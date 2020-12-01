Corticosteroid treatment in severe COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome

Study design

This multicenter retrospective observational study was conducted in 5 tertiary hospitals (median hospital size, 578 beds [IQR 469–687]) from December 29, 2019 to March 16, 2020. The first part of the present study was to determine eligible patients who received corticosteroids and those who did not. To determine if the effect of corticosteroid therapy on 28-day mortality was different in subgroups, we examined the logistic regression analysis in the following subgroups: age ≥ 64 years vs. age < 64 years; APACHE II ≥ 11 vs. APACHE II < 11; with shock vs. without shock; sequential organ failure assessment (SOFA) ≥ 7 vs. SOFA < 7; with immunosuppressive status vs. without immunosuppressive status.

The second part of the study was to match patients who were exposed to corticosteroids at a 1:1 ratio with patients who were not exposed to corticosteroids. Matching was based on a multivariable logistic regression–generated PS for each patient without replacement.

Study population

We retrospectively collected medical records of adult patients with confirmed severe COVID-19–related ARDS who were admitted to 1 of the 5 participating tertiary hospitals, and who received corticosteroids for ARDS. We excluded patients who were already on long-term corticosteroid therapy and those who received corticosteroid therapy for other reasons, e.g., asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, etc.

Intervention

Patients with severe COVID-19–related ARDS were treated according to the Chinese national guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. It was suggested that patients with severe COVID-19–related ARDS should receive comprehensive treatments, including suitable respiratory support (lung-protective ventilation if necessary), antiviral therapy (lopinavir/ritonavir 100 mg, bid; Arbidol, 200 mg, tid, etc.), organ support, etc.

The intervention of interest for this cohort study was administration of corticosteroids for SARS–CoV-2–related ARDS, regardless of the type of molecule, the dose, and the duration of treatment. The dose of corticosteroids is expressed as the hydrocortisone equivalent (methylprednisolone 1:5, dexamethasone 1:25, prednisolone 1:4). The control intervention was usual care.

Definitions

COVID-19 diagnosis was made according to WHO interim guidance (22). Nasal and pharyngeal swab specimens from patients with history of epidemiology and characteristics of viral pneumonia in chest CT or x-ray were obtained. The time interval between 2 specimens was at least 24 hours. Detection of SARS–CoV-2 nucleic acid was performed as previously described (https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/10665-331501). Patients with at least 2 consecutive positive results from high-throughput sequencing or real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay of nasal and pharyngeal swab specimens were confirmed as having COVID-19.

Severe patients were defined according to the Diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 guidelines (sixth version) published by the National Health Commission of China (24). Patients who met one of the conditions listed below were diagnosed as having severe illness: (i) respiratory distress, respiratory rate ≥ 30 per minute; (ii) oxygen saturation at room air at rest ≤ 93%; or (iii) oxygen index less than 300 mmHg. We used the standard Berlin definition for ARDS (25–26), with noninvasive SpO 2 /FiO 2 as a surrogate of PaO2/FiO 2 , which was allowed for patients without PaO 2 (27–29). An immunosuppressive status was defined as patients who had an underlying disease, such as human malignancy, liver cirrhosis, or chronic renal failure, diabetes, or receiving immunosuppressive therapy. Diagnosis of acute kidney injury (AKI) was according to the KDIGO clinical practice guidelines (30).

Data collection

We extracted the following from the medical records: (i) demographic data including age, sex, comorbidities, exposure history of coronavirus; (ii) clinical data: the course of SARS–CoV-2 infection, blood-chemical test, blood-gas analysis; (iii) severity of illness based on APACHE II score (31) and SOFA score (32), presence of shock; (iv) corticosteroid use: type of drug, initial and maximum daily dosage (converted to equivalent hydrocortisone dose), duration of treatment, time from initiation of mechanical ventilation; and (v) respiratory support, including oxygen therapy, noninvasive mechanical ventilation, invasive mechanical ventilation, prone-position ventilation, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Endpoints

The primary endpoint was 28-day all-cause mortality. The key secondary endpoint was length from symptom onset to SARS–CoV-2 RNA clearance in respiratory secretions. Other secondary outcomes included in-hospital mortality; length of ICU and hospital stay; ICU admission; development of ARDS, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), myocardial injury, acute hepatic injury (AHI), shock, AKI, respiratory support, prone-position ventilation, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), ECMO, and presence of secondary infection.

Statistical analysis

There was no formal computation of sample size. We compared baseline characteristics, interventions, and outcomes in patients who received corticosteroid therapy with those in patients who did not. Continuous variables are expressed as the mean (± standard deviation), or as median (IQR 25%–75%), and compared using 2-tailed Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test. Discrete variables are expressed as number (percentage), and compared using χ2 test or Fisher’s exact test, as appropriate.

Association of corticosteroid therapy and 28-day mortality

Logistic regression analysis. The effects of corticosteroids on 28-day all-cause mortality were explored by a multivariable logistic regression model. The model was adjusted on a priori–decided baseline variables of clinical interest and on those with a P value of less than 0.05 in the univariate analysis. The included variables were age, sex, day 1 APACHE II score, COPD, chronic cardiac disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, stroke, malignancy, diabetes with chronic complications, fever and systolic blood pressure at admission, leukocytes, platelets, lymphocytes, D-dimer, total bilirubin, creatinine, procalcitonin, therapy including immunoglobulin, and antiviral drugs. We chose respiratory support rather than PaO 2 /FiO 2 to reflect respiratory status, as this variable was well documented for all patients. We excluded the variables SOFA score, diastolic blood pressure at admission, neutrophil count, prothrombin time, levels of C-reactive protein and LDH, and ferritin, owing to colinearity or to an unacceptable rate of missing data.

The effects of corticosteroids therapy on 28-day all-cause mortality were also explored in the following subgroups: age ≥ 64 years vs. age < 64 years; APACHE II ≥ 11 vs. APACHE II < 11; with shock vs. without shock; SOFA ≥ 7 vs. SOFA < 7; and with vs. without immunosuppressive status. The cutoff value for continuous variables in each subgroup was determined according to the median value of our population.

Cox’s proportional hazards regression. To estimate the association between corticosteroid use and mortality as a time to event, we used the multivariable Cox regression model. An initial multivariable Cox regression model incorporated corticosteroid therapy as a categorical variable with adjustment for the same above-mentioned variables used in the logistic regression model. In addition, to account for the time-varying exposure of corticosteroids, we fitted an extended Cox’s regression model by considering the corticosteroids as a time-varying exposure variable with adjustment for the same above-mentioned variables.

Association of corticosteroid therapy and SARS-CoV-2 RNA clearance

Kaplan-Meier plot and log-rank test. We used the Kaplan-Meier plot and log-rank test to analyze the time to SARS–CoV-2 RNA clearance. For this purpose, we only selected patients if they survived during hospitalization and had complete timelines of SARS–CoV-2 RNA clearance. We computed cumulative rates of SARS–CoV-2 RNA clearance over time for patients who received or did not receive corticosteroid therapy.

Competing risks analysis. Because a proportion of patients did not have SARS–CoV-2 RNA clearance until death, the Cox hazards model is not satisfactory for describing SARS–CoV-2 RNA clearance over time. We therefore performed a competing risk analysis using the Fine and Gray model, which considered events of interest (SARS–CoV-2 RNA clearance) and competing events (death) in the same model. In addition, we explored whether early initiation (≤3 days of hospitalization) or late initiation (>3 days of hospitalization) of corticosteroid therapy would affect SARS–CoV-2 RNA clearance. The association between each variable and the outcome was estimated by the sHR with 95% CI.

In both the Kaplan-Meier survival plot and competing risks analysis, we only included patients who initiated corticosteroid therapy before SARS–CoV-2 RNA clearance to ensure a causal relationship.

Full-matching PS analysis. We performed a one-to-one PS matching analysis to account for potential confounding factors. This would allow us to compare outcomes between 2 cohorts of patients who had similar baseline characteristics except for treatment variable (receiving or not receiving corticosteroid therapy). PS was calculated for each patient based on a logistic-regression model that included the same variables used in the above-mentioned logistic regression model and Cox regression model. Matching was based on the logit of the PS using nearest-neighbor matching (greedy-type matching) with a caliper width of 0.2. Standardized mean differences for all covariates before and after matching were estimated and a difference of 10% or greater was considered to be indicative of imbalance. After matching, Kaplan-Meier curves were used to track the 28-day mortality for patients receiving or not receiving corticosteroid therapy. In addition, an extended Cox regression model that treated corticosteroids as a time-varying exposure variable was used to assess the effect of corticosteroid therapy on 28-day mortality.

Subgroup analysis after PS matching. To examine whether the effects of corticosteroid therapy on 28-day all-cause mortality were modified by varied dose, duration, and timing of initiation, we explored treatment effects in the following subgroups: high (>200 mg hydrocortisone equivalent per day) and low dose (≤200 mg of hydrocortisone equivalent); long (≥6 days) and short (<6 days) course; early (≤3 days of hospitalization) and late (>3 days of hospitalization) initiation versus no corticosteroid treatment. All subgroup analyses were performed in the matched samples using 2 approaches: first, a logistic regression model that treated corticosteroid therapy as a category variable and was adjusted by PS; second, an extended Cox regression model that treated corticosteroids as a time-varying exposure variable and was adjusted by PS.

Data were analyzed using SPSS software (version 22.0) and R software (version 3.6.2). A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval

This study was approved by the Medicine Institutional Review Board of Wuhan Jinyin-tan Hospital (KY-2020-03.01).