile of CSF miRNAs varies between vesicular and nonvesicular fractions, and that the distribution of their mode of transport can differ between normal and pathological conditions (31, 32), we employed a membrane affinity-based approach to isolate miRNAs from CSF EVs, which ensures that nonvesicular CSF miRNAs are washed out prior to final elution. To characterize the size distribution of the EV fractions collected, we performed fluorescent nanoparticle tracking analysis (F-NTA) on a subset of 5 HD and control CSF samples. This NTA method prevents the inclusion of protein aggregates, membrane fragments, and background particles present in heterogeneous biofluid samples. Each sample was measured in triplicate, and videos of data collection (Supplemental Videos 1–20; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140723DS1) were analyzed to give the mean, mode, and estimated concentration for each particle size (Supplemental Figure 1). Because EV subtypes are generally characterized by size, and the CSF is likely to contain a heterogeneous mixture of EVs, we analyzed EV particle concentration by EV size increments of 25 nm. We did not detect a significant difference in concentration of any EV size subtype between HD and control CSF samples (Figure 1A). Similarly, we did not detect a significant difference in mode diameter size, or overall particle concentration (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Characterization of CSF EV concentration and size using NTA. (A) A subset of CSF samples (n = 5 HD, 5 control) was used to determine the size distribution of EVs using F-NTA. CSF EV particle concentration was characterized by EV size subgroups in increments of 25 nm (2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test, P > 0.05), as well as by (B) mode size (Student’s t test, unpaired, 2-tailed, P > 0.05), and (C) concentration (Student’s t test, unpaired, 2-tailed, P > 0.05). Data are representative of 1 independent experiment performed in triplicate with 5 HD and 5 control samples. Error bars depict mean ± SEM.

Table 1 Clinical features of patient CSF samples used for EV miRNA extraction and next generation sequencing studies

Cerebrospinal fluid extracellular vesicles from patients with HD contain miRNAs that target SG-associated genes. During the miRNA Library Kit construction process, each individual miRNA molecule was tagged with a Unique Molecular Index (UMI). Following sequencing and trimming, reads were analyzed for the presence of UMIs and an average of approximately 10 million reads was generated per mapped sample. Differential expression analysis of the HD versus control samples was carried out using DESeq2. We did not detect any statistically significant differences after correcting for multiple comparisons using the Benjamini-Hochberg method. A subsequent sample size analysis (33) was carried out using a coefficient of variation estimated from this DESeq2 differential expression analysis, which suggested that 143 samples per group would be needed to observe significant differences of about a 2-fold change in expression. This calculation suggested a limitation in the ability to identify statistically significant expression changes. However, we sought to investigate the potential functional relevance of the CSF EV miRNAs detected in our studies by overlapping the predicted gene targets of the miRNAs detected in CSF EVs with a publicly available data set of genes that are differentially expressed (DEGs) in the prefrontal cortex of patients with HD (34), a brain region proximal to the CSF which has the potential to serve as the recipient of CSF EV cargo. Our reasoning here is that miRNAs in the CSF may be coming from different cell types and thus some miRNAs could be very highly expressed in locally released EVs to impart biology in close-proximity target cells, all the while being undetectable from bulk CSF isolation.

Previous studies have integrated miRNA and mRNA expression profiles to better understand miRNA–mRNA interactions in specific biological contexts (35, 36). Similarly, using the results from the DESeq2 differential expression analysis of CSF EV miRNAs, we generated a list of 22 differential miRNAs (Supplemental Table 1) with a P value less than 0.05 before correcting for multiple comparisons, and another list of 59 miRNAs (Supplemental Table 2) with log2FC values larger than a magnitude of 2 (81 miRNAs total) (Figure 2A). We next performed a target analysis on the 81 miRNAs and generated a list of predicted mRNA targets. The list of mRNA targets was then overlapped with a data set of DEGs from the prefrontal cortex of patients with HD (34), and the number of targets ranged from 72 to 2509 DEGs for each miRNA. Since the expression level of a miRNA is negatively correlated to the expression level of its target gene, we filtered out miRNAs whose fold changes were not the inverse of their target genes 50% or more of the time. This resulted in a list of 41 miRNAs that target DEGs in the HD prefrontal cortex, and whose differential expression in HD CSF EVs is negatively correlated to at least 50% of their prefrontal cortex DEG targets (Supplemental Table 3, GO enrichment analysis of predicted gene targets in Supplemental Table 4). A high number of the miRNAs targeted the SG gene G3BP1, which is a key SG nucleator, acting as the molecular switch that triggers phase separation during SG formation (27). Therefore, we used this filtering approach to evaluate whether SG-related genes are targets of these miRNAs detected in CSF EVs. In the context of SG component regulation, miRNAs may either directly repress the translation of SG mRNAs, or indirectly induce the translation of SG mRNAs by silencing upstream negative regulators of SG components. We asked whether SG genes are significantly enriched in the list of gene targets belonging to these 41 miRNAs, and found that 120 of 4689 CSF EV miRNA gene targets belong to the list of 464 mammalian SG genes (18), which is significantly higher than expected by chance (P = 0.002) (Figure 2B). G3BP1 was one of the SG genes that fit these criteria and is upregulated in the HD prefrontal cortex, together with other SG genes including TIAL1, FUS, and various hnRNP RNA binding proteins (Table 2). Of note, one of the 41 miRNAs was miR-1322, identified as a potential prodromal biomarker for HD in CSF samples containing both vesicular and extravesicular miRNAs (37). The majority of miR-1322 binding sites are located in their targets’ coding domain sequences (CDS), many of which code for polyglutamine repeats, and include HTT (38). Overall, these results suggest that miRNAs packaged in vesicles may serve as regulators of stress response genes. As an initial step to validate whether they do indeed target G3BP1, we investigated whether miRNA overexpression is sufficient for the inhibition of G3BP1-positive granules in vitro.

Figure 2 EV miRNAs in the CSF of patients with HD target SG-related mRNAs that are differentially expressed in the prefrontal cortex of patients with HD. (A) Workflow used to identify CSF EV miRNAs with likelihood of functional relevance based on overlap with RNA sequencing data from the prefrontal cortex of patients with HD (34). (B) Overlap of 4689 CSF EV mRNA targets and 464 mammalian SG genes (74) is significantly higher than what is expected based on a genome larger than 21,000 genes (P < 0.002 using Fisher’s exact test).

Table 2 Selected SG genes that are differentially expressed in the prefrontal cortex of patients with HD

G3BP1 protein levels and G3BP1-positive granule density are reduced in 293T cells with the overexpression of miRNAs that are predicted to target G3BP1. To determine whether the miRNAs predicted to target G3BP1 could in fact regulate mRNA and protein expression of G3BP1, we tested sets of miRNA mimics in human immortalized 293T cells. The 293T cells have a high transfection efficiency and are commonly employed to investigate SG dynamics in vitro (39). The filtered CSF EV miRNAs obtained from patient CSF were ranked based on predicted strength of miRNA repression on G3BP1, or G3BP1 seed strength, using TargetScan and miRmap (40, 41). We created a composite list of ranked miRNAs with highest seed strength toward G3BP1 (Figure 3 and Table 3) and selected the following miRNAs to carry out transfection studies in vitro: 4 miRNAs that were upregulated (Set 1: miR-6129, miR-4725-3p, miR-4700-5p, miR-449a) and 3 that were downregulated (Set 2: miR-605-3p, miR-4476, and miR-1322) in HD CSF EVs. There is evidence that combinatorial miRNA overexpression can achieve greater specificity and minimize off-target effects (42, 43). Therefore, to test the effect of these miRNAs on G3BP1 protein expression, we overexpressed locked nucleic acid (LNA) miRNA mimics in the 293T cells using a combinatorial approach. 293T cells were transfected with either a negative control miRNA, Set 1 miRNAs, or Set 2 miRNAs, and protein expression was evaluated by Western analysis. Protein expression of G3BP1 was significantly reduced in Set 1–treated cells (P = 0.0190, Supplemental Figure 2, A and B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material), and trended lower in cells treated with Set 2 but was not statistically significant, potentially because these 3 mRNAs had a lower combined G3BP1 seed strength compared with the miRNA cocktail consisting of 4 miRNAs. Although protein loading levels were normalized to total protein load, as an additional control we measured hnRNPA2/B1 protein expression, which was not predicted to be a cotarget of the miRNA cocktail based on seed strength scores. Indeed, hnRNPA2/B1 protein expression did not change with miRNA treatment (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C–E). To investigate the temporal dynamics mediated by Set 1 miRNAs, we used 293T cells that express G3BP1 as a fusion protein with GFP (293T-G3BP1-GFP; ref. 44) and monitored overall GFP signal using the Incucyte S3 imaging system over a period of 36 hours in the presence of the set of microRNA mimics with the strongest effect (Set 1) or nontargeting miRNA negative control. Cells transfected with the Set 1 miRNA mimics had significantly lower G3BP1-GFP levels at the 11, 12, 15, 17, and 25 hour time points when compared with cells transfected with the nontargeting miRNA negative control (P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Of note, there were small frame shifts in the imaging plane that resulted in a small population of cells not being imaged repeatedly, which could explain the difference in statistical significance between time points. We also performed an ordinary 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison, which showed significant differences at all time points after 6 hours (P < 0.0001).

Figure 3 Selection of G3BP1-targeting miRNAs for overexpression studies in HEK293T cells. Workflow of miRNA ranking, and selection, based on predicted strength of miRNA repression on G3BP1, or G3BP1 seed strength.

Table 3 Ranked list of selected miRNAs with context++ and miRmap scores

We hypothesized that treatment with the Set 1 miRNA cocktail would result in lower SG seed formation (45) and thus decrease SG density upon cellular stress induction. SGs can be induced in mammalian cells as a result of sodium arsenite treatment, a form of oxidative stress (46, 47). To test whether the miRNA cocktail treatments have an effect on SG formation in vitro, we repeated the transfection experiments in 293T cells using both sets of miRNA mimics and subjected them to sodium arsenite treatment to induce SG formation, detected by immunofluorescence with an antibody against G3BP1. To quantitate SGs in 3D space, we employed a masking method using the Imaris software that allowed for the detection of punctate structures over diffuse background signal. Specifically, the Imaris surface rendering tool was used to create a mask of G3BP1 SGs in vitro (Figure 4A). Stressed cells that were treated with the 4-miRNA cocktail in Set 1 had a significantly lower SG density (P = 0.0026) compared with cells transfected with a negative control miRNA. Similarly, stressed cells treated with the 3-miRNA cocktail in Set 2 also had a significantly lower SG density compared with the negative control treated cells (P = 0.0294) (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3). These findings suggest that miRNAs identified in CSF EVs can modulate G3BP1 expression and associated G3BP1 granule biology, and that SG formation in HD may be dysregulated.

Figure 4 Quantitation of G3BP1 SGs using the Imaris 3D masking method. (A) SGs were induced in vitro with SA treatment, and detected by immunofluorescence with an antibody against G3BP1 (green). The Imaris surface rendering tool was used to detect G3BP1 SG puncta (gray). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Using in vitro–induced SGs, parameters were set for the detection of G3BP1 granules in brain tissue. Z stacks were obtained at a thickness of 0.5 μm per slice, and analyzed using the surface rendering tool for quantitation of G3BP1 puncta. The number of puncta was normalized to the number of nuclei (DAPI) per frame. (C) The same pipeline was applied to detect G3BP1 granules in brain tissue, allowing for the quantitation of G3BP1 puncta and not diffuse G3BP1 background signal. Original magnification ×100.

Figure 5 G3BP1-mediated stress granule induction is regulated by miRNAs in 293T cells treated with sodium arsenite. (A) G3BP1 immunofluorescence (green) of unstressed cells and cells stressed with sodium arsenite (SA). Cells were transfected with either a negative control miRNA (Neg. control), a 3-miRNA cocktail (Set 1), or a 4-miRNA cocktail (Set 2) (n = 3 per condition). Scale bar: 40 μm. (B) Quantitation of SG density (normalized to DAPI-stained nuclei) in both stressed and unstressed conditions suggests that treatment with SA resulted in a significant SG density increase within each condition (2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparison test, *P < 0.0001; **P = 0.0283; ***P = 0.0025). Furthermore, SG density is significantly decreased in Set 1 and Set 2 treated cells compared with cells treated with the negative control miRNA (2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparison test, #P = 0.0026; ##P = 0.0294). Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments and analysis was done using 3 frames per condition, per replicate (n = 3 for each set). Error bars depict mean ± SEM.

Increased G3BP1 SG density and immunoreactivity in the R6/2 mouse cortex and hippocampus. Based on our finding that G3BP1 is a target of CSF EVs from patients with HD, the notion that HD induces a form of chronic stress, and that SGs have been detected in other neurodegenerative diseases using established SG markers (29, 48, 49), we investigated whether G3BP1-associated granules are present as a consequence of chronic mutant HTT expression in vivo. We evaluated whether G3BP1 granule formation could be detected in brain tissue from 12-week-old R6/2 mice, which express a transgene encoding human amino terminal exon1 and have a rapidly progressing phenotype (50). First, to quantitate granules in 3D space, we employed a masking method using the Imaris surface rendering tool as above using SA-induced SGs in 293T cells (Figure 4A) and developed the parameters to detect G3BP1 granules in brain tissue (Figure 4, B and C), allowing for the quantitation of G3BP1 puncta and not diffuse G3BP1 background. Using this method on 12-week-old R6/2 mouse brain sections, localization and intensity of the G3BP1 protein and granule density were evaluated by immunofluorescence and confocal microscopy. A statistically significant increase in G3BP1 immunoreactivity and granule density was detected in the cortex (P = 0.021 and 0.001, respectively; Figure 6, A–C), and of granule density in region CA1 of the hippocampus (P = 0.028; Figure 6, D–F). We did not detect any significant differences in G3BP1 staining or density in the striatum at the 12- or 8-week time points (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5).

Figure 6 Increased G3BP1 granule density in the 12-week R6/2 cortex and hippocampus. (A and D) G3BP1 immunoreactivity (green) is higher in the R6/2 cortex and hippocampus CA1 region compared with the nontransgenic controls (boxed in red). Images shown are the same. (B and E) High magnification images of cortical and hippocampal CA1 regions suggest that G3BP1 immunoreactivity varies between neural cell subtypes. (C) G3BP1 granule density and G3BP1 immunoreactivity are significantly higher in the R6/2 cortex (Student’s t test, unpaired, 2-tailed, *P = 0.0014; **P = 0.0210), calculated using Imaris image analysis software surface tool and CellProfiler, respectively, and normalized to the number of nuclei per frame (DAPI in blue). (F) The same analysis was used to analyze the CA1 region of the hippocampus (boxed in red in D), which led to the detection of significantly higher granule density in the R6/2 (Student’s t test, unpaired, 2-tailed, ***P = 0.0285), but not G3BP1 immunoreactivity. Immunofluorescence was repeated at least 3 times and quantitation was done for representative samples from each group using 4 frames per mouse brain (n = 3 R6/2; 4 NT). Error bars depict mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 500 μm (A); 10 μm (B, D); 200 μm (C).

Because HTT aggregation has been implicated in the fibrillation of the SG marker TIA1 in R6/2 hippocampus (51, 52), we assessed the potential colocalization of G3BP1-positive granules with HTT at 12 weeks. We first tested the EM48 antibody, which recognizes HTT inclusions (53), but did not detect G3BP1 colocalization with EM48-positive nuclear inclusions (Supplemental Figure 6A). However, we detected modest degrees of fluorophore colocalization between G3BP1 and HTT with 3B5H10 (which recognizes monomeric and small oligomeric polyQ species of mutant HTT, ref. 54), 5490 (which recognizes wild type and mutant HTT, ref. 55), and the polyQ antibody 1C2 (which preferentially binds expanded polyQs, refs. 56, 57) (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). To confirm that the observed increase in G3BP1 immunoreactivity in R6/2 cortex and hippocampus is not due to a nonspecific increase in antibody binding due to the tissue preparation and fixation methods, we investigated the immunoreactivity of the RNA binding protein hnRNPA2/B1 (58) based on our observations that its immunoreactivity is decreased in the R6/2 hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 7) and find that hnRNPA2/B1 immunoreactivity is not higher in the R6/2 brain. Lastly, because it has been suggested that G3BP2, a G3BP1 homolog expressed in mouse brain, also contributes to the formation of SGs (59, 60), we evaluated whether G3BP2 is involved in SG pathology in the R6/2 brain. Using the same analyses, we did not detect G3BP2-positive granular structures in R6/2 or nontransgenic brains (Supplemental Figure 8), suggesting that G3BP1 and G3BP2 might not be functionally redundant in in vivo SG formation. Overall, these results point toward stress-induced G3BP1-SG formation in R6/2 HD mouse cortex and hippocampus and a potential association with HTT.

Increased G3BP1-specific SG density in the superior frontal cortex of patients with HD. We next investigated whether a G3BP1 phenotype is detected in human HD patient brain tissue. While HD neurodegeneration is most overt in the striatum, neuronal loss has also been detected in other areas, including pyramidal projection neurons of the cortex (61). Topologically selective cortical changes are thought to explain some of the clinical heterogeneity among patients (62, 63), with the superior frontal and parietal cortices exhibiting the highest overall cortical loss (62), suggesting that these regions might be especially vulnerable to mutant HTT-mediated cellular stress. We therefore investigated G3BP1 pathology in the superior frontal and parietal cortices, as well as hippocampus, based on pyramidal neurons being one of the principal cell types of this region and the fact that memory dysfunction is a clinical feature of HD (64).

First, we examined the superior frontal and parietal cortices, and the hippocampus of 2 HD (pathological grade 2, which designates initial gross striatal atrophy, ref. 45) and 2 control postmortem brains (Table 4). We observed high G3BP1 immunoreactivity in the HD patient brains (Supplemental Figures 9–12), particularly in the superior frontal cortex, where overall neuronal loss is also highest (62). We repeated the G3BP1 granule analysis performed in the R6/2 mice in 6 HD (pathological grade 3) and 6 control superior frontal cortex postmortem samples (Table 4). We found a statistically significant G3BP1 granule density increase in the superior frontal cortex of HD brains compared with controls (P = 0.008), suggesting that this brain region is particularly reactive to cellular stress in HD (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figures 13–15). Because SGs are compositionally diverse and their components depend on the type of stress the cell is exposed to (45), we investigated the colocalization of G3BP1-positive granules with other SG markers.

Figure 7 Increased G3BP1 granule density in the superior frontal cortex of HD human brain. G3BP1 (in green) granules were immunostained, their density calculated using Imaris image analysis software surface tool, and granules normalized to the number of nuclei per frame (DAPI in blue). (A and B) G3BP1 granule density is significantly higher in the superior frontal cortex of HD brains (grade 3) compared with controls (Student’s t test, unpaired, 2-tailed, *P = 0.0085). Data are representative of 6 HD and 6 control human brain samples, and quantitation was done using 3 frames per sample (n = 6, n = 3). (C) Costaining of SG markers G3BP1 and eIF3eta (red) in the superior frontal cortex demonstrates colocalization in an HD case compared with control. Data are representative of 2 HD and 2 control samples (n = 2). Error bars depict mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 20 μm (A); 10 μm (C).

Table 4 Patient brain tissue samples

We first tested TIA1 antibodies. However, were not able to detect TIA1 staining in vivo as has been described for ALS tissue (65, 66). We found that some G3BP1 granules colocalize with the translation initiation factor and SG marker eIF3eta (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 16), which colocalizes with poly(GR) dipeptide repeat protein in the brains of c9FTD/ALS patients (49) and supports the identification of the G3BP1 granules as SGs. This colocalization is not present in all cases, which could indicate that each of these markers represents a different SG subtype under mutant HTT-mediated cellular stress, and that in vivo SGs may assemble via more than just one canonical mechanism. TDP43 is a predominantly nuclear SG-associated RBP that is mislocalized to the cytoplasm and recruited to cytoplasmic SGs upon stress induction (67), and its cytoplasmic mislocalization has been implicated as a key pathogenic feature in neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) (68). To determine whether the G3BP1 granule phenotype shows colocalization with cytoplasmic TDP43, we costained human superior frontal cortex samples with G3BP1 and TDP43 (Figure 8A). Intriguingly, while TDP43 staining remained largely nuclear in cells from control brain tissue, we observed mislocalized TDP43 in HD tissues that are immunoreactive for G3BP1, suggesting that TDP43 pathology characteristic of ALS/FTD also occurs in HD, particularly under conditions of stress leading to formation of G3BP1 SGs in neurons. Colocalization of G3BP1 and TDP43 was not detected.

Figure 8 SG-associated protein TDP43 is mislocalized to the cytoplasm in the superior frontal cortex of HD human brain, and the P body marker DCP1a does not colocalize with G3BP1. (A) The nuclear RBP TDP43 (red) was detected in the cytoplasm of cells that are immunoreactive for G3BP1 (green), in the superior frontal cortex of patients with HD. Comparatively, the localization of TDP43 in cells from control patient brains was largely nuclear. (B) DCP1a (red), a P body marker, was not found to colocalize with G3BP1 (green) puncta. (C) Imaris SPOT analysis of G3BP1 and DCP1a puncta was done using the Imaris software. Neurons were identified by MAP2-positive staining (gray mask), and the location of G3BP1 (in green) and DCP1a (in red) puncta was determined within the neuronal cytoplasm. Data are representative of 3 HD and 3 control human brain samples (n = 3). Scale bars: 10 μm (A); 3 μm (B, C).

Processing bodies (P bodies) are membraneless organelles that form through liquid–liquid phase separation. Unlike SGs, they are enriched with factors related to mRNA degradation and decay (69). Previous work has shown that the assembly of SGs and P bodies is regulated independently by different pathways, and that they can physically interact under certain stresses (69, 70). To our knowledge, the cellular localization of G3BP1 SGs relative to P bodies has not been investigated in the human HD brain. We costained for G3BP1 and the P body–specific protein decapping enzyme subunit 1a (DCP1a) in the human superior frontal cortex (Figure 8B) and found that DCP1a and G3BP1 granules do not colocalize with each other. However, they were observed in close proximity to each other within MAP2-positive neurons (Figure 8C), suggestive of potential interactions within the cytoplasm.

Mutant HTT and G3BP1 each interact with the SG-associated cell cycle associated protein 1 (CAPRIN1) in vitro under thapsigargin-mediated ER stress (71). We costained for G3BP1 and CAPRIN1 in the human HD cortex, and found that while CAPRIN1 granules were present in G3BP1-positive cells, CAPRIN1 did not colocalize with G3BP1 in 3D space (Supplemental Figure 17). This discordance can be explained by the fact that the earlier study was done in vitro and used an exogenous ER stressor, which may not adequately represent the mechanism involved in the formation of G3BP1 granules in the brains of patients with HD.

Cells highly immunoreactive to G3BP1 display pyramidal neuron features. Pyramidal cell loss is detected in various cortical regions in human HD, including the superior frontal cortex (62), the region where we observed a significant increase in G3BP1 density. It has been proposed that pyramidal neurons residing in the deep layers of the cortex, which project directly to the striatum, are selectively vulnerable to mutant HTT-mediated toxicity (72). While G3BP1 appears to be widely expressed throughout the HD brain, a subgroup of cells demonstrates higher G3BP1 immunoreactivity. These cells have pyramid-shaped cell bodies, are immunoreactive for the pyramidal neuron marker Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase 2 (CaMK2) and are primarily located in the cortical ribbon of the cortex and areas CA1/CA2/CA3 of the hippocampus (Figure 9). These findings suggest that pyramidal neurons might be especially vulnerable to cellular stress in HD.

Figure 9 Highly immunoreactive G3BP1-positive cells have pyramid-shaped cell bodies and express CaMK2. Costaining of G3BP1 (green) and the pyramidal neuron marker CaMK2 (red), as well as cell morphology, suggest that cells with high-density G3BP1-positive granules are likely to be pyramidal neurons. This pattern of reactivity was observed for HD and control cases. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Data are representative of 2 HD and 2 control samples. Scale bar: 20 μm.

Taken together, these findings show that CSF EV miRNAs from patients with HD are enriched for targeting the SG nucleator G3BP1, and that a subset of these miRNAs modulate G3BP1 protein expression and G3BP1 granule density in vitro. Additionally, our results show aberrant G3BP1-specific pathology in HD mice and human brain tissue, and cytoplasmic mislocalization of TDP43 in G3BP1-positive cells. Overall, our findings suggest that SG dynamics might play a role in the pathophysiology of HD.