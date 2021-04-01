UDP-glucose and P2Y14 receptor amplify allergen-induced airway eosinophilia

P2Y 14 R is selectively required for pathologic features in protease-mediated models of asthma. Allergic responses to inhaled allergens consist of 2 phases. In the first phase, allergen-specific, naive CD4+ T cells in lung-draining lymph nodes (LNs) differentiate into T helper type 2 (Th2) effector cells and undergo clonal expansion (recently reviewed in ref. 14). In the second phase, inhalation of the same allergen triggers recruitment of the allergen-specific effector CD4+ T cells to the lung, their release of signature cytokines, and consequent airway inflammation. Previous work has shown that administration of a highly purified protein such as ovalbumin (OVA) into the airway leads to immunotolerance, whereas including an adjuvant with that protein overcomes tolerance and drives adaptive immunity (15). Toll-like receptor (TLR) ligands and proteases can each function as adjuvants to promote allergic sensitization through the airway, although these 2 classes of compounds act through different innate immune signaling pathways and give rise to distinct forms of allergic airway disease (13). To determine if the interaction of UDP-sugars with P2Y 14 R contributes to disease features in either of these general models of asthma, we sensitized wild-type C57BL/6J mice and genetically matched P2ry14–/– mice by airway administrations of the test allergen OVA alone, or OVA mixed together with LPS, the cysteine protease papain (PAP), or a protease complex prepared from Aspergillus oryzae (ASP) (13). One week after the second of 2 such sensitizations, the animals were challenged by exposure to an aerosolized solution of OVA without adjuvant (Figure 1A). As expected from previous studies (13, 16), wild-type mice sensitized to OVA alone did not develop inflammation upon subsequent exposure to the allergen (Figure 1B). By contrast, when LPS was used as an adjuvant, the mice developed robust neutrophilia, along with modest eosinophilia. Animals sensitized using either PAP or ASP as the adjuvant developed strong eosinophilia, but relatively weak neutrophilia. Compared with wild-type animals, P2ry14–/– mice had markedly and significantly reduced eosinophilia in both the ASP/OVA and PAP/OVA models of asthma. No genotype-specific differences in eosinophils were seen when animals were sensitized through the peritoneum, using aluminum hydroxide (alum) as the adjuvant (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140709DS1). Together, these findings demonstrate that P2Y 14 R selectively promotes airway eosinophilia in protease-mediated models of asthma.

Figure 1 P2ry14 is required for airway eosinophilia and AHR in protease-mediated models of asthma. (A) Timeline showing allergic sensitization, challenge, and harvest of C57BL/6J wild-type and genetically matched P2ry14–/– (KO) mice in LPS- and protease-mediated (ASP and PAP) models of asthma. (B) Airway inflammation at 48 hours after allergen challenge in wild-type mice (gray rectangles) and P2ry14–/– mice (white rectangles) previously sensitized using the indicated adjuvant. Shown are mean values ± SEM (n = 12–17 per group, except for nontreated or OVA-only-treated groups, where n = 3). (C) Airway resistance (R) measurements in OVA-challenged mice previously sensitized using OVA only, ASP/OVA, or LPS/OVA. Mean (± SEM) values are shown (n = 10) for baseline (B) and after administration of the indicated doses of methacholine. Results shown are from a single experiment, representative of 2. ND, not detectable. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001; NS, not significant; analyzed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (D) Concentrations of IL-5 and IL-13 in BALF after OVA challenge in ASP/OVA asthma model. (E) Concentrations of OVA-specific IgE in serum. Means ± SEM are shown for naive mice, and for OVA with and without ASP-sensitized and OVA-challenged animals. (F) Representative Alcian blue– and periodic acid–Schiff–stained sections showing mucus-producing cells. Sections were prepared from lungs of C57BL/6J wild-type and genetically matched P2ry14–/– mice (left). Scale bar: 200 μm. Also shown are compiled data for mean numbers ± SEM of mucus-producing cells in individual lung slices from the indicated groups.

The shortness of breath (dyspnea) experienced by asthmatics stems in part from AHR. To determine whether signaling through P2Y 14 R contributes to this physiologic response, we again sensitized wild-type and P2ry14–/– mice with either ASP/OVA or LPS/OVA, and challenged them with aerosolized OVA. Invasive measurements of airway resistance were performed in anesthetized mice following airway administrations of various doses of the muscarinic receptor agonist methacholine. As expected from previous work (13), wild-type mice undergoing the ASP/OVA model of asthma developed stronger AHR than did mice in the LPS/OVA model (Figure 1C). P2Y 14 R was required for this response because compared with wild-type mice, P2ry14–/– mice had markedly attenuated AHR in the ASP/OVA model of asthma. No genotype-specific differences were noted in the LPS/OVA model.

IL-5 is a well-described growth factor for eosinophils, and together with eosinophil chemoattractants promotes eosinophil recruitment to the lung (3). However, despite their pronounced differences in degree of eosinophilic inflammation, airways of wild-type and P2ry14–/– mice had similar amounts of IL-5 (Figure 1D). IL-13 was also present at similar amounts in these 2 strains. In agreement with these observations, there were also no differences between wild-type and P2ry14–/– mice in serum concentrations of OVA-specific IgE (Figure 1E) or in mucus-producing cells (Figure 1F). Together, these data show that in protease-mediated models of asthma, P2Y 14 R has an important role in the development of eosinophilic inflammation and AHR, but is dispensable for other features associated with type 2 asthma.

P2Y 14 R is dispensable for allergic sensitization through the airway. The reduced airway inflammation and AHR seen in P2ry14–/– animals might have been due to a role of P2Y 14 R during the sensitization phase, or to a requirement of that receptor during the challenge phase. Although instillation of UDP-G into the airways of naive mice promoted neutrophilia, it was likely due to contaminating endotoxin, as this response was also seen in P2ry14–/– recipient mice, but not in Tlr4–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2). To circumvent this issue, we studied allergic sensitization using P2ry14–/– recipient mice. We adoptively transferred naive, OVA-specific CD4+ T cells from OT-II mice into either wild-type or P2ry14–/– recipient mice and sensitized the animals with ASP/OVA. Four days later, lung-draining mediastinal LNs (mLNs) were excised and cells from them were cultured ex vivo in the presence of exogenous OVA (Figure 2A). Analysis of cytokines in the mLN culture supernatants did not reveal genotype-specific differences in IL-5 or IL-13, and as expected for this protease model of asthma, very little IL-17 was produced (Figure 2B). To confirm that P2Y 14 R is dispensable during the sensitization phase of the protease-dependent model of asthma, we employed the P2Y 14 R antagonist, 4-[4-(piperidin-4-yl)phenyl]-7-[4-(trifluoromethyl)phenyl]naphthalene-2-carboxylic acid (PPTN), during allergic sensitization (Figure 2C). Following subsequent OVA challenge, animals that had received PPTN during sensitization responded similarly to vehicle-treated mice (Figure 2D). Together, these data indicate that P2Y 14 R is dispensable for allergic sensitization and suggest that this receptor might instead be required during the challenge phase of the model.

Figure 2 P2ry14 is dispensable for allergic sensitization through the airway. (A) Timeline for injection of OVA-specific (OT-II) T cells into WT or P2ry14-deficient (KO) mice, followed by ASP/OVA sensitization and harvest of mLNs. (B) Concentrations of the indicated cytokines in culture supernatants of mLNs harvested from mice treated with OVA alone or OVA/ASP. (C) Timeline for PPTN treatments, 2 OVA/ASP sensitizations, and a single OVA aerosol challenge. (D) Effect of PPTN treatments during allergic sensitization on cell numbers of the indicated leukocyte subsets following OVA challenge. Data shown represent mean values ± SEM.

P2Y 14 R promotes eosinophilic inflammation during allergen challenge. To directly test the role of P2Y 14 R during allergen challenge, we sensitized wild-type mice with ASP/OVA to allow allergen-specific T cells to develop normally, but then blocked P2Y 14 R function during the challenge phase by administration of PPTN (Figure 3A). This treatment reduced the number of total cells in the airways of the challenged mice (Figure 3B). Differential analysis of airway leukocytes revealed that this decrease was primarily due to reductions in eosinophil recruitment. Lymphocytes were also reduced by the PPTN treatment, but macrophages were not. The ability of small molecule antagonists of P2Y 14 R to reduce eosinophilia in this mouse model suggests that a similar approach might be an effective means to reduce or prevent eosinophilia in human asthmatics.

Figure 3 P2Y 14 R blockade during allergen challenge diminishes eosinophilic airway inflammation. (A) Timeline for ASP/OVA sensitization, PPTN treatment, and OVA challenge. (B) Effect of PPTN administration during challenge on airway inflammation in OVA-challenged mice previously sensitized with ASP/OVA. Data shown represent mean values ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P = 0.0003 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

P2Y 14 R functions in leukocytes to promote airway eosinophilia. Having found that P2Y 14 R promotes eosinophilic accumulation in the airway during the challenge phase, we next sought to identify the cell type(s) in which P2ry14 expression is required to sustain robust eosinophilic inflammation. We first determined whether P2Y 14 R is functioning primarily in structural cells or hematopoietic cells by generating reciprocal bone marrow–chimeric mice using wild-type and P2ry14–/– animals. After allowing 10 weeks for recipient mice to be fully reconstituted, they were sensitized using ASP/OVA and subsequently challenged with aerosolized OVA. As expected, irradiated wild-type animals that received wild-type bone marrow cells developed robust airway eosinophilia (Figure 4A). Similar numbers of eosinophils were seen in airways of P2ry14–/– recipient mice that had received wild-type donor marrow, indicating that P2Y 14 R in radioresistant cells is largely dispensable for eosinophilic inflammation. By contrast, wild-type mice or P2ry14–/– animals that received P2ry14–/– bone marrow had significantly reduced eosinophilia compared with the other 2 groups. These findings demonstrate that P2Y 14 R in hematopoietic cells is required for eosinophilic inflammation in the protease-mediated model of asthma.

Figure 4 Expression of P2ry14 in lung eosinophils is essential for eosinophilic airway inflammation. (A) Cell numbers for the indicated leukocyte types in airways of reciprocal bone marrow–chimeric (BM-chimeric) mice generated using WT and P2ry14–/– animals and subjected to the ASP/OVA model of asthma. (B and C) Expression of P2ry14 in the indicated populations of leukocytes and stromal cells from lungs of C57BL/6J mice (B), and in eosinophils during their maturation and migration to the periphery (C). (D) Generation of mixed BM chimeras by injecting equal numbers of BM cells from WT (CD45.1+) and P2ry14-null (CD45.2+) mice into irradiated Cd45.1/Cd45.2 heterozygous recipients. Dot-plot cytograms show representative flow cytometry results for CD45.1 and CD45.2 staining of BM (left) and lung cells (right) of nonchallenged mice, indicating similar reconstitution of leukocyte populations of each donor genotype. (E) Ratio of wild-type (CD45.1+) to P2ry14–/– (CD45.2+) eosinophils and neutrophils in the BM and lung parenchyma of naive mice, and in the airspace of OVA-challenged mice previously sensitized with ASP/OVA. (F) Allergic airway inflammation in mice with conditional P2ry14 disruption in LyzM-expressing myeloid cells (left), and disruption in Cd11c-expressing alveolar macrophages and dendritic cells (right). (G) Allergic airway inflammation in mice with P2ry14 disruption in eosinophils. Data shown represent mean values ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Data were analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for pairwise comparisons, or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons.

P2ry14 is most highly expressed in lung eosinophils. To gain a better understanding of which hematopoietic cells might be important for eosinophilic inflammation, we used flow cytometry to isolate 8 different types of lung leukocytes, along with 2 different types of structural cells: endothelial cells and epithelial cells. RNA was purified from each of these cell types and P2ry14 mRNA measured using quantitative PCR. Endothelial cells and epithelial cells were virtually negative for P2ry14 mRNA, whereas interstitial macrophages, monocytes, CD11b+ conventional dendritic cells (cDCs), and lymphocytes all expressed relatively low levels of that gene (Figure 4B). Neutrophils, CD103+ cDCs, and alveolar macrophages expressed modest amounts of P2ry14 mRNA, but lung eosinophils expressed by far the highest levels of this gene. Notably, however, neither eosinophil precursors (Siglec-F+CCR3lo/mid) nor mature eosinophils (Siglec-F+CCR3hi) in the bone marrow expressed P2ry14, and splenic eosinophils had moderate expression. Lung eosinophils expressed the highest levels of P2ry14, regardless of the inflammatory status of that organ (Figure 4C), suggesting that cues from the lung microenvironment promote increased expression of P2ry14 in eosinophils.

P2Y 14 R acts in a cell-intrinsic manner to promote eosinophil recruitment to the airway. To test the role of P2Y 14 R in eosinophils during the asthmatic response, we again generated bone marrow–chimeric mice, this time using a 1:1 mixture of wild-type (CD45.1+) and P2ry14–/– (CD45.2+) donor bone marrow (Figure 4D). We reasoned that if P2Y 14 R is required on eosinophils for their recruitment to the airway, more CD45.1+ eosinophils would be recruited to the airway than would their CD45.2+ counterparts. Conversely, if P2Y 14 R is required on a hematopoietic cell type other than eosinophils, then CD45.2+ eosinophils and CD45.1+ eosinophils should be equally abundant in the airway, as they should be equally affected by that other cell type. We used Cd45.1/Cd45.2 heterozygous mice as bone marrow recipients to allow discrimination between host- and donor-derived cells. Flow cytometric analysis of bone marrow and lung leukocytes confirmed that there was similar reconstitution of each of the donor genotypes (Figure 4D). However, after ASP/OVA sensitization and OVA challenge of these bone marrow–chimeric mice, there were significantly more wild-type eosinophils (CD45.1+) than P2ry14-deficient eosinophils (CD45.2+) in the airway (Figure 4E). These data suggest that P2Y 14 R likely acts in an eosinophil-intrinsic manner to promote recruitment of those cells to the airway.

To further study the role of P2ry14 in individual leukocyte subsets that express this gene, we crossed conditionally mutant, P2ry14fl/fl animals to mice bearing different Cre recombinase transgenes. As expected, P2ry14fl/fl mice (having no Cre transgene) responded similarly to wild-type C57BL/6J animals in the ASP/OVA model of asthma, whereas P2ry14–/– mice had reduced eosinophilic inflammation. LysM-Cre–mediated deletion of P2ry14 in myeloid cells, such as macrophages and neutrophils, but not eosinophils (ref. 17, P2ry14Δmyeloid mice), did not reduce eosinophilia (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 3), nor did Cd11c-Cre–mediated deletion of P2ry14 in antigen-presenting cells (APCs) (P2ry14ΔAPC mice) (18). However, selective deletion of P2ry14 in eosinophils through expression of Cre at the eosinophil peroxidase locus (19) (P2ry14Δeos mice) markedly reduced airway eosinophilia (Figure 4G). Together, these data show that P2ry14 expression in neutrophils, macrophages, and other APCs is dispensable for eosinophilic inflammation, whereas expression of this gene in eosinophils themselves is important for their recruitment to the airway.

Allergic challenge triggers release of UDP-hexoses. Our results thus far suggested that UDP-G is released into the airway during the challenge phase, and that this release promotes eosinophil migration. To test this, we used mass spectrometry to measure total UDP-hexoses in BALF of mice, as this procedure cannot distinguish between UDP-G and other UDP-hexoses. Lungs of euthanized mice were lavaged with PBS previously spiked with 13C 6 -UDP-G, which served as an internal standard to which endogenous UDP-hexoses were normalized to control for variability in recovery from lavage fluid (Supplemental Figure 4). We found that although endogenous UDP-hexoses were present in the airway at steady state, these levels were significantly increased after OVA challenge of mice previously sensitized using ASP/OVA (Figure 5A). UDP-hexoses did not increase following OVA challenge of mice sensitized using OVA only, nor after OVA challenge of mice previously sensitized with LPS/OVA, which display neutrophilic inflammation, but not prominent eosinophilia (Figure 5A). Thus, production of UDP-hexoses was only increased when significant eosinophilia was already present in the airway. Interestingly, peak production of UDP-sugars in the airway preceded peak accumulation of eosinophils (Figure 5, B and C), suggesting that eosinophils might trigger UDP-G release that in turn promotes more eosinophilia in a positive feedback loop.

Figure 5 UDP-glucose amplifies eosinophil recruitment to the airway. (A) Mass spectrometry measurements of UDP-hexoses in BALF 8 hours after OVA challenge of mice previously sensitized using ASP/OVA or LPS/OVA. Data represent sample readouts relative to the internal standard (ITSD), 13C 6 -UDP-glucose (included in the fluid used for lavage). (B and C) Time course for airway levels of UDP-hexoses (B), and for eosinophil numbers in the indicated locations (C). Analyses were performed on C57BL/6J mice sensitized twice with OVA/ASP, challenged once with OVA, and harvested at the indicated times. Data shown represent means ± SEM (n = 3–5) from a single experiment. (D) Air space, blood, and marginated eosinophils in ASP/OVA-sensitized mice at 16 hours after OVA challenge. (E) Airway levels of CCL11 and CCL24 in ASP/OVA-sensitized mice, 4 hours after OVA challenge. (F) MFI of CCR3 on lung eosinophils. (G) Schematic representation of in vitro cell migration assay. (H) Migration of WT and P2ry14–/– eosinophils in response to the indicated agents added to the top and/or bottom chambers. U, UDP-glucose. (I) UDP-hexose levels in BALF after adoptive transfer of the indicated cells into the airways. (J) Effect of anti-CCR3 antibody on lung eosinophils. (K) Effect of anti-CCR3 antibody on UDP-hexoses in BALF. IC, isotype control antibody. Data shown represent mean values ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.001. Data were analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for pairwise comparisons or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons.

UDP-sugars act through P2Y 14 R to promote responsiveness to eosinophil chemoattractants. Qualitative analysis of precision-cut lung slices (PCLS) indicated that eosinophils were more closely associated with CD31+ endothelial cells in lungs of P2ry14–/– mice than in lungs of wild-type mice (Supplemental Figure 5). This suggested that eosinophils lacking the P2Y 14 R axis might move less efficiently from the vascular bed to the lung interstitium and airway. To confirm this, we labeled marginated eosinophils by i.v. injections of anti-CD45 antibodies 5 minutes prior to euthanasia and perfusion of the lungs. Flow cytometric analysis of the lungs revealed that there were indeed more marginated and blood eosinophils in P2ry14–/– mice than in wild-type mice (Figure 5D). One possible explanation for this was that UDP-G, acting through P2Y 14 R, indirectly recruited eosinophils by increasing production of eosinophil chemoattractants. However, neither of the eosinophil-attracting chemokines, CCL11 and CCL24, were reduced in airways of P2ry14–/– mice compared to those in wild-type mice (Figure 5E). Indeed, CCL24 was significantly higher in P2ry14–/– animals than in their wild-type counterparts. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) of wild-type and P2ry14–/– eosinophils did not reveal major differences in their transcriptomes (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Although some genotype-specific differences were noted in genes governing cell adhesion, the magnitude of these differences was very small (Supplemental Figure 6C). Mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) levels for CCR3, the receptor for CCL11 and CCL24, were also similar on eosinophils prepared from the lungs, bone marrow, and blood of wild-type and P2ry14–/– mice (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 7A). No genotype-specific differences were noted in either apoptotic or nonapoptotic cell death in blood and airway eosinophils, as determined by flow cytometry experiments in which annexin V was used to evaluate apoptosis and a cell viability dye (EF78) to detect necrosis (Supplemental Figure 7B), and there were no genotype-specific differences in the display of the IL-5 receptor, IL5Rα (CD125) (Supplemental Figure 7C).

We next investigated whether UDP-sugars act directly on eosinophils, or alternatively, increase their responsiveness to other chemoattractants. To do this, we harvested eosinophils from lungs of ASP/OVA-sensitized and OVA-challenged wild-type and P2ry14–/– mice, and placed the cells in the top well of a Boyden chamber. Cell migration was assessed by analysis of cells that moved from the top to the bottom chamber (Figure 5G). Adding UDP-G to the bottom chamber promoted migration of wild-type eosinophils (Figure 5H). However, enhanced migration was also seen when UDP-G was added to both the top and bottom chambers, suggesting that UDP-sugars enhance chemokinesis (nondirectional cell movement), as opposed to directional chemotaxis. This activity was not due to contaminating endotoxin, as eosinophils from Tlr4-deficient mice also responded similarly to UDP-G (Supplemental Figure 8A). The activity was specific for P2Y 14 R, however, as it was not seen with eosinophils from P2ry14–/– mice (Figure 5H). As expected, adding the eosinophil chemoattractant CCL24 to the bottom chamber also enhanced the migration of eosinophils from the top to the bottom chamber. The presence of UDP-G in the top and bottom chambers further increased the CCL24-mediated chemotaxis, and again, this activity was dependent on P2Y 14 R, as it was not seen in eosinophils from P2ry14–/– mice (Figure 5H), nor with immature eosinophils from the bone marrow, which lack appreciable P2ry14 expression (Supplemental Figure 8B). Further, this activity could be blocked by the P2Y 14 R inhibitor PPTN (Supplemental Figure 8C). Together, these data show that UDP-sugars increase the chemokinetic activity of eosinophils in vitro, thereby enhancing the ability of eosinophil-attracting chemokines to direct eosinophil chemotaxis. In vivo, instillation of UDP-G into the airways of ASP/OVA-sensitized mice following OVA challenge further increased eosinophilia of the airway (Supplemental Figure 9).

Eosinophilic inflammation promotes release of UDP-sugars into the airway. We next investigated potential mechanisms to explain our finding that UDP-G is increased after OVA challenge of mice previously sensitized using ASP/OVA, but not in similarly challenged mice that had been previously sensitized with either LPS/OVA or OVA alone (Figure 5A). Noting that of these 3 groups, mice sensitized using ASP/OVA also had the most eosinophils after challenge (Figure 1B), we considered the possibility that eosinophils themselves might trigger production of UDP-G. To test that hypothesis, we prepared eosinophils from airways of mice carrying 1 transgene for IL-5 and another for lung expression of CCL24. These double-transgenic mice (hE2 × NJ.1638 mice) display spontaneous pulmonary eosinophilia. In parallel, we prepared neutrophils from airways of CXCL1/CXL5-treated C57BL/6J mice. These 2 cell types were separately transferred into the airways of naive mice, and their lungs subjected to BAL 4 hours later for analysis of UDP-hexoses by mass spectrometry. Mice that received adoptive transfer of eosinophils displayed a significant increase in UDP-hexoses, compared with mice that received no cells (Figure 5I). Adoptive transfer of neutrophils, by contrast, had no effect on airway levels of UDP-G.

To confirm a role for eosinophils in the production of UDP-G, we treated mice prior to challenge with an antibody against CCR3. This treatment only partially reduced numbers of lung eosinophils in mice undergoing the asthma model (Figure 5J), likely because bone marrow eosinophils, which lack CCR3 and are not efficiently killed by antibodies against this protein (Supplemental Figure 10), can migrate to the lung following allergen challenge. Nonetheless, reducing eosinophils by this method led to comparable reductions in UDP-G compared with mice that did not receive depleting antibodies (Figure 5K). Together, these data indicate that eosinophils trigger release of UDP-G, which in turn promotes the recruitment of more eosinophils by augmenting chemokinesis and CCL24-driven chemotaxis.